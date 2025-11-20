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Delta Property Fund Ltd. JSE: DLT
R0.40 ▲ 0.01 (2.56%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
0.41
Prev close
0.40
Day range
0.38 - 0.41
Volume
100 974
52-wk range
0.35 – 0.41
Market cap
285.69m
P/E Ratio
2.68
EPS (ZARc)
14.90
Dividend Yield
–%
DPS (ZARc)
12
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap285.69m
EPS14.90
P/E ratio2.68
Div. yield–%
DPS 12
Issued shares714.24m
52-week range
R 0.35 R 0.41
R0.40
Price overview
Open0.41
Previous close0.40
Day range0.38 - 0.41
Volume100 974
52-week range0.35 – 0.41
Change▲ 0.01 (2.56%)
P/E ratio2.68
EPS14.90
Dividend 12
Dividend yield–%
Important dates
  • Aug 2025 Interim
    Released 20 Nov 2025
  • Feb 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Feb 2026 Final
    Released 29 May 2026
  • Aug 2026
    Half Year
  • Aug 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 20 Nov
  • Feb 2027
    Next Year End
  • Feb 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 28 May
  • Aug 2027
    Half Year
  • 27 Aug 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
Financial results
ZAR million Feb 26 Feb 25
Turnover 1 147.90 1 143.40
Attributable Income 127 -104.20
Market Cap (ZARm) 271.40 135.70
EPS (ZARc) 17.80 -14.60
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 14.90 10.40
DPS (ZARc) 0 0
Latest SENS announcements
  • Delprop - results of annual general meeting
    2026-08-27 15:06:12
    Delta shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting held on 27 August 2026. Out of 714 237 410 shares in issue, 66.56% were represented. Key approvals included the remuneration policy, re-elections of directors, appointment of auditors, and committee memberships, with over 99.998% voting in favour of most resolutions. A notable exception was the approval of financial assistance for securities subscription, which received 98.66% support from 42.75% of shares in issue. The meeting also approved non-executive directors’ fees and loans to related companies.
  • Delprop - proposed disposal and update
    2026-07-21 12:47:57
    The Company has entered into a sale of letting enterprise agreement with NXTGEN Student Housing (Pty) Ltd., to dispose of the property situated at 1077 Arcadia Street, Hatfield, Pretoria, Gauteng, including immovable assets, known as 'Hatfield Forum East', for a cash consideration of R35.0 million. Voluntary announcement regarding the successful transfer of In2Fruit and 88 Field Street Delta shareholders are further advised that the Company has now successfully concluded the disposal and transfer of Erf 1281 Ekurhuleni ('In2Fruit') to Middle Road Property (Pty) Ltd. (as previously announced on 28 October 2024) and Erf 11784 Durban ('88 Field Street') to Jordisys (Pty) Ltd. (as previously announced on 11 April 2025). The net proceeds of the disposals of In2Fruit and 88 Field Street have been utilised to settle outstanding debt in respect of those properties.
  • Delta Property Fund Ltd. - CANCELLATION OF S524376
    2026-07-21 12:44:59
    Delta Property Fund Ltd. - CANCELLATION OF S524376 Proposed disposal of Hatfield Forum East and update on successful transfer of In2Fruit and 88 Field Street SENS Announcement Classification: 1. Disposal 2. Category 2
  • Delta - proposed disposals
    2026-07-21 10:38:59
    Delta shareholders were advised that the Company has entered into a sale of letting enterprise agreement with NXTGEN Student Housing (Pty) Ltd., to dispose of the property situated at 1077 Arcadia Street, Hatfield, Pretoria, Gauteng, including immovable assets, known as 'Hatfield Forum East', for a cash consideration of R35.0 million.
  • Delprop - B-BBEE annual compliance report
    2026-07-07 16:03:34
    Shareholders were notified that Delta's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act annual compliance report is available at: deltafund.co.za/b-bbee/.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
TEX (TEX) R 3.07 +9.64%
DELPROP (DLT) R 0.40 +2.56%

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Delta Property Fund Ltd. price forecast remains tightly tied to its current price today in rands at R0.39, with charts and graph signals showing a flat tape and limited momentum. The dividend profile, payout outlook, and ordinary share data suggest investors should weigh buy or sell decisions carefully, especially where preference shares, for sale liquidity, and overall growth expectations are concerned. For traders asking how to buy, the share code DLT can be accessed online through a regulated trading account on the JSE, where trading cost, data quality, and execution speed shape any near-term prediction.

Delta Property Fund Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerDelta Property Fund Ltd. (DLT)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryReal Estate / Diversified REIT
Current PriceR0.39
Market CapitalizationR278.55m
P/E Ratio2.62
Dividend Yield
Trading Volume (Live Data)Not provided
Recent Price Change0
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00

Delta Property Fund Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR0.39, unchanged from the previous close
Market CapR278.55m, indicating a small-cap market presence
P/E Ratio2.62, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield–, not currently showing an income yield in the supplied data
VolatilityLow, based on the 0 recent price change

Delta Property Fund Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The immediate setup looks neutral-to-cautious. With the share holding at R0.39 and no reported price change, momentum is muted. A clearer directional move would likely need stronger volume, a shift in JSE property sentiment, or a change in earnings and distribution expectations.

FAQ on Delta Property Fund Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares?
Answer: Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under DLT. Based on the supplied data, the price per share is R0.39, the market cap is R278.55m, and the P/E ratio is 2.62, placing it in small-cap territory.

Q2: How can I buy Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares through a JSE-regulated trading account that supports the DLT share code. The current price per share is R0.39, so you’d place a purchase order at or near that level, subject to market liquidity and fees.

Q3: What affects the price of Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares is influenced by the current JSE valuation, the small R278.55m market cap, the 2.62 P/E ratio, and investor demand. With recent price change at 0, trading activity and sector sentiment appear restrained.

Q4: Does Delta Property Fund Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: The supplied live data shows dividend yield as –, so there’s no visible dividend yield available in this snapshot. Investors should treat the share as lacking an indicated income metric today, even though the stock remains listed and actively tracked on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares through your brokerage dashboard using the DLT ticker on the JSE. Monitor the price today at R0.39, the 2.62 P/E ratio, and dividend fields, though the current yield is shown as – in the data provided.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Delta Property Fund Ltd. share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by the R0.39 trading level, the unchanged recent price move of 0, and the modest R278.55m market capitalization. The low P/E ratio of 2.62 may also influence valuation expectations among active traders.

Q7: Is Delta Property Fund Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: It may appeal to investors who focus on valuation, because the price per share is R0.39 and the P/E ratio is 2.62. However, the lack of a stated dividend yield and flat recent change mean the case to buy is not strong on momentum alone.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based strictly on the live data, buying today would be a cautious decision. The share is at R0.39, volume is not provided, recent change is 0, and the dividend yield is –, so confirmation from stronger trading evidence would help.

Q9: How much does one Delta Property Fund Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Delta Property Fund Ltd. share costs R0.39 today on the JSE, according to the supplied live data. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of R278.55m and a P/E ratio of 2.62, with no dividend yield shown.

Q10: How to sell Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, select DLT on the JSE, and place a sell order at your chosen price. The current price is R0.39, so execution will depend on available buyers and market liquidity.

How to Buy Delta Property Fund Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Delta Property Fund Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Delta Property Fund Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Delta Property Fund Shares
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