Overall, Capital Investment Brokers is considered low-risk with an overall rating of 6 out of 10. Capital Investment Brokers is not regulated and has a Maximum Leverage of 1:200.

Is Capital Investment Brokers available for South African traders?

Capital Investment Brokers, also known as CIBfx, is an online trading platform that offers access to forex, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies. South African traders may be able to open an account, but they should first check which legal entity they are registering with, what regulation applies, and whether local FSCA protection is available before depositing funds.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is Capital Investment Brokers regulated in South Africa?

South African traders should verify Capital Investment Brokers’ regulatory status before opening an account. CIBfx is presented as a registered online trading platform, but global or offshore registration is not the same as FSCA authorisation in South Africa. Always confirm the broker’s exact company name and licence status on the FSCA database before funding a live account.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit ~$500 for Micro account; Standard ~$1,000; Executive ~$10,000. 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Traders Union review mentions “contests and bonuses: Yes”, and a “100% trading bonus” on first deposit in some sources. 💸Fees No inactivity fee or deposit/withdrawal fee claimed by some reviews. But users report difficulty withdrawing funds, possible hidden lot/volume requirements before withdrawal. 📉Spreads & Commissions Claims: floating spreads; for EUR/USD ~0.6-1.3 pips in standard account; spread from ~1 pip in some accounts. No separate commission for FX pairs claimed 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Payment methods claimed: credit card (Visa, Mastercard), bank transfer, various e-wallets/crypto in some reviews. Withdrawal‐requests are allegedly blocked/very hard to complete unless trading high lot volumes. 🖥️Platforms Various sources say MT4 (MetaTrader 4) is offered. Mobile & tablet versions included. Demo accounts available. They also mention “Executive”, “Standard”, “Micro” account types. 🛡️Regulation Not Regulated 🔐Trust Score On Trustpilot, very low: 1.3 / 5 from ~81 reviews. Trustpilot Many complaints about withdrawal issues, customer service issues, unclear terms. Some review sites (ForexPeaceArmy etc.) call it scam / warn strongly. ⏱️Payout Schedule I found no reliable published payout schedule. There are user reports that withdrawals are delayed or blocked unless trading certain lot volumes; claims of being unable to withdraw profits. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Capital Investment Brokers Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Offers access to MetaTrader 4 platform (desktop & mobile). Weak / unclear regulation – flagged by FCA as unauthorised. Variety of account types (Micro, Standard, Executive). Withdrawal issues – many users report blocked or delayed withdrawals. Claims of low spreads starting from ~1 pip. Hidden conditions on bonuses and withdrawals (e.g., large trading volume required). Provides bonuses and promotions (e.g., 100% deposit bonus). Negative user reviews on Trustpilot & ForexPeaceArmy (very low trust score).

Overview

CIBfx is a registered online trading platform offering access to over 500 financial instruments, including more than 60 currency pairs, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies.

With over 15 years of experience, the company is recognized as a leading broker in Latin America.

CIBfx provides users with the MTT trading platform, known for its user-friendly interface and advanced features.

The company emphasizes security, ensuring that client funds are protected by industry-standard protocols, and maintains a commitment to user privacy.

Is Capital Investment Brokers safe for South African traders?

South African traders should be careful with Capital Investment Brokers and verify its current regulatory status before opening an account. Some broker-review sources list Capital Investment Brokers as not regulated and flag weak or unclear regulation. Global or offshore registration is not the same as FSCA protection in South Africa, so traders should check the FSCA register before depositing funds.

What does Capital Investment Brokers offer?

Capital Investment Brokers, also known as CIBFX, has been listed as a forex and CFD broker offering MetaTrader 4, forex, metals, CFDs, stocks, and futures. Some reviews mention a demo account, institutional accounts, and a minimum deposit around $500, but traders should confirm all details directly before signing up because broker availability, payment methods, and account conditions can change.

Featured Offered

CIBFX provides traders with access to a diverse range of over 500 financial instruments, including more than 60 currency pairs, CFDs across eight categories, and commodities like gold, silver, oil, and energies.

The platform supports both desktop and mobile trading through the widely used MetaTrader 4 (MT4), offering features such as automated trading via Expert Advisors (EAs), real-time data analysis, and advanced charting tools.

With competitive spreads starting from 0.6 pips and leverage up to 1:200, CIBFX caters to both novice and experienced traders.

Capital Investment Brokers Customer Reviews

Capital Investment Brokers (CIBFX) has garnered mixed feedback from its users.

While some traders appreciate the platform's user-friendly interface and diverse range of financial instruments, others have expressed concerns regarding withdrawal processes and customer support.

A significant number of reviews on Trustpilot reflect dissatisfaction, with users reporting difficulties in accessing their funds and delays in processing withdrawals.

Additionally, the lack of regulation by a top-tier financial authority raises questions about the platform's reliability and safety.

🔍Aspect 🌟Overall Rating Very low. On Trustpilot, CIBfx (also called “Capital Income Builder (CIB)”) has about 1.3 out of 5 from ~81 reviews. 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed to largely negative. Many reviewers say they were unable to withdraw profits or even their capital. Some say early on small withdrawals worked, but larger ones or profit withdrawals hit all kinds of conditions (volume, bonus-terms). A few positive voices, saying deposits and smaller withdrawals were fine, or that service / platform was usable. But these are far fewer. 📞Customer Service Slow or non-responsive customer support via email. Promises of “account manager” or support that are not lived up to. Communication breakdowns when it comes to withdrawals or resolving issues. Support often gives excuses or asks for more trading volume before processing. Some traders say that for small amounts or early in, they get faster responses; but when larger sums or more demanding queries come up, things slow way down.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Very few or no verified active reviews. Broker appears on the review list with minimal to no positive feedback. Mostly low visibility. ⭐☆☆☆☆ Strongly negative feedback: allegations of being unable to withdraw funds, pressured to deposit more money, misleading regulation claims. Some say “do not trust this broker”; many calls it a scam. ⭐☆☆☆☆ Mixed to negative. Users complain especially about inability to withdraw, customer support being unresponsive, bonus terms being restrictive. Some small positive mentions but far fewer. ⭐★½/5 — roughly 1-2 stars Very poor rating: ~1.3/5 from ~81 reviews. Many complaints about withdrawals, customer service, misleading claims. ⭐★☆☆☆

Capital Investment Brokers Safety and Security

Capital Investment Brokers (CIBFX) prioritizes the safety and security of its clients' funds through advanced industry-standard protocols.

The platform offers features like Negative Balance Protection and Guaranteed Stop Loss, ensuring that traders are safeguarded against uncontrolled losses.

Additionally, CIBFX is a duly registered and regulated company with a successful international track record in the financial markets, further endorsing its commitment to providing a secure trading environment.

How does a capital investment broker ensure the safety of my funds?

Reputable brokers keep client funds in segregated accounts, separate from company operating funds. They follow strict regulatory compliance, undergo regular audits, and may provide insurance protections. These measures ensure that clients’ investments remain secure even in unexpected circumstances.

What security measures protect my personal and financial data?

Brokers implement advanced encryption protocols, two-factor authentication, and secure servers to protect sensitive information. Regular security audits, compliance with data protection laws, and monitoring of account activity help prevent unauthorized access, fraud, or cyberattacks, keeping client data safe at all times.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Not Regulated 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts CIBfx’ terms & conditions claim: “client funds are held in segregated accounts, as per Policies and Procedures of Company, ensuring the continued safety of funds.” CIBFX Also some earlier reviews say client funds are “kept in segregated accounts separate from the company’s funds.” 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) They offer trading in cryptos among other asset classes. Negative balance protection is claimed for trading (including futures, metals, forex) on their site. 📈 Negative Balance Protection CIBfx claims negative balance protection is a standard feature in its accounts for forex, metals, futures etc. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Broker claims membership of an “Investors Compensation Fund” in its terms & conditions, and claims to deal with “first-class banks.” CIBFX Also claims of “business certificate” and “endorsements / awards” in promotional materials.

Capital Investment Brokers at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Vanuatu, United Kingdom, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines 📅 Year Founded 2005 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Not Regulated 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Not indicated 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:200 💰 Minimum Deposit $500 / R 8 118,93 💳 Deposit Options Credit/Debit Card, Bank-Wire Transfer, Local Bank Transfer, Neteller, Ok Pay, YuuPay 💳 Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Card, Bank-Wire Transfer, Local Bank Transfer, Neteller, Ok Pay, YuuPay 💻 Platform Types MT4 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, iOS, Android 📈 Tradable assets offered FX, Metals, CFDs, Stocks, and Futures 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Spanish, Arabic 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Capital Investment Brokers Account Types

Capital Investment Brokers (CIBFX) offers a range of account types designed to cater to diverse trading needs.

Their offerings include standard accounts with fixed spreads and leverage up to 1:200, as well as micro accounts suitable for beginners.

Traders also have access to various financial instruments such as forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, CIBFX provides features like guaranteed stop loss and negative balance protection to enhance trading security.

Standard Account

The Standard Account is ideal for traders seeking a straightforward trading experience.

With a minimum deposit of $1,000, it provides access to a wide range of financial instruments, including over 60 currency pairs, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Traders benefit from fixed spreads, leverage up to 1:200, and the ability to trade micro-lots starting from 0.01. This account type supports scalping, automated trading via Expert Advisors (EAs), and offers both market and pending order executions.

Micro Account

Designed for beginners or those wishing to trade with smaller amounts, the Micro Account allows for a minimum deposit of $100.

It offers similar features to the Standard Account but with reduced position sizes, making it easier for new traders to manage risk.

Traders can access the same range of instruments and utilize the MTT trading platform or MetaTrader 4.

Demo Account

The Demo Account is perfect for those looking to practice trading strategies without financial risk.

It simulates real market conditions and provides virtual funds, allowing traders to familiarize themselves with the trading platforms and test various strategies.

This account type is available for both beginners and experienced traders looking to refine their skills.

Trial Account

The Trial Account is a special offer that provides traders with $100 in trading credits upon registration.

This account type is set as a Micro Account and is valid for 30 days from the registration date.

While the initial $100 credit cannot be withdrawn, any profits earned can be withdrawn after meeting specific trading volume requirements.

This account is an excellent way for new traders to explore the platform and gain practical experience.

VIP Account

The VIP Account is tailored for experienced traders seeking enhanced trading conditions.

It offers tighter spreads, personalized customer support, and priority withdrawals.

Traders with this account type may also receive a dedicated account manager to assist with their trading needs.

This account is ideal for those looking to trade larger volumes and require more advanced features.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

What types of accounts does Capital Investment Brokers offer?

Capital Investment Brokers provides multiple account types tailored to different trading needs, including standard, professional, and VIP accounts. Each account varies in minimum deposit requirements, leverage options, spreads, and access to premium tools or personalized support for investors.

How do I choose the right account type?

Selecting the right account depends on your trading experience, investment goals, and capital. Beginners may benefit from standard accounts with lower risk, while experienced traders might prefer VIP or professional accounts offering higher leverage, advanced tools, and priority customer service.

How to Open an Amana Capital Investment Brokers – Step-by-Step Guide

To set up and register for an Account with Capital Investment Brokers is a straightforward process, and you can do it as follows:

Step 1 – Open Your Account

Open a Demo account by clicking on the bottom right side of the page.

With Capital Investment Brokers, the process can be completed online from the company website.

Step 2 – Fill out the form

Similarly to a bank, to register a forex trading account with Capital Investment Brokers for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process, which will allow Capital Investment Brokers to ascertain your submitted details and ensure the safety of your funds and account details.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Capital Investment Brokers' Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Capital Investment Brokers (CIBfx) offers competitive pricing structures across various asset classes.

For Forex, Metals, and Commodities, they provide spreads starting from 1 pip with no commissions on major currency pairs.

Futures contracts are available with minimal commissions and lower margin requirements compared to traditional exchanges.

CIBfx also offers swap-free accounts for clients adhering to Sharia law, ensuring compliance without interest charges.

What fees should I expect with Capital Investment Brokers?

Capital Investment Brokers typically charge fees through spreads, commissions, or overnight financing. Some accounts may also include management or withdrawal charges. Transparent pricing ensures investors know exact costs, helping them choose account types and strategies that fit their trading goals.

How do spreads and commissions work at Capital Investment Brokers?

Spreads represent the difference between buy and sell prices, while commissions are fixed costs per trade. Depending on account type, traders may face tighter spreads with added commissions or wider spreads commission-free, giving flexibility for various trading preferences and styles.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class No commissions; fees incorporated into spreads 💰 Required Min Deposit $500 / R 8 118,93 🔁 Withdrawal Fee None 💳 Deposit Fees $20 (~R380 ZAR) 📝 Average Spread EUR/USD: 0.6 pips GBP/USD: 1.3 pips S&P 500 CFD: 0.5 points Europe 50 CFD: 2 points 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Capital Investment Brokers Trading platforms

Capital Investment Brokers offers a robust and user-friendly trading platform designed for both beginner and experienced traders

. The platform provides real-time market data, advanced charting tools, and seamless trade execution across multiple asset classes.

With intuitive navigation, customizable dashboards, and access to global financial instruments, it empowers investors to make informed decisions efficiently and manage portfolios with confidence.

MTT Trading Platform

The MTT Trading Platform is a highly acclaimed tool among forex and CFD traders.

Renowned for its user-friendly interface and advanced features, it provides traders with real-time data, customizable charts, and a range of technical analysis tools.

Its intuitive design ensures that both novice and experienced traders can navigate the markets effectively.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 remains one of the most popular trading platforms globally.

Known for its stability and comprehensive charting capabilities, MT4 offers automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs), a wide array of technical indicators, and robust order management features.

It's a preferred choice for traders seeking a reliable and customizable trading experience.

WebTrader

CIBfx's WebTrader platform allows traders to access their accounts directly from any web browser without the need for software installation.

It offers a seamless trading experience with real-time market data, advanced charting tools, and secure order execution.

This platform is ideal for traders who prefer the convenience of trading from any location.

Mobile Trading App

For traders on the go, CIBfx provides a mobile trading application compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

The app offers full trading functionality, including real-time quotes, charting tools, and secure order placement.

Its responsive design ensures that traders can manage their positions and monitor the markets anytime, anywhere.

White Label Solutions

CIBfx's White Label Solutions are tailored for financial institutions looking to offer trading services under their brand.

This comprehensive package includes access to the MT4 platform, liquidity solutions, back-office support, and compliance services.

It's designed to enable partners to provide a seamless trading experience to their clients while focusing on their core business operations.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does Capital Investment Brokers provide?

Capital Investment Brokers offers advanced trading platforms designed for both beginners and professionals. Clients can access user-friendly interfaces, mobile trading apps, and powerful desktop solutions equipped with real-time data, charting tools, and seamless execution to enhance their overall trading experience.

Are Capital Investment Brokers’ trading platforms secure?

Yes. The platforms are built with strong encryption and multi-layer security protocols to safeguard client data and transactions. Regular updates, compliance with global standards, and secure login features ensure traders can operate with confidence and complete peace of mind.

Capital Investment Brokers Deposit and Withdrawal

Capital Investment Brokers (CIBFX) offers efficient deposit and withdrawal services, ensuring seamless transactions for clients.

Deposits are processed promptly, allowing traders to fund their accounts and engage in market activities without delay.

Withdrawals are handled with care, adhering to the company's policies to ensure secure and timely access to funds.

Clients can expect a user-friendly experience, supported by a dedicated team ready to assist with any inquiries related to their financial transactions.

How can I deposit funds into my Capital Investment Brokers account?

Deposits can be made through multiple secure methods, including bank transfers, credit or debit cards, and trusted online payment systems. The process is designed to be fast, straightforward, and compliant, ensuring clients can start trading with ease and confidence.

How do withdrawals work at Capital Investment Brokers?

Withdrawals are processed through the same method used for deposits, ensuring security and compliance with regulations. Requests are typically handled promptly, with transparent policies in place. Clients can expect timely access to funds while maintaining complete protection of their capital.

Leverage

Capital Investment Brokers (CIBFX) offers a broad and diverse range of over 500 financial instruments across multiple asset classes, including exotic pairs, CFD categories, commodities, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, shares, futures, and energy.

Their long-standing 15+ years in the industry are backed by regulatory compliance, secure protocols protecting both funds and client data, and award recognitions, making them a reliable partner for traders seeking sophisticated tools, safety, and privacy.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Capital Investment Brokers vs eToro vs XM – Comparison Table

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $500 / R 8 118,93 $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:200 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs - 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Capital Investment Brokers Research examines a provider like CIBFX: a well-established global brokerage with over fifteen years’ experience, offering more than 500 instruments across forex, indices, cryptos, shares, metals, futures, and more.

Their platform is user-friendly and secure, with robust regulatory compliance, fund protection protocols, privacy safeguards, and recognised industry awards that highlight trustworthiness and service quality.

Awards

CIBFX has earned multiple industry accolades over its 15-year history, highlighting its excellence in client service, trading product variety, and platform reliability.

These awards reflect recognition from peers and customers alike, emphasizing its reputation for secure, transparent operation and strong global market presence.

Conclusion Overall, Capital Investment Brokers is trustworthy to invest with and utilize their trading services. Capital Investment Brokers provides the popular Metatrader4 (MT4) with its advanced features as a trading platform. Capital Investment Brokers has a Maximum Leverage of 1:200.

Disclaimer

Capital Investment Brokers warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with Capital Investment Brokers, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose.

Capital Investment Brokers warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable; hence, Capital Investment Brokers cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a capital investment broker?

A capital investment broker acts as an intermediary between investors and markets, connecting clients with opportunities across equities, bonds, funds, and alternative assets. They provide expert guidance, risk assessment, and portfolio management strategies to help clients achieve long-term financial objectives.

How do capital investment brokers earn money?

Brokers typically earn through commissions on trades, management fees, or spreads on transactions. Some use flat-fee advisory models, while others rely on performance-based compensation. Clear fee disclosure is essential, allowing investors to fully understand costs and avoid hidden financial surprises.

Are my funds safe with a capital investment broker?

Regulated brokers safeguard funds in segregated accounts, separate from company finances. They follow compliance standards, undergo audits, and often provide investor protection schemes or insurance. These measures significantly reduce risks, ensuring clients’ capital remains secure even in adverse circumstances.

What types of investments do capital investment brokers offer?

Investment brokers may provide access to stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, derivatives, commodities, real estate, and private equity. The available choices depend on licensing and partnerships, enabling investors to diversify portfolios and align investments with personal goals and risk tolerance.

How do I choose the right capital investment broker?

Look for strong regulatory oversight, competitive fee structures, reliable customer support, and a wide product range. Consider the broker’s reputation, transparency, and research tools. A trustworthy broker should prioritize investor interests, offering clarity, security, and efficient execution of trades.

What regulations govern capital investment brokers?

Capital investment brokers are overseen by financial authorities such as the SEC, FCA, or local regulators, depending on jurisdiction. These bodies enforce compliance, risk management, and consumer protection standards, ensuring brokers operate transparently and safeguard investor interests at all times.

Do I need a large amount of money to start?

Not necessarily. Many brokers offer accounts with low minimum deposits, making investing accessible to a broad range of clients. While larger portfolios provide more opportunities, even modest investments can grow steadily through disciplined strategies, diversification, and consistent market participation.

How do capital investment brokers manage risk?

Brokers assist clients by assessing risk tolerance, diversifying portfolios, and using tools such as stop-loss orders or hedging strategies. They provide market insights and financial education, ensuring investors make informed decisions that balance potential returns with acceptable levels of risk.

What technology do brokers use for clients?

Most capital investment brokers offer advanced trading platforms, mobile apps, and analytical tools with real-time data. Features may include automated trading, research dashboards, and portfolio trackers. These technologies improve transparency, decision-making, and convenience, enhancing clients’ overall investment experience.

Can I withdraw my investments anytime?

Liquidity depends on the chosen assets. Stocks and ETFs are usually easy to liquidate, while real estate or private equity may require longer holding periods. Brokers provide guidance on withdrawal timelines, ensuring clients understand exit options before committing capital.