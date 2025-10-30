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Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. JSE: DCP
R28.80 ▼ -0.28 (-0.96%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
29.82
Prev close
28.80
Day range
28.64 - 29.82
Volume
1 665 764
52-wk range
28.23 – 30.74
Market cap
24.77bn
P/E Ratio
25.33
EPS (ZARc)
113.70
Dividend Yield
1.57%
DPS (ZARc)
45 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap24.77bn
EPS113.70
P/E ratio25.33
Div. yield1.57%
DPS 45 (cps)
Issued shares860.08m
52-week range
R 28.23 R 30.74
R28.80
Price overview
Open29.82
Previous close28.80
Day range28.64 - 29.82
Volume1 665 764
52-week range28.23 – 30.74
Change▼ -0.28 (-0.96%)
P/E ratio25.33
EPS113.70
Dividend 45 (cps)
Dividend yield1.57%
Important dates
  • Aug 2025 Interim
    Released 30 Oct 2025
  • Interim Div 0.2941734 ZAR
    Decl 30 Oct 2025, LDT 18 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 0.2941734 ZAR
    Decl 30 Oct 2025, Pay 24 Nov 2025
  • Feb 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Feb 2026 Final
    Released 29 May 2026
  • Final Div 0.1591872 ZAR
    Decl 29 May 2026, LDT 15 Jun 2026
  • Final Div 0.1591872 ZAR
    Decl 29 May 2026, Pay 22 Jun 2026
  • Aug 2026
    Half Year
  • Aug 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 30 Oct
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.2941734 ZAR
    Decl 30 Oct 2026, LDT 18 Nov 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.2941734 ZAR
    Decl 30 Oct 2026, Pay 24 Nov 2026
  • Feb 2027
    Next Year End
  • Feb 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 28 May
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.1591872 ZAR
    Decl 29 May 2027, LDT 15 Jun 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.1591872 ZAR
    Decl 29 May 2027, Pay 22 Jun 2027
  • 30 Jul 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Aug 2027
    Half Year
Financial results
ZAR million Feb 26 Feb 25
Turnover 42 825.80 39 172.30
Attributable Income 978.90 1 179.80
Market Cap (ZARm) 31 823.10 28 090.40
EPS (ZARc) 114.20 137.60
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 113.70 137.50
DPS (ZARc) 45.34 54.83
Latest SENS announcements
  • Dis-Chem - results of annual general meeting
    2026-07-31 17:43:22
    Dis-Chem shareholders approved all resolutions at the AGM held on 31 July 2026. The meeting was attended by 93% of voteable shares, representing 92% of issued shares. Key approvals included all ordinary resolutions, with most receiving over 99% support, and two special resolutions, with approval rates of 87.82% and 98.98%. Notably, Resolution 8 received only 39.57% support. The results reflect strong shareholder backing for the company's governance and strategic proposals.
  • Dischem - directorate change
    2026-07-24 17:08:13
    The board of directors of the Company hereby advises shareholders of the resignation of Mr Ivan Saltzman from his position as non-executive director, with effect from 23 July 2026.
  • Dischem - directorate change
    2026-07-20 12:08:41
    Dischem informed shareholders that Saul Saltzman will resign as a non-executive director effective 17 July 2026, following his transition to a non-executive director role on 27 February 2026. Consequently, ordinary resolution 4.1 will not be presented for voting at the upcoming annual general meeting on 31 July 2026.
  • Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. - Dealings in Securities
    2026-07-06 10:18:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. - Dealings in Securities
    2026-07-03 17:30:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
CLICKS (CLS) R 200.74 -0.21%
DIS-CHEM (DCP) R 28.80 -0.96%

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Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. price forecast remains anchored by the latest data, with charts and the price today in rands at R29 per share shaping the near-term graph for traders watching growth and prediction signals. On the buy or sell question, the dividend outlook, payout profile, and preference shares context matter for anyone checking what is for sale, because the cost of entry can be assessed against the share code DCP and its current market data. Investors comparing how to buy through an online trading account on the JSE should review trading conditions carefully before deciding whether the stock is for sale or fit for purchase.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerDis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. (DCP)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryConsumer Staples / Pharmaceutical Retail
Current PriceR29.00
Market CapitalizationR25.01bn
P/E Ratio25.58
Dividend Yield1.56%
Trading Volume (Live Data)21 696
Recent Price Change-0.28
Data As Of2026-08-28 10:04:35

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR29.00, down 0.28 from the previous close
Market CapR25.01bn, indicating a large market presence
P/E Ratio25.58, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield1.56, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the latest live price move and volume

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral. The latest trade at R29.00, together with volume of 21 696, points to a market that is active but not overheated. The -0.28 move suggests near-term caution, yet the stated market cap and dividend yield support a stable base if buying interest strengthens. A break above recent resistance would improve momentum.

Bearish pressure would likely build if sellers keep control below the current price per share, especially if turnover stays subdued. For today’s traders, the clearest signal is whether the share can absorb supply and reclaim the prior close. Until then, the setup looks range-bound rather than decisively trending.

FAQ on Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. shares?
Answer: Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. shares are equity interests in a JSE-listed consumer staples retailer focused on pharmaceutical retail. The live data show DCP at R29.00, with a market cap of R25.01bn, and this gives investors direct exposure to the company’s trading performance.

Q2: How can I buy Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy DCP through a JSE-approved broker or platform using a trading account. Based on today’s price of R29.00 and volume of 21 696, investors should compare costs, confirm the share code DCP, and place a purchase order through their account.

Q3: What affects the price of Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price per share is influenced by demand, trading volume, sector sentiment, and valuation metrics such as the 25.58 P/E ratio. Today’s move to R29.00, down 0.28, shows that active trading can quickly shift the share price.

Q4: Does Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data show a dividend yield of 1.56%. That suggests the share does pay dividends, although the exact payout can vary over time. At a R29.00 share price, income-focused investors may view the yield as a useful part of total return.

Q5: How can I track my Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track DCP through your trading account, JSE market data pages, and portfolio tools that show price, volume, and dividend updates. The current data point of R29.00, a 1.56% dividend yield, and 21 696 in volume provide a live benchmark for monitoring performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. share price?
Answer: The latest movement to R29.00, with a -0.28 change and volume of 21 696, suggests trading flow is affecting the price. The 25.58 P/E ratio and R25.01bn market capitalization also shape how investors judge valuation and risk.

Q7: Is Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: The answer depends on your goal. DCP trades at R29.00, carries a 1.56% dividend yield, and has a large R25.01bn market cap. Those features can suit investors seeking stability, but the 25.58 P/E means valuation should still be watched carefully.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data show a R29.00 price, a -0.28 move, and moderate trading volume of 21 696. That makes the share reasonable to watch, but buyers should wait for confirmation from the chart and volume before deciding on a purchase.

Q9: How much does one Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. share costs R29.00 today. The price per share has eased by 0.28, so traders comparing entry points may want to weigh the current quote against the 25.58 P/E ratio and the 1.56% dividend yield.

Q10: How to sell Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell DCP shares, log into your trading account, select the JSE-listed share code DCP, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With volume at 21 696 and the share at R29.00, liquidity appears sufficient for normal trade execution.

How to Buy Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. Shares Step by Step

• Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

• Verify your account via email or phone number.

• Set up 2FA for account security.

• Complete KYC verification.

• Review the trading dashboard and market tools.

• Deposit fiat into your trading account.

• Search for DCP and place your purchase or trade order.

• Monitor the price per share, dividend updates, and execution costs.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move BELOW the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Dis-Chem Shares
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