Goldwell Capital is a Cambodian forex and gold broker operated by Goldwell Capital Co., Ltd. Its main account lists a USD 100 minimum deposit, MetaTrader 5, floating spreads, leverage of up to 1:100, trades from 0.01 lots, Expert Advisor support and a USD 15-per-lot commission. The broker also promotes three challenge plans and maintains a separate MetaTrader 4 page.

For South African traders, the bigger issue is eligibility. Goldwell Capital says its services are intended for domestic use in Cambodia, and we could not confirm an FSCA licence, a South African regulated entity, ZAR account support or a clear statement that South African residents are accepted.

Goldwell Capital has a verifiable Cambodian regulatory relationship. Even so, do not deposit until the broker confirms your eligibility, contracting entity, payment and withdrawal procedures, client-money arrangements and complaint process in writing.

Quick answer: Goldwell Capital is listed by Cambodia's Securities and Exchange Regulator, but it is not confirmed as FSCA-authorised or available to South African residents. Its USD 100 minimum deposit and MetaTrader access may look accessible, yet local traders should first obtain written confirmation of eligibility, the contracting entity, payment methods, withdrawal rules and client-money protection.

Is Goldwell Capital regulated for South African traders?

Goldwell Capital Co., Ltd appears in Cambodia's official SERC market-intermediary directory. The listing includes its website, contact details, live and demo server names and an authorisation reference ending in 009. SERC also announced the opening of the broker's new Siem Reap head office in June 2026.

This confirms Cambodian oversight. It does not confirm South African regulation or FSCA authorisation.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Can South African traders open an account with Goldwell Capital?

South African eligibility remains unconfirmed. The broker's website refers to Cambodian domestic use, while its public registration pages do not provide a full list of accepted countries.

Before registering, paying a challenge fee or sending money, ask the broker to confirm:

Whether South African residents are accepted.

Which legal entity will enter into the client agreement.

Whether the product is a retail trading account or a challenge plan.

Which currencies, payment methods and withdrawal rules apply.

Where complaints and payment disputes are handled.

Goldwell Capital Quick Facts Verified or Published Detail Broker Name Goldwell Capital Legal Name Goldwell Capital Co., Ltd Head Office Listed Siem Reap, Cambodia Regulator Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC) SERC Directory Reference Market-intermediary entry with an authorisation reference ending in 009 FSCA Regulation Not confirmed South African Eligibility Not confirmed; the broker says its services are intended for Cambodian domestic use Minimum Deposit USD 100 on the current trading-account page Trading Platforms MT5 on the account page; a separate MT4 page is also live Markets Listed Forex and Gold Spreads Floating; no typical or minimum spread schedule was verified Leverage 1:100 Minimum Trade Size From 0.01 lots Commission USD 15 per lot listed Expert Advisors Available ZAR Account Not confirmed Deposit and Withdrawal Schedule Not published in enough detail for this review

Goldwell Capital Trust Score

We give Goldwell Capital an editorial trust score of 55 out of 100 .

. The verified SERC listing supports the score, but South African eligibility and FSCA authorisation remain unconfirmed.

Public information about withdrawals, client-money safeguards, total costs and the challenge-plan structure is limited.

Trust Factor Assessment Score Impact Regulatory Status Goldwell Capital is listed by Cambodia’s SERC as a market intermediary Positive South African Regulation No FSCA licence number or South African regulated entity was confirmed Negative South African Eligibility Not confirmed; the domestic-use wording raises a real eligibility concern Negative Trading Conditions The deposit, platform, leverage, commission, trade size, and markets are published Positive Fee Transparency No complete schedule for typical spreads, withdrawals, conversions, or inactivity fees was verified Negative Client-Fund Protection Segregation, custody, compensation, and insolvency arrangements were not clearly explained Negative Website Quality Some pages contain placeholder text, inconsistent account descriptions, and unsupported statistics Negative Editorial Trust Score 55/100 Moderate-to-low for a South African retail trader

How was the Goldwell Capital trust score calculated?

We assessed regulation, country eligibility, legal-entity clarity, client-fund information, fees, platforms, withdrawals, available markets, website accuracy and supporting evidence. The score is editorial, not a regulator rating or customer-vote average.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Goldwell Capital appears in Cambodia’s official SERC intermediary directory South African account eligibility is not confirmed The USD 100 minimum deposit is clearly published The website says its services are intended for Cambodian domestic use MT5 is listed for the main trading account No confirmed FSCA licence or South African entity A separate MT4 page covers desktop, mobile, and browser access No verified ZAR account or local South African funding option Trades start from 0.01 lots and Expert Advisors are allowed A USD 15-per-lot commission could be expensive once spreads and swaps are added Leverage is capped at 1:100, which is lower than many offshore offers Withdrawal times, payment methods, and non-trading fees are not explained clearly enough The focus on Forex and Gold keeps the product list simple Client-fund segregation and compensation arrangements still need to be confirmed

Overview

Goldwell Capital is a Cambodian forex and gold provider operated by Goldwell Capital Co., Ltd.

The company appears in SERC's market-intermediary directory.

The main account lists MT5, a USD 100 minimum deposit, floating spreads, 1:100 leverage, swaps, 0.01-lot trades, Expert Advisors and a USD 15-per-lot commission.

A separate official page still refers to MetaTrader 4.

Starter, Standard and Advanced challenge plans are advertised, but their structure and country availability are not fully explained.

ZAR funding, South African withdrawals, client-money segregation and local complaint handling are not clearly disclosed.

Is Goldwell Capital a good broker for South African traders?

Goldwell Capital would not be our first choice for a South African retail trader. More practical options offer confirmed local authorisation, clearer onboarding and a defined complaints route.

Is Goldwell Capital regulated in South Africa?

No South African licence was confirmed. Goldwell Capital's verifiable regulatory relationship is with Cambodia's SERC, which should not be presented as FSCA authorisation.

Before using the broker CTA below, confirm that South African residents are accepted and read the client agreement that applies to your account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Forex and gold are listed for the main trading account.

MetaTrader 5 is named on the current account page.

A separate MT4 page covers Android, iPhone, Windows, macOS and browser access.

Expert Advisors are permitted, and trades start from 0.01 lots.

Maximum leverage is listed as 1:100.

Stop-out figures are shown as 150%/100%, but the broker does not clearly explain when each applies.

Challenge plans use targets and drawdown limits and should not be treated as normal retail accounts.

Feature Goldwell Capital Offering What Still Needs Confirmation Forex Trading Available Full symbol list and contract specifications Gold Trading Available Gold symbols, spreads, commissions, and overnight costs Minimum Deposit USD 100 Whether this applies to South African residents MT5 Listed on the trading-account page Device versions and server details for each account MT4 A separate platform page is live Whether new live accounts can still use MT4 Spreads Floating Typical and minimum spreads for each symbol Leverage 1:100 Instrument-specific and client-specific limits Trade Size From 0.01 lots Maximum order size and exposure limits Commission USD 15 per lot Whether the amount is charged per side or round turn Expert Advisors Available VPS, scalping, latency, and strategy restrictions Demo Account A demo server is listed in the SERC directory How traders access it and whether it expires Islamic Account Not confirmed Swap-free terms and administration charges

Goldwell Capital Customer Reviews

We could not identify a clearly matched independent Trustpilot profile for the Goldwell Capital forex domain.

The broker's website displays claims of "4.9/5" and "1.5 million traders". We did not find independent evidence supporting those figures, so they should be treated as promotional statements.

Third-party review sites also publish conflicting details. This review therefore gives more weight to SERC records and Goldwell Capital's official pages.

Check that reviews refer to the correct domain and legal entity.

Give more weight to recent comments describing withdrawals, verification, support or execution.

Be cautious with generic praise, repeated wording and unexplained five-star ratings.

Review Check What We Found How to Use It Independent Trustpilot Profile No clearly matched profile was confirmed for goldwellcap.com.kh Do not quote a Trustpilot score Broker Website Rating Claim Claims of 4.9/5 and 1.5 million traders are displayed Treat these as unverified marketing Third-Party Broker Reviews Information about platforms, regulation, fees, and markets conflicts Use these sites only as secondary context Official Regulatory Record The SERC directory entry was confirmed Use this for the regulatory statement Withdrawal Evidence No reliable public pattern was verified Only test with an affordable amount after eligibility is confirmed

Confirm the correct website, legal entity and country eligibility before following any account-opening link.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

The ratings below are our own category scores based on evidence available on 6 August 2026. They are not customer-review averages.

Category Editorial Rating Reason Regulation 3/5 The SERC listing was verified, but no FSCA authorisation was confirmed South Africa Fit 1.5/5 Eligibility, ZAR support, and local entity protection remain unclear Trading Platforms 3.5/5 MT5 is listed and an MT4 page is available, although account compatibility needs confirmation Fee Transparency 2/5 Commission and floating spreads are shown, but the total trading cost is not Market Range 2/5 The current account page lists only Forex and Gold Website Transparency 2/5 Important legal and operational details are missing, while some promotional claims are unsupported Beginner Suitability 2/5 The small deposit and 0.01-lot trades help, but eligibility and protection remain concerns

Goldwell Capital Safety and Security

Goldwell Capital has an identifiable company and a Cambodian regulator, which is better than dealing with an anonymous website. However, a regulatory listing alone does not answer every safety question.

SERC lists Goldwell Capital Co., Ltd and names its live and demo servers.

The broker publishes leveraged-trading risk warnings.

Retail client-money segregation and the holding bank or custodian are not clearly disclosed.

No investor-compensation arrangement was confirmed.

The legal entity, domain, client agreement, payment beneficiary, and regulator entry should all match before money is sent.

How does Goldwell Capital protect client funds?

The privacy policy discusses data security, but we did not verify a public client-money policy covering segregation, reconciliation, custody, negative balance protection, compensation or insolvency. Request the current policy before depositing.

Is Goldwell Capital safe for South African traders?

We would treat Goldwell Capital as a higher-caution option. The SERC listing appears genuine, but South African access, local protection, withdrawals and client-money safeguards remain unclear.

Safety Area Goldwell Capital Status Trader Action Regulator SERC, Cambodia Match the entity and domain to the regulator’s record FSCA Regulation Not confirmed Check the official FSCA FSP search before depositing South African Eligibility Not confirmed Ask for written confirmation Client-Fund Segregation Not clearly disclosed Request the current client-money policy Compensation Scheme Not confirmed Do not assume deposit compensation applies Negative Balance Protection Not confirmed Check the client agreement Risk Warnings Published Read them before trading leveraged products Payment Beneficiary Should match the regulated entity or an authorised payment arrangement Do not send money to unrelated people or unexplained third parties

Goldwell Capital at a Glance

Broker Detail Goldwell Capital Broker Type Forex and gold provider with challenge-style plans Legal Entity Goldwell Capital Co., Ltd Regulation SERC, Cambodia South African Regulation Not confirmed South African Availability Not confirmed Minimum Deposit USD 100 Main Trading Account Goldwell Trading Account Challenge Plans Starter, Standard, and Advanced Trading Platforms MT5 listed; separate MT4 page available Markets Forex and Gold Leverage 1:100 Trade Size From 0.01 lots Commission USD 15 per lot Spreads Floating Swaps Apply; detailed rates were not verified Demo Availability A demo server is listed, but access conditions were not verified Editorial Trust Score 55/100

Goldwell Capital Account Types

Goldwell Capital combines one conventional trading account with three challenge plans. A live-account deposit becomes trading capital, while a challenge fee usually pays for an evaluation with profit targets and drawdown limits.

Before choosing either route, ask the broker to explain the legal structure, refund conditions, payout rules, profit split and country restrictions.

The Goldwell Trading Account is the clearest conventional account.

The Starter, Standard and Advanced plans list funding amounts, targets, minimum trading periods and drawdown limits.

South African residents should not pay a challenge fee until eligibility and refund conditions are confirmed in writing.

Account Type Deposit or Fee Published Conditions Best For Main Caution Goldwell Trading Account USD 100 minimum deposit MT5, floating spreads, 1:100 leverage, Forex and Gold, 0.01 lots, and USD 15-per-lot commission Eligible traders looking for a conventional live account South African eligibility and total trading costs are not confirmed Starter Plan USD 99 one-time fee described as refundable USD 110K funding amount, USD 500 target, 5-day minimum, 5% daily drawdown, and 10% maximum drawdown Traders looking at the smallest published challenge Refund rules and funded-account terms need a complete agreement Standard Plan USD 199 one-time fee described as refundable USD 125K funding amount, USD 2,000 target, 5-day minimum, 5% daily drawdown, and 10% maximum drawdown Traders considering the middle challenge tier The legal structure and payout terms are not fully explained publicly Advanced Plan USD 299 one-time fee described as refundable USD 150K funding amount, USD 5,000 target, 5-day minimum, 5% daily drawdown, and 10% maximum drawdown Experienced challenge traders The larger fee increases the cost of misunderstanding the rules

Goldwell Trading Account

Minimum deposit: USD 100.

Platform: MetaTrader 5.

Spread type: floating.

Leverage: 1:100.

Markets: Forex and Gold.

Minimum trade size: 0.01 lots.

Commission: USD 15 per lot.

Expert Advisors: available.

Swap charges: apply.

The USD 15-per-lot commission needs clarification because the broker does not state whether it applies per side or to a complete round trip. Typical spreads are also not published.

Starter Plan

Funding amount listed: USD 110,000.

Target listed: USD 500.

Minimum trading period: 5 trading days.

Daily drawdown: 5%.

Maximum drawdown: 10%.

Fee: USD 99 once-off, described as refundable.

The USD 500 target appears unusually low against the listed funding amount. Confirm whether the funding is virtual, what happens after evaluation, and which rules apply to the funded stage.

Standard Plan

Funding amount listed: USD 125,000.

Target listed: USD 2,000.

Minimum trading period: 5 trading days.

Daily drawdown: 5%.

Maximum drawdown: 10%.

Fee: USD 199 once-off, described as refundable.

Ask how drawdown is calculated. A rule based on starting balance can produce a different result from one based on live equity or a daily high-water mark.

Advanced Plan

Funding amount listed: USD 150,000.

Target listed: USD 5,000.

Minimum trading period: 5 trading days.

Daily drawdown: 5%.

Maximum drawdown: 10%.

Fee: USD 299 once-off, described as refundable.

Read the full agreement before paying. Check strategy restrictions, news-trading rules, payout splits, inactivity limits, refund terms and termination clauses.

Account Feature Goldwell Trading Account Verification Note Minimum Deposit USD 100 Published on the current account page Platform MT5 Published Spread Type Floating No typical spread schedule was verified Leverage 1:100 Published Instruments Forex and Gold The full symbol list is not published clearly Minimum Trade Size From 0.01 lots Published Stop Out 150%/100% The broker needs to explain when each figure applies Swap Applies Rates and calculation times were not verified Commission USD 15 per lot The broker does not say whether this is per side or round turn Expert Advisors Available Strategy restrictions should still be checked

What types of accounts does Goldwell Capital offer?

Goldwell Capital lists one conventional trading account and three challenge plans called Starter, Standard and Advanced.

Which Goldwell Capital account is best for beginners?

The normal account is easier to understand, but beginners should still confirm eligibility, practise on a demo, understand the commission, and avoid using maximum leverage.

How to Open a Goldwell Capital Account

Do not begin registration until Goldwell Capital confirms that South African residents are accepted.

Step 1 - Confirm Eligibility and Entity

Contact the broker through its official domain.

Ask whether South Africans may open a live account or challenge plan.

Request the full legal name of the contracting company.

Ask for the client agreement, fee schedule, and client-money policy.

Step 2 - Register for an Account

Enter the portal directly from the official website.

Provide your personal and country details accurately.

Create a strong password and enable available security features.

Avoid unsolicited social-media or WhatsApp registration links.

Step 3 - Complete Verification

Submit proof of identity and address when requested.

Answer financial and trading-experience questions honestly.

Ensure the account name matches the funding method.

Step 4 - Choose the Correct Product

Select the Goldwell Trading Account for conventional live trading.

Treat Starter, Standard and Advanced as separate challenge products.

Save a dated copy of all rules before paying.

Step 5 - Fund Carefully and Start Small

Confirm the payment beneficiary and account currency.

Check conversion costs when funding from rand.

Start with an amount you can afford to lose.

Test withdrawals before keeping a larger balance.

Account Opening Step What You Need to Do Do Not Continue Until Eligibility Check Ask whether South African residents are accepted You receive written confirmation Entity Check Match the client agreement to Goldwell Capital Co., Ltd and the SERC record The entity and website details match Registration Create an account through the official portal The URL and security certificate are correct KYC Submit accurate identity and address documents You understand the privacy and retention terms Product Selection Choose a trading account or challenge plan You understand all fees, targets, and drawdown rules Deposit Use an approved funding method in your own name The beneficiary and account currency are confirmed Trading Use small positions and defined risk limits You have checked the live costs and margin settings

Only continue through the CTA after the broker has confirmed your country eligibility and contracting entity.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Goldwell Capital Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Goldwell Capital lists floating spreads, a USD 15-per-lot commission, and swaps. A full cost comparison also needs typical spreads, the commission basis, conversion charges, payment fees, inactivity charges, and withdrawal costs.

Minimum deposit: USD 100.

Spreads: floating.

Commission: USD 15 per lot.

Swap charges: apply.

Currency conversion: may apply when funding from ZAR.

Deposit, withdrawal and inactivity fees: not clearly confirmed.

Challenge fees: USD 99, USD 199 and USD 299.

Fee Type Published Detail Transparency Assessment Minimum Deposit USD 100 Clear Spreads Floating Incomplete because typical spreads are not published Commission USD 15 per lot Incomplete because the charging basis is not explained Swap Applies Incomplete because symbol-level rates were not verified Currency Conversion Not published Could add to the cost when funding in ZAR Deposit Fees Not clearly published Confirm with the broker and payment provider Withdrawal Fees Not clearly published Confirm before depositing Inactivity Fee Not confirmed Check the client agreement Starter Challenge Fee USD 99 once-off, described as refundable Refund conditions need to be confirmed Standard Challenge Fee USD 199 once-off, described as refundable Refund conditions need to be confirmed Advanced Challenge Fee USD 299 once-off, described as refundable Refund conditions need to be confirmed

What are the trading fees at Goldwell Capital?

The broker lists floating spreads, a USD 15-per-lot commission and swaps. Final costs depend on the spread, commission basis, instrument, trade size, holding period and payment charges.

Is Goldwell Capital expensive to trade with?

It could be. USD 15 per lot is already meaningful before spreads and overnight financing are added, so Goldwell Capital should not be described as low cost without clearer data.

Review the full fee schedule before proceeding through the broker CTA.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Goldwell Capital Trading Platforms

Goldwell Capital lists MT5 on its main account page and keeps a separate MT4 page live. Confirm which platform is available for your country and product before depositing.

MetaTrader 5

MT5 is named for the Goldwell Trading Account.

It supports charting, indicators, multiple order types and automated trading.

Confirm desktop, mobile, browser and server access for your account.

MetaTrader 4

Goldwell Capital maintains an official MT4 page.

The page refers to Android, iPhone, Windows, macOS and browser access.

Confirm that MT4 remains available for new live accounts.

MetaTrader Mobile

The MT4 page refers to Android and iPhone apps.

Mobile trading can be used to monitor and manage positions.

Use a secure device and avoid unsecured public networks.

MetaTrader Web Terminal

The MT4 page also refers to browser-based trading.

A web terminal can be useful when software cannot be installed.

Check the URL carefully before entering login details.

Platform Feature Goldwell Capital Detail Review Note MT5 Listed for the main trading account This is the clearest current platform reference MT4 Official platform page available Availability for new accounts should be confirmed Desktop Trading Windows and macOS are referenced on the MT4 page Download the software only from an official source Mobile Trading Android and iPhone are referenced Protect your device and login details Web Trading An MT4 web terminal is referenced Check the domain before logging in Automated Trading Expert Advisors are available Check for strategy restrictions, especially on challenge plans Platform Testing Not independently tested for this review We make no claim about execution speed or platform stability

Which trading platforms does Goldwell Capital offer?

Goldwell Capital lists MT5 for its main account and also maintains an MT4 page. Confirm platform, server, and device availability before funding.

Does Goldwell Capital support mobile trading?

The MT4 page refers to Android and iPhone apps. Mobile MT5 availability is less clear and should be confirmed directly.

Check platform availability and South African eligibility before using the CTA.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Goldwell Capital Deposit and Withdrawal

Goldwell Capital refers to card payments and a USD 100 minimum deposit, but it does not publish a detailed payment schedule for South African traders.

Cards are mentioned on the official website.

Cambodian banking details appear in the SERC intermediary entry.

ZAR accounts and local South African transfers are not confirmed.

Withdrawal methods, processing times and fees are not clearly published.

Third-party payments should be avoided unless expressly permitted.

Payment Area Verified Detail What South African Traders Should Check Minimum Deposit USD 100 The rand amount and exchange rate on the day of payment Cards A wide range of cards is claimed Whether South African-issued cards are accepted Bank Transfer Cambodian banking details appear in SERC’s listing International transfer costs and beneficiary details ZAR Account Not confirmed Whether deposits are converted into USD Deposit Time Not clearly published Expected processing time and proof-of-payment requirements Withdrawal Time Not clearly published Processing time after the request is approved Withdrawal Fees Not confirmed Broker, bank, card, and intermediary charges Verification KYC information is collected under the privacy policy Which documents are needed before withdrawal Original Funding Method Not confirmed publicly Whether money must be returned to the original source

How can I deposit funds into a Goldwell Capital account?

First confirm local eligibility, the payment beneficiary, account currency, accepted methods, and any conversion or intermediary fees.

How are withdrawals processed at Goldwell Capital?

The public website does not provide enough detail to verify withdrawal times or charges. Request the full policy, including KYC, limits, methods, fees and delayed-payment procedures.

Do not use the broker CTA until the withdrawal process has been provided in writing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Goldwell Capital Leverage

Goldwell Capital lists maximum leverage of 1:100. This can magnify both gains and losses, and a small adverse move may remove a large part of the account balance.

Maximum published leverage: 1:100.

Minimum trade size: 0.01 lots.

Stop-out figures: 150%/100%, without a clear explanation of when each applies.

Challenge plans may fail an account through drawdown rules before normal stop-out levels are reached.

Leverage Factor Goldwell Capital Detail Why It Matters Maximum Listed Leverage 1:100 Allows larger market exposure relative to the margin deposited Minimum Trade Size 0.01 lots Makes smaller position sizes possible Margin Risk High Small price moves can create large percentage losses Stop Out 150%/100% listed The broker should explain which threshold applies and when Challenge Drawdown 5% daily and 10% maximum listed A challenge may fail before a normal margin stop-out occurs Beginner Use Lower leverage is more sensible It slows down the rate at which losses can build

Goldwell Capital vs HFM vs AvaTrade - A Comparison

HFM and AvaTrade are more useful comparison points for South Africans because both publish local FSCA authorisation details. Still, always verify the exact contracting entity during registration.

Feature Goldwell Capital HFM AvaTrade Best For Eligible Cambodian-market traders focused on Forex and Gold South Africans looking for a broad MetaTrader account range South Africans looking for an established multi-platform CFD broker South African Regulatory Position No FSCA licence confirmed HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd displays FSCA FSP 46632 Ava Capital Markets (Pty) Ltd displays FSCA FSP 45984 Cambodian Regulation SERC listing verified Not the basis of the South African offer Not the basis of the South African offer South African Eligibility Not confirmed A South African registration route is available A South African website and support route are available Minimum Deposit USD 100 Varies by account; the Zero account lists no minimum Generally 100 units of the account currency by card or e-payment Platforms MT5 listed; MT4 page available MT4, MT5, WebTrader, mobile, and HFM platform Desktop, web, mobile, and AvaTradeGO; availability varies by product Published Markets Forex and Gold Forex, metals, energies, commodities, indices, shares, crypto, ETFs, and bonds, depending on entity Forex, equities, ETFs, commodities, crypto, indices, and options, depending on entity Local Protection Clarity Low for a South African client Higher, with the South African intermediary role disclosed Higher, with the South African regulated entity disclosed Main Drawback Unclear eligibility and limited disclosure Very high leverage may be available under some entities and needs careful risk control Platforms and product terms can change depending on the entity and account

Goldwell Capital Research

Goldwell Capital provides basic market content, TradingView widgets, MetaTrader charting and an education page. We did not verify a structured in-house research service with named analysts or a fixed publication schedule.

MetaTrader includes charts, indicators and technical-analysis tools.

The website provides market widgets and general forex education.

Traders should still use independent market data and their own risk plan.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Goldwell Capital Awards

Goldwell Capital's About page mentions "Global Forex Awards - Mar 2023" and "Best Customer Service - Jun 2022". The awarding body, region, category and judging process are not clearly identified, so these should be treated as award claims rather than independently verified awards.

Award Mention Date Shown Verification Status Global Forex Awards March 2023 The awarding body and category were not confirmed Best Customer Service June 2022 The awarding body and supporting evidence were not confirmed

How We Reviewed Goldwell Capital

This review was updated on 6 August 2026. We checked Goldwell Capital's official pages, privacy policy and licence link, along with the SERC directory, SERC's June 2026 announcement, the FSCA search resources and relevant ForexSuggest pages.

We did not open a live account, trade, contact support, test execution, deposit or request a withdrawal. Unconfirmed material details are marked as such.

Review Area Method Used Limitation Regulation Official SERC directory and announcement The licence scope and South African cross-border permissions still need legal confirmation Account Terms Official trading-account page Live terms can vary by account, entity, or date Platforms Official account and MT4 pages The platforms were not downloaded or tested Fees Published account figures and risk warning No live spread sample or complete fee schedule was available Payments Official website and SERC listing No deposit or withdrawal was tested Customer Reviews Search for independent feedback matching the broker’s domain No verified Trustpilot profile was found South African Fit Broker domestic-use wording and FSCA resources Written confirmation of South African eligibility is still outstanding

Conclusion Goldwell Capital has a verifiable Cambodian regulatory reference and publishes the basic terms of its main trading account. For South Africans, the unanswered questions matter more than the USD 100 deposit or MetaTrader access. FSCA authorisation, local eligibility, ZAR funding, client-money safeguards, withdrawals and total costs remain unclear. Until those points are confirmed in writing, an FSCA-authorised alternative with clearer local procedures is the more practical choice.

Sources Checked

Disclaimer

Forex and leveraged derivatives carry a high risk of loss.

You may lose money deposited into an account or paid as a challenge fee.

Goldwell Capital is not confirmed as FSCA-regulated in South Africa.

This review is general information, not financial, legal, tax or investment advice.

Confirm eligibility, the contracting entity, fees, client-money arrangements and complaints process before paying.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Goldwell Capital?

Goldwell Capital is a Cambodian forex and gold provider operated by Goldwell Capital Co., Ltd. Its main account lists MT5, a USD 100 deposit, 1:100 leverage, 0.01-lot trades and a USD 15-per-lot commission.

Is Goldwell Capital regulated?

Yes. Goldwell Capital Co., Ltd appears in Cambodia's SERC market-intermediary directory. This is Cambodian regulation, not FSCA authorisation.

Is Goldwell Capital regulated in South Africa?

We could not confirm an FSCA licence or a South African regulated entity. Check the exact company in the client agreement through the FSCA's official search.

Can South Africans open a Goldwell Capital account?

South African eligibility is not confirmed. Ask for written confirmation before registering or sending money.

What is the minimum deposit at Goldwell Capital?

The main trading account lists a USD 100 minimum deposit. South African traders may also face currency-conversion and payment-provider fees.

What account types does Goldwell Capital offer?

Goldwell Capital lists one conventional trading account and three challenge plans: Starter, Standard and Advanced.

Which trading platforms does Goldwell Capital offer?

MT5 is listed for the main account, while a separate page refers to MT4 for desktop, mobile and browser use.

Does Goldwell Capital offer a demo account?

SERC lists a Goldwell Capital demo server, but the public pages do not clearly explain access, virtual funds or expiry.

What can I trade with Goldwell Capital?

The current account page lists forex and gold. Check the live platform for the complete symbol list and contract terms.

What commission does Goldwell Capital charge?

The broker lists USD 15 per lot but does not clearly state whether this is per side or for a complete round trip.

Does Goldwell Capital support ZAR accounts?

We could not confirm a ZAR-denominated account. Rand deposits may need to be converted into another currency.

Is Goldwell Capital safe?

Goldwell Capital has a verifiable SERC listing, but South African eligibility, client-money safeguards, withdrawals and complaint procedures remain unclear.

Is Goldwell Capital good for beginners?

The USD 100 deposit and 0.01-lot trades may look accessible, but the commission, leverage, limited disclosure and challenge-plan rules make it a cautious choice.