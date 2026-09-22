OverviewForex trading is a lucrative activity that provides anyone with the opportunity to trade in the largest financial market in the world. Forex trading has low capital requirements while providing traders with a plethora of ways to make a profit while keeping an eye on the risks involved.
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A quick overview of the best Forex day trading Strategies
- ✔️What is day trading?
- ✔️The importance of Forex Trading Strategies
- ✔️How to develop a Forex Day Trading Strategy
- What are the benefits of a Forex Day Trading Strategy?
- Best Forex Day Trading Strategies 2026
What is day trading?Day trading is not a new concept, and it makes the rounds daily in the trading community. Day trading is the process involved with trading currencies within a short window of time, either minutes or hours, within one trading day. The purpose behind this strategy is to make several small profits which could add up to some larger gains over time. A day trader can buy a forex pair at 9h00 am, turn around, and sell it at 2h00 pm the same day, and then repeat this process with another currency pair. Day traders are not investors who are considered as long-term thinkers or planners. They are often glued to their computer screens and trading terminals throughout the day, and they also have their phones at the ready for any trading opportunities which arise from news or trends, giving them a hint as to where a currency pair’s price may be heading. Many day traders buy and sell currency pairs based on current events while they are also anticipating events which may influence the price on certain pairs, including quarterly profit statements, product launches, or any other major announcements. Another characteristic of day traders is that they are well-educated and often well-funded. Their strategies also include the use of high leverage ratios and a variety of short-term strategies, allowing them to capitalise on the smallest of price movements.
The importance of Forex Trading StrategiesAny beginner trader, despite of the asset class and market in which they decide to trade, are taught that they are at risk when they trade without a plan in place. The forex market is constantly moving and there are rapid fluctuations in prices which could either be a trader’s profit or loss. Without a proper analysis and solid strategies, traders will not stand a chance of making gains. A trading strategy is a trading plan that includes several important factors. It keeps the trader true to their objective, providing them with a realistic goal and a solid grip on their current situation, needs, restrictions, and so on. A trading strategy ensures that traders develop and maintain discipline while they trade. It prevents traders from risking more than they can lose and it helps them manage trading psychology effective, keeping them in the proverbial game. It also ensures that traders keep trading even if they experience failure and it helps them learn from their failures and mistakes, making them better traders at the end of the day.
How to develop a Forex Day Trading StrategyIt may be easy to create your first trading strategy, but the hard part is to realise that a profitable strategy involves a process, and it may take awfully long to perfect your strategy. There is no “one size fits all” or a holy grail of trading strategies which will guarantee success. There is a lot of trial and error involved and a startegy which will work for one forex day trader, will not necessarily work for another. One reason why so many forex traders fail so quickly after they started trading involves unrealistic expectations, a lack of patience, or a lack of discipline in following the trading strategy that they developed. To develop a basic forex trading strategy, you can follow the steps discussed below.
Step 1 – Form your market ideologyBefore you can start developing a trading strategy, you must understand how the market works. You can form a market ideology by reading up about the forex market, understanding how it works and what it entails. Make sure that you educate yourself about both technical and fundamental analysis, even if you prefer either one or the other. Make sure that you do not fall prey to get-rich-quick schemes and that you understand what the supply and demand for currencies involves. The ideology that you create will define every step that follows this one, thus you must give it the attention that it deserves. One of the most crucial principles that you must follow is to keep it as simple as possible. This way, you will avoid being overwhelmed by complex strategies that could end in failure.
Step 2 – Make sure you understand your marketWhen you have chosen to trade forex, you must make sure that you subsequently understand all the inner-workings of the forex market, how prices are determined, what drives changes in exchange rates, and so on. You must have an overall understanding of all markets, but do not waste a lot of time on another asset class if you only plan to trade forex.
Step 3 – Choose a trading timeframeBefore you start gaining experience in trading, you must determine the timeframe according to which you will trade. To decide, you can try out the different day trading strategies there are, one at a time, to find one which is more suited. Without doing this, you will not know whether you are more suited to quick scalping, or daily swing trading, for example. You can start by considering your circumstances, whether you can afford to spend time watching the market for extended periods, whether you can sit down to trade for specific times, and when, and so on. When you trade fast timeframes, you will be granted with fast feedback, shortening your learning time. If you end up with longer timeframes, you will still gain useful insight from intraday price action strategies. If you cannot watch the market for extended periods, you can start with end-of-day charts to help you with your timeframe. With sustained and conceited efforts and dedication, you will learn enough to decide which day trading strategy is suited to your unique circumstances.
Step 4 – Define your entry triggersEven with the right market context, you will need an objective entry trigger, which determines the exact point that you must enter the market. This will help you minimise the time you need to decide whether it is an opportune time, providing you with more trading opportunities where you can profit. In day trading, both bar and candlestick patterns are suitable triggers and where you prefer adding indicators, oscillators such as the relative strength index (RSI) and stochastics are good options. You must ensure that you familiarise yourself with different indicators, what their purpose is, and how they can assist in developing a forex day trading strategy.
Step 5 – Plan your exit triggerKnowing when to exit a trade is just as important as knowing when to place a trade. As with entry triggers, this can be achieved by finding and using the right indicators on your charts to show you where to exit. The market is unpredictable, and things can change within seconds, you must know when to exit regardless of whether you have made profits.
Step 6 – Define your riskRisk management in trading forex, especially where day trading is concerned, is crucial. Trading with the objective of making profits while limiting and controlling your risk is imperative. The primary way to ensure that you limit your risk is by using position sizing for any given trading setup.
Step 7 – Write down your trading rulesEven if you can memorise your trading setup, it is imperative that you have it on paper. This allows you to review your steps, make adaptions, record success, and learn from mistakes or failures. Recordkeeping in building a trading strategy is one of the most important steps that you cannot skip, especially if you want to build a viable, sustainable, and successful strategy.
Step 8 – Backtest your trading strategyOnce you have a written strategy, you can backtest it. It is a crucial step that may seem tedious, but it can save you from making mistakes in a live trading environment where your capital is at risk. Testing and backtesting allow you to refine, develop, improve, and perfect your strategy.
Step 9 – Plan to improve your trading strategyYou should not expect your first trading strategy to be profitable as it is a living object, and not static. As your experience and knowledge grow, your trading strategy will improve, or you may find that the one you have is redundant and you may choose another. Forward test your trading strategy and take notes from what you observe in the market. Record your trades and make sure that your chart images are kept in good order.
What are the benefits of a Forex Day Trading Strategy?There are many advantageous in using day trading strategies, including:
- It is easy to get started
- There are many free resources that you can use to develop a great forex day trading strategy
- You are in control of your success and the profits that you make
- Self-starters are often rewarded with significant amounts over a short amount of time
- There is a clear path towards success
- Small profits made eventually add up to larger gains, always keep your eye on the larger picture to keep you motivated
- It is exciting as conditions are different from one trading day to the next, giving you the perfect opportunity to learn, grow, and evolve as a forex trader
Best Forex Day Trading Strategies 2026Of all the different forex day trading strategies, the following have been identified as the most popular which are trading in 2026.
BreakoutThis trading strategy involves the price clearing from a specified level on the trader’s chart, with increased volume. With this strategy, the trader goes into a long position after the forex pair breaks above resistance. Alternatively, the trader can enter a short position once the forex pair breaks below support.
ScalpingThis is a common day trading strategy which aims to capitalise on minute price changes, with the driving force emphasising quantity. Traders who use this buy when the price is low, and they sell their forex pair once their trade becomes profitable.
2 EMA BounceThis trading strategy involves the 15-m, 1-hour, and 4-hour timeframes and focuses on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and NZD/USD. The indicators that traders use involve the exponential moving average 7-period (EMA7) and the exponential moving average 21-period (EMA21). When the price is in an upwards trend, traders wait for a pullback or retracement. The price on the currency pair must drop from above the EMA lines to between the two lines. Once a retracement on EMA21 is seen, or below it, traders place an order of 1 pip above the high of the last candle. Once the price breaks above the high of the last bar by 1 pip, the trader enters a buy/long trade.
FAQ
What is day trading?Day trading involves short trading sessions during the day, lasting minutes to hours, to make small profits.
Can you make a profit by using a forex day trading strategy?Yes, however, the idea behind day trading is to make small profits in quick succession, which later add up to larger profits.
Can you be successful when you use a forex day trading strategy?Yes, you can be successful, but it will require time, dedication, and practice to perfect your strategy.
Should every trader have a strategy when they trade forex?Yes. Forex trading is extremely risky, and traders can lose a significant portion of capital if they trade without a strategy.
How many forex day trading strategies are there?There are many forex day trading strategies, each catering for the different needs and objectives of forex traders.
How do I know which forex day trading strategy is perfect for me?You can evaluate the different trading strategies and use demo accounts to test and practice, allowing you to find the right strategy which you can further develop and improve.
Can I use the same trading strategy for different asset classes?Some trading strategies can be used despite of the asset class and financial market in which you trade. However, some trading strategies can only be used for one asset class and financial instrument.
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