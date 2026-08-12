Halifax America was a US introducing broker aimed at self-directed traders looking for access to stocks, options, ETFs and other exchange-traded markets.

There is one important change you need to know about before going any further.

Halifax America LLC is no longer the brokerage entity behind the business. According to FINRA, ZyTrade LLC acquired all of Halifax America's brokerage assets and liabilities on 15 April 2026.

That changes how I would assess the broker today.

The Halifax America name and website are still visible online, but I would not open or fund an account based on the brand name alone. Check the company named on the account agreement, the clearing firm holding the account, what you are actually trading and which protections apply to that specific account.

The current record sits under CRD 172567 and SEC registration number 8-69511, now under ZyTrade LLC.

Quick answer: Halifax America may be worth considering for experienced South African traders who want access to US securities, options, ETFs, futures and professional trading platforms. However, Halifax America’s brokerage assets and liabilities were acquired by ZyTrade LLC in April 2026, and the service is not confirmed as FSCA-regulated. South African traders should first check whether they are eligible to open an account, which legal entity and clearing firm will hold their funds, what currency-conversion and wire fees apply, and whether withdrawals can be processed to a South African bank account.

Is Halifax America regulated for South African traders?

The current successor, ZyTrade LLC, is a regulated US broker-dealer. It should not, however, be described as an FSCA-regulated South African broker.

FINRA BrokerCheck lists ZyTrade LLC under CRD 172567 and SEC number 8-69511. The record also confirms that ZyTrade acquired Halifax America's brokerage assets and liabilities on 15 April 2026.

Halifax America's April 2024 Customer Relationship Summary described the old firm as an SEC- and FINRA-registered introducing broker and SIPC member. Securities trades were executed and cleared through Interactive Brokers LLC.

That relationship still matters. FINRA's current record shows an introducing and fully disclosed clearing arrangement with Interactive Brokers for the securities side of the business. It also says ZyTrade does not hold customer securities or funds under that arrangement.

Futures work differently.

FINRA reports an NFA introducing-broker ID for ZyTrade, and ZyTrade states that it is an NFA member. Futures accounts do not have the same protection structure as securities accounts, and SIPC does not cover futures accounts.

For South African traders, this is worth paying attention to.

I could not find an FSCA licence number published in the Halifax America or ZyTrade materials reviewed for this page. If local regulation matters to you, check the FSCA authorised-FSP register yourself and compare the broker with FSCA-regulated brokers before opening an offshore account.

Regulatory Detail Halifax America / Current Position Legacy Entity Halifax America LLC Current Successor ZyTrade LLC Succession Date 15 April 2026 CRD Number 172567 SEC Number 8-69511 Current SEC Registration Yes, through ZyTrade LLC Current FINRA Registration Yes, through ZyTrade LLC SIPC Membership ZyTrade LLC appears on SIPC's current member list. Protection depends on the qualifying securities account and assets involved. Current Securities Clearing FINRA reports an introducing and fully disclosed clearing arrangement with Interactive Brokers LLC Futures Regulatory Position FINRA reports an NFA introducing-broker ID and ZyTrade says it is an NFA member FSCA No FSCA licence number found in the official broker material reviewed. Check the FSCA register directly.

Can South African traders open an account with Halifax America?

Do not assume the answer is yes just because the broker accepts international business.

The public Halifax America and ZyTrade pages I reviewed do not give a clear South Africa-specific retail onboarding policy. That means I would confirm eligibility directly before completing an application or sending documents.

This matters even more after the April 2026 change of entity.

Before opening the account, find out:

whether your agreement will be with ZyTrade LLC;

whether South African residents are accepted for the product you want;

which clearing firm will be used;

what tax and identity documents are required;

which currencies can be used for funding;

what international wire charges apply; and

whether there are additional foreign-client fees.

Before sending money: Get the legal entity, clearing firm, commission schedule, account protection and bank details in writing. If an old Halifax America webpage says one thing but the current account agreement says another, the account agreement is the document that matters.

Halifax America Trust Score

I score Halifax America / ZyTrade at 65 out of 100 .

. The broker has genuine US regulatory infrastructure. That matters. ZyTrade is currently registered with the SEC and FINRA, appears on SIPC's member list for the relevant securities business, and FINRA shows a clearing relationship with Interactive Brokers.

But I would not give it a high trust score based on those registrations alone.

The 2026 entity change adds another layer traders need to understand. There are also legacy regulatory disclosures on the FINRA record, inconsistent public pricing, no clear South Africa-specific onboarding policy and no published FSCA licence number in the material reviewed.

Trust Category Score Why Regulation and Safety 17/25 Current SEC and FINRA registration is a strong point, but the disciplinary history and entity change still need to be checked Fund Security 16/20 SIPC can apply to qualifying securities accounts. Futures use a different segregation structure and are not SIPC-protected Pricing and Transparency 11/20 Current ZyTrade pages give different commission and telephone-order figures Trading Experience 14/20 Good platform choice for experienced traders, but more complicated than a typical retail broker Customer Support and Reputation 7/15 Support is offered, but there is limited independent retail feedback and the brand change makes the track record harder to judge Overall Trust Score 65/100 Moderate trust, but the entity, pricing and regulation need checking before funding

Regulation is only one part of our trust score. I also look at who the legal entity is, where assets are held, which clearing firms are involved, whether fees are easy to verify, regulatory disclosures, product risk and how practical the broker is for a South African client.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Current SEC and FINRA registration continues through ZyTrade LLC Halifax America LLC is no longer the current brokerage entity ZyTrade LLC appears on SIPC's current member list No published FSCA licence number in the material reviewed FINRA reports an Interactive Brokers securities clearing relationship South African retail eligibility is not clearly stated Access to US securities and a futures-focused successor offering Legacy regulatory disclosures still need to be considered No general account minimum advertised for the current futures offering You still need enough capital to meet contract and margin requirements Broad choice of specialist futures platforms Not aimed at traders looking for a standard MT4/MT5 forex account Trade desk, technical support and auto-execution are advertised ZAR is not listed in the StoneX funding instructions reviewed ZyTrade clearly states that futures accounts are not SIPC-protected Current pricing pages show conflicting figures

Who should consider Halifax America / ZyTrade?

I would mainly look at this broker if I already knew why I needed it.

It makes more sense for an experienced self-directed trader who understands exchange-traded securities or futures, is comfortable funding an international account and wants access to professional trading software.

The platform list is good if you specifically use tools such as TradingView, MultiCharts, Bookmap, MotiveWave, Overcharts or Rithmic.

Who should probably look elsewhere?

If you are a South African beginner and your shopping list is MT4, MT5, forex CFDs, a ZAR account, local FSCA regulation and easy card deposits, this probably is not the most practical place to start.

Futures and margin accounts are also less forgiving than a basic fully funded investment account. The small margin figure displayed by a futures broker is not the same thing as low risk.

Overview

Halifax America operated as a US introducing broker focused mainly on self-directed securities trading.

Its April 2024 Customer Relationship Summary listed stocks, options, ETFs, mutual funds and other investment products.

Interactive Brokers LLC handled execution and clearing for the securities business.

ZyTrade LLC acquired Halifax America's brokerage assets and liabilities on 15 April 2026.

FINRA now shows CRD 172567 and SEC number 8-69511 under ZyTrade LLC.

ZyTrade currently puts much more emphasis on exchange-traded futures.

Its current platform setup includes ZyTrade Desktop, mobile trading and several third-party futures platforms.

South African traders should confirm eligibility, foreign-client fees, accepted funding currencies and account protection before applying.

One part of the old Halifax model has carried through clearly: this is a self-directed service.

Halifax America's 2024 disclosure said the company did not tell retail clients what to buy, sell or hold. You made the trading decision yourself.

That is worth keeping in mind when looking at its trade desk or auto-execution services. Execution support is not the same as receiving personal investment advice.

Is Halifax America a good broker for South African traders?

For some experienced South African traders, yes, it could be worth investigating.

If you want US securities, futures and specialist trading technology, there is enough here to justify a closer look.

But it comes with more moving parts than opening a normal local forex account.

Is Halifax America regulated in South Africa?

Based on the material reviewed, no.

Neither Halifax America nor ZyTrade should be described as FSCA-regulated unless an appropriate FSCA authorisation can be verified.

The current US entity is registered with the SEC and FINRA, but that is separate from South African financial-services authorisation.

If local licensing matters to you, search the FSCA authorised-FSP register using the exact legal entity name.

Do not confuse Halifax America with Halifax Investment Services in Australia

This catches people out because searching for "Halifax" brings up several different financial companies.

Halifax Investment Services Pty Limited was an Australian financial-services company whose AFS licence was cancelled by ASIC after the company went into liquidation.

That is not Halifax America LLC and it is not ZyTrade LLC.

Halifax America LLC and it is ZyTrade LLC. When assessing the US business, use the US regulatory record. Mixing the Australian company's history into the Halifax America review gives you the wrong picture.

How we reviewed Halifax America

I gave more weight to regulator records and current broker disclosures than to old broker-directory pages.

The checks included FINRA BrokerCheck, SIPC membership, Halifax America's 2024 Customer Relationship Summary, ZyTrade pricing and funding pages, the FSCA authorised-FSP search and official information on the main alternatives.

Where ZyTrade's own pages give different figures, I have left that inconsistency visible instead of choosing whichever number makes the broker look cheaper.

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Features Offered

Self-directed securities trading

Stocks and ETFs

Listed options

Bonds on current ZyTrade securities material

Mutual funds in Halifax America's 2024 Customer Relationship Summary

Margin-enabled securities trading, subject to approval

Exchange-traded futures through ZyTrade

ZyTrade Desktop and mobile platforms

TradingView

MultiCharts

Bookmap

MotiveWave

Overcharts

Rithmic

SierraCharts references in current ZyTrade marketing

Trade-desk support

Technical support

Auto-execution for selected strategies or signals

Demo and simulated platform access

Market data and charting, with fees depending on the setup

This is also why I would not squeeze Halifax America into a normal forex-broker template.

The old business focused mostly on securities. ZyTrade now talks far more about futures.

If your main objective is buying or trading shares, assess the securities account separately from the futures side of the business.

Traders comparing share-dealing accounts can also see our stock brokers guide.

Halifax America Customer Reviews

There is not a huge amount of reliable retail feedback on Halifax America.

That makes online star ratings less useful than they are for a broker with tens of thousands of clearly attributable reviews.

There is another problem: searching for "Halifax" brings back results for the UK bank, the failed Australian Halifax business and other unrelated companies.

For this broker, I put more weight on the regulatory paper trail.

FINRA tells us when the entity changed and what disclosures sit on the record. ZyTrade's current website tells us what the successor business is advertising now.

Neither source tells you whether every customer gets good service, of course. But they are more useful than a handful of anonymous reviews when you are trying to establish who the broker actually is.

The lack of independent feedback still counts against the broker.

It is harder to judge withdrawals, support and complaint handling when there is not a deep pool of recent customer experience to work from.

Customer Ratings

Review Area Assessment Independent Review Volume Limited compared with major international retail brokers Brand Search Clarity Poor because several unrelated Halifax companies appear in results Regulatory Information Good availability through FINRA BrokerCheck Current Brand Position Brokerage assets and liabilities transferred to ZyTrade LLC in April 2026 Pricing Transparency Mixed because current ZyTrade pages show different headline rates Overall Transparency Moderate. Regulator records are useful, but current brand and fee information need to be cross-checked.

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Halifax America Safety and Security

The best thing I can say about the current setup is that we are not dealing with an anonymous offshore broker with no obvious regulator behind it.

FINRA lists ZyTrade LLC as currently registered with the SEC and FINRA under CRD 172567 . It also records the 15 April 2026 transfer from Halifax America LLC.

. It also records the 15 April 2026 transfer from Halifax America LLC. For securities, FINRA says ZyTrade operates as an introducing broker with a fully disclosed clearing relationship with Interactive Brokers LLC.

It also says ZyTrade does not hold customer funds or securities under that arrangement.

That is useful information because the clearing firm is often more important than the trading brand when you are trying to understand where assets sit.

How are Halifax America client funds protected?

It depends on what you trade. ZyTrade LLC appears on SIPC's current member list. SIPC can protect qualifying securities and cash held for securities customers if a SIPC-member brokerage fails, subject to SIPC rules and limits. It does not cover normal trading losses. Bought a stock at $100 and sold it at $70? SIPC does not reimburse the $30 loss. Futures are different again. ZyTrade states that futures accounts are not protected by SIPC. The broker says futures positions and cash balances are segregated by the clearing firm. If you are opening a futures account, identify the clearing firm and read the futures customer documentation. Do not assume the securities protection rules carry across.

Does Halifax America provide investor protection to South Africans?

A South African can potentially receive whatever protection attaches to an eligible US account.

That still does not make the broker FSCA-regulated.

The protection you actually receive depends on four things:

legal entity;

product;

account type; and

clearing arrangement.

Check all four.

What are the main safety red flags to check?

The account agreement names a company you were not expecting.

Bank details do not match the approved clearing-firm instructions.

The fee schedule differs from the quote you received during onboarding.

Someone tells you SIPC covers futures or market losses.

US regulation is presented as if it automatically means FSCA authorisation.

Old information about Halifax Australia is being used to describe the US firm.

Halifax America at a Glance

Feature Halifax America / ZyTrade Legacy Legal Entity Halifax America LLC Current Successor ZyTrade LLC Succession Date 15 April 2026 CRD Number 172567 SEC Number 8-69511 Current FINRA Registration Yes, through ZyTrade LLC SIPC Membership Yes, ZyTrade LLC is currently listed. Protection depends on product and account. Current Securities Clearing Interactive Brokers LLC appears in the current FINRA record Futures Business Major current focus for ZyTrade FSCA Regulation No FSCA licence number found in the broker materials reviewed General Account Minimum No general minimum advertised, but product and margin requirements still apply Main Products Stocks, ETFs, options and bonds in current ZyTrade securities material; futures are a major focus; the legacy CRS also listed mutual funds Forex Focus Not structured like a standard MT4/MT5 retail forex broker MT4 Not listed as a main current platform MT5 Not listed as a main current platform Demo Access Yes ZAR Account Not publicly advertised in the material reviewed ZAR Funding Not listed in the StoneX funding instructions reviewed South African Availability Confirm before applying

Halifax America Account Types

You will not find the usual Standard, Raw Spread and Pro account lineup here.

Halifax America was set up around the market and service you wanted to use. That matters even more now because someone researching Halifax America can easily end up mixing old securities information with ZyTrade's current futures offering.

Self-Directed Brokerage Account

This was the main Halifax America retail account.

You chose your own investments and placed your own trades. Halifax America did not provide personalised recommendations.

The 2024 Customer Relationship Summary listed stocks, options, ETFs, mutual funds and other products. It also said there was generally no account minimum, although certain products or services could have their own equity requirements.

ZyTrade's current securities pages still refer to stocks, ETFs, options and bonds.

Because the current and historical pages do not match perfectly, I would confirm the live product list during onboarding.

Auto-Execution Service

Halifax America offered auto-execution for clients following selected newsletters, signal providers or trading systems.

ZyTrade still advertises auto-trading services.

The distinction is simple: the broker executes according to the service you selected. That does not mean the broker is personally advising you or guaranteeing that the strategy works.

Margin-Enabled Brokerage Account

Eligible securities clients can use margin once approved.

Margin gives you more buying power. It also gives a losing trade more room to hurt you.

If account equity drops below required levels, positions can be liquidated. In a leveraged account, losses can exceed the cash you originally deposited.

ZyTrade Futures Account

Futures are now a much bigger part of the proposition.

ZyTrade advertises self-directed futures trading, low day margins, trade-desk support, auto-trading and several third-party platforms.

Its website also says there is no general account minimum.

Do not read that as "you can trade futures with no capital."

Each contract still has margin requirements, and you need enough spare equity to survive normal market movement rather than simply scraping through the broker's minimum.

Demo Platform Access

ZyTrade advertises demos for several platforms.

I would use one before going live, especially if you are moving from MT4 or MT5 into a futures platform.

A simulator is good for learning order entry, DOM functionality, charting and platform workflow.

What it cannot reproduce properly is slippage, thin liquidity, emotional pressure and the way traders behave once real money is on the line.

Account / Service Main Purpose General Minimum Main Markets Self-Directed Securities Independent investing and trading Legacy CRS said no general minimum. Confirm current rules. Stocks, ETFs, options and other eligible securities Auto-Execution Execution of selected third-party strategies or signals Depends on service and product Depends on chosen service Margin-Enabled Securities Leveraged securities trading Margin-equity rules apply Eligible securities ZyTrade Futures Self-directed futures trading No general account minimum advertised. Contract margin still applies. Futures and supported options on futures Demo Platform testing No live deposit Simulated markets

What account is best for beginners?

A fully funded cash account is generally easier to understand than margin or futures.

You can still lose money on shares, obviously, but you remove the extra layer created by borrowed money or leveraged contracts.

I would not move into futures simply because the advertised day margin looks small. Learn how the contract moves, what one tick is worth and how quickly your account can change before trading it live.

Does Halifax America have a minimum deposit?

Halifax America's April 2024 Customer Relationship Summary said there was generally no minimum to open or maintain the brokerage account.

Specific products could still carry their own minimum-equity requirements.

ZyTrade now advertises "No Account Minimum" for futures.

Again, that does not mean zero-capital trading. Contract margin, platform charges, market data and sensible risk management all affect how much money you realistically need.

How to Open a Halifax America Account

Because the brokerage business moved to ZyTrade in April 2026, I would start with the legal entity rather than following an old Halifax application page.

You want to know who you are contracting with and where the money will end up before you submit documents or make a transfer.

Step 1 – Confirm the Current Entity and Your Eligibility

Ask whether the agreement is with ZyTrade LLC.

Tell them you are a South African resident.

Confirm South Africans are accepted for the specific product.

Ask which clearing firm will be used.

Establish whether you are opening a securities or futures account.

Ask what protection or segregation rules apply.

There is no clear South Africa-specific onboarding statement on the public pages reviewed, so I would not skip this part.

Step 2 – Complete the Application

Expect to provide:

your full legal name;

contact and residential details;

tax residency;

employment and income information where required;

financial information;

previous trading or investment experience; and

the markets or permissions you want.

This is standard KYC and AML territory for a regulated broker.

One practical point: never submit sensitive information through a link until you have independently checked that you are on the broker's official application route.

Step 3 – Complete Identity Verification

You may need to provide:

government-issued identification;

proof of address;

US tax documentation for a non-US person; and

additional source-of-funds or KYC information.

International clients often have more paperwork than domestic US clients.

Finish approval before you send funds.

Step 4 – Choose Your Platform and Account Setup

Choose securities or futures.

Select the platform you intend to use.

Confirm cash or margin functionality.

Ask for the complete commission schedule.

Check exchange fees.

Check market-data charges.

Check platform costs.

Check routing charges.

Read the margin schedule.

This is one broker where I would definitely want the full cost sheet before placing the first trade.

Step 5 – Fund the Approved Account

Only transfer money once your account has been approved and the bank instructions match the clearing setup on your account.

ZyTrade's current funding page says the published instructions apply to accounts clearing through StoneX. Clients with another clearing firm are told to contact the broker.

The StoneX instructions reviewed on 12 August 2026 list:

USD

EUR

AUD

GBP

HKD

JPY

ZAR is not listed.

For a South African trader, that probably means an international transfer plus currency conversion unless your final clearing setup provides another option.

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Halifax America Fees, Commissions and Trading Costs

This is not a broker where one forex spread tells you the whole story.

Halifax America's 2024 disclosure said clients could pay commissions or ticket charges, exchange fees, regulator charges, clearing fees and other account costs.

Wire fees and mutual-fund charges were also mentioned.

The current futures pricing deserves a closer look because ZyTrade's own pages do not show the same numbers.

On 12 August 2026, ZyTrade's homepage advertised:

Micro contracts from $0.20

Standard contracts from $0.40

Its separate All-In Rates page showed:

Micro contracts at $0.29 per contract, per side

Standard contracts at $0.69 per contract, per side

That is a meaningful difference if you trade frequently.

I would not build a trading-cost model around either number until the broker gives you the rate that applies to your exact platform, clearing firm and account.

Cost How It Can Apply Trading Commission Can be charged per order, transaction or contract. Current futures pages show different headline rates. Ticket Charge May apply to certain securities trades Exchange Fees Depend on exchange and product Regulatory Fees Can apply to qualifying transactions Clearing Fees Depend on the clearing arrangement Market Data Varies by exchange, professional/non-professional status and platform Wire Fees Can apply to international deposits and withdrawals Currency Conversion Relevant if you are funding from ZAR Margin Interest Applies when borrowing in a securities margin account Liquidation Charges ZyTrade's All-In Rates page lists $50 per contract for insufficient-margin liquidations Other Futures Charges Auto-trade, foreign-account and short-option fees may apply

Why are ZyTrade's published futures prices inconsistent?

It looks like more than one pricing presentation is live on the website.

The homepage and some platform pages show the lower figures, while the All-In Rates page gives higher per-side charges.

Telephone orders also show an inconsistency. One page gives $5 per contract, while the day-trading-margin page gives $25 per order.

Until ZyTrade confirms your applicable schedule, I would treat the website figures as estimates rather than final trading costs.

Does Halifax America charge spreads?

There is still a bid-ask spread in the market, but this is not priced like a typical retail CFD account.

For securities and futures, I would focus on:

commission;

exchange fees;

regulator charges;

clearing;

market data;

margin costs; and

the natural bid-ask spread.

That gives you a better picture of the real cost per trade.

Are there additional futures costs?

Current ZyTrade disclosures mention possible charges for:

auto-trade execution;

foreign accounts;

short-option transactions;

liquidation; and

telephone orders.

Because some of the published figures disagree, get the current fee schedule in writing before you trade.

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Halifax America Trading Platforms

The trading technology is one of the better parts of the Halifax America / ZyTrade offering.

Instead of forcing every trader into one basic platform, the business supports a fairly broad ecosystem of professional and specialist software.

Trader Workstation (TWS)

TWS is still relevant on the securities side because Halifax America's 2024 disclosure named Interactive Brokers as its execution and clearing provider, and FINRA still reports an Interactive Brokers clearing arrangement.

TWS is built for active multi-asset traders and offers advanced order entry, charting, portfolio tools and risk management.

I would still confirm which Interactive Brokers interfaces are actually available through the current ZyTrade securities relationship.

Using Interactive Brokers as a clearing firm does not automatically mean you receive every feature available to a direct IBKR customer.

Rithmic Trader Pro

Rithmic is aimed squarely at active futures traders.

It gives you market depth, order management and a more professional execution environment than the basic platforms many retail traders are used to.

ZyTrade currently includes Rithmic in its platform ecosystem.

NinjaTrader

NinjaTrader appears in older Halifax America material and is widely used for futures charting, simulation, backtesting and strategy development.

For a new account, though, I would treat it as a legacy Halifax reference unless ZyTrade confirms that it is still available.

The current ZyTrade platform material puts more emphasis on other integrations.

ZyTrade Desktop and Mobile

ZyTrade promotes its own desktop and mobile tools using CQG infrastructure.

The broker highlights:

real-time data;

charting;

technical analysis;

order routing; and

mobile trade management.

If you do not need one of the more specialised third-party platforms, these are probably the most straightforward options to investigate first.

TradingView

TradingView is supported for futures through ZyTrade.

For traders coming from forex or crypto, this will probably feel the most familiar.

You get browser-based charting, indicators, drawings and synced layouts without having to learn a traditional professional desktop terminal from scratch.

MultiCharts

MultiCharts is better suited to more technical traders.

It offers advanced charting, depth of market, volume analysis, strategy development and detailed order and position management.

ZyTrade currently lists it as part of its futures platform offering.

Other Supported Platforms

Current ZyTrade material also mentions:

Bookmap;

MotiveWave;

Overcharts;

Rithmic; and

SierraCharts.

Bookmap is particularly useful if you trade using liquidity and order flow.

MotiveWave and Overcharts are more suitable for traders who want deeper analysis, simulation and professional charting tools.

Platform Best Suited To Status Trader Workstation Stocks, ETFs, options and multi-asset securities Relevant through the Interactive Brokers relationship. Confirm access. Rithmic Trader Pro / Rithmic Active futures and market-depth trading Current ecosystem NinjaTrader Charting, strategy development and simulation Legacy Halifax reference. Confirm availability. ZyTrade Desktop Futures traders wanting the broker's desktop option Current ZyTrade Mobile Mobile futures trading Current TradingView Browser-based charting and execution Current MultiCharts Advanced and systematic futures trading Current Bookmap Liquidity and order-flow analysis Current MotiveWave Advanced technical and order-flow analysis Current Overcharts Analysis, simulation and futures trading Current SierraCharts Specialist futures charting Referenced by ZyTrade. Confirm connection details.

Does Halifax America offer MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5?

MT4 and MT5 are not listed as main current platforms.

If your trading revolves around MetaTrader EAs, indicators or a familiar MT4/MT5 forex workflow, I would look at a broker built for that environment instead.

Which Halifax America platform is best?

That depends entirely on how you trade.

For chart-driven traders, TradingView will probably be the easiest transition.

For order flow and more specialised futures work, Bookmap, Rithmic, MotiveWave and MultiCharts make more sense.

For securities, TWS remains relevant through the Interactive Brokers relationship, but confirm what the current ZyTrade account actually gives you access to.

You can also compare specialist providers in our futures trading brokers and platforms guide.

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Halifax America Deposits and Withdrawals

Funding is one area where you really need to know the clearing firm.

ZyTrade's own funding page says its published bank instructions are specifically for accounts clearing through StoneX.

If your account uses another clearing firm, the broker tells you to contact them for the correct instructions.

That matters. Never assume a bank account shown on one page applies to every ZyTrade account.

The StoneX instructions reviewed on 12 August 2026 support:

USD

EUR

GBP

AUD

HKD

JPY

South African rand is not listed.

For a South African client, that means currency conversion is likely to form part of the funding process unless another approved clearing arrangement supports ZAR.

Funding Feature Current Position Bank Wire Available through supported clearing arrangements USD Funding Listed EUR Funding Listed GBP Funding Listed AUD Funding Listed HKD Funding Listed JPY Funding Listed ZAR Funding Not listed in the StoneX instructions reviewed Credit/Debit Cards Not presented as the main funding route South African Local Bank Transfer Not publicly advertised

How can South Africans fund a Halifax America account?

Start by asking for the funding instructions attached to your exact account and clearing firm.

For this type of broker, an international bank transfer is much more likely than the instant card or e-wallet deposits many CFD traders are used to.

Before sending a large amount, check:

your bank's SWIFT fee;

intermediary-bank charges;

the ZAR/USD conversion spread;

recipient-bank fees; and

any foreign-account charge from the broker.

A "free deposit" at the broker level does not mean moving money from South Africa to the US is free.

How do withdrawals work?

The process depends on the clearing arrangement.

Before funding, ask how withdrawals are requested, which bank account they can be sent to, what cut-off times apply and what international wire fees are charged.

A legitimate international withdrawal can still take longer and cost more than a local South African EFT.

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Halifax America Leverage and Margin

Do not describe Halifax America using a simple forex leverage number such as 1:100 or 1:500.

That is not how this setup works.

Securities use margin. Futures use contract-based margin.

The effective leverage changes according to the instrument, account equity, clearing rules and current margin requirements.

Halifax America's own margin disclosure warned that traders can lose more than they deposit, positions can be liquidated when margin requirements are not met and margin requirements can be increased.

Those are not fine-print details. They are the main risks of trading on borrowed capital.

Futures can move even faster because a relatively small amount of margin controls a much larger contract value.

ZyTrade promotes low day-trading margins, but lower margin means more effective leverage , not less risk.

, not less risk. I would never choose a futures broker simply because it lets me control the same contract with less cash.

Day margin vs overnight margin

Futures brokers can offer lower margin during the trading day and require more capital once you hold a position beyond the permitted intraday period.

Know the cut-off time.

Know the overnight requirement.

And know what the broker will do if your account does not meet it.

A forced liquidation during a fast market can be expensive, especially once liquidation charges and slippage are added.

Halifax America vs Interactive Brokers vs TradeStation – A Comparison

This comparison makes sense because all three give traders access to US exchange-traded markets, but the account relationships are not the same.

Interactive Brokers is particularly relevant because both Halifax America's 2024 disclosure and FINRA's current record show an Interactive Brokers relationship on the securities side.

Feature Halifax America / ZyTrade Interactive Brokers TradeStation US Broker-Dealer Regulation Yes, through ZyTrade LLC Yes Yes, through TradeStation Securities SIPC Applies to qualifying securities business. Futures are separate. Yes for qualifying securities accounts Yes for qualifying securities accounts. Futures separate. Stocks / ETFs Yes Yes Yes Options Yes, subject to permissions Yes Yes Futures Major ZyTrade focus Yes Yes Platform Style Multiple specialist futures platforms plus securities access IBKR Desktop, TWS, mobile and other IBKR platforms TradeStation platform ecosystem South African Availability Confirm before applying South Africa appears on IBKR's supported-country list Confirm current eligibility Best Fit Experienced futures or securities trader comfortable with a specialist setup Traders wanting broad global multi-asset access through a direct relationship Active US equity, options and futures traders

For South Africans, Interactive Brokers has one practical advantage: its official country list explicitly includes South Africa.

That still does not mean every feature is identical in every jurisdiction, but at least the residency position is easier to establish.

See our full Interactive Brokers review if direct IBKR onboarding is one of the options you are considering.

Halifax America Research and Trading Tools

Halifax America's strength was never a large in-house analyst team.

The value was in giving self-directed traders access to professional trading tools and letting them make their own decisions.

The current ZyTrade setup follows much the same approach.

Depending on the platform, traders can get:

advanced charting;

depth of market;

technical indicators;

order-flow analysis;

simulation;

strategy tools; and

mobile execution.

That setup suits somebody who already has a trading process.

It is less useful if you are looking for a broker that gives you daily buy and sell calls.

Halifax America's own disclosure was clear that it did not provide retail investment recommendations.

Useful tools for futures traders

Tool Type Why It Matters Depth of Market Lets you view liquidity at different price levels where supported Order-Flow Tools Helps active traders analyse executed volume and liquidity behaviour Replay / Simulation Useful for practising setups without risking live money Technical Indicators Supports chart-based and rule-based analysis Automated Strategy Tools Can be used on selected platforms for testing and automating defined rules Mobile Execution Lets you monitor and manage positions away from your main setup

Halifax America Awards

I would not give awards much weight here.

Halifax America does not have a current award history that would change my view of the broker.

Some of the platforms in its ecosystem have won industry awards, but those awards belong to the software providers. They are not automatically Halifax America or ZyTrade awards.

For this broker, I care more about regulation, clearing, fees, margin, funding and platform fit than a badge on a website.

Halifax America Review Methodology and Sources

This review treats Halifax America as a current legal-entity and product question rather than simply reviewing an old brand.

The research checked:

the April 2026 succession;

current US registration;

SIPC status;

clearing arrangements;

Halifax America's 2024 Customer Relationship Summary;

current ZyTrade pricing;

funding information;

supported trading platforms;

the South African regulatory position; and

alternatives a South African trader is likely to compare.

Primary sources checked on 12 August 2026:

Review limitation: Broker websites, fee schedules and onboarding rules change. International accounts can also have requirements that are not visible until you begin an application.

For that reason, South African traders should confirm eligibility, fees, bank instructions and the contracting entity before transferring money.

Conclusion Halifax America is a slightly awkward broker to review in 2026 because the old brand is still online while the regulated brokerage entity has changed.

FINRA says ZyTrade LLC acquired Halifax America LLC's brokerage assets and liabilities on 15 April 2026 .

. That means a new client should judge the current ZyTrade agreement and clearing setup, not rely on an old Halifax America description.

There are good points.

ZyTrade is registered with the SEC and FINRA. It appears on SIPC's current member list for the relevant securities business. FINRA reports an Interactive Brokers securities clearing arrangement, and the futures platform choice is genuinely broad.

For an experienced trader who knows exactly which market, platform and execution setup they want, that can be useful.

There are also enough question marks that I would not open the account casually.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: No Leverage 🏦 Regulators: FINRA Start Trading Read Review

Disclaimer

Stocks, options and futures involve financial risk and are not suitable for everyone.

Margin and futures losses can exceed your initial deposit.

SIPC does not cover normal investment losses.

Futures accounts are not protected by SIPC in the same way as qualifying securities accounts.

Halifax America LLC's brokerage assets and liabilities moved to ZyTrade LLC in April 2026, so verify the current contracting entity.

US regulation is not the same thing as FSCA authorisation.

International traders should confirm residency eligibility, tax documents, funding currencies, foreign-account charges, bank costs and withdrawal procedures before funding.

Broker pricing and product information can change.

Check the final account documentation rather than relying only on a marketing page.

Nothing in this review is personal investment, legal or tax advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Halifax America?

Halifax America LLC was a US introducing broker offering self-directed access to products including stocks, options, ETFs and mutual funds.

The important update is the 15 April 2026 change. FINRA says ZyTrade LLC acquired Halifax America's brokerage assets and liabilities.

If you are opening an account now, check the ZyTrade agreement rather than assuming Halifax America LLC is still the entity servicing new clients.

Is Halifax America still operating?

The Halifax America website is still online.

The regulatory record, however, now identifies ZyTrade LLC as the current firm and Halifax America LLC as its predecessor after the April 2026 succession.

For a new account, the current legal agreement matters more than whether the old website is still accessible.

Is ZyTrade the same as Halifax America?

They are different LLCs, but there is a direct succession between them.

FINRA says ZyTrade LLC acquired all Halifax America LLC brokerage assets and liabilities on 15 April 2026.

FINRA also notes that ownership did not change at the time because the same person was the sole owner of both entities.

For traders, the simplest approach is still to check which LLC appears on the current agreement.

Is Halifax America regulated?

Halifax America was historically registered with the SEC and FINRA.

The current firm attached to CRD 172567 and SEC number 8-69511 is ZyTrade LLC, which FINRA lists as currently registered.

That is a good starting point, but I would still read the firm's disclosures, clearing details and disciplinary history before opening an account.

Is Halifax America regulated by the FSCA?

I did not find an FSCA licence number in the official Halifax America or ZyTrade material reviewed for this page.

Do not describe the broker as FSCA-regulated unless that authorisation can be confirmed.

If local regulation matters to you, search the FSCA register using the exact legal entity name.

Is Halifax America a SIPC member?

Halifax America was historically a SIPC member, and ZyTrade LLC currently appears in SIPC's member directory.

SIPC can apply to qualifying securities and cash held for securities customers if a member brokerage fails.

It does not reimburse you because a trade went wrong.

ZyTrade also states clearly that its futures accounts are not SIPC-protected.

Does SIPC protect ZyTrade futures accounts?

No.

ZyTrade says its futures accounts are not protected by SIPC.

The broker states that futures cash and positions are segregated by the clearing firm instead.

This is one reason you need to know whether you are opening a securities account or a futures account. They do not have the same protection structure.

What can I trade with Halifax America or ZyTrade?

Halifax America's 2024 disclosure listed stocks, options, ETFs, mutual funds and other investments.

Current ZyTrade securities pages advertise stocks, ETFs, options and bonds.

ZyTrade now places far more emphasis on exchange-traded futures.

Confirm the exact live product list and trading permissions when you open the account.

What is the Halifax America minimum deposit?

Halifax America's 2024 Customer Relationship Summary said there were generally no minimums to open or maintain the brokerage account.

Specific products could still have minimum-equity requirements.

ZyTrade advertises no general account minimum for futures.

That does not mean you can trade a futures contract with no capital. Margin and other trading costs still apply.

Does Halifax America offer MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5?

MT4 and MT5 are not listed as main current platforms.

The current ecosystem is built more around professional securities and futures platforms such as TradingView, MultiCharts, Bookmap, MotiveWave, Overcharts, Rithmic and ZyTrade's CQG-based desktop and mobile software.

If MetaTrader is central to how you trade, I would look elsewhere.

Does Halifax America offer a demo account?

Yes.

Current ZyTrade pages advertise demo and simulation access for several platform choices.

Use the demo to learn the software, order types and platform workflow.

Just remember that simulated execution cannot recreate live slippage, liquidity or the psychological side of trading real money.

Can South Africans open a Halifax America account?

The public material reviewed does not give a clear South Africa-specific answer.

Before applying, ask ZyTrade to confirm that South African residents are accepted for the exact securities or futures product you want.

Also confirm the legal entity, clearing firm, tax paperwork, funding route and any foreign-client charges.

Can I deposit South African rand?

ZAR was not listed in the StoneX funding instructions reviewed on 12 August 2026.

The listed currencies were USD, EUR, AUD, GBP, HKD and JPY.

Those instructions only apply to StoneX-cleared accounts, so another approved setup could be different.

For most South Africans, I would assume currency conversion will be required until the broker confirms otherwise.

Does Halifax America offer leverage?

Yes, but not as a simple forex-style leverage ratio.

Securities accounts can use margin.

Futures use contract margin.

Both can produce substantial effective leverage, and losses can exceed the amount initially deposited.

The required margin depends on the product, clearing rules and whether you are holding the position intraday or overnight.

Is Halifax America suitable for beginners?

It would not be my first choice for most beginners.

The current proposition involves US securities, futures, professional platforms, international transfers and margin rules.

If you are new, understand the contract and loss mechanics first.

A low futures margin figure should never be interpreted as permission to take a bigger position.

Does Halifax America have regulatory disciplinary history?

Yes.

The current FINRA BrokerCheck record shows two final regulatory events on the firm's record.

These include a 2021 NFA matter associated with predecessor Halifax America and a separate FINRA disciplinary matter.

That does not mean the current firm is unregistered. It does mean the disclosures belong in your due-diligence process.

Is Halifax America or ZyTrade a scam?

The current regulatory record does not support describing ZyTrade as an unregistered scam.

FINRA lists ZyTrade LLC as an SEC- and FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and ZyTrade appears in SIPC's member directory.

That does not mean every account is safe for every trader.

I would still check the regulatory history, fee inconsistencies, clearing arrangements and South African eligibility before depositing.

Why does ZyTrade show different futures commission rates?

Because its current website is inconsistent.

The homepage shows Micro contracts from $0.20 and Standard contracts from $0.40.

The All-In Rates page gives $0.29 and $0.69 per contract, per side.

For an active futures trader, that difference adds up quickly.

Get the actual rate for your account, platform and clearing firm in writing.

What happened to Halifax America?

FINRA says ZyTrade LLC acquired all Halifax America LLC brokerage assets and liabilities on 15 April 2026.

The transfer was described as mutually agreed.

FINRA also says there was no ownership change at the time because the same person owned both LLCs.

For anyone researching the broker now, the practical takeaway is simple: assess the current ZyTrade entity and account documents rather than relying on old Halifax America information.