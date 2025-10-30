Dischem informed shareholders that Saul Saltzman will resign as a non-executive director effective 17 July 2026, following his transition to a non-executive director role on 27 February 2026. Consequently, ordinary resolution 4.1 will not be presented for voting at the upcoming annual general meeting on 31 July 2026.

The board of directors of the Company hereby advises shareholders of the resignation of Mr Ivan Saltzman from his position as non-executive director, with effect from 23 July 2026.

Dis-Chem shareholders approved all resolutions at the AGM held on 31 July 2026. The meeting was attended by 93% of voteable shares, representing 92% of issued shares. Key approvals included all ordinary resolutions, with most receiving over 99% support, and two special resolutions, with approval rates of 87.82% and 98.98%. Notably, Resolution 8 received only 39.57% support. The results reflect strong shareholder backing for the company's governance and strategic proposals.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. price forecast remains anchored by the latest data, with charts and the price today in rands at R29 per share shaping the near-term graph for traders watching growth and prediction signals. On the buy or sell question, the dividend outlook, payout profile, and preference shares context matter for anyone checking what is for sale, because the cost of entry can be assessed against the share code DCP and its current market data. Investors comparing how to buy through an online trading account on the JSE should review trading conditions carefully before deciding whether the stock is for sale or fit for purchase.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. (DCP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Staples / Pharmaceutical Retail Current Price R29.00 Market Capitalization R25.01bn P/E Ratio 25.58 Dividend Yield 1.56% Trading Volume (Live Data) 21 696 Recent Price Change -0.28 Data As Of 2026-08-28 10:04:35

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R29.00, down 0.28 from the previous close Market Cap R25.01bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 25.58, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 1.56, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest live price move and volume

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral. The latest trade at R29.00, together with volume of 21 696, points to a market that is active but not overheated. The -0.28 move suggests near-term caution, yet the stated market cap and dividend yield support a stable base if buying interest strengthens. A break above recent resistance would improve momentum.

Bearish pressure would likely build if sellers keep control below the current price per share, especially if turnover stays subdued. For today’s traders, the clearest signal is whether the share can absorb supply and reclaim the prior close. Until then, the setup looks range-bound rather than decisively trending.

FAQ on Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. shares?

Answer: Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. shares are equity interests in a JSE-listed consumer staples retailer focused on pharmaceutical retail. The live data show DCP at R29.00, with a market cap of R25.01bn, and this gives investors direct exposure to the company’s trading performance.

Q2: How can I buy Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy DCP through a JSE-approved broker or platform using a trading account. Based on today’s price of R29.00 and volume of 21 696, investors should compare costs, confirm the share code DCP, and place a purchase order through their account.

Q3: What affects the price of Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price per share is influenced by demand, trading volume, sector sentiment, and valuation metrics such as the 25.58 P/E ratio. Today’s move to R29.00, down 0.28, shows that active trading can quickly shift the share price.

Q4: Does Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data show a dividend yield of 1.56%. That suggests the share does pay dividends, although the exact payout can vary over time. At a R29.00 share price, income-focused investors may view the yield as a useful part of total return.

Q5: How can I track my Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track DCP through your trading account, JSE market data pages, and portfolio tools that show price, volume, and dividend updates. The current data point of R29.00, a 1.56% dividend yield, and 21 696 in volume provide a live benchmark for monitoring performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. share price?

Answer: The latest movement to R29.00, with a -0.28 change and volume of 21 696, suggests trading flow is affecting the price. The 25.58 P/E ratio and R25.01bn market capitalization also shape how investors judge valuation and risk.

Q7: Is Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: The answer depends on your goal. DCP trades at R29.00, carries a 1.56% dividend yield, and has a large R25.01bn market cap. Those features can suit investors seeking stability, but the 25.58 P/E means valuation should still be watched carefully.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show a R29.00 price, a -0.28 move, and moderate trading volume of 21 696. That makes the share reasonable to watch, but buyers should wait for confirmation from the chart and volume before deciding on a purchase.

Q9: How much does one Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. share costs R29.00 today. The price per share has eased by 0.28, so traders comparing entry points may want to weigh the current quote against the 25.58 P/E ratio and the 1.56% dividend yield.

Q10: How to sell Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell DCP shares, log into your trading account, select the JSE-listed share code DCP, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With volume at 21 696 and the share at R29.00, liquidity appears sufficient for normal trade execution.

How to Buy Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. Shares Step by Step

• Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

• Verify your account via email or phone number.

• Set up 2FA for account security.

• Complete KYC verification.

• Review the trading dashboard and market tools.

• Deposit fiat into your trading account.

• Search for DCP and place your purchase or trade order.

• Monitor the price per share, dividend updates, and execution costs.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move BELOW the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.