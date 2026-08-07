Goldwell Capital review for South African forex traders

Goldwell Capital is a Cambodian forex and gold broker operated by Goldwell Capital Co., Ltd. Its main account lists a USD 100 minimum deposit, MetaTrader 5, floating spreads, leverage of up to 1:100, trades from 0.01 lots, Expert Advisor support and a USD 15-per-lot commission. The broker also promotes three challenge plans and maintains a separate MetaTrader 4 page.

For South African traders, the bigger issue is eligibility. Goldwell Capital says its services are intended for domestic use in Cambodia, and we could not confirm an FSCA licence, a South African regulated entity, ZAR account support or a clear statement that South African residents are accepted.

Goldwell Capital has a verifiable Cambodian regulatory relationship. Even so, do not deposit until the broker confirms your eligibility, contracting entity, payment and withdrawal procedures, client-money arrangements and complaint process in writing.

Quick answer: Goldwell Capital is listed by Cambodia's Securities and Exchange Regulator, but it is not confirmed as FSCA-authorised or available to South African residents. Its USD 100 minimum deposit and MetaTrader access may look accessible, yet local traders should first obtain written confirmation of eligibility, the contracting entity, payment methods, withdrawal rules and client-money protection.

Is Goldwell Capital regulated for South African traders?

Goldwell Capital Co., Ltd appears in Cambodia's official SERC market-intermediary directory. The listing includes its website, contact details, live and demo server names and an authorisation reference ending in 009. SERC also announced the opening of the broker's new Siem Reap head office in June 2026.

This confirms Cambodian oversight. It does not confirm South African regulation or FSCA authorisation.

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Can South African traders open an account with Goldwell Capital?

South African eligibility remains unconfirmed. The broker's website refers to Cambodian domestic use, while its public registration pages do not provide a full list of accepted countries.

Before registering, paying a challenge fee or sending money, ask the broker to confirm:

  • Whether South African residents are accepted.
  • Which legal entity will enter into the client agreement.
  • Whether the product is a retail trading account or a challenge plan.
  • Which currencies, payment methods and withdrawal rules apply.
  • Where complaints and payment disputes are handled.

Goldwell Capital Quick FactsVerified or Published Detail
Broker NameGoldwell Capital
Legal NameGoldwell Capital Co., Ltd
Head Office ListedSiem Reap, Cambodia
RegulatorSecurities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC)
SERC Directory ReferenceMarket-intermediary entry with an authorisation reference ending in 009
FSCA RegulationNot confirmed
South African EligibilityNot confirmed; the broker says its services are intended for Cambodian domestic use
Minimum DepositUSD 100 on the current trading-account page
Trading PlatformsMT5 on the account page; a separate MT4 page is also live
Markets ListedForex and Gold
SpreadsFloating; no typical or minimum spread schedule was verified
Leverage1:100
Minimum Trade SizeFrom 0.01 lots
CommissionUSD 15 per lot listed
Expert AdvisorsAvailable
ZAR AccountNot confirmed
Deposit and Withdrawal ScheduleNot published in enough detail for this review

Goldwell Capital Trust Score

Goldwell Capital Trust Score

  • We give Goldwell Capital an editorial trust score of 55 out of 100.
  • The verified SERC listing supports the score, but South African eligibility and FSCA authorisation remain unconfirmed.
  • Public information about withdrawals, client-money safeguards, total costs and the challenge-plan structure is limited.

Trust FactorAssessmentScore Impact
Regulatory StatusGoldwell Capital is listed by Cambodia’s SERC as a market intermediaryPositive
South African RegulationNo FSCA licence number or South African regulated entity was confirmedNegative
South African EligibilityNot confirmed; the domestic-use wording raises a real eligibility concernNegative
Trading ConditionsThe deposit, platform, leverage, commission, trade size, and markets are publishedPositive
Fee TransparencyNo complete schedule for typical spreads, withdrawals, conversions, or inactivity fees was verifiedNegative
Client-Fund ProtectionSegregation, custody, compensation, and insolvency arrangements were not clearly explainedNegative
Website QualitySome pages contain placeholder text, inconsistent account descriptions, and unsupported statisticsNegative
Editorial Trust Score55/100Moderate-to-low for a South African retail trader

How was the Goldwell Capital trust score calculated?

We assessed regulation, country eligibility, legal-entity clarity, client-fund information, fees, platforms, withdrawals, available markets, website accuracy and supporting evidence. The score is editorial, not a regulator rating or customer-vote average.

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
Goldwell Capital appears in Cambodia’s official SERC intermediary directorySouth African account eligibility is not confirmed
The USD 100 minimum deposit is clearly publishedThe website says its services are intended for Cambodian domestic use
MT5 is listed for the main trading accountNo confirmed FSCA licence or South African entity
A separate MT4 page covers desktop, mobile, and browser accessNo verified ZAR account or local South African funding option
Trades start from 0.01 lots and Expert Advisors are allowedA USD 15-per-lot commission could be expensive once spreads and swaps are added
Leverage is capped at 1:100, which is lower than many offshore offersWithdrawal times, payment methods, and non-trading fees are not explained clearly enough
The focus on Forex and Gold keeps the product list simpleClient-fund segregation and compensation arrangements still need to be confirmed

Overview

Goldwell Capital broker overview

  • Goldwell Capital is a Cambodian forex and gold provider operated by Goldwell Capital Co., Ltd.
  • The company appears in SERC's market-intermediary directory.
  • The main account lists MT5, a USD 100 minimum deposit, floating spreads, 1:100 leverage, swaps, 0.01-lot trades, Expert Advisors and a USD 15-per-lot commission.
  • A separate official page still refers to MetaTrader 4.
  • Starter, Standard and Advanced challenge plans are advertised, but their structure and country availability are not fully explained.
  • ZAR funding, South African withdrawals, client-money segregation and local complaint handling are not clearly disclosed.

Is Goldwell Capital a good broker for South African traders?

Goldwell Capital would not be our first choice for a South African retail trader. More practical options offer confirmed local authorisation, clearer onboarding and a defined complaints route.

Is Goldwell Capital regulated in South Africa?

No South African licence was confirmed. Goldwell Capital's verifiable regulatory relationship is with Cambodia's SERC, which should not be presented as FSCA authorisation.

Before using the broker CTA below, confirm that South African residents are accepted and read the client agreement that applies to your account.

💰 Min Deposit: $200
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

  • Forex and gold are listed for the main trading account.
  • MetaTrader 5 is named on the current account page.
  • A separate MT4 page covers Android, iPhone, Windows, macOS and browser access.
  • Expert Advisors are permitted, and trades start from 0.01 lots.
  • Maximum leverage is listed as 1:100.
  • Stop-out figures are shown as 150%/100%, but the broker does not clearly explain when each applies.
  • Challenge plans use targets and drawdown limits and should not be treated as normal retail accounts.

FeatureGoldwell Capital OfferingWhat Still Needs Confirmation
Forex TradingAvailableFull symbol list and contract specifications
Gold TradingAvailableGold symbols, spreads, commissions, and overnight costs
Minimum DepositUSD 100Whether this applies to South African residents
MT5Listed on the trading-account pageDevice versions and server details for each account
MT4A separate platform page is liveWhether new live accounts can still use MT4
SpreadsFloatingTypical and minimum spreads for each symbol
Leverage1:100Instrument-specific and client-specific limits
Trade SizeFrom 0.01 lotsMaximum order size and exposure limits
CommissionUSD 15 per lotWhether the amount is charged per side or round turn
Expert AdvisorsAvailableVPS, scalping, latency, and strategy restrictions
Demo AccountA demo server is listed in the SERC directoryHow traders access it and whether it expires
Islamic AccountNot confirmedSwap-free terms and administration charges

Goldwell Capital Customer Reviews

We could not identify a clearly matched independent Trustpilot profile for the Goldwell Capital forex domain.

The broker's website displays claims of "4.9/5" and "1.5 million traders". We did not find independent evidence supporting those figures, so they should be treated as promotional statements.

Third-party review sites also publish conflicting details. This review therefore gives more weight to SERC records and Goldwell Capital's official pages.

  • Check that reviews refer to the correct domain and legal entity.
  • Give more weight to recent comments describing withdrawals, verification, support or execution.
  • Be cautious with generic praise, repeated wording and unexplained five-star ratings.

Review CheckWhat We FoundHow to Use It
Independent Trustpilot ProfileNo clearly matched profile was confirmed for goldwellcap.com.khDo not quote a Trustpilot score
Broker Website Rating ClaimClaims of 4.9/5 and 1.5 million traders are displayedTreat these as unverified marketing
Third-Party Broker ReviewsInformation about platforms, regulation, fees, and markets conflictsUse these sites only as secondary context
Official Regulatory RecordThe SERC directory entry was confirmedUse this for the regulatory statement
Withdrawal EvidenceNo reliable public pattern was verifiedOnly test with an affordable amount after eligibility is confirmed

Confirm the correct website, legal entity and country eligibility before following any account-opening link.

💰 Min Deposit: $200
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

The ratings below are our own category scores based on evidence available on 6 August 2026. They are not customer-review averages.

CategoryEditorial RatingReason
Regulation3/5The SERC listing was verified, but no FSCA authorisation was confirmed
South Africa Fit1.5/5Eligibility, ZAR support, and local entity protection remain unclear
Trading Platforms3.5/5MT5 is listed and an MT4 page is available, although account compatibility needs confirmation
Fee Transparency2/5Commission and floating spreads are shown, but the total trading cost is not
Market Range2/5The current account page lists only Forex and Gold
Website Transparency2/5Important legal and operational details are missing, while some promotional claims are unsupported
Beginner Suitability2/5The small deposit and 0.01-lot trades help, but eligibility and protection remain concerns

Goldwell Capital Safety and Security

Goldwell Capital safety and regulatory review

Goldwell Capital has an identifiable company and a Cambodian regulator, which is better than dealing with an anonymous website. However, a regulatory listing alone does not answer every safety question.

  • SERC lists Goldwell Capital Co., Ltd and names its live and demo servers.
  • The broker publishes leveraged-trading risk warnings.
  • Retail client-money segregation and the holding bank or custodian are not clearly disclosed.
  • No investor-compensation arrangement was confirmed.
  • The legal entity, domain, client agreement, payment beneficiary, and regulator entry should all match before money is sent.

How does Goldwell Capital protect client funds?

The privacy policy discusses data security, but we did not verify a public client-money policy covering segregation, reconciliation, custody, negative balance protection, compensation or insolvency. Request the current policy before depositing.

Is Goldwell Capital safe for South African traders?

We would treat Goldwell Capital as a higher-caution option. The SERC listing appears genuine, but South African access, local protection, withdrawals and client-money safeguards remain unclear.

Safety AreaGoldwell Capital StatusTrader Action
RegulatorSERC, CambodiaMatch the entity and domain to the regulator’s record
FSCA RegulationNot confirmedCheck the official FSCA FSP search before depositing
South African EligibilityNot confirmedAsk for written confirmation
Client-Fund SegregationNot clearly disclosedRequest the current client-money policy
Compensation SchemeNot confirmedDo not assume deposit compensation applies
Negative Balance ProtectionNot confirmedCheck the client agreement
Risk WarningsPublishedRead them before trading leveraged products
Payment BeneficiaryShould match the regulated entity or an authorised payment arrangementDo not send money to unrelated people or unexplained third parties

Goldwell Capital at a Glance

Broker DetailGoldwell Capital
Broker TypeForex and gold provider with challenge-style plans
Legal EntityGoldwell Capital Co., Ltd
RegulationSERC, Cambodia
South African RegulationNot confirmed
South African AvailabilityNot confirmed
Minimum DepositUSD 100
Main Trading AccountGoldwell Trading Account
Challenge PlansStarter, Standard, and Advanced
Trading PlatformsMT5 listed; separate MT4 page available
MarketsForex and Gold
Leverage1:100
Trade SizeFrom 0.01 lots
CommissionUSD 15 per lot
SpreadsFloating
SwapsApply; detailed rates were not verified
Demo AvailabilityA demo server is listed, but access conditions were not verified
Editorial Trust Score55/100

Goldwell Capital Account Types

Goldwell Capital account types

Goldwell Capital combines one conventional trading account with three challenge plans. A live-account deposit becomes trading capital, while a challenge fee usually pays for an evaluation with profit targets and drawdown limits.

Before choosing either route, ask the broker to explain the legal structure, refund conditions, payout rules, profit split and country restrictions.

  • The Goldwell Trading Account is the clearest conventional account.
  • The Starter, Standard and Advanced plans list funding amounts, targets, minimum trading periods and drawdown limits.
  • South African residents should not pay a challenge fee until eligibility and refund conditions are confirmed in writing.

Account TypeDeposit or FeePublished ConditionsBest ForMain Caution
Goldwell Trading AccountUSD 100 minimum depositMT5, floating spreads, 1:100 leverage, Forex and Gold, 0.01 lots, and USD 15-per-lot commissionEligible traders looking for a conventional live accountSouth African eligibility and total trading costs are not confirmed
Starter PlanUSD 99 one-time fee described as refundableUSD 110K funding amount, USD 500 target, 5-day minimum, 5% daily drawdown, and 10% maximum drawdownTraders looking at the smallest published challengeRefund rules and funded-account terms need a complete agreement
Standard PlanUSD 199 one-time fee described as refundableUSD 125K funding amount, USD 2,000 target, 5-day minimum, 5% daily drawdown, and 10% maximum drawdownTraders considering the middle challenge tierThe legal structure and payout terms are not fully explained publicly
Advanced PlanUSD 299 one-time fee described as refundableUSD 150K funding amount, USD 5,000 target, 5-day minimum, 5% daily drawdown, and 10% maximum drawdownExperienced challenge tradersThe larger fee increases the cost of misunderstanding the rules

Goldwell Trading Account

  • Minimum deposit: USD 100.
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5.
  • Spread type: floating.
  • Leverage: 1:100.
  • Markets: Forex and Gold.
  • Minimum trade size: 0.01 lots.
  • Commission: USD 15 per lot.
  • Expert Advisors: available.
  • Swap charges: apply.

The USD 15-per-lot commission needs clarification because the broker does not state whether it applies per side or to a complete round trip. Typical spreads are also not published.

Starter Plan

  • Funding amount listed: USD 110,000.
  • Target listed: USD 500.
  • Minimum trading period: 5 trading days.
  • Daily drawdown: 5%.
  • Maximum drawdown: 10%.
  • Fee: USD 99 once-off, described as refundable.

The USD 500 target appears unusually low against the listed funding amount. Confirm whether the funding is virtual, what happens after evaluation, and which rules apply to the funded stage.

Standard Plan

  • Funding amount listed: USD 125,000.
  • Target listed: USD 2,000.
  • Minimum trading period: 5 trading days.
  • Daily drawdown: 5%.
  • Maximum drawdown: 10%.
  • Fee: USD 199 once-off, described as refundable.

Ask how drawdown is calculated. A rule based on starting balance can produce a different result from one based on live equity or a daily high-water mark.

Advanced Plan

  • Funding amount listed: USD 150,000.
  • Target listed: USD 5,000.
  • Minimum trading period: 5 trading days.
  • Daily drawdown: 5%.
  • Maximum drawdown: 10%.
  • Fee: USD 299 once-off, described as refundable.

Read the full agreement before paying. Check strategy restrictions, news-trading rules, payout splits, inactivity limits, refund terms and termination clauses.

Account FeatureGoldwell Trading AccountVerification Note
Minimum DepositUSD 100Published on the current account page
PlatformMT5Published
Spread TypeFloatingNo typical spread schedule was verified
Leverage1:100Published
InstrumentsForex and GoldThe full symbol list is not published clearly
Minimum Trade SizeFrom 0.01 lotsPublished
Stop Out150%/100%The broker needs to explain when each figure applies
SwapAppliesRates and calculation times were not verified
CommissionUSD 15 per lotThe broker does not say whether this is per side or round turn
Expert AdvisorsAvailableStrategy restrictions should still be checked

What types of accounts does Goldwell Capital offer?

Goldwell Capital lists one conventional trading account and three challenge plans called Starter, Standard and Advanced.

Which Goldwell Capital account is best for beginners?

The normal account is easier to understand, but beginners should still confirm eligibility, practise on a demo, understand the commission, and avoid using maximum leverage.

How to Open a Goldwell Capital Account

Do not begin registration until Goldwell Capital confirms that South African residents are accepted.

Step 1 - Confirm Eligibility and Entity

  • Contact the broker through its official domain.
  • Ask whether South Africans may open a live account or challenge plan.
  • Request the full legal name of the contracting company.
  • Ask for the client agreement, fee schedule, and client-money policy.

Step 2 - Register for an Account

  • Enter the portal directly from the official website.
  • Provide your personal and country details accurately.
  • Create a strong password and enable available security features.
  • Avoid unsolicited social-media or WhatsApp registration links.

Step 3 - Complete Verification

  • Submit proof of identity and address when requested.
  • Answer financial and trading-experience questions honestly.
  • Ensure the account name matches the funding method.

Step 4 - Choose the Correct Product

  • Select the Goldwell Trading Account for conventional live trading.
  • Treat Starter, Standard and Advanced as separate challenge products.
  • Save a dated copy of all rules before paying.

Step 5 - Fund Carefully and Start Small

  • Confirm the payment beneficiary and account currency.
  • Check conversion costs when funding from rand.
  • Start with an amount you can afford to lose.
  • Test withdrawals before keeping a larger balance.

Account Opening StepWhat You Need to DoDo Not Continue Until
Eligibility CheckAsk whether South African residents are acceptedYou receive written confirmation
Entity CheckMatch the client agreement to Goldwell Capital Co., Ltd and the SERC recordThe entity and website details match
RegistrationCreate an account through the official portalThe URL and security certificate are correct
KYCSubmit accurate identity and address documentsYou understand the privacy and retention terms
Product SelectionChoose a trading account or challenge planYou understand all fees, targets, and drawdown rules
DepositUse an approved funding method in your own nameThe beneficiary and account currency are confirmed
TradingUse small positions and defined risk limitsYou have checked the live costs and margin settings

Only continue through the CTA after the broker has confirmed your country eligibility and contracting entity.

💰 Min Deposit: $200
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review

Goldwell Capital Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Goldwell Capital lists floating spreads, a USD 15-per-lot commission, and swaps. A full cost comparison also needs typical spreads, the commission basis, conversion charges, payment fees, inactivity charges, and withdrawal costs.

  • Minimum deposit: USD 100.
  • Spreads: floating.
  • Commission: USD 15 per lot.
  • Swap charges: apply.
  • Currency conversion: may apply when funding from ZAR.
  • Deposit, withdrawal and inactivity fees: not clearly confirmed.
  • Challenge fees: USD 99, USD 199 and USD 299.

Fee TypePublished DetailTransparency Assessment
Minimum DepositUSD 100Clear
SpreadsFloatingIncomplete because typical spreads are not published
CommissionUSD 15 per lotIncomplete because the charging basis is not explained
SwapAppliesIncomplete because symbol-level rates were not verified
Currency ConversionNot publishedCould add to the cost when funding in ZAR
Deposit FeesNot clearly publishedConfirm with the broker and payment provider
Withdrawal FeesNot clearly publishedConfirm before depositing
Inactivity FeeNot confirmedCheck the client agreement
Starter Challenge FeeUSD 99 once-off, described as refundableRefund conditions need to be confirmed
Standard Challenge FeeUSD 199 once-off, described as refundableRefund conditions need to be confirmed
Advanced Challenge FeeUSD 299 once-off, described as refundableRefund conditions need to be confirmed

What are the trading fees at Goldwell Capital?

The broker lists floating spreads, a USD 15-per-lot commission and swaps. Final costs depend on the spread, commission basis, instrument, trade size, holding period and payment charges.

Is Goldwell Capital expensive to trade with?

It could be. USD 15 per lot is already meaningful before spreads and overnight financing are added, so Goldwell Capital should not be described as low cost without clearer data.

Review the full fee schedule before proceeding through the broker CTA.

💰 Min Deposit: $200
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review

Goldwell Capital Trading Platforms

Goldwell Capital MetaTrader platforms

Goldwell Capital lists MT5 on its main account page and keeps a separate MT4 page live. Confirm which platform is available for your country and product before depositing.

MetaTrader 5

  • MT5 is named for the Goldwell Trading Account.
  • It supports charting, indicators, multiple order types and automated trading.
  • Confirm desktop, mobile, browser and server access for your account.

MetaTrader 4

  • Goldwell Capital maintains an official MT4 page.
  • The page refers to Android, iPhone, Windows, macOS and browser access.
  • Confirm that MT4 remains available for new live accounts.

MetaTrader Mobile

  • The MT4 page refers to Android and iPhone apps.
  • Mobile trading can be used to monitor and manage positions.
  • Use a secure device and avoid unsecured public networks.

MetaTrader Web Terminal

  • The MT4 page also refers to browser-based trading.
  • A web terminal can be useful when software cannot be installed.
  • Check the URL carefully before entering login details.

Platform FeatureGoldwell Capital DetailReview Note
MT5Listed for the main trading accountThis is the clearest current platform reference
MT4Official platform page availableAvailability for new accounts should be confirmed
Desktop TradingWindows and macOS are referenced on the MT4 pageDownload the software only from an official source
Mobile TradingAndroid and iPhone are referencedProtect your device and login details
Web TradingAn MT4 web terminal is referencedCheck the domain before logging in
Automated TradingExpert Advisors are availableCheck for strategy restrictions, especially on challenge plans
Platform TestingNot independently tested for this reviewWe make no claim about execution speed or platform stability

Which trading platforms does Goldwell Capital offer?

Goldwell Capital lists MT5 for its main account and also maintains an MT4 page. Confirm platform, server, and device availability before funding.

Does Goldwell Capital support mobile trading?

The MT4 page refers to Android and iPhone apps. Mobile MT5 availability is less clear and should be confirmed directly.

Check platform availability and South African eligibility before using the CTA.

💰 Min Deposit: $200
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review

Goldwell Capital Deposit and Withdrawal

Goldwell Capital refers to card payments and a USD 100 minimum deposit, but it does not publish a detailed payment schedule for South African traders.

  • Cards are mentioned on the official website.
  • Cambodian banking details appear in the SERC intermediary entry.
  • ZAR accounts and local South African transfers are not confirmed.
  • Withdrawal methods, processing times and fees are not clearly published.
  • Third-party payments should be avoided unless expressly permitted.

Payment AreaVerified DetailWhat South African Traders Should Check
Minimum DepositUSD 100The rand amount and exchange rate on the day of payment
CardsA wide range of cards is claimedWhether South African-issued cards are accepted
Bank TransferCambodian banking details appear in SERC’s listingInternational transfer costs and beneficiary details
ZAR AccountNot confirmedWhether deposits are converted into USD
Deposit TimeNot clearly publishedExpected processing time and proof-of-payment requirements
Withdrawal TimeNot clearly publishedProcessing time after the request is approved
Withdrawal FeesNot confirmedBroker, bank, card, and intermediary charges
VerificationKYC information is collected under the privacy policyWhich documents are needed before withdrawal
Original Funding MethodNot confirmed publiclyWhether money must be returned to the original source

How can I deposit funds into a Goldwell Capital account?

First confirm local eligibility, the payment beneficiary, account currency, accepted methods, and any conversion or intermediary fees.

How are withdrawals processed at Goldwell Capital?

The public website does not provide enough detail to verify withdrawal times or charges. Request the full policy, including KYC, limits, methods, fees and delayed-payment procedures.

Do not use the broker CTA until the withdrawal process has been provided in writing.

💰 Min Deposit: $200
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review

Goldwell Capital Leverage

Goldwell Capital lists maximum leverage of 1:100. This can magnify both gains and losses, and a small adverse move may remove a large part of the account balance.

  • Maximum published leverage: 1:100.
  • Minimum trade size: 0.01 lots.
  • Stop-out figures: 150%/100%, without a clear explanation of when each applies.
  • Challenge plans may fail an account through drawdown rules before normal stop-out levels are reached.

Leverage FactorGoldwell Capital DetailWhy It Matters
Maximum Listed Leverage1:100Allows larger market exposure relative to the margin deposited
Minimum Trade Size0.01 lotsMakes smaller position sizes possible
Margin RiskHighSmall price moves can create large percentage losses
Stop Out150%/100% listedThe broker should explain which threshold applies and when
Challenge Drawdown5% daily and 10% maximum listedA challenge may fail before a normal margin stop-out occurs
Beginner UseLower leverage is more sensibleIt slows down the rate at which losses can build

Goldwell Capital vs HFM vs AvaTrade - A Comparison

HFM and AvaTrade are more useful comparison points for South Africans because both publish local FSCA authorisation details. Still, always verify the exact contracting entity during registration.

FeatureGoldwell CapitalHFMAvaTrade
Best ForEligible Cambodian-market traders focused on Forex and GoldSouth Africans looking for a broad MetaTrader account rangeSouth Africans looking for an established multi-platform CFD broker
South African Regulatory PositionNo FSCA licence confirmedHF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd displays FSCA FSP 46632Ava Capital Markets (Pty) Ltd displays FSCA FSP 45984
Cambodian RegulationSERC listing verifiedNot the basis of the South African offerNot the basis of the South African offer
South African EligibilityNot confirmedA South African registration route is availableA South African website and support route are available
Minimum DepositUSD 100Varies by account; the Zero account lists no minimumGenerally 100 units of the account currency by card or e-payment
PlatformsMT5 listed; MT4 page availableMT4, MT5, WebTrader, mobile, and HFM platformDesktop, web, mobile, and AvaTradeGO; availability varies by product
Published MarketsForex and GoldForex, metals, energies, commodities, indices, shares, crypto, ETFs, and bonds, depending on entityForex, equities, ETFs, commodities, crypto, indices, and options, depending on entity
Local Protection ClarityLow for a South African clientHigher, with the South African intermediary role disclosedHigher, with the South African regulated entity disclosed
Main DrawbackUnclear eligibility and limited disclosureVery high leverage may be available under some entities and needs careful risk controlPlatforms and product terms can change depending on the entity and account

Goldwell Capital Research

Goldwell Capital provides basic market content, TradingView widgets, MetaTrader charting and an education page. We did not verify a structured in-house research service with named analysts or a fixed publication schedule.

  • MetaTrader includes charts, indicators and technical-analysis tools.
  • The website provides market widgets and general forex education.
  • Traders should still use independent market data and their own risk plan.

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Goldwell Capital Awards

Goldwell Capital's About page mentions "Global Forex Awards - Mar 2023" and "Best Customer Service - Jun 2022". The awarding body, region, category and judging process are not clearly identified, so these should be treated as award claims rather than independently verified awards.

Award MentionDate ShownVerification Status
Global Forex AwardsMarch 2023The awarding body and category were not confirmed
Best Customer ServiceJune 2022The awarding body and supporting evidence were not confirmed

How We Reviewed Goldwell Capital

This review was updated on 6 August 2026. We checked Goldwell Capital's official pages, privacy policy and licence link, along with the SERC directory, SERC's June 2026 announcement, the FSCA search resources and relevant ForexSuggest pages.

We did not open a live account, trade, contact support, test execution, deposit or request a withdrawal. Unconfirmed material details are marked as such.

Review AreaMethod UsedLimitation
RegulationOfficial SERC directory and announcementThe licence scope and South African cross-border permissions still need legal confirmation
Account TermsOfficial trading-account pageLive terms can vary by account, entity, or date
PlatformsOfficial account and MT4 pagesThe platforms were not downloaded or tested
FeesPublished account figures and risk warningNo live spread sample or complete fee schedule was available
PaymentsOfficial website and SERC listingNo deposit or withdrawal was tested
Customer ReviewsSearch for independent feedback matching the broker’s domainNo verified Trustpilot profile was found
South African FitBroker domestic-use wording and FSCA resourcesWritten confirmation of South African eligibility is still outstanding

 

Conclusion

Goldwell Capital has a verifiable Cambodian regulatory reference and publishes the basic terms of its main trading account.

For South Africans, the unanswered questions matter more than the USD 100 deposit or MetaTrader access. FSCA authorisation, local eligibility, ZAR funding, client-money safeguards, withdrawals and total costs remain unclear.

Until those points are confirmed in writing, an FSCA-authorised alternative with clearer local procedures is the more practical choice.

 

Sources Checked

Disclaimer

  • Forex and leveraged derivatives carry a high risk of loss.
  • You may lose money deposited into an account or paid as a challenge fee.
  • Goldwell Capital is not confirmed as FSCA-regulated in South Africa.
  • This review is general information, not financial, legal, tax or investment advice.
  • Confirm eligibility, the contracting entity, fees, client-money arrangements and complaints process before paying.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Goldwell Capital?

Goldwell Capital is a Cambodian forex and gold provider operated by Goldwell Capital Co., Ltd. Its main account lists MT5, a USD 100 deposit, 1:100 leverage, 0.01-lot trades and a USD 15-per-lot commission.

Is Goldwell Capital regulated?

Yes. Goldwell Capital Co., Ltd appears in Cambodia's SERC market-intermediary directory. This is Cambodian regulation, not FSCA authorisation.

Is Goldwell Capital regulated in South Africa?

We could not confirm an FSCA licence or a South African regulated entity. Check the exact company in the client agreement through the FSCA's official search.

Can South Africans open a Goldwell Capital account?

South African eligibility is not confirmed. Ask for written confirmation before registering or sending money.

What is the minimum deposit at Goldwell Capital?

The main trading account lists a USD 100 minimum deposit. South African traders may also face currency-conversion and payment-provider fees.

What account types does Goldwell Capital offer?

Goldwell Capital lists one conventional trading account and three challenge plans: Starter, Standard and Advanced.

Which trading platforms does Goldwell Capital offer?

MT5 is listed for the main account, while a separate page refers to MT4 for desktop, mobile and browser use.

Does Goldwell Capital offer a demo account?

SERC lists a Goldwell Capital demo server, but the public pages do not clearly explain access, virtual funds or expiry.

What can I trade with Goldwell Capital?

The current account page lists forex and gold. Check the live platform for the complete symbol list and contract terms.

What commission does Goldwell Capital charge?

The broker lists USD 15 per lot but does not clearly state whether this is per side or for a complete round trip.

Does Goldwell Capital support ZAR accounts?

We could not confirm a ZAR-denominated account. Rand deposits may need to be converted into another currency.

Is Goldwell Capital safe?

Goldwell Capital has a verifiable SERC listing, but South African eligibility, client-money safeguards, withdrawals and complaint procedures remain unclear.

Is Goldwell Capital good for beginners?

The USD 100 deposit and 0.01-lot trades may look accessible, but the commission, leverage, limited disclosure and challenge-plan rules make it a cautious choice.

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