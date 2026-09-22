Okay, let's be real. Starting forex trading with zero risk is pretty much every trader's dream. You get to test your strategies, learn the platform, and actually feel what live market conditions are like — all without touching your own money. That's exactly what these $100 no-deposit bonuses offer. We've tested the market and found three brokers actually delivering on this. No games, no hidden turnovers that are impossible to hit. Just genuine offers that work.

What Is a $100 No-Deposit Forex Bonus?

A $100 no-deposit bonus is free trading credit a broker drops into your live account the moment you verify your identity. You don't deposit anything. You don't fund an account. You just sign up, get verified, and boom — you're trading with $100 that's actually yours to keep (if you make profits from it). The catch? There's always a catch. Each broker has specific rules about how much you need to trade, what pairs you can trade, and when you can actually withdraw your profits. Some require you to turn over a certain number of lots. Others ask for weekly profit targets. Some are regional — available in certain countries but not others. That's why we're breaking these three down. You need to know exactly what you're getting into before you claim anything.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Why Trade With a No-Deposit Bonus?

Here's the thing. Demo accounts feel fake. Everyone knows you're not really risking anything on demo, so the psychology is completely different. With a $100 bonus, you're trading real money. Real spreads. Real slippage. Real market pressure. You're not learning on a simulator anymore — you're learning what it actually feels like when your position moves against you and your emotions are on the line. That's worth more than any demo account ever could be. Plus, if you're disciplined and actually turn that $100 into profit, you get to withdraw it. It's risk-free experience with real profit potential. That's the whole point.

In this guide, you'll learn: • How each $100 no-deposit bonus actually works

• Real withdrawal requirements — not sugar-coated

• Which broker fits your trading style

• How to claim your bonus without getting blocked

• What profits you can actually keep

$100 No-Deposit Bonus Comparison Table (2026)

Broker Bonus Type Bonus Amount Regulation Turnover Requirement Max Leverage 👉 Sign Up Trading.com Promotional Credit $100 USD CFTC $5 converts per 1 lot 1:500 👉 Open Account xChief No-Deposit Bonus $100 USD Offshore (Mauritius) 30 lots trading volume 1:1000 👉 Open Account Trendo Welcome Bonus $100 USD FSC (Seychelles) 200% profit weekly x 4 weeks 1:2000 👉 Open Account

Best 3 Brokers Offering $100 USD No-Deposit Bonuses Right Now

Trading.com — CFTC regulated, simplest conversion structure available. xChief — Straightforward 30-lot turnover, zero spread accounts. Trendo — Zero spreads on majors, tough weekly targets.

1. Trading.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Trading.com hits different because they're CFTC regulated (US-based, actual oversight). Their $100 isn't technically a "no-deposit bonus" in the traditional sense — it's promotional credit that sits in your equity. But here's what matters: you get the $100, you trade with it, and every single lot you complete converts $5 into withdrawable cash. So if you trade 20 lots, you've converted $100 into cash. That's straightforward. No mystery. The platform is solid, the execution is clean, and your profits are yours once you meet the simple requirement. Spreads are tight, leverage goes up to 1:500, and they support multiple platforms. If you're in the US or want CFTC protection, this is the move. The downside? Limited to 15,000 accounts and it's mostly available to US residents. Once those spots fill up, it's gone.

Features

Feature Details Regulation CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) - US-based Minimum Deposit No deposit required for bonus account (can trade with $100 bonus alone) Trading Platforms MetaTrader 5 (MT5), WebTrader, Mobile Apps (iOS/Android) Sign Up 👉 Open Account Spreads From 0.5 pips on major pairs (tight execution) Demo Account Yes - unlimited demo account available 24/7 Support Live chat support, email, phone available during market hours Trading Instruments 70+ assets: Forex, Metals, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons CFTC regulated (real US oversight) Limited to US residents mostly Simple conversion: $5 per lot = easy tracking Promotion limited to 15,000 accounts (fills up fast) 90-day window (plenty of time to trade) $5 conversion is slower than other brokers' structures Tight spreads from 0.5 pips Not available in many non-US countries MT5 and WebTrader platforms (reliable) Withdrawal requires meeting exact conversion targets All profits fully withdrawable once converted Bonus can expire if you don't meet requirements

How do I claim the Trading.com $100 bonus?

Visit Trading.com, register your account, validate your mobile number and identity with documents. Once verified, click the "Claim Bonus" link in your dashboard. The $100 hits your account instantly and you're ready to trade. The whole process takes maybe 15 minutes.

Can I withdraw the $100 immediately from Trading.com?

Nope. The credit itself isn't withdrawable. But for every 1 standard lot you trade, $5 converts to cash. So you're not sitting around waiting for some crazy turnover — you're trading normally and your conversion happens as you go. Trade 20 lots, you've locked in $100 withdrawable cash. That's it.

2. xChief

xChief (used to be ForexChief) is the straightforward option. You verify, you get $100 credited to your account, and you trade. No fancy conversion mechanics. No percentage requirements. Just hit 30 lots of trading volume on eligible pairs and you're done. The platform is solid, execution is fast, and they support trading robots (EAs) if you're into automation. Leverage goes up to 1:1000, which is aggressive but gives you real flexibility. The bonus is valid for 30 days, so you've got a month to hit that 30-lot target. Most disciplined traders can do that in a week or two if they're actually trading. One real catch: xChief isn't available to traders in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, or a bunch of other countries. So check if you're eligible before you sign up. If you are eligible, this is the cleanest bonus structure of the three.

Features

Feature Details Regulation FSA (Mauritius) - Offshore regulation Minimum Deposit No deposit required for bonus account (can trade with $100 bonus alone) Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), xChief Mobile App (Android/iOS) Sign Up 👉 Open Account Spreads From 0.0 pips on ECN accounts (DirectFX, Classic+) Demo Account Yes - full demo available for strategy testing 24/7 Support Live chat, email, phone support 24/5 (closed weekends) Trading Instruments 100+ assets: Forex, Metals (Gold, Silver), Energies, Cryptocurrencies, Indices

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Straightforward: 30 lots and you're done NOT available in South Africa (blocked completely) Zero-spread ECN accounts available Also not available in Nigeria, Kenya, Malaysia, India, Indonesia Supports trading robots/EAs (automated strategies) 30-lot requirement must be hit in 30 days (tight timeline) Max 1:1000 leverage (aggressive but flexible) Only MT4.DirectFX and MT4.Classic+ eligible for bonus Can trade on mobile app easily Withdrawal penalty if you withdraw own funds (bonus deducted proportionally) Fast execution and reliable platform Mixed reviews online (some users report withdrawal delays)

How do I actually claim the xChief $100 bonus?

Download the xChief mobile app (Android), register your account, complete identity verification with KYC documents. Once verified, open the app and go to "Bonuses and Credits" section. Select "No-Deposit Bonus" and choose your trading account (MT4.DirectFX or MT4.Classic+ only). The $100 is credited automatically. You can trade immediately.

What happens if I don't hit 30 lots within 30 days on xChief?

The bonus expires and any profits you made are forfeited. But realistically, 30 lots is not a high bar. A trader doing just 1 lot per day hits it in a month. If you're serious about trading, you'll clear this in days, not weeks.

3. Trendo

Trendo is different. Their $100 bonus comes with leverage up to 1:1000 and zero spreads on some pairs (which is genuinely rare). But here's the reality check: to actually withdraw that $100, you need to generate 200% profit every single week for four consecutive weeks. That's aggressive. That's not a casual bonus — it's a trading contest disguised as a welcome offer. Is it possible? Yeah. Plenty of traders hit 200% profit weekly. But it requires discipline, solid strategy, and honestly, some luck with market conditions. If you're a scalper or day trader with a solid edge, this could work. If you're learning, this will frustrate you because you'll hit the 30-day mark without the weekly targets met and lose everything. So be real with yourself about your skill level before claiming this. The upside is FSC regulation, actual innovation in their platform, and zero spreads on major pairs. The downside is the profit requirement is genuinely tough.

Features

Feature Details Regulation FSC (Financial Services Commission - Seychelles) Minimum Deposit No deposit required for bonus account ($10 minimum if you deposit) Trading Platforms Trendo Mobile App (iOS/Android), WebTrader, MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Sign Up 👉 Open Account Spreads From 0.0 pips on major pairs (zero spread accounts available) Demo Account Yes - demo account with virtual funds 24/7 Support Live chat 24/7, email support, phone during business hours Trading Instruments 100+ assets: Forex, Metals, Energies, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Stocks

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Zero spreads on major pairs (huge edge for scalpers) 200% weekly profit requirement is VERY difficult Maximum 1:2000 leverage (most aggressive available) Must hit target 4 weeks in a row (no excuses) Instant activation after app review (minutes, not hours) If you miss ONE week, entire bonus at risk FSC regulated (Seychelles-based but legitimate) 30-day deadline is tight for consistent 200% weekly User-friendly mobile app (award-winning platform) Requires genuine trading skill (not for beginners) No restrictions on trading style or volume All profits forfeited if you miss the weekly targets

How do I claim the Trendo $100 welcome bonus?

Download the Trendo app (iOS or Android), register, complete ID verification. Then leave a quick rating and review on Google Play or the App Store. Trendo's system automatically verifies your review and activates your bonus account within minutes. The $100 hits your account and you can start trading immediately with 1:1000 leverage.

Is the Trendo 200% weekly profit requirement realistic?

Honest answer: for experienced traders with a solid strategy, yes. For beginners, probably not. This bonus rewards skilled traders and punishes account blowers. If you hit 200% profit weekly for four weeks, you're looking at withdrawal. If you don't, your bonus and all profits are gone after 30 days. So only claim this if you're confident in your edge.

Overview: Trading.com is the most accessible (simple $5-per-lot conversion). xChief is the cleanest (30 lots, done). Trendo is the most challenging (but zero spreads make it interesting if you can hit the profit targets). Pick based on your skill level and risk tolerance. All three are live and working in 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use a $100 no-deposit bonus on any currency pair?

Nope. Each broker restricts bonus trading to specific pairs. Trading.com and xChief limit you to major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.). Trendo is more flexible. Check the terms before you claim — if your favorite pair isn't on the list, the bonus isn't useful.

What happens to my $100 bonus if I lose it all trading?

It's gone. The bonus is trading credit, not a free giveaway. If you blow it on bad trades, Trendo and xChief won't refund it. Trading.com's system is slightly different — losses get deducted from your conversion rate, but the concept is the same. Trade smart or lose it fast.

Can I withdraw profits without meeting the turnover requirement?

No. All three brokers lock profit withdrawal behind their specific requirements. Trading.com needs 1 lot per $5 converted. xChief needs 30 lots total. Trendo needs 200% profit weekly for four weeks. Skip the requirement, forfeit the profit. This is non-negotiable.

Is the $100 bonus available in my country?

Trading.com is mostly US. xChief is not available in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and many others. Trendo is more global but does have restrictions. Always check the broker's terms before signing up or you'll do all the work and get blocked at withdrawal.

How long do I have to meet the bonus requirements?

Trading.com: 90 days from activation. xChief: 30 days from claim. Trendo: 30 days from first trade (and you need to hit weekly targets within that window). If you miss the deadline, the bonus and all profits vanish. Set a calendar reminder.

Can I claim multiple bonuses at once across different brokers?

Yes. You can claim Trading.com's bonus, xChief's bonus, and Trendo's bonus all at the same time. Each broker allows one bonus per person, but they don't care if you're using other brokers' bonuses. This is actually a solid strategy — claim all three and test each platform with $300 total free capital.

Do I need to deposit my own money to withdraw the bonus profits?

No. All three brokers let you withdraw profits from the $100 bonus without ever depositing a single dollar. That's the whole point of the no-deposit bonus. If a broker asks for a deposit before you can withdraw, it's not a true no-deposit bonus.

Which bonus is best for beginners?

Trading.com. The $5-per-lot conversion is the gentlest requirement. You're not chasing impossible profit targets like Trendo. You're just trading naturally and your conversion happens as you go. xChief is second — 30 lots is doable in two weeks of regular trading. Trendo is for experienced traders only.

Can brokers cancel my bonus without warning?

Yes. All three reserve the right to cancel if they suspect bonus hunting, hedging strategies, or other suspicious activity. Don't try to game the system. Just trade normally and you'll be fine. Act like a bot trying to exploit the bonus and they'll shut you down instantly.

What's the difference between a no-deposit bonus and a deposit bonus?

No-deposit requires nothing from you to start. Deposit bonus requires you to fund the account first, then the broker matches it (usually 100%). No-deposit bonuses are more valuable up front because there's zero risk. But deposit bonuses usually have higher max amounts (up to $500 or more). Pick based on your budget and risk tolerance.