Delta shareholders were advised that the Company has entered into a sale of letting enterprise agreement with NXTGEN Student Housing (Pty) Ltd., to dispose of the property situated at 1077 Arcadia Street, Hatfield, Pretoria, Gauteng, including immovable assets, known as 'Hatfield Forum East', for a cash consideration of R35.0 million.

Delta Property Fund Ltd. - CANCELLATION OF S524376 Proposed disposal of Hatfield Forum East and update on successful transfer of In2Fruit and 88 Field Street SENS Announcement Classification: 1. Disposal 2. Category 2

The Company has entered into a sale of letting enterprise agreement with NXTGEN Student Housing (Pty) Ltd., to dispose of the property situated at 1077 Arcadia Street, Hatfield, Pretoria, Gauteng, including immovable assets, known as 'Hatfield Forum East', for a cash consideration of R35.0 million. Voluntary announcement regarding the successful transfer of In2Fruit and 88 Field Street Delta shareholders are further advised that the Company has now successfully concluded the disposal and transfer of Erf 1281 Ekurhuleni ('In2Fruit') to Middle Road Property (Pty) Ltd. (as previously announced on 28 October 2024) and Erf 11784 Durban ('88 Field Street') to Jordisys (Pty) Ltd. (as previously announced on 11 April 2025). The net proceeds of the disposals of In2Fruit and 88 Field Street have been utilised to settle outstanding debt in respect of those properties.

Delta shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting held on 27 August 2026. Out of 714 237 410 shares in issue, 66.56% were represented. Key approvals included the remuneration policy, re-elections of directors, appointment of auditors, and committee memberships, with over 99.998% voting in favour of most resolutions. A notable exception was the approval of financial assistance for securities subscription, which received 98.66% support from 42.75% of shares in issue. The meeting also approved non-executive directors’ fees and loans to related companies.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Delta Property Fund Ltd. price forecast remains tightly tied to its current price today in rands at R0.39, with charts and graph signals showing a flat tape and limited momentum. The dividend profile, payout outlook, and ordinary share data suggest investors should weigh buy or sell decisions carefully, especially where preference shares, for sale liquidity, and overall growth expectations are concerned. For traders asking how to buy, the share code DLT can be accessed online through a regulated trading account on the JSE, where trading cost, data quality, and execution speed shape any near-term prediction.

Delta Property Fund Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Delta Property Fund Ltd. (DLT) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Diversified REIT Current Price R0.39 Market Capitalization R278.55m P/E Ratio 2.62 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Delta Property Fund Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R0.39, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R278.55m, indicating a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio 2.62, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, not currently showing an income yield in the supplied data Volatility Low, based on the 0 recent price change

Delta Property Fund Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The immediate setup looks neutral-to-cautious. With the share holding at R0.39 and no reported price change, momentum is muted. A clearer directional move would likely need stronger volume, a shift in JSE property sentiment, or a change in earnings and distribution expectations.

FAQ on Delta Property Fund Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under DLT. Based on the supplied data, the price per share is R0.39, the market cap is R278.55m, and the P/E ratio is 2.62, placing it in small-cap territory.

Q2: How can I buy Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares through a JSE-regulated trading account that supports the DLT share code. The current price per share is R0.39, so you’d place a purchase order at or near that level, subject to market liquidity and fees.

Q3: What affects the price of Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares is influenced by the current JSE valuation, the small R278.55m market cap, the 2.62 P/E ratio, and investor demand. With recent price change at 0, trading activity and sector sentiment appear restrained.

Q4: Does Delta Property Fund Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The supplied live data shows dividend yield as –, so there’s no visible dividend yield available in this snapshot. Investors should treat the share as lacking an indicated income metric today, even though the stock remains listed and actively tracked on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares through your brokerage dashboard using the DLT ticker on the JSE. Monitor the price today at R0.39, the 2.62 P/E ratio, and dividend fields, though the current yield is shown as – in the data provided.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Delta Property Fund Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the R0.39 trading level, the unchanged recent price move of 0, and the modest R278.55m market capitalization. The low P/E ratio of 2.62 may also influence valuation expectations among active traders.

Q7: Is Delta Property Fund Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: It may appeal to investors who focus on valuation, because the price per share is R0.39 and the P/E ratio is 2.62. However, the lack of a stated dividend yield and flat recent change mean the case to buy is not strong on momentum alone.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on the live data, buying today would be a cautious decision. The share is at R0.39, volume is not provided, recent change is 0, and the dividend yield is –, so confirmation from stronger trading evidence would help.

Q9: How much does one Delta Property Fund Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Delta Property Fund Ltd. share costs R0.39 today on the JSE, according to the supplied live data. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of R278.55m and a P/E ratio of 2.62, with no dividend yield shown.

Q10: How to sell Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Delta Property Fund Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, select DLT on the JSE, and place a sell order at your chosen price. The current price is R0.39, so execution will depend on available buyers and market liquidity.

How to Buy Delta Property Fund Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Delta Property Fund Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Delta Property Fund Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.