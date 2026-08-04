FIBO Group is an offshore forex and CFD broker with a trust rating of 6/10. It has operated since 1998 and offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and cTrader, with account options ranging from cent accounts to fixed-spread and No Dealing Desk structures. The main limitation for South African traders is that the reviewed entity is regulated by the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission rather than the FSCA.

Quick verdict: FIBO Group may suit experienced traders who want several account structures, MT4, MT5, cTrader and very high leverage on selected accounts. It is a weaker choice for beginners who prioritise FSCA oversight, ZAR accounts, local electronic funds transfer deposits and South African dispute protection.

Is FIBO Group regulated and safe for South African traders?

FIBO Group Ltd is regulated by the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission under licence number SIBA/L/13/1063. The broker does not present the reviewed South African offering as regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. South African residents may therefore be accepted by an offshore entity rather than a locally licensed financial-services provider.

The BVI licence gives FIBO Group a recognised legal and regulatory framework, but the level of protection is not the same as opening an account with an FSCA-authorised broker. South African traders should confirm the contracting entity, complaint process, client-money arrangements and legal jurisdiction before depositing.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

FIBO Group Review: Key Findings

Regulation Unregulated and not authorised by the FSCA Risk level High Trading platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Markets Forex, CFDs, commodities, global indices and cryptocurrencies Advertised spreads Variable; starting from 0.0 pips on select pairs Maximum leverage Up to 1:500, subject to instrument and account type Minimum deposit $10 Funding methods Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets ZAR account Not advertised Support hours 24 hours a day, five days a week

What is the FIBO Group minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit depends on the account. FIBO Group currently lists cent accounts with a starting deposit of 1 cent, while most full-sized MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts require $50. A Managed Account, or PAMM account, has a higher stated minimum of $300.

The very low entry point can make the cent account useful for platform testing, but it should not be confused with risk-free trading. Leverage, spreads, commission and stop-out rules still apply, and even a small account can be lost quickly.

FIBO Group Trust Score

Our FIBO Group Trust Score considers regulation, operating history, transparency, trading conditions, payment risk, public feedback and access to independent dispute resolution. Each factor is weighted before the final score is calculated.

FIBO Group receives 60/100. Its long operating history, established platforms and BVI investment-business licence support the score. It loses points because the reviewed entity is offshore, is not FSCA regulated and does not provide the same local complaint and investor-protection framework South African traders may expect from a domestic provider.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Established Reputation: Operating since 1998, FIBO Group has a long-standing presence in the forex and CFD markets. Offshore Regulation: Currently regulated by the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (FSC), which may offer less investor protection compared to top-tier regulators. Diverse Account Types: Offers various account types, including MT4 Cent, MT5 Fixed, and cTrader Zero Spread, catering to different trading preferences. Limited Educational Resources: Educational materials are somewhat basic, which may not suffice for beginners seeking comprehensive learning tools. Competitive Spreads: Spreads start from 0.6 pips on major currency pairs, appealing to active traders. Mixed Customer Feedback: Customer reviews are varied, with some users reporting issues related to customer support and withdrawal processes. High Leverage Options: Provides leverage up to 1:1000, offering significant trading potential. Restricted Access: Not available to residents of certain countries, including the USA, UK, and Australia.

FIBO Group Overview

FIBO Group is an international forex and CFD broker founded in 1998. The reviewed entity, FIBO Group Ltd, is based in the British Virgin Islands and regulated by the BVI Financial Services Commission. Its offering centres on forex, precious metals, cryptocurrency CFDs and selected US stock CFDs, with the exact product range depending on the platform and account.

The broker stands out for the number of account structures it offers. Traders can choose between cent accounts, fixed-spread accounts, commission-based NDD accounts, commission-free NDD pricing, MT5 and cTrader. That flexibility is useful, but it also makes comparison more complicated because leverage, spreads, commissions, available instruments and stop-out levels vary significantly.

What can you trade with FIBO Group?

FIBO Group lists forex currency pairs, metals, cryptocurrency CFDs and selected US stock CFDs. Some account types also provide broader CFD access, while others are limited mainly to currencies and metals. Traders should check the contract specifications for the exact account because not every instrument is available across MT4, MT5 and cTrader.

How is FIBO Group different from an FSCA-regulated broker?

FIBO Group offers offshore trading conditions, including leverage that can reach 1:5000 on the MT5 Cent account. An FSCA-regulated broker is accountable to a South African regulator and may offer clearer local complaint channels and payment support. FIBO Group provides greater account flexibility, but South African clients accept more jurisdictional and counterparty risk.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader and browser-based platform access.

Cent, fixed-spread, NDD, commission-free and zero-spread account structures.

Forex, metals, cryptocurrency CFDs and selected US stock CFDs.

Spreads advertised from 0.0 pips on selected NDD accounts.

Maximum leverage varies by account, with up to 1:5000 on MT5 Cent.

Demo accounts for MT4, MT5 and cTrader testing.

Expert Advisor, algorithmic, scalping and automated-trading support.

PAMM managed-account and automated strategy-copying services.

Bank transfer, card, e-wallet and cryptocurrency funding options.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types MT4 Cent, MT4 Fixed, MT4 NDD, MT4 NDD No Commission, MT5 NDD, cTrader NDD, cTrader Zero Spread, Islamic (Swap-Free) accounts. ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:3000 on Forex and Metals; up to 1:20 on Cryptocurrencies and US Stocks. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads start from 0.1 pips on ECN accounts; commission varies ($3 per lot on MT4 NDD/cTrader NDD, $10 per lot on MT5 NDD, no commission on MT4 Fixed and MT4 NDD No Commission accounts). 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex (major, minor, exotic), Spot Metals (Gold, Silver), Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum), Indices (US500, DE40), US Stocks, Commodities. 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available upon request, compliant with Sharia law. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Provided for clients meeting certain trading volume requirements, supports automated trading strategies. 👥 Copy Trading Supported via cTrader Copy, allowing traders to copy strategies from experienced traders. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds are held in segregated accounts to ensure protection in case of broker insolvency. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in the British Virgin Islands.

FIBO Group Customer Reviews

Public feedback about FIBO Group is mixed. Positive reviews often mention the range of platforms, account choice, execution and access to support. Critical reviews tend to focus on withdrawal experiences, verification, payment processing or inconsistent response times.

Customer ratings should be treated as one part of the review rather than proof of safety. Traders should examine recent reviews, recurring complaint themes, the broker’s response to unresolved cases and the legal entity involved. A positive review score does not replace regulatory protection.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 2.6/5 (Trustpilot) 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed feedback: Some users praise the platform's reliability and low spreads, while others report issues with withdrawals and account management. 📞Customer Service Reports of slow response times and unaddressed issues. Some users have expressed concerns about the quality of customer support.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Highly positive reviews highlighting reliability, low spreads, and responsive customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed feedback; some traders report issues with withdrawals, others praise features and support. ⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews; some positive experiences, others mention withdrawal and customer service issues. ⭐⭐

FIBO Group Safety and Security

FIBO Group states that client money is held separately from operational funds and that the company follows the requirements of its BVI regulator. The broker also publishes a complaints procedure, know-your-customer policy, risk notice and customer agreement.

These measures provide a formal operating framework, but South African traders should understand the limits. The broker is not regulated by the FSCA, and the page does not establish access to a South African compensation scheme or local ombud process. Any unresolved dispute may need to be handled through the broker and the relevant offshore jurisdiction.

Global Regulations

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by authorities FSC 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept separate from company operating funds to enhance security. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Provides insurance coverage for clients’ funds in certain circumstances. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Strong capital reserves and favorable credit ratings indicate financial stability. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Implements robust security measures for crypto accounts, including 2FA and cold storage. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Ensures clients cannot lose more than their account balance 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits and transparent reporting ensure regulatory compliance and trustworthiness.

Is FIBO Group safe to use?

FIBO Group has a long operating history and holds a BVI FSC investment-business licence, so it cannot be assessed in the same way as an entirely unregulated broker. Even so, it remains an offshore option for South African traders. It is more suitable for users who understand the difference between offshore regulation and direct FSCA protection.

What measures does FIBO Group use to protect client funds?

FIBO Group states that client money is kept in segregated accounts and that identity verification is required before clients can use all account and withdrawal functions. Traders should still use strong passwords, secure their email account, review payment details carefully, and avoid leaving more money with a broker than is required for active trading.

FIBO Group at a Glance

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Limassol, Cypress 📅 Year Founded 1998 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FSC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States, Canada, Australia, Korea, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Belgium ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 🚀 Sign up bonus No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:1000 💰 Minimum Deposit $1 💳 Deposit Options Bank wire transfer Credit and debit cards Neteller Skrill Webmoney FasaPay PayZ Paysafe Card PerfectMoney Raido Finance Bitpay Blockchain Raido Spare 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank wire transfer Credit and debit cards Neteller Skrill Webmoney FasaPay PayZ Paysafe Card PerfectMoney Raido Finance Bitpay Blockchain Raido Spare 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, shares, commodities, indices, metals, and energy 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Indonesian, Vietnamese and more 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Indonesian, Vietnamese and more 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

FIBO Group Account Types

FIBO Group offers eight main live-account structures: MT4 Cent, MT4 Fixed, MT4 NDD, MT4 NDD No Commission, cTrader NDD, cTrader Zero Spread, MT5 NDD and MT5 Cent. The broker also provides demo accounts, while Islamic treatment is shown as available on selected MT4 accounts rather than across the entire range.

The choice is broad, but traders need to compare more than the headline spread. Account platform, minimum deposit, commission, leverage, stop-out level, account currency and available products all change between structures.

MT4 Cent Account

The MT4 Cent account is designed for new traders and users testing automated systems with very small trade sizes. FIBO Group lists a minimum deposit of 1 cent, floating spreads from 0.6 pips and leverage up to 1:3000. The account is denominated in US cents and does not include ordinary US stock CFDs.

MT4 Fixed Account

The MT4 Fixed account uses a market-maker execution model and fixed spreads. It requires a $50 minimum deposit, offers leverage up to 1:200, and does not charge a separate trading commission. It may appeal to traders who value more predictable spreads, although the starting spread is wider than on the NDD structures.

MT4 NDD Account

The MT4 NDD account uses market execution and variable spreads advertised from 0.0 pips. It requires a $50 deposit and charges commission based on transaction value. Maximum forex leverage is listed at 1:400, and the account can suit scalpers, news traders, and Expert Advisor users who understand commission-based pricing.

MT4 NDD No Commission Account

This account removes the separate trading commission and instead uses wider floating spreads, advertised from 0.8 pips. The minimum deposit is $50 and maximum forex leverage is 1:400. It can be easier to calculate than a commission account, but traders should compare the total spread cost during the hours they trade.

MT5 NDD Account

The MT5 NDD account supports market-depth tools, algorithmic trading, hedging or netting modes and variable spreads from 0.0 pips. The minimum deposit is $50, while maximum forex leverage is 1:400. It is aimed at traders who prefer MT5’s newer architecture and testing tools.

MT5 Cent Account

The MT5 Cent account uses cent-based accounting and has a minimum deposit of 1 cent. FIBO Group advertises leverage up to 1:5000 and spreads from 0.6 pips. That leverage is exceptionally high and should be approached carefully, even when the account balance is small.

cTrader NDD Account

The cTrader NDD account combines cTrader’s interface and depth-of-market tools with market execution. It requires $50, advertises spreads from 0.0 pips and charges a transaction-based commission. The account is suited to active traders who prefer cTrader over MetaTrader.

cTrader Zero Spread Account

The cTrader Zero Spread account advertises spreads from 0.0 pips and charges a higher transaction-based commission, subject to a stated minimum. It requires $50 and provides leverage up to 1:1000 for forex, with lower maximum leverage for metals. Traders should calculate commission on both sides of the trade before comparing it with other accounts.

Which FIBO Group account is best for beginners?

The MT4 Cent or MT5 Cent account is the most accessible starting point because trades and balances are shown in cents and the deposit requirement is extremely low. Beginners should still reduce leverage, start with a demo account, and learn how margin and stop-out levels work before funding a live account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a FIBO Group Account

1. Visit the FIBO Group Website

Open the official FIBO Group website and select the live-account or demo-account option. Confirm that you are on the correct domain before entering personal details.

2. Register Your Client Area

Enter your email address and create access to the client portal. Follow the confirmation link sent to your email address.

3. Confirm Your Phone Number

Enter the verification code sent by SMS. The broker uses the confirmed contact information for account security and transaction notifications.

4. Complete Identity Verification

Fill in the client questionnaire and upload the requested identification and address documents. Verification is required before all funding, trading and withdrawal functions become available.

5. Select an Account and Platform

Choose MT4, MT5 or cTrader, then compare the spread, commission, leverage, stop-out level and product range of the available account structures.

6. Fund the Account

Select an available bank, card, e-wallet or cryptocurrency method. Check the currency, fee, processing time and withdrawal rules before confirming the payment.

7. Test the Trading Conditions

Review the contract specifications and begin with a small position. Do not automatically select the highest leverage offered by the account.

How to Open a FIBO Group Demo Account

A demo account lets traders practise on the broker’s platforms without placing real money at risk. It can be useful for learning the interface, testing Expert Advisors and comparing MT4, MT5 and cTrader.

Step 1: Select “Open Demo Account”

Step 2: Complete the Registration Form

Enter the requested information, choose the platform and configure the virtual balance. Demo performance does not guarantee the same result on a live account because execution, slippage and trader behaviour can differ when real money is involved.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

FIBO Group Fees, Spreads and Commissions

FIBO Group uses different pricing models across its accounts. Fixed spreads are available on MT4 Fixed, while NDD accounts use variable spreads with either a separate commission or a wider commission-free spread.

Spreads: advertised from 0.0 pips on selected NDD and cTrader accounts.

advertised from 0.0 pips on selected NDD and cTrader accounts. Fixed spreads: available on MT4 Fixed, with wider starting spreads.

available on MT4 Fixed, with wider starting spreads. Commission: charged on MT4 NDD, MT5 NDD and cTrader structures; the exact rate depends on the account.

charged on MT4 NDD, MT5 NDD and cTrader structures; the exact rate depends on the account. Deposit fees: FIBO Group advertises a no-fee-deposit arrangement, subject to payment-method rules.

FIBO Group advertises a no-fee-deposit arrangement, subject to payment-method rules. Withdrawal fees: payment-provider and method-specific fees can apply.

payment-provider and method-specific fees can apply. Overnight costs: swaps or alternative Islamic-account charges may apply.

swaps or alternative Islamic-account charges may apply. Currency conversion: South African traders may pay conversion costs because ZAR is not listed as a standard account currency.

What are typical FIBO Group spreads?

FIBO Group advertises spreads from 0.0 pips on several NDD accounts, from 0.6 pips on cent accounts, and wider fixed spreads on MT4 Fixed. A “from” spread is not a guaranteed average. Traders should check the live spread during their normal trading session and add any commission and overnight charge.

Does FIBO Group charge commission?

Yes, on selected NDD and cTrader accounts. Other accounts are commission-free but use wider spreads. The fairest comparison is the complete round-trip cost for the same instrument and trade size rather than the spread or commission in isolation.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Low to Medium (depending on account type) 💰 Required Min Deposit $50 – $1,000 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Usually free or low, varies by method 💳 Deposit Fees Usually free or low, varies by method 📝 Average Spread From 0.0 pips (ECN accounts) 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

FIBO Group Trading Platforms

FIBO Group provides MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and cTrader, together with browser and mobile access. The available account type and market range depend on the platform selected.

MetaTrader 4

MT4 is the broker’s broadest account platform and supports cent, fixed-spread and NDD structures. It includes charting, indicators, multiple order types and automated trading through Expert Advisors.

MetaTrader 5

MT5 adds more built-in analytical tools, additional timeframes, market depth and improved strategy testing. FIBO Group offers both MT5 NDD and MT5 Cent structures.

cTrader

cTrader provides depth-of-market data, advanced charting, one-click trading and algorithmic functionality. It is commonly preferred by active traders who want an alternative to MetaTrader.

WebTerminal

The web terminal provides browser access without a desktop installation. It can be convenient for account monitoring and basic trade management, though desktop versions may offer a fuller set of tools.

cTrader Copy

cTrader Copy allows users to allocate funds to strategy providers and copy their trades. Results are not guaranteed, and copying a trader adds strategy-provider, market and drawdown risk.

FIBO Forex Drive

FIBO Forex Drive is designed for mobile account access and market monitoring. Traders should confirm which functions are currently supported and whether full trade management is available on their device.

Which FIBO Group platform is best?

MT4 is the most practical choice for users with older Expert Advisors or fixed-spread strategies. MT5 suits traders wanting newer analytical and testing tools. cTrader is a strong alternative for active traders who prefer its interface, market-depth display, and algorithmic environment.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

FIBO Group Deposits and Withdrawals

FIBO Group lists bank wire transfers, cards, e-wallets and cryptocurrency funding. Available methods include bank transfer, selected card-processing services, Neteller, Skrill, Volet and supported crypto networks. Availability can vary by country, account verification and payment-provider rules.

Direct ZAR accounts are not listed in the main account comparison.

South African traders may pay rand-to-dollar or rand-to-euro conversion costs.

Bank deposits can take several business days.

E-wallet and crypto deposits can be faster after payment confirmation.

Withdrawal charges and processing times vary by method.

Funds may need to be returned through the same payment route used for the deposit.

What deposit methods does FIBO Group accept?

FIBO Group accepts bank transfers, selected cards, e-wallets and cryptocurrencies. The broker advertises compensation of certain deposit charges, but conditions and limits apply. South African clients should check the live client portal because a method shown globally may not be available locally.

How long do FIBO Group withdrawals take?

The time depends on the payment route. Bank withdrawals may take several business days, while some e-wallet or cryptocurrency requests can be completed more quickly after internal processing. Account verification, payment-provider checks, weekends, and blockchain congestion can all affect the final arrival time.

Deposit Methods

💠 Feature 💰 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal 🏦 Payment Methods Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, E-wallets (Skrill, Neteller) Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, E-wallets (Skrill, Neteller) ⏱️ Processing Time Instant to 1–3 business days (depends on method) 1–5 business days (depends on method) 💵 Minimum Amount $50 (varies by account type and method) $50 (varies by method) 💳 Fees Usually free, some methods may charge a small fee Usually free, some methods may charge a small fee

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

FIBO Group Leverage

FIBO Group’s leverage varies sharply by account. MT4 Fixed is listed up to 1:200, several NDD accounts up to 1:400, cTrader Zero Spread up to 1:1000, MT4 Cent up to 1:3000 and MT5 Cent up to 1:5000.

These maximums are not suitable targets for most retail traders. At very high leverage, a small adverse move can use available margin almost immediately. Instrument-specific limits, weekend margin changes and stop-out levels should be checked before every position is opened.

FIBO Group vs XM

🏦 Feature 🏦 Account Types MT4 Cent, MT4 Fixed, MT4 NDD, MT4 NDD No Commission, MT5 NDD, cTrader NDD, cTrader Zero Spread, Islamic Account Standard, Ultra Low, Zero, Micro, Shares (for stocks) ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:3000 (varies by account type) Up to 1:888 (depending on jurisdiction) 💰 Minimum Deposit From $1 (MT4 Cent) $5 for Standard and Ultra Low; $10,000 for Shares 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0 pips; commissions from 0.003% per transaction Spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from $3.50 per standard lot (Zero Account) 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, Spot Metals, Cryptocurrencies, CFDs, US Stocks Forex, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account

FIBO Group competes through account variety, cTrader access and high leverage. XM is structured differently and may provide a different regulatory, account and product experience for South African users. The table should compare the exact legal entity offered to the trader rather than relying only on each brand’s global licences.

Research and Trading Tools

FIBO Group provides market analysis, forecasts, real-time charts, an economic calendar and platform-based analytical tools. MT4, MT5 and cTrader also support custom indicators and automated strategies.

The research package is useful for everyday market monitoring, but traders who need institutional-grade fundamental research, stock reports, or independent portfolio analysis may need additional third-party resources.

FIBO Group Awards

FIBO Group lists several historic awards, including recognition from forex exhibitions and industry events. Many of the awards displayed are older, so they should be presented with the awarding organisation, category and year rather than as evidence of current regulatory safety or service quality.

FIBO Group Sign-Up Bonus

FIBO Group’s current promotions page states that no promotions are available at the moment. Traders should not rely on older bonus claims or archived offers when opening an account.

Promotions can change, and separate terms may appear in the broker’s document library. Any future bonus should be reviewed carefully for minimum deposit, trading volume, withdrawal and margin conditions before it is accepted.

FIBO Group Customer Support

FIBO Group provides support through its website, live chat and published contact channels. Its registration guidance directs clients to live chat when phone-verification problems occur.

Support access is useful, but an unresolved South African complaint may not have the same local escalation path available through an FSCA-regulated provider. Traders should retain transaction records, correspondence and account statements in case a dispute develops.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

FIBO Group for South African Traders

South African residents may be able to open an account, subject to FIBO Group’s current acceptance policy. The broker does not list South Africa among the headline restricted countries on its website, but eligibility should still be confirmed during registration.

The main local disadvantages are the lack of FSCA regulation, no standard ZAR account in the published account comparison, and no clearly advertised South African instant electronic funds transfer method. Deposits in USD or EUR can expose traders to bank, payment-provider and exchange-rate costs.

Who Should Consider FIBO Group?

FIBO Group may suit experienced traders who want MT4, MT5 and cTrader, several execution and pricing models, cent accounts, PAMM services or high-leverage flexibility. It may also appeal to users who understand offshore regulation and are comfortable managing currency-conversion and payment-method risks.

It is less suitable for beginners who want straightforward account selection, low leverage, direct ZAR funding and FSCA protection. A locally regulated broker is generally the more comfortable starting point for a cautious South African retail trader.

Conclusion FIBO Group offers a broad account range, three established platforms and trading conditions that can suit very different strategies. Its long operating history and BVI FSC licence give it more credibility than an unregulated offshore broker. The trade-off is local protection. The reviewed entity is not FSCA regulated, does not provide a standard ZAR account and offers leverage that can be dangerously high. FIBO Group may be workable for experienced, risk-aware traders, but it is not the strongest first choice for South Africans who prioritise local oversight and simpler funding.

Review Methodology

This review considers FIBO Group’s regulatory status, legal entity, account types, published spreads and commissions, leverage, platforms, product range, deposits and withdrawals, customer support and suitability for South African traders. Broker claims are identified where independent verification is limited. Details were checked against FIBO Group’s official website and should be verified again before account opening because conditions can change.

Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of all deposited funds. High leverage magnifies both gains and losses and can cause a position to be closed quickly. This review provides general information and is not personalised financial advice or a recommendation to open an account.

You might also like:

FIBO Group Fees and Spreads

FIBO Group Islamic Account Overview

FIBO Group Minimum Deposit

FIBO Group Sign-up Bonus

Frequently Asked Questions

Is FIBO Group regulated?

Yes. FIBO Group Ltd is regulated by the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission under licence number SIBA/L/13/1063. That is offshore regulation, not FSCA authorisation. South African traders have no local complaint route, no Ombud access and no FSCA investor protection. That is a significant gap — always confirm the exact legal entity and accepted deposit methods before sending money.

Is FIBO Group available in South Africa?

South African residents can generally register with FIBO Group, but availability is not the same as local regulatory authorisation. The broker holds no FSCA licence, so SA traders fall under BVI offshore oversight. Confirm the legal entity, supported payment methods and exact account conditions before depositing any funds. No FSCA protection or local dispute route applies if something goes wrong.

What is the FIBO Group minimum deposit?

The FIBO Group minimum deposit starts at 1 cent on MT4 Cent and MT5 Cent accounts — genuinely low entry points for new traders. Standard MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts require $50, while the PAMM managed-account service starts at $300. Those are broker-set minimums. Individual payment providers may impose their own higher limits, so check the funding table before committing.

Which trading platforms does FIBO Group offer?

FIBO Group offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and cTrader across desktop, browser and mobile. MT4 covers the widest range of account types. MT5 adds newer analytical tools and an upgraded strategy tester. cTrader provides depth-of-market data and native algorithmic trading features. All three platforms support dedicated mobile apps for iOS and Android, giving traders flexibility across devices and operating systems.

What markets can you trade with FIBO Group?

FIBO Group covers forex, metals, cryptocurrency CFDs and selected US stock CFDs. The range depends on your account type and chosen platform — not all instruments are accessible on every structure. Cent accounts tend to be limited to forex and metals only. Contract specifications, margin requirements and trading hours should always be verified in the platform before opening any position.

Does FIBO Group offer a ZAR account?

No. FIBO Group does not list a ZAR-denominated account. Account currencies include USD, EUR, and cent-denominated USD, with some alternative units on selected MT4 structures. South African traders depositing in rand will face currency conversion on every transaction. That adds a cost layer that compounds over time. Factor conversion spreads into your overall trading cost calculation before funding any account.

What leverage does FIBO Group offer?

FIBO Group leverage ranges from 1:200 on the MT4 Fixed account up to 1:5000 on MT5 Cent. NDD accounts are capped at 1:400, while cTrader Zero Spread reaches 1:1000. These are published maximums — actual leverage may differ by instrument and account balance. Higher leverage multiplies both gains and losses. Use it carefully and never trade at the maximum setting.

Does FIBO Group charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

FIBO Group advertises no deposit fees and partial compensation of payment-system charges, subject to conditions. Withdrawal costs vary by method — e-wallets, bank wire transfers and cryptocurrency networks each carry different charges. Third-party processors, card issuers and correspondent banks may still add fees on top. Review the current payment schedule and confirm totals with your provider before initiating any transaction.

Does FIBO Group offer an Islamic account?

FIBO Group lists Islamic swap-free treatment on selected MT4 accounts, including MT4 Fixed and certain NDD types. It is not available across every account structure. Availability, restricted instruments, and administrative charges in place of swaps vary. Traders requiring Sharia-compliant trading should confirm eligibility, the full list of restricted instruments and exact swap-free terms directly with FIBO Group before opening positions.

Is FIBO Group suitable for beginners?

FIBO Group's cent accounts and demo platforms make it accessible for beginners trading with smaller amounts. The concern is the offshore regulatory structure, a wide and complex account range, and leverage reaching 1:5000 — all of which amplify risk. Beginners should stick to low leverage, use a demo first, and seriously consider an FSCA-regulated alternative with simpler local funding options.

Sources Checked