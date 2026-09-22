Freetrade can be summarised as a credible and trustworthy broker and is considered an average risk with competitive trading fees and spreads.

Freetrade has an overall high trust score of 7 out of 10 and provides traders with their own mobile app.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FCA. ?️ 1018 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Not indicated 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit No minimum 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Occasional promotional offers, often including a free share for new users, depending on current campaigns and eligibility. 💸Fees Commission-free trading on stocks and ETFs, with optional subscription plans for advanced features and tax-efficient accounts. 📉Spreads & Commissions No 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Deposits are typically free and processed quickly, while withdrawals are straightforward and completed within a few working days. 🖥️Platforms Available via a user-friendly mobile app on iOS and Android, with a complementary web platform for desktop access. 🛡️Regulation FCA 🔐Trust Score High trust level, supported by strong regulation, transparent pricing, and a large, established user base in the UK. ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawal requests are usually processed within three to five working days, depending on the bank and payment method. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Freetrade Spider Chart

Pro and cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy and fast account opening process Debit card only for deposits Free stock and ETF trading provided Limited research tools provided Free withdrawal of funds Only one account base currency Great mobile trading platform Basic product portfolio

Overview

According to research in South Africa, Freetrade is a user-friendly Fintech trading broker with commission-free stock trading, ideal for millennials looking to invest in the US and UK stock markets on an app.

Freetrade is a user-friendly Fintech trading broker with commission-free stock trading, ideal for millennials looking to invest in the US and UK stock markets on an app. Freetrade was established in 2016 after securing investment through Crowdcube. The brokerage was launched in the United Kingdom in 2018 and is headquartered in London. It is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Freetrade provides low-cost trading on shares and ETFs and has a lot to offer with its intuitive mobile app and stock investing from as little as £2.

The company aims to make owning stocks easy and affordable, and today, more than 300,000 users trade with them. Currently, their mobile investing services are predominantly available in the UK, but the broker has plans to expand much further into Europe.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Offers a General Investment Account, Stocks and Shares ISA, and a Self-Invested Personal Pension, catering to different investment goals. ⚖️ Leverage Leverage is not provided, as Freetrade focuses on long-term investing rather than leveraged or margin-based trading. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Commission-free trading on stocks and ETFs, with standard market spreads and a small foreign exchange conversion fee on non-GBP trades. 🌐 Instruments Offered Provides access to UK and international stocks, exchange-traded funds, investment trusts, and a limited range of other listed securities. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Operates through a proprietary mobile app for iOS and Android, along with a clean and intuitive web-based trading platform. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Islamic or swap-free accounts are not available, as the platform does not support leveraged trading or overnight positions. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Free VPS hosting is not offered, since automated or high-frequency trading tools are not supported on the platform. 👥 Copy Trading Copy trading features are not available; users manage and execute their own investment decisions independently. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds are held in segregated accounts and protected under UK financial safeguarding rules for added investor security. 📋 Regulatory Oversight FCA

Featured Offered

Freetrade’s featured offerings revolve around making investing simple, affordable, and accessible for a broad range of users.

The platform provides unlimited commission‑free trading in thousands of UK, US, and European stocks, exchange-traded funds, investment trusts, gilts, and ready‑made diversified portfolios, all accessible via intuitive mobile and web apps.

It includes tax‑efficient account types such as a Stocks and Shares ISA and a Self‑Invested Personal Pension, plus tools like fractional shares, interest on uninvested cash, and extensive educational guides to help users build and manage their portfolios with confidence and clarity.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Generally rated around 4.2–4.9 / 5 on review platforms, with Trustpilot showing an “Excellent” score around 4.3/5 and some aggregated sites reporting very high averages. 👏Customer Satisfaction Many users praise the easy-to-use app, low fees, and accessibility for beginners; overall sentiment is positive, though some note limited advanced tools. 📞Customer Service Experiences are mixed: some reviews highlight friendly, helpful support, while others report slow response times or delays during busy periods.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Not indicated 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Not commonly used for stock-only investing platforms; limited or no meaningful user feedback available for Freetrade. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Primarily focused on forex brokers, so Freetrade receives little to no coverage or detailed reviews on this platform. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Users generally highlight the simplicity of the app, commission-free investing, and ease of use, with some criticism around limited advanced features. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Reviews often praise the clean interface and accessibility for beginners, while occasional complaints mention app updates and customer support response times. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Very limited presence, as the platform is mainly UK-focused; feedback is sparse and not widely representative. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Strong overall sentiment, with many positive reviews for low fees and usability, balanced by some concerns about account restrictions or delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Freetrade Customer Reviews

Customers generally praise Freetrade for its easy‑to‑use interface, intuitive mobile app, and simple account setup, highlighting how accessible it is for beginners to start investing and track portfolios.

Many reviewers appreciate the commission‑free trades and wide selection of stocks, ETFs, and other investments, as well as helpful customer support that responds promptly and explains changes clearly.

However, some users mention drawbacks like slow cash transfer times, high foreign exchange fees on non‑GBP trades, limited advanced tools, and occasional customer service delays, with a small group expressing dissatisfaction or technical issues.

Freetrade Safety and Security

One of the best benchmarks to measure the safety of a broker like Freetrade is to establish which regulatory authorities are watchdogs over its actions.

Freetrade is a UK corporation and is, as such, licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which means the broker follows established regulatory practices.

Freetrade has taken several further and necessary steps to keep clients’ money safe. Freetrade segregates all client money, which means they are unable to use their traders’ money in any way.

On top of this, the broker is part of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme in the UK, which means that in the event of Freetrade becoming insolvent, investors with Freetrade do not have to worry; their money is protected up to the value of £ 85,000.

What measures does Freetrade take to protect customer funds?

Freetrade keeps all client funds in segregated accounts separate from the company's operating money, ensuring that investors’ assets are protected even if the company faces financial difficulties. This structure, combined with regulatory oversight, provides a secure environment for trading.

How does Freetrade secure my personal and account information?

Freetrade uses industry-standard encryption, secure login methods, and continuous monitoring to safeguard personal and financial data. Two-factor authentication and strict internal controls further reduce the risk of unauthorized access, giving users confidence that their accounts and information are well-protected.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing FCA 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client cash and assets are held in segregated accounts under FCA CASS rules, separate from Freetrade’s own funds. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Does not typically provide additional Lloyd’s of London or private insurance cover for client assets beyond regulatory protections. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Not publicly rated by credit agencies; capital strength is governed by regulatory prudential requirements but no independent credit rating is published. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Does not offer crypto trading; therefore, there’s no crypto-specific security or account-level protections. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Not applicable, as Freetrade does not offer leveraged or margin trading where negative balances could occur. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Complies with FCA requirements and undergoes independent auditing of client asset controls (e.g., daily reconciliations and external audits).

Freetrade at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name Freetrade CTA logo 📍 Headquartered London 📅 Year Founded 2018 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Freetrade ONLY accepts traders from United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Netherlands, France. ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account No 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage No leverage offered 💰 Minimum Deposit No minimum 💳 Deposit Options Apple Pay, Google Pay, Wire Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Apple Pay, Google Pay, Wire Transfer 💻 Platform Types Own mobile platform app. 📱 OS Compatibility Android, iPhone, iPad. 📈 Tradable assets offered stocks and ETFs 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours Between 6am and Midnight, Monday to Friday 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Freetrade Account Types

Freetrade offers three main account types tailored to different investing goals and tax situations.

A General Investment Account (GIA) allows flexible investing without tax‑efficient wrappers, meaning you can put in unlimited funds and choose from thousands of global stocks, ETFs, and more, but gains may be taxable under standard rules.

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a tax‑efficient account where UK investors can shelter up to a set annual allowance from capital gains and dividend tax, with the flexibility to withdraw and replace money within the tax year and build a diversified portfolio.

General Investment Account (GIA)

A General Investment Account on Freetrade is a flexible investing account that lets you invest without tax‑efficient wrappers, meaning there’s no annual limit on how much you can put in, and you can hold a wide range of global stocks, ETFs, and other assets.

It’s ideal for investors who’ve already used up their ISA allowances or prefer flexibility over tax benefits.

Gains made in a GIA may be subject to capital gains and dividend tax depending on your personal tax situation, so it’s important to consider your strategy.

Stocks and Shares ISA

The Stocks and Shares ISA is a tax‑efficient investment account available within Freetrade, designed for UK investors.

With this ISA, investments grow free of UK capital gains tax and UK dividend tax, allowing you to shelter up to your annual ISA allowance each tax year.

The ISA is flexible, meaning you can withdraw and replace money within the same year without losing your allowance.

It’s ideal for long‑term investing while reducing your overall tax bill when compared with a standard investment account.

Self‑Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)

The Self‑Invested Personal Pension account is Freetrade’s pension product, designed for long‑term retirement saving with tax advantages.

Through a SIPP, you can contribute up to a set percentage of your income and benefit from UK tax relief on eligible contributions.

This account allows you to build a diversified retirement portfolio based on your own investment choices.

Pension funds in a SIPP are generally intended to remain invested until you reach the applicable retirement age under UK rules.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Not indicated 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

What account types does Freetrade offer?

Freetrade provides several account options, including a general investment account, an individual savings account, and a self-invested personal pension. Each type is designed to suit different investment goals and tax considerations, helping users manage their portfolios effectively.

Which Freetrade account is best for long-term investing?

For long-term investing, many users prefer the individual savings account or self-invested personal pension because they offer tax advantages. These accounts allow investors to grow their portfolio over time while benefiting from government incentives and compounding returns.

How to set up a Freetrade Account – Step by Step

Opening an Account with Freetrade is a relatively simple process, which will consist of the following steps:

Step 1 – Open Your Account

Fill in your email and password, click on confirm, and create your account.

Step 2 – Fund your account

Fund your general. investment account. ‍

Find the stocks you want. Start investing. ‍

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Not indicated 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Freetrade Fees and Spreads

At Freetrade, you can trade only stocks and ETFs, and both can be traded for free. Fees spread, and commissions that traders can expect are usually listed on the company’s spread list .

that traders can expect are usually listed on the company’s . In the case of stock investing, the most important fees are commissions .

. At Freetrade, you can trade stocks and ETFs free of charge.

There are no account, inactivity, or withdrawal fees .

. There is no account fee if you choose the basic account.

What fees does Freetrade charge for trading?

Freetrade offers commission-free trading on most UK and US stocks, ETFs, and investment trusts, meaning there is no per-trade fee. Some costs may still apply, including foreign exchange fees for international trades and charges for premium subscriptions.

How competitive are Freetrade’s spreads?

Freetrade provides transparent pricing for trades, but spreads may vary depending on the market and liquidity of the security. While most major stocks have tight spreads, investors should be aware that less liquid instruments can have wider spreads, affecting trade execution costs.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Commission-free trading on stocks & ETFs; no per-trade commissions but FX fees apply on non-GBP trades (from ~0.99% down to ~0.39% depending on plan). 💰 Required Min Deposit No minimum deposit required to open or fund an account. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee £0 for standard withdrawals; same-day withdrawal may incur a fee (e.g., ~£5). 💳 Deposit Fees £0 deposit fee for standard funding via bank transfer, Apple Pay, Google Pay. 📝 Average Spread No published spreads on equities 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Freetrade Trading platforms

The forex trading platform provided by Freetrade to its clients is, in essence, the software to carry out their trades. Some brokers provide only one, and others quite a few platforms.

A multi-asset trading platform is one that allows clients to trade forex as well as other asset classes. The decision about which platform to choose will usually depend on what a client would like to trade.

Freetrade provides its own bespoke trading platform, which was developed in-house with straightforward design features, perfect for new investors. The trading terminal is only available for mobile devices.

The platform’s dashboard is intuitive and user-friendly, but experienced traders may be disappointed by the lack of comprehensive analysis tools characteristic of desktop trading solutions.

Freetrade Mobile App

Freetrade’s mobile app is the primary platform for most users, designed with simplicity and ease of use in mind.

Available on both iOS and Android, the app lets investors execute commission‑free trades, monitor portfolios, access market data, and manage account settings all from a smartphone or tablet.

Its intuitive layout makes it particularly appealing for beginner and long‑term investors who want to stay connected to their investments on the go.

Freetrade Web Platform

In addition to the mobile app, Freetrade offers a web‑based platform accessible through popular desktop browsers.

The web platform allows users to buy and sell stocks, review account activity, place trades, and view larger charts more comfortably on a desktop or laptop, providing a more spacious user experience while keeping the same core investing features found in the mobile app.

Proprietary Trading Infrastructure

Although not a separately branded interface, Freetrade operates on its own custom brokerage platform technology, meaning all trading, whether via mobile or web, runs on software built and maintained by Freetrade itself.

This proprietary system enables features like fractional shares, fast order execution, and expanding global stock access, reflecting Freetrade’s focus on user experience and platform reliability.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Not indicated 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does Freetrade offer?

Freetrade primarily offers a mobile application available on both iOS and Android devices. The app is designed for simplicity and ease of use, allowing investors to buy and sell stocks, ETFs, and investment trusts, track portfolios, and monitor performance securely from anywhere.

Can I use Freetrade on a desktop or web browser?

Yes, Freetrade provides a web platform that complements its mobile app. Through the web interface, users can manage their investments, execute trades, and access account information conveniently, ensuring a seamless experience across multiple devices while maintaining full security and functionality.

Freetrade Deposit and Withdrawal

Accounts usually require a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways. Withdrawals can generally be done in the same ways, but sometimes differ.

In the case of Freetrade, deposits and top-ups are only accepted in GBP, but there is no minimum payment requirement. The minimum order size is £2, however.

The broker offers several online payment solutions with varying processing times.

Freetrade does not accept credit or debit cards, only bank transfers from bank accounts, and Apple Pay and Google Pay as deposit options.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Not indicated 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

How can I deposit money into my Freetrade account?

You can deposit funds into your Freetrade account using a linked bank account via a simple bank transfer. Deposits are usually processed quickly, allowing you to start trading almost immediately, and there are no fees for standard deposits in supported currencies.

How do withdrawals work on Freetrade?

Withdrawals from Freetrade are sent directly to the bank account linked to your profile. Processing times can vary depending on verification status and banking procedures, but most withdrawals are completed within a few business days, ensuring secure and reliable access to your funds.

Leverage

Freetrade does not offer leverage or margin trading on its platform because it is built for straightforward, long‑term investing rather than high‑risk, short‑term leveraged speculation.

This means traders cannot borrow money from Freetrade to increase their market exposure beyond the cash they hold, avoiding the amplified gains and losses that leverage creates.

Instead, Freetrade focuses on commission‑free share and ETF investing, keeping trading simple and aligned with prudent investment principles.

Freetrade vs Etoro vs XM Comparison Table

🔎 Broker Freetrade CTA logo eToro CTA logo XM-CTA-logo.png 💰 Minimum Deposit $ 0 $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage No leverage offered 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs – 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉Open Account

Research

Freetrade’s research and insights offerings focus on helping users make informed decisions by providing easy‑to‑understand market content and tools rather than deep professional analysis.

On the site, you’ll find a Market Insights section with regular updates, news, and commentary to keep you aware of broader trends.

There is also a suite of guides and educational resources that break down investing basics and key concepts in clear language, especially useful for beginners.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

Freetrade prominently highlights that it is an award-winning platform, recognised for its ease of use, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

On its homepage, Freetrade notes that it has been voted the Best online trading platform at the British Bank Awards for six years running, reflecting sustained industry and user acclaim for its commission-free investing experience and mobile-first design.

This accolade underscores Freetrade’s reputation in the UK investment space as a trusted choice for self-directed investors.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager, consistently demonstrates strong industry knowledge, professionalism, and a client-focused approach that helps traders feel confident, supported, and well-guided throughout their investment journey. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Great assistance from Aristos Panteli is evident through his clear communication, quick responses, and willingness to go the extra mile to resolve questions efficiently while ensuring a smooth and reassuring experience. ⭐ I have worked with many different I have worked with many different account managers, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his dedication, reliability, and genuine commitment to understanding client needs and delivering practical, trustworthy support.

Conclusion Freetrade is a broker that offers straightforward access to stocks and shares via a user-friendly mobile app. ISA accounts and pension saving solutions are available. The broker has low fees and offers built-in customer support. Freetrade is a good broker that has seen significant growth.

Disclaimer

Freetrade warns potential customers that Forex and CFD trading always carries a substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Before deciding to trade with Freetrade, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose.

Freetrade warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable; hence Freetrade cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Freetrade?

Freetrade is a commission-free investment platform that lets users buy and sell shares, exchange-traded funds, and investment trusts. It focuses on simplicity, mobile-first access, and transparent pricing for beginner and long-term investors seeking easy portfolio management.

Is Freetrade regulated?

Freetrade is regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, which enforces strict standards for investor protection. Regulation helps ensure transparency, fair treatment, and the safeguarding of client assets held through approved custodians under established financial rules.

Does Freetrade charge trading fees?

Freetrade offers commission-free trading on most supported investments, meaning no per-trade charges apply. However, users may encounter foreign exchange fees, subscription costs for premium features, and mandatory regulatory charges depending on account usage and investment activity.

Which platforms does Freetrade support?

Freetrade is primarily offered as a mobile application for both iOS and Android devices. It also provides a web-based platform, allowing investors to monitor portfolios, execute trades, and manage accounts securely across multiple devices with consistent functionality.

What is the minimum investment on Freetrade?

Freetrade allows investors to start with small amounts, making it accessible for beginners. Fractional share investing is available on supported assets, enabling diversification and gradual portfolio building even with limited starting capital and long-term investment goals.

Is my money safe with Freetrade?

Client money at Freetrade is held in segregated accounts, separate from company operating funds. This structure helps protect investors if the firm faces financial difficulties, while regulatory oversight adds an additional layer of security and trust for users.

What account types does Freetrade offer?

Freetrade provides multiple account options, including a general investment account, an individual savings account, and a self-invested personal pension. These choices allow users to select tax-efficient structures aligned with personal financial objectives and future planning needs.

How does Freetrade customer support work?

Freetrade offers customer support mainly through in-app messaging and online help resources. Users can submit queries related to accounts, trading, or technical issues, with responses provided by support teams depending on demand and case complexity.

Is Freetrade suitable for beginners?

Freetrade is well-suited for beginners due to its intuitive interface, straightforward features, and educational content. The platform avoids complex trading tools, helping new investors focus on learning fundamentals, diversification, and disciplined long-term investing strategies.

How do withdrawals work on Freetrade?

Withdrawals from Freetrade are sent to a linked bank account in the user's name. Processing times vary, but requests are typically completed within a few business days, subject to verification checks and standard banking procedures used by payment providers.