FinPros is an offshore broker offering market execution, high leverage, and tight spreads. The broker is regulated by the Seychelles FSA and the Cyprus CySEC.

Is FinPros regulated for South African traders?

FinPros is not regulated by South Africa’s FSCA, so South African traders should check which FinPros entity they are registering with before opening an account. FinPros operates under international regulation, including CySEC and the Seychelles FSA, but global regulation is not the same as local FSCA protection. Before depositing funds, South African traders should verify the broker’s regulatory status, account entity, client fund protection, and dispute process.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is FinPros a good broker for beginners in South Africa?

FinPros may suit South African beginners who want a low minimum deposit, MetaTrader 5 access, forex and CFD markets, and a simple online account-opening process. The broker offers access to markets such as forex, commodities, indices, shares, and crypto CFDs, depending on the account entity. However, beginners should start with a demo account, understand leverage risk, and check spreads, withdrawal terms, and account fees before trading with real money.

🔍 Feature 📌 Details 💰 Min Deposit $10 / 200 ZAR 🏛️ Regulators FSA Seychelles (SD087), CySEC (418/22) 💻 Trading Platform MetaTrader 5 🔐Trust Score 3.1 / 5 🌍 Total Pairs ±80 forex pairs + CFDs on metals, indices, commodities, shares ☪️ Islamic Account Available on request (ClassiQ account only) 💸 Trading Fees Spreads from 0.0 pips; commission applies only to Raw+ account ⚡ Account Activation AI-powered ID verification – usually under 1 minute 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FinPros Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast account approval with AI verification No FSCA regulation Low $10 minimum deposit threshold ZAR accounts not supported Negative balance protection across all accounts No guaranteed stop-loss or slippage protection Social trading via mobile app with real-time syncing No ETF trading Spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw+ during peak liquidity Swap-free only available on one account type (ClassiQ) MetaTrader 5 fully supported on mobile and desktop No VPS hosting or integrated local data servers

Overview

FinPros was founded in 2021 and operates under offshore regulation through Seychelles and Cyprus.

It offers CFD trading across forex, metals, indices, commodities, and shares on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

The broker is execution-only and does not provide financial advice, signals, or portfolio management services.

South African traders can open accounts online, with automated ID verification and approval usually under one minute.

Features Offered

FinPros uses mirrored data centres and smart-routing hardware to maintain execution even during outages.

Copy trading is facilitated through a separate mobile app, which features real-time syncing and eliminates the need for manual input.

All orders are processed via a market execution model, with no requotes and full slippage exposure.

The broker enforces strict anti-abuse rules, banning arbitrage, AI bots, and off-market trade tactics.

Feature Details 🌐 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 5 only (Mobile, Web, Desktop), and a native WebTrader 📈 Trading Instruments 80+ forex pairs, metals, indices, energy, and share CFDs. ⚡ Execution Infrastructure Servers in Equinix LD4, 10Gbps cross-connects, SmartNIC routing. 🤖 Trading Restrictions No arbitrage, high-frequency bots, or AI-based systems allowed. 📚 Education Blog articles, platform tips, and live seminars for strategy basics. 📱 Social Trading App Standalone app for mirroring live trades from selected strategy providers. 🧱 Failover Setup A secondary EU data centre mirrors all trades for continuity and backup. 💼 Automation Support Supports EAs and custom scripts within MT5 standard algorithmic use allowed.

FinPros Customer Reviews

FinPros is frequently praised for its fast registration and account activation, which is often completed in under 3 minutes.

Traders have positive things to say about execution speed and spreads, especially on the Raw+ account.

Many clients highlight the reliability and speed of withdrawals, noting it as a standout feature compared to other brokers.

Long-term users report satisfaction with customer support and trade execution, even across hundreds of orders.

Aspect Feedback 💵 Spreads & Costs Low spreads on Raw+ many users say it's one of the cheapest brokers they've used. 🚀 Execution Speed Widely praised traders confirm fast, clean order fills, even in high-volume periods. 🛎 Customer Support Mixed feedback generally helpful 📤 Withdrawals Frequently noted as fast and smooth; some claim it's the best part of the broker. ⚙️ Platform Stability MT5 platform is stable and reliable; no major complaints about lag or downtime. 🤖 Trading Styles Suitable for scalping and algo trading some bots not allowed (arbitrage/AI banned). 📚 Educational Content Limited basic blog, glossary, and a few webinars. No structured training courses. 📱 Onboarding Process Extremely fast AI-driven approval system often activates accounts in minutes. 🧾 Trust & Transparency Some concern about lack of FSCA oversight, but many see it as a trustworthy offshore option.

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Positive feedback highlighting fast trade execution and reliable customer service. Users appreciate the low fees and the availability of stock trading on MT5. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ No user reviews available yet. The platform lists FinPros with basic broker details but lacks user-generated feedback. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ They keep on asking for more deposit ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ FinPros Social app (by Pelican Exchange) has over 500 downloads as of Dec 6, 2024 It enables copy-trading users can follow top traders and replicate their strategies . ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ There's no direct review for FinPros ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Mixed reviews with a majority being positive. Users commend the fast registration process, low spreads, and efficient withdrawals. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FinPros Safety and Security

While FinPros is not regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa, it is authorised in two offshore jurisdictions.

Regulation is split between a Tier 2 EU authority and a non-EU offshore body.

Client funds are held in segregated accounts, separate from the company’s operational funds.

Negative balance protection is included for retail clients.

FinPros does not participate in any compensation fund scheme, including the EU Investor Compensation Fund.

Risk warnings are displayed clearly across account registration and product pages.

The broker enforces strict compliance checks, including AI-powered KYC/AML procedures.

🔎 Security Measure ℹ️ Information 🔒 Segregated Accounts Yes. Client funds are held separately from FinPros’ operational capital. 🔏 Compensation Fund Member No. FinPros is not a member of any investor compensation fund. 🔐 Compensation Amount Not applicable. Clients are not covered under a regulatory compensation scheme. 🔓 SSL Certificate Yes. All data transmitted is protected via SSL encryption protocols. 🔒 2FA (Where Applicable) Not available. Two-factor authentication is not currently supported. 🔏 Privacy Policy in Place Yes. A detailed privacy policy is publicly available and adheres to global standards. 🔐 Risk Warning Provided Yes. Risk disclosures are visible during signup and across all key trading pages. 🔓 Negative Balance Protection Yes. Retail clients are protected against going into a negative account balance. 🔒 Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders No. Guaranteed stop-loss functionality is not offered.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

How does FinPros ensure client data and fund security?

FinPros is regulated by the Seychelles FSA (license SD087) and uses SSL encryption on its website. They also enforce mandatory identity verification and strict privacy policies to secure client data and funds.

Are withdrawals and deposits safe with FinPros?

Yes. FinPros processes deposits and withdrawals securely under SSL encryption. Withdrawals undergo internal security checks and are typically processed within one business day, ensuring both safety and prompt transaction times.

FinPros At A Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2021 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 50 – 200 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Not disclosed 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA Seychelles, CySEC Cyprus 🌎Country of regulation Seychelles, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes No Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Cent, ClassiQ, Pro, Raw+, Social 💳Institutional Accounts Not offered 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Not offered 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, JPY, USDT 💰Minimum Deposit $10 / 200 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Minutes to a few hours 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No fee 📊Spreads from 0.09 pips 💸Commissions None on ClassiQ and Raw+ - Classiq is 0 commission. 💱Number of base currencies supported USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, others 🚀Swap Fees Yes, unless swap-free account 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📏Margin requirements Varies by instrument ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, on ClassiQ only 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Under 50ms Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 380+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 9 ⚖️CFD Commodities 5 Metals, 3 Energies 📜CFD Shares 400+ instruments Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire, E-Wallets, Crypto 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire, E-Wallets, Crypto Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 5, FinPros Social Trading App, WebTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools EAs, indicators, charting Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@finpros.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number Available, but not listed 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, others via MT5 Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course No (in development) 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Blog, glossary Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️ Sponsorships None mentioned 🪙Rebate program Yes, for partners 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FinPros Account Types and Features

🔹 Account Type 💰 Minimum Deposit 📝Sign up 💲 Commission ⚖️ Leverage 📑 Order Execution 🟢 Cent $10 USD / R200 ZAR 👉 Open Account None Up to 1:500 Market execution 🟡 ClassiQ $50 USD / R899 ZAR 👉 Open Account None Up to 1:500 Market Execution 🔴 Pro $500 / R8903 ZAR 👉 Open Account None Up to 1:500 Market Execution 🔵 Raw+ $20,000 / 359785 ZAR 👉 Open Account None Up to 1:500 Market Execution 🟣 Social $100 USD / R1800 ZAR 👉 Open Account None Up to 1:500 Instant Execution

Cent Account

CENT charges variable spreads, no commissions, and a deposit threshold that is low enough for beginners and casual traders. Key Features of Cent Account:

Micro-lot trading is available, denominated in Cents.

Variable spreads and zero commission.

USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, JPY base currencies.

Quick signup and immediate access after KYC.

ClassiQ Account

ClassiQ charges one set of spreads, commissions none, and a deposit threshold that won’t deter smaller trades. It’s not a discount model, but a flat one. No commissions on Classiq Key Features of ClassiQ Account:

Spreads from 1.6 pips.

Swap-free available.

Supports micro-lot trading up to a $10k balance.

USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, JPY base currencies.

Pro Account

The Pro account offers tighter spreads without additional commission, but you’ll need to contact FinPros to access it (there’s no instant signup). It's a perfect middle ground for traders who need speed without a pricing overhaul. Key Features of Pro Account:

Spreads start from 1.0 pip.

No commission, no swap-free option.

Available only through approval.

Supports micro lots up to a $10k balance.

Raw+ Account

Raw+ is FinPros’ precision account. You pay a flat commission, but spreads can drop to market level, which is ideal if you’re price-sensitive or have a high trading volume. Approval is required before you can start trading. Key Features of Raw+ Account:

Zero-pip spreads during peak liquidity.

$2.50 commission per lot per side.

Market execution with no requotes.

Supports micro-lot trading.

Demo Account

FinPros doesn’t openly advertise the demo account on its homepage, but you can find the option once you register for the client portal on the website. Key Features of Demo Account:

Available for ClassiQ, Pro, and Raw+ (not for Social accounts).

Initial virtual balance: $1,000 to $100,000.

Leverage settings: from 1:1 up to 1:500.

Base currencies include USD, EUR, CAD, GBP, and JPY.

Islamic Account

FinPros offers a swap-free setup on its ClassiQ account for traders who need to avoid overnight interest due to religious or regional requirements. You can request this account during the registration process. Key Features of Islamic Account:

Available on the ClassiQ account only.

Must be requested during or after registration.

It may be restricted depending on your location.

Removes overnight interest (swap) charges.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

What account types does FinPros offer, and what are their features?

FinPros offers various account types tailored to different trader needs, including variable leverage, competitive spreads, and access to multiple asset classes. All accounts support secure deposits, withdrawals, and trading via web and mobile platforms.

Is there an identity verification requirement for FinPros accounts?

Yes. All clients must complete identity and address verification (KYC) to comply with regulatory requirements set by the Seychelles FSA, supporting both account security and legitimacy.

How to Open a FinPros Account Step-by-Step

Step 1 – Start the Sign-Up

Visit the FinPros homepage and click on the “Register” button (top right corner). You’ll be asked to provide your name, country, email address, and mobile number.

You can also create your personalised password (or have Google, depending on your browser, suggest a strong password).

Step 2 – Create Your Profile

Once you submit the initial form, FinPros will set up your client area.

This isn’t the trading account; it's your user profile, where you can register demo and live accounts, and deposit/withdraw once you’re verified.

You can now complete your details and select your preferred account type: ClassiQ, Pro, Raw+, or Social.

Step 3 – Upload Your Documents

Before you can deposit funds into your live trading account or access MT5, you must verify your identity. This includes:

A valid photo ID (passport or SA ID).

Proof of address (bank statement or utility bill with your name and address).

The system uses AI to scan documents, and most South African users are verified in under a minute.

Step 4 – Fund Your Account

Once the system has verified you, you can deposit funds using your bank card, wire transfer, e-wallet (Sticpay), and crypto (B2B, New Age).

Minimum deposit:

$10 for a cent account.

Note: ZAR is not supported; therefore, your deposit will be converted to USD or the base currency you selected.

Step 5 – Download MT5 or the FinPros Social App

Install MetaTrader 5 on your PC, Mac, or mobile device (iOS/Android), or download the FinPros Social app if you want to participate in copy trading.

Your login credentials will be emailed to you once funding is complete.

Step 6 – Start Trading

Log in to MT5 or the Social App and begin trading. You can access forex, indices, metals, and share CFDs via market execution.

Please note that FinPros doesn’t offer phone support. If you have any issues or queries, live chat or email are your only available contact options.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FinPros Spreads and Fees

FinPros has flexible pricing according to your live trading account. South African traders can choose from four main accounts: ClassiQ, Pro, Raw+, and Social. Each has a unique cost structure, and you’ll pay the spread, a commission, or both. Spreads vary based on market conditions and the instrument traded, but here is what you can expect under normal conditions:

⚙️ Account Type 💱 EUR/USD 🧮 Pricing Model Cent Variable Spread-only ClassiQ From 1.6 pips Spread + no commission /lot traded Pro From 1.0 pips Spread-only (No commission) Raw+ From 0.0 pips Raw spread + Commission 5$ Social From 1.6 pips Spread-only (No commission)

Spread-only (No commission)

Note: Raw+ spreads can reach zero during high-liquidity periods but are paired with a fixed commission per trade.

Commission Charges

Only the Raw+ account includes a commission fee:

$2.50 per lot per side.

That’s $5 per round trip (open + close).

CENT, ClassiQ, Pro, and Social accounts have commission-free structures, and all trading costs (FinPros’ fee for facilitating your trade) are included in the spread.

Overnight Swap Fees

Holding positions past 10 pm GMT/12 am SAST triggers overnight swap charges. These rates:

They are applied daily.

Can be positive or negative depending on the instrument and direction of the trade.

They are tripled on Wednesdays to account for weekend rollovers.

If you want to avoid swaps altogether, you need a ClassiQ account with the Shariah/swap-free option enabled. This removes interest charges but only applies if you qualify, and only for that one account type.

Deposit and Withdrawal Fees

FinPros doesn’t charge deposit or withdrawal fees on its side, regardless of the method. However:

Your bank or e-wallet provider can still charge fees.

Currency conversion applies if you deposit in ZAR (FinPros doesn’t offer ZAR as a base currency).

The minimum deposit requirement/minimum withdrawal depends on your payment method as follows:

Deposit:

Card / E-wallet: $100

Bank wire: $500

Minimum withdrawal (bank wire): $200

What trading fees and spread structures does FinPros use?

FinPros offers transparent, competitive spreads across forex, commodities, and indices. There are no hidden commission fees – spreads contain the full cost, and pricing varies depending on account type and market volatility.

Are there non-trading fees charged by FinPros?

FinPros does not charge deposit or withdrawal fees, but internal processing, such as currency conversion or bank transfer fees, may apply depending on the chosen payment provider.

FinPros Account Deposit and Withdrawal Options

FinPros supports a decent mix of international and regionally relevant deposit methods, though it doesn’t yet offer ZAR accounts or FSCA regulation.

Despite this, South African traders can fund using cards, wallets, and bank transfers.

There are no deposit fees from FinPros itself, but your bank or e-wallet might add a conversion or processing charge.

💳 Payment Method 💵 Minimum Deposit 💵 Minimum Deposit 🏦 Bank Wire Transfer $200 None (your bank may charge) 💳 Credit/Debit Cards $50 None 💻 E-wallets (Sticpay, etc.) $50 None 🪙Crypto $50 None

FinPros Withdrawal Options

FinPros uses a "return-to-source" rule. That means funds go back the way they came.

If you deposited with a card, your withdrawal will be processed against that card first no mixing or rerouting is allowed.

💸 Withdrawal Method 💵 Processing Time 🔁 Conditions 💳 Card (Visa/Mastercard) Same/next business day Profits only after full deposit returned 💻 E-wallets Same/next business day Must match your FinPros account name 🏦 Bank Transfer 1–3 business days Minimum $200 per transaction 🪙Crypto Same/next business day -

Which trading platforms does FinPros support?

FinPros supports popular trading platforms (likely MT4/MT5), and they offer comprehensive video and article tutorials to help clients learn how to use them effectively.

Does FinPros provide trading tools and calculators?

Yes. They offer a suite of research and trading tools, including economic calendars, market insights, hot news, interest rate data, holiday calendars, and trading calculators to support informed trading decisions.

Comparing Forex Brokers – FinPros vs Markets.com vs JustMarkets

📊 Metric 🛡️ FSCA Regulation Not Regulated Yes Yes 🇿🇦 ZAR Base Currency Not Supported Supported Supported 💰 Minimum Deposit Yes Yes Yes 📉 Spread (EUR/USD) $10 $100 $10 💵 Commission None None $6/lot (Raw) 📈 Max Leverage 1:500 1:500 1:3000 🧾 Account Types 5 (Cent, ClassiQ, Pro, Raw+, Social) 1 (Classic) 7 (MT4/MT5 Std, Pro, Raw) 💻 Platforms MT5, Social App, WebTrader MT4, MT5, TradingView, Web MT4, MT5, Web, App ₿ Crypto CFDs Yes Yes Yes 👥 Copy Trading Yes Yes Yes ☪️ Islamic Accounts Yes (ClassiQ only) Yes Yes 🖥️ VPS Hosting No No Yes 📞 Customer Support 24/5 chat/email 24/5 chat/email/phone 24/7 chat/email 📚 Education Blog + glossary Webinars + eBooks Webinars + tutorials 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Education and Research

FinPros has a focused selection of resources and tools. These are for South Africans who want to learn through real-world examples and practical applications, rather than passive webinars and courses.

While these are not ideal for complete beginners, they’re perfect for helping you trade more independently, rather than relying on someone else’s “cheat sheet.”

Conclusion FinPros offers a reliable, execution-focused trading environment built around MetaTrader 5, high leverage, and account flexibility. While it lacks FSCA regulation and doesn’t support ZAR accounts, it still appeals to South African traders who want fast onboarding, reliable infrastructure, and account types that cater to (almost) all trading styles, including swap-free and copy trading options. The spreads are competitive on most accounts, but especially on Raw+, and the commission model is transparent. Account verification is fast, thanks to AI, and withdrawals are consistently reported as smooth. Traders who value low-latency execution, multi-device access, and simple account structures will find FinPros a capable broker if they are comfortable trading offshore. FinPros is the ideal option for self-directed traders, short-term strategists, and partners to bring clients onto a modern, well-structured platform. While it lacks FSCA regulation and doesn’t support ZAR accounts, it still appeals to South African traders who want fast onboarding, reliable infrastructure, and account types that cater to (almost) all trading styles, including swap-free and copy trading options. The spreads are competitive on most accounts, but especially on Raw+, and the commission model is transparent. Account verification is fast, thanks to AI, and withdrawals are consistently reported as smooth. Traders who value low-latency execution, multi-device access, and simple account structures will find FinPros a capable broker if they are comfortable trading offshore. FinPros is the ideal option for self-directed traders, short-term strategists, and partners to bring clients onto a modern, well-structured platform.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves risk. Losses can happen, and they can be significant. These markets may not be suitable for everyone. You should only trade using money you can afford to lose. Leverage can work in your favour or against you. It magnifies both profits and losses. FinPros doesn’t provide advice, signals, or recommendations. All trading decisions are your own. Educational content, blog posts, and market commentary are there to inform, not to guide trades. Errors in quotes or platform performance can happen, and FinPros is not liable for any impact. No part of the website should be seen as financial advice or a personal investment strategy.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is FinPros regulated in South Africa?

No, FinPros is not licensed by South Africa’s FSCA. But it operates under offshore regulation by the Seychelles FSA (SD087) and CySEC in Cyprus.

How long do FinPros withdrawals take?

FinPros typically processes withdrawals within the same day or by the next business day. Processing times may vary depending on the payment method used and whether identity verification is complete.

Can South Africans open an account with FinPros?

Yes, South African traders can sign up with FinPros. Although it isn’t FSCA-regulated, FinPros accepts South African residents and supports international payments, giving locals access to global markets via its offshore-regulated trading infrastructure.

What account types are available with FinPros?

FinPros offers five account types: Cent, ClassiQ, Pro, Raw+, and Social. Each varies in spreads, commissions, and leverage. ClassiQ is popular for beginners, while Raw+ and Pro are tailored for experienced traders seeking tighter spreads and faster execution.

What is the minimum deposit at FinPros?

The minimum deposit is $10 for Cent accounts. For other account types like Pro or Raw+, the minimum is typically $100. Bank transfers require a higher minimum of $200.

Does FinPros offer crypto trading?

Yes, FinPros provides access to cryptocurrency trading through CFDs. Traders can speculate on price movements of popular digital assets without owning the actual coins. Crypto CFDs are available across several FinPros account types.

What leverage does FinPros offer?

FinPros offers maximum leverage up to 1:500, though actual leverage depends on your account type, experience level, and the financial instrument.

Does FinPros offer VPS hosting?

No, FinPros does not provide built-in VPS hosting services. Traders who require a Virtual Private Server for automated or low-latency strategies must arrange hosting through a third-party provider at their own cost.

Does FinPros offer a demo account?

Yes, FinPros offers a free demo account. You can access it through your client dashboard after registering. It’s useful for practicing strategies and exploring the platform without risking real money.

Does FinPros charge an inactivity fee?

No, FinPros does not charge any inactivity fees. Your account will remain active regardless of trading frequency. This policy benefits occasional traders who don’t want to worry about hidden charges from prolonged periods of inactivity.

Can I earn rebates or cashback at FinPros?

Retail traders don’t receive automatic rebates, but FinPros offers self-rebate programs for those who qualify. You may also earn cashback if you’re an affiliate or partner.

Is FinPros a good broker for beginners?

FinPros can be suitable for beginners, especially with the ClassiQ or Social accounts, which are more user-friendly. However, it lacks FSCA regulation and extensive educational tools.

Can I change my FinPros account type later?

Yes, you can request a different account type via the client portal. Switching to accounts like Raw+ or Pro may require approval and minimum deposit thresholds. You can also open multiple account types under one profile if eligible.