Brimstone cancelled its scheduled AGM on 25 May 2026 due to an error in the electronic distribution of the original Notice of AGM by Computershare Investor Services, resulting in some shareholders not receiving it in time. The company will issue a new Notice of AGM at a later date within the legal timeframe. Computershare has apologised and will cover the costs of reissuing the notice, including printing and delivery. Shareholders are advised to disregard the previous notice. A revised AGM timetable will be communicated in due course.

Brimstone issued a revised notice for its AGM, now scheduled for 10:30 on Monday, 27 July 2026, to be held entirely via electronic communication. Shareholders must register online at https://meetnow.global/za or submit a participation form to Computershare by 10:30 on 23 July 2026 to participate electronically. The record date for shareholders entitled to vote is 17 July 2026, with the last day to trade to qualify being 14 July 2026. Proxy forms must be lodged by 23 July 2026. Key dates include the distribution of the revised notice on 10 June 2026 and the AGM results release on 27 July 2026. The notice also covers a specific share repurchase scheduled for 30 July 2027.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Shareholders were advised of the voting results for the annual general meeting of Brimstone, which was conducted entirely by electronic communication on Monday, 27 July 2026.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. charts and historical graph data point to steady growth at current levels, keeping the price forecast cautious but constructive. The price today in rands is R5.07 per share, and the buy or sell debate is shaped by the listed for sale move, the dividend payout profile, and the cost of entry. Preference shares are part of the wider capital structure, so investors checking data should compare the share code, today’s trading pattern, and any online trading account options to judge how to buy, whether to buy, and how the trading setup fits the current trading and share outlook.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. (BRT) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Investment Holding Company / Financial Services Current Price R5.07 Market Capitalization 202.16m P/E Ratio 2.37 Dividend Yield 8.28 Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R5.07, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 202.16m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio 2.37, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 8.28, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on a flat recent price change

Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral in the near term if the share can hold R5.07 and attract turnover. The low P/E and healthy dividend yield support stability, but the lack of live volume data limits conviction. A decisive move needs stronger trading interest and broader financial-sector sentiment.

FAQ on Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: They are SHARES in Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. on the JSE, currently priced at R5.07 per share. The company sits in investment holding and financial services, with a market cap of 202.16m, a P/E of 2.37, and a dividend yield of 8.28.

Q2: How can I buy Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: Use a JSE-enabled trading account to buy BRT at the current price per share of R5.07. After verification, you can place a purchase order through your platform. The listed market capitalisation of 202.16m shows it is a smaller-cap SHARES name.

Q3: What affects the price of Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: Its price is influenced by investor demand, financial-sector sentiment, valuation metrics, and dividend expectations. With the share at R5.07 and a P/E of 2.37, the market is already pricing in a relatively low earnings multiple and modest recent momentum.

Q4: Does Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 8.28, which indicates a meaningful income profile for SHARES holders. At a price of R5.07 per share, the yield can matter to investors who prioritise payouts alongside capital preservation and valuation.

Q5: How can I track my Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track BRT through your trading platform, portfolio dashboard, and JSE price alerts. The current price is R5.07, with a dividend yield of 8.28 and a recent price change of 0, so monitoring both SHARES performance and payout updates is sensible.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. share price?

Answer: The key live factors are the R5.07 price, the 202.16m market cap, the 2.37 P/E ratio, and the 8.28 dividend yield. With trading volume not provided and price change at 0, market participation appears subdued for now.

Q7: Is Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live figures, BRT may appeal to value and income investors because the P/E is 2.37 and the dividend yield is 8.28. Still, the small 202.16m market cap and flat recent price change suggest a cautious purchase approach.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows R5.07 per share, no recent price change, and a strong-looking dividend yield of 8.28. That makes the SHARES worth watching, but buyers should weigh the small 202.16m market cap and absent trading volume before acting.

Q9: How much does one Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. SHARES unit costs R5.07 today on the JSE. The reported price per share is flat versus the previous close, and the live data also shows a P/E of 2.37 plus a dividend yield of 8.28.

Q10: How to sell Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell BRT, use your trading account, choose the SHARES position, and place a sell order at or near the current R5.07 price per share. With recent price change at 0, liquidity should be checked before every sale decision.

How to Buy Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported platform.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Search for BRT and place your purchase order at the desired price per share.

Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.