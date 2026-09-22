Finding the best forex broker in Egypt can be challenging, especially for traders seeking a broker that supports EGP deposits, offers Islamic (swap-free) accounts, and provides a secure, regulated trading environment. With countless platforms available, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. That’s why we’ve compiled this detailed comparison of the top forex brokers for Egyptian traders.

Here’s a run-down on what we cover: Best forex brokers in Egypt

Regulated forex brokers in Egypt

Forex platforms for Egyptian traders

Beginner-friendly forex brokers

Low spread forex brokers

What are the legal and regulatory considerations for forex trading in Egypt?

Forex trading in Egypt is legal but operates under specific regulatory oversight to ensure financial security and investor protection. The primary regulatory body overseeing financial markets, including Forex, is the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA). While the FRA does not directly license retail Forex brokers, it does monitor financial institutions and promote transparency in financial services.

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6 Best Forex Brokers in Egypt

☑️ Exness - Instant withdrawals, low fees, and great for all traders. ☑️ IC Markets - Raw spreads, fast execution, perfect for scalping. ☑️ AvaTrade - fixed spreads and global regulation, ideal for all traders. ☑️ FP Markets - low fees and strong platform options. ☑️ XTB - is a global trading broker. ☑️ eToro - eToro lets users copy top traders.

1. Exness

Exness was established in 2008 and is a reputable broker that caters to traders from around the world, even those in African countries such as Egypt. Exness offers a unique and dynamic approach to forex trading and offers traders some of the best trading conditions.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, SFSA FCA, FSA(JP) 💵 Minimum Deposit $10 📉 Average Spread From 0.1 pips 💰 Commissions From $10- $30 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Deposit fee in some regions ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 1:30 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 10$ minimum deposit Deposit fee charged in certain regions

Our Findings

Exness is a well-regarded forex and CFD broker that operates in Egypt, offering a range of services tailored to local traders.

Is Exness available to traders in Egypt?

Yes, Exness offers its services to traders in Egypt.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with Exness in Egypt?

The minimum deposit requirement varies depending on the account type.

2. IC Markets

Founded in 2007 and one of the largest true ECN brokers in the industry, IC Markets offers its unique and comprehensive trading solutions and services to traders from around the world. Egyptian traders can expect low spreads, high liquidity, fast and reliable trade execution, and the use of powerful trading platforms through which trades can be executed seamlessly.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation ASIC 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 📉 Average Spread From 0.0 pips 💰 Commissions From $3 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 🎁 Bonuses No. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast digital account opening process High bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia Free deposit and withdrawal No investor protection for non-EU clients Low forex and equity index fees Only forex, CFDs, and crypto

Our Findings

IC Markets is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker that is accessible to traders in Egypt.

Is IC Markets regulated in Egypt?

IC Markets is regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with IC Markets in Egypt?

The minimum deposit required to open an account with IC Markets is $200.

3. AvaTrade

AvaTrade is one of the most popular, multi-award-winning, and multi-regulated brokers in the industry. Its popularity is attributed to its comprehensive trading solutions and services offered to traders from around the world. With AvaTrade, Egyptian traders can trade in more than 250 financial instruments. These can be traded through powerful and user-friendly trading platforms using AvaTrade’s competitive trading conditions.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation Central Bank of Ireland, MiFID, ASiC, BVI 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 📉 Average Spread From 0.6 pips 💰 Commissions From Zero 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:400 🎁 Bonuses Occasionally 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Great educational tools Inactivity fee Multiple payment options Limited research tools No withdrawal fee Offers only CFDs, forex, and cryptos

Our Findings

AvaTrade is a globally regulated online broker that offers comprehensive trading services to Egyptian traders.

Does AvaTrade offer Islamic accounts for Egyptian traders?

Yes, AvaTrade provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts that comply with Sharia law.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an AvaTrade account in Egypt?

The minimum deposit to open a live trading account with AvaTrade is $100.

4. FP Markets

FP Markets is an ASIC, CySEC, and SVGFSA-regulated Australian-based broker that has been in operation since 2005. As an ECN, STP, and DMA broker, FP Markets truly offers traders some of the best trading solutions in the industry. With more than 10,000 tradable financial instruments, a range of flexible funding options, commission-free trading, and ECN pricing and execution, FP Markets offers Egyptian traders solutions that are tailored to their individual trading needs and objectives.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation ASIC, CySEC, SCB 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 📉 Average Spread From 0.0 pips 💰 Commissions From $3 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 🎁 Bonuses No. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast account opening High stock CFD fees Multi-lingual support Limited product portfolio

Our Findings

FP Markets is a global forex and CFD broker that offers services to traders in Egypt.

The broker is regulated by reputable authorities, including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), ensuring a secure trading environment.

Is FP Markets regulated in Egypt?

FP Markets is regulated by reputable authorities, including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with FP Markets in Egypt?

The minimum deposit required to open an account with FP Markets is $100.

5. XTB

XTB is a popular and reputable STP, ECN, and DMA broker that has regulation and authorisation through several entities in offering the trade of a variety of forex and CFD instruments. XTB is not only a well-established broker but also one of the few brokers listed on a stock exchange. XTB is dedicated to helping its traders every step of the way in achieving their trading goals and objectives.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation ACPR, BaFin, CNMV, FCA, IFSC, KNF 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 📉 Average Spread From 0.1 pips 💰 Commissions From $3.50 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 🎁 Bonuses None 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive trading conditions offered EU Clients restricted to leverage of 1:30 Islamic Account provided as a standalone account Fixed spreads not offered Negative balance protection offered US Clients not allowed

Our Findings

XTB is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker that offers services to traders in Egypt.

Does XTB offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts for Egyptian traders?

Yes, XTB provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts that comply with Sharia law.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an XTB account in Egypt?

XTB requires no minimum deposit to open an account, allowing traders to start with any amount that suits their budget.

1. eToro

eToro is a widely used trading platform in Egypt, known for its social trading features. It allows users to copy the trades of successful investors, making it ideal for beginners.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, IFSC), FCA, ASIC and DFSA 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 📉 Average Spread From 1.7 pips 💰 Commissions From $3.5 per lot per trade 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Bank withdrawals below $200 - $15 📈 Maximum Leverage 500:1 🎁 Bonuses No. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, IFSC), FCA, ASIC and DFSA 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 📉 Average Spread From 1.7 pips 💰 Commissions From $3.5 per lot per trade 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Bank withdrawals below $200 - $15 📈 Maximum Leverage 500:1 🎁 Bonuses No. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Our Findings

eToro stands out as a user-friendly platform, especially popular among beginner traders in Egypt.

Is eToro regulated in Egypt?

eToro is regulated by several global authorities, including the FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia).

Does eToro offer Islamic accounts?

Yes, eToro offers Islamic accounts, which are swap-free and comply with Sharia law, making it suitable for Egyptian traders who require a halal trading option.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Forex trading market in Egypt is steadily growing, driven by increasing interest from individual investors and advancements in digital financial services. Choosing the right Forex broker is essential for traders seeking security, reliability, and competitive trading conditions. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Gambia You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Burundi You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Sao Tome & Principe You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Rwanda You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Tanzania SA Shares Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is forex trading so popular?

Forex trading is popular for several reasons, some of which include the volatility of the market, the liquidity, accessibility, technology, and the vast number of trading opportunities and possibilities.

Which forex brokers are the best?

The forex brokers on this list are some of the best brokers that cater to Egyptian traders.

Can beginners trade in forex?

Yes, however, beginners must ensure that they first familiarise themselves with the basics and build up some experience before they enter a live trading environment where they can lose their capital.

Do these forex brokers offer demo accounts?

Yes, these forex brokers offer demo accounts.

Which are the best trading platforms to use for forex trading?

There are many trading platforms that cater for forex trading, however, MetaTrader 4 and 5 are two of the most popular choices when trading not only forex but other financial instruments as well.