The Caxton Board has resolved that it is in a position to declare once-off special dividends from its profits available for distribution of 100 cents per ordinary share (R353.5m) and 798 cents per preference share (R399k). These dividend declarations are non-recurring.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares. The company has issued a SENS notification.

The board of Caxton advised, on 29 January 2026 that it had resolved to declare special dividends on the ordinary and preference shares, payment of which was subject to the approval of the South African Reserve Bank (the SARB). As the approval of the SARB has not to date been forthcoming, shareholders were advised that the expected dates set out in that announcement will no longer be applicable, and a further announcement in this regard will be released when appropriate.

Shareholders were advised that the board has resolved to withdraw the declaration of the special dividends, and to declare interim dividends in the same amounts in respect of the ordinary and preference shares in the Company. Interim Dividends The Board has declared interim dividends of 100 cents per ordinary share (gross) and 798 cents per preference share (gross) for the six months ended 31 December 2025.

Revenue for the interim period dipped by 0.5% to R3.61 billion (2024: R3.63 billion) and profit from operating activities decreased to R321.2 million (2024: R350.0 million). Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to R333.3 million (2024: R345.0 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share lowered to 94.0 cents per share (2024: 95.5 cents per share). Dividends The board declared interim dividends of 100 cents per ordinary share (gross) and 798 cents per preference share (gross) for the six months ended 31 December 2025. Company prospects With sentiment improving as lower inflation, reducing interest rates, Rand strengthening and credit upgrades take effect, the Group hopes to see a marginal increase in growth having a positive impact; however nothing at the moment suggests that any of these will filter through in the second half of the financial year. The focus remains on capitalising on our strengths, improving efficiencies and to be consistently on the lookout for acquisitions that will grow our packaging footprint.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares on the JSE still lean on income appeal rather than momentum, with charts and graph readings pointing to a flat setup and a cautious price forecast. The price today in rands is R90.63, and the live data does not show a fresh payoff signal to back an aggressive buy or sell call. For investors comparing for sale opportunities, the price per share and cost remain relevant to dividend-focused decisions, while preference shares aren’t indicated in the current data. If you’re asking how to buy, the share code CATP can be traded online through a funded trading account, and the latest data supports a measured growth prediction rather than a fast breakout.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. (CATP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Media / Publishing & Printing Current Price 90.63 Market Capitalization 4.53m P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield 15.09 Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 90.63, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap 4.53m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio –, suggesting limited valuation visibility Dividend Yield 15.09, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the unchanged recent price move

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral near-term setup: the unchanged price change suggests stability, while the strong dividend yield can support valuation. A decisive move would likely need better trading volume, clearer earnings visibility, or broader sector re-rating in JSE small-cap media and printing names.

FAQ on Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares?

Answer: These shares represent ownership in Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. on the JSE. Today, the price per share is 90.63, the market cap is 4.53m, and the dividend yield is 15.09, which helps frame the investment profile.

Q2: How can I buy Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy CATP shares through a JSE-licensed trading account with a broker that offers local equities. Based on today’s data, the share trades at 90.63, so you’d place a purchase order at your chosen price per share through the platform.

Q3: What affects the price of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of 90.63, the unchanged recent move, the dividend yield of 15.09, and the absence of a P/E ratio. Trading volume also matters, but today’s live volume data isn’t available.

Q4: Does Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 15.09, which indicates dividend payments matter to this share’s profile. For income investors, that yield is a key feature alongside the price today of 90.63 and the small market cap of 4.53m.

Q5: How can I track my Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track CATP by monitoring the JSE quote, the price per share of 90.63, recent price change of 0, and the dividend yield of 15.09. A trading account dashboard usually shows holdings, dividend records, and market updates in one place.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible today are the unchanged price of 90.63, the 4.53m market cap, the 15.09 dividend yield, and the lack of a stated P/E ratio. With no live volume shown, price discovery looks relatively calm.

Q7: Is Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: On today’s figures, the share may suit income-focused investors more than growth seekers because the dividend yield is 15.09 and the price is steady at 90.63. The missing P/E ratio limits valuation clarity, so a buy decision depends on risk appetite.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today the data supports a cautious approach. The share price is 90.63 with a recent change of 0, suggesting no urgent momentum signal. Investors considering a purchase should weigh the dividend yield of 15.09 against the small 4.53m market cap.

Q9: How much does one Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. share costs 90.63 today. That price per share is the key reference point for buyers and sellers on the JSE, alongside the dividend yield of 15.09 and the unchanged recent price move.

Q10: How to sell Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell CATP shares, log in to your trading account, choose the JSE listing, and place a sell order near the current price of 90.63 or your preferred level. The recent change of 0 suggests execution may be orderly today.

How to Buy Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.