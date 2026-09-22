City Index Sign Up Bonus is not offered. City Index also does not offer a welcome bonus, a deposit bonus, or the advantage of a no-deposit bonus when traders register a real account for the first time.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

City Index Sign-Up Bonus - Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

City Index is an award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider that has been operating in the global financial markets for over 40 years.

Known for its strong reputation and regulatory compliance, the broker offers a robust and reliable trading environment to both beginner and experienced traders.

With a global presence and offices in major financial hubs, City Index provides access to a wide range of markets, including forex, indices, shares, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

City Index Sign-Up Bonus

does not offer a Sign Up Bonus. City Index (UK) also does not offer a welcome bonus, a deposit bonus, or the advantage of a no-deposit bonus when traders register a real account for the first time.

🔎 Broker 🎉 Sign-Up Bonus No 🎁 Welcome Bonus No ❤️ Deposit Bonus No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

City Index StoneX Marketing Partnerships

The City Index brand is part of the StoneX Marketing Partnerships programme, which allows affiliates and partners to earn commissions by promoting its trading services.

Partners can monetise their traffic by referring clients to a globally regulated platform offering over 13,500 markets, including forex, indices, shares, and commodities.

The programme provides competitive CPA earnings (up to $1,000 per qualified client), along with marketing tools, support teams, and access to advanced trading technology, making it attractive for digital marketers and financial content creators.

Two brands, one partner

City Index

City Index is a UK-regulated trading provider offering spread betting (UK only), CFDs, and forex trading across more than 13,500 global markets.

Traders gain access to 84 currency pairs alongside indices, shares, commodities, and forex, all supported by tight spreads, low margin requirements, and fast execution speeds.

Its award-winning platform delivers powerful trading tools and reliable performance, making it suitable for both beginner and advanced traders.

Through its Marketing Partnerships programme, partners can promote a trusted, technology-driven brand with strong global recognition

FOREX.com

FOREX.com is a globally regulated market leader operating across major financial regions, including the US, UK, EU, and Asia-Pacific.

It offers online trading in forex and CFDs, with access to thousands of markets, including 84 currency pairs, indices, commodities, equities, and Bitcoin (availability varies by region).

Known for tight spreads, efficient execution, and reliable pricing, FOREX.com combines advanced trading technology with an award-winning platform.

Its Marketing Partnerships programme enables partners to leverage a well-established brand with broad international reach and strong trading infrastructure.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

City Index at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered London, United Kingdom 📅 Year Founded 1983 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade USA (retail accounts), Belgium, North Korea, Iran, and other restricted regions ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, available upon request 👍 Demo Account Yes, free demo account with virtual funds 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes, available through parent company StoneX 📊 Managed Accounts No, City Index does not offer managed accounts 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:30 for retail (EU/UK); up to 1:400 for professional clients 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 for standard account 💳 Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, some e-wallets (varies by region) 💳 Withdrawal Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers 💻 Platform Types Web Trader, MetaTrader 4 (MT4), Mobile Apps 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, indices, shares, commodities, ETFs, bonds, cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, and others 👥 Customer Support Languages English, with limited support in additional languages depending on region 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 – Monday to Friday 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

City Index Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for City Index are generally positive, with many traders praising its fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and user-friendly platforms. Clients appreciate the broker’s reliability, responsive customer support, and comprehensive educational resources.

While some users mention a learning curve with the advanced tools, overall satisfaction is high, especially among those seeking a professional trading environment with strong regulatory backing.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Low Forex Fees Limited Product Portfolio Fast Account Opening High Stock CFD fees Diverse research tools Limited account selection

Conclusion City Index Sign Up Bonus is not offered. City Index also does not offer a welcome bonus, or deposit bonus, or the advantage of a no-deposit bonus when traders register a real account for the first time.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does City Index offer a sign-up bonus?

City Index may occasionally provide promotional offers, including sign-up bonuses, depending on your region. However, bonuses are not always available due to regulatory restrictions, so traders should always check the latest offers directly on the official website before registering.

Who is eligible for a City Index sign-up bonus?

Eligibility for a City Index sign-up bonus typically depends on factors such as your country of residence, regulatory rules, and whether you are a new client. Existing users or those in restricted jurisdictions may not qualify for promotional incentives.

How do I claim a City Index sign-up bonus?

To claim a sign-up bonus, you usually need to register a new account with City Index, verify your identity, and meet specific deposit or trading requirements. Always read the promotion’s terms carefully to ensure you meet all qualifying conditions.

Is a deposit required to receive the bonus?

In most cases, City Index sign-up bonuses require an initial deposit. The amount varies depending on the promotion, and bonuses are often tied to trading activity thresholds that must be met before any withdrawal of bonus-related profits is allowed.

Can I withdraw the sign-up bonus immediately?

No, sign-up bonuses are usually not directly withdrawable. Traders must meet certain trading volume or activity requirements before withdrawing profits generated from the bonus. These conditions are clearly outlined in the promotion’s terms and conditions.

Are there trading requirements attached to the bonus?

Yes, most City Index bonuses include trading requirements. These often involve completing a minimum number of trades or reaching a specific trading volume before any bonus-related gains can be withdrawn or converted into real, withdrawable funds.

Are bonuses available in South Africa?

Availability of bonuses in South Africa depends on regulatory guidelines and current promotions. City Index may limit or adjust bonus offerings in certain regions, so South African traders should verify availability directly on the official platform before signing up.

Does the bonus apply to all account types?

Not all account types may qualify for a sign-up bonus. Promotions are often limited to specific accounts, such as standard retail accounts, and may exclude professional or institutional accounts depending on the terms of the offer.

How long is the sign-up bonus valid?

City Index sign-up bonuses typically have a validity period. Traders must meet all requirements within a set timeframe, or the bonus may expire. The exact duration varies by promotion and is specified in the official terms and conditions.

Are there risks associated with trading using a bonus?

Yes, trading with a bonus still involves market risk. While bonuses can increase trading capital, losses can still occur. Traders should use proper risk management strategies and avoid relying solely on promotional funds when making trading decisions.