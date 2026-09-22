Niger’s forex trading community is expanding as its financial sector grows. In 2024, Niger experienced steady GDP growth of 6.5%, with agriculture, services, and trade contributing the most. The CFA franc keeps up against major currencies, giving traders ample opportunity to trade. While there are limited local brokers, and more Nigeriens explore international markets to hedge their positions amid wild currency fluctuations, traders must be careful with their broker choice. International brokers offer higher leverage, flexible trading conditions, and access to global instruments, but who do you choose? Our guide evaluates the 10 Best Forex Brokers in Niger to help traders make an informed choice. Here’s what we cover in our article:

How much capital is necessary to live off forex trading in Niger sustainably?

10 Best Forex Brokers in Niger

Closing Summary on Niger Forex Brokers

Niger Forex Brokers – Your Questions Answered

How much capital is necessary to live off forex trading in Niger sustainably?

Making a full-time income from forex trading in Niger comes down to two things—how much you need to live on and how much disposable capital you have. In Niamey, a trader covering rent, food, and basic expenses needs around 300,000 to 400,000 CFA francs monthly. You need enough capital to withstand (and profit from) market swings to earn that consistently from trading. If you aim for 5% monthly returns, you’ll need around 6 million CFA francs to match an average salary. Anything lower makes withdrawals tricky. Thus, the more the starting balance, the more room you have to manage losses and ensure steady growth.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

10 Best Forex Brokers in Niger

☑️ HFM - Offers flexible accounts and high leverage. ☑️ Alpari - Veteran broker with diverse trading options. ☑️ Tickmill - Low-cost trading with fast execution. ☑️ AvaTrade - Regulated broker with a broad asset range. ☑️ FBS - High leverage and beginner-friendly features. ☑️ Exness - Known for tight spreads and reliability. ☑️ FP Markets - ECN broker with competitive pricing. ☑️ FXPesa - African-focused broker with easy access. ☑️ HYCM - Trusted, long-standing global broker. ☑️ Pepperstone - Top-tier platform with fast trades.

1. HFM

HFM gives Nigerien traders flexible account choices, powerful trading tools, and a few payment methods. Traders can open multi-currency trading accounts, trade over 500 instruments, and access user-friendly platforms and tools. In addition, another benefit of HFM is that execution is quick and reliable, and traders have powerful platforms that offer mobile-friendly options.

Features

📝 Feature 📌 Details 🏛️ Regulatory Status & BCEAO Compliance Not BCEAO-regulated but holds multiple global licenses (FSCA, CySEC, FCA, etc.) 💳 Local Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Payments are supported via bank transfer, Skrill, Neteller, and crypto; no local options ⚡ Execution Speed & Order Slippage 0.01-second execution, minimal slippage on most orders 💱 CFA Franc Relevant Currency Pairs None 💰 Minimum Deposit Starts from $0, depending on the account type 🗣️ Customer Support (French & Hausa) French support is available; Hausa is not listed ⏳ Withdrawal Processing Time Between 10 minutes and 10 days, depending on the method ☪️ Islamic Account (Interest-Free) Yes, swap-free accounts available 📚 Forex Education & Resources Webinars, eBooks, courses, and market analysis 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers Islamic (swap-free) accounts No 24/7 customer support Fast execution, reducing slippage Wider spreads on entry-level accounts Over 500 instruments Charges inactivity fees after 90 days Accepts multi-currency deposits and withdrawals No XOF currency support

Our Findings

HFM makes trading accessible for Niger traders, especially with reliable deposit options and fast execution. However, Niger traders are exposed to inactivity fees.

What is the minimum deposit to start trading with HFM?

There is no minimum deposit required for most accounts.

Does HFM provide free VPS hosting?

Yes, but only for qualified clients who meet the trading volume requirements.

2. Alpari

Alpari has been around for a long time, making it a reliable option for Nigerians. It’s one of the few brokers that allows deposits and withdrawals in multiple currencies and offers a mix of Standard and ECN accounts.

Features

📝 Feature 📌 Details 🏛️ Regulatory Status & BCEAO Compliance Regulated by MISA, not BCEAO 💳 Local Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Non-local; allows bank transfer and cards ⚡ Execution Speed & Order Slippage Decent execution speed; ECN accounts have lower slippage 💱 CFA Franc Relevant Currency Pairs Offers major forex pairs but no direct XOF pairs 💰 Minimum Deposit Starts from $5, depending on the account type 🗣️ Customer Support (French & Hausa) French support is available; Hausa is not listed ⏳ Withdrawal Processing Time 1 to 3 days, varies by method ☪️ Islamic Account (Interest-Free) Yes, swap-free accounts are available 📚 Forex Education & Resources Webinars, articles, and trading guides 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ECN accounts with direct market access Limited non-forex CFDs Fast, reliable deposits and withdrawals Only four base currency options Leverage up to 1:1000 Withdrawal fees apply Supports MetaTrader 4 and 5 Regulated by MISA, not a top-tier regulator Cashback program rewards active traders No XOF support

Our Findings

Alpari has decent flexibility for local traders, which can help Nigerien traders minimize their overall trading and non-trading fees. The cashback program and ECN options add value, but the withdrawal fees and limited regulation are drawbacks.

Is Alpari regulated in Africa?

Yes, Alpari is regulated by the Mwali International Services Authority (MISA) in Comoros.

Does Alpari charge withdrawal fees?

Yes, fees depend on the withdrawal method.

3. Tickmill

Tickmill has built a reputation for fast execution and a no-frills trading experience. Traders get fast execution speeds with orders filled in less than 0.20 seconds, high leverage up to 1:1000, and access to powerful trading platforms.

Features

📝 Feature 📌 Details 🏛️ Regulatory Status & BCEAO Compliance Regulated by FSA, FCA, CySEC, FSCA, but not BCEAO 💳 Local Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank transfers and e-wallets are supported, but no direct XOF payment options ⚡ Execution Speed & Order Slippage 0.20-second execution speed; Raw Account has minimal slippage 💱 CFA Franc Relevant Currency Pairs No direct XOF pairs, but major and minor forex pairs are available 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 minimum for all account types 🗣️ Customer Support (French & Hausa) French support is available; Hausa is not listed ⏳ Withdrawal Processing Time Instant to 1 working day, depending on the method ☪️ Islamic Account (Interest-Free) Yes, swap-free accounts are available 📚 Forex Education & Resources Webinars, eBooks, trading guides, and market analysis 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and Tickmill Trader Limited range of tradeable instruments Capitalise.ai for strategy automation Inactivity fees after 60 days The rebate program rewards high-volume traders Customer support is not available 24/7 Islamic accounts available Not directly regulated in Niger

Our Findings

Tickmill is an ideal broker for beginners, professionals, and every other trader. However, the $100 minimum deposit is a bit steep for most beginners, and XOF is not a supported currency.

Can traders use automated strategies on Tickmill?

Yes, Tickmill supports AI-driven strategy automation with Capitalise.ai.

Does Tickmill provide a rebate program?

Yes, rebates are available for IBs and retail clients based on traded lots.

4. AvaTrade

AvaTrade is known for its safe trading environment, several risk management tools, a range of markets, and innovative platforms across devices. Nigerians can get leverage up to 1:30 (retail) on the forex major pairs. Traders can participate in trading across global markets. Deposits and withdrawals are fee-free.

Features

📝 Feature 📌 Details 🏛️ Regulatory Status & BCEAO Compliance Regulated by multiple authorities (CBI, ASIC, FSCA, etc.), but not BCEAO 💳 Local Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank transfer, credit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller; no XOF support ⚡ Execution Speed & Order Slippage ~0.03-second order execution, varies by platform 💱 CFA Franc Relevant Currency Pairs No direct XOF pairs, but major and minor forex pairs are available 💰 Minimum Deposit Starts at $100 for all account types 🗣️ Customer Support (French & Hausa) French support is available; Hausa is not listed ⏳ Withdrawal Processing Time 24 to 48 hours for most methods ☪️ Islamic Account (Interest-Free) Yes, but administrative fees replace swaps 📚 Forex Education & Resources Webinars, tutorials, market analysis, and trading courses 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated in several regions Instruments unevenly distributed across platforms Excellent social trading platforms are available No XOF account support Ideal broker for beginners High fixed spreads compared to other Market Makers Offers advanced risk management tools No support for XOF deposits Over 1,260 instruments available (MT5) Islamic accounts have administrative fees instead of swaps

Our Findings

While AvaTrade suits most traders, especially social and copy traders, scalpers, and anyone who wants a predictable trading environment, the broker won’t suit those trying to avoid currency conversion or inactivity fees.

Which sports team does AvaTrade sponsor?

AvaTrade has a partnership with Manchester City FC.

How long does an AvaTrade demo account last?

The demo account is available for 21 days.

5. FBS

FBS has a no-fuss and no-frills trading offer with a single retail account for those outside the EU, high leverage, a concentrated instrument portfolio, and familiar trading platforms. Nigerians also benefit from localized deposit and withdrawal options with instant processing.

Features

📝 Feature 📌 Details 🏛️ Regulatory Status & BCEAO Compliance Regulated by IFSC, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA; not BCEAO-regulated 💳 Local Deposit & Withdrawal Methods ⚡ Execution Speed & Order Slippage ~0.03-second order execution, varies by platform 💱 CFA Franc Relevant Currency Pairs No direct XOF pairs, but major and minor forex pairs are available 💰 Minimum Deposit Starts at $100 for all account types 🗣️ Customer Support (French & Hausa) French support is available; Hausa is not listed ⏳ Withdrawal Processing Time 24 to 48 hours for most methods ☪️ Islamic Account (Interest-Free) Yes, but administrative fees replace swaps 📚 Forex Education & Resources Webinars, tutorials, market analysis, and trading courses 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Free VPS for eligible traders Customer support phone number not disclosed 24/7 customer support through multiple channels High leverage increases risk for new traders Negative balance protection available Some withdrawal methods take up to 7 days FBS Trader app offers mobile-first trading No XOF-denominated account option

Our Findings

FBS’s straightforward trading solutions have much to offer Nigerien traders, especially in terms of low minimum deposits, fast execution, and commission-free status on most instruments. However, the lack of XOF accounts exposes traders to currency conversion fees.

Does FBS provide instant withdrawals?

Yes, but the processing time depends on the payment method.

What trading platforms does FBS offer?

FBS provides MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its proprietary FBS Trader app.

6. Exness

Exness focuses on making trading fast, flexible, and transparent. Exness’ accounts offer spread-based and commission-based trading conditions and ECN/STP execution. Exness supports fast deposits and withdrawals and offers multi-currency accounts.

Features

📝 Feature 📌 Details 🏛️ Regulatory Status & BCEAO Compliance Regulated by FCA, CySEC, FSCA, and others, but not BCEAO 💳 Local Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Supports bank cards, e-wallets, crypto, and local payment methods ⚡ Execution Speed & Order Slippage 0.01-second execution speed, slippage varies by market conditions 💱 CFA Franc Relevant Currency Pairs No direct XOF pairs, but major and minor forex pairs are available 💰 Minimum Deposit Starts from $10, varies by account type 🗣️ Customer Support (French & Hausa) French support is available; Hausa is not listed ⏳ Withdrawal Processing Time Instant to 24 hours, depending on the method ☪️ Islamic Account (Interest-Free) Yes, but social accounts do not support it 📚 Forex Education & Resources Webinars, articles, market analysis, and Exness Academy 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of base currencies and alternatives to XOF Not directly regulated by BCEAO Supports multiple deposit and withdrawal options Islamic accounts exclude social trading Instant withdrawals with no fees Some instruments have commissions Social trading platform for copy trading Market volatility can impact execution speed

Our Findings

Exness’ trading environment suits most traders, regardless of their trading strategies and experience levels. While the multi-currency accounts are a nice touch, there are limited payment methods available, and traders are limited in terms of market access (only offers a little more than 200 instruments).

What is Exness’ standout feature?

Exness offers instant withdrawals with no additional fees.

What is the smallest trade size allowed?

You can open positions as small as 0.01 lots (micro-lots).

7. FP Markets

FP Markets is a multi-asset broker that offers a few account types to Nigerien traders. Traders can choose from 10,000+ instruments to trade across accounts and platforms. FP Markets’ IRESS platform offers superior trade execution, low latency, and multi-device support.

Features

📝 Feature 📌 Details 🏛️ Regulatory Status & BCEAO Compliance Regulated by ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC; not BCEAO-regulated 💳 Local Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies ⚡ Execution Speed & Order Slippage Execution time under 40ms, slippage varies by market conditions 💱 CFA Franc Relevant Currency Pairs No direct XOF pairs, but major forex pairs are available 💰 Minimum Deposit Starts from AU$100 or equivalent 🗣️ Customer Support (French & Hausa) French support is available; Hausa is not listed ⏳ Withdrawal Processing Time 1 to 5 days, depending on the method ☪️ Islamic Account (Interest-Free) Available, but the swap-free limit is 10 nights 📚 Forex Education & Resources Webinars, eBooks, articles, and video courses 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High leverage up to 1:500 Higher margin requirements for some instruments Autochartist and Trading Central tools included Limited leverage on cryptocurrencies Over 10,000 trading instruments available VPS hosting comes with additional costs Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and IRESS The demo account expires after 30 days

Our Findings

FP Markets is ideal for beginners, but is more suitable for those with some trading experience. FP Markets’ strong platform variety, competitive pricing, and range of tools offer traders a competitive edge. However, withdrawal fees apply, and XOF is not supported.

How many instruments can be traded on FP Markets?

Traders can access over 10,000 instruments.

Does FP Markets offer a proprietary trading platform?

Yes, FP Markets offers a native app for Android and iOS.

8. FXPesa

FXPesa operates under Equiti Group and is regulated by Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Traders in Niger do not have access to an XOF-denominated account, but deposits can be made in USD or KES. Mobile payments, including M-PESA and Airtel Money, facilitate fast transactions, although bank withdrawals can take up to 15 working days.

Features

📝 Feature 📌 Details 🏛️ Regulatory Status & BCEAO Compliance Regulated by CMA (Kenya) and FCA (UK), not BCEAO compliant 💳 Local Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Supports M-PESA, Airtel Money, Neteller, Skrill, and bank transfers ⚡ Execution Speed & Order Slippage Market execution, no disclosed slippage data 💱 CFA Franc Relevant Currency Pairs No XOF trading pairs; USD and others 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 for the Executive Account 🗣️ Customer Support (French & Hausa) Not available; support is in English ⏳ Withdrawal Processing Time Instant for mobile payments, up to 15 working days for bank withdrawals ☪️ Islamic Account (Interest-Free) Yes, upon request 📚 Forex Education & Resources Limited to webinars and tutorials, no advanced research tools 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons MT4, MT5, and Equiti Trader app access Bank withdrawals can take up to 15 working days Leverage up to 1:400 No cryptocurrency trading is available Well-regulated under CMA and FCA Limited trading tools and research resources Offers a Swap-Free Islamic account No dedicated customer support for Niger traders

Our Findings

FXPesa is a perfect solution for Nigeriens who want access to local payment methods to simplify deposits and withdrawals. However, traders can’t deposit or withdraw in XOF and face currency conversion fees.

Can I open an XOF Account with FXPesa?

No, FXPesa only supports KES, UGX, TZS, and USD.

Does FXPesa offer Mobile Money Solutions?

Yes, FXPesa supports M-PESA and Airtel Money.

9. HYCM

HYCM has built a strong reputation over four decades, reassuring Nigerien traders that their information and funds are secure. HYCM operates under the Henyep Group, a financial conglomerate with a global presence. Nigerien traders can trade several global markets using MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and HYCM’s proprietary platform, which all support various strategies.

Features

📝 Feature 🏛️ Regulatory Status & BCEAO Compliance Regulated by FCA (UK) and DFSA (UAE), but no specific BCEAO license 💳 Local Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Supports bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller), and crypto funding ⚡ Execution Speed & Order Slippage Average execution time of 12 milliseconds; slippage varies by market conditions 💱 CFA Franc Relevant Currency Pairs Offers 66 forex pairs 💰 Minimum Deposit $20 across all account types 🗣️ Customer Support (French & Hausa) No dedicated Hausa support; French assistance is available ⏳ Withdrawal Processing Time Processes withdrawals within one business day; e-wallets are the fastest ☪️ Islamic Account (Interest-Free) Swap-free accounts are available, but with administrative fees after 14 days 📚 Forex Education & Resources Provides webinars and market analysis but lacks in-depth beginner courses 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Negative balance protection prevents excessive losses No VPS hosting for automated trading A minimum deposit of $20 allows low-cost entry Limited base currency options for account funding Offers an affiliate program with CPA and rebate structures Customer support operates only during weekdays FCA and DFSA-regulated Educational resources are limited compared to competitors

Our Findings

HYCM is a reputable broker that offers traders reliability and flexibility. Traders can access significant trading platforms to trade global markets. However, HYCM’s higher spreads on some accounts and limited base currency options expose traders to additional fees.

Does HYCM charge withdrawal fees?

No, withdrawals are fee-free.

Does HYCM provide negative balance protection?

Yes, negative balance protection is applied to retail accounts.

10. Pepperstone

Pepperstone is a client-focused broker that offers speed and reliability to all traders, from beginners to professionals. Pepperstone supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView. Scalpers will benefit from the Razor Account’s zero-pip spreads and competitive commissions.

Features

📝 Feature 📌 Details 🏛️ Regulatory Status & BCEAO Compliance Regulated by ASIC, FCA, CySEC, BaFin, CMA, DFSA, SCB; no BCEAO compliance 💳 Local Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Supports bank transfers, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller ⚡ Execution Speed & Order Slippage Execution speed under 0.1 seconds, competitive slippage management 💱 CFA Franc Relevant Currency Pairs 70+ forex pairs, including major, minor, and exotic options 💰 Minimum Deposit No minimum deposit required 🗣️ Customer Support (French & Hausa) French is available, but Hausa is not supported ⏳ Withdrawal Processing Time Instant to five days, depending on the method ☪️ Islamic Account (Interest-Free) Available, but admin fees apply after five days 📚 Forex Education & Resources Webinars, trading guides, and video tutorials provided 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 1,200+ trading instruments available Swap-free (Islamic) accounts have admin charges after five days Multiple trading platforms are available Advanced trading tools may be complex for beginners Offers Islamic Accounts to Nigeriens Limited maximum leverage (1:30) for retail clients in some regions

Our Findings

Pepperstone is a well-known name in the forex and CFD industry with its powerful platforms, fast execution, raw spreads, and Islamic Accounts for regions like Niger. However, fees apply to Islamic accounts after 5 days, and leverage is limited to 1:30 for retail traders.

Is there a minimum deposit requirement?

No, you can start with any amount. Just be sure your deposit can cover margin requirements if you use leverage, and any trading and non-trading fees.

Does Pepperstone provide educational resources?

Yes, Pepperstone offers webinars, trading guides, tutorials, and other resources.

Conclusion

Nigerien traders exploring forex traders have more opportunities to engage in international markets than ever, but finding the perfect setup makes a difference. Because brokers do not often support XOF, traders must find international brokers with reasonable fees, a choice between alternative deposit and withdrawal options, and a safe, regulated trading environment. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Botswana You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Kenya You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Madagascar You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Malawi You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Nigeria SA Shares Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions

What is forex trading?

Forex trading involves the exchange of currencies in the largest financial market in the world.

Which forex brokers are the best?

The brokers indicated on this list are some of the best brokers that cater to traders from Niger.

Can beginners trade in forex?

Anyone can start trading in forex. However, before trading, beginners must first learn the basics and practice trading by using a demo account.

Do these forex brokers offer demo accounts?

Yes. These forex brokers offer traders the option of registering a demo account.

Is forex trading legal in Niger?

Yes. Forex trading is legal in Niger. However, there is no regulatory framework that oversees and regulates forex trading from within the country.