The 7 Best Shares for Beginners revealed. We have conducted a thorough fundamental and technical analysis to determine which JSE stocks are appropriate for novice investors and traders. This is a complete guide to the 7 Best Shares for Beginners on the JSE.

7 Best JSE Shares for Beginners Revealed (2026):

In this in-depth guide you’ll learn:

How to start investing in Shares on the JSE

7 Best Shares for Beginners on the JSE

How to choose the Right Share Broker in South Africa

The Best Share Brokers in South Africa

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

BID Corporation Ltd (JSE: BID)

📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R305.92 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R103 billion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 335 million 📊 52 week range R271.18 – R360.98 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R11.55 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 26.48 📊 Dividend Yield 2.29% 📊 Gross Turnover R218 million ZAR

Growth, Valuation, Trading Information Price 305.92 ZAR Market Capitalization 103 billion ZAR Shares Outstanding 335 million 52-week range 271.18 – 360.98 ZAR Earnings Per Share 11.55 ZAR P/E Ratio 26.48 Dividend Yield 2.29% Gross Turnover 218 million ZAR

Bid Corporation Ltd. ( Bidcorp ) is a worldwide, multi-brand foodservice supplier that operates everywhere except Antarctica and North America, for those who are interested. Simply stated, Bid Corp Ltd is a distributor of food items. The company delivers chilled and frozen foods, fresh vegetables, meats, and non-food goods to enterprises worldwide. BID Corporation Ltd is the thirty-fourth most valuable company on the JSE with a market value of ZAR 103 billion, which represents around 0.516% of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange equity market.

British American Tobacco (JSE: BTI)

📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R681 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R1.54 trillion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 2.25 billion 📊 52 week range R250.75 – R364.50 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R61.42 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 11.09 📊 Dividend Yield 6.46% 📊 Gross Turnover R687 million ZAR

Growth, Valuation, Trading Information Price 681 ZAR Market Capitalization 1.54 trillion ZAR Shares Outstanding 2.25 billion 52-week range 250.75 – 364.50 ZAR Earnings Per Share 61.42 ZAR P/E Ratio 11.09 Dividend Yield 6.46% Gross Turnover 687 million ZAR

British American Tobacco (BAT) is one of the world's major manufacturers of consumer products, with nicotine and tobacco brands distributed worldwide. BAT employs over 55,000 people, works with over 90,000 farmers, and has factories and offices in 48 countries. British American Tobacco Plc is now the fourth most valuable stock on the JSE, with a market value of ZAR 1.54 trillion, representing about 7.71% of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's equities market.

Omnia Holdings Limited (JSE: OMN)

📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R63.30 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R10.7 billion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 169 million 📊 52 week range R49.70 – R87.75 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R6.72 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 9.42 📊 Dividend Yield 4.34% 📊 Gross Turnover R49.1 million ZAR

Growth, Valuation, Trading Information Price 63.30 ZAR Market Capitalization 10.7 billion ZAR Shares Outstanding 169 million 52-week range 49.70 – 87.75 ZAR Earnings Per Share 6.72 ZAR P/E Ratio 9.42 Dividend Yield 4.34% Gross Turnover 49.1 million ZAR

Omnia is a varied organization that operates in the domains of agriculture, mining, and chemical applications via research and development, manufacture, and the provision of chemicals, specialized services, and solutions. Currently, Omnia Holdings Ltd is the 115th most valuable stock on the JSE, with a market value of ZAR 10.7 billion, which represents around 0.054% of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange equity market.

Naspers Ltd (JSE: NPN)

📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R2,459.01 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R1.07 trillion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 436 million 📊 52 week range R1,392.50 – R2,999.88 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R83.06 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 29.60 📊 Dividend Yield 0.27% 📊 Gross Turnover R1.79 billion ZAR

Growth, Valuation, Trading Information Price 2,459.01 ZAR Market Capitalization 1.07 trillion ZAR Shares Outstanding 436 million 52-week range 1,392.50 – 2,999.88 ZAR Earnings Per Share 83.06 ZAR P/E Ratio 29.60 Dividend Yield 0.27% Gross Turnover 1.79 billion ZAR

In addition to being one of the world's largest investors in technology, Naspers is an international internet firm. Both research experts and portfolio managers advocate strongly for the buying of Naspers shares . Naspers Ltd is now the sixth most valuable stock on the JSE, with a market value of ZAR 1.07 trillion, representing about 5.38% of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's equities market.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd (JSE: KIO)

📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R467.01 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R150 billion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 322 million 📊 52 week range R385.49 – R803.38 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R67 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 6.97 📊 Dividend Yield 12.62% 📊 Gross Turnover R204 million ZAR

Growth, Valuation, Trading Information Price 467.01 ZAR Market Capitalization 150 billion ZAR Shares Outstanding 322 million 52-week range 385.49 – 803.38 ZAR Earnings Per Share 67 ZAR P/E Ratio 6.97 Dividend Yield 12.62% Gross Turnover 204 million ZAR

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd., a subsidiary of Anglo-American plc, is the market leader in delivering high-quality iron ore to the global steel industry by adding substantial value to the material. Kumba Iron Ore Ltd is the twentieth most valuable stock on the JSE, having a market value of ZAR 150 billion, which represents around 0.756% of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's equity market.

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (JSE: CPI)

📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R2,036.97 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R236 billion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 116 million 📊 52 week range R1,590.01 – R2,392.73 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R73 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 27.90 📊 Dividend Yield 1.79% 📊 Gross Turnover R301 million ZAR

Growth, Valuation, Trading Information Price 2,036.97 ZAR Market Capitalization 236 billion ZAR Shares Outstanding 116 million 52-week range 1,590.01 – 2,392.73 ZAR Earnings Per Share 73 ZAR P/E Ratio 27.90 Dividend Yield 1.79% Gross Turnover 301 million ZAR

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited was founded in November 1999 as a registered bank holding company that offers retail banking services, including savings, credit, and transactions, in South Africa. Capitec Bank Holdings Limited is the sixteenth most valuable stock on the JSE with a market value of ZAR 236 billion, which represents about 1.19% of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange equity market.

Bidvest Ltd (JSE: BVT)

📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R214.83 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R73.1 billion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 340 million 📊 52 week range R175.09 – R236.36 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R13.9 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 15.40 📊 Dividend Yield 3.21% 📊 Gross Turnover R132 million ZAR

Growth, Valuation, Trading Information Price 214.83 ZAR Market Capitalization 73.1 billion ZAR Shares Outstanding 340 million 52-week range 175.09 – 236.36 ZAR Earnings Per Share 13.9 ZAR P/E Ratio 15.40 Dividend Yield 3.21% Gross Turnover 132 million ZAR

The Bidvest Group Limited is a firm engaged in services, trade, and distribution. Automotive, Branded Products, Services International, Freight, Properties, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Services South Africa are the company's operational divisions. Bidvest Ltd is the 42nd most valuable stock on the JSE, having a market value of ZAR 73.1 billion, which represents around 0.367% of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange equity market.

How to start investing in Shares on the JSE

Investing is the act of devoting money or capital to a venture with the hope of generating more revenue or profit. Unlike consumption, investment allocates funds with the expectation that they would appreciate over time. Stock market investing is the most typical approach for novice investors to acquire expertise. To start investing in JSE Shares, you need a JSE-approved stockbroker such as ABSA Capital Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, FNB, Investec, and several others. Once you have found a broker that offers what you need, you can register an account, make a deposit, and choose your stocks to start trading or buy ETFs and Mutual Funds.

How to choose the Right Share Broker in South Africa

South African traders could not have picked a more favorable time to enter the investment market than the present. Competition among online brokers is high, which means costs are dropping down and features are being boosted. Those interested in trading global financial instruments could choose from a wide variety of online forex and CFD brokers. However, there are several factors to consider when choosing a broker and we will go through them here.

Commission Charges

Individual stocks, options, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and bonds are the main investment types offered by brokers. Some will also provide exposure to the forex market, futures trading, and cryptocurrency exchanges. Both the suitability of the broker's offerings to your investment requirements and the fees you must pay is dependent on the investments the broker has available. You should pay close attention to the commissions that are involved with the investments you like.

Overall Reliability

There is a diverse selection of brokers available. Several have been popular for many years, while others have just recently emerged. That does not imply they cannot be trusted, but if they are managing transactions for clients, they are members of a self-regulatory organization like the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), and other regulators, or subject to additional oversight.

Account Fees

While it could be impossible to eliminate account fees, they may be kept to a minimum. To withdraw funds or investments, or to close your account, most brokers will assess a fee. When switching brokers, your new firm could pay some or all your transfer expenses. If a broker does not charge them, or if you do not use their optional services, you could avoid paying most additional costs. Annual costs, inactivity fees, trading platform subscriptions, and additional charges for research or data are all examples of the kind of expenses you should be aware of.

Pricing and Execution on Trades

Cost is less of a factor today, leading to commission-free transactions becoming the norm at most brokerages. However, you should consider the brokerage's position on the controversial practice of paying for order flow and how much it costs before making a final decision. This is especially true if you are an active trader who wants their deal completed at the best price possible, even if it means a difference of a few cents.

Additional Tools, Educational Materials, and Features

Look for a brokerage that provides free educational tools like live webinars, detailed how-to instructions, video tutorials, glossaries, and more if you are just starting in the investment world. You should also look at the broker's commitment to educating its customers about the inherent hazards of more complex trading tactics like options.

The Best Share Brokers in South Africa

In this article, we have listed the best brokers which offer share trading to traders. We have further identified the brokers that offer additional services and solutions to traders.

Best MetaTrader 4 / MT4 Share Broker in South Africa

Overall, OANDA is the best MT4 Share broker in South Africa. Known for its extensive offerings and access to several markets, OANDA has earned a solid reputation as a broker and trading platform. Three retail accounts, MetaTrader 4, and the acclaimed OANDA platform provide you access to these markets.

Best MetaTrader 5 / MT5 Share Broker in South Africa

Overall, XM is the best MetaTrader 5 Share broker in South Africa. XM offers MT5, a powerful and feature-rich platform suitable for the needs of XM traders of all experience levels and preferences when it comes to the assets they trade. More than a thousand different financial products are readily available for trading by XM customers on MetaTrader 5 across all platforms.

Best Share Broker for beginners in South Africa

Overall, IG is the best Share broker for beginners in South Africa. Trading tools and instructional materials are available from IG for investors of all skill levels. IG is a smart choice for both inexperienced and seasoned traders because of its low 0.1 pips DMA spreads, an extensive selection of trading instruments, and comprehensive news, research, and instructional resources.

Best Low Minimum Deposit Share Broker in South Africa

Overall, Alpari is the best Low Minimum Deposit Share Broker in South Africa. More than 2 million people across 8 international locations on three continents are registered Alpari users, attributable to Alpari’s low barrier of entry into financial markets, starting from 70 ZAR.

Best ECN Share Broker in South Africa

Overall, Admirals is the best ECN Share broker in South Africa. Admiral is an FSCA-licensed broker that accepts all traders and offers Market and Exchange execution for its 6 retail accounts. Zero pip spreads and cheap commission fees can be expected across Admirals’ accounts.

Best Islamic / Swap-Free Share Broker in South Africa

Overall, eToro is the best Islamic / Swap-Free Share broker in South Africa. Over 3,000 financial items, including equities, cryptocurrencies, and more, are available on eToro. To trade halal instruments without paying swap fees, Muslim traders can easily switch to an Islamic Option on a live account. eToro offers Muslim traders competitive trading conditions from 1 pip spreads and zero commission trades.

Best Share Trading App in South Africa

Overall, FXTM is the best Share trading app in South Africa. FXTM is a foreign exchange trading platform that provides a specialized mobile trading program for both iOS and Android smartphones, allowing traders to access global markets from anywhere. Traders can also quickly enter and exit positions, see quotations, and more with the FXTM Trader.

Best ZAR Trading Account Share Broker in South Africa

Overall, HFM is the best ZAR trading account Share broker in South Africa. HFM has over 90% of the brokering market in South Africa. As an FSCA-regulated broker, HFM is a safe option and traders can expect access to over 1,000 tradable products. Traders can open an account with HFM in South African Rand (ZAR), exempting them from currency conversion fees.

Best Lowest Spread Share Broker in South Africa

Overall, Exness is the best lowest spread Share broker in South Africa. As a reputable STP and ECN broker with flexible spreads, Exness is an excellent choice. The market circumstances, type of account, and specific financial instruments all have a role in establishing the spreads that customers pay. However, because of its better liquidity and pricing pooled from leading liquidity providers in the market, traders can safely expect zero-pip spreads from Exness.

Best Nasdaq 100 Share Broker in South Africa

Overall, Tickmill is the best Nasdaq 100 Share broker in South Africa. Tickmill is a popular ECN and STP broker that allows traders to trade the Nasdaq 100 and other products using MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. South African traders can also expect an attractive welcome no-deposit bonus once their account has been verified according to KYC procedures.

Best Volatility 75 / VIX 75 Share Broker in South Africa

Overall, AvaTrade is the best Volatility 75 / VIX 75 Share broker in South Africa. AvaTrade offers unrestricted access to the VIX 75 as part of its extensive array of over 1,260 products. AvaTrade provides a variety of learning resources for new traders, as well as sophisticated trading tools for seasoned pros looking to hone their skills.

Best NDD Share Broker in South Africa

Overall, FP Markets is the best NDD Share broker in South Africa. FP Markets is top-notch as a MetaTrader broker, and when it comes to the fees charged on trades across over 10,000 markets, FP Markets is among the lowest. Among the many banks that contribute to FP Markets' NDD model are BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Barclays, and others.

Best STP Share Broker in South Africa

Overall, RoboForex is the best STP Share broker in South Africa. RoboForex, a multi-award-winning FX broker, provides its users with access to over 12,000 different assets on several trading platforms. Because RoboForex obtains its liquidity from eight different suppliers and provides market execution, ECN Account holders may anticipate zero-pip spreads and low commission rates.

Best Sign-up Bonus Broker in South Africa

Overall, FBS is the best sign-up bonus broker in South Africa. FBS is well-liked by traders because of the many account options and selection of convenient trading platforms it provides. FBS not only has a great trading app and trading conditions, but they also provide a no-deposit bonus and additional sign-up incentives.

Conclusion

There are several crucial concerns for investors who are just starting the task of trading shares on the JSE. Investing entails a degree of risk, and traders must ensure that they understand their own investment objectives, horizon, and risk tolerance. The greatest stocks for beginners are often ones that have steady financials and overall market performance. However, despite these suggestions, traders must carry out their own study of the firm and its shares to evaluate if it is a good match for an investment portfolio.

Frequently asked questions

What is the primary role of a stock exchange?

Providing an easily accessible market for the sale and purchase of securities is the stock market's principal function. As a result of the presence of the stock market, investors have the assurance that their investments may be converted into cash whenever they so want.

When I sell equities on the JSE, how much tax do I owe?

The capital lost by an investor due to a stock's decrease is not re-invested. It has almost disappeared, indicating diminishing market interest and a change in how investors see the firm.

Can I invest 100 rands?

Yes, you could. However, a minimum investment of R1,000 or more is suggested to guarantee that you may diversify your portfolio by purchasing shares from firms in various industries and sectors.

How much can a novice make in the stock market?

This will depend on the investor's appetite for risk and the shares they acquire. If a South African has 10,000 ZAR invested in a corporation with a 2% dividend yield, they could make 200 ZAR quarterly or 66.67 ZAR monthly.

How can stocks generate profits?

Capital appreciation and dividends are the two primary ways that investors may benefit from their assets. When a company distributes dividends, it does so in the form of cash, allowing you to recoup your initial investment.