Searching for the 6 best Forex Brokers in Mauritius can be a tedious task that not a lot of traders are willing to endure. For this reason, we have taken the time to research, analyze, and compare hundreds of forex brokers who offer their services. Some of the most crucial factors that traders must take into consideration have been highlighted in the sections below to provide traders in Mauritius with some insight into some of the best forex brokers out there. Here’s a run-down on what we cover:

FSC-regulated forex trading platforms in Mauritius

Best low spread brokers for scalping

Best reliable brokers for forex trading in Mauritius

Forex platforms with ZAR and MUR accounts in Mauritius

FSC-approved online forex trading platforms

What are the legal and regulatory considerations for forex trading in Mauritius?

Forex trading in Mauritius is legal and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC), the primary authority overseeing non-banking financial services and global business sectors. The FSC ensures that Forex brokers operating within the country adhere to strict regulatory standards aimed at protecting investors and maintaining market integrity.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

6 Best Forex Brokers in Mauritius

☑️FXTM - Flexible accounts, tight spreads. ☑️IC Markets - Best for low-latency and algo trading. ☑️XM - Fast execution, low minimums. ☑️Pepperstone - Tight spreads, fast trades, and pro-level platforms. ☑️HFM - Tight spreads, great support. ☑️GO MARKETS - Instant withdrawals, and great for all traders.

1. FXTM

FXTM has been in operation since 2011 and offers Mauritian traders some of the best trading conditions and comprehensive trading solutions. These are suited to all traders, whether they are beginners or professionals. Traders in Mauritius have access to a variety of account types, commission-free trading options, and a range of tradable financial instruments when using FXTM to facilitate their trades.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, FCA, FSCA 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 📉 Average Spread From 0.1 pips 💰 Commissions From None 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Not charged 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:30 for EU and UK, 1:1000 under other entities 🎁 Bonuses Only for international brand. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Digital and fast account opening High stock CFD fees Great educational tools provided Inactivity and withdrawal fees charged

Our Findings

FXTM (ForexTime) is a well-regulated Forex broker in Mauritius, offering competitive trading conditions with a low minimum deposit of just $10 and leverage up to 1:2000.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with FXTM?

The minimum deposit required to open an account with FXTM is as low as $10, making it accessible for beginners who are looking to start trading with a small investment.

Does FXTM offer copy trading?

Yes, FXTM offers copy trading through its FXTM Invest platform.

2. IC Markets

IC Markets is one of the largest true ECN brokers in the industry that offers traders from around the world more than 230 trading instruments, which are spread across several asset classes. Traders can also expect low trading and non-trading fees, tight and competitive spreads, and fast, reliable trade execution speeds. Traders can also use a variety of trading strategies, including hedging and scalping, and take advantage of the substantial number of social trading opportunities that IC Markets offers its traders.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation ASIC 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 📉 Average Spread From 0.0 pips 💰 Commissions From $3 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 🎁 Bonuses No. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast digital account opening process High bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia Free deposit and withdrawal No investor protection for non-EU clients Low forex and equity index fees Only forex, CFDs, and crypto

Our Findings

IC Markets is a prominent Forex and CFD broker offering competitive trading conditions for South African traders.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with IC Markets?

The minimum deposit required to open an account with IC Markets is USD 200 or the equivalent in another currency.

What leverage options are available at IC Markets?

IC Markets offers flexible leverage options ranging from 1:1 to 1:500, depending on the asset being traded and the regulatory entity under which the account is held.

3. XM

XM is a reputable, multi-regulated, and multi-asset broker that offers its services to more than 2.5 million traders from 196 countries worldwide. XM offers traders a choice between flexible account types, the use of flexible and user-friendly trading platforms, and competitive trading conditions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, IFSC), FCA, ASIC and DFSA 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 📉 Average Spread From 1.7 pips 💰 Commissions From $3.5 per lot per trade 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Bank withdrawals below $200 - $15 📈 Maximum Leverage 500:1 🎁 Bonuses No. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Allows scalping and hedging No managed accounts Minimum deposit from $55. No US clients accepted

Our Findings

XM is a globally recognized Forex and CFD broker, regulated by top-tier authorities including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and the Belize International Financial Services Commission (IFSC)

.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with XM?

XM offers a low entry barrier for traders, with a minimum deposit requirement of just USD 5 for most account types, including Micro, Standard, and Cent accounts.

What leverage options are available at XM?

XM provides flexible leverage options, with maximum leverage up to 1:888, depending on the client's regulatory jurisdiction.

4. Pepperstone

Pepperstone is a globally recognized Forex and CFD broker that has gained popularity among traders in Mauritius.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation FCA and ASIC 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 📉 Average Spread From 0 pips 💰 Commissions From 7 units of the base currency per lot of the FX pair 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $20 for clients outside the EU and Australia ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 500:1 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast and fully digital account opening High bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia Free deposit and withdrawal No investor protection for non-EU clients Low forex and equity index CFD fees Only forex, CFDs, and crypto

Our Findings

Pepperstone is a globally recognized Forex and CFD broker that is gradually gaining popularity among traders in Mauritius.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with Pepperstone in Mauritius?

Pepperstone has recently eliminated its minimum deposit requirement, allowing traders to start with any amount.

What leverage is available for retail traders in Mauritius?

Under the regulations of the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in Mauritius, retail traders can access leverage up to 1:400.

5. HFM

​HFM is a well-established Forex and CFD broker that offers services to traders in Mauritius.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🌍 Accepts Traders in Zimbabwe Yes – HFM accepts Zimbabwean traders with full account access and platform features. 🛡️ Regulation Number in Zimbabwe Not regulated locally – HFM is not licensed by Zimbabwe’s SEC, but is regulated internationally (e.g., FCA, FSCA, CySEC). 🏢 Local Offices No – HFM currently does not have physical offices in Zimbabwe. 💱 Can Trade in Local Currency (ZWL) No – Trading accounts are in USD, EUR, NGN, etc. ZWL is not currently supported. 📞 Local Support Available Limited – Support is available online 24/5, but no dedicated Zimbabwe support center yet. 🧾 Zimbabwe-Based Account Option No – You will register under an international entity, not a locally licensed branch. 💵 Minimum Deposit (ZWL Equivalent) Approx. ZWL 0+ (Based on $0 minimum deposit in USD, depending on the exchange rate) 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus for New Traders Yes – 100% Supercharged Bonus and other promotions may apply (check availability per region). 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive trading conditions Commissions are charged Strong international presence No US Clients accepted

Our Findings

HFM (formerly HotForex) is a well-established forex and CFD broker that has been operating since 2010.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with HFM in Mauritius?

HFM offers various account types with different minimum deposit requirements

What leverage options are available for retail traders in Mauritius?

HFM provides leverage up to 1:2000 on certain account types, depending on the regulatory jurisdiction.

6. GO MARKETS

GO Markets, regulated by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC), is a reputable choice for Forex traders in Mauritius. Established in 2006, the broker operates under multiple top-tier authorities, including ASIC (Australia) and CySEC (Cyprus), offering clients a robust regulatory foundation GO Markets delivers highly competitive trading conditions, featuring ultra-low spreads starting at 0.0 pips and commission-based GO Plus+ accounts that charge approximately USD 2.50 per side, or a commission-free Standard account with slightly wider spreads.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

🔍 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulation and Licensing FSA Seychelles, ASIC, FSC Mauritius, and CySEC 💸 Spreads & Commission Fees Spreads from 0.0 pips; Standard account commission-free; GO+ account commission from $2.50 per lot ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:500 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader 🧾 Account Types Standard, GO+ 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Bank wire, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 📞 Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support ⚡ Execution Speed Fast execution with liquidity from multiple providers 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, shares, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies 📚 Educational Resources Webinars, courses, articles, trading guides 🔐 Security & Data Protection Segregated client funds, two-factor authentication (2FA) 📱 Mobile App Performance Supports mobile trading via MetaTrader and cTrader apps 🎁 Bonuses & Promotions No active promotions 🌐 Reputation & Reviews High trust score, positive feedback for execution speed and reliability 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Access to live market depth and liquidity on ECN accounts. Requires more experience to manage order types effectively. ECN accounts offer faster order execution at fastest available prices. May not be suitable for smaller accounts due to commissions and inactivity fee. Regulated by Tier-1 authorities (ASIC, CySEC) for added security. Not all features or regulations apply to all regions. Demo account available, Islamic accounts available, educational resources offered. Commissions can complicate cost calculation for beginners.

Our Findings

GO Markets is praised for its strong educational resources, with comprehensive content ranging from video tutorials and webinars to live coaching sessions, helping both new and intermediate traders build confidence and skills

Is GO Markets regulated in Mauritius?

Yes, GO Markets is licensed by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC), providing local traders with a safe and regulated trading environment. It also holds licenses from ASIC and CySEC, ensuring compliance with strict global financial standards.

What trading platforms does GO Markets offer?

GO Markets provides access to MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView. These platforms support advanced charting, automated trading, and copy trading tools, giving Mauritian traders flexibility, professional features, and seamless execution across desktop, mobile, and web.

Conclusion Choosing the right Forex broker is a crucial step toward successful trading, and Mauritius has emerged as a reputable and well-regulated financial hub for brokers and investors alike. With its favorable regulatory environment, strategic location, and growing reputation in global finance, Mauritius offers a strong foundation for both new and experienced traders.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of forex trading?

To buy and sell currencies on one of the largest financial markets in the world, which sees daily trading volumes to the value of more than $5 trillion.

Which forex brokers are the best?

The forex brokers provided on this list are the best brokers that cater extensively to traders in Mauritius.

Can beginners trade in forex?

Yes, however, beginners are urged to learn about forex before they start trading in a live forex environment.

Why do investors use forex trading?

As with the stock market, traders do not take physical possession of the currencies that they trade. Traders profit from the changing values of currencies based on their exchange rates.

Why is it important to follow a trading plan?

A trading plan is a set of predefined rules that traders follow to ensure that they trade systematically and to prevent chaotic trading that may result in substantial losses.