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Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. JSE: CATP
R90.63 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
90.63
Prev close
90.63
Day range
90.63 - 90.63
Volume
52-wk range
90.63 – 90.63
Market cap
4.53m
P/E Ratio
&ndash;
EPS (ZARc)
&ndash;
Dividend Yield
15.09%
DPS (ZARc)
n/a (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap4.53m
EPS&ndash;
P/E ratio&ndash;
Div. yield15.09%
DPSn/a (cps)
Issued shares50 000
52-week range
R 90.63 R 90.63
R90.63
Price overview
Open90.63
Previous close90.63
Day range90.63 - 90.63
Volume
52-week range90.63 – 90.63
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio&ndash;
EPS&ndash;
Dividendn/a (cps)
Dividend yield15.09%
Important dates
  • Jun 2025 Final
    Released 12 Sep 2025
  • Final Div 5.7 ZAR
    Decl 12 Sep 2025, LDT 2 Dec 2025
  • Final Div 5.7 ZAR
    Decl 12 Sep 2025, Pay 8 Dec 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Half Year
  • Dec 2025 Interim
    Released 3 Mar 2026
  • Interim Div 7.98 ZAR
    Decl 20 Feb 2026, LDT 10 Mar 2026
  • Interim Div 7.98 ZAR
    Decl 20 Feb 2026, Pay 16 Mar 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Jun 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 11 Sep
  • 2 Dec 2026
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Next Expected Final Div 5.7 ZAR
    Decl 12 Sep 2026, LDT 2 Dec 2026
  • Next Expected Final Div 5.7 ZAR
    Decl 12 Sep 2026, Pay 8 Dec 2026
  • Dec 2026
    Half Year
  • Dec 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 3 Mar
  • Next Expected Interim Div 7.98 ZAR
    Decl 20 Feb 2027, LDT 10 Mar 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 7.98 ZAR
    Decl 20 Feb 2027, Pay 16 Mar 2027
  • Jun 2027
    Next Year End
Financial results
ZAR million Dec 25 Dec 24
Turnover 3 613.10 3 630.60
Attributable Income 333.30 345
Market Cap (ZARm) 4 659.40 4 365.50
EPS (ZARc) 94.30 96.50
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 94 95.50
DPS (ZARc) 100 0
Latest SENS announcements
  • Caxton interim results December 2025
    2026-03-03 13:44:02
    Revenue for the interim period dipped by 0.5% to R3.61 billion (2024: R3.63 billion) and profit from operating activities decreased to R321.2 million (2024: R350.0 million). Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to R333.3 million (2024: R345.0 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share lowered to 94.0 cents per share (2024: 95.5 cents per share). Dividends The board declared interim dividends of 100 cents per ordinary share (gross) and 798 cents per preference share (gross) for the six months ended 31 December 2025. Company prospects With sentiment improving as lower inflation, reducing interest rates, Rand strengthening and credit upgrades take effect, the Group hopes to see a marginal increase in growth having a positive impact; however nothing at the moment suggests that any of these will filter through in the second half of the financial year. The focus remains on capitalising on our strengths, improving efficiencies and to be consistently on the lookout for acquisitions that will grow our packaging footprint.
  • Caxton - withdrawal of special dividend
    2026-02-20 14:03:53
    Shareholders were advised that the board has resolved to withdraw the declaration of the special dividends, and to declare interim dividends in the same amounts in respect of the ordinary and preference shares in the Company. Interim Dividends The Board has declared interim dividends of 100 cents per ordinary share (gross) and 798 cents per preference share (gross) for the six months ended 31 December 2025.
  • Caxton - update on special & preference dividend
    2026-02-17 13:49:46
    The board of Caxton advised, on 29 January 2026 that it had resolved to declare special dividends on the ordinary and preference shares, payment of which was subject to the approval of the South African Reserve Bank (the SARB). As the approval of the SARB has not to date been forthcoming, shareholders were advised that the expected dates set out in that announcement will no longer be applicable, and a further announcement in this regard will be released when appropriate.
  • Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. - Sect
    2026-02-13 13:41:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares. The company has issued a SENS notification.
  • Caxton - declaration of special dividend
    2026-01-29 08:10:03
    The Caxton Board has resolved that it is in a position to declare once-off special dividends from its profits available for distribution of 100 cents per ordinary share (R353.5m) and 798 cents per preference share (R399k). These dividend declarations are non-recurring.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
() R 0.00 +0%

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares on the JSE still lean on income appeal rather than momentum, with charts and graph readings pointing to a flat setup and a cautious price forecast. The price today in rands is R90.63, and the live data does not show a fresh payoff signal to back an aggressive buy or sell call. For investors comparing for sale opportunities, the price per share and cost remain relevant to dividend-focused decisions, while preference shares aren’t indicated in the current data. If you’re asking how to buy, the share code CATP can be traded online through a funded trading account, and the latest data supports a measured growth prediction rather than a fast breakout.

Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerCaxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. (CATP)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryMedia / Publishing & Printing
Current Price90.63
Market Capitalization4.53m
P/E Ratio
Dividend Yield15.09
Trading Volume (Live Data)
Recent Price Change0
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price90.63, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close
Market Cap4.53m, indicating a small market presence
P/E Ratio–, suggesting limited valuation visibility
Dividend Yield15.09, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityLow, based on the unchanged recent price move

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral near-term setup: the unchanged price change suggests stability, while the strong dividend yield can support valuation. A decisive move would likely need better trading volume, clearer earnings visibility, or broader sector re-rating in JSE small-cap media and printing names.

FAQ on Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares?
Answer: These shares represent ownership in Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. on the JSE. Today, the price per share is 90.63, the market cap is 4.53m, and the dividend yield is 15.09, which helps frame the investment profile.

Q2: How can I buy Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy CATP shares through a JSE-licensed trading account with a broker that offers local equities. Based on today’s data, the share trades at 90.63, so you’d place a purchase order at your chosen price per share through the platform.

Q3: What affects the price of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of 90.63, the unchanged recent move, the dividend yield of 15.09, and the absence of a P/E ratio. Trading volume also matters, but today’s live volume data isn’t available.

Q4: Does Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 15.09, which indicates dividend payments matter to this share’s profile. For income investors, that yield is a key feature alongside the price today of 90.63 and the small market cap of 4.53m.

Q5: How can I track my Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track CATP by monitoring the JSE quote, the price per share of 90.63, recent price change of 0, and the dividend yield of 15.09. A trading account dashboard usually shows holdings, dividend records, and market updates in one place.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors visible today are the unchanged price of 90.63, the 4.53m market cap, the 15.09 dividend yield, and the lack of a stated P/E ratio. With no live volume shown, price discovery looks relatively calm.

Q7: Is Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: On today’s figures, the share may suit income-focused investors more than growth seekers because the dividend yield is 15.09 and the price is steady at 90.63. The missing P/E ratio limits valuation clarity, so a buy decision depends on risk appetite.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today the data supports a cautious approach. The share price is 90.63 with a recent change of 0, suggesting no urgent momentum signal. Investors considering a purchase should weigh the dividend yield of 15.09 against the small 4.53m market cap.

Q9: How much does one Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. share costs 90.63 today. That price per share is the key reference point for buyers and sellers on the JSE, alongside the dividend yield of 15.09 and the unchanged recent price move.

Q10: How to sell Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell CATP shares, log in to your trading account, choose the JSE listing, and place a sell order near the current price of 90.63 or your preferred level. The recent change of 0 suggests execution may be orderly today.

How to Buy Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Caxton Shares
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