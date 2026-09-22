Best Forex Brokers in Mauritius - Main Banner-min

  Searching for the 6 best Forex Brokers in Mauritius can be a tedious task that not a lot of traders are willing to endure. For this reason, we have taken the time to research, analyze, and compare hundreds of forex brokers who offer their services. Some of the most crucial factors that traders must take into consideration have been highlighted in the sections below to provide traders in Mauritius with some insight into some of the best forex brokers out there.   Here’s a run-down on what we cover:

  • FSC-regulated forex trading platforms in Mauritius

  • Best low spread brokers for scalping

  • Best reliable brokers for forex trading in Mauritius

  • Forex platforms with ZAR and MUR accounts in Mauritius

  • FSC-approved online forex trading platforms

   

What are the legal and regulatory considerations for forex trading in Mauritius?

Forex trading in Mauritius is legal and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC), the primary authority overseeing non-banking financial services and global business sectors. The FSC ensures that Forex brokers operating within the country adhere to strict regulatory standards aimed at protecting investors and maintaining market integrity.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

6 Best Forex Brokers in Mauritius

  1. ☑️FXTM - Flexible accounts, tight spreads.
  2. ☑️IC Markets - Best for low-latency and algo trading.
  3. ☑️XM - Fast execution, low minimums.
  4. ☑️Pepperstone - Tight spreads, fast trades, and pro-level platforms.
  5. ☑️HFM - Tight spreads, great support.
  6. ☑️GO MARKETS - Instant withdrawals, and great for all traders.

 

1. FXTM

FXTM Review - Main Banner-min

  FXTM has been in operation since 2011 and offers Mauritian traders some of the best trading conditions and comprehensive trading solutions. These are suited to all traders, whether they are beginners or professionals. Traders in Mauritius have access to a variety of account types, commission-free trading options, and a range of tradable financial instruments when using FXTM to facilitate their trades.  

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Features

🔧 Feature📌 Information
🛡️ RegulationCySEC, FCA, FSCA
💵 Minimum Deposit$200
📉 Average Spread From0.1 pips
💰 Commissions FromNone
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNot charged
📈 Maximum Leverage1:30 for EU and UK, 1:1000 under other entities
🎁 BonusesOnly for international brand.
🕔 Customer Support & Hours24/5
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  FXTM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Digital and fast account openingHigh stock CFD fees
Great educational tools providedInactivity and withdrawal fees charged
 

Our Findings

FXTM (ForexTime) is a well-regulated Forex broker in Mauritius, offering competitive trading conditions with a low minimum deposit of just $10 and leverage up to 1:2000.  

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with FXTM?

The minimum deposit required to open an account with FXTM is as low as $10, making it accessible for beginners who are looking to start trading with a small investment.  

Does FXTM offer copy trading?

Yes, FXTM offers copy trading through its FXTM Invest platform.  

2. IC Markets

IC Markets Review South Africa

  IC Markets is one of the largest true ECN brokers in the industry that offers traders from around the world more than 230 trading instruments, which are spread across several asset classes. Traders can also expect low trading and non-trading fees, tight and competitive spreads, and fast, reliable trade execution speeds. Traders can also use a variety of trading strategies, including hedging and scalping, and take advantage of the substantial number of social trading opportunities that IC Markets offers its traders.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information
🛡️ RegulationASIC
💵 Minimum Deposit$200
📉 Average Spread From0.0 pips
💰 Commissions From$3
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNone
📈 Maximum Leverage1:500
🎁 BonusesNo.
🕔 Customer Support & Hours24/5
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  IC Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fast digital account opening processHigh bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia
Free deposit and withdrawalNo investor protection for non-EU clients
Low forex and equity index feesOnly forex, CFDs, and crypto
 

Our Findings

IC Markets is a prominent Forex and CFD broker offering competitive trading conditions for South African traders.  

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with IC Markets?

The minimum deposit required to open an account with IC Markets is USD 200 or the equivalent in another currency.

 

What leverage options are available at IC Markets?

IC Markets offers flexible leverage options ranging from 1:1 to 1:500, depending on the asset being traded and the regulatory entity under which the account is held.  

3. XM

XM Review

  XM is a reputable, multi-regulated, and multi-asset broker that offers its services to more than 2.5 million traders from 196 countries worldwide. XM offers traders a choice between flexible account types, the use of flexible and user-friendly trading platforms, and competitive trading conditions.  

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information
🛡️ RegulationCySEC, IFSC), FCA, ASIC and DFSA
💵 Minimum Deposit$5
📉 Average Spread From1.7 pips
💰 Commissions From$3.5 per lot per trade
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesBank withdrawals below $200 - $15
📈 Maximum Leverage500:1
🎁 BonusesNo.
🕔 Customer Support & Hours24/5
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  XM Best Forex Brokers in Mauritius  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Allows scalping and hedging No managed accounts
Minimum deposit from $55.No US clients accepted
 

Our Findings

XM is a globally recognized Forex and CFD broker, regulated by top-tier authorities including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and the Belize International Financial Services Commission (IFSC)

.  

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with XM?

XM offers a low entry barrier for traders, with a minimum deposit requirement of just USD 5 for most account types, including Micro, Standard, and Cent accounts.  

What leverage options are available at XM?

XM provides flexible leverage options, with maximum leverage up to 1:888, depending on the client's regulatory jurisdiction.

 

4. Pepperstone

Pepperstone Review South Africa

  Pepperstone is a globally recognized Forex and CFD broker that has gained popularity among traders in Mauritius.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

Features

🔍 Feature📋 Information
🛡️ RegulationFCA and ASIC
💵 Minimum Deposit$0
📉 Average Spread From0 pips
💰 Commissions From7 units of the base currency per lot of the FX pair
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees$20 for clients outside the EU and Australia
⚖️ Maximum Leverage500:1
🎁 BonusesNo
🕒 Customer Support Hours24/5.
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Pepperstone  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fast and fully digital account openingHigh bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia
Free deposit and withdrawalNo investor protection for non-EU clients
Low forex and equity index CFD feesOnly forex, CFDs, and crypto
 

Our Findings

Pepperstone is a globally recognized Forex and CFD broker that is gradually gaining popularity among traders in Mauritius.

 

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with Pepperstone in Mauritius?

Pepperstone has recently eliminated its minimum deposit requirement, allowing traders to start with any amount.  

What leverage is available for retail traders in Mauritius?

Under the regulations of the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in Mauritius, retail traders can access leverage up to 1:400.

 

5. HFMHFM-Review

  ​HFM  is a well-established Forex and CFD broker that offers services to traders in Mauritius.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Features

🔧 Feature📌 Information
🌍 Accepts Traders in ZimbabweYes – HFM accepts Zimbabwean traders with full account access and platform features.
🛡️ Regulation Number in ZimbabweNot regulated locally – HFM is not licensed by Zimbabwe’s SEC, but is regulated internationally (e.g., FCA, FSCA, CySEC).
🏢 Local OfficesNo – HFM currently does not have physical offices in Zimbabwe.
💱 Can Trade in Local Currency (ZWL)No – Trading accounts are in USD, EUR, NGN, etc. ZWL is not currently supported.
📞 Local Support Available Limited – Support is available online 24/5, but no dedicated Zimbabwe support center yet.
🧾 Zimbabwe-Based Account OptionNo – You will register under an international entity, not a locally licensed branch.
💵 Minimum Deposit (ZWL Equivalent)Approx. ZWL 0+ (Based on $0 minimum deposit in USD, depending on the exchange rate)
🎁 Sign-Up Bonus for New Traders Yes – 100% Supercharged Bonus and other promotions may apply (check availability per region).
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  HFM Best Forex Brokers in Mauritius  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Competitive trading conditionsCommissions are charged
Strong international presenceNo US Clients accepted
 

Our Findings

HFM (formerly HotForex) is a well-established forex and CFD broker that has been operating since 2010.  

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with HFM in Mauritius?

HFM offers various account types with different minimum deposit requirements  

What leverage options are available for retail traders in Mauritius?

HFM provides leverage up to 1:2000 on certain account types, depending on the regulatory jurisdiction.  

6. GO MARKETS

GO Markets Review

  GO Markets, regulated by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC), is a reputable choice for Forex traders in Mauritius. Established in 2006, the broker operates under multiple top-tier authorities, including ASIC (Australia) and CySEC (Cyprus), offering clients a robust regulatory foundation GO Markets delivers highly competitive trading conditions, featuring ultra-low spreads starting at 0.0 pips and commission-based GO Plus+ accounts that charge approximately USD 2.50 per side, or a commission-free Standard account with slightly wider spreads.  

💰 Min Deposit: $200
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Features

🔍 Category📌 Details
🛡️ Regulation and LicensingFSA Seychelles, ASIC, FSC Mauritius, and CySEC
💸 Spreads & Commission FeesSpreads from 0.0 pips; Standard account commission-free; GO+ account commission from $2.50 per lot
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500
💻 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader
🧾 Account TypesStandard, GO+
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalBank wire, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller
💰 Minimum Deposit$200
📞 Customer Support24/5 multilingual support
⚡ Execution SpeedFast execution with liquidity from multiple providers
📈 Trading InstrumentsForex, shares, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies
📚 Educational ResourcesWebinars, courses, articles, trading guides
🔐 Security & Data ProtectionSegregated client funds, two-factor authentication (2FA)
📱 Mobile App PerformanceSupports mobile trading via MetaTrader and cTrader apps
🎁 Bonuses & PromotionsNo active promotions
🌐 Reputation & ReviewsHigh trust score, positive feedback for execution speed and reliability
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Go Markets Trading Platforms  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Access to live market depth and liquidity on ECN accounts.Requires more experience to manage order types effectively.
ECN accounts offer faster order execution at fastest available prices.May not be suitable for smaller accounts due to commissions and inactivity fee.
Regulated by Tier-1 authorities (ASIC, CySEC) for added security.Not all features or regulations apply to all regions.
Demo account available, Islamic accounts available, educational resources offered.Commissions can complicate cost calculation for beginners.
 

Our Findings

GO Markets is praised for its strong educational resources, with comprehensive content ranging from video tutorials and webinars to live coaching sessions, helping both new and intermediate traders build confidence and skills  

Is GO Markets regulated in Mauritius?

Yes, GO Markets is licensed by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC), providing local traders with a safe and regulated trading environment. It also holds licenses from ASIC and CySEC, ensuring compliance with strict global financial standards.  

What trading platforms does GO Markets offer?

GO Markets provides access to MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView. These platforms support advanced charting, automated trading, and copy trading tools, giving Mauritian traders flexibility, professional features, and seamless execution across desktop, mobile, and web.  

Conclusion

Choosing the right Forex broker is a crucial step toward successful trading, and Mauritius has emerged as a reputable and well-regulated financial hub for brokers and investors alike. With its favorable regulatory environment, strategic location, and growing reputation in global finance, Mauritius offers a strong foundation for both new and experienced traders.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the purpose of forex trading?

To buy and sell currencies on one of the largest financial markets in the world, which sees daily trading volumes to the value of more than $5 trillion.  

Which forex brokers are the best?

The forex brokers provided on this list are the best brokers that cater extensively to traders in Mauritius.  

Can beginners trade in forex?

Yes, however, beginners are urged to learn about forex before they start trading in a live forex environment.  

Why do investors use forex trading?

As with the stock market, traders do not take physical possession of the currencies that they trade. Traders profit from the changing values of currencies based on their exchange rates.  

Why is it important to follow a trading plan?

A trading plan is a set of predefined rules that traders follow to ensure that they trade systematically and to prevent chaotic trading that may result in substantial losses.  

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