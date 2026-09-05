Fortrade is a multi-regulated forex and CFD broker founded in 2013. It offers more than 500 CFD instruments through its own Fortrader platform and MetaTrader 4. For South African traders, the main attraction is the simple platform setup, free demo account, broad CFD range, and spread-based pricing. The important limitation is local regulation: Fortrade lists regulated group entities in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Cyprus, Mauritius, and the Dubai International Financial Centre, but it does not currently list an FSCA-authorised entity in South Africa.

Quick verdict: Fortrade may suit beginners and casual CFD traders who want Fortrader, MT4, a $10,000 virtual demo account, and one straightforward live-account structure. It is less suitable for South Africans who specifically want local FSCA oversight, a confirmed ZAR base account, MetaTrader 5, or raw-spread ECN-style pricing. Last reviewed: 2026. Regulation, account terms, minimum deposits, fees, platforms, and withdrawal information were checked against Fortrade's current official pages. Conditions can still differ by legal entity, country, account classification, and payment method. Editorial standard: No live trades, deposits, or withdrawals were made for this review. The assessment is based on public legal documents, official product information, regulator records, and clearly identified third-party review signals.

Is Fortrade regulated for South African traders?

Fortrade is regulated through several companies, but that does not mean every client receives the same legal protection. The regulator, complaint route, leverage limits, negative balance protection, and compensation arrangements depend on the company named in the client's agreement.

Fortrade's current authorised-entity list does not include an FSCA-regulated South African company. A South African resident may still be accepted through an international Fortrade entity, but the trader should confirm the contracting company during registration and independently verify its licence before depositing. This distinction matters. A broker accepting South African clients is not automatically the same as a broker holding an FSCA licence.

Fortrade Entity Regulator Licence or Registration What South Africans Should Know Fortrade Ltd Financial Conduct Authority, United Kingdom FRN 609970 UK rules apply only when this company is named as your contracting entity Fortrade Canada Limited Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization CRN BC1148613; CIPF member Canadian investor protection applies to eligible Canadian accounts, not automatically to South African clients Fort Securities Australia Pty Ltd Australian Securities and Investments Commission AFSL 493520; ABN 33 614 683 831 Australian retail protections depend on whether your account qualifies and is opened under this company Fortrade Cyprus Ltd Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission CIF 385/20 CySEC conditions generally apply to eligible clients in the European Economic Area Fortrade Mauritius Ltd Financial Services Commission, Mauritius Investment Dealer GB21026472 The international Fortrade website currently gives this entity a prominent position, so check whether it will hold your account Fortrade (DIFC) Limited Dubai Financial Services Authority F009856 Your protection depends on whether you qualify for a DIFC account and what appears in your agreement South African entity Financial Sector Conduct Authority No Fortrade entity is listed on the broker's current global entity page Check the FSCA register yourself and verify the exact FSP number before paying a provider

Bottom line: Fortrade has a stronger regulatory footprint than an unlicensed offshore broker, but South Africans should not describe it as locally FSCA-regulated unless a current FSCA licence and matching legal entity can be verified.

Is Fortrade a good broker for beginners in South Africa?

Fortrade can be approachable for beginners because its Fortrader platform is less complicated than many professional multi-asset terminals. New users can practise with virtual money, learn how market and pending orders work, set stop-loss and take-profit levels, and move between web, desktop, and mobile versions.

The simpler interface does not make leveraged CFDs low risk. Beginners still need to understand margin, spread costs, overnight financing, volatility, and the possibility of losing their full account balance. A sensible starting point is the demo account. After that, use a small live deposit, conservative position sizes, and a written risk limit rather than treating the minimum deposit as a recommended trading balance.

Fortrade Trust Score

Our Fortrade Trust Score considers regulation, operating history, ownership and legal-entity disclosure, fee transparency, platform security, account protection, complaint routes, and withdrawal information. It is an editorial assessment rather than a customer-review score, and it does not predict trading results. For South Africans, the biggest limitation is that the group has several international licences but does not currently list an FSCA-authorised Fortrade company.

Trust Factor Assessment Reason Operating History Strong Fortrade has been operating since 2013 Regulatory Breadth Strong The group currently discloses six regulated companies South African Local Regulation Limited No FSCA-authorised Fortrade company appears on the broker’s current entity list Fee Disclosure Moderate Spreads, swaps, and inactivity charges are disclosed, although exact costs vary by market and legal entity Platform Transparency Strong Fortrader and MT4 are clearly shown on the broker’s platform pages Withdrawal Transparency Moderate to Strong Fortrade publishes estimated processing times and explains its back-to-source policy Overall Risk Level High product risk Forex and CFDs remain high-risk products, even when the broker itself is regulated

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Six regulated group companies are publicly disclosed No locally listed FSCA-regulated Fortrade entity Fortrader is available on web, desktop, iOS, and Android MetaTrader 5 is not part of the main platform range MetaTrader 4 supports indicators and Expert Advisors No raw-spread account is clearly promoted More than 500 CFD instruments A ZAR base account is not clearly confirmed on the public international website Free demo account with $10,000 in virtual funds A monthly inactivity fee may apply after six months without qualifying activity No separate dealing commission on standard CFD trades Spreads and overnight charges may be expensive for frequent trading or long-held positions A swap-free option is available to eligible Muslim clients Swap-free accounts may still be charged weekly mark-ups under the published policy

Overview

Fortrade is a forex and CFD broker founded in 2013.

The broker advertises more than 500 CFD instruments across currencies, shares, indices, commodities, US Treasuries, and other markets.

Its main platforms are Fortrader and MetaTrader 4.

The current minimum deposit is generally €100, $100, or £100, depending on the supported base currency and entity.

Fortrade also says it may recommend a higher starting balance, so the minimum should not be treated as a suitable risk-management amount.

The demo account currently includes $10,000 in virtual funds on the international site.

Pricing is mainly built into spreads, with swaps, rollover adjustments, and an inactivity fee as possible additional costs.

South African residents must confirm their legal entity, account currency, local payment availability, and regulatory protection during registration.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Fortrader provides a simplified web, desktop, and mobile trading experience.

MetaTrader 4 is available for traders who want familiar charting, indicators, and Expert Advisor support.

Users can access live prices, charts, technical indicators, order management, and account-monitoring tools.

The broker provides educational material, market analysis, webinars, video tutorials, a glossary, an economic calendar, and trading calculators.

Built-in risk tools include stop-loss and take-profit orders, although these tools cannot remove slippage or market-gap risk.

Eligible Muslim clients can request a swap-free account, but the published policy includes alternative weekly charges on certain open positions.

Feature Fortrade Offering What You Need to Know Markets 500+ CFDs across forex, shares, indices, commodities, US Treasuries, and other products The available markets may differ by legal entity and platform Platforms Fortrader and MetaTrader 4 MT5 is not one of the broker’s main advertised options Demo Account Yes, currently advertised with $10,000 in virtual funds A demo does not reproduce every live-market condition Mobile Trading Fortrader and MT4 apps for iOS and Android App availability may differ by country and app store Web Trading Web Fortrader and MT4 WebTrader You need a reliable internet connection Automated Trading Expert Advisors through MT4 An automated system can lose money just as quickly as a manual strategy Education Academy content, webinars, tutorials, glossary, blog, and market analysis The material is general education, not personal financial advice Risk Tools Stop-loss, take-profit, charts, indicators, and account monitoring Orders can execute at a different price during gaps or thin liquidity

Fortrade Customer Reviews

Public feedback on Fortrade is mixed and should be read carefully. Reviews appear under different Fortrade domains and legal entities, so one score may not represent the experience offered to every country. Positive comments often mention platform accessibility, educational support, and help from account representatives. Critical comments tend to focus on sales contact, trading losses, account communication, and withdrawal or verification expectations.

App-store data provides another signal but is not a complete measure of broker quality. On the review date, Google Play displayed an approximate 4.1-star rating from about 2,940 reviews and more than 500,000 downloads for the Fortrade app. These figures can change at any time. Traders should read recent positive, neutral, and negative reviews rather than relying on the headline number alone.

Review Signals to Check

Review Area Current Signal How to Read It Google Play Approximately 4.1/5 from about 2,940 reviews on 29 July 2026 Useful for checking app stability and usability, but not broker profitability or withdrawal reliability Independent Review Platforms Mixed scores across different Fortrade profiles and domains Check the review date and the legal company involved Common Positive Themes Easy-to-use platform, learning material, and account support The quality of support may depend on the representative and region Common Critical Themes Frequent contact, losses, verification requests, and withdrawal expectations Separate genuine service problems from losses caused by normal market movement Best Verification Method Use the demo, read the agreement, and test a small deposit and withdrawal Do not make a decision based only on star ratings or testimonials

Fortrade Safety and Security

Fortrade publishes the names, addresses, regulators, and licence numbers of six group entities.

The exact client protection depends on the entity shown in the application and client agreement.

Fortrade applies identity and address verification before a live account can be fully used.

The broker publishes CFD risk warnings and explains that leverage can cause rapid losses.

Fortrade Ltd. is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Firm Reference Number (FRN): 609970.

Safety Area Fortrade Position What to Verify Before Depositing Regulation Six disclosed regulated group entities The exact company and licence named in your agreement South Africa No FSCA company shown on the current Fortrade entity list Whether you are comfortable opening the account offshore Client Verification Government-issued ID and recent proof of address are required Your documents must be valid, readable, and match the account details Negative Balance Protection Advertised for retail clients Confirm the legal entity, product, and account classification covered Withdrawal Controls Back-to-source policy Keep your original funding method active where possible Complaint Handling Handled under the relevant entity’s procedure Check the regulator and ombudsman named in your legal documents Market Risk High A regulated CFD account can still lose its full funded balance

Is Fortrade safe for South African traders?

Fortrade has credible international regulatory coverage, which is better than dealing with an anonymous or unlicensed provider. Still, a South African client should judge safety at account level, not group level. Confirm the contracting entity, licence, complaint route, negative balance protection, and withdrawal rules. Anyone who specifically requires FSCA oversight should compare locally authorised alternatives before opening an account.

Does Fortrade offer negative balance protection?

Fortrade states that eligible retail clients can lose the money in their trading account but should not owe more than the balance because of negative balance protection. This protection may depend on the legal entity, account classification, and product rules. It also does not prevent a trader from losing the full funded balance.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Fortrade At A Glance

Broker Fortrade Founded 2013 Broker Type Forex and CFD broker Regulated Entities FCA, CIRO, ASIC, CySEC, FSC Mauritius, and DFSA-regulated companies FSCA Regulation No Fortrade company appears on the broker’s current global list as FSCA-authorised Markets 500+ CFDs across forex, shares, indices, commodities, US Treasuries, and other instruments Platforms Fortrader and MetaTrader 4 Demo Account Yes; currently advertised with $10,000 in virtual funds Minimum Deposit Generally €100, $100, or £100 depending on the account currency and entity Commission No separate dealing commission on standard trades; costs are mainly built into the spread Overnight Costs Swap or rollover charges may apply Inactivity Fee $10 equivalent per month after six consecutive months without qualifying account activity under the current general terms Islamic Account Swap-free option for eligible Muslim clients, with alternative charges possible Payment Methods Cards, bank transfer, BitPay, and selected local or alternative providers Customer Support Support is generally available 24/5, although channels may vary by region South African Traders Confirm account acceptance, legal entity, currency, and payment methods during registration Open an Account Open Account

Fortrade Account Types and Features

Fortrade does not present a long menu of spread tiers or raw-pricing accounts on its main international site. The structure is centred on a standard live account and demo account, with a swap-free option for qualifying Muslim clients. Professional classification may be available only through entities that offer it and only to clients who meet the relevant tests.

Account Type Best For Main Features Important Conditions Retail Live Account Traders ready to use real money Fortrader or MT4, 500+ CFDs, spread-based pricing, and risk-management orders Legal entity, leverage, base currency, and market range may vary Demo Account Beginners and platform testing Virtual funds, practice orders, live-style pricing, and platform access The international offer currently advertises $10,000 in virtual funds Swap-Free Account Eligible Muslim clients No standard rollover interest on overnight positions Must be requested; weekly mark-up charges may apply Professional Classification Experienced clients who meet the required criteria Potentially different margin or leverage conditions May reduce retail protections and is not available to everyone Open an Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

Retail Live Account

The Fortrade live account gives traders access to real CFD markets through Fortrader or MetaTrader 4. The broker's standard model is relatively easy to understand: there is usually no separate dealing commission, while the main cost appears in the bid-ask spread. Overnight financing, rollover adjustments, and inactivity fees can still apply.

Key Features of the Retail Live Account:

Access to Fortrader and MetaTrader 4.

More than 500 CFDs, subject to regional availability.

Spread-based pricing rather than a raw-spread plus commission structure.

Stop-loss, take-profit, pending orders, and account-monitoring tools.

A minimum deposit generally starting from €100, $100, or £100.

Entity-specific leverage, margin, and client-protection rules.

Demo Account

The Fortrade demo account is the best place to learn the platform without risking real money. The current international site advertises $10,000 in virtual funds, while some entity-specific pages may display the equivalent in another currency. Traders can test order types, chart tools, indicators, and risk settings before funding a live account.

Key Features of the Demo Account:

Virtual funds for practice.

Fortrader access and, where offered, MT4 practice access.

Useful for learning position sizing and order placement.

No real-money loss while using virtual funds.

Not a guarantee that live execution, spreads, slippage, or emotions will be the same.

Islamic / Swap-Free Account

Fortrade offers a swap-free arrangement for eligible clients of the Muslim faith. A trader must first complete registration and provide supporting identity documents, then request the account from Fortrade. The phrase "swap-free" should not be read as "cost-free". Fortrade's current policy describes weekly mark-up charges for open positions, with the calculation depending on the instrument category.

Key Features of the Swap-Free Account:

Designed for eligible Muslim clients.

Removes standard overnight rollover interest.

Requires a separate request and approval.

Alternative weekly charges may apply to open positions.

The broker may withdraw swap-free status if it believes the arrangement is being abused.

Clients can seek independent religious guidance on Sharia compliance.

What account types does Fortrade offer?

Fortrade mainly offers a standard live account and a demo account. Eligible Muslim clients can request a swap-free arrangement, while professional classification may be available under certain regulated entities. Unlike brokers with several raw, zero-spread, cent, and VIP tiers, Fortrade keeps the main retail structure fairly simple.

Is the Fortrade demo account useful for beginners?

Yes. It allows beginners to learn how Fortrade and MT4 work, practise order placement, and test risk controls without using real money. Traders should still expect differences when moving live, particularly around emotion, slippage, liquidity, spread changes, and the effect of real losses.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a Fortrade Account Step-by-Step

Step 1 - Visit the Official Fortrade Website

Use the official Fortrade website rather than a copied advertisement or unverified social-media link.

Read the legal footer to identify the company presented for your location.

Choose a demo account first if you are still comparing platforms.

Step 2 - Complete the Registration Form

Enter your full legal name, email address, mobile number, and country of residence.

Use details that match your identity documents and bank or payment account.

Create a strong password and do not share login or verification codes.

Step 3 - Confirm the Legal Entity

Check the company name, regulator, and licence shown in the application and client agreement.

South Africans should not assume that the UK, Cyprus, Canada, Australia, Mauritius, or DIFC entity applies until it is confirmed in writing.

Save a copy of the agreement accepted at registration.

Step 4 - Complete Your Trading Profile

Answer questions about employment, income, source of funds, financial knowledge, and previous trading experience.

Provide accurate information. Suitability questions form part of the broker's compliance checks.

Step 5 - Verify Your Identity and Address

Fortrade currently requests the following documents, although more information may be needed in individual cases:

A valid passport, national identity card, driver's licence, or another accepted government-issued photo ID.

A bank statement, card statement, utility bill, or government correspondence showing your name and residential address.

Proof-of-address documents generally issued within the previous three months.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Step 6 - Choose a Platform

Select Fortrader for a simpler proprietary interface across browser, desktop, and mobile.

Select MetaTrader 4 for more familiar forex charting, custom indicators, and Expert Advisors.

Traders who require MT5 should compare another broker because it is not a main Fortrade platform.

Step 7 - Fund the Account

The general minimum is currently €100, $100, or £100, depending on supported account currency.

Check whether the payment method is available for South Africa and whether a ZAR conversion will occur.

Use a card, bank account, or payment wallet in your own name to reduce withdrawal delays.

Start with an amount you can afford to lose, not simply the maximum amount available.

Step 8 - Test a Small Withdrawal

Before depositing a larger amount, consider testing the withdrawal process with a small verified balance.

Keep the original payment method open because Fortrade uses a back-to-source withdrawal policy.

Make sure sufficient free margin remains if positions are still open.

Fortrade Spreads and Fees

Fortrade uses a spread-led pricing model. The spread is the difference between the buy and sell price, and it can widen when markets are volatile or liquidity is thin. The absence of a separate dealing commission does not mean trading is free. A trader may also face swap or rollover charges, dividend adjustments, currency conversion, payment-provider costs, and an inactivity fee.

Fee Type Current Fortrade Position What South African Traders Should Check Spreads Variable by market and trading conditions Check the live spread on the instruments and trading sessions you actually use Trading Commission No separate commission on standard CFD trades The broker’s charge is generally included in the spread Overnight Fees Swap or rollover may be credited or debited Check both long and short rates before holding a position overnight Triple Rollover Usually applied around the published weekly rollover point Confirm the schedule for the instrument being traded Inactivity Fee $10 equivalent per month after six consecutive months without qualifying transactions under the current general terms Read the agreement attached to your specific account Deposit Fee Fortrade says it does not add a deposit or processing fee Your bank or payment company may still charge you Withdrawal Fee Fortrade says it does not add a withdrawal fee beyond external charges Check intermediary-bank and currency-conversion costs Currency Conversion May apply when the deposit currency and account currency differ South African users should check the exchange rate and conversion margin Swap-Free Mark-Up Weekly alternative charges may apply under the swap-free policy Ask for the full charge schedule before leaving positions open

Does Fortrade charge commission?

Fortrade generally does not charge a separate commission on standard CFD trades. Its compensation is mainly built into the spread. That still leaves other possible costs, including overnight swaps, rollover adjustments, an inactivity charge, conversion costs, and fees imposed by banks or payment processors.

How does the Fortrade inactivity fee work?

Under Fortrade's current general FAQ, an account can be treated as inactive after six consecutive months without deposits, withdrawals, trading activity, or even the opening of a pending order. A monthly fee of $10, converted into the account currency where necessary, may then be deducted until activity resumes or the balance reaches zero. Entity terms should be checked because older or local documents can differ.

Are Fortrade spreads competitive?

Fortrade may be acceptable for traders who value simple, commission-free pricing, but it is not positioned as a raw-spread ECN broker. Active forex traders, scalpers, and high-volume users should compare the live spread, overnight rate, execution terms, and total round-trip cost against alternative brokers rather than judging the fee structure by the word "zero commission" alone.

Fortrade Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Fortrade accepts credit and debit cards, bank transfers, BitPay, and selected alternative or local payment providers. The options displayed to a South African client can depend on the assigned entity, account currency, and payment-service availability. Public logos should not be treated as proof that every method is enabled for every country.

Payment Area Current Information Practical SA Check Minimum Deposit Generally €100, $100, or £100 Confirm the exact currency shown in your account Credit and Debit Cards Accepted in supported regions The card should be registered in the account holder’s name Bank Transfer Accepted, with different processing times and limits possible Check bank charges, intermediary fees, and rand conversion BitPay Listed as an accepted option Confirm availability and the withdrawal route before using it Alternative or Local Providers May appear in the client portal Use only the methods offered to your verified account Withdrawal Policy Strict back-to-source approach Funds are normally returned to the original payment method or a verified bank account in your name Bank Withdrawal Estimate Up to five business days after processing, based on the current FAQ Your bank or an intermediary bank may add more time Card Refund Estimate Up to 15 business days The timing may be affected by the card issuer and refund rules Verification Required before withdrawals are completed Submit readable documents early and keep proof that the payment account belongs to you Open an Account Open Account Open Account

How can South African traders deposit funds with Fortrade?

Use only the methods shown inside the verified Fortrade client area. Cards, bank transfers, BitPay, and selected local or alternative providers may be offered. Before paying, confirm the minimum amount, account currency, conversion rate, external fees, and whether the same method can receive a refund or withdrawal.

How long do Fortrade withdrawals take?

Fortrade's current FAQ estimates up to five business days for bank transfers and up to 15 business days for card refunds. The full process can take longer when verification is incomplete, open positions reduce free margin, ownership evidence is missing, or the bank or card issuer needs additional time.

Why can a card withdrawal be limited?

A card processor may allow Fortrade to refund only the amount originally deposited by that card. Profit or excess funds may therefore need to be paid to a verified bank account or another supported method. This can require additional proof of ownership and may lengthen the approval process.

Fortrade Trading Platforms

Fortrade offers two platform families: its proprietary Fortrader system and MetaTrader 4. Both are available across several devices. Fortrader is the easier starting point, while MT4 is the stronger fit for traders who want established technical-analysis tools, custom indicators, and Expert Advisors.

Platform Device Best For Main Features Web Fortrader Browser Beginners and traders who need quick access No installation, live prices, charts, account access, and trade management Desktop Fortrader Windows and Mac-compatible offering Traders who prefer a dedicated proprietary platform Streaming prices, charts, indicators, and position management Mobile Fortrader iOS and Android Monitoring and trading away from a desk Charts, orders, account access, and market tracking MetaTrader 4 Desktop Computer Technical and automated forex trading Advanced charts, indicators, scripts, and Expert Advisors MT4 Mobile App iOS and Android Existing MetaTrader users Mobile charts, order placement, and position management MT4 WebTrader Browser MT4 access without installing software Browser-based charts and trade management Open an Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

Fortrader

Fortrader is Fortrade's proprietary platform and the more beginner-friendly choice. It is designed to keep charts, market prices, open positions, account information, and trade controls in one environment. The web version is particularly convenient because it does not need a software installation.

Key Features of Fortrader:

Web, desktop, iOS, and Android access.

Live-streaming prices and built-in chart tools.

Technical indicators and market monitoring.

Stop-loss and take-profit order controls.

Account funding and management functions, depending on the version.

A simpler layout than many professional trading terminals.

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 4 remains a widely used forex platform. At Fortrade, it gives traders access to familiar charting, multiple timeframes, technical indicators, order types, and Expert Advisors. MT4 can suit users who already have a strategy or indicator built around the MQL4 ecosystem.

Key Features of MetaTrader 4:

Desktop, web, and mobile access.

Technical indicators and custom chart templates.

Support for Expert Advisors and automated strategies.

Pending orders and one-click trading functions.

Strategy testing and a large third-party ecosystem.

No guarantee that an EA will perform as expected in live conditions.

Which trading platforms does Fortrade support?

Fortrade supports Fortrader and MetaTrader 4. Fortrader is available through web, desktop, iOS, and Android versions. MT4 is available on desktop, mobile, and browser-based WebTrader. Traders who need MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView integration, or a dedicated raw-pricing platform should compare other brokers.

Is Fortrade good for mobile trading?

Fortrade provides two mobile choices: Mobile Fortrader and the MT4 mobile app. Both allow users to view charts, place orders, and manage open positions. Mobile trading is convenient, but important account changes, document uploads, and detailed chart analysis may still be easier on a larger screen.

Comparing Forex Brokers - Fortrade vs FinPros vs AvaTrade

The three brokers serve different priorities. Fortrade focuses on a simple proprietary platform plus MT4. FinPros offers MT5, social trading, and several account tiers under a Seychelles-regulated entity. The AvaTrade group includes an FSCA-authorised South African entity and offers the widest platform range of the three, although every applicant should still confirm the legal company assigned during registration.

Feature Fortrade FinPros AvaTrade South Africa Main Regulation Relevant to Comparison Several international entities; no FSCA entity on the current Fortrade list Seychelles FSA, licence SD087; no FSCA entity highlighted FSCA-regulated Ava Capital Markets Pty, FSP 45984 Platforms Fortrader and MT4 MT5 and FinPros Social WebTrader, AvaTrade App, MT4, MT5, AvaOptions, and copy-trading options Advertised Instrument Range 500+ CFDs 400+ instruments 1,250+ assets on the current South African site Minimum Deposit Generally €/$/£100 From $10 on the Cent account The current SA help centre lists $50 or R1,000 for applicable accounts Account Structure Simple live, demo, and swap-free options Cent, ClassiQ, Pro, and Raw+ Retail, demo, Islamic, professional, and specialist options Pricing Style Mainly spread-based Spread-only and Raw+ commission options Mainly spread-based, depending on the product Best For Beginners who want Fortrader and MT4 Traders who want MT5, social trading, or different account levels South Africans who place more weight on local regulation and platform choice Main Limitation No local FSCA company and no main MT5 offering Offshore regulation and higher deposits for tighter account options The larger platform range may feel less straightforward to a new trader

Comparison note: Minimum deposits, available products, leverage, and payment methods can change by region. Always use the local registration page and legal agreement rather than a generic comparison table as the final source of account terms.

Education and Research

Fortrade provides a reasonable learning library for beginners. It includes a trading academy, webinars, video tutorials, a glossary, blog content, an economic calendar, market analysis, and calculators. These tools can help users understand terminology and platform functions, but they should not be treated as a trading signal service or a promise of profitable results.

Education or Research Tool How It Helps Limitation Trading Academy Covers basic market and platform concepts Does not replace independent study or personal financial advice Video Tutorials Shows how platform tools and common functions work The available depth may differ by language Webinars Provides guided education and market discussions Market commentary can become outdated quickly Glossary Explains common forex and CFD terms Knowing the definition of margin is not the same as knowing how to manage it Market Analysis Highlights current themes and instruments The analysis is general and may not suit your strategy or risk level Economic Calendar Lists scheduled data releases and events The direction and size of the market reaction remain unpredictable Trading Calculators Helps estimate position values and possible costs The result depends on accurate inputs and the correct account conditions

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Fortrade Customer Support

Fortrade advertises customer support during the trading week, with contact options that can include telephone, email, live chat, and localised support pages. The main international pages currently show the email address info@fortrade.com and a United Kingdom telephone number. South African traders should use the contact details shown inside their verified account because the correct support team may depend on the legal entity.

Support Area Details Practical Advice Availability Generally 24 hours a day, five days a week Check support hours around public holidays and market closures Email info@fortrade.com on the current international website Use the address in your portal for account-specific requests Telephone International and regional numbers may be available Confirm the representative’s identity and check call charges Live Chat Available on supported versions of the website Save the transcript when the discussion involves a deposit, withdrawal, or complaint Complaints Handled under the contracting company’s complaint policy Follow the written process and escalation route in your legal documents

Who Should Consider Fortrade?

Beginners who prefer a clean proprietary platform.

MT4 users who want charts, indicators, and Expert Advisors.

Traders who want a demo account before making a deposit.

Users who prefer a simple account structure rather than several pricing tiers.

Traders comfortable using an international regulated entity after checking its terms.

Who May Prefer Another Broker?

South Africans who require a locally FSCA-regulated broker.

Traders who need a confirmed ZAR base account or local bank funding.

Users who specifically want MT5, cTrader, or TradingView integration.

Scalpers and high-volume traders looking for raw spreads and a transparent per-lot commission.

Investors seeking ownership of shares rather than leveraged share CFDs.

Clients who may leave an account unused for longer than six months.

Conclusion Fortrade is a legitimate multi-regulated forex and CFD broker with a straightforward platform range, more than 500 CFD instruments, a $10,000 virtual demo account, and a relatively simple spread-based live account. Fortrade is easy to approach, while MT4 gives more experienced users access to technical indicators and automated strategies. The trade-off for South Africans is local oversight. Fortrade does not currently list an FSCA-authorised entity among its regulated companies, so residents should confirm the contracting entity and decide whether offshore protection is acceptable. Costs also need a careful read. There may be no separate dealing commission, but spreads, swaps, currency conversion, a six-month inactivity fee, and alternative charges on swap-free accounts can affect the total price. Final verdict: Fortrade is a practical option for a beginner who values Fortrader, MT4, and a demo environment. It is not the strongest match for someone whose priorities are FSCA regulation, ZAR account support, MT5, or raw institutional-style pricing.

Sources and Fact-Checking Notes

This page was reviewed in 2026. The following primary and official sources were used for facts that can change:

Fact-checking limitation: A public broker website cannot always confirm the exact legal entity, base currency, leverage, or payment methods that will appear for an individual South African applicant. Those details must be checked in the live registration flow and client agreement before funding.

Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involves a high level of risk. Leverage can increase both gains and losses, and a trader can lose the full amount placed in the account. This review is general information and not personal financial, tax, or legal advice. Product availability, leverage, fees, protection, and payment methods depend on the Fortrade entity and account terms. South African residents should independently verify the legal entity, regulator, FSP status where relevant, costs, and withdrawal conditions before opening or funding a live account.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Fortrade regulated in South Africa?

Fortrade's current global entity list does not show an FSCA-authorised South African company. The group is regulated in the UK, Canada, Australia, Cyprus, Mauritius, and the DIFC. South African residents should confirm which company will contract with them and verify its licence before depositing.

Can South Africans open an account with Fortrade?

South African residents may be able to register through an international Fortrade entity, subject to current onboarding and compliance rules. Acceptance is not the same as local regulation. Before completing the application, check the legal entity, account currency, available payment methods, and protections stated in the client agreement.

What is the minimum deposit at Fortrade?

Fortrade's current general information states that trading can start from €100, $100, or £100, depending on the account's supported base currency. Some pages also recommend a higher starting amount. The minimum is an access requirement, not a suggestion that the amount is sufficient for safe trading.

Does Fortrade offer a demo account?

Yes. The current international website advertises a demo account with $10,000 in virtual funds. It can be used to test Fortrader, practise orders, and learn risk controls. Demo performance cannot guarantee the same outcome once real money, live execution, and trading emotions are involved.

What trading platforms does Fortrade offer?

Fortrade offers its proprietary Fortrader platform and MetaTrader 4. Fortrader is available through web, desktop, iOS, and Android versions. MT4 is available on desktop, mobile, and WebTrader. MetaTrader 5 is not currently presented as a main Fortrade platform.

Does Fortrade offer MetaTrader 5?

Fortrade's main platform pages list Fortrader and MetaTrader 4, not MetaTrader 5. Traders who need MT5 for its additional timeframes, order types, MQL5 tools, or broader multi-asset functionality should confirm availability directly or compare another broker.

What can I trade with Fortrade?

Fortrade advertises more than 500 CFDs across forex pairs, shares, indices, commodities, US Treasuries, and other markets. The exact instrument list, trading hours, leverage, margin requirement, and platform access can differ by legal entity and country.

Does Fortrade charge commission?

Fortrade generally does not add a separate dealing commission to standard CFD trades. The main cost is built into the spread. Traders may still pay or receive overnight financing, and additional costs can include an inactivity fee, currency conversion, payment-provider charges, and swap-free mark-ups.

Does Fortrade charge an inactivity fee?

Yes. Under the current general FAQ, Fortrade may classify an account as inactive after six consecutive months without qualifying deposits, withdrawals, trades, or pending-order activity. It can then deduct a monthly fee of $10 or the converted equivalent. The applicable entity agreement remains the final authority.

How long do Fortrade withdrawals take?

Fortrade currently estimates up to five business days for a bank transfer and up to 15 business days for a card refund. Verification, free margin, payment ownership, bank processing, and the need for an alternative withdrawal method can extend the total time.

Why does Fortrade send withdrawals back to the original payment method?

Fortrade follows a back-to-source policy to meet anti-money-laundering controls. Deposited funds are normally returned to the original card, wallet, or bank route. When that method cannot receive funds, the broker may request a verified bank account and supporting ownership documents.

Does Fortrade offer an Islamic account?

Eligible clients of the Muslim faith can request a swap-free account after completing registration and verification. The account removes standard rollover interest, but it is not necessarily free of overnight-related costs. Fortrade's current policy describes weekly mark-up charges for open positions.

Does Fortrade support ZAR accounts?

A ZAR base account is not clearly confirmed on Fortrade's current public international account information. South African traders should check the currencies displayed during registration. When ZAR is converted into USD, EUR, or GBP, the bank or payment provider may apply an exchange rate and additional margin.

Is Fortrade good for beginners?

Fortrade can suit beginners who want a simple proprietary platform, MT4 access, a demo account, and educational material. It remains a leveraged CFD provider, so new traders should practise first, understand margin and overnight costs, and use small positions rather than relying on platform simplicity as a safety measure.

Is Fortrade better than AvaTrade for South Africans?

It depends on the priority. Fortrade may appeal to someone who prefers Fortrader's simple layout. The AvaTrade group includes an FSCA-authorised South African company and offers a wider platform range that includes MT5. That can make AvaTrade more attractive to locally focused traders, but applicants should still confirm the legal entity named in their own agreement.

How can I contact Fortrade support?

Fortrade provides support through channels such as email, telephone, and live chat during the trading week. Current international pages list info@fortrade.com and regional telephone options. Account holders should use the details inside their client portal so the request reaches the correct legal entity.