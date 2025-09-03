The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Cashbuild reported a 9% increase in revenue for the third quarter of FY2026 compared to the same period last year, driven by a 4% growth in existing stores and a 5% contribution from 16 new stores. Year-to-date revenue has risen by 5%. Transactions increased by 8%, with comparable store revenue growth of 6% for Q3. The group opened one new store and closed six underperforming stores, ending the quarter with 317 stores. Revenue growth was primarily driven by South Africa, with other segments showing mixed results. Selling inflation was 0.6%.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Cashbuild provided its voluntary quarterly operational update for the fourth quarter of the 2026 financial year ('Q4'). Revenue for Q4 for the Group increased by 6% when compared to Q4 of the prior financial year ('the comparative period'). For the 297 existing stores (in existence prior to July 2024), revenue increased by 1% and the 20 new stores contributed 5% to growth. Revenue for the Group increased by 6% for the full financial year. Comparable store revenue (excluding Amper Alles, Cabifit and other new stores as well as P&L Hardware and Cashbuild closures and Malawi entity disposal) increased by 3% for Q4 and increased by 3% for the full financial year.

TCashbuild is currently finalising its audited results for the 52 weeks ended 28 June 2026 (“Financial Year”) which are expected to be released on SENS on or about 2 September 2026. Accordingly, shareholders are advised that Cashbuild expects to report: - earnings per share ('EPS') of between 765.2 cents and 817.4 cents for the Financial Year, compared to EPS of 1 042.5 cents reported for the 52 weeks ended 29 June 2025 (“Prior Financial Year”). This represents a decrease in EPS between 22% and 27%; and - headline earnings per share ('HEPS') of between 939.1 cents and 991.1 cents for the Financial Year, compared to HEPS of 1 040.4 cents reported for the Prior Financial Year. This represents a decrease in HEPS of between 5% and 10%.

Today’s Verdict

Today's verdict: Cashbuild Ltd. shares are trading with a constructive setup today in rand terms, and the charts plus the historical graph suggest the recent move has enough momentum to keep traders interested. With the price forecast anchored near the current price today in rands of R116.98, the buy or sell debate now hinges on whether the dividend support and broader growth profile can justify the cost. For investors checking preference shares or payout comparisons, the latest data show a straightforward ordinary share picture rather than a complex capital structure. If you want to know how to buy for sale share code CSB on the JSE, the cleanest route is an online trading account, where trading decisions can be executed efficiently once your trading account is funded and ready.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data label Data as of 2026-08-28 09:20:03 Share Name & Ticker Cashbuild Ltd. (CSB) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Discretionary / Home Improvement Retail Current Price R116.98 Market Capitalization R2.60bn P/E Ratio 9.97 Dividend Yield 6.08% Trading Volume (Live Data) 13 Recent Price Change R2.70

Cashbuild Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R116.98, reflecting a R2.70 move from the previous close. Market Cap R2.60bn, indicating a small-cap market presence. P/E Ratio 9.97, suggesting potential undervaluation relative to earnings. Dividend Yield 6.08%, attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Moderate, based on the modest live price change and thin trading volume.

Cashbuild Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains mild to moderate while the share holds above the R116.98 area, but today’s low volume of 13 limits conviction. The 9.97 P/E and 6.08% dividend yield can support interest if market sentiment stays firm, yet any fading demand in JSE trading could quickly slow momentum.

FAQ on Cashbuild Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Cashbuild Ltd. shares?

Answer: Cashbuild Ltd. shares are ordinary JSE-listed equities in CSB. At R116.98 per share, they represent ownership in a consumer discretionary home improvement retailer with a R2.60bn market cap, a 9.97 P/E ratio, and a 6.08% dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Cashbuild Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy CSB through a JSE-enabled trading account with an approved broker. The live price today is R116.98, so your purchase cost depends on the number of shares and platform fees. Trading volume is 13, indicating limited immediate liquidity.

Q3: What affects the price of Cashbuild Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current R116.98 level, the R2.70 recent change, low live volume of 13, sector sentiment, and the 9.97 P/E ratio. Dividend yield at 6.08% also shapes investor demand and valuation perception.

Q4: Does Cashbuild Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 6.08%, which signals that Cashbuild Ltd. does pay a dividend. From today’s price of R116.98, that income profile may matter to investors weighing yield against the share’s small-cap market size.

Q5: How can I track my Cashbuild Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track CSB through your brokerage platform or JSE watchlist using the share code CSB. Monitor the current price of R116.98, the R2.70 change, dividend yield of 6.08%, and trading volume of 13 to follow performance and income.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Cashbuild Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors are the current price of R116.98, the small-cap market cap of R2.60bn, the 9.97 P/E ratio, and the low live volume of 13. The 6.08% dividend yield and recent R2.70 move also shape sentiment.

Q7: Is Cashbuild Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on live data, CSB may appeal to income-oriented buyers because the dividend yield is 6.08% and the P/E is 9.97. However, trading volume is only 13, so execution and liquidity should be considered before any purchase.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Cashbuild Ltd. shares today?

Answer: A buy decision today depends on whether you accept the R116.98 price and the thin volume of 13. The 9.97 P/E and 6.08% dividend support a measured case, but limited liquidity means timing matters for active traders.

Q9: How much does one Cashbuild Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Cashbuild Ltd. share costs R116.98 today. That price per share sits alongside a R2.60bn market cap, a 9.97 P/E ratio, and a 6.08% dividend yield, giving investors a clear live reference point for trade planning.

Q10: How to sell Cashbuild Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell CSB shares, place a sell order through your JSE trading account at or near the live price of R116.98. The volume of 13 suggests limited turnover, so order placement and liquidity should be checked before trade execution.

How to Buy Cashbuild Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-approved platform.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification to activate trading access.

Review the dashboard and locate Cashbuild Ltd. under share code CSB.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place your buy order at the price per share you’re comfortable with.

Cashbuild Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Cashbuild Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE R116.98 and SELL if they lose that level on sustained volume. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.