CFD Broker Withdrawal Times Compared Main Banner Image

A broker’s withdrawal speed can influence your choice, but the quoted timeframe does not always tell you how long it takes for the money to reach you. A broker can approve a request within hours, while a bank, card issuer, or e-wallet provider can take extra business days before the money appears. 

A CFD broker’s withdrawal time should cover the period from submitting the request until the money reaches the receiving account, rather than ending when the broker approves it.

South African traders also face local factors such as account currency, bank routes, identity checks, source of funds checks, and the legal entity behind the account. 

Our comparison covers Exness, Pepperstone, HFM, AvaTrade, and IG South Africa across time, payment routes, fees, limits, and delay risks.

CFD withdrawal times compared in 2026

The table shows the most relevant withdrawal facts for South African traders. A shorter broker-side time can still lead to a later bank or card credit, while verification or route rules can stop a request before release.

BrokerInternal withdrawal timeMain routesExpected receiptBroker feePublished withdrawal limitMain delay factor
ExnessAutomatic for 98%+; non-instant requests within 24 hoursMethods shown per accountVaries by payment methodMethod-specificMethod-specific in Personal AreaPayment route or personal-account check
Pepperstone AfricaUp to 1 business day for cards/e-wallets; up to 2 for ABSA wireCard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, ABSA wireCan exceed 5 business days in some bank casesFree except international bank wireNot specified on Africa pageBank or intermediary delay
HFM SASame business day before 10:00 server time; next business day after cut-offSame payment route as depositVaries by payment routeHFM fee: None; third-party charges can applyNot specified in SA withdrawal conditionsCut-off, KYC, or route mismatch
AvaTrade SA1–2 business days after account verificationCard, wire transfer, e-payment where availableWire transfer can take up to 10 business daysCredit card, wire transfer, and e-payment: FreeWithdrawal limit not specified on cited SA pagesVerification, route, or bank delay
IG South AfricaBank transfer or card refund after required checksBank transfer, card refundBank — generally within 3 business days; card — 2–5 business daysCheck account terms for applicable chargeWithdrawal limit not specified on cited ZA pagesFirst-withdrawal or source-of-funds check

1. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
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Exness processes more than 98% of withdrawals automatically. Requests that do not qualify as instant are processed within 24 hours, while payment method time, fees, and limits appear in the Personal Area. Withdrawals must go to an account in the client's own name.

Exness

 

FeatureExness
Broker Processing TimeMore than 98% of withdrawals are processed automatically
Non-Instant WithdrawalsProcessed within 24 hours
Payment Method TimingVaries by withdrawal method and is shown in the Personal Area
Withdrawal FeesDepends on the selected payment method
Withdrawal LimitsDisplayed in the client's Personal Area
Account RequirementWithdrawals must be made to an account in the client's own name
Open an AccountOpen Account

2. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
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Pepperstone Africa indicates that it takes up to one business day for Apple Pay, Google Pay, cards, PayPal, Neteller, and Skrill, and up to two business days for ABSA bank wire. 

Its Africa deposit and withdrawal page indicates a US$20 or £15 charge for an international bank withdrawal. 

Pepperstone

Withdrawal MethodEstimated Processing TimeBroker Fee
Apple PayUp to 1 business dayNot stated as charged on the page
Google PayUp to 1 business dayNot stated as charged on the page
Debit/Credit CardUp to 1 business dayNot stated as charged on the page
PayPalUp to 1 business dayNot stated as charged on the page
NetellerUp to 1 business dayNot stated as charged on the page
SkrillUp to 1 business dayNot stated as charged on the page
ABSA Bank WireUp to 2 business daysInternational bank withdrawal: US$20 or £15
Open an Account

Open AccountOpen Account

3. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
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HFM SA has a precise cut-off rule. A request before 10:00 server time is processed on the same business day, while a later request moves to the next business day. 

The original deposit method is usually used first for the withdrawal, and HFM does not charge a withdrawal fee; a bank, card provider, or payment gateway can charge its own fee.

HFM

FeatureHFM
Before 10:00 Server TimeProcessed on the same business day
After 10:00 Server TimeProcessed on the next business day
Withdrawal RouteThe original deposit method is generally used first
Broker Withdrawal FeeNo internal withdrawal fee
Possible Extra CostsBank, card provider, or payment gateway charges may apply
Open an AccountOpen Account

4. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
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AvaTrade SA quotes one to two business days for its internal withdrawal process after verification. Wire transfers can take up to 10 business days before funds appear. 

Card deposits must first be refunded to the card up to the deposit amount, after which profit can go through another permitted route in the client's own name.

AvaTrade

 

FeatureAvaTrade
Internal Processing Time1–2 business days after verification
Wire Transfer ArrivalCan take up to 10 business days
Card Withdrawal RuleDeposited funds must first be refunded back to the card
Profit WithdrawalProfits may be withdrawn through another permitted method after the original deposit is refunded
Account RequirementThe withdrawal destination must be in the client's own name
Open an AccountOpen Account

5. IG

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
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IG South Africa supports bank transfer and card refund withdrawals. Bank withdrawals are generally processed within three business days, while card withdrawals take two to five business days. 

For a first withdrawal, clients provide bank evidence showing their name and account details, and source-of-funds checks can stop a request until completion.

Overall, a single speed figure can be misleading. Broker approval, payment route, verification, and settlement each affect the time before cash is transferred into the destination account.

IG

Withdrawal MethodEstimated TimeImportant Requirement
Bank TransferGenerally within 3 business daysFirst withdrawals require bank evidence showing the client's name and account details
Card Withdrawal2–5 business daysProcessed as a card refund where applicable
Source-of-Funds ReviewCan extend the withdrawal timeThe withdrawal may be paused until required checks are completed
Open an AccountOpen AccountOpen Account

What withdrawal time really means

A withdrawal passes through several stages, with a different party responsible at each point. Broker-side approval can finish before a bank or card issuer credits the destination account, which explains why an “instant” request does not always mean immediate receipt.

StageWhat happensMain party responsible
Request reviewAccount, identity, balance, and route checksBroker
Fund releaseBroker approves and sends the paymentBroker
Payment settlementCard, wallet, or bank network transfers fundsPayment provider or bank
Exception reviewExtra KYC, source, or route evidence is checkedBroker and client

Exness defines an instant withdrawal as automatic broker approval, while the actual arrival time varies by payment method. 

HFM also separates its internal review period from the time required for funds to appear in a bank account or e-wallet. Compare the broker’s internal processing time separately from the time it takes for the funds to reach your account.

Why CFD withdrawals can be delayed

Most delays can be traced back to verification, payment route rules, account details, or the financial institutions between the broker and the destination account. Here are common issues that can cause delays when you request a withdrawal:

  • Expired or incomplete KYC records can pause approval until fresh identity or address evidence arrives.
  • A bank or card name mismatch can trigger extra checks or rejection under payment controls.
  • A different withdrawal route can conflict with source-return rules tied to the original deposit.
  • Open positions can reduce the cash available for withdrawal if account equity cannot support the request.
  • Weekend or bank holiday requests can move broker or bank action into the next business day.
  • Intermediary banks, card issuers, or payment providers can add time after broker approval.

For example, a trader requests a withdrawal on Friday after the broker's cut-off. The broker approves it on Monday; then the recipient bank takes two further business days to credit the account. 

A one-business-day broker process can still result in several days between the withdrawal request and receipt of the funds.

Contact the broker if the withdrawal has not arrived within the expected timeframe. Check the broker status and transaction reference first, then contact the bank or payment provider if the broker confirms the release.

Fees, limits, and payment methods to compare

Withdrawal costs can differ from withdrawal speed. Here are four checks that expose fees or restrictions before money leaves your account:

  • Separate the broker's withdrawal fee from card, bank, intermediary, and foreign exchange charges applied outside the broker.
  • Check the minimum withdrawal, where one applies, and never treat a minimum deposit figure as a withdrawal minimum.
  • Confirm transaction or daily caps inside the account when the broker does not publish a South Africa figure.
  • Verify whether deposits must return to the original route before profits can move through another permitted method.

Pepperstone Africa charges for an international bank withdrawal, while several other routes do not have a broker fee, subject to the fee discrepancy noted above. 

HFM SA does not charge an internal withdrawal fee, but third-party charges can apply. AvaTrade's South Africa comparison page shows free credit-card, wire-transfer, and e-payment deposits or withdrawals.

Just because a broker does not charge internal fees does not guarantee a zero-cost transfer. Remember that currency conversion, correspondent bank charges, and card-provider charges can reduce the final credit.

What South African traders should check

South African traders should verify the legal entity behind an account before comparing withdrawals. The FSCA has warned that an ordinary financial services provider licence is insufficient for CFD provision; relevant OTC derivative provider authorisation is also required.

  • Confirm the exact broker entity tied to the account and its applicable FSCA or overseas authorisation.
  • Check whether the account currency is ZAR or a foreign currency that can create conversion costs.
  • Confirm whether the bank transfer is domestic or international since the route can affect time and fees.
  • Check cut-off times, weekends, and South African bank holidays before a time-sensitive withdrawal request.
  • Complete identity, bank account, and source-of-funds checks before the first withdrawal where the broker requires them.

IG South Africa illustrates the local difference. A first bank withdrawal requires evidence of the bank account and original deposit, while domestic and international account structures can differ. 

Exness also has South African regulatory links: Exness ZA is an authorised financial services provider, and Exness (SC) Ltd has FSCA authorisation as an OTC derivative provider.

How to reduce withdrawal delays

You can reduce the chance of withdrawal delays by checking a few things before submitting your request:

  1. Verify the account before withdrawal. Confirm identity, address, bank evidence, and documents that prove the source of your funds before the first request.
  2. Check available cash. Confirm that open CFD positions leave enough free cash for the requested withdrawal amount.
  3. Choose the approved route. Send the request to the permitted card, bank account, or wallet in the client's own name.
  4. Check the cut-off. Submit before the broker's daily cut-off, where one applies, and allow for weekends or bank holidays.
  5. Save the transaction reference. Record the withdrawal ID, approval status, release date, and destination account before escalation.

Once the broker confirms release, compare elapsed time with the payment route's normal settlement period. A bank trace or payment receipt can then support an escalation if the money has not arrived.

Conclusion

Withdrawal speed should be measured from the time you submit the request until the funds reach your account. Internal broker time, payment route, verification, fees, and settlement can each alter the result, which makes an “instant” label too narrow for a broker choice.

South African traders should compare the legal entity, payment route, fee structure, account currency, source-return rules, and expected settlement period before a deposit. 

A broker with a shorter internal review can still lead to a longer wait if the bank route or verification path extends the process.

Frequently asked questions

How long should a CFD broker withdrawal take?

There is no universal timeframe. Broker-side approval can range from automatic approval to one or two business days among the brokers in this comparison, while bank or card settlement can add several business days after the broker releases the funds.

Why is my CFD broker withdrawal still incomplete?

Common causes include incomplete KYC checks, source-of-funds verification, incorrect bank details, payment route mismatch, insufficient available cash, or a request after a daily cut-off. The broker status should show whether the delay occurs before or after release.

Are bank transfers slower than card withdrawals?

Not in every case. IG South Africa indicates up to three business days for bank withdrawals and two to five business days for cards, while Pepperstone Africa gives up to two business days for ABSA wire and up to one for several card routes.

Do CFD brokers charge fees for withdrawals?

Fee policies differ. HFM SA has no broker withdrawal fee, Pepperstone Africa charges for international bank withdrawals, and AvaTrade's South Africa comparison page gives free card, wire transfer, and e-payment withdrawals. Banks or payment providers can still apply separate charges.

Can I withdraw profits to a different account?

A different account is often restricted by AML and source-of-funds rules. Exness requires a personal account in the client's own name, while HFM routes withdrawals back through the original payment method first. AvaTrade also prioritises the original deposit route.

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