CapTrader can be described as a trusted broker and is considered low-risk with an overall rating of 8 out of 10. CapTrader is authorized and regulated by the FCA and offers maximum leverage of 1:40 with spreads starting from 0.2 pips.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $2,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:40 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Is CapTrader regulated and safe for South African traders?

CapTrader is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, making it a legitimate and trustworthy option. However, protection depends on which legal entity holds your account. South African traders should review the client agreement, confirm which CapTrader entity manages their funds, and understand the applicable leverage limits, complaint process, and fund-protection rules before depositing. FCA regulation ensures client fund segregation and strict compliance oversight.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is the minimum deposit required to open a CapTrader account?

CapTrader requires a minimum initial deposit of €2,000 or equivalent in other currencies. This deposit can only be made via bank transfer from an account in your own name. The relatively higher minimum reflects CapTrader's focus on serious traders. Beginners should consider this carefully and ensure they can afford to deposit without compromising their financial security.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit Requires a minimum deposit of US $2,000 to open a standard trading account. 🎁Sign-Up Bonus No publicly advertised sign-up or deposit bonuses are available. 💸Fees Low commission on stocks and ETFs (e.g., US shares from 1 cent/share, min USD 2). Options and futures fees are higher; overall average fee level varies by asset. 📉Spreads & Commissions Very tight spreads on major FX pairs (~0.2–0.3 pips). Stock/ETF trading charges commission-based pricing. Options and futures incur higher per-contract commissions. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Deposits via bank transfer only; no card or e-wallet options. One free withdrawal per month; subsequent withdrawals may incur a fee (e.g., ~€8) depending on method. 🖥️Platforms Offers a suite of platforms including Trader Workstation (TWS), WebTrader, Client Portal, and mobile apps (via Interactive Brokers’ IBKR Mobile), as well as tools like TradingView and AgenaTrader. 🛡️Regulation Regulated under BaFin (Germany), with additional coverage via Interactive Brokers under FCA (UK) and CBI (Ireland). Member of the compensation fund, with client funds held in segregated accounts. 🔐Trust Score Rated highly on Trustpilot with a score of 4.9/5 (based on ~570 reviews). TradersUnion gives an overall trust score of 7.51/10, reflecting strong reliability and client satisfaction. ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals are generally processed within a few business days; one free withdrawal per month—later withdrawals may incur a fee (~€8 for bank transfers). 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

CapTrader Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated Commissions are high compared with others in the industry. Free webinars Not a strong offering when it comes to forex pairs. Huge selection of shares High minimum deposit. Free Trading Software Does not support the MetaTrader 4/5 platform.

Overview

CapTrader is a German-based online broker offering direct access to over 1.2 million securities across more than 150 global exchanges. That's serious market access.

With a history dating back to 1997, CapTrader has evolved from asset management to a full-service brokerage. They know what they're doing and have been around long enough to prove it.

The company emphasizes professionalism, integrity, and reliability, aiming to be a trusted partner for traders worldwide. That's not just marketing speak — it's how they operate.

CapTrader's mission is centered on client success, offering transparent pricing, award-winning customer support, and a commitment to continuous improvement in the trading experience.

What can you actually trade on CapTrader?

Over 1.2 million securities across 150+ global exchanges. Stocks, ETFs, options, futures, forex, bonds — everything. You're not boxed in. The range is massive. If it trades somewhere, you can probably access it through CapTrader. That kind of selection matters if you want real diversification.

How is CapTrader different from other brokers?

They're connected to Interactive Brokers, which gives them serious infrastructure and regulation. FCA oversight is legit. They emphasize professionalism and transparency — no hidden fees or surprises. Bank-level security with segregated accounts. They've been around since 1997, so they know markets. The platforms are advanced. It's not a flashy broker. It's a serious tool for serious traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $2,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:40 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

CapTrader offers a comprehensive suite of trading platforms and tools designed to cater to diverse trader needs.

Access to over 1.2 million securities across more than 160 global exchanges ensures you can trade stocks, ETFs, options, futures, forex, and more.

Whether you're an active trader seeking advanced features or someone building a diversified portfolio, CapTrader's offerings support various trading strategies and preferences.

Advanced charting, research tools, automated trading capabilities, and real-time market data are included across platforms.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types CapTrader offers a broad selection of account types: individual or joint custody accounts, family accounts (manage up to 15 sub-accounts), company/corporate accounts, and professionally managed accounts. Customers can choose between cash accounts or margin accounts depending on their trading needs. ⚖️ Leverage Margin accounts provide leverage—typically up to about 4:1. In practice, margin requirements vary depending on the instrument; e.g., some stock trades may allow leverage of up to 6.7:1 based on margin percentage. 📉 Spreads & Commissions CapTrader delivers competitive pricing: stocks/ETFs from around €2, options from €2, futures from €1, Forex from €3.75, CFDs from €2, bonds from €8. Spreads can be as low as 0.2–0.3 pips for major forex pairs. 🌐 Instruments Offered Clients can trade over 1.2 million global securities across 150+ exchanges—including stocks, ETFs, options, futures, Forex, CFDs, bonds, warrants, and certificates—offered through CapTrader's platforms. 🖥️ Trading Platforms CapTrader provides access to robust platforms like Trader Workstation (TWS), WebTrader, the CapTrader mobile app, Client Portal, plus third-party tools such as AgenaTrader and TradingView. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts CapTrader does not offer swap-free (Islamic) account options. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting There is no indication that CapTrader offers free VPS hosting to clients. 👥 Copy Trading CapTrader does not feature native copy trading or social trading functionality on its platforms. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds are kept in segregated accounts, separate from company assets, aligning with regulatory norms to ensure fund safety and insolvency protection. 📋 Regulatory Oversight CapTrader operates under strong regulatory frameworks, including Germany’s BaFin and—via its broker partner, Interactive Brokers—under the UK’s FCA and Ireland’s CBI.

CapTrader Customer Reviews

CapTrader has garnered positive feedback from clients, reflecting commitment to customer satisfaction and service quality.

Users frequently commend the platform for its user-friendly interface and responsive customer support when issues arise.

Many highlight the efficiency of the account setup process and the accessibility of CapTrader's services across different device types.

The platform's seamless integration with Interactive Brokers is also a notable point of praise from experienced traders.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating CapTrader enjoys an impressive 4.9 out of 5 Trustpilot score based on over 540 reviews, with 96% being 5-star and fewer than 1% negative. 👏Customer Satisfaction Widely recognized for outstanding service—CapTrader has received multiple awards such as “Highest Customer Satisfaction,” “Best Service Provider,” "Fair Conditions," and "Highest Consumer Orientation" from reputable institutions like Focus Money, Deutschland Test, and F.A.Z. Institute. 📞Customer Service Support is highly praised for its accessibility, expertise, and responsiveness. CapTrader offers multiple contact channels—free hotlines, live chat, email, and a callback service. Independent reviews confirm high-quality assistance with a support rating of 4.6/5.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $2,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:40 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Outstanding rating 4.9/5 based on 500+ reviews; praised for support & reliability. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

CapTrader Safety and Security

One of the best benchmarks to measure the safety of a broker like CapTrader is to establish which regulating authorities are watchdogs over its actions.

CapTrader is owned and operated by FXFlat Wertpapierhandelsbank GmbH in Germany and is an Introducing Broker of Interactive Brokers.

Interactive Brokers is well-regulated and trusted globally through regulatory bodies such as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ASIC, and others.

Client funds are held in segregated accounts separate from company finances, ensuring protection even if the broker faces difficulties.

How does CapTrader protect my account and personal information?

CapTrader implements robust security measures to safeguard client data. This includes SSL encryption, secure login procedures, and account verification. All personal information is stored securely, helping prevent unauthorized access and ensuring client privacy at all times. Bank-level security protocols are standard.

Are my funds safe with CapTrader?

Yes, client funds are held in segregated accounts separate from CapTrader's own finances. This ensures your money is protected even if the company faces financial difficulties. CapTrader adheres to strict regulatory requirements to maintain transparency and security. FCA regulation backs this up.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing CapTrader operates under BaFin (Federal Financial Supervisory Authority in Germany) and other EU regulations, ensuring strict oversight, investor protection, and adherence to global financial standards. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held in segregated accounts, separate from company funds, guaranteeing security and reducing the risk of mismanagement or loss in the event of company insolvency. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Through its partnership with Interactive Brokers, client assets benefit from additional coverage under Lloyd’s of London insurance, offering enhanced protection beyond standard regulatory safeguards. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating CapTrader partners with Interactive Brokers, a financially robust firm with a strong balance sheet and high credit ratings, ensuring clients trade with a stable and reliable broker. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Advanced encryption, two-factor authentication, and secure login protocols protect client accounts, reducing risks of unauthorized access and enhancing digital safety standards. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Clients are safeguarded against losing more money than they deposit, ensuring risk is capped and preventing unexpected liabilities in volatile market conditions. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits, transparent reporting, and strict compliance policies ensure accountability, offering clients peace of mind that operations remain ethical, secure, and fully regulated.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $2,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:40 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, FCA Start Trading Read Review

CapTrader At a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Ratingen, Germany 📅 Year Founded 1997 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities BaFin, FCA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade None ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:40 💰 Minimum Deposit 2 000 EUR / R 34159,62 💳 Deposit Options Bank transfer, 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, 💻 Platform Types Trader WorkStation (TWS), WebTrader MOBILETRADER AgenaTrader 📱 OS Compatibility Web, desktop, mobile – iOS or Android 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex currency pairs, Stocks Options Futures contract trading CFDs 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, German 👥 Customer Support Languages English, German 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

CapTrader Account Types

CapTrader offers multiple account types tailored to different investor needs and situations.

Each account type provides access to over 1.2 million securities but with different features and management structures.

The number and type of accounts available may differ depending on your country and the regulatory authorities under jurisdiction.

Private Custody Account

Ideal for individual investors, this account type allows you to manage your own investments independently.

You can choose between a cash account where you trade only with available funds, or a margin account which offers leverage.

The minimum initial deposit for a private custody account is €2,000.

Full access to all trading platforms and research tools available through CapTrader.

Family Account

Designed for families, this account enables a "Head of Family" (HOF) to manage up to 15 sub-accounts under one master account.

The HOF can oversee investments for family members, providing a consolidated view of family assets across all sub-accounts.

This structure is beneficial for families looking to manage their wealth collectively and coordinate investment strategies.

Simplified account management for multiple family members without opening separate accounts.

Company Account

Tailored for businesses, the company account allows organizations to invest company assets in securities such as shares or options.

This account type offers professional trading conditions and is suitable for companies seeking to manage investment portfolios efficiently.

Designed with corporate compliance requirements in mind for regulated business entities.

Managed Account

For investors who prefer professional management, CapTrader offers managed accounts handled by professional traders.

Professional traders make investment decisions on behalf of the client, handling day-to-day portfolio management.

The minimum investment for a managed account is €100,000, reflecting the professional management service.

Strategy focuses on intraday trading with options for experienced investors seeking a hands-off approach.

Portfolio Margin Account

Available for accounts with a net liquidation value of at least $100,000, the portfolio margin account offers more favorable margin requirements.

Margin calculation is based on overall portfolio risk rather than individual position requirements, offering greater leverage efficiency.

This account type is suitable for experienced traders seeking greater leverage and flexibility in their trading strategies.

Advanced risk management tools for professional portfolio construction.

Family & Friends Account

An extension of the family account, the Family & Friends account allows the "Head of Family" to manage accounts of not only family members but also friends.

Available for clients residing outside the EU and offers the same management capabilities as the family account.

Provides consolidated management of multiple people's investments under one master account structure.

What types of accounts does CapTrader offer?

CapTrader provides trading accounts through Interactive Brokers, including individual, joint, corporate, and retirement accounts. These accounts allow clients to trade stocks, options, futures, forex, and other securities while benefiting from secure and regulated brokerage framework backing.

Which account type is best for my trading needs?

The best account depends on your goals. Individual and joint accounts suit personal investing. Corporate accounts serve businesses. Managed accounts work for hands-off investors. Portfolio margin accounts suit experienced traders with significant capital. Consider your strategy, trading frequency, and management preferences when choosing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $2,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:40 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, FCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a CapTrader Account - Step by Step

Step 1 – Open Your Account

Similar to a bank, to register a trading account with CapTrader for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic "know your customer" process.

This process allows CapTrader to verify your submitted details and ensure the safety of your funds and account information.

The process is straightforward and usually takes 5-10 minutes to complete the initial application.

Step 2 – Fill Out the Form

With CapTrader, the process involves filling out a form and providing a mobile phone number and email address.

It is necessary that users provide a copy of their ID or passport to CapTrader for verification purposes.

You'll also need proof of address such as a utility bill or bank statement dated within the last three months.

Step 3 – Fund Your Account

Once your account is approved, you need to deposit the minimum €2,000 to activate your trading account.

Bank transfer is the only accepted deposit method. The transfer must come from a bank account in your name.

Use the deposit note provided by CapTrader to ensure your funds are correctly allocated to your account.

Step 4 – Start Trading

Download Trader Workstation (TWS) or access the web platform to begin trading.

Set up your watchlists, configure your preferences, and familiarize yourself with the platform before executing trades.

Start with the asset classes and markets you understand best before branching out to new instruments.

CapTrader Fees

Costs depend on different factors like spreads, margins, and commissions. CapTrader clients may experience different fee structures according to their country or place of residence.

The spread of a currency pair is the difference between the bid and asking rate. Spreads vary based on market conditions and liquidity.

A pip represents the smallest increment that an exchange rate can move. Commission is charged per trade on certain instruments.

Margin is the amount of money required in your account to open a position. Minimum margins vary by instrument and market.

What fees does CapTrader charge for trading?

CapTrader charges trading fees based on the products and markets you trade. Fees include commissions on stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and forex. The exact rates depend on the exchange, order type, and account activity level. Transparent fee schedules are available for reference on the platform.

Are there any account or inactivity fees with CapTrader?

CapTrader does not charge a standard account maintenance fee, but some accounts may incur inactivity fees if no trading activity occurs over a certain period. Additional fees may apply for special services, currency conversions, or wire transfers. Check the fee schedule for complete details.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Low for stocks & ETFs (e.g., US stock trades from $0.01/share, min $2; German stock orders from 0.1% of trade value, min €2); higher for FX, options, futures, and funds. 💰 Required Min Deposit Relatively high — US $2,000 minimum to open an account. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee The first withdrawal each month is free. Subsequent SEPA withdrawals cost €1, and other bank transfers cost €8 per transaction. Some sources mention the first is free then €8/€1. 💳 Deposit Fees Deposits via bank transfer only; no deposit fees charged by CapTrader. 📝 Average Spread For forex, typical spreads start around 0.3 pips with a minimum commission of ~US $3.75. Other instruments have flat transaction fees/per-contract rates. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $2,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:40 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, FCA Start Trading Read Review

CapTrader Trading Platforms

The trading platform provided by CapTrader to its clients is the software used to carry out their trades and manage their portfolios.

Some brokers provide only one platform, and others quite a few. CapTrader offers multiple options to suit different traders.

A multi-asset trading platform allows clients to trade multiple asset classes from one interface efficiently.

The decision about which platform to choose usually depends on what you want to trade and your experience level.

Trader Workstation (TWS)

Trader Workstation (TWS) is CapTrader's flagship desktop platform, renowned for its robustness and versatility across markets.

It provides access to over 1.2 million securities across more than 160 global exchanges from one integrated interface.

TWS supports advanced trading tools including options, futures, and forex, catering to active traders seeking comprehensive market analysis and execution capabilities.

Highly customizable interface lets you build the workspace exactly how you want it for your trading style.

CapTrader App (Mobile)

The CapTrader App is designed for traders on the go, offering mobile access to over 1.2 million securities anytime, anywhere.

Available for both iOS and Android, the app provides features such as order management, watchlists, and real-time market data.

Traders can manage their portfolios efficiently from anywhere with an internet connection and a smartphone or tablet.

Push notifications keep you informed about market movements and order executions in real time.

TradingView

TradingView is a web-based platform integrated with CapTrader, offering powerful charting tools and social trading features.

Traders can analyze market trends, share insights with the community, and execute trades directly from the browser.

Makes it ideal for those who prefer a seamless, browser-based trading experience without downloading software.

Advanced charting capabilities with hundreds of indicators and drawing tools for technical analysis.

AgenaTrader

AgenaTrader is a desktop platform available free of charge to CapTrader clients, offering significant value.

It offers advanced automation features, backtesting capabilities, and a user-friendly interface for strategy development.

Caters to traders who require sophisticated tools for strategy development and automated execution of trading systems.

Ideal for quantitative traders and those building algorithmic trading strategies.

Which trading platforms are available through CapTrader?

CapTrader offers Trader Workstation (TWS) for advanced desktop trading, the CapTrader mobile app, TradingView integration, AgenaTrader for automation, FXTrader, OptionTrader, WebTrader, and Client Portal for account management. Choose based on your device preference and feature needs.

How do I choose the right CapTrader platform for me?

The choice depends on your trading style and experience level. Active traders prefer Trader Workstation or AgenaTrader for advanced tools. Beginners may find WebTrader or the CapTrader Easy App more intuitive. Mobile apps enable trading on the go with real-time data access.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $2,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:40 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, FCA Start Trading Read Review

CapTrader Deposits and Withdrawals

Accounts require a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways, though CapTrader is limited to bank transfer only.

Withdrawals can usually be done in the same ways as deposits, but sometimes differ slightly based on your account type.

In the case of CapTrader, a minimum deposit of €2,000 or equivalent is required and can only be paid via bank transfer from your own account.

Payouts can also be made by bank transfer only to an account registered in your name.

How do I deposit funds into my CapTrader account?

To deposit funds, log into the CapTrader Client Portal and create a deposit note. Transfers must be made from a bank account in your name. Deposits are credited to your trading account once processed, usually within a few business days depending on your bank's processing speed.

How can I withdraw money from my CapTrader account?

Withdrawals are requested through the Client Portal and can only be sent to a bank account in your name. Ensure your account has sufficient balance to cover all open positions and fees. Withdrawal requests are processed promptly once approved by CapTrader compliance.

Leverage

Leverage is a facility that enables you to get much larger exposure to the market you're trading than the amount you actually deposited.

Leveraged products magnify your potential profit — but also increase your potential loss significantly and quickly.

Leverage amount is expressed as a ratio, for instance 1:40, 1:100, or higher. CapTrader offers maximum leverage of 1:40 for forex.

Assuming you have €2,000 in your account and trade 80,000 EUR/USD, your leverage would be 1:40. Use leverage responsibly.

CapTrader vs eToro vs XM – Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit 2 000 EUR / R 34159,62 $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:40 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs - 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research and Market Analysis

To trade with confidence, traders should do as much research as possible about speculative trading before commencing any trades.

With CapTrader, they have access to a basic range of videos through their training database, along with webinars from recognized speakers.

Trading signals and market analysis are available to help inform your trading decisions and identify opportunities.

Research tools and economic calendars help you stay informed about market-moving events and economic data releases.

Awards and Recognition

Being an awarded company instills extra confidence in traders considering where to place their capital.

While CapTrader is well-regarded by customers, the company maintains a focus on service quality over award collection.

Recognition comes primarily from client satisfaction, user reviews, and professional standing in the industry.

Conclusion Overall, CapTrader is trustworthy to invest with and utilize its trading services. CapTrader offers traders advanced platforms including Trader Workstation and mobile apps. CapTrader has a maximum leverage of 1:40 and access to over 1.2 million securities globally. The €2,000 minimum deposit reflects their positioning toward serious traders rather than absolute beginners. FCA regulation provides real protections. For professionals seeking serious market access, CapTrader delivers.

Disclaimer

CapTrader warns potential customers that forex and CFD trading always carries a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with CapTrader, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. CapTrader warns that margin trading involves potential for profit as well as risk of loss and that movements in foreign exchange and commodities are unpredictable. CapTrader cannot guarantee a maximum loss a trader may suffer.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is CapTrader?

CapTrader is an introducing broker working with Interactive Brokers. They don't execute trades directly themselves. Instead, clients trade through Interactive Brokers' platforms and CapTrader handles the rest. Account setup, management, ongoing guidance, compliance support — that's what CapTrader does. Think of them as your support partner while Interactive Brokers runs the actual trading infrastructure behind the scenes.

How do I open an account with CapTrader?

Start by completing CapTrader's online application on their website. Submit required identification documents. CapTrader reviews everything and helps establish your trading account with Interactive Brokers. They walk you through onboarding, answer setup questions, and ensure all compliance requirements are met. The whole process takes a few days once documents are submitted and verified properly.

What documents are needed to open an account?

You need two main things. First, proof of identity — passport, driver's license, national ID card. Second, proof of address — utility bill, bank statement, or rental agreement dated within the last three months. These documents verify who you are and comply with FCA regulations and anti-money laundering rules. No documents, no account. Simple as that.

How do I deposit money into my CapTrader account?

Deposits must come from a bank account in your own name. Log into the Client Portal, create a deposit note with CapTrader's designated account details, and initiate your bank transfer. That deposit note ensures your funds get correctly credited to your trading account without confusion or delays. Processing typically takes a few business days depending on your bank.

Can I deposit money from a third-party account?

No, absolutely not. Deposits must originate from an account registered in your name only. Third-party deposits are rejected due to anti-money laundering regulations and account integrity requirements. CapTrader and Interactive Brokers need to verify the money is actually yours before it enters your account. It's a regulation thing, not a choice. Non-negotiable.

How do I withdraw money from my CapTrader account?

Withdrawals go only to bank accounts in your name. Use the Client Portal to submit withdrawal requests. Make sure your account has enough balance to cover all open positions and pending fees first. Once approved by CapTrader's compliance team, money moves to your nominated bank account promptly. Processing usually takes several business days depending on your bank's speed.

What is the minimum deposit required?

CapTrader requires €2,000 minimum deposit or equivalent in other currencies. Bank transfer only — that's your only option. No credit cards, no e-wallets, just wire transfers. The higher minimum reflects CapTrader's positioning toward professional traders and serious investors rather than absolute beginners testing the waters with small amounts. Not cheap but it signals they're serious too.

What currencies can I deposit?

CapTrader accepts multiple currencies including EUR, USD, GBP, CHF, and others depending on your region. During account setup, you select your preferred base currency. The Client Portal lets you manage currency selections and perform exchanges between currencies easily as needed. Exchange rates apply when converting between different currencies in your account.

How do I exchange foreign currencies in my account?

Currency conversions happen through the Client Portal. You can convert between available currencies whenever you need to. Useful if you're holding multiple currencies or want to trade instruments denominated in different currencies. The platform shows current exchange rates. Perfect for managing multi-currency positions and ensuring your account is funded in the right currency for your trading.

What support does CapTrader offer?

CapTrader provides customer support via free hotline, email, and live chat. Their team helps with account setup questions, platform features, deposits and withdrawals, document submission, and general account issues. They're there to smooth the process and ensure you have a good experience trading through Interactive Brokers. Professional support, not robotic responses. Actually helpful humans.