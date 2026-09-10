FX Arena is a high-risk trading provider with a trust score of 30/100. The current FX Arena website promotes access to forex, commodities, stocks and global indices through an integrated trading environment, but important details remain unclear. The public pages reviewed do not clearly identify the legal entity operating the service, a recognised financial regulator, a licence number, the minimum deposit, leverage limits or a complete fee schedule.

Quick Verdict FX Arena is not our preferred choice for most South African retail traders. The website promotes a broad market offering and an accessible trading platform, but regulatory and legal-entity transparency is much weaker than we would expect from an established forex and CFD provider. Best suited to: Experienced traders prepared to conduct additional due diligence before opening or funding an account. Not suited to: Beginners, risk-averse traders or anyone who wants clearly disclosed FSCA protection, transparent pricing and an easily verifiable legal entity.

Is FX Arena Regulated and Safe for South African Traders?

FX Arena should be treated as a high-risk provider until its legal and regulatory structure can be independently verified. The current public website does not clearly display the name of the company that would contract with a trader, a financial-services licence number or a recognised regulator supervising the trading service.

The website lists a location in Kuwait, but an office address is not the same thing as financial regulation. South African traders should be particularly careful here because the site does not present an FSCA-authorised South African entity or FSP number on the pages reviewed.

There is another point worth checking before depositing. FX Arena's public sign-in link directs users to the MyOrbex client area. That may indicate a commercial, introducing or technology relationship with Orbex, but FX Arena does not clearly explain that relationship on the pages reviewed. A trader should therefore confirm in writing which company will actually hold the account, execute trades and receive client money.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What Is the Minimum Deposit Required to Open an FX Arena Account?

FX Arena does not clearly publish a minimum live-account deposit on the current public pages reviewed. Its demo-registration form includes fields relating to account type, deposit and base currency, but the available options and minimum funding requirement are not displayed publicly before registration.

This matters because traders should be able to understand the financial commitment before submitting personal information. Do not rely on older FX Arena reviews that quote historical contest-entry amounts or minimum deposits from the discontinued FX Arena contest platform. Those figures may relate to a different service entirely.

Regulatory Factor FX Arena Finding Named legal entity Not clearly disclosed on the public pages reviewed Primary financial regulator Not clearly disclosed Licence number Not published on the pages reviewed FSCA authorisation No FSCA-authorised FX Arena entity is presented on the current public website Published location Kuwait, Commercial Tower, 23rd floor Investor compensation scheme Not confirmed Segregated client funds Not clearly confirmed Negative balance protection Not clearly confirmed Overall regulatory transparency Low

FX Arena Trust Score

FX Arena receives a trust score of 30/100. The score recognises that an active website exists, a demo-registration route is available and the provider publishes information about its trading markets and platform features. However, the score remains low because several basic due-diligence points cannot be established clearly from the public information available.

Why the Score Is Limited

No clearly named contracting legal entity is displayed on the pages reviewed.

No clearly identified financial-services regulator or licence number is presented.

No FSCA-authorised South African entity is identified.

The current minimum deposit, leverage limits and detailed spread schedule are not transparently published.

Client-fund segregation and negative balance protection are not clearly explained.

The website routes account sign-in to an external MyOrbex client area without clearly explaining the legal relationship.

Some platform wording and branding on the site is inconsistent.

FX Arena Pros and Cons

✓ Pros ✕ Cons Forex, commodities, stocks and indices are promoted No clearly identified financial regulator Demo-registration option is available Legal entity is not clearly disclosed Desktop and mobile market access is promoted Minimum deposit is not transparently published Platform is advertised with more than 80 built-in indicators Leverage and detailed trading costs remain unclear Arabic-focused regional trading experience No clearly disclosed FSCA-authorised South African entity

Main Advantages

FX Arena promotes access to several major trading markets rather than forex alone.

A free demo-registration route is available for traders who want to explore the environment before considering a live account.

The platform is promoted for both computer and mobile access.

The website says its trading environment includes more than 80 built-in indicators.

The service appears strongly focused on Arabic-speaking traders and regional support.

Main Drawbacks

Regulatory disclosure is substantially weaker than we would expect from a mainstream broker.

FX Arena does not clearly explain which legal company holds client accounts.

South African regulatory protection is not established.

Important trading costs and leverage limits are not published clearly enough.

The relationship between FX Arena and the external MyOrbex client area should be explained more transparently.

FX Arena Overview

FX Arena currently presents itself as a trading service aimed largely at Arabic-speaking traders. Its website says the business was created to serve traders and provide access to financial markets, while highlighting regional partnerships, trading technology and support.

The current offer is very different from the historic FX Arena contest platform that many older reviews describe. That older service operated around forex trading competitions and now states that its contests are no longer available. The present FX Arena website instead promotes conventional market access across forex, commodities, stocks and indices.

What Can You Trade with FX Arena?

FX Arena's public website promotes several major market categories. These include foreign-exchange pairs, precious metals, energy products, global stocks and leading stock-market indices. The site specifically refers to major indices such as the Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE and DAX.

The exact number of instruments, contract specifications, spreads, margin requirements and trading hours are not clearly published on the pages reviewed. Traders should request the current instrument schedule before opening positions.

What Makes FX Arena Different?

FX Arena's strongest point of differentiation is its regional Arabic focus. The website promotes a team with extensive market experience, regional partnerships and an integrated trading environment designed to work across computers and mobile devices.

The difficulty is that these service features are easier to understand than the underlying legal structure. When choosing a broker, regulation, account ownership, pricing and withdrawal rights should carry more weight than marketing claims about execution speed or platform technology.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

FX Arena Features Offered

Forex trading across major international currency markets.

Precious metals and energy products.

Global stocks.

Major international stock indices.

Desktop and mobile market access.

Integrated charting and analysis environment.

More than 80 built-in indicators advertised by the provider.

Demo-account registration.

Arabic-focused regional service.

Feature Availability Comment Forex Yes Major currency trading is promoted Commodities Yes Includes metals and energy products Stocks Yes Global stock trading is promoted Indices Yes Major global indices are listed Cryptocurrencies Not clearly confirmed Not prominently listed on the current pages reviewed Demo account Yes Public demo-registration page available Mobile access Yes Promoted by the website MT4 Not confirmed Not clearly identified on the current FX Arena pages reviewed MT5 Not confirmed Not clearly identified on the current FX Arena pages reviewed

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

FX Arena Customer Reviews

Reliable recent customer feedback that can be tied specifically to the current FX Arena service is limited. This makes it difficult to build a meaningful picture of execution quality, withdrawal reliability or long-term customer support from public reviews alone.

Broker reviews should also distinguish the current FX Arena website from the discontinued contest platform and other businesses using similar names. Anonymous online feedback can be useful for identifying patterns, but it should not replace regulatory verification, legal documents or actual account terms.

Customer Review Factor Finding Recent clearly attributable reviews Limited Large verified review sample No reliable sample identified Withdrawal experience evidence Insufficient to reach a firm conclusion Execution-quality evidence Insufficient to reach a firm conclusion Overall review confidence Low

Customer Ratings

Review Area SA Shares Assessment Regulation and Safety 1/5 Pricing Transparency 2/5 Trading Platform Disclosure 2.5/5 Market Range 3/5 Customer Support Transparency 2/5

These ratings are editorial assessments based on publicly available information. They are not presented as verified customer-review averages.

FX Arena Safety and Security

The main safety concern with FX Arena is not the range of markets or platform functionality. It is the lack of clear regulatory and client-protection disclosure. A trader should be able to identify the company holding their money, the regulator supervising that company and the legal protections that apply if a dispute develops.

Client-fund segregation: Not clearly confirmed on the current public pages reviewed.

Not clearly confirmed on the current public pages reviewed. Investor compensation: No statutory compensation scheme was identified from FX Arena's public disclosure.

No statutory compensation scheme was identified from FX Arena's public disclosure. Negative balance protection: Not clearly stated.

Not clearly stated. Legal entity: The contracting company is not clearly identified.

The contracting company is not clearly identified. Complaint route: A formal independent financial-dispute process is not clearly published.

A formal independent financial-dispute process is not clearly published. Account access: The website directs account sign-in to the MyOrbex client environment, but the legal relationship should be confirmed before funding.

Security Measure Status Regulated broker entity clearly identified No FSCA entity clearly identified No Client-money segregation publicly explained Not confirmed Negative balance protection published Not confirmed Investor compensation scheme Not confirmed Demo access Yes 📝 Sign up Open Account



How Does FX Arena Say It Protects Traders?

FX Arena focuses its public messaging more heavily on platform performance, market access, regional relationships and customer service than on formal investor-protection arrangements. That leaves an information gap around client-money handling, insolvency protection and regulatory complaints.

What Should Traders Verify Before Depositing?

Ask FX Arena to provide the exact legal name of the company opening the account, its registration number, the regulator and licence number, the client-money policy, negative balance rules and the dispute-resolution procedure. The name in the client agreement should also match the company receiving the deposit.

FX Arena at a Glance

Feature FX Arena Trust Score 30/100 Risk Classification High risk / limited regulatory transparency Legal Entity Not clearly disclosed on public pages reviewed Regulation No clearly identified broker regulator or licence FSCA Regulation Not presented Published Location Kuwait Minimum Deposit Not clearly disclosed Demo Account Yes Markets Forex, commodities, stocks and indices Platform Integrated FX Arena trading environment MT4 Not confirmed MT5 Not confirmed Leverage Not publicly confirmed ZAR Account Not confirmed South African Suitability Limited due to regulatory uncertainty 📝 Sign up Open Account



Key Findings

Trust score: 30/100.

30/100. Risk classification: High risk until the legal and regulatory structure is verified.

High risk until the legal and regulatory structure is verified. Markets: Forex, commodities, stocks and indices.

Forex, commodities, stocks and indices. Demo account: Available.

Available. Minimum deposit: Not clearly published.

Not clearly published. Leverage: Not clearly published.

Not clearly published. South African regulation: No FSCA-authorised FX Arena entity is presented.

No FSCA-authorised FX Arena entity is presented. Platform: FX Arena promotes an integrated desktop/mobile trading environment.

FX Arena promotes an integrated desktop/mobile trading environment. MT4/MT5: Neither platform was clearly confirmed on the current pages reviewed.

FX Arena Account Types

FX Arena does not publicly provide enough information to build a reliable account-type comparison. The website provides routes for both real and demo registration, and the demo form includes an account-type selector, but the available account structures and their exact trading conditions are not displayed clearly before registration.

Live Trading Account

A live-account registration option is available, but traders should not assume the account follows the old FX Arena contest structure. The current website is focused on standard financial-market trading rather than the discontinued tournament model.

Before opening a live account, confirm the minimum deposit, leverage, spreads, commissions, margin-call rules, stop-out level and the exact legal entity providing the service.

Demo Account

FX Arena provides a demo-registration page where users can enter their personal information and select account-related settings. A demo environment is useful for learning the interface and checking available markets, although simulated trading does not prove how withdrawals, slippage or live order execution will perform.

Does FX Arena Offer an Islamic Account?

An Islamic or swap-free account was not clearly confirmed on the public pages reviewed. Traders requiring Sharia-compliant conditions should request the complete swap-free policy in writing and check whether administration charges or holding-period limits apply.

Account Option Availability What We Know 📝 Sign up Live account Yes Registration is offered, but detailed account specifications are not clearly published Open Account

Demo account Yes Public registration page available Open Account

Islamic account Not confirmed No clear swap-free terms found on reviewed pages Open Account

Professional/VIP account Not confirmed No clearly published account tier Open Account

Contest account No current evidence Belongs to the discontinued historic FX Arena contest service Open Account



How to Open an FX Arena Account - Step-by-Step Guide

1. Visit the Current FX Arena Website

Use the current FX Arena domain rather than historic contest links or similarly named websites. Check the domain carefully before entering personal information.

2. Verify the Legal Entity Before Registering

Ask for the legal company name, regulator, licence number and client agreement. This step is particularly important because the current public pages do not make the contracting entity sufficiently clear.

3. Choose Live or Demo Registration

A demo account is the lower-risk starting point if you only want to explore the platform. Traders intending to open a real account should review all legal and pricing information first.

4. Enter Your Personal Details

Complete the requested personal and contact information accurately. Details should match the identity documents and payment accounts that will later be used for verification.

5. Review the Account Settings

Check the account type, deposit requirement, base currency and any other settings shown during the registration process. Do not assume that terms quoted in old FX Arena reviews remain current.

6. Complete Identity Verification

If opening a live account, expect identity and address verification. Confirm which company is collecting and processing your personal documents.

7. Confirm Leverage and Trading Costs

Before depositing, request the current leverage schedule, spreads, commissions, overnight financing rates, margin-call level and stop-out rules.

8. Check the Deposit and Withdrawal Policy

Establish which payment methods are available, what fees apply, how long withdrawals normally take and which legal company will appear as the payment beneficiary.

9. Start with a Conservative Amount

If you decide to proceed after completing your checks, avoid depositing more than you can afford to lose. Testing the withdrawal process before increasing the account balance can also reveal practical issues early.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

FX Arena Fees, Spreads and Commissions

FX Arena promotes competitive or low spreads, but it does not publish enough detailed pricing information on the pages reviewed to calculate the typical cost of trading accurately. There is no clear public table showing representative forex spreads, account commissions, overnight rates or non-trading fees.

This is a significant transparency issue. Traders should compare the actual bid/ask spread and commission shown inside the platform against other brokers before opening substantial positions.

Fee FX Arena Forex spreads Promoted as competitive, but exact current figures are not clearly published Trading commission Not clearly disclosed Stock commission Website refers to low commissions, but no complete rate schedule was verified Deposit fee Not clearly disclosed Withdrawal fee Not clearly disclosed Currency conversion fee Not clearly disclosed Overnight financing / swaps Not clearly disclosed Contest entry fees Historic FX Arena feature; should not be applied to the current service without evidence 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Are FX Arena's Trading Costs Competitive?

There is not enough public pricing information to answer that confidently. A claim of low or competitive spreads only becomes useful when traders can see the instrument, account type, typical spread, commission and financing cost together.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

FX Arena Trading Platforms

FX Arena currently promotes an integrated trading platform rather than clearly advertising MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 on the public pages reviewed. The website describes its system as a plug-and-play online platform and says desktop applications are available.

FX Arena Online Trading Platform

The platform is described as browser-friendly and designed to operate without additional Java software. FX Arena says traders can access market prices, execute positions and use an integrated set of analytical features.

Desktop Trading

The website says standalone desktop applications can be downloaded and that the trading environment contains more than 80 built-in indicators. Exact operating-system support and technical specifications should be checked before registration.

Mobile Access

FX Arena promotes the ability to trade global markets from both computers and mobile devices. The public pages reviewed do not provide enough detail to independently assess the mobile software, app-store availability or feature differences between desktop and mobile trading.

Does FX Arena Offer MT4 or MT5?

Neither MetaTrader 4 nor MetaTrader 5 was clearly identified as the current FX Arena trading platform on the official pages reviewed. Older third-party reviews that describe MT4, MT5 or the historic contest platform should therefore not be used as proof of the platform currently supplied to new clients.

FX Arena's account sign-in link directs to the MyOrbex client area. Orbex itself supports MetaTrader platforms, but this does not by itself establish which trading platform or legal entity applies to an FX Arena customer. Confirm the platform and account provider during onboarding.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

FX Arena Deposits and Withdrawals

FX Arena does not provide enough public payment information for us to verify its current deposit methods, withdrawal methods, processing times or charges. The previous review's claims about cards and specific e-wallets should therefore not be treated as current unless they are displayed during registration or confirmed in the client agreement.

Payment Detail Current Finding Bank transfer Not clearly confirmed publicly Debit / credit cards Not clearly confirmed publicly E-wallets Not clearly confirmed publicly Cryptocurrency deposits Not clearly confirmed Minimum withdrawal Not disclosed Withdrawal processing time Not disclosed Deposit fees Not disclosed Withdrawal fees Not disclosed

How Should South Africans Deposit with FX Arena?

South African traders should first establish which payment methods are legally available to them, the currency in which the account will be funded and whether a ZAR conversion will take place. Check the beneficiary name against the legal company named in the client agreement.

How Do FX Arena Withdrawals Work?

The detailed public withdrawal procedure could not be verified from the pages reviewed. Before depositing, request the withdrawal policy and check identity requirements, fees, processing times, payment-routing rules and any conditions that could delay access to funds.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

FX Arena Leverage

FX Arena does not clearly publish a current maximum leverage ratio on the public pages reviewed. The leverage available may depend on the account, asset class, client classification and the entity ultimately providing the trading service.

Older websites may quote leverage figures associated with a previous FX Arena operation, but those figures should not automatically be applied to the current service.

Confirm leverage for each asset before placing a trade.

Check whether margin requirements change during volatile markets.

Review the margin-call and stop-out thresholds.

Do not treat maximum leverage as a target.

Higher leverage increases the speed at which losses can consume the account balance.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

FX Arena vs XM vs AvaTrade - Comparison Table

Regulatory entities and product terms can vary by country. Always confirm which specific company will open your account instead of assuming that every customer trades under a group's strongest licence.

Feature FX Arena XM AvaTrade Regulatory disclosure No clearly identified broker licence on current public pages XM Global Limited regulated by Belize FSC South African entity regulated by FSCA South African regulatory entity Not presented No FSCA entity shown on the global XM pages referenced for this comparison Ava Capital Markets Pty, FSCA FSP 45984 Minimum deposit Not clearly disclosed From USD 5 on Standard and Ultra Low accounts Generally USD 100 or currency equivalent for card/e-payment funding Platforms Integrated FX Arena platform; exact MetaTrader availability unclear MT4, MT5 and XM platforms/apps MT4, MT5, WebTrader, AvaTrade app and additional platforms Demo account Yes Yes Yes Pricing transparency Limited Detailed account information publicly available Detailed platform and account information publicly available Best suited to Experienced users willing to complete additional due diligence Traders seeking established MetaTrader access with a low entry requirement South Africans prioritising established regulation and multiple platform choices 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

FX Arena Research and Trading Tools

FX Arena appears to concentrate more heavily on platform-based technical analysis than on a large standalone research service. The current website promotes more than 80 built-in indicators and market access across several asset classes.

Technical indicators: More than 80 built-in indicators are advertised.

More than 80 built-in indicators are advertised. Charts: Integrated charting is promoted as part of the trading environment.

Integrated charting is promoted as part of the trading environment. Mobile monitoring: Market access from mobile devices is advertised.

Market access from mobile devices is advertised. Market news: A dedicated institutional-style news service was not clearly identified.

A dedicated institutional-style news service was not clearly identified. Economic calendar: Not clearly confirmed on the pages reviewed.

Not clearly confirmed on the pages reviewed. Third-party research: Not clearly disclosed.

The available platform tools may be enough for basic technical analysis, but traders who rely heavily on professional research, fundamental analysis or institutional data should verify what is actually included in the live account.

FX Arena Awards and Bonuses

FX Arena describes its trading platform as award-winning, but the public pages reviewed do not clearly identify the awarding organisation, award category or year. We therefore do not use the award claim as evidence when calculating the broker's trust score.

No current deposit bonus or promotional trading offer was independently verified during this update. Historical forex contests should not be presented as an active FX Arena promotion because the previous contest platform states that those competitions are no longer available.

FX Arena Customer Support

FX Arena presents itself as strongly focused on Arabic-speaking traders and regional service. The website lists a location in Kuwait and provides access to an FX Arena community or messaging channel.

However, the current public pages reviewed do not make the formal complaints path, regulated-entity support contact or independent dispute-resolution process clear enough. Traders should obtain a written contact route before depositing.

Useful questions to ask support include the legal entity opening the account, regulatory licence, South African eligibility, minimum deposit, leverage, base currency, payment methods and withdrawal procedure.

Is FX Arena Suitable for South African Traders?

FX Arena is not a strong choice for most South African retail traders based on the information currently available. The issue is less about whether its platform can place trades and more about the limited regulatory, legal and commercial transparency available before registration.

FSCA status: No FSCA-authorised FX Arena entity is presented on the current public website.

No FSCA-authorised FX Arena entity is presented on the current public website. Legal entity: The contracting company is not sufficiently clear.

The contracting company is not sufficiently clear. ZAR account: Not confirmed.

Not confirmed. Local funding: No dedicated South African payment route was confirmed.

No dedicated South African payment route was confirmed. Pricing: Detailed spreads, commissions and funding costs are not published clearly.

Detailed spreads, commissions and funding costs are not published clearly. Leverage: Current leverage ratios are not transparently published.

Current leverage ratios are not transparently published. Complaints: An independent regulatory dispute route is not clearly disclosed.

South Africans who value regulatory recourse should compare providers that identify the exact FSCA-authorised company and FSP number responsible for the service.

Final Verdict FX Arena offers an active trading website, demo registration, access to several market categories and a platform positioned around technical trading tools. Those positives are outweighed by weak regulatory and legal-entity transparency. We could not confirm a clearly disclosed financial licence, FSCA-authorised entity, minimum deposit, leverage schedule, detailed fee structure or comprehensive client-protection framework from the current public information. For that reason, FX Arena remains a high-risk option and is not recommended for most South African retail traders until these points can be verified.

FX Arena Review Methodology

Last reviewed: 10 September 2026. This review was completed through desk research using the current FX Arena website, its demo-registration information, publicly accessible account links and historical FX Arena material. We also separated the present FX Arena website from the discontinued forex-contest platform to avoid carrying outdated tournament information into the current review.

The trust score considers legal-entity transparency, regulation, client-fund protection, pricing disclosure, platform information, payment transparency, complaint routes and suitability for South African traders.

We did not claim first-hand trading experience. No live account was funded, no trade was placed, no support interaction was presented as personal experience and no withdrawal was tested.

Risk Disclaimer

Forex, CFDs and other leveraged trading products carry a high level of risk and can result in rapid losses. Leverage can magnify both gains and losses. This FX Arena review provides general information only and does not consider your personal investment objectives, financial position or tolerance for risk. Verify the legal entity, regulation, account terms and fees independently before depositing money, and never trade with funds you cannot afford to lose.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is FX Arena regulated?

The current FX Arena pages reviewed do not clearly identify a regulated broker entity, financial regulator or licence number. The website lists a location in Kuwait, but a business address does not establish financial regulation. No FSCA-authorised South African FX Arena entity is presented on the public pages reviewed.

Is FX Arena safe for South African traders?

FX Arena should be considered a high-risk option until its legal entity, regulation and client-protection arrangements are verified. South African traders do not have a clearly identified FX Arena FSCA entity or local regulatory complaints route based on the public information reviewed.

What is FX Arena's minimum deposit?

A current minimum live-account deposit is not clearly published on the public pages reviewed. Traders should confirm the minimum funding amount, account currency and payment conditions before opening a live account or sending money.

Does FX Arena offer a demo account?

Yes. FX Arena has a public demo-registration page. The form requests personal details and includes account-related selections. A demo account can help traders explore the interface without immediately risking real funds.

Which account types does FX Arena offer?

The current website offers live and demo registration, but a detailed list of live account types and their individual pricing conditions is not clearly published. Older claims about a single forex contest account relate to the historic contest model and should not be treated as current.

Does FX Arena offer MT4 or MT5?

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 were not clearly identified as current FX Arena platforms on the official pages reviewed. The website instead promotes an integrated FX Arena trading system with desktop and mobile access and more than 80 built-in indicators.

What leverage does FX Arena offer?

A current maximum leverage ratio was not clearly published on the pages reviewed. Leverage may depend on the instrument, account, region and company providing the trading service. Confirm the exact leverage and margin requirements before placing a trade.

How much does FX Arena charge in spreads and commissions?

FX Arena promotes competitive spreads and refers to low commissions in parts of its market offering, but a complete current pricing schedule was not found on the public pages reviewed. Traders should check live spreads, commissions and overnight charges before trading.

How do FX Arena deposits and withdrawals work?

Detailed current payment methods, withdrawal times and fees are not clearly disclosed on the public pages reviewed. Traders should request the full deposit and withdrawal policy and ensure the payment beneficiary matches the legal company named in the account agreement.

Does FX Arena support ZAR accounts?

A South African rand base account was not confirmed. The demo-registration page contains a base-currency selection, but the available currencies were not clearly displayed in the public information reviewed.

Sources Checked