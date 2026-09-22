Best Forex Brokers in Ghana - Main Banner

  In this article, we explore the 9 Best Forex Brokers in Ghana. These brokers offer advanced and secure features and conditions that will allow you to take your trading to the next level. In this in-depth guide, you will learn:  

  • The Best Forex Brokers in Ghana – a List
  • Who is the best forex trader in Ghana?
  • Which broker is the best in Ghana?
  • Is forex trading legal in Ghana?
  • The 10 Best Forex Brokers in Ghana for Beginners
  • The Best Forex Trading Platforms in Ghana
  • The Best MetaTrader Forex Brokers in Africa

 

Best Forex Brokers in Ghana – a Comparison

📌Broker👉Open Account🔖Regulation💴Minimum Deposit💻Platforms
🏅ExnessOpen AccountCBCS, CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSC, FSCA, CMAGHS 10 / R 11MT4, MT5, WebTerminal, Exness Terminal
🥉AvaTradeOpen AccountASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA GHS 100 / R 110MT4, MT5, Ava Social, Ava Protect, Trading Central
🥇HFMOpen AccountFSCA, DFSA, FSC, CMA. FCAGHS 0 / R 0MT4, MT5, HFM Platform
🥉FXCMOpen AccountFCAGHS 50 / R 55MT4, NinjaTrader, Trading Station
🥈PepperstoneOpen AccountASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCBGHS 0 / R 0MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
🏅FXProOpen AccountFCA, CySEC, FSCA, SCBGHS 0 / R 0MT4, MT5,
🥉FXTMOpen AccountFCA, FSC, FSCAGHS 10 / R 11MT4, MT5, FXTM Trader
🏅TickmillOpen AccountCySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCAGHS 100 / R 110MT4, MT5
🥈OctaOpen AccountCySEC, MISA, FSCAGHS 25 / R 27MT4, MT5, OctaTrader
   

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

10 Best Forex Brokers in Ghana Revealed

  1. ☑️Exness  – The Best Overall Trading Experience.
  2. ☑️AvaTrade  – the Best Forex Broker in Ghana.
  3. ☑️HFM  – The Best Forex Broker for Beginners.
  4. ☑️FXCM – Low GHS Minimum Deposit Forex Broker.
  5. ☑️Pepperstone – Best Broker with a Referral Bonus.
  6. ☑️FXPro – The Best MT4 and MT5 Forex Broker.
  7. ☑️FXTM – Best Broker with a Micro Account.
  8. ☑️Tickmill – High User Trust Score.
  9. ☑️Octa – Best Online Trading Experience.

 

1. ExnessReview Exness

  Exness is an online forex broker founded in 2008 that offers robust platforms like the MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, MT4 web terminals, and mobile forex trading, oil, gold, silver, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies for both personal investment and trading. There are also 120 forex currency pairs available to traders. They can also enjoy free VPS hosting, updated financial market analysis, Dow Jones news, and features like a trader’s currency converter and calculator.    

Features

Company InformationExness logo
📅Year Founded2008
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 2,100
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 320,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesEUR/USD & USD/JPY
💰Minimum Deposit$10 / R179
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.3 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free
💱Number of base currencies supported+40
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 200
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.), Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.), Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@exness.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+35725030959
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website15 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners64 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  Exness  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Low Minimum DepositLimited Research Tools
High LeverageLimited Asset Variety
Fast withdrawal process via several methodsNot Available in All Regions
Multiple PlatformsLimited Educational Resources
Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts AvailableHigher Spreads on Standard Accounts
 

Our Findings

A popular choice for its flexibility, Exness offers a range of account types, including swap-free (Islamic) accounts, with high-leverage options.  

2. AvaTradeAvaTrade Review

  Established in 2006 and with more than 300k happy traders from 160 countries, the Dublin-based broker AvaTrade is one of the market leaders worldwide. Each month, it executes more than 2 million trades with a volume of around 50 billion Euros. Including ETFs and bonds, nearly 200 assets are traded with AvaTrade. In this context, the AvaTrade experience is above average as well. There are three platforms available for trading. The MirrorTrader was added to the in-house AvaTrader and the well-known platform MetaTrader 4.    

Features

CategoryDetails
Company Information
🏷️Company NameAvaTrade
📍Headquarters LocationDublin, Ireland
📅Year Established2006
👤CEO/FounderDáire Ferguson
🌐Global Offices Over 15 offices worldwide, including Japan, Australia, and South Africa
🔖Licensing BodyCentral Bank of Ireland, ASIC, FSA (Japan), FSCA (South Africa), ADGM (UAE)
👥Group CompaniesAva Capital Markets, AvaTrade EU, AvaTrade Japan, AvaTrade Middle East
🏛️Business ModelMarket Maker
🌍Operational LanguagesOver 20 languages, including English, Spanish, French, and Arabic
🏆Awards & RecognitionsBest Broker 2023, Best Trading App 2022, among others
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCBI, BVI FSC, ASIC, FSCA, ADGM, FRSA, ISA
✔️Compliance StandardsAdheres to MiFID II, ASIC regulations, and other regional compliance standards
💼Client Fund Segregation Yes, client funds are held in segregated accounts
🪫Negative balance protectionYes, ensuring traders cannot lose more than their account balance
🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct OversightRegular audits and monitoring by respective regulatory bodies
💰Insurance CoverageProfessional indemnity insurance in line with regulatory requirements
📋AML & KYC PolicyStrict Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) policies
🔒Security of Trading PlatformAdvanced SSL encryption, two-factor authentication (2FA), and secure servers
🛡️Investor Compensation FundMember of investor compensation schemes depending on regional regulations
🖥️Cybersecurity MeasuresRobust firewalls, regular penetration testing, and secure backups
Account Types and Features
⚙️Standard Account Yes, available with competitive features
📊ECN Account No, AvaTrade does not offer an ECN account
🌙Islamic AccountYes, swap-free accounts are available for Muslim traders
🎮Demo Account Yes, a free demo account is available with virtual funds
👑VIP AccountYes, available for high-net-worth traders with enhanced features
💵Minimum Deposit$100 / R1806
💱Base CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, and others depending on the region
⚖️Leverage OptionsUp to 1:400 (varies based on region and asset class)
📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)Fixed spreads EUR/USD starts at 0.9 pips
🔄Swap-Free AccountsYes, available for Islamic accounts
🌐Account Currency ConversionYes, account currencies can be converted during setup
🚨Margin Call Level50%
❌Stop-Out Level20%
🔄Hedging Allowed Yes
⚡Scalping AllowedNo, scalping is not permitted under AvaTrade’s policies
🔁Copy Trading SupportYes, through integration with ZuluTrade and DupliTrade
👥Social Trading FeaturesYes, via third-party platforms
💼Managed AccountsNo, AvaTrade does not offer managed accounts
Trading Conditions
🔍Average SpreadsEUR/USD starts from 0.9 pips (fixed spreads)
💲Commissions per Trade None, spreads only
🔢Leverage RangeUp to 1:400
🚀Execution SpeedUltra-fast execution
📊Order Execution TypeMarket execution
🔄Slippage PolicyMinimal slippage, detailed in terms
📏Margin requirementsVaries by asset class
⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit OrdersYes
🔁Trailing StopsYes
🕑Pending OrdersYes
🔽Partial FillsYes
🧾Dividend AdjustmentsYes
🌙Overnight Swap Fees Applicable, waived for Islamic accounts
📆Rollover PolicyFollows market standards
🛑Guaranteed Stop LossYes, for specific instruments
Trading Instruments
💹Forex Currency Pairs55+ pairs, including majors, minors, and exotics
🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)Yes
📈IndicesYes
🌾CommoditiesYes, including soft commodities
⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)Yes
₿CryptocurrenciesYes (via platforms and email)
📉StocksYes, global stocks available
🗂️ETFsYes
🏛️BondsNo
📜Futures Contracts No
🛡️Options ContractsYes
⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)Yes
🔣Swap on Trading BoardYes
🔀Leveraged InstrumentsYes, leverage up to 1:400
🎯Micro-Lot TradingYes
💸Spread BettingYes, available in some regions
🧺Currency BasketsNo
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit MethodsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Wire Transfer, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller), Local Payment Methods
💵Withdrawal MethodsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Wire Transfer, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller)
⏱️Processing Time for DepositsYesInstant for most methods, 1-3 business days for bank transfers
🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals24-48 hours for most methods, up to 5 business days for bank transfers
🚫Deposit FeesNo
💵Withdrawal FeesNo
🔢Minimum Deposit Amount$100
📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount$100 (may vary by method)
🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit No specific limit, subject to account balance
💱Supported CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, and more
₿Crypto Deposits & WithdrawalsNot supported
🏦Bank Wire TransfersSupported
💳Credit/Debit CardsSupported
📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)Supported
🏘️Local Payment MethodsSupported (varies by region)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes, fully supported
👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes, available for advanced trading
🖥️Proprietary PlatformYes, AvaTradeGo and WebTrader
📱Mobile Trading AppYes, AvaTradeGo offers comprehensive mobile trading
🌐Web-Based PlatformYes, WebTrader is available
🤖Trading BotsYes, compatible with EAs (Expert Advisors)
🖧VPS ServicesAvailable upon request
🔌API ConnectivityNo
📉Charting ToolsAdvanced charting tools are available
🧮Custom IndicatorsSupported via MT4/MT5
🧠Market Sentiment Analysis Yes, integrated into platforms
📩Trading SignalsYes, via partnerships with Trading Central
🏷️Advanced Order TypesYes, including stop orders and limit orders
⚠️Risk Management ToolsYes, includes guaranteed stop-loss and negative balance protection
📅Economic Calendar Yes, provided within the platform
📰Market News Feed Yes, updated in real-time
Customer Support
📞Support ChannelsLive Chat, Email, Phone, FAQ/Help Center
🗨️Live Chat Availability24/5
📧Email SupportAvailable
📱Phone SupportAvailable
🌍Multilingual SupportYes, supports multiple languages
❓Help Center/FAQComprehensive Help Center and FAQs
👨‍💼Dedicated Account ManagerAvailable for premium accounts
⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)Within a few minutes
🕒Response Time (Email)24-48 hours
⭐Support Rating High-rated for responsiveness and efficiency
Educational Resources and Support
🎥Webinars Regular webinars on various trading topics
🏫SeminarsAvailable in selected locations
📖Trading TutorialsComprehensive beginner and advanced tutorials
📊Market Analysis ReportsDaily and weekly market analysis reports
📚E-BooksVarious e-books covering different aspects of trading
🎬Video LibraryExtensive library with video tutorials
📜GlossaryDetailed glossary of trading terms
❔FAQs Frequently Asked Questions section covering general and account-related inquiries
🆕Beginner GuidesStep-by-step beginner guides to help new traders
🚀Advanced Trading StrategiesIn-depth strategies for experienced traders to enhance trading skills
Partnerships and Programs
📋IB ProgramYes
🪪Affiliate program?Commission-based program for affiliates promoting AvaTrade
🏷️White Label SolutionsCustomized solutions for financial institutions and brokers to offer AvaTrade's services under their brand
🎁Partnership Rewards Rewards and bonuses for partners based on performance and business growth
🏛️Institutional SolutionsTailored solutions for financial institutions, including liquidity services
🔌API Partnership AvaTrade offers API access for integrating their trading services into third-party platforms
🤝Referral ProgramIncentives for clients who refer new traders to AvaTrade
Fees & Charges
💳Deposit FeesNo deposit fees for most methods
📤Withdrawal FeesNo withdrawal fees for most methods
💤Inactivity FeeInactivity fee of $50/month after 3 months of no trading activity
🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)Charges/credits depend on the position, asset class, and market conditions
💱Conversion FeesConversion fees apply when depositing or withdrawing in a different currency than the account's base currency
💰Commission on TradesNo commission for standard accounts, but commissions may apply for certain account types like ECN accounts
Market Research ToolsAvaTrade offers an economic calendar with key financial events and news updates.
📅Economic CalendarAvaTrade offers an economic calendar with key financial events and news updates.
📰Market NewsAvaTrade provides real-time market news from leading financial sources.
📩Trading Signals AvaTrade offers trading signals through third-party providers and on its platform.
🔧Technical Analysis ToolsAvaTrade includes charting tools, technical indicators, and analysis features.
💭Sentiment Analysis AvaTrade provides sentiment indicators, showing the market mood and trends.
Additional Features
👥PAMM/MAM Accounts AvaTrade offers PAMM (Percentage Allocation Management Module) and MAM (Multi-Account Manager) accounts for fund managers and clients.
🔗Social Trading PlatformAvaTrade provides a social trading platform allowing users to follow and copy trades of others.
🏆Trading CompetitionsAvaTrade hosts periodic trading competitions with cash prizes and other rewards.
🎁Loyalty RewardsAvaTrade has a loyalty program offering benefits such as bonuses and other perks for active traders.
👑Exclusive VIP PerksAvaTrade offers VIP clients exclusive services like personalized account management and special offers.
Promotions & Bonuses
🎁Welcome Bonus AvaTrade offers a welcome bonus to new clients upon opening and funding their accounts.
💵Deposit Bonus AvaTrade may offer deposit bonuses, providing additional trading funds on qualifying deposits.
🏅Trading ContestsAvaTrade organizes trading contests, where participants can win prizes based on their trading performance.
🌟Seasonal PromotionsAvaTrade runs seasonal promotions throughout the year, offering special deals and bonuses.
🎖️Loyalty ProgramsAvaTrade offers loyalty programs that reward clients for their continued trading activity with perks and bonuses.
User Experience & Reviews
🖥️User Interface QualityAvaTrade’s platform offers a clean and intuitive interface, designed for both beginner and experienced traders.
🔒Platform StabilityAvaTrade’s platform is known for its stability, with minimal downtime and robust performance under various market conditions.
📱Mobile App Reviews The mobile app receives positive reviews for its ease of use, offering a wide range of features similar to the desktop platform.
⭐Overall User RatingAvaTrade generally holds a solid rating from users, with many praising its comprehensive offerings and user-friendly interface.
🌟Trustpilot RatingAvaTrade maintains a strong Trustpilot rating, with many clients expressing satisfaction with their services.
😟Common ComplaintsCommon complaints include slow customer support response times and occasional withdrawal issues.
Mobile
📱Mobile App NameAvaTradeGO
🛠️Developer AvaTrade Ltd.
📅Release Year2019
💻OS CompatibilityiOS, Android
🌐Languages SupportedEnglish, French, Spanish, Italian, Arabic, Portuguese, and others
📈Trading InstrumentsForex, CFDs, Commodities, Stocks, Indices, Cryptocurrencies
🔄Real-Time DataYes, with live market data and updates
🛠️Charting ToolsAdvanced charting tools with technical analysis indicators
📊Order Types SupportedMarket Orders, Limit Orders, Stop Orders, OCO, Trailing Stop
🚀Order Execution SpeedFast, near-instant execution on mobile
🔔Custom Alerts Yes, users can set price alerts and notifications
🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes, the app is designed with simplicity and ease of use
🔐Security FeaturesTwo-factor authentication (2FA), encryption
🖥️SynchronizationSyncs across all devices (mobile and desktop)
💰Deposit and Withdrawal Yes, mobile deposits and withdrawals are supported
📝Account Types AccessibleAll account types available, including demo accounts
🔄Switch AccountsYes, users can switch between accounts easily
💬In-App SupportLive chat support available within the app
📚Educational Resources Access to tutorials, webinars, and market analysis
🎯WatchlistYes, users can create and manage a personalized watchlist
🌙Dark ModeYes, the app supports dark mode for better visibility
🌐Social TradingYes, users can engage in social trading within the app
AI Trading Resources
🤖AI IntegrationAvaTrade offers AI-powered trading tools, integrated into the platform
📊Data Analysis Yes, AI-driven data analysis for enhanced decision-making
📈Predictive AnalyticsYes, predictive tools are available to anticipate market trends
🛠️Customizable StrategiesYes, users can customize their trading strategies using AI tools
📉Risk Management ToolsAdvanced AI tools to assess and manage trading risks
🧑‍🏫Trading InsightsAI-based insights and recommendations for optimal trades
🚀Execution OptimizationAI-driven algorithms that optimize order execution speed
🔄Portfolio RebalancingYes, AI can assist in portfolio rebalancing based on market changes
📚AI TutorialsAvailable educational resources on how to use AI tools in trading
🎥Video DemonstrationsYes, video tutorials explaining how to use AI features
🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes, webinars are available to discuss AI trading strategies
🔍AI-Powered Search Yes, search tools are enhanced with AI to provide more accurate results
🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes, AI tools are designed to be accessible for beginners
🖥️Platform AvailabilityAvailable on both desktop and mobile platforms
📈Backtesting CapabilityYes, users can backtest strategies using historical data
🛠️Strategy BuilderYes, users can build and customize their own AI-driven strategies
🔔Alerts and NotificationsYes, AI-powered alerts for market events and strategy changes
🔒Data ProtectionStrong encryption and data protection measures in place
👁Transparency Full transparency on how AI algorithms work and make decisions
Social Media Platformst
📘FacebookAvaTrade is active on Facebook, providing updates, news, and promotions.
📷InstagramAvaTrade uses Instagram to share educational content, market analysis, and trading tips.
🐦Twitter AvaTrade regularly tweets market insights, promotions, and company news.
💼LinkedIn AvaTrade maintains a professional LinkedIn presence, sharing company updates and industry news.
🎥YouTubeAvaTrade's YouTube channel features tutorials, webinars, market updates, and promotional content.
👉Open Account👉Open Account
  AvaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Wide Range of AssetsAverage Spreads
Supports MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, and WebTraderUS Clients not allowed
Regulated in Multiple JurisdictionsOnly one account type for either retail or professionals
Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts AvailableLimited Cryptocurrency Options
Comprehensive Educational ResourcesCustomer Service Can Be Slow
 

Our Findings

Offers a user-friendly platform with a variety of assets to trade, including forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. It also provides educational resources and Islamic accounts.  

3. HFMHFM Review

  HotForex is a non-dealing desk Forex broker that provides trading solutions for active day traders and scalpers, as well as traders that are new to the Forex market. HotForex offers some of the smallest spreads, best fill times, and fastest execution in the world, which is why it is so popular with over 2,000,000 traders. HotForex trading conditions are widely regarded as well above the industry standard. They place a strong emphasis on competitive spreads and commission charges.    

Features

🔎BrokerHFM CTA logo
Company Information
👨‍💼 Year Founded2010
👩‍💼👨‍💼 Current CEOGeorge Koumantaris
👩‍💼👨‍💼 Founder/sGeorge Koumantaris, Marcos Kappos
👥 Amount of staff200+ globally
👨‍💻 Amount of active tradersOver 2 million
📈 Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🇬🇧 RegulationFCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), DFSA (Dubai), FSA (Seychelles)
🇬🇧 Country of regulationUnited Kingdom, South Africa, Cyprus, Dubai, Seychelles
💼 Account SegregationYes, client funds are kept in segregated accounts
🚫 Negative balance protectionYes, available to retail clients
🔐 Two-step AuthenticationYes, supports 2FA for extra account security
🛡️ Investor Protection SchemesYes, clients are protected under the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) in Europe
Account Types and Features
🏦 Institutional AccountsYes, available for institutional clients
📊 Managed AccountsYes, PAMM and MAM accounts are offered
💱 Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, ZAR, NGN, GBP, and more
💰 Minimum DepositUSD 0 / 0 ZAR
Trading Conditions
⏳ Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeDeposits: Instant; Withdrawals: 1-3 business days
💵 Fund Withdrawal FeeNo fees for most methods, but some third-party charges may apply
📉 Spreads fromAs low as 0.1 pips on the Zero Spread account
💸 Commissions$3 per lot on Zero Spread accounts
🌍 Number of base currencies supported10+ (including USD, EUR, ZAR, NGN, and GBP)
📈 Swap FeesSwap fees vary by instrument, but Islamic (swap-free) accounts are available
📈 LeverageUp to 1:1000 depending on the jurisdiction and account type
📊 Margin requirementsStarting at 0.5%, varies by asset class and leverage level
🌙 Islamic account (swap-free)Yes, available for all account types
🎓 Demo AccountYes, unlimited free demo accounts
⏱️ Order Execution Time< 1 second on average
☁️ VPS HostingYes, free VPS for qualifying traders
🌍 Global OfficesMultiple locations worldwide: Cyprus, UK, Dubai, South Africa, Seychelles
👆 One-Click TradingYes, available on MT4 and MT5 platforms
🤖 Expert AdvisorsYes, fully supported on MT4 and MT5
Trading Instruments
📊 CFDs-Total Offered1,200+ CFDs
📈 CFD Stock IndicesYes, 15+ indices available
🛢️ CFD CommoditiesYes, includes Gold, Oil, and Silver
📉 CFD SharesYes, 50+ global stocks
👀 Watch listYes, customizable watchlists
🔔 Trade AlertsYes, available through the platforms
📈 Trading Stocks with GPYes, stock trading is available via CFDs
📊 Trading Indices with GPYes, index trading via CFDs available
🛠️ Swap on trading boardYes, swaps are visible on the trading platforms
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳 Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Card, Bank Transfer, E-wallets (Skrill, Neteller), Crypto
💸 Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Card, E-wallets (Skrill, Neteller), Crypto
🎁 Welcome BonusYes, 100% SuperCharged Bonus available
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), HFM mobile app
🚦 Stop-loss InstrumentYes, fully supported
🛡️ Investor Protection SchemesYes, as per regulation, compensation schemes apply
🖥️ OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS
🔧 Forex trading toolsYes, Autochartist, Trading Central, and more
💬 Customer Support
💬 Live chat availabilityYes, 24/5 live chat support
📧 Customer Support Email addresssupport@hfm.com
📞 Customer Support Contact Number+44 123 456 7890
🌐 Languages supported on HFM WebsiteEnglish, Afrikaans, Arabic, Chinese, and more
Educational Resources and Support
👍 Beginners Trader friendly UXYes, beginner-friendly platform design
📚 Forex courseYes, free educational courses available
🖥️ WebinarsYes, regular free webinars provided
📖 Educational ResourcesYes, includes tutorials, eBooks, and market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🤝 Affiliate program?Yes, generous affiliate program offered
🤝 Amount of partners1,000+ affiliates globally
📈 IB ProgramYes, multi-tier IB (Introducing Broker) program available
⚽ Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, HFM sponsors various sports teams and events
💰 Rebate programYes, rebate program for active traders
🗨️ Community ForumYes, online trader community and forum available
Social Media Platforms
🌐 Official Website addresshfm.com
📘 Official Facebook PageHFM Facebook
🐦 Official Twitter PageHFM Twitter
📺 Official YouTube ChannelHFM YouTube
🔗 Official Linkedin PageHFM LinkedIn
📸 Official Instagram PageHFM Instagram
Regulatory Status in South Africa
🇿🇦 Accept South Africa Traders?Yes
🏛️ Is HFM regulated by the South Africa regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes, licensed under FSCA
🤝 Does HFM offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes, dedicated SA affiliate program
💱 Does HFM allow accounts to be opened in ZAR / Rands?Yes, ZAR-denominated accounts supported
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  HFM  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Competitive trading conditions offeredLimited Asset Variety
Strictly and well-regulatedNo Proprietary Platform
Strong international presenceInactivity Fees
A vast variety of account types offeredCustomer Support Response Times
Comprehensive Educational ResourcesLimited Crypto Trading
 

Our Findings

Known for algorithmic trading and comprehensive market analysis tools, HFM also provides Islamic accounts and competitive trading fees.  

4. FXCMFXCM Review South Africa

  FXCM is a highly rated broker offering forex trading services and other education-related services, therefore, a user-friendly environment is offered. The company was established in 1999, and its clients trade in different assets such as currencies, commodities, and indices, among many others. The Broker also supports additional platforms such as MT4 and its Trading Station, which is known for its easy-to-use, advanced charting tools. The broker has been regulating the activities of its clients within allowable limits of risk, and this is in part because it is under the supervision of several high-ranked regulatory bodies like the FCA in the UK and the FSCA in South Africa.    

Features

🥇BrokerFXCM CTA logo
📅Year Founded1999
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 150
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersNot publicly disclosed
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus)
🌎Country of regulationUK, Australia, South Africa, Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, through regulatory bodies
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesEUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, CAD
💰Minimum Deposit$50 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries by method
📊Spreads from1.3 pips on EUR/USD
💸CommissionsNone on standard accounts
💱Number of base currencies supported4
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 30:1
📏Margin requirementsVariable based on asset and leverage
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time20-30 milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 350
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, Trading Station, NinjaTrader, ZuluTrade
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading signals, Market analysis tools, Automated trading
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addressinfo@fxcm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 2073984050
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, French, German, Chinese, Italian, Arabic, more
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesVideo tutorials, Articles, Webinars, Market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly disclosed
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?No
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  FXCM  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Regulated by FCA, FSCA, and ASIC, providing a safe trading environmentPrimarily focused on forex and a few CFDs
User-Friendly PlatformsCharges apply after 12 months of inactivity
Low Minimum DepositHigher compared to some brokers, especially for major currency pairs
Comprehensive Educational ToolsLimited access to crypto assets compared to competitors
Multiple Account TypesLimited Crypto Trading
 

Our Findings

FXCM highlights its reputation as a reliable and well-regulated broker, with oversight from the FCA and other financial authorities, ensuring a level of trust for traders.  

5. PepperstonePepperstone Review South Africa

  Pepperstone Group Limited is the holding company of Pepperstone, a multi-asset, multi-regulated CFD broker that operates globally and is headquartered in Melbourne. Clients can access the 150+ CFD instruments. There are more than 70 currency markets to trade. The firm’s reputation as a forex specialist has been built on, and it now offers markets in commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, and shares from three platforms – MT4, MT5, and cTrader.    

Features

🔎BrokerPepperstone CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2010
Current CEOChris Perry
Founder/sChris Perry, Nick Madden
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff300+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders150,000+
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationASIC, FCA, DFSA, IIROC, MAS
🌎Country of regulationAustralia, United Kingdom, Dubai, Canada, Singapore
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
Two-step AuthenticationYes
Stop-loss InstrumentYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes (varies by jurisdiction)
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Razor, Swap-Free
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesYes (AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD)
💰Minimum Deposit$200
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeSame-day
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo fee
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type
💱Number of base currencies supported8
🚀Swap FeesVaries by instrument
📈LeverageUp to 500:1
📏Margin requirementsVary by instrument
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeFast execution
📆VPS HostingAvailable
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offered1,200+
🗠CFD Stock Indices30+
⚖️CFD Commodities40+
📜CFD Shares7,000+
Watch listYes
Trade AlertsYes
Trading Indices with GPYes
Trading Stocks with GPYes
Swap on trading boardYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay
Welcome BonusNo
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsEconomic calendar, charting tools, news feed, sentiment analysis
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availability24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@pepperstone.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+61 3 9039 6300
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish
Educational Resources and Support
Beginners Trader friendly UXYes
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesArticles, guides, videos
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners10,000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes (e.g., Pepperstone Racing)
🪙Rebate programYes (for Introducing Brokers)
💸Commission FeeVaries by account type and trading volume
Social Platforms
Official Facebook Pagehttps://www.facebook.com/Pepperstonefx/
Official Twitter Pagehttps://twitter.com/pepperstonefx?lang=en
Official Youtube Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNLfyB-wvPotj4RHR_dcSA
Official Linkedin Pagehttps://au.linkedin.com/company/pepperstone
Official Instagram Pagehttps://www.instagram.com/pepperstonefx/
Official Website addresshttps://pepperstone.com/en-au/
South African Trader Specific Information
Does Pepperstone Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is Pepperstone regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?No
Does Pepperstone offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
Does Pepperstone allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  Pepperstone  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Low Spreads and CommissionsLimited Research Tools
Supports Multiple PlatformsNo Proprietary Platform
Ideal for scalpers and high-frequency tradersLimited Asset Variety
Well-Regulated BrokerInactivity Fees
Wide Range of Educational ResourcesNo Bonus Offers
 

Our Findings

Pepperstone offers various account types, including ECN and Islamic accounts. It has a high trust score and caters to both beginners and advanced traders.  

6. FxProFxPro Review

  FxPro is a part of the FxPro Group Limited. Founded in 2006, the subsidiaries include FxPro Financial Services Ltd, FxPro UK Limited, and FxPro Global Markets Ltd. The multi-regulated broker is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), and the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB). Individuals registering with the CFD broker can trade in 260+ financial instruments across five asset classes- FX, metals, shares, indices, energy, and futures.    

Features

Company InformationFxPro CTA logo
🇬🇧 RegulationFCA, CySEC, FSCA
⏱️ Order Execution Time< 11ms
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 / 1700 ZAR
📉 Spreads from0.0 pips
⏳ Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
📊 Margin requirements2%
🌍 Number of base currencies supported7
🤝 Amount of partners10,000+
🌐 Languages supported on FxPro Website18 languages
💬 Customer Support24/5 support available
📅 Year Founded 2006
🔐 Two-step AuthenticationAvailable
☁️ VPS HostingAvailable for high-frequency traders
👩‍💼👨‍💼 Current CEOCharalambos Psimolophitis
📊 Trading ConditionsCompetitive spreads, fast execution
🇿🇦 Regulatory Status in South AfricaFSCA regulated
💳 Deposits and WithdrawalsCredit/Debit cards, Bank Wire, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller
👀 Watch listCustomizable
👩‍💼👨‍💼 Founder/sDenis Sukhotin
📱 Social Media PlatformsFacebook, x, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn
📊 Trading InstrumentsForex, Stocks, Indices, Metals, Energy
🏢 Company InformationFxPro Group Limited
📸 Official Instagram PageFxProGlobal
💻 Trading Platforms and ToolsMT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge
💳 Deposit OptionsMultiple methods supported
📈 Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
📊 Managed AccountsNo
🎁 Welcome BonusNo
🗨️ Community ForumNo
💵 Fund Withdrawal FeeNo fees on most methods
💸 CommissionsOn cTrader accounts (from $4.5)
👨‍💻 Amount of active tradersOver 1.8 million
👥 Amount of staffOver 200 employees
📊 CFDs-Total OfferedOver 2000 instruments
💸 Withdrawal OptionsSame as deposit methods
📋 Account Types and FeaturesStandard, MT4, MT5, and cTrader accounts
🇬🇧 Regulation and SecurityStrong regulatory oversight
📧 Customer Support Email addresssupport@fxpro.com
🤖 Expert AdvisorsSupported on MT4/MT5
🌍 Global OfficesUK, Cyprus, Bahamas, Dubai
🇬🇧 Country of regulationUK, Cyprus, South Africa
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
💱 Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
📚 Educational Resources and SupportWebinars, articles, video tutorials
🖥️ OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🚫 Negative balance protectionYes
🏦 Institutional AccountsYes
🌙 Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
👆 One-Click TradingYes
🔔 Trade AlertsYes
📈 Trading Stocks with GPYes
📊 Trading Indices with GPYes
🛠️ Swap on trading boardYes
🚦 Stop-loss InstrumentYes
👍 Beginners Trader friendly UXYes
🖥️ WebinarsYes
🤝 Partnerships and ProgramsYes
🤝 Affiliate program?Yes
📈 IB ProgramYes
🇿🇦 Accept South Africa Traders?Yes
🏛️ Is FxPro regulated by the South Africa regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
🤝 Does FxPro offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
💱 Does FxPro allow accounts to be opened in ZAR / Rands?Yes
📈 Swap FeesYes, applicable on overnight trades
💼 Account SegregationYes, funds are segregated
🛡️ Investor Protection SchemesYes, under regulatory authorities
🎓 Demo AccountYes, unlimited
💬 Live chat availabilityYes, 24/5
📚 Forex courseYes, basic to advanced
🛢️ CFD CommoditiesYes, energy and metals
🔧 Forex trading toolsYes, extensive
💰 Rebate programYes, for IBs
📉 CFD SharesYes, large selection
📈 CFD Stock IndicesYes, major global indices
⚽ Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, McLaren F1 team
📖 Educational ResourcesYes, rich library
🛡️ Investor Protection SchemesYes, under regulatory bodies
📞 Customer Support Contact Number+44 (0) 203 151 5550
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  FxPro  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Wide Range of PlatformsHigher Minimum Deposit
Well-Regulated Broker Average Spreads
Diverse Asset OfferingLimited Promotions
Fast Execution SpeedsCustomer Support Issues
Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts AvailableComplex Fee Structure
 

Our Findings

FxPro reveals that it is a well-regarded broker, offering a wide range of trading platforms, including MT4, MT5, and cTrader, which cater to various trading preferences.  

7. FXTM

FXTM Review - Main Banner-min

  ForexTime, also known as FXTM, is a financial service and automated currency broker. FXTM customers can use their accounts to trade currencies, CFDs, shares, and commodities. In total, there are more than 250 different financial instruments to access through FXTM. You can choose between six different types of FXTM trading accounts. Three of these are Standard Accounts, and three are Electronic Communications Network (ECN) Accounts.    

Features

🔎Broker🥇FXTM
Company Information
🏢 Year Founded2011
👤 Current CEONicholas Defteras
🏗️ Founder/sAndrey Dashin
👥 Amount of staffOver 800 globally
👩‍💻 Amount of active tradersOver 2 million worldwide
🌐 Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
🌍 Global OfficesCyprus, UK, South Africa, Mauritius
Regulation and Security
🛡️ RegulationFCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius)
🌎 Country of regulationUK, Cyprus, South Africa, Mauritius
🔒 Account SegregationYes
⚖️ Negative balance protectionYes
🔑 Two-step AuthenticationYes
🛡️ Investor Protection SchemesICF (Cyprus), FSCS (UK)
Account Types and Features
💼 Institutional AccountsNo
🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Managed AccountsYes (PAMM Accounts)
💱 Minor account currenciesEUR, GBP, USD, ZAR, NGN
💵 Minimum DepositUSD 200 / 3631 ZAR
🕌 Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
🎓 Demo AccountYes
Trading Conditions
⏲️ Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeWithin 24 hours
💸 Fund Withdrawal FeeNo fee for most methods
📉 Spreads from0.1 pips (ECN Account)
💼 CommissionsFrom $4 per lot (on ECN Account)
🔄 Number of base currencies supported5
💱 Swap FeesYes, but swap-free accounts available
💪 LeverageUp to 1:2000 (varies by account type)
📊 Margin requirementsVaries by asset and leverage
⚡ Order Execution Time0.1 second
🖥️ VPS HostingAvailable for free on deposit
🔄 One-Click TradingYes
Trading Instruments
📊 CFDs-Total Offered250+
📈 CFD Stock Indices11
💹 CFD Commodities3
📉 CFD Shares180+
📈 Trading Stocks with GPYes
📈 Trading Indices with GPYes
💼 Swap on the trading boardYes
📝 Watch listYes
📢 Trade AlertsYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳 Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💸 Withdrawal OptionsSame as deposit methods
🎁 Welcome BonusAvailable (up to 30% bonus for new accounts)
Trading Platforms/Tools
💻 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, FXTM Trader
⚠️ Stop-loss InstrumentYes
💻 OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
⚙️ Forex trading toolsYes (Economic calendar, calculators, etc.)
🤖 Expert AdvisorsYes
Customer Support
💬 Live chat availabilityYes
📧 Customer Support Email addresssupport@fxtm.com
📞 Customer Support Contact Number+44 203 734 1035
🌐 Languages supported on FXTM Website15+ including English, French, Spanish, Arabic
Educational Resources and Support
🎓 Beginners Trader friendly UXYes
📚 Forex courseYes
🎥 WebinarsYes
📖 Educational ResourcesYes (Videos, eBooks, articles)
Partnerships and Programs
🤝 Affiliate program?Yes
👥 Amount of partners1,000+
👥 IB ProgramYes
🏎️ Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, former F1 partnerships
💸 Rebate programYes
🌐 Community ForumYes
Social Media
🌍 Official Website addressYes
📘 Official Facebook PageYes
🐦 Official Twitter PageYes
📺 Official Youtube ChannelYes
💼 Official Linkedin PageYes
📷 Official Instagram PageYes
South African Traders
🇿🇦 Accept South Africa Traders?Yes
🇿🇦 Is FXTM regulated by the South Africa regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
🇿🇦 Does FXTM offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
🇿🇦 Does FXTM allow accounts to be opened in ZAR / Rands?Yes
🚀Sign up Open Account
  FXTM  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Commission-free trading offeredNo Support for MT4/MT5
Low minimum depositLacks advanced research and analysis tools compared to competitors
A variety of account types offeredAverage Spread on Standard Accounts
A variety of financial instruments offeredCustomer Support Delays
Risk Management ToolsLimited Cryptocurrency Offering
 

Our Findings

FXTM offers a variety of account types, including ECN, and is highly regarded for its educational tools and market insights, making it a solid option for traders in Ghana.  

8. Tickmillrev tickmill

  Tickmill is one of the best forex brokers in the market, owing to its great trading conditions that come with low spreads, fast execution, and no requotes. Tickmill is well-regulated by top-tier authorities such as the FCA in the UK, CySEC in Cyprus, and FSCA in South Africa, making it safe for all retail and institutional traders. Another selling point to Tickmill is their ability to offer very cheap trading, where their ECN accounts have spreads of 0.0 pips and very low commissions, a benefit to economy traders.    

Features

🔎BrokerTickmill CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2014
👨Current CEODuncan Anderson
🧑‍🤝‍🧑Founder/sNot publicly available
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff441
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 400 000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, FCA, CySEC, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationSeychelles, UK, Cyprus, South Africa
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
⛗Two-step AuthenticationYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPlus account and Raw account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
💰Minimum DepositUSD 100 / 1812 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free, $2 per side per lot (Pro Account)
💱Number of base currencies supported4 (EUR, USD, GBP, PLN)
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:1000
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes, for an additional fee
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 725
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
👁️‍🗨 WatchlistYes
🔔 Trade AlertsYes
💼 Trading Stocks with GPYes
📉 Trading Indices with GPYes
💹 Swap on Trading BoardYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@tickmill.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberSouth Africa: +278 7250 0696
International: +852 5808 7849
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website17 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners9000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  Tickmill  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Low SpreadsLimited Educational Resources
Fast Execution Speeds Inactivity Fees
Multiple Account TypesLimited Asset Variety
Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts AvailableNo Proprietary Trading Platform
Strong Customer SupportWithdrawal Fees
 

Our Findings

With low minimum deposits and tight spreads, Tickmill is a good option for both beginner and experienced traders.  

9. OctaOcta Review

  Many traders are drawn to Octa because of its low spreads, high leverage (up to 1:500), and commission-free trading. The broker even provides Islamic accounts without swaps for traders who observe the Law of Sharia. There are also educational materials in the form of webinars and market analysis, therefore, Octa is well-suited for both novice and experienced traders who need a conducive trading environment. On the downside, some traders may be discouraged by the limited regions covered by this broker and some countries where there is no regulation of its activities.    

Features

Company InformationOcta CTA logo
📅Year Founded2011
Current CEODarrell E. Johnson
Founder/sGeorgios D. Pantzis
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff694
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 1,000,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCySEC, MWALI, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus, Union of the Comoros, South Africa
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
Two-step AuthenticationYes
Stop-loss InstrumentYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsOctaTrader Account, MT4, MT5
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR
💰Minimum Deposit$25 / R447
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo
📊Spreads from0.6 pips
💸CommissionsNone
💱Number of base currencies supported2 (USD, EUR)
🚀Swap FeesYes
📈LeverageUp to 1:1000
📏Margin requirementsmargin requirement of 50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeIn seconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 277
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Trading Indices with GPYes
Trading Stocks with GPYes
Swap on trading board Yes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit Optionscredit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets (like Skrill, Neteller), and cryptocurrency
💵Withdrawal OptionsThe same as deposit options
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsOffers the proprietary platform alongside MT4 and MT5 with full charting, automation support, and a variety of charting tools for analysis.
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb, Mobile (iOS and Android)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, available 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@octafx.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberN/A
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Arabic, Chinese, Indonesian, Malay, Thai, and Vietnamese
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 4,600
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
Commission FeeNone on most accounts
Social Platforms
Official Facebook PageYes
Official Twitter Pageyes
Official Youtube Channelyes
Official Linkedin Pageyes
Official Instagram Pageyes
Official Website addressyes
South African Trader Specific Information
Does Octa Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is Octa regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
Does Octa offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
Does Octa allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  Octa  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Wide Range of Trading InstrumentsLacks in-depth market analysis features
Multiple Trading Platforms Spreads can be higher compared to some competitors
Well-RegulatedInactivity Fees
Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available Customer Support Issues
Provides tutorials and market analysis for tradersLimited Advanced Tools
 

Our Findings

OctaFX provides competitive spreads and the option for Islamic accounts alongside robust educational materials.  

Conclusion

Forex brokers in Ghana have a variety of options for traders, whether new or experienced. Top brokers, Exness, AvaTrade, HFM, and FXTM offer low minimum deposits, high leverage, and solid platforms such as MT4 and MT5.   You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Senegal You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Uganda You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Lesotho You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Tanzania You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in South Africa 2026  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Who is the financial regulator in Ghana?

The Bank of Ghana is the country's financial and supervisory regulatory authority.  

Which forex brokers are the best in Ghana?

The brokers provided on this list are some of the most reputable and well-regulated forex brokers in Ghana.  

Who is the most popular forex broker in Ghana?

AvaTrade proved to be a very popular forex broker in Ghana due to its being an award-winning, well-regulated broker that offers competitive trading conditions, fast trading execution, and availability on social trading platforms.  

Do forex brokers in Ghana offer demo accounts for beginner traders?

Yes. Most of the brokers in Ghana offer traders the option of registering a demo account.  

Is forex trading legal in Ghana?

Individuals considering engaging in Forex trading within Ghana's borders do so in a space that is unregulated but not expressly forbidden.  

Is Forex Trading taxable in Ghana?

Yes, normal income tax applies.

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