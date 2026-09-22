Overall, Brokerjet is licensed by the Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC), holding an overall trust score of 5/10. Brokerjet requires a $100 minimum deposit and offers trading on the famous MetaTrader 4 platform, with competitively low fees and no commission charges.

Is BrokerJet regulated for South African traders?

BrokerJet says it is operated by Broker Jet Co. Ltd. and is authorised by the Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia, also known as SERC, under authorisation number 013. South African traders should note that Cambodian regulation is not the same as FSCA regulation. Before depositing funds, always check whether the exact BrokerJet entity you join is authorised locally in South Africa.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Can South African traders open an account with BrokerJet?

South African traders may be able to open an account with BrokerJet, but they should first confirm the account entity, accepted countries, deposit methods, withdrawal rules, fees, and available platforms. BrokerJet promotes access to global markets and says traders can create live or demo accounts. However, SA traders should verify regulation, client-fund protections, and dispute procedures before trading with real money.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $100 for Live Account 🎁Sign-Up Bonus No current sign-up bonus 💸Fees Low commissions on trades 📉Spreads & Commissions Tight spreads and competitive overnight swaps 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Secure deposits and withdrawals (methods not specified) 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – advanced features and multiple assets Web Trader – browser-based with TradingView charts 🛡️Regulation Licensed by Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC), License No. 013 🔐Trust Score Not publicly available ⏱️Payout Schedule Not specified on website 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

BrokerJet Trust Score

🔎Trading Feature 🔖Rating (1–10) 🛡️Regulation ⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆☆☆ 💻Trading Platforms ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ 💱Spreads & Fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆ 👨🏼‍💼Account Types ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆ 💳Deposit & Withdrawal ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆ 📞Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆ 📚Education & Tools ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆☆ 👨🏼‍💼 Mobile Trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Platform: Offers the widely used MT4 platform, suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Limited Regulation: Licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Cambodia (SECC), but the license is categorized as a "Common Financial Service License," which may not provide the same level of protection as more established regulators. Wide Range of Tradable Assets: Provides access to over 100 forex pairs and 70 stocks, allowing for diversified trading opportunities. Limited Educational Resources: Offers basic educational materials such as e-books and videos, but lacks comprehensive training programs for beginners. 24/7 Customer Support: Provides round-the-clock customer service via phone and email, assisting clients across different time zones. Reports of Hidden Fees: Some users have reported unexpected charges and unclear fee structures, which could impact profitability. Mobile Trading Compatibility: Supports mobile versions of MT4, enabling trading on-the-go for users who prefer mobile platforms. Website Accessibility Issues: The official website has experienced periods of unavailability, raising concerns about transparency and reliability.

Overview

BrokerJet is a licensed forex and CFD broker based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Established in 2019, it is authorized by the Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC) under license number 013.

BrokerJet offers a diverse range of trading instruments, including forex, commodities, stocks, and indices, accessible through platforms like MetaTrader 5 and Web Trader.

The company emphasizes transparency, low commissions, and robust risk management tools to support traders of all experience levels.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: SERC Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

BrokerJet provides a comprehensive trading experience with access to over 100 assets, including forex, stocks, commodities, and indices.

Traders can utilize advanced platforms like MetaTrader 5 and Web Trader, both of which offer real-time insights and intuitive interfaces.

The mobile app ensures seamless trading on the go, while educational resources empower users to enhance their trading skills.

With 24/5 dedicated support and smart risk management tools, BrokerJet aims to support traders at every step of their investment journey.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Multiple account options tailored for beginners, standard traders, and professional traders. ⚖️ Leverage Flexible leverage up to 1:200 depending on account type and regulatory restrictions. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Competitive spreads starting from 0.0 pips; commissions vary by account type. 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs on stocks. 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and WebTrader platforms available. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available for compliant trading without overnight swaps. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Free VPS hosting provided for accounts meeting minimum trading volume. 👥 Copy Trading Social/copy trading supported for investors seeking to replicate professional traders. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts, SSL encryption, and investor protection measures in place. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Licensed and regulated by reputable financial authorities depending on jurisdiction.

BrokerJet Customer Reviews

BrokerJet has garnered a mix of feedback from its users. Some traders appreciate the platform's user-friendly interface and the variety of assets available for trading.

However, there have been concerns regarding transparency, particularly related to fees and withdrawal processes.

Additionally, the regulatory environment in Cambodia, where BrokerJet is based, is less stringent compared to other regions, which may raise questions about investor protection.

Potential users are advised to conduct thorough research and consider these factors before engaging with the platform.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 2.5 / 5 (or 5 / 10) based on a 2022 review—equates to average/mediocre performance. 👏Customer Satisfaction Reviewers mention a lack of transparency, limited platform features, and concerns around regulatory robustness—pointing to mixed customer truths. 📞Customer Service Some positives like multilingual support and moderate account activation time, but notable downsides include no live chat and slow response experiences.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: SERC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews on trading execution and platform stability ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mostly positive; good support but some complaints on spreads ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Customers highlight easy account setup; occasional withdrawal delays ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Positive reviews for customer service and transparency ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed feedback; some delays in withdrawals reported ⭐⭐⭐⭐ High satisfaction; praised for reliability and platform features ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

BrokerJet Safety and Security

BrokerJet prioritizes the safety and security of its clients by implementing robust measures to protect personal and financial data.

The platform employs advanced encryption technologies to safeguard transactions and sensitive information, ensuring a secure trading environment.

Additionally, BrokerJet is fully authorized and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC), providing clients with confidence in the integrity and reliability of the services offered.

This regulatory oversight ensures adherence to industry standards and best practices, further enhancing the platform's commitment to client security.

How does BrokerJet ensure the security of my personal and financial information?

BrokerJet employs advanced encryption technologies to safeguard your personal and financial data during transmission. This ensures that all sensitive information remains confidential and protected from unauthorized access, providing a secure trading environment.

Is BrokerJet regulated to ensure safe trading practices?

Yes, BrokerJet is fully authorized and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC), with authorization number 013. This regulatory oversight ensures that BrokerJet adheres to strict standards, promoting transparency and trust in its trading operations.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Fully regulated by recognized financial authorities, ensuring legal compliance and investor protection. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept separate from company funds to safeguard against insolvency or misuse. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Provides additional coverage for client funds and operational risks. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Strong financial backing and high credit ratings indicate stability and reliability. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Advanced security measures such as 2FA and encryption protect crypto and fiat accounts. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Prevents clients from losing more than their deposited funds during extreme market volatility. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits and transparent reporting ensure adherence to regulations and industry best practices.

🔍 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Phnom Penh, Cambodia 📅 Year Founded 2018 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities SERC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade European Union, Canada, Israel, and the United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 📒 Demo Account Yes 🏛 Institutional Accounts No 💼 Managed Accounts No 📊 Maximum Leverage 1:200 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 💳 Deposit Options Credit/ Debit cards (Visa, MasterCard) and Wire Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Credit/ Debit cards (Visa, MasterCard) and Wire Transfer 📱 OS Compatibility Mobile & Tablet Trader, Desktop Trader, Webtrader 📉 Platform Types Mobile, Desktop, Web 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, Stocks, and commodities 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website Multilingual 👥 Customer Support Languages Multilingual 📆 Customer Service 24 hours a day /5 days a week 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

BrokerJet Account Types

BrokerJet offers two primary account types tailored to different trading needs.

The Demo Account is free and ideal for beginners, providing virtual funds to practice trading strategies without financial risk.

The Live Account requires a minimum deposit of $100, granting access to real-time markets and the ability to trade with actual capital.

Both accounts support a range of assets, including forex, commodities, stocks, and indices, and are accessible via platforms like MetaTrader 5 and Web Trader.

Live Account

The Live Account is designed for real trading in real market conditions.

Starting with a minimum deposit of $100, traders can access a wide array of financial instruments, including forex, commodities, stocks, and indices.

This account type offers competitive spreads, leverage options, and the ability to execute trades in a live market environment.

It's ideal for traders looking to apply their strategies and manage risk in real-time.

Demo Account

The Demo Account provides a risk-free environment for traders to practice and familiarize themselves with the trading platform.

It offers virtual funds, allowing users to simulate real market conditions without financial risk.

This account is perfect for beginners to learn trading basics or for experienced traders to test new strategies before applying them in live markets.

Web Trader Account

The Web Trader Account is a browser-based platform that allows traders to access their accounts from any device with internet connectivity.

It supports various account types, including forex-usd, advanced, forex-eur, forex-chf, forex-jpy, forex-otp, and testing.

Each account type may have different deposit requirements, ranging from $3,000 to $100,000, catering to traders with varying capital and risk appetites.

This platform offers flexibility and convenience for traders who prefer not to install software.

Membership Levels

BrokerJet offers different membership levels, each providing unique benefits and features.

These levels are designed to cater to traders at various stages of their trading journey, from beginners to advanced professionals.

Each level offers distinct advantages, such as access to exclusive tools, resources, and support, enabling traders to enhance their trading experience and strategies.

What types of accounts does BrokerJet offer?

BrokerJet provides two primary account types: a free Demo Account and a Live Account requiring a $100 minimum deposit. The Demo Account allows traders to practice with virtual funds, while the Live Account offers real market trading opportunities.

Is there an Islamic (swap-free) account option available?

Yes, BrokerJet offers a swap-free account option to accommodate traders who wish to comply with Islamic principles, which prohibit interest-bearing transactions. This account type ensures that no swap or rollover interest is charged or paid.

How to Open a BrokerJet Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Opening a BrokerJet account is a straightforward process designed to get you trading in under five minutes.

Begin by registering on their website, providing necessary personal details, and verifying your identity with a valid government-issued ID.

Once your account is set up, you can fund it securely using your preferred payment method.

BrokerJet offers access to over 100 assets, including forex, stocks, commodities, and indices, allowing you to build a diversified portfolio.

Step 1: Visit the BrokerJet Website and Register

Go to BrokerJet’s official website and click on the “Sign Up” or “Open Account” button.

Fill in your personal details, including your name, email address, and phone number, to create your account.

Step 2: Verify Your Identity

Upload the required documents for verification, such as a government-issued ID (passport or driver’s license) and proof of residence (utility bill or bank statement).

BrokerJet reviews these documents to comply with regulatory standards and secure your account.

Step 3: Fund Your Account

Once your account is verified, deposit funds using one of the available payment methods.

BrokerJet supports multiple options, including bank transfers, e-wallets, and other secure payment methods to ensure convenient funding.

Step 4: Start Trading

After funding your account, choose your preferred trading platform (MetaTrader 5 or Web Trader).

Explore the markets, execute trades, and utilize BrokerJet’s tools, charts, and resources to make informed trading decisions.

BrokerJet Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

BrokerJet offers competitive trading conditions with low commissions, ensuring that more of your profits stay in your pocket.

While specific spreads and commission rates are not publicly detailed, the platform emphasizes cost-effective trading to enhance your investment returns.

For precise information tailored to your trading preferences, it's advisable to contact BrokerJet's customer support directly.

What are BrokerJet’s trading fees and commissions?

BrokerJet offers competitive trading fees with low commissions across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, stocks, and indices. This structure allows traders to retain more of their profits. For precise fee details, it's advisable to contact BrokerJet directly.

How do BrokerJet's spreads compare to industry standards?

BrokerJet provides tight spreads, enhancing trading efficiency and reducing costs for traders. These spreads are designed to be competitive within the industry, supporting both novice and experienced traders in executing cost-effective trades.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: SERC Start Trading Read Review

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Competitive fees across account types; spreads and commissions vary by instrument. 💰 Required Min Deposit $100 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Minimal to none depends on payment method 💳 Deposit Fees Typically zero; some payment methods may incur small processing charges 📝 Average Spread Variable; EUR/USD from 1.2 pips, other majors slightly higher 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

BrokerJet Trading platforms

BrokerJet offers a seamless trading experience through its advanced platforms, including MetaTrader 5 and Web Trader.

These platforms provide users with powerful charting tools, real-time market data, and automated trading capabilities.

Whether on desktop or mobile, clients can access global markets anytime, ensuring flexibility and efficiency in their trading activities.

Additionally, the platforms are designed with user-friendly interfaces, making them suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 is a globally recognized trading platform known for its versatility and advanced features.

It supports multiple asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and stocks, allowing traders to manage diverse portfolios from a single account.

The platform offers over 30 technical indicators, 9 timeframes, and customizable charting options, facilitating in-depth market analysis.

Additionally, MT5 supports automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs), enabling traders to implement algorithmic strategies.

Web Trader

BrokerJet's Web Trader is a browser-based platform that eliminates the need for downloads or installations.

It integrates seamlessly with TradingView's advanced charting tools, offering traders real-time market data and comprehensive technical analysis capabilities.

The platform is designed for accessibility and speed, ensuring that traders can monitor and execute trades promptly.

Its intuitive interface caters to both novice and experienced traders, providing a flexible and efficient trading experience without the constraints of traditional software installations.

What trading platforms does BrokerJet offer?

BrokerJet provides access to the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, renowned for its user-friendly interface and advanced charting tools. Traders can utilize MT5 on both desktop and mobile devices, enabling seamless trading across various asset classes.

Is there a demo account available for practice?

Yes, BrokerJet offers a demo account that allows users to practice trading strategies with virtual funds. This feature is ideal for beginners to familiarize themselves with the platform and for experienced traders to test new approaches without financial risk.

BrokerJet Deposit and Withdrawal

BrokerJet offers convenient deposit and withdrawal options to facilitate seamless trading experiences.

Clients can fund their accounts using various payment methods, including bank transfers from reputable institutions.

Withdrawals are processed efficiently, ensuring timely access to funds.

For detailed instructions and assistance, clients are encouraged to refer to the payment methods section on the BrokerJet website.

How can I deposit funds into my BrokerJet account?

To deposit funds into your BrokerJet account, you can use various payment methods, including bank transfers. BrokerJet provides account details for several banks, such as ACLEDA Bank, BIDC, and ABA Bank, to facilitate deposits. Ensure that you follow the specific instructions provided by BrokerJet for each payment method to complete your deposit successfully.

What is the process for withdrawing funds from my BrokerJet account?

Withdrawing funds from your BrokerJet account involves submitting a withdrawal request through your account dashboard. The processing time may vary depending on the withdrawal method chosen. It's advisable to review BrokerJet's withdrawal policies and ensure that all necessary documentation is provided to facilitate a smooth withdrawal process.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: SERC Start Trading Read Review

Brokerjet Leverage

BrokerJet offers flexible leverage options across various markets, including forex, commodities, stocks, and indices.

This flexibility allows traders to amplify their potential returns by controlling larger positions with a smaller initial capital outlay.

However, it's important to note that while leverage can enhance profits, it also increases the risk of significant losses.

Therefore, traders should employ effective risk management strategies and ensure they fully understand the implications of using leverage in their trading activities.

💳 Minimum Deposit $100 No Minimum Deposit $1000 ⤴ Maximum Leverage 1:200 1:100 1:20 🎉 Rewards Programs None ☑ ☑ 💻 MetaTrader 4 Platform ☑ ☑ ❌ ☪️️ Swap-Free ☑ ☑ ❌ 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

To be able to trade with confidence, traders should do as much research as possible about this kind of speculative trading before commencing, but also preceding every daring deal to ensure that they don’t lose money unnecessarily and trade as profitably as possible.

With BROKERJET, they have access to ebooks, Videos, and a Glossary that can provide information and help to make decisions.

Brokerjet Awards

Being an award-winning company instills extra confidence in traders.

Although BROKERJET is acclaimed by customers, there is no indication of awards won on its homepage.

Conclusion BrokerJet stands out as a trusted financial services provider in Cambodia, offering a comprehensive range of trading options including Forex, commodities, stocks, and indices. Their user-friendly Web Trader platform ensures seamless access to global markets. With a commitment to education and client support, BrokerJet empowers investors at all levels to make informed decisions. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, BrokerJet provides the tools and resources to navigate the complexities of financial markets with confidence.

Disclaimer

BROKERJET warns potential customers that Forex and CFD trading always carries a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Before deciding to trade with BROKERJET, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose.

BROKERJET warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable; hence, BROKERJET cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What services does BrokerJet offer?

BrokerJet provides expert guidance and reliable support to help clients navigate the complexities of financial markets with confidence. Their services include market analysis, investment strategies, and personalized financial planning tailored to individual needs.

How can I get started with BrokerJet?

To begin, visit BrokerJet's official website and complete the registration process. Once registered, you can access a range of financial tools and resources to assist in making informed investment decisions.

Is there a minimum investment requirement?

BrokerJet does not specify a minimum investment amount on its website. However, it is advisable to contact their support team directly to inquire about any potential minimums or account requirements.

Are there fees associated with using BrokerJet?

While BrokerJet offers various services, specific fee structures are not detailed on their website. For accurate and up-to-date information on fees, it is recommended to reach out to BrokerJet's customer service or consult their official documentation.

What types of markets can I trade in?

BrokerJet provides access to a diverse range of financial markets, including stocks, commodities, and forex. This allows clients to diversify their portfolios and explore various investment opportunities across different sectors.

How secure is my personal information with BrokerJet?

BrokerJet prioritizes the security of client data by implementing robust encryption protocols and adhering to industry standards. They are committed to maintaining the confidentiality and integrity of personal and financial information.

Can I access my account from mobile devices?

Yes, BrokerJet offers a mobile-friendly platform that allows clients to manage their accounts, monitor market trends, and execute trades on-the-go, ensuring flexibility and convenience for users.

Does BrokerJet offer educational resources?

BrokerJet provides a variety of educational materials, including tutorials, webinars, and market analysis reports, to help clients enhance their trading knowledge and make informed investment decisions.

How can I contact BrokerJet's customer support?

Clients can reach BrokerJet's customer support through multiple channels, including email, phone, and live chat. Contact details are available on their official website for prompt assistance.

Is BrokerJet suitable for beginners?

Yes, BrokerJet caters to both novice and experienced investors by offering user-friendly tools, educational resources, and personalized support to guide beginners in their investment journey.