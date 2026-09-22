Today's world is run from our smartphones and tablets and thanks to the advance in technology, trading is no different. Most people neither have the time nor feel the need to sit behind a computer screen 24/7, 365, and to ensure that they remain competitive as traders, Forex Brokers, and platforms need to offer users an excellent mobile experience to traders. Here are the Best Forex Trading Apps for Android and iPhone - at a glance

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

FXTM

Automated forex trading

Fully regulated

Used worldwide

Global, award-winning forex broker FXTM has recently released its own an all-in-one mobile trading tool which provides traders with access to the markets along with the ability to manage trading accounts through the client portal, MyFXTM. The App is Available for free download on iOS and Android devices in English offers the following main features:

Open, close and modify positions on all 250+ forex and CFD instruments offered by FXTM – both on live and demo accounts.

Live quotes streamed from top-tier liquidity providers via FXTM ’s ECN and Standard Servers– customisable.

Easy-to-read currency charts plus a variety of functions, including the ability to apply three popular indicators.

1-click trading gives clients the power to enter and exit the market within seconds.

MyFXTM functions, including opening new accounts, depositing, withdrawing, transferring funds between accounts, and participating in promotions.

User-friendly interfaceallows traders to check their balance, margin, profits and more in just a few taps.

Stock Trainer

A forex trading platform for practice

Training app

Building investing experience

Android only

For traders who are tempted to invest in the stock market and financial instruments, but are still lacking in the confidence to do so, Stock Trainer by A-Life Software is the perfect forex trading platform. Stock Trainer offers traders a virtual stock trading experience by using real market data, in order to gain experience, knowledge, and insight. The Stock Trainer app offers a wide range of features, covering 20 stock markets, and providing support for stop-loss and Limit orders. Traders can build a portfolio, and information is provided, with chart information going back over ten years. The app is available in the Android Google Play store for free, supported by ads, though a premium version is available to remove those ads.

ThinkTrader (by ThinkMarkets)

Forex trading platform with analysis

Forex analysis tools

160 intelligence indicators

Free iOS and Android apps

For traders who are looking for an advanced forex trading and analysis tool, Thinktrader, formerly known as Trade Interceptor is a great choice. Through the use of this platform, traders can find and track the best currencies and stocks to invest in. Thinktrader offers traders 14 advanced chart types, as well as 160 intelligence indicators and drawing tools, all made available on mobile devices. A touch-enabled trade management functionality coupled with split-screen and quad-screen modes is on offer and the app is powered by the cloud. ThinkTrader provides streaming quotes for all major forex trading, cryptocurrencies, indices, precious metals and commodities and much more.

MetaTrader

Popular forex trading platform

Multiple financial instruments

Interactive charts

Tools and news

MetaTrader is one of the most popular choices when it comes to mobile trading platform apps, especially for retail investors who make use of Android devices, and it allows for the trading of stocks, forex, futures, options, and other financial instruments. The app offers traders general analysis of the financial markets through the use of real-time charts which includes historical information, in order to monitor prices and quotes. Users can easily switch between different financial instruments and the charts are also interactive, with pinch and zoom options. Analytical instruments on offer include, Gann, Fibonacci and Elliott tools, as well as up to date financial news.

TD Ameritrade

Trades will be able to access all the essentials they may need to manage their accounts, wherever they may be, with the TD Ameritrade Mobile App. The TD Ameritrade Mobile App offers a clear view of both the market and personal portfolio performance with a simple, straightforward, and easy to use app suitable for smart phones, tablets, or even an Apple Watch.

Traders can easily pursue potential opportunities by trading stocks, ETFs, and options from their mobile device and monitor the vitals of their accounts with easy access to account history, orders, balances, and positions and much more!

Netdania

Netdania has been rated by consumers as one of the Apple store’s top-rated finance apps with a platform that is user friendly and offers real-time forex updates. The brokerage offers traders 20,000 trading tools and indicators, and over 2,200 currency pairs to choose from. The Netdania app also offers traders thousands of stocks and indexes and all features are available in 16 languages.

XTB

Platforms: Mirror Trader, Proprietary Desktop Platform, MAC Platforms

Regulations: FCA, MIFID-ESMA, CYSEC, Offshore

Minimum Deposit: 250

XTB is without a doubt one of the best broker mobile trading apps and their mobile xStation 5 platform can also be used via a smartwatch, as well as iOS and Android devices. MT4 is also available for iOS and Android devices as well. Traders have a choice of more than 1,500 available instruments which includes 48 forex pairs at a highly competitive spread and 25 crypto assets. XTB xStation is the broker’s own trademarked trading platform and is accessible through both the webtrader and mobile versions.

AvaTrade

Platforms: Mirror Trader, ZuluTrade, MT4 Desktop, MT4 Web, Proprietary Desktop Platform, Proprietary Web Platform, MAC Platforms Regulations: FSA, MIFID-ESMA, ASIC, IIROC, FSB, Offshore, FSC (British) Minimum Deposit: 100 Avatrade offers traders fantastic options when it comes to mobile trading, with their user-friendly platform Avatrade Go and the trusted MT4 mobile trading platform both on offer. AvaTradeGO offers traders a smooth trading experience with a sophisticated dashboard, completed with a set of intuitive management tools, clear charts, zoom for details, and many more helpful features unique to this app including trades at a glance, personalised watch lists, live prices and charts. Traders have access to more than 250 instruments including the world’s top forex pairs, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies and more, all in the palm of your hand.

IC Markets

Platforms: cTrader desktop, cTrader web, Mirror Trader, ZuluTrade, MT4 Desktop, MT4 Web, MT5 Desktop, MT5 Web Regulations: MIFID-ESMA, ASIC, CYSEC, Offshore Minimum Deposit: 200 IC Markets is a solid all-rounder offering when it comes to mobile trading apps for some of the most used platforms. These include apps for the highly popular MT4, MT5 and cTrader for iOS and Android devices. IC Markets offers mobile trading apps that are very similar to standard desktop applications. The IC Markets MetaTrader mobile trading app for Android and iOS users offer the following features:

Real-time Forex and CFD quotes.

Multiple trading orders, including pending orders.

30+ technical trading indicators.

Multiple timeframes and chart types including bars, candlesticks and line.

Pepperstone

Platforms: cTrader desktop, cTrader web, ZuluTrade, MT4 Desktop, MT4 Web, MT5 Desktop, MT5 Web, MAC Platforms Regulations: FCA, ASIC Minimum Deposit: 200 Pepperstone offers traders two mobile trading options – MT4 mobile or cTrader mobile, both of which are available for either iOS or Android devices via download. Trade Forex, Metals, Oil, Crypto Currencies, Indices, Stocks from across the world, ETFs and iShares with the Software version of cTrader or trade live with one of the leading brokers offering cTrader. Features include:

26 Time Frames

50+ indicators

4 Chart Types

Symbol Watchlists

Price Alerts

Email Alert Configuration

Fluid and Responsive charts

EasyMarkets

Platforms: Proprietary Web Platform Regulations: MIFID-ESMA, ASIC, CYSEC Minimum Deposit: 100 easyMarkets offers traders their own in-house trading app – the easyMarkets app, available for both iOS and Android users. The easyMarkets app is best suited to short-term trades and beginners and traders are able to trade highly popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. The easyMarkets trading app and platform are user friendly and feature an extensive list of features and tools.

FxPro

Platforms: cTrader desktop, cTrader web, MT4 Desktop, MT4 Web, MT5 Desktop, MT5 Web, Proprietary Desktop Platform, MAC Platforms

Regulations: FCA, MIFID-ESMA, FSB, DFSA, CYSEC, Offshore

Minimum Deposit: 100

FxPro is perfect for those who are looking for traditional desktop applications in a mobile form. These include MT4, MT5, and cTrader, available for either iOS or Android devices. Traders can create new trading accounts, pass the verification, change the password, deposit, transfer, withdraw and much, much more.

HotForex

Platforms: MT4 Desktop, MT4 Web, MT5 Desktop, MT5 Web

Regulations: FCA, MIFID-ESMA, CYSEC, Offshore, FSC (Mauritius)

Minimum Deposit: 50

HotForex is perfect for both beginners and professionals and traders can trade via the MT4 mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android devices. The HotForex Mobile offers trading tools and the latest news, updates, and financial analysis. Features include:

Deposit & withdraw funds

Access to myHF client area

Live rates on forex, cryptos, commodities, and more

Advanced charting functionality

Bottom navigation bar

Customizable settings

Trading news as soon as it breaks

Market analysis from our expert analysts

Upcoming economic events with our economic calendar

Useful trading calculators

Vantage FX

Platforms: ZuluTrade, MT4 Desktop, MT4 Web, MT5 Desktop, MT5 Web, MAC Platforms

Regulations: FCA, MIFID-ESMA, ASIC, Offshore

Minimum Deposit: 200

VantageFX offers excellent mobile trading platform options in the form of both MT4 and MT5 mobile trading platforms. Traders will have a choice of 150 CFDs, including 40 forex pairs. The Vantage FX App offers easy, yet powerful mobile access to 250+ tradable instruments, ranging from Forex, Commodities, Indices, Share CFDs and more.

FXCM

Over 50+ pairs to trade now

Dual licensing with FCA and ASIC

Four great platforms available

Free research and analysis tools

Trading Station is FXCM's proprietary software available for download as an app on both iOS and Android with the popular MetaTrader4 app on offer alongside.

Plus500

CFD Service. Your capital is at risk

With Plus500 traders can trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments including Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrency, Options and Indices. A mobile version of the trading platform is available for use on smartphones or mobile devices and is provided free of charge, for downloaded directly from Google Play store or Apple App Store.

Forex.com

Forex.com has a stellar global reputation and is regulated in the UK, US, Canada and Australia. Once a trader has opened a Forex.com account they will be able to download their apps for Android and iOS which offers full trading capabilities, advanced charts and integrated trading tools. Using the app, traders can set up alerts, access an economic calendar and utilise integrated Reuters news and it has 26 indicators and 13 drawing tools.

The latest version of the app includes ‘dynamic trade ticket’ with risk management updated in real time, orders set by price, pips and PnL and powerful new charting (including templates) provided by TradingView. Traders have access to the extensive markets from their apps, including oil trading or speculating on BTC/USD.

Admiral Markets

Admiral Markets offers a forex mobile trading app which is compatible for both Android and iOS. This app allows traders to trade stocks, currencies, futures and CFDs and in addition, informs traders of any changes and news in financial markets all day long. The Admiral Markets mobile app supports the hedging and netting two-position accounts and features Market Depth, professional technical analysis and trade orders.

IQ Option

IQ Option offers traders an efficient and popular trading app which provides features which is very similar to physical trading rooms, all set in a user-friendly interface, making interaction convenient. IQ Option is available for both Apple and Android devices, this application enables cryptocurrency trading.

eToro

Traders can manage their cryptocurrency portfolio from their smartphone using the simple yet powerful eToro mobile app. eToro offers a user-friendly mobile app which gives traders access to the cryptocurrency market, community, stats and updates 24/7. Traders can buy or sell crypto on the go and their portfolio will be completely synced to all devices — mobile, tablet and desktop.

Trading Game

Trading Game is great for gaining market experience and doing demo-trades through experiences that a real market would offer. Trading Game is not only good for new traders, but is also suitable for experienced traders who want to hone their skills. The app offers users lessons on how the forex market operates and helps traders know how to come up with successful trading strategies for income generation.

Blackstone

Blackstone offers both MT4 and CloudTrade as mobile apps. The MT4 mobile app offers basic trading, research, and account management functionality and traders can open/close/edit positions, add stops to open positions and delete working orders. The App offers traders research and analysis are available on real-time charts, and automated alerts can be used to identify trading opportunities. The CloudTrade app in turn offers traders real-time quotes of financial instruments, the full set of trade orders, including pending orders and support of all types of execution modes and your complete trading history.

MarketsX

MarketsX is available through the dedicated mobile trading app which is packed with features and offers advanced charting, making it easier to spot trends and identify new trading opportunities. Traders can use comprehensive drawing tools to plot trendlines, channels, pitchforks, Fibonacci Retracements, and much more on the charts. The platform also allows for traders to add up to 5 of each type of indicator to the chart at once, overlay multiple assets onto one chart, or compare up to 8 instruments side-by-side. Traders are able to place orders, including out-of-hours orders where applicable, and use risk management options such as stop loss and limit orders.

XM Group

The MT4 and MT5 mobile applications offer full XM account functionality for seamless transition from the desktop application. The MT4 and MT5 applications differ in the number of technical indicators and instruments available to trade and have different chart types and market analysis tools.

Alpari

Alpari Mobile seamlessly integrates with MT4 and MT5 platforms with the same features as the full desktop version and the app offers one-click deposits and instant withdrawals, economic events calendar and going straight from analytical reviews to trading.

OANDA

The OANDA trading platform is compatible to smartphone, or tablet for traders to access their trading portfolio and features on the go. Traders can place orders faster via the mobile chart trading functionality of the OANDA trading app for iOS and Android and enter market orders using simple taps on the chart and benefit from dynamic pricing overlays to set up pending orders while seeing the potential profit or loss impact on your account.

Saxo Bank

As a Saxo client, traders will have access to the SaxoTraderGO platform, which is optimised for mobile, tablet and single-screen laptops, available as a native application for iOS and Android. All a traders personal settings, watchlists, orders and positions are synced with SaxoTraderGO, allowing them to trade wherever, whenever, from a single account. Many people use mobile websites to trade Forex, while some prefer an app. Using Chrome or Safari from a mobile device is pretty commonplace now, but an app gives you the edge with its easy access and alerts. How do you know which Forex brokers offer an excellent mobile trading experience without visiting all of them and how do you know which is the best one for you? The best forex trading apps available have become accessible through apps for mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets. Traders must keep in mind that the foreign exchange market is a global, decentralized environment where financial institutions and businesses can trade currencies and this market keeps moving and can change on a dime! According to research, forex trading generates by estimation $5.3 trillion daily - making it larger than most financial markets.

Why should Forex Training Apps be considered?

The answer is quite straightforward. For traders who are always on the move and not situated in one place for long periods of time, trading from a laptop or PC will not be a good fit. It is very useful for traders on the go to be able to pick up their phone or tablet, wherever they are. In addition to this there are multiple other reasons why trading on mobile is the preferred option:

Trade from Any Location

As long as a trader has access to the internet, they can trade using a mobile device be it a mobile smartphone or a tablet.

React to Market News

The beauty when it comes to trading on the move is that traders can directly and quickly react to trends and news wherever they are without missing out on any opportunities.

Get Instant Notifications

A app will offer instant notifications

Tips when it comes to Mobile Trading

If a trader has always made use of a laptop or desktop PC, mobile trading can take some getting used to and it can be a different experience using an app when a trader may not be used to it. Traders need to choose wisely when making this decision and consider the following when selecting a Forex mobile trading app:

Traders should choose an app which has multiple versions available for the various devices they may use including iOS, Android, smartphone tablet

Traders should download apps which complement their trading experience; news, education, market news etc.

Traders should choose an app which is easy to use, with the information clearly displayed and easy to navigate.

Traders should take time to get familiar with the app so that they understand exactly what it offers and how to navigate it before they start trading.

Traders should make use of the features on offer which allow traders to customise their experience.

Take advantage of the alerts offered, this could be price changes or market news.

If a trader is new to Forex trading apps, they should use it to their full advantage, including educational tools and analysis to alerts and customization.

In Conclusion

More likely than not a trader’s broker will already offer a mobile trading platform, this will be their own proprietary platform, or they will probably offer other options like MT4, MT5, or cTrader. The truth is, for traders using their broker’s platform is almost always the easiest and best option because trying to connect to their broker through other platforms can be monotonous and unreliable.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is it important to do training in forex?

It can be daunting to start out on forex training if you don’t know anything about it and there is the added risk of losing all your money. Forex training will introduce you to the best trading tools, platforms and products and it will take you step-by-step through the process.

Is it possible to learn forex trading through an App?

Yes, to be competitive in today’s world run from our smartphones and tablets, many Forex Brokers & platforms offer their traders an excellent mobile experience.

Which Forex training Apps are the best to use?

Here is a list of the 27 Best Forex Training Apps

Is it worth learning Forex trading?

Yes.

How difficult is Forex?

Not more difficult than trading in other markets, but it has its own specific challenges, conditions, risks and behaviors that beginner traders should be aware of.