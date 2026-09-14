A broker’s withdrawal speed can influence your choice, but the quoted timeframe does not always tell you how long it takes for the money to reach you. A broker can approve a request within hours, while a bank, card issuer, or e-wallet provider can take extra business days before the money appears.

A CFD broker’s withdrawal time should cover the period from submitting the request until the money reaches the receiving account, rather than ending when the broker approves it.

South African traders also face local factors such as account currency, bank routes, identity checks, source of funds checks, and the legal entity behind the account.

Our comparison covers Exness, Pepperstone, HFM, AvaTrade, and IG South Africa across time, payment routes, fees, limits, and delay risks.

CFD withdrawal times compared in 2026

The table shows the most relevant withdrawal facts for South African traders. A shorter broker-side time can still lead to a later bank or card credit, while verification or route rules can stop a request before release.

Broker Internal withdrawal time Main routes Expected receipt Broker fee Published withdrawal limit Main delay factor Exness Automatic for 98%+; non-instant requests within 24 hours Methods shown per account Varies by payment method Method-specific Method-specific in Personal Area Payment route or personal-account check Pepperstone Africa Up to 1 business day for cards/e-wallets; up to 2 for ABSA wire Card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, ABSA wire Can exceed 5 business days in some bank cases Free except international bank wire Not specified on Africa page Bank or intermediary delay HFM SA Same business day before 10:00 server time; next business day after cut-off Same payment route as deposit Varies by payment route HFM fee: None; third-party charges can apply Not specified in SA withdrawal conditions Cut-off, KYC, or route mismatch AvaTrade SA 1–2 business days after account verification Card, wire transfer, e-payment where available Wire transfer can take up to 10 business days Credit card, wire transfer, and e-payment: Free Withdrawal limit not specified on cited SA pages Verification, route, or bank delay IG South Africa Bank transfer or card refund after required checks Bank transfer, card refund Bank — generally within 3 business days; card — 2–5 business days Check account terms for applicable charge Withdrawal limit not specified on cited ZA pages First-withdrawal or source-of-funds check

1. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness processes more than 98% of withdrawals automatically. Requests that do not qualify as instant are processed within 24 hours, while payment method time, fees, and limits appear in the Personal Area. Withdrawals must go to an account in the client's own name.

Feature Exness Broker Processing Time More than 98% of withdrawals are processed automatically Non-Instant Withdrawals Processed within 24 hours Payment Method Timing Varies by withdrawal method and is shown in the Personal Area Withdrawal Fees Depends on the selected payment method Withdrawal Limits Displayed in the client's Personal Area Account Requirement Withdrawals must be made to an account in the client's own name Open an Account Open Account

2. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone Africa indicates that it takes up to one business day for Apple Pay, Google Pay, cards, PayPal, Neteller, and Skrill, and up to two business days for ABSA bank wire.

Its Africa deposit and withdrawal page indicates a US$20 or £15 charge for an international bank withdrawal.

Withdrawal Method Estimated Processing Time Broker Fee Apple Pay Up to 1 business day Not stated as charged on the page Google Pay Up to 1 business day Not stated as charged on the page Debit/Credit Card Up to 1 business day Not stated as charged on the page PayPal Up to 1 business day Not stated as charged on the page Neteller Up to 1 business day Not stated as charged on the page Skrill Up to 1 business day Not stated as charged on the page ABSA Bank Wire Up to 2 business days International bank withdrawal: US$20 or £15 Open an Account

Open Account Open Account

3. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM SA has a precise cut-off rule. A request before 10:00 server time is processed on the same business day, while a later request moves to the next business day.

The original deposit method is usually used first for the withdrawal, and HFM does not charge a withdrawal fee; a bank, card provider, or payment gateway can charge its own fee.

Feature HFM Before 10:00 Server Time Processed on the same business day After 10:00 Server Time Processed on the next business day Withdrawal Route The original deposit method is generally used first Broker Withdrawal Fee No internal withdrawal fee Possible Extra Costs Bank, card provider, or payment gateway charges may apply Open an Account Open Account

4. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade SA quotes one to two business days for its internal withdrawal process after verification. Wire transfers can take up to 10 business days before funds appear.

Card deposits must first be refunded to the card up to the deposit amount, after which profit can go through another permitted route in the client's own name.

Feature AvaTrade Internal Processing Time 1–2 business days after verification Wire Transfer Arrival Can take up to 10 business days Card Withdrawal Rule Deposited funds must first be refunded back to the card Profit Withdrawal Profits may be withdrawn through another permitted method after the original deposit is refunded Account Requirement The withdrawal destination must be in the client's own name Open an Account Open Account

5. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG South Africa supports bank transfer and card refund withdrawals. Bank withdrawals are generally processed within three business days, while card withdrawals take two to five business days.

For a first withdrawal, clients provide bank evidence showing their name and account details, and source-of-funds checks can stop a request until completion.

Overall, a single speed figure can be misleading. Broker approval, payment route, verification, and settlement each affect the time before cash is transferred into the destination account.

Withdrawal Method Estimated Time Important Requirement Bank Transfer Generally within 3 business days First withdrawals require bank evidence showing the client's name and account details Card Withdrawal 2–5 business days Processed as a card refund where applicable Source-of-Funds Review Can extend the withdrawal time The withdrawal may be paused until required checks are completed Open an Account Open Account Open Account

What withdrawal time really means

A withdrawal passes through several stages, with a different party responsible at each point. Broker-side approval can finish before a bank or card issuer credits the destination account, which explains why an “instant” request does not always mean immediate receipt.

Stage What happens Main party responsible Request review Account, identity, balance, and route checks Broker Fund release Broker approves and sends the payment Broker Payment settlement Card, wallet, or bank network transfers funds Payment provider or bank Exception review Extra KYC, source, or route evidence is checked Broker and client

Exness defines an instant withdrawal as automatic broker approval, while the actual arrival time varies by payment method.

HFM also separates its internal review period from the time required for funds to appear in a bank account or e-wallet. Compare the broker’s internal processing time separately from the time it takes for the funds to reach your account.

Why CFD withdrawals can be delayed

Most delays can be traced back to verification, payment route rules, account details, or the financial institutions between the broker and the destination account. Here are common issues that can cause delays when you request a withdrawal:

Expired or incomplete KYC records can pause approval until fresh identity or address evidence arrives.

A bank or card name mismatch can trigger extra checks or rejection under payment controls.

A different withdrawal route can conflict with source-return rules tied to the original deposit.

Open positions can reduce the cash available for withdrawal if account equity cannot support the request.

Weekend or bank holiday requests can move broker or bank action into the next business day.

Intermediary banks, card issuers, or payment providers can add time after broker approval.

For example, a trader requests a withdrawal on Friday after the broker's cut-off. The broker approves it on Monday; then the recipient bank takes two further business days to credit the account.

A one-business-day broker process can still result in several days between the withdrawal request and receipt of the funds.

Contact the broker if the withdrawal has not arrived within the expected timeframe. Check the broker status and transaction reference first, then contact the bank or payment provider if the broker confirms the release.

Fees, limits, and payment methods to compare

Withdrawal costs can differ from withdrawal speed. Here are four checks that expose fees or restrictions before money leaves your account:

Separate the broker's withdrawal fee from card, bank, intermediary, and foreign exchange charges applied outside the broker.

Check the minimum withdrawal, where one applies, and never treat a minimum deposit figure as a withdrawal minimum.

Confirm transaction or daily caps inside the account when the broker does not publish a South Africa figure.

Verify whether deposits must return to the original route before profits can move through another permitted method.

Pepperstone Africa charges for an international bank withdrawal, while several other routes do not have a broker fee, subject to the fee discrepancy noted above.

HFM SA does not charge an internal withdrawal fee, but third-party charges can apply. AvaTrade's South Africa comparison page shows free credit-card, wire-transfer, and e-payment deposits or withdrawals.

Just because a broker does not charge internal fees does not guarantee a zero-cost transfer. Remember that currency conversion, correspondent bank charges, and card-provider charges can reduce the final credit.

What South African traders should check

South African traders should verify the legal entity behind an account before comparing withdrawals. The FSCA has warned that an ordinary financial services provider licence is insufficient for CFD provision; relevant OTC derivative provider authorisation is also required.

Confirm the exact broker entity tied to the account and its applicable FSCA or overseas authorisation.

Check whether the account currency is ZAR or a foreign currency that can create conversion costs.

Confirm whether the bank transfer is domestic or international since the route can affect time and fees.

Check cut-off times, weekends, and South African bank holidays before a time-sensitive withdrawal request.

Complete identity, bank account, and source-of-funds checks before the first withdrawal where the broker requires them.

IG South Africa illustrates the local difference. A first bank withdrawal requires evidence of the bank account and original deposit, while domestic and international account structures can differ.

Exness also has South African regulatory links: Exness ZA is an authorised financial services provider, and Exness (SC) Ltd has FSCA authorisation as an OTC derivative provider.

How to reduce withdrawal delays

You can reduce the chance of withdrawal delays by checking a few things before submitting your request:

Verify the account before withdrawal. Confirm identity, address, bank evidence, and documents that prove the source of your funds before the first request. Check available cash. Confirm that open CFD positions leave enough free cash for the requested withdrawal amount. Choose the approved route. Send the request to the permitted card, bank account, or wallet in the client's own name. Check the cut-off. Submit before the broker's daily cut-off, where one applies, and allow for weekends or bank holidays. Save the transaction reference. Record the withdrawal ID, approval status, release date, and destination account before escalation.

Once the broker confirms release, compare elapsed time with the payment route's normal settlement period. A bank trace or payment receipt can then support an escalation if the money has not arrived.

Conclusion

Withdrawal speed should be measured from the time you submit the request until the funds reach your account. Internal broker time, payment route, verification, fees, and settlement can each alter the result, which makes an “instant” label too narrow for a broker choice.

South African traders should compare the legal entity, payment route, fee structure, account currency, source-return rules, and expected settlement period before a deposit.

A broker with a shorter internal review can still lead to a longer wait if the bank route or verification path extends the process.

Frequently asked questions

How long should a CFD broker withdrawal take?

There is no universal timeframe. Broker-side approval can range from automatic approval to one or two business days among the brokers in this comparison, while bank or card settlement can add several business days after the broker releases the funds.

Why is my CFD broker withdrawal still incomplete?

Common causes include incomplete KYC checks, source-of-funds verification, incorrect bank details, payment route mismatch, insufficient available cash, or a request after a daily cut-off. The broker status should show whether the delay occurs before or after release.

Are bank transfers slower than card withdrawals?

Not in every case. IG South Africa indicates up to three business days for bank withdrawals and two to five business days for cards, while Pepperstone Africa gives up to two business days for ABSA wire and up to one for several card routes.

Do CFD brokers charge fees for withdrawals?

Fee policies differ. HFM SA has no broker withdrawal fee, Pepperstone Africa charges for international bank withdrawals, and AvaTrade's South Africa comparison page gives free card, wire transfer, and e-payment withdrawals. Banks or payment providers can still apply separate charges.

Can I withdraw profits to a different account?

A different account is often restricted by AML and source-of-funds rules. Exness requires a personal account in the client's own name, while HFM routes withdrawals back through the original payment method first. AvaTrade also prioritises the original deposit route.