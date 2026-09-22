The 6 Best $50 Forex Welcome Bonuses give you a real chance to test live trading without risking your own cash. No deposit needed. Just sign up, verify your account, and you're trading with the broker's $50. You keep whatever profits you make. It's straightforward—no hidden catches, just actual market conditions so you can see if the broker suits your style before you fund an account.

What is a $50 Welcome Bonus?

A $50 welcome bonus is free trading credit that brokers give new accounts upon sign-up and verification. No deposit required. The bonus itself doesn't get withdrawn—it stays as margin while you trade. Once you hit the broker's trading volume requirement, any profit you've made becomes real money you can withdraw. It's a risk-free way to experience live market conditions and evaluate execution quality, spreads, and platform usability before committing your own capital.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Why Trade with $50 Bonus Brokers?

You get to test a broker completely free. Open trades on real spreads, real volatility, real execution—not some sanitized demo account. If you lose the $50, you're out nothing. If you make money, you keep it after meeting volume requirements. That's the whole appeal. Most traders either figure out they need a better strategy, or they build enough confidence to deposit their own money. Either way, you've learned something without burning cash. Plus, you can compare multiple brokers side-by-side without financial pressure.

In this guide, you'll learn: Best brokers offering exactly $50 no-deposit bonuses 2026

How $50 welcome bonuses actually work and withdrawal conditions

Trading volume requirements and profit withdrawal rules

Which $50 bonus brokers have the tightest spreads and fastest execution

Regulated brokers with legitimate $50 offers for South African traders

6 Best $50 Welcome Bonus Brokers Comparison Table

Broker $50 Bonus No Deposit Account Types Min Deposit Trading Instruments Platforms Customer Support Sign Up FreshForex $50 Yes Classic, Market Pro, ECN $10 Forex, Metals, Crypto, Stocks, Indices MT4, MT5 24/7 (Multilingual) 👉 Open Account Traders Trust $50 Yes Classic, Pro, VIP $50 Forex, Metals, Crypto, Indices, Stocks MT4, cTrader 24/5 Responsive 👉 Open Account Mitrade $50 Yes Standard, Professional $20 Forex, Metals, Crypto, Indices, Stocks, ETFs Web, Mobile 24/7 👉 Open Account LiteFinance $50* Yes Classic, ECN, Cent $10 Forex, Metals, Crypto, Indices, Stocks MT4, MT5 24/7 (Multilingual) 👉 Open Account Glex $50 Yes Standard, Flex $50 Forex, CFDs MT4, MT5 Responsive 👉 Open Account Tradeland $50 Yes Standard None Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto (46+ instruments) MT4 24/5 👉 Open Account

6 Best $50 Welcome Bonus Brokers (2026*)

FreshForex – $50 no-deposit with tight spreads and ECN execution Traders Trust – $50 bonus with ultra-low spreads and STP access Mitrade – $50 trial bonus from an ASIC-regulated broker LiteFinance – $50 promotion in select regions with MT4/MT5 Glex – $50 welcome bonus with fast withdrawals and clean platform Tradeland – Free $50 no-deposit on 46+ trading instruments

1. FreshForex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Start Trading Read Review

FreshForex runs the $50 bonus through different campaigns and keeps it straightforward. You get the credit just for signing up and verifying. They focus on ECN execution, which means tight spreads and fast fills. If you care about sharp pricing and transparent order flow, FreshForex delivers. The platform is clean, the support responds, and the execution is competitive. Most traders either love the spreads or they move on—not much middle ground.

Features

Feature What You Get Regulation & Safety FSA regulated from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Not the strictest, but they're licensed and there's actual oversight. Your money's held separately from operating funds. Account Types Classic for beginners, Market Pro for active traders, ECN if you want raw spreads and direct execution. Pick what fits how you actually trade. Minimum Deposit $10 to open. Basically nothing. Test the platform without thinking you're risking real capital. Plus you get the $50 bonus on top. Sign Up 👉 Open Account Trading Platforms MT4 and MT5. Both solid. Use whichever you're comfortable with. No surprises or proprietary weirdness. Execution Quality & Spreads ECN accounts get raw spreads starting from 0.0 pips. Actually tight if you're comparing. Execution is fast, slippage is minimal on their end. Trading Instruments Forex, metals, crypto, stocks, indices. Not some limited menu. Real variety if you want to diversify beyond currency pairs. Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support. Actually helpful, not robotic. They respond to questions, not just redirect you to FAQ pages. Withdrawal Speed 2-4 days typical. E-wallets faster than bank transfers. No crazy delays. Money actually moves when you ask it to. Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000. That's high. Seriously dangerous if you don't know what you're doing. But if you're professional, it's there.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN FSA regulation is weaker than ASIC/FCA Multiple account types to choose from Leverage up to 1:2000 is dangerous 24/7 multilingual support Small accounts get squeezed by fees Forex, metals, crypto, stocks, indices Withdrawals take 2-4 days Both MT4 and MT5 available $50 bonus needs ~5 lots volume

Does FreshForex actually offer the $50 bonus globally?

FreshForex runs the $50 in different campaigns depending on region. South African traders can access it in most cases, but terms shift. Check directly before signing up to confirm it's active in your area.

What's the volume requirement on FreshForex's $50 bonus?

Usually around five standard lots. That means you need to trade five full lots worth of volume before profits unlock. Doable in a week or two if you're actively trading. Some traders hit it in days, others never do.

2. Traders Trust

Traders Trust is no-nonsense. You get $50, they don't make a fuss about it. The spreads are genuinely tight—they advertise STP execution, which means your order goes straight to their liquidity providers. No dealer desk marking things up. Execution is fast. Withdrawals are clean. They're not trying to be fancy. Just a solid broker that gets the job done for traders who care about raw pricing.

Features

Feature What You Get Regulation & Safety CySEC and FSA licensed. Solid regulation. They're answerable to actual authorities. Client funds are segregated. That matters. Account Types Classic for general trading, Pro for active traders, VIP for high volume. Each tier has different spreads and conditions. Pick your level. Minimum Deposit $50 minimum. Not free, but the $50 bonus covers it if you're just testing. Actually reasonable entry point. Sign Up 👉 Open Account Trading Platforms MT4 and cTrader. MT4's standard but cTrader's got better charting tools. Both work. Choice is good. Execution Quality & Spreads STP execution. Your order goes straight to liquidity providers. Raw spreads from 0.0 pips. Genuinely tight. No dealer desk games. Trading Instruments Forex, metals, crypto, indices, stocks. Full range. Not limited to just currency pairs. Trade what you want. Customer Support 24/5 support. Responsive when they're on. Not the fastest in the industry, but they actually help instead of redirecting you. Withdrawal Speed 2-3 days typical. Quick processing. E-wallets go even faster. Your money moves without sitting around. Maximum Leverage Up to 1:3000. Extremely high. Professional-grade. Only use if you actually know risk management.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tightest spreads available (0.0 pips) Commission-based model eats into profits CySEC and FSA regulated cTrader is less popular than MT4 2-3 day withdrawals $50 minimum deposit required 1:3000 leverage for professionals 24/5 support, no weekend help VIP tier for high volume traders Volume requirements on $50 bonus

Is Traders Trust regulated?

Yes. They're regulated by recognized financial authorities. Check their regulatory status on their site—it's right there. Proper regulation means they actually have oversight and are answerable to someone if things go sideways.

How fast can you withdraw from Traders Trust?

Withdrawals typically process within a few business days. Depends on your payment method. Bank transfers take a bit longer than e-wallets. Nothing unusual—standard broker timeline.

3. Mitrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Mitrade calls theirs a trial bonus, but it's $50 real money for trading. The difference is they're regulated by ASIC in Australia, which is serious regulation. They don't mess around. The platform is intuitive—good for traders who don't want to spend three hours learning where everything is. Clean interface, responsive support, and straightforward terms. If regulation matters to you, Mitrade's a solid choice.

Features

Feature What You Get Regulation & Safety ASIC and CySEC regulated. Serious regulation. Australian oversight is strict. They don't cut corners on compliance. Your money's actually protected. Account Types Standard and Professional. Simplified. Not three million tiers to confuse you. Just pick one, trade. Minimum Deposit $20 minimum. Low. Plus the $50 bonus means you're trading with $70 essentially. Easy entry. Sign Up 👉 Open Account Trading Platforms Web and mobile. No download needed. Actually useful if you're on the go. Clean, intuitive interfaces. Not some clunky desktop app. Execution Quality & Spreads Spreads from 0.4 pips on majors. Not the tightest, but competitive. Execution is reliable. No crazy slippage or weird fills. Trading Instruments Forex, metals, crypto, indices, stocks, ETFs. Huge range. Actually diverse. Not limiting yourself to one asset class. Customer Support 24/7 support. Always someone there. Genuinely helpful. They give actual answers, not robotic responses. Responsive across time zones. Withdrawal Speed 2-4 days typical. Reliable processing. E-wallets are fastest. Your money doesn't get stuck in limbo. Maximum Leverage 1:30 for retail traders. Conservative. Regulatory requirement in most places. Protects you from blowing up instantly, honestly.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ASIC regulated (strict Australian oversight) Spreads not competitive (0.4 pips+) Web and mobile platforms (no download) Low leverage (1:30) limits exposure Forex, metals, crypto, stocks, indices, ETFs No MT4 or MT5 support 24/7 support that actually helps $20 minimum deposit Good educational resources included Less advanced features vs MT4

Is Mitrade safe for South African traders?

ASIC regulation is rock solid. Australia's regulatory standards are strict. Mitrade answers to actual authorities. Your funds are protected under real oversight. That's as safe as retail forex gets.

What assets can you trade on Mitrade's $50 bonus?

Forex pairs, commodities, indices, crypto. Pretty much everything on their platform counts toward volume requirements. No weird exclusions like some brokers have.

4. LiteFinance

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CySEC Start Trading Read Review

LiteFinance's $50 promotion is available in select regions, so check first if you can claim it. When it's available, it's legit. They've got solid copy trading features if you're into that. Platform is intuitive. They focus on making forex accessible without dumbing it down. Good educational resources too. Not flashy, just reliable.

Features

Feature What You Get Regulation & Safety CySEC and FSC regulated. Decent regulation. They're licensed and monitored. Client protection exists. You're not flying blind. Account Types Classic, ECN, and Cent. ECN for professionals, Classic for beginners, Cent for micro traders. Something for every level. Minimum Deposit $10 minimum. Basically free to test. The $50 bonus covers more than that. Zero friction to getting started. Sign Up 👉 Open Account Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, and web. Multiple options. Use whatever fits your workflow. Not locked into one platform. Execution Quality & Spreads Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN accounts. Competitive on Classic accounts. Execution's reliable. No weird slippage issues. Trading Instruments Forex, metals, crypto, indices, stocks. Good variety. Not limited. Can trade what interests you actually. Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support. Always someone there. Helpful and responsive. They actually engage with your questions. Withdrawal Speed Instant to 4 days depending on method. E-wallets are fast, bank transfers take longer. Standard for the industry. Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000. High but not insane. Decent for active traders. Professional enough without being reckless.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Copy trading built into platform $50 bonus not available everywhere $10 minimum deposit (basically free) Copy trading kills your learning Raw spreads from 0.0 on ECN Three account types confuses people Instant to 4-day withdrawals CySEC regulation is just okay Social trading community included Volume requirements on bonus

Is the LiteFinance $50 bonus available in South Africa?

Sometimes. Regional availability shifts. The bonus might be available in your area, or it might not. Contact support before signing up to confirm. They'll give you a straight answer.

Does LiteFinance offer copy trading on the $50 bonus?

Yes. You can use the bonus to copy experienced traders. Good if you want to learn by watching real traders execute. Good if you want to automate. Volume requirements still apply.

5. Glex

Glex is newer but they're serious about execution. $50 welcome bonus, clean interface, fast withdrawals. They focus on forex and CFDs—no random crypto coins cluttering the menu. Spreads are competitive. Support is responsive. Not trying to be everything to everyone. Just a solid broker building a reputation for reliability.

Features

Feature What You Get Regulation & Safety Regulation details not fully public yet, but they're operating seriously. Newer broker building reputation. Safe to test with the free $50 though. Account Types Standard and Flex. Straightforward options. Not overthinking it. Simple account structures, easy to understand. Minimum Deposit $50 minimum to start. The $50 bonus covers it entirely. Actually zero out-of-pocket if you're just testing. Sign Up 👉 Open Account Trading Platforms MT4 and MT5. Both available. Standard platforms. No learning curve if you've traded before. Execution Quality & Spreads Competitive spreads. Details still being determined as they grow. Execution's solid so far. No major complaints yet from users. Trading Instruments Forex and CFDs primarily. Focused approach. Not trying to be everything. Specialized keeps things clean. Customer Support Responsive support. Growing operation so service improves constantly. Actually helpful when you reach out. Not just automated responses. Withdrawal Speed 1-3 days typical. Fast processing. One of their strengths actually. Money moves quickly when you ask it to. Maximum Leverage Leverage options available. Specifics vary by account type. Check their site for exact numbers. Growing company, adjusting terms as they scale.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast withdrawals (1-3 days) Regulation details not fully public Clean, straightforward platform Smaller broker, fewer resources Focused on forex and CFDs Limited to forex and CFDs only MT4 and MT5 both available $50 minimum deposit Growing reputation legitimately No proven track record yet

What leverage does Glex offer on the $50 bonus?

Check their site for current leverage limits. Leverage changes based on account type and regulation, so verify before opening.

Can you trade crypto on Glex's $50 bonus?

They focus on forex and CFDs. Crypto availability depends on your region and account type. Stick with currency pairs on the bonus—that's where most volume requirements count anyway.

6. Tradeland

Tradeland gives you the $50 straight up. No deposit, no fuss. They support 46+ trading instruments, so you're not locked into just major pairs. Max leverage is 1:400—high enough to matter, low enough that one bad trade won't wipe you out instantly. Platform is MT4. Straightforward. If simplicity and instrument variety appeal to you, Tradeland's worth testing.

Features

Feature What You Get Regulation & Safety Regulation status not fully detailed publicly yet. New broker growing their presence. Safe enough to test the $50 bonus with. Do your own research before funding. Account Types One standard account type. No tiers or complications. Open it, trade it. Simple as that. Minimum Deposit None required. The $50 bonus is enough to start. Zero barrier to entry. Can't get lower than free. Sign Up 👉 Open Account Trading Platforms MT4 only. Not multiple choices, just one solid platform. If you know MT4, you're set. No learning a new interface. Execution Quality & Spreads Competitive spreads, execution's reliable. Nothing fancy, just straightforward trading conditions. Does what it says. Trading Instruments 46+ instruments including forex, metals, indices, crypto. Seriously diverse. Not limited to currency pairs. Real options. Customer Support 24/5 support coverage. Weekdays covered, weekends off. Fair for most traders. Responsive when they're available. Withdrawal Speed 3-5 days typical. Slower than some, but standard for the industry. Not instant but not glacial either. Reasonable processing. Maximum Leverage 1:400 leverage. High but controlled. Enough to matter for active traders, not reckless. Fair balance between risk and opportunity.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 46+ instruments (huge variety) Regulation status unclear Zero minimum deposit needed MT4 only (no MT5 option) 1:400 leverage (fair balance) 24/5 support, no weekends Single account type (no confusion) Slower withdrawals (3-5 days) Test different assets on $50 bonus Unproven in market stress

What instruments count toward volume on Tradeland's bonus?

All 46+ instruments supported. Forex, commodities, indices. Everything counts. Volume requirement is usually reasonable—check terms when you sign up to be sure.

Is Tradeland regulated?

Regulation information]. Always verify a broker's regulatory status before funding. It matters.

Conclusion A $50 bonus doesn't make you rich. It gives you a free test drive. You get to see how the broker executes, how tight their spreads really are, how responsive their support is. All without risking your own capital. Most traders either figure out they need better strategy or they build confidence to deposit more. Either way, you've learned something. Pick one of these six, sign up, trade like you mean it, hit the volume requirement, and decide if they're worth your real money. That's the whole game.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can you withdraw the $50 bonus directly?

Nope. The fifty bucks stays in your account, basically just sitting there as margin. So you trade with it, hit the volume requirement—depends on the broker, usually around five lots—and then whatever profit you actually made becomes real money. The bonus itself? Gone by then. Used up. You can't just tap out and leave with the credit.

What happens if you lose the $50 bonus?

Nothing happens to you. That's literally the point. You started with zero dollars of your own. You blow through the fifty, you're back at zero. No debt, no losses coming out of your pocket. The broker eats it. That's why it's risk-free testing. Worst case you learn something about yourself as a trader for free.

How long do you have to meet the volume requirement?

Usually thirty days. Could be different though—some brokers give you sixty, others only fourteen. Honestly, read the terms when you sign up. Most decent ones give you at least a month to figure it out. That's enough time to actually trade and hit the targets without rushing yourself or making stupid decisions.

Can you claim multiple $50 bonuses from different brokers?

Yeah, you can. Each broker is separate so technically you could grab all six bonuses if you wanted. But here's the thing—you only get one per broker. Try pulling it twice from the same place and they catch it. Accounts get flagged, suspended. They know what they're doing. One and done per broker.

Which of these six is best for beginners?

Honestly? Mitrade or LiteFinance. Mitrade's got that ASIC regulation backing it which is solid, and their platform doesn't make you hunt for buttons. LiteFinance is intuitive too and they throw in copy trading if that helps. Start with one of those two, get your feet wet, then try the others once you understand what you're looking for.

Do all these brokers work with South African traders?

Most of them, yeah. Some have weird regional stuff that changes though. Before you sign up, actually check. Don't assume. Hit their support, ask straight up if South Africa's cool. They'll tell you real quick. Some places restrict certain regions for regulatory reasons and they're not shy about it.

What's the difference between these $50 bonuses?

Honestly it comes down to what matters to you. All six give you the fifty no-deposit which is the same. But FreshForex and Traders Trust—those are tight on spreads if you care about that. Mitrade's regulated by ASIC so that's something. LiteFinance has copy trading built in. Glex is just clean and simple. Tradeland gives you forty-six instruments to play with. Pick what fits your style.

Can you trade news events on the $50 bonus?

Most brokers let you but some get weird about it. They'll restrict leverage or cap position sizes during big news drops. Honestly, while you're testing on the bonus just trade normal market conditions. You've got enough to figure out without adding news volatility chaos. Make your testing clean and simple.

How realistic are profits from a $50 bonus?

Total coin flip. Most beginners just lose it learning. Some people make fifty to a hundred bucks. Experienced traders can make more. But don't go in thinking you're going to turn it into five hundred. Treat it like what it actually is—a free trial run of the platform and the broker. That's valuable on its own.

Which broker has the fastest withdrawals?

Glex actually moves money. Seriously. One to three days typical. Traders Trust is solid too, usually two to three. Mitrade's reliable, gets it done in a few days. E-wallets across the board are faster than bank transfers because, well, obvious reasons. But any of these should hit your account within a week at worst.