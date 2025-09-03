Today’s Verdict
Today's verdict: Cashbuild Ltd. shares are trading with a constructive setup today in rand terms, and the charts plus the historical graph suggest the recent move has enough momentum to keep traders interested. With the price forecast anchored near the current price today in rands of R116.98, the buy or sell debate now hinges on whether the dividend support and broader growth profile can justify the cost. For investors checking preference shares or payout comparisons, the latest data show a straightforward ordinary share picture rather than a complex capital structure. If you want to know how to buy for sale share code CSB on the JSE, the cleanest route is an online trading account, where trading decisions can be executed efficiently once your trading account is funded and ready.
Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data label
|Data as of 2026-08-28 09:20:03
|Share Name & Ticker
|Cashbuild Ltd. (CSB)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Consumer Discretionary / Home Improvement Retail
|Current Price
|R116.98
|Market Capitalization
|R2.60bn
|P/E Ratio
|9.97
|Dividend Yield
|6.08%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|13
|Recent Price Change
|R2.70
Cashbuild Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R116.98, reflecting a R2.70 move from the previous close.
|Market Cap
|R2.60bn, indicating a small-cap market presence.
|P/E Ratio
|9.97, suggesting potential undervaluation relative to earnings.
|Dividend Yield
|6.08%, attractive for income-focused investors.
|Volatility
|Moderate, based on the modest live price change and thin trading volume.
Cashbuild Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish bias remains mild to moderate while the share holds above the R116.98 area, but today’s low volume of 13 limits conviction. The 9.97 P/E and 6.08% dividend yield can support interest if market sentiment stays firm, yet any fading demand in JSE trading could quickly slow momentum.
FAQ on Cashbuild Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Cashbuild Ltd. shares?
Answer: Cashbuild Ltd. shares are ordinary JSE-listed equities in CSB. At R116.98 per share, they represent ownership in a consumer discretionary home improvement retailer with a R2.60bn market cap, a 9.97 P/E ratio, and a 6.08% dividend yield.
Q2: How can I buy Cashbuild Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy CSB through a JSE-enabled trading account with an approved broker. The live price today is R116.98, so your purchase cost depends on the number of shares and platform fees. Trading volume is 13, indicating limited immediate liquidity.
Q3: What affects the price of Cashbuild Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by the current R116.98 level, the R2.70 recent change, low live volume of 13, sector sentiment, and the 9.97 P/E ratio. Dividend yield at 6.08% also shapes investor demand and valuation perception.
Q4: Does Cashbuild Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 6.08%, which signals that Cashbuild Ltd. does pay a dividend. From today’s price of R116.98, that income profile may matter to investors weighing yield against the share’s small-cap market size.
Q5: How can I track my Cashbuild Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track CSB through your brokerage platform or JSE watchlist using the share code CSB. Monitor the current price of R116.98, the R2.70 change, dividend yield of 6.08%, and trading volume of 13 to follow performance and income.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Cashbuild Ltd. share price?
Answer: Key factors are the current price of R116.98, the small-cap market cap of R2.60bn, the 9.97 P/E ratio, and the low live volume of 13. The 6.08% dividend yield and recent R2.70 move also shape sentiment.
Q7: Is Cashbuild Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on live data, CSB may appeal to income-oriented buyers because the dividend yield is 6.08% and the P/E is 9.97. However, trading volume is only 13, so execution and liquidity should be considered before any purchase.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Cashbuild Ltd. shares today?
Answer: A buy decision today depends on whether you accept the R116.98 price and the thin volume of 13. The 9.97 P/E and 6.08% dividend support a measured case, but limited liquidity means timing matters for active traders.
Q9: How much does one Cashbuild Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Cashbuild Ltd. share costs R116.98 today. That price per share sits alongside a R2.60bn market cap, a 9.97 P/E ratio, and a 6.08% dividend yield, giving investors a clear live reference point for trade planning.
Q10: How to sell Cashbuild Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell CSB shares, place a sell order through your JSE trading account at or near the live price of R116.98. The volume of 13 suggests limited turnover, so order placement and liquidity should be checked before trade execution.
How to Buy Cashbuild Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a JSE-approved platform.
Verify your account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added security.
Complete KYC verification to activate trading access.
Review the dashboard and locate Cashbuild Ltd. under share code CSB.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Place your buy order at the price per share you’re comfortable with.
Cashbuild Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Cashbuild Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE R116.98 and SELL if they lose that level on sustained volume. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.