Datatec, announced that Saleh Mayet will succeed Deepa Sita as Chair of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee (ARCC) on 1 August 2026.

Datatec has acquired 100% of Loial, a New Mexico-based cybersecurity and managed services provider, through its subsidiary Logicalis USA, effective 31 July 2026. The acquisition enhances Logicalis USA’s cybersecurity capabilities and establishes a new location in New Mexico, expanding its presence in the Southwest. Loial is a recognised Splunk partner serving industries such as energy, utilities, government, and healthcare. This voluntary acquisition aligns with Datatec’s growth strategy, though it does not require shareholder approval under JSE rules.

Datatec has declared a special cash dividend of 2 900 cents per share, totalling R7 053 380 522 (approximately USD435 million), payable to shareholders on Monday, 19 October 2026. Shareholders can also opt for a scrip distribution, receiving fully paid new shares based on the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the shares over a 30-day period ending 5 October 2026, less the dividend amount. The dividend will be subject to a 20% dividend withholding tax for South African residents. The distribution is subject to exchange control approval.

Datatec announced a special cash dividend of 2 900 cents per share, totalling R7 053 380 522 (approximately USD435 million), payable to shareholders on the record date of 16 October 2026. Shareholders can also elect to receive a scrip distribution of fully paid new Datatec ordinary shares, calculated based on the volume weighted average price (VWAP) over a 30-day period ending 5 October 2026, less the dividend amount. The distribution ratio and related details will be announced on 6 October 2026. The salient dates pertaining to the special cash dividend and the scrip distribution alternative, also contained in the circular, are set out below: *Last day to trade in order to be eligible for the special cash dividend and the scrip distribution alternative - Tuesday, 13 October 2026 *Shares trade “ex” the special cash dividend and the scrip distribution alternative on Wednesday, 14 October 2026 *Special cash dividend payments made, CSDP/broker accounts credited/updated with scrip distribution shares on Monday, 19 October 2026

The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.

Datatec Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Datatec Ltd. price forecast remains constructive on the back of supportive charts and a stabilising graph pattern, with today’s price today in rands at R81.41. The data points to measured growth rather than a sharp move, so investors weighing buy or sell decisions should note the dividend profile, the cost of entry, and the fact that preference shares are not the main story here. For those checking how to buy the share code DTC on the jse, a suitable trading account and online trading setup can make the trading process straightforward, whether the stock is for sale or being monitored for a better entry. Overall, the prediction is balanced, with the market watching payout consistency, price action, and liquidity before committing fresh capital.

Datatec Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Datatec Ltd. (DTC) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Technology / IT Services Current Price R81.41 Market Capitalization R19.80bn P/E Ratio 11.75 Dividend Yield 4.91% Trading Volume (Live Data) 114 143 Recent Price Change 0.01 Data as of 2026-08-28 10:04:58

Datatec Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R81.41, reflecting a 0.01 change from the previous close. Market Cap R19.80bn, indicating a large market presence. P/E Ratio 11.75, suggesting fair valuation. Dividend Yield 4.91%, attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Moderate, supported by live volume of 114 143 shares.

Datatec Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish then neutral: the current price at R81.41, paired with a modest 0.01 change and solid turnover, suggests a steady tape rather than a breakout surge. The P/E of 11.75 and dividend yield of 4.91% support a stable profile, while broader JSE sentiment and technology-sector risk appetite remain the main short-term swing factors.

FAQ on Datatec Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Datatec Ltd. shares?

Answer: Datatec Ltd. shares are ordinary equity in Datatec Ltd. on the JSE under ticker DTC. The live price is R81.41, the market cap is R19.80bn, and the volume of 114 143 shows active trading interest today.

Q2: How can I buy Datatec Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Datatec Ltd. shares through a JSE-supported trading account using ticker DTC. At R81.41 per share, the purchase decision should reflect the 11.75 P/E, the 4.91% dividend yield, and your preferred entry price today.

Q3: What affects the price of Datatec Ltd. shares?

Answer: Datatec Ltd. shares move with live volume, valuation, and market sentiment. The current price of R81.41, a 0.01 change, a P/E of 11.75, and a market cap of R19.80bn all help explain today’s pricing.

Q4: Does Datatec Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Datatec Ltd. shows a dividend yield of 4.91%, which indicates dividend-paying characteristics. With the share priced at R81.41 and market cap at R19.80bn, income seekers can compare payout appeal against price movement and valuation.

Q5: How can I track my Datatec Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track DTC on your brokerage dashboard and monitor the current price of R81.41, the 4.91% dividend yield, and the 114 143 traded shares today. That combination helps investors follow both capital performance and dividend-related updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Datatec Ltd. share price?

Answer: The Datatec Ltd. share price is being shaped by its R81.41 level, the tiny 0.01 move, and the 114 143-share volume. The 11.75 P/E and R19.80bn market cap also frame current investor expectations and trading behaviour.

Q7: Is Datatec Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Datatec Ltd. can appeal to buyers who value moderate valuation and dividend income. At R81.41, with a 11.75 P/E and 4.91% yield, the share looks reasonable rather than cheap, so fit depends on your strategy.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Datatec Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s data, buying Datatec Ltd. shares is a cautious rather than aggressive choice. The R81.41 price, 0.01 move, and 114 143 volume suggest stability, while the 4.91% yield may support patient buyers.

Q9: How much does one Datatec Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Datatec Ltd. share costs R81.41 today. That price per share sits alongside a 11.75 P/E, R19.80bn market cap, and 4.91% dividend yield, giving investors a clear snapshot before they trade or purchase.

Q10: How to sell Datatec Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Datatec Ltd. shares, use your trading account, select DTC, and place a sell order at the market or chosen limit. With the share at R81.41 and volume at 114 143, liquidity is currently present for execution.

How to Buy Datatec Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-ready platform.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC checks to get verified.

Explore the trading dashboard and order ticket.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Search for DTC and choose your preferred price per share.

Place your buy order and monitor execution.

Datatec Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Datatec Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R81.41 and BUY on weakness BELOW the recent support zone. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.