HankoTrade is easy to notice if you are comparing low-cost offshore brokers. The STP account starts with a $15 deposit, ECN pricing is advertised from 0.0 pips, leverage is listed as high as 1:500 on the account pages, and the broker allows scalping, hedging and automated trading. HankoX also gives traders browser and mobile access, while crypto funding may appeal to people who already use digital-asset wallets.

The bigger question is not whether the account conditions look competitive. It is what protection you have if something goes wrong. We could not confirm Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) authorisation for HankoTrade when this review was checked on 7 August 2026. The broker also remains on the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) RED List. For a South African client, that makes the legal entity, withdrawal terms, funding route and available complaints process just as important as the spread or leverage.

Quick answer: HankoTrade may suit an experienced South African trader who deliberately wants a low-entry offshore account, ECN-style pricing, high leverage and crypto funding. It is a much weaker fit for someone whose priority is FSCA oversight, ZAR funding or stronger local recourse. Our editorial trust score is 45/100, placing HankoTrade in our high-risk category. Before depositing, confirm the exact legal entity, current withdrawal rules, funding network, account eligibility and the protections that apply to your account.

Is HankoTrade regulated for South African traders?

We could not confirm FSCA authorisation for HankoTrade during our review on 7 August 2026. South Africans may still be able to open an account, but accepting clients from South Africa is not the same thing as holding a South African financial-services licence.

If local regulation matters to you, compare HankoTrade with FSCA-regulated forex brokers before opening an offshore account.

HankoTrade is also listed on the CFTC RED List. The CFTC uses this list for foreign entities that appear to be acting in a capacity that would require CFTC registration but are not registered with the agency. Inclusion on the RED List is not, by itself, a finding by the CFTC or a court that the broker committed fraud or violated the law. It is still a material warning for traders assessing counterparty risk.

HankoTrade's contact page identifies Hankotrade Global Markets Limited and lists physical addresses in Belize City and Dubai. We did not find a clearly displayed FSCA licence number on the official pages checked for this review. Before funding an account, match the company named in your client agreement with the entity you have researched. With an offshore broker, the legal company matters more than the trading brand alone.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Can South African traders open an account with HankoTrade?

South African residents appear able to register with HankoTrade, subject to the broker's live onboarding and eligibility checks. The terms we reviewed exclude clients from the United States and the United Kingdom, while South Africa was not listed among the restricted countries.

That does not make the account locally regulated. Unless HankoTrade shows otherwise for the specific entity opening your account, South African clients should approach the relationship as an offshore brokerage arrangement.

Hankotrade Quick Facts Details Broker Name Hankotrade Named Company on Contact Page Hankotrade Global Markets Limited Broker Type Offshore forex and CFD broker South African Regulation FSCA authorisation not confirmed in this review Important Warning HankoTrade remains on the CFTC RED List Markets Forex, CFD indices, commodities and cryptocurrency CFDs Account Types STP, ECN, ECN Plus and Islamic options Minimum Deposit From $15 on STP Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 on the account pages; the homepage also displays 400:1 Trading Platform HankoX, with web and mobile access Funding The current public deposit page is mainly crypto-based Best For Experienced traders comfortable with offshore regulation, crypto funding and leveraged CFD risk

HankoTrade Trust Score

We give HankoTrade an editorial trust score of 45 out of 100, which places it in our high-risk category. This is an FXLeaders editorial assessment, not a regulator rating and not a guarantee that client funds are safe.

The score reflects both sides of the broker. HankoTrade publishes useful account information, including minimum deposits, spreads, commissions, leverage, platform access and funding methods. Those are positives for transparency. The score is held back by the lack of confirmed FSCA authorisation, the CFTC RED List entry, the offshore legal structure, crypto-led funding and the limited local recourse available to a South African client if a serious dispute develops.

Trust Factor Hankotrade Assessment Editorial Trust Score 45/100 - High Risk FSCA Regulation Not confirmed CFTC Status HankoTrade remains on the RED List Legal-Entity Clarity Company name and physical addresses are published, but we could not confirm a local FSCA licence Account Transparency STP, ECN, ECN Plus, deposits, spreads, commissions, leverage and base currencies are published Platform Transparency HankoX is the current platform name, although older ActTrader references still appear on some broker pages Funding Transparency Supported crypto assets and networks are listed on the deposit page Overall Risk View High risk for South African traders who want strong local regulatory protection

How we score HankoTrade

Regulation and legal accountability carry the most weight in our broker reviews. We then look at the entity behind the account, client protections, withdrawal transparency, trading costs, platform information, funding methods, complaint routes and the quality of the information a broker publishes.

Cheap trading conditions do not automatically equal a high trust score. A $15 deposit and a 0.0-pip minimum spread can make an account attractive, but they tell you very little about what happens if a withdrawal is delayed, an account is restricted or a dispute has to be escalated outside the broker.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons STP account starts with a $15 minimum deposit We could not confirm FSCA authorisation for South African clients ECN and ECN Plus spreads are advertised from 0.0 pips HankoTrade remains on the CFTC RED List Scalping, hedging and Expert Advisors are allowed on the listed accounts An offshore dispute gives South African clients less local recourse HankoX is available through web and mobile Some of the broker's own platform and leverage wording is inconsistent Negative balance protection is listed for STP and ECN Crypto-heavy funding adds wallet, network and conversion risk The broker says it does not charge a normal deposit or withdrawal fee Withdrawals below $50 can attract a fee under the current policy An Islamic swap-free option is available ZAR is not listed as an account base currency

Overview

HankoTrade is an offshore forex and CFD broker covering forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrency CFDs.

Its main live account options are STP, ECN and ECN Plus, with a swap-free Islamic option available.

The published minimum deposit starts at $15 for STP, $100 for ECN and $1,000 for ECN Plus.

STP spreads start from 0.7 pips with no separate commission. ECN and ECN Plus advertise spreads from 0.0 pips and add a commission per side.

HankoX is the broker's main current platform, with web, iOS and Android access.

Scalping, hedging, Expert Advisors, market execution and No Dealing Desk execution are listed on the account pages.

For South African traders, the main weakness is the regulatory and recourse position rather than the basic account specification.

Is HankoTrade a good broker for South African traders?

HankoTrade has a fairly narrow audience in South Africa. I can see it appealing to an experienced trader who already understands offshore broker risk, is comfortable funding through crypto and specifically wants low entry costs, high leverage or ECN-style pricing.

If you want FSCA oversight, ZAR-denominated funding, a familiar South African complaints route or a broker with a broader regulatory footprint, HankoTrade is much harder to recommend.

Is HankoTrade regulated in South Africa?

We could not confirm FSCA authorisation during this review. If local regulation is important to you, search the FSCA register and compare the exact company name and licence details with the entity shown in your client agreement.

A broker allowing you to select South Africa during registration does not automatically mean the resulting account is regulated in South Africa.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

HankoTrade is aimed more at self-directed trading than at structured education. Its strongest selling points are the low entry deposit, ECN account options, high leverage and support for different execution styles. That setup is likely to make more sense to experienced traders than to someone opening a leveraged trading account for the first time.

Feature Hankotrade Offering Forex Trading Available; the broker says it offers up to 62 currency pairs Commodities Commodity CFDs including metals and energy markets CFD Indices Available Cryptocurrency CFDs Available; these are price-speculation products rather than ownership of the underlying crypto Copy Trading Promoted within the broker's unified-account features Smart Portfolio Promoted as an automated portfolio feature Execution Market execution and No Dealing Desk listed on account pages Scalping Allowed on the listed STP and ECN specifications Hedging Allowed on the listed STP and ECN specifications Expert Advisors Allowed; HankoX also advertises API and algorithmic-trading support Negative Balance Protection Listed on STP and ECN account pages Deposit Bonus 100% standard promotion advertised, subject to trading-volume and other conditions

HankoTrade Customer Reviews

Public feedback on HankoTrade is mixed, and I would not use a headline star rating on its own to decide whether to fund an account.

Trustpilot contains positive comments about support, deposits, withdrawals and the trading platform, while forums and independent review sites also contain complaints about execution, spreads, verification and withdrawals. Review scores and review counts change, so we have not treated a single rating snapshot as proof of service quality.

The more useful approach is to look for repeated, recent patterns. One fast withdrawal is encouraging but proves very little on its own. Likewise, one angry complaint does not establish that every client will have the same problem. A cluster of recent reviews describing the same withdrawal, verification or execution issue deserves more attention.

Read recent reviews before older ones.

Look for recurring comments about withdrawals, verification, execution, slippage and support.

Keep ordinary market behaviour in context. Spreads can widen around major news, rollover and thin liquidity.

Treat influencer promotions and affiliate testimonials as marketing unless the claims can be independently verified.

Review Area What South African Traders Should Check Withdrawals Processing time, the $50 rule, authentication requirements and wallet route Deposits Crypto asset, blockchain network, wallet ownership, network fees and exchange-rate cost Execution Spreads around news and rollover, slippage, rejected orders, stop execution and price-feed behaviour Platform HankoX uptime, charts, order management and mobile stability Support How well support handles an actual money or trade dispute, rather than a basic setup question Regulation Whether the exact company behind the account has a licence you can verify and a complaints process you can use

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

Category Our Rating Why Account Accessibility Good The $15 STP deposit keeps the starting cost low Trading Conditions Good on paper Low advertised spreads, ECN pricing and support for scalping, hedging and EAs Regulation Weak No FSCA authorisation confirmed and HankoTrade remains on the CFTC RED List Platform Offering Average to Good HankoX covers web and mobile and includes advanced tools, but it is less established than MetaTrader Funding Flexibility Limited Public funding information is crypto-led and ZAR is not listed as a base currency Beginner Friendliness Below Average The low deposit helps, but offshore regulation, crypto funding and high leverage add extra moving parts Overall High Risk More suitable for traders who understand exactly what they are giving up in exchange for the account conditions

HankoTrade Safety and Security

For a South African client, we classify HankoTrade as a high-risk offshore broker. The key reasons are the lack of confirmed FSCA oversight for the account relationship and the broker's continuing appearance on the CFTC RED List.

The CFTC RED List is a registration warning, not a court judgment that fraud or another offence occurred.

HankoTrade lists negative balance protection on its STP and ECN account pages.

The broker publishes account specifications, withdrawal terms, a privacy policy and physical contact addresses.

Those operational disclosures are useful, but they do not provide the same recourse as a strong local regulatory framework.

Crypto funding adds wallet and blockchain-network risks, including transfers that may be difficult or impossible to reverse if sent incorrectly.

How does HankoTrade protect client accounts?

HankoTrade says it provides negative balance protection for relevant CFD accounts, verification procedures, NDD execution and platform security controls.

Those protections should be considered separately from regulation. Technical account controls can reduce certain risks, but they do not answer the legal question of what happens if you have a serious withdrawal or contractual dispute. Before funding, find out where client money is held, whether funds are segregated, which country's law applies to the agreement and whether an independent complaint or dispute-resolution route is available.

Is HankoTrade safe for beginners?

It would not be my first choice for a new trader.

The $15 STP minimum deposit is accessible, but the more important risks appear after the account is opened: offshore terms, crypto-led funding, variable spreads, high leverage and limited confirmed South African recourse.

A beginner who values protection ahead of leverage would be better off comparing South African forex brokers and understanding how to choose a forex broker before making a deposit.

Safety Area Hankotrade FSCA Authorisation Not confirmed in our review CFTC RED List Yes; entry dated 6 July 2022 remains visible Negative Balance Protection Listed by the broker on STP and ECN account pages Published Withdrawal Policy Yes Published Physical Addresses Belize City and Dubai listed on the contact page Local South African Complaint Route Not confirmed Overall Safety View High risk for traders who want strong local regulation

HankoTrade at a Glance

Broker Detail Hankotrade Broker Type Offshore forex and CFD broker South African Regulation FSCA authorisation not confirmed Account Types STP, ECN, ECN Plus, Islamic option Minimum Deposit From $15 Published Spreads From 0.7 pips on STP; from 0.0 pips on ECN and ECN Plus Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 on account pages; check the live limit because other site wording shows 400:1 Minimum Lot Size 0.01 Base Currencies USD, CAD, EUR, AUD ZAR Base Account Not listed on the main account specifications Trading Platform HankoX Funding Focus Crypto deposits including BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, DOGE, BCH, LTC and TUSD Trading Style Scalping, hedging and Expert Advisors allowed on listed accounts

HankoTrade Account Types

The HankoTrade account structure is straightforward. STP is the lowest-deposit option and does not charge a separate trading commission. ECN and ECN Plus reduce the advertised minimum spread to 0.0 pips but add a commission. A swap-free Islamic option is also available for eligible clients.

One detail worth checking carefully is the commission wording. HankoTrade quotes ECN commission per side per $100,000 traded. To compare the full cost of opening and closing a trade, include both sides of the commission as well as the live spread.

Account Type Minimum Deposit Minimum Spread Commission Max Leverage Best For STP $15 From 0.7 pips $0 Up to 1:500 Traders wanting a low deposit and no separate commission ECN $100 From 0.0 pips $2 per side per $100K traded Up to 1:500 Active traders who care more about raw pricing ECN Plus $1,000 From 0.0 pips $1 per side per $100K traded Up to 1:500 Higher-volume traders who can benefit from the lower commission Islamic Option Linked to selected account Linked to selected account Swap-free structure; check for any administration charges Linked to selected account Traders who require swap-free conditions

STP Account

Minimum deposit: $15.

Minimum spread: 0.7 pips.

Commission: $0.

Execution: market execution with NDD listed.

Scalping, hedging and Expert Advisors are allowed.

Base currencies: USD, CAD, EUR and AUD.

STP is the simplest HankoTrade account to price because there is no separate trading commission. Most of the trading cost sits in the spread.

The advertised spread starts from 0.7 pips, which means it is a minimum rather than a fixed rate. The live spread can widen when volatility increases, around major economic releases or during periods of thinner liquidity.

ECN Account

Minimum deposit: $100.

Minimum spread: 0.0 pips.

Commission: $2 per side per $100,000 traded.

Margin call / stop-out listed by the broker: 70% / 50%.

Scalping, hedging and Expert Advisors are allowed.

The ECN account is more relevant to frequent traders because the quoted minimum spread starts at 0.0 pips. That does not mean every trade has a zero spread. Raw pricing still changes with liquidity, and the commission needs to be included when comparing ECN with the STP account.

ECN Plus Account

Minimum deposit: $1,000.

Minimum spread: 0.0 pips.

Commission: $1 per side per $100,000 traded.

Maximum listed leverage: 1:500.

Margin call / stop-out listed by the broker: 70% / 50%.

ECN Plus cuts the published commission in half compared with the standard ECN account, but the minimum deposit rises from $100 to $1,000.

The account makes most sense when your trading volume is high enough for the lower commission to offset the larger capital commitment. If you trade only occasionally, the headline commission saving may not make the higher minimum deposit worthwhile.

Islamic Account

HankoTrade offers a swap-free Islamic option for eligible clients, with the detailed conditions depending on the underlying account type.

If you normally hold positions for several days, check the current swap-free schedule and any administration rules before assuming every instrument can remain open indefinitely without an additional charge.

Account Feature STP ECN ECN Plus Islamic Option Minimum Deposit $15 $100 $1,000 Depends on linked account Minimum Spread 0.7 pips 0.0 pips 0.0 pips Depends on linked account Commission $0 $2 per side / $100K $1 per side / $100K Depends on linked account Maximum Leverage 1:500 listed 1:500 listed 1:500 listed Depends on linked account Minimum Lot Size 0.01 0.01 0.01 Depends on linked account Base Currencies USD, CAD, EUR, AUD USD, CAD, EUR, AUD USD, CAD, EUR, AUD Depends on linked account

What types of accounts does HankoTrade offer?

HankoTrade offers STP, ECN, ECN Plus and a swap-free Islamic option. STP has the lowest published minimum deposit at $15 and no separate commission. ECN and ECN Plus advertise spreads from 0.0 pips but add a per-side commission.

Which HankoTrade account is best for beginners?

STP is the simplest account to understand because there is no separate commission and the minimum deposit is only $15. That does not make HankoTrade itself our preferred beginner broker. The offshore structure, crypto-led funding and leverage listed as high as 1:500 add risks that a new trader may not need.

How to Open a HankoTrade Account

The account-opening process is online. For a South African trader, the sensible order is to check the legal entity, regulation and withdrawal rules before making the first deposit. Those details are much harder to investigate calmly after money has already been transferred.

Step 1 - Check the Legal Entity and Terms

Read the current Terms of Use, withdrawal policy and risk disclosures.

Confirm the exact HankoTrade company that will enter into the agreement with you.

Check the FSCA register if South African authorisation is important to you.

Step 2 - Register Your Profile

Open the official HankoTrade registration page.

Enter your name, email, country and other requested information.

Use a unique password and enable any additional account-security features available.

Step 3 - Choose the Account Type

STP suits traders who want the lowest deposit and no separate commission.

ECN is aimed at traders who prefer tighter minimum spreads and are comfortable paying commission.

ECN Plus is worth comparing when your volume may justify the $1,000 minimum deposit and lower commission.

Request the Islamic option if you need swap-free trading conditions.

Step 4 - Complete Verification

Submit the proof of identity and address requested by the broker.

Make sure the account-holder details match the funding source where required.

Complete verification early rather than discovering a KYC issue for the first time during a withdrawal.

Step 5 - Fund Carefully

The public deposit page currently focuses on crypto, including BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, DOGE, BCH, LTC and TUSD.

Check both the digital asset and the blockchain network before confirming a transfer.

For a first deposit, using a smaller amount gives you a chance to test the funding and withdrawal process before committing more capital.

Step 6 - Launch HankoX

Open HankoX through the web platform or a supported mobile app.

Set up charts, watchlists, order settings and risk limits before increasing position size.

Consider testing a small deposit, trade and withdrawal cycle before treating the account as fully tested.

Account Opening Step What to Do Due Diligence Check the entity, regulation, terms and withdrawal policy Register Create the online profile Choose Account Select STP, ECN, ECN Plus or the Islamic option Verify Complete the requested identity and account checks Fund Use the correct supported crypto asset and network Trade Access HankoX and start with controlled position sizes Test Withdrawal Make sure the withdrawal process works before materially increasing the balance

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

HankoTrade Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

HankoTrade's pricing changes by account type. STP has no separate commission but starts with a wider minimum spread. ECN and ECN Plus advertise spreads from 0.0 pips and charge commission on each side of the trade.

Fee Type Current Published Detail STP Spread From 0.7 pips STP Commission $0 ECN Spread From 0.0 pips ECN Commission $2 per side per $100,000 traded ECN Plus Spread From 0.0 pips ECN Plus Commission $1 per side per $100,000 traded Deposit Fee The broker says there is no standard fee, although network or intermediary costs may still apply Withdrawal Fee The broker says there is no standard fee, but withdrawals below $50 can attract a charge Swap / Overnight Cost Varies by instrument; check HankoX for current rates Currency Conversion Potentially relevant for South Africans because ZAR is not listed as a base currency

What are the trading fees at HankoTrade?

STP spreads are advertised from 0.7 pips with no commission. ECN starts from 0.0 pips and charges $2 per side per $100,000 traded. ECN Plus also starts from 0.0 pips, with commission reduced to $1 per side per $100,000.

Those figures are advertised minimums. The cost of a real trade depends on the live spread, commission and market conditions at the time the order is executed.

Does HankoTrade charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

HankoTrade says it does not charge a standard deposit or withdrawal fee. Its withdrawal policy does, however, set a stated minimum withdrawal of $50 and allows a fee to be charged on withdrawals below that amount.

Crypto costs can still apply outside HankoTrade. A wallet provider, exchange or blockchain network may charge its own fee even when the broker does not add a separate deposit or withdrawal charge.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

HankoTrade Trading Platforms

HankoX is the platform HankoTrade currently puts front and centre for normal brokerage accounts. The broker promotes browser and mobile access, configurable layouts, charting, one-click trading and risk-management tools.

Some older HankoTrade material still refers to ActTrader technology. If you are opening an account now, rely on the current client portal and live platform options rather than an older review, screenshot or archived platform reference.

HankoX Web Trader

HankoX Web Trader runs in a browser, so there is no desktop installation to manage. HankoTrade advertises charting, one-click execution, customisable layouts, risk tools and access to multiple asset classes.

The practical test is how the platform behaves under the conditions you actually trade. Execution stability, order controls and usability during volatile markets matter more than a feature list, so test the platform with smaller size before building a larger balance around it.

HankoX iOS

The iOS app gives iPhone and iPad users access to positions and account information away from a desktop. It is useful for monitoring risk and managing open trades, although mobile access should not become a reason to trade more frequently than your strategy requires.

HankoX Android

The Android app provides similar mobile access. Connection quality remains important when entering, modifying or closing leveraged positions, particularly during fast markets.

Automation and APIs

HankoTrade advertises REST, Java and FIX API support through HankoX, alongside compatibility with EAs, indicators and algorithmic tools.

If automation is part of your trading strategy, confirm which functions are available on your exact account before building a system around them. A marketing page saying a feature is supported does not necessarily mean every function is enabled across every account, instrument or device.

Platform Access Best For Key Notes HankoX Web Trader Browser Desktop and laptop traders No download; check browser and connection stability HankoX iOS iPhone/iPad Apple mobile users Mobile monitoring and order execution HankoX Android Android devices Android mobile users Mobile monitoring and order execution API / Algorithmic Tools Account/platform dependent Advanced and systematic traders Confirm live functionality before relying on automation

Does HankoTrade offer MT4 or MT5?

For standard brokerage accounts, HankoTrade currently promotes HankoX rather than MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5.

A separate HankoTrade-branded funded-account product powered by Fewpips has referenced MT5. That is a different service and should not be confused with the normal HankoX brokerage account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

HankoTrade Deposit and Withdrawal

HankoTrade's public funding information is strongly focused on cryptocurrencies. Its deposit page currently lists BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, DOGE, BCH, LTC and TUSD across selected blockchain networks.

That may suit traders who already use crypto wallets. For a South African client who normally funds an account by EFT, card or in rand, there are extra steps: converting ZAR into a supported digital asset, sending it over the correct network, later receiving a withdrawal and converting it back to rand.

Payment Area Current Detail Deposit Methods Crypto assets listed on the official deposit page Deposit Processing Shown as instant in the deposit policy Broker Deposit Fee The broker says transfer fees are reimbursed / no standard broker fee Withdrawal Processing Up to 24 business hours / within one working day on business days Minimum Withdrawal $50; smaller withdrawals can attract a fee Withdrawal Route Usually the original deposit method; profits may be paid by another method in the client's name on request Possible Rejection Reasons Insufficient margin, incorrect wallet address or failure to authenticate within 48 hours Third-Party Costs Blockchain, exchange, wallet and currency-conversion fees can still apply

How do South Africans deposit with HankoTrade?

The public funding pages we checked focus on crypto rather than a South African bank-transfer or ZAR-wallet option.

In practice, you may need to buy a supported coin or stablecoin first and then transfer it over the correct blockchain network. The reverse process may apply when withdrawing. Each extra step can introduce another fee, exchange-rate difference, network delay or operational mistake.

How long do HankoTrade withdrawals take?

HankoTrade says it processes withdrawals within one working day on business days, while its detailed withdrawal policy provides a processing window of up to 24 business hours.

That refers to the broker's internal processing. It does not guarantee when funds will become available in an external wallet or exchange, where blockchain confirmations and third-party processing can add time.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

South African Funding, Tax, and Currency Considerations

For South African clients, the real cost of using HankoTrade can extend beyond the headline spread and commission.

ZAR is not listed among the broker's main account base currencies, so currency conversion can affect the amount that eventually reaches the trading account. Crypto funding adds another conversion layer if you first move rand into BTC, USDT or another supported asset.

SARB guidance says an adult South African resident can use the single discretionary allowance of up to R1 million per calendar year for legal purposes abroad, including investment.

Larger offshore transfers can involve additional tax-compliance and capital-flow requirements.

SARS requires crypto-asset gains and losses to be declared under the normal tax framework, with the treatment depending on the facts and nature of the activity.

South Africa's Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) took effect on 1 March 2026 and introduces reporting obligations for qualifying crypto-asset service providers.

This is general information, not personal tax or exchange-control advice. If you are moving a meaningful amount of money offshore, check the latest SARB and SARS guidance or speak to a South African tax professional who understands offshore investments and crypto assets.

HankoTrade Leverage

HankoTrade's STP, ECN and ECN Plus account pages list maximum leverage of 1:500. The broker's website has also displayed a lower 400:1 headline figure elsewhere, so traders should confirm the leverage available inside the live account before funding.

Maximum leverage can vary by account, product, jurisdiction and market conditions. The figure shown on a marketing page should therefore be treated as a ceiling rather than an assumption about every trade.

Leverage Factor Why It Matters Account-Page Maximum Up to 1:500 on STP, ECN and ECN Plus specifications Homepage Figure Also shows up to 400:1 Margin Call / Stop-Out ECN and ECN Plus pages show 70% / 50% Risk Effect Higher leverage means a small amount of margin can control a much larger position, so account equity moves faster Practical Approach Size the position around your risk limit rather than automatically using the maximum leverage offered

Is 1:500 leverage good for beginners?

I would not recommend using 1:500 as a starting point for a new trader.

High leverage gives you the ability to control a large position with relatively little margin, but that also makes it easy to take far more exposure than the account can comfortably absorb. A small adverse market move can damage equity quickly when position size is too large.

A better starting point is to decide how much of the account you are willing to risk on a trade, then calculate position size from the stop distance. The maximum leverage available should not determine the amount of risk you take.

HankoTrade vs FXCM vs IG – A Comparison

For South African traders, the clearest difference between these brokers is the regulatory structure attached to the account.

We could not confirm FSCA authorisation for HankoTrade. FXCM's South African disclosures identify Stratos South Africa (Pty) Ltd as an authorised Financial Services Provider under FSP number 46534. IG Markets South Africa Limited states that it is an authorised Financial Services Provider and over-the-counter derivative provider under FSP number 41393.

Feature Hankotrade FXCM / Stratos South Africa IG South Africa South African Regulatory Position FSCA authorisation not confirmed Stratos South Africa states FSP No. 46534 IG Markets South Africa states FSP No. 41393 and ODP authorisation CFTC RED List HankoTrade appears on the list No comparable issue identified in this review No comparable issue identified in this review Main Platform Positioning HankoX Trading Station and other supported options depending on setup IG proprietary web/mobile platform and additional tools Funding Fit for South Africans Crypto-focused public funding page; no ZAR base currency listed South Africa-specific operation and disclosures Domestic South African account offering available Best Fit Experienced traders deliberately accepting offshore counterparty risk Traders wanting a clearer South African regulatory structure Traders wanting local regulation and very broad market access

Regulation should not be the only comparison point. Execution, spreads, platform quality, funding methods and product range still matter. But when two brokers offer workable trading conditions, stronger local regulatory oversight can become important if a withdrawal, complaint or account dispute turns difficult.

HankoTrade Research

Research is not one of HankoTrade's main strengths. The broker is more focused on execution tools and trading functionality than on producing a large stream of daily analysis or structured education.

HankoX includes charting and technical-analysis tools.

API and algorithmic-trading functionality is advertised for more advanced users.

An FX calculator is available through the broker's tools.

Traders who rely on regular macro research, market reports or structured courses will probably need additional external sources.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

HankoTrade 100% Deposit Bonus

As checked on 7 August 2026, HankoTrade advertises a 100% deposit bonus and says limited promotional events can increase the bonus to as much as 200% when a qualifying giveaway code is used.

The bonus is promotional trading credit rather than ordinary cash. HankoTrade's terms say it is used as additional margin and becomes withdrawable only after the required trading volume has been completed.

Bonus Rule Current Published Term Standard Offer 100% on qualifying deposits Minimum Deposit to Claim $100 or more under current terms Claim Window The broker says to contact live chat within 24 hours of depositing Promotional Events Up to 200% with specific giveaway codes Bonus Leverage Up to 1:200 under the bonus terms Withdrawal Requirement Trading volume equal to bonus divided by 2 in standard lots Internal Transfers Restricted while a bonus is active

That matters because volume-based promotions can encourage traders to take positions they would not otherwise open simply to meet a bonus target. Read the current conditions before opting in, particularly the rules affecting withdrawals, margin and trading-volume calculations. Keep your position size tied to your strategy rather than the promotion.

HankoTrade Customer Support

HankoTrade lists live chat, email, phone or Skype-style contact options and an online contact form. Its contact page names Hankotrade Global Markets Limited and gives physical addresses in Belize City and Dubai.

A published address is useful for identifying the business, but it should not be confused with regulatory protection. The legal entity, licence status and dispute route carry more weight.

If you use an offshore broker, keep your own records. Save deposit confirmations, wallet transaction IDs, support conversations, screenshots, account statements, trade history and withdrawal requests. Good documentation becomes especially important if a dispute has to be escalated later.

HankoTrade Awards

We did not include unverified awards in the HankoTrade rating. The official pages checked for this review focus mainly on trading conditions, accounts, HankoX, funding, promotions and support rather than presenting a clearly sourced awards history.

If the broker publishes awards in future, we would want to see the award name, year and awarding organisation before giving them any weight in the review.

How We Reviewed HankoTrade

This review was fact-checked on 7 August 2026. Where possible, we relied on regulator records, South African official guidance and HankoTrade's own current pages instead of copying claims from affiliate broker reviews.

We checked the broker's regulatory position, CFTC status, legal-entity details, account types, minimum deposits, spreads, commissions, leverage, HankoX platform information, funding methods, withdrawal rules, bonus terms and South African tax and capital-flow considerations.

Regulation: we checked for a verifiable FSCA connection and reviewed the CFTC RED List entry.

we checked for a verifiable FSCA connection and reviewed the CFTC RED List entry. Trading costs: we compared minimum spreads, per-side commissions, withdrawal conditions and possible third-party crypto charges.

we compared minimum spreads, per-side commissions, withdrawal conditions and possible third-party crypto charges. South African usability: we checked ZAR availability, funding routes, offshore capital considerations and local regulatory recourse.

we checked ZAR availability, funding routes, offshore capital considerations and local regulatory recourse. Competitor verification: we checked official South African disclosures from FXCM and IG for the regulatory details used in the comparison.

we checked official South African disclosures from FXCM and IG for the regulatory details used in the comparison. Testing limits: we have not claimed that we personally opened, funded, traded or withdrew from a live HankoTrade account.

Sources Checked

Conclusion HankoTrade has some genuinely competitive account features. The STP account starts at $15, ECN pricing is advertised from 0.0 pips, commission rates are clearly published and HankoX gives traders browser and mobile access. For an experienced trader who specifically wants those conditions, the offer is easy to understand. The reason our rating stays cautious is the protection around the account. We could not confirm FSCA authorisation, HankoTrade remains on the CFTC RED List and the public funding setup is heavily centred on crypto. That leaves HankoTrade in our high-risk offshore broker category. An experienced trader who understands the legal, counterparty and crypto-funding risks may decide the trading conditions are worth considering. I would not place it near the top of the list for a beginner or for a South African trader whose first priority is strong local regulatory protection.

Disclaimer

Forex, CFDs and leveraged cryptocurrency CFDs carry a high level of risk and will not suit every trader.

Leverage increases the size of both profitable and losing market moves relative to the margin deposited.

Broker terms, leverage, promotions, funding methods and platform access can change.

South African traders should verify the exact broker entity and current FSCA status before depositing.

Crypto transfers and offshore funding can create tax, exchange-control, wallet and blockchain-network considerations.

This review provides general information and should not be treated as personal financial, investment, legal or tax advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HankoTrade?

HankoTrade is an offshore forex and CFD broker offering forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrency CFDs. Its main accounts are STP, ECN and ECN Plus, with a swap-free Islamic option also available. HankoX is the broker's main current trading platform.

Is HankoTrade regulated in South Africa?

We could not confirm FSCA authorisation for HankoTrade when this review was checked on 7 August 2026. South Africans appear able to register, but account availability does not mean the broker holds a South African licence. Check the exact company named in your account agreement against the FSCA register before funding.

Why is HankoTrade on the CFTC RED List?

The CFTC says its RED List identifies foreign entities that appear to be acting in a capacity that would require CFTC registration while remaining unregistered. HankoTrade was added to the list in July 2022 and the entry remains available. The CFTC also states that inclusion is not, by itself, a legal finding that the entity violated the law.

What is HankoTrade's trust score?

Our editorial trust score for HankoTrade is 45/100, which we classify as high risk. The score balances the broker's relatively clear account and fee information against the lack of confirmed FSCA authorisation, the CFTC RED List entry, its offshore structure, crypto-led funding and limited confirmed local recourse.

What is the minimum deposit at HankoTrade?

The published minimum deposit is $15 for STP, $100 for ECN and $1,000 for ECN Plus. These figures were checked against HankoTrade's official account pages in August 2026.

What spreads and commissions does HankoTrade charge?

STP spreads start from 0.7 pips with no separate commission. ECN starts from 0.0 pips with a $2 commission per side per $100,000 traded. ECN Plus also starts from 0.0 pips and charges $1 per side per $100,000.

Those are advertised minimum spreads, so the actual cost can be higher when the live spread changes.

What platform does HankoTrade use?

HankoTrade currently promotes HankoX for its normal brokerage accounts, with web, iOS and Android access. Some older official material still refers to ActTrader technology, which is why older reviews may use different platform naming.

Does HankoTrade offer MT4 or MT5?

MT4 and MT5 are not the main platforms currently advertised for ordinary HankoTrade brokerage accounts. A separate funded-account service powered by Fewpips has referenced MT5, but that is different from the standard HankoX brokerage account.

How do I deposit money with HankoTrade?

HankoTrade's public deposit page lists crypto assets including BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, DOGE, BCH, LTC and TUSD. Before sending funds, check both the asset and the blockchain network. A crypto transfer sent over the wrong or unsupported network can be difficult or impossible to recover.

How long do HankoTrade withdrawals take?

HankoTrade says withdrawals are processed within one working day on business days, while its detailed policy allows up to 24 business hours. The policy also states a minimum withdrawal of $50 and allows smaller withdrawals to be charged a fee.

Does HankoTrade offer a deposit bonus?

Yes. As checked on 7 August 2026, HankoTrade advertises a 100% deposit bonus and limited promotions of up to 200% when a qualifying code is used. The bonus is subject to trading-volume rules and withdrawal restrictions, so read the current promotion terms before activating it.

Is HankoTrade good for beginners?

I would not put it near the top of the list for a beginner. The $15 STP minimum is accessible, but the offshore structure, crypto-led funding, variable trading conditions and leverage of up to 1:500 introduce risks and operational complexity that a new trader does not necessarily need.

Is HankoTrade a scam?

Based on the evidence reviewed, we do not label HankoTrade a scam. We do classify it as high risk. The broker publishes account conditions and operates a trading platform, but we could not confirm FSCA authorisation and HankoTrade remains on the CFTC RED List. Those factors are enough reason to carry out additional due diligence before depositing.