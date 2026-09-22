Overall, Trading.com can be seen as a reputable broker as they are licensed and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). A low minimum deposit of $50 is charged to open an account. Trading.com offers traders favorable trading conditions with no commission charges.

What is Trading.com?

Trading.com is an online forex and CFD broker that gives traders access to currency pairs and other global markets through MetaTrader 5. The broker keeps its offer fairly simple, which can work well for traders who do not want a platform packed with unnecessary extras. As always, traders should check which Trading.com entity they are registering with, because regulation, leverage, and product access can differ by country.

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Who is Trading.com best suited for?

Trading.com is best suited for traders who want a straightforward MT5 broker with a clean trading setup. It may suit forex traders who prefer familiar platform tools, quick order execution, and a broker that does not overcomplicate the account structure. Beginners can use it too, but they should still understand spreads, margin, leverage, and withdrawal rules before trading with real money.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $50 🎁Sign-Up Bonus None (focuses on transparent pricing, no promotions) 💸Fees Zero commissions, no hidden charges 📉Spreads & Commissions Ultra-low spreads (e.g., EUR/USD from 0.6 pips) with 0% commission 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Fast, secure, and transparent methods; funds held in segregated bank accounts 🖥️Platforms WebTrader, Mobile App, MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 🛡️Regulation Regulated by CySEC under EU law 🔐Trust Score High – transparent pricing, top-tier bank segregation, EU oversight ⏱️Payout Schedule Quick processing times, depending on payment provider 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Trading.com Spider chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by respected authorities (e.g. CySEC in the EU) providing legal oversight and investor protection. Some regions are restricted or not served Segregated accounts – client funds are held separately in top-tier banks. Educational, research and market-analysis tools are limited or basic compared to competitors. Low spreads in many cases, no commission trading for standard accounts. Few account types; lacks some advanced account options (e.g. “raw spread + commission”) which more advanced traders prefer. Flexible platforms: WebTrader, MT5, and a mobile app enable trading on various devices. Withdrawal fees can apply depending on payment method; sometimes delays reported. Low minimum deposit (in many areas) making it accessible for new or smaller traders. Customer support sometimes criticised for slow or less helpful responses in certain cases.

Overview

Trading.com is a globally regulated online trading platform operated by the Trading Point Group, offering a streamlined and secure trading experience across multiple regions.

Licensed by top-tier authorities, including the CFTC and NFA in the U.S., FCA in the UK, CySEC in the EU, and ASIC in Australia. Trading.com provides access to over 1,400 instruments, including

forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies (where permitted).

The platform emphasizes simplicity and transparency, offering a single Standard account (known as the T1 account in the U.S.) with commission-free trading and competitive spreads starting from 0.8 to 0.9 pips.

Leverage is region-specific, adhering to local regulations: up to 50:1 in the U.S., and capped at 30:1 in the UK, EU, and Australia. Trading.com supports the MetaTrader 5 platform, along with its proprietary WebTrader and mobile applications, ensuring a consistent and user-friendly trading experience across devices.

What is Trading.com?

Trading.com is an online forex and CFD broker that gives traders access to global markets through a simple trading setup. The broker mainly focuses on forex, but traders may also find other CFD markets available depending on the region and account type. It is designed for traders who want direct market access without dealing with an overly complicated platform.

Who is Trading.com best suited for?

Trading.com is best suited for traders who want a clean, straightforward broker for forex and CFD trading. It may suit beginners who want a simpler trading experience, as well as active traders who prefer quick access to major markets. As always, traders should check the broker’s regulation, fees, spreads, leverage, and available instruments in their own country before opening a live account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Trading.com offers a wide range of features designed to support both beginner and experienced traders.

The platform provides access to global financial markets, including forex, commodities, indices, and stocks, through a user-friendly and technologically advanced trading interface.

It supports MetaTrader 5 (MT5), offering advanced charting tools, real-time market analysis, automated trading options, and customizable trading environments.

Trading.com emphasizes speed and transparency, with ultra-fast trade execution and competitive spreads.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types One main live account type (often called “T1” or “Trading Account”) for retail clients, plus a Demo Account. ⚖️ Leverage Up to 30:1 for major Forex/USD pairs for retail clients in the EU. Other assets have lower leverage (e.g. metals, energies, etc.). 📉 Spreads & Commissions Zero commissions on trades; spreads are low (EUR/USD around ~0.6-0.8 pips in many cases). 🌐 Instruments Offered Over 1,400 instruments including Forex, CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, metals, energies, etc. 🖥️ Trading Platforms WebTrader (browser-based), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and a Mobile App (iOS & Android) are available. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Mixed info. Some sources say yes, Islamic accounts are available. Other more recent reviews claim they are not offered at present. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting No reliable info found that Trading.com offers free VPS hosting. It appears not to be a standard offering. 👥 Copy Trading No strong evidence that copy trading or social trading features are provided. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Funds are held in segregated accounts with top-tier banks, separate from company funds. Regulatory oversight (CySEC in EU) adds protection. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Trading.com EU is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for Trading.com present a mixed picture, reflecting both positive experiences and notable concerns.

Many users commend the platform for its user-friendly interface, competitive spreads, and responsive customer support.

For instance, reviewers on Trustburn have praised Trading.com for its intuitive design and helpful support team, with one user stating, "The platform is user-friendly and the support team is always available to assist".

Such feedback suggests that the platform effectively caters to both novice and experienced traders

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️☆ (4.2/5) – Generally positive reviews for platform performance and usability. 👏Customer Satisfaction Most users are satisfied with the platform's ease of use, spreads, and trading tools. Some concerns noted about withdrawal times. 📞Customer Service Rated as responsive and helpful. Support available via live chat, phone, and email, though not 24/7.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating 🔖Myfxbook Mixed reviews: some praise for trading tools and transparency, but others report withdrawal delays. N/A 🔖Forex Peace Army Generally positive about platform reliability and support, but occasional complaints about fees. Varies 🔖Sitejabber Users appreciate ease of use and customer service, though a few mention slow withdrawal processing. 4.0 / 5 🔖Google Many reviews highlight user 4.2 / 5 🔖HelloPeter Some detailed customer complaints 3.5 / 5 🔖TrustPilot Overall positive, some negative reviews 4.1 / 5

Safety and Security

When evaluating different brokers, it is imperative for traders to research and thoroughly compare brokers, firstly based on regulation, before considering several other factors.

Trading.com is strictly regulated by one of the most demanding regulatory entities, namely the FCA in the U.K., which governs trading activities along with ensuring that client funds are kept in segregated accounts.

This ensures that client funds are kept separate from the broker’s funds and ensures that these funds can be withdrawn at any time by the client, and the funds are only used for trading activities, and not for business operations of any kind.

How does Trading.com protect client funds?

Trading.com keeps all client funds in segregated accounts at top-tier banks, separate from the company’s operational funds. This ensures that client money is protected in case of any financial instability, providing an added layer of security and peace of mind for traders.

Is Trading.com regulated and monitored?

Yes, Trading.com operates under the regulation of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). The platform adheres to strict compliance standards, including regular audits and reporting, to ensure a transparent and secure trading environment for all clients.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Trading.com is regulated by multiple respected authorities, including CySEC in the EU, the UK’s FCA, and ASIC in Australia, depending on the region of operation. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept in segregated accounts with top-tier banks, fully separated from company operational funds to enhance protection. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Trading.com does not publicly mention Lloyd’s of London insurance as part of its client fund protection. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating The company maintains regulatory capital requirements and undergoes financial oversight, though detailed credit ratings are not publicly disclosed. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Accounts are protected with encryption, verification procedures, and strong security protocols, but crypto-specific protections are not separately outlined. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Retail clients benefit from negative balance protection, ensuring they cannot lose more than the funds deposited in their trading accounts. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Trading.com follows strict compliance standards, adheres to KYC and AML policies, and undergoes regular reporting and audits under regulatory supervision.

🔍 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered United Kingdom 📅 Year Founded 2019 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities The Financial Conduct Authority 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 📒 Demo Account Yes 🏛 Institutional Accounts No 💼 Managed Accounts No 📊 Maximum Leverage 30:1 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer Credit/Debit Cards Multiple e-payment methods such as Skrill, Neteller, and more. 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer Credit/Debit Cards Multiple e-payment methods such as Skrill, Neteller, and more. 📱 OS Compatibility MetaTrader 5 📉 Platform Types Web browsers, Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, stocks, commodities, metals, energies 🚏 Languages supported English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Polish, and numerous more. ☎ Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Trading.com Account Types

The average and typical spreads offered by Trading.com on Forex Majors start from 0.6 pips, which is higher than what other brokers offer in their trading conditions, but which is not above average when compared to most brokers.

Traders can benefit from these spreads depending on the trading strategy that they employ.

When taking into consideration some strategies, such as scalping, traders may benefit more from tighter spreads.

Trading.com makes provision for an Islamic account to free Muslim traders of such fees, which are seen as a type of interest and are prohibited by the Sharia law, as it is seen as exploitative and wasteful.

What account types does Trading.com offer for traders?

Trading.com provides multiple account types designed to suit different trading needs and experience levels. These include Standard accounts for beginners, Pro accounts for active traders, and VIP accounts for high-volume clients. Each account type offers varying leverage, spreads, and access to trading tools and research, ensuring a tailored experience for every trader.

Can I upgrade or change my account type on Trading.com?

Yes, Trading.com allows clients to upgrade or switch account types as their trading experience and capital grow. The process is straightforward, and clients can contact their account manager or the support team to select the account that best fits their trading goals and unlock additional features or premium services.

How to open a Trading.com account

The account opening process through Trading.com is quick and hassle-free, and a completely digitalized process with the prerequisite of having registered on the broker’s website before completing the online account application.

Step 1 - Navigate to the Trading.com website

Select the option to open a Trading.com account

Step 2 - Proceed to the account application, which consists of a form with required fields that have to be completed.

Provide some basic personal information and select the account type. Lastly, traders will be subjected to a ‘Know Your Client’, or KYC, process.

Step 3 - This process requires the submission of supporting documentation to prove the trader’s identity and residential address before the account will be reviewed and subsequently approved.

As soon as the account is approved, the trader can make the minimum deposit, and trading can commence.

Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Trading.com requires a $5 minimum deposit when traders register for either of the two live accounts offered, which is substantially lower than what other brokers require, with minimum requirements for entry-level accounts often starting from $100.

Tradin.com offers reasonable spreads starting from 0.6 pips, which is tighter than what some brokers offer, but not as tight as what the majority of brokers offer, with spreads that often start from 0.0 pips.

What fees should I expect when trading with Trading.com?

Trading.com operates with a transparent pricing model, ensuring that traders are not burdened with hidden fees. The broker charges no deposit or withdrawal fees and maintains a zero-commission structure on trades. Instead, costs are primarily built into the spreads, allowing clients to easily anticipate their trading expenses.

How does Trading.com handle spreads and commissions?

At Trading.com, spreads are kept low and competitive, starting from zero pips on certain instruments. The broker does not charge additional commissions, meaning traders only pay through the spread. This makes pricing straightforward, especially for scalpers and high-frequency traders who benefit from tight spreads and quick execution.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Spread-only (i.e. no separate commissions for forex/CFD trades) 💰 Required Min Deposit $50 🔁 Withdrawal Fee $0 💳 Deposit Fees $0 📝 Average Spread ~0.9 pips on major forex pairs 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Trading.com Trading Platforms

WebTrader, a browser-based interface suitable for seamless access without installation; a comprehensive mobile App that allows traders to monitor markets and execute trades on the go (available for iOS & Android); and the industry-standard MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, which offers advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and algorithmic trading capabilities.

Together, these platforms support over 1,400 instruments across forex, CFDs, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and thematic assets, all under regulation by Cyprus’s CySEC.

The platforms are built to deliver low spreads, zero commissions, and transparent pricing, while ensuring clients’ funds are held in segregated accounts in top-tier banks for security.

WebTrader

WebTrader is a browser-based platform that requires no downloads, making it quick and accessible from any device.

It combines simplicity with advanced tools, including customizable chart templates, one-click trading for fast execution, and built-in TradingView charts with technical indicators.

Risk management features like stop-loss, take-profit, and a margin tracker help traders stay in control, while the platform doubles as a hub for managing accounts, transferring funds, and monitoring markets all in one place.

Trading.com App

The Trading.com mobile app brings the full trading experience to your smartphone or tablet.

Designed for convenience, it allows users to open, monitor, and close trades on the go while keeping access to real-time market data.

The app supports seamless fund management, notifications, and charting features, making it a powerful tool for traders who need mobility without sacrificing performance.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 is the flagship professional platform offered by Trading.com.

It provides advanced charting capabilities, algorithmic trading with Expert Advisors, and multi-asset support across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

MT5 also offers customizable dashboards, depth-of-market insights, and backtesting tools, making it ideal for both retail and professional traders who demand precision, flexibility, and speed in their strategies.

What trading platforms does Trading.com offer?

Trading.com provides access to advanced and user-friendly trading platforms designed for both beginners and experienced traders. Clients can use the proprietary Trading.com web and mobile apps for seamless trading, as well as MetaTrader 5 (MT5), which offers powerful charting tools, automated trading options, and fast execution speeds. These platforms ensure flexibility and convenience, whether you trade on desktop, browser, or mobile devices.

Are Trading.com platforms suitable for beginners?

Yes, Trading.com platforms are highly suitable for beginners due to their intuitive interfaces and educational resources. The proprietary platform is designed for simplicity, while MetaTrader 5 offers more advanced features for those seeking detailed technical analysis. Together, they provide a balanced environment that caters to both novice and professional traders.

Trading.com Deposit and Withdrawals

At Trading.com, depositing funds is simple and free for most methods, including bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and popular e-wallets, with no internal fees charged by the broker.

The minimum deposit is set at 50 USD or the equivalent in other supported currencies. Withdrawals are processed using the same method as the deposit, ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering regulations.

Requests are typically handled within 24 hours, and funds usually reach clients within one to five business days, depending on the payment method.

The minimum withdrawal is 20 USD or the equivalent, and while Trading.com does not charge withdrawal fees, clients may incur third-party charges such as banking or currency conversion fees.

What is the minimum deposit required at Trading.com, and are there any fees?

The minimum deposit at Trading.com is 50 USD or the equivalent in other currencies. Deposits can be made via bank transfer, credit/debit cards, or e-wallets. Trading.com does not charge internal fees for deposits, although third-party providers may apply their own charges depending on the method used.

How long do withdrawals take at Trading.com, and is there a minimum amount?

Withdrawal requests at Trading.com are typically processed within 24 hours. The time it takes for funds to reach your account depends on the payment method, ranging from instant for some e-wallets to up to five business days for bank transfers. The minimum withdrawal amount is 20 USD or the equivalent, and Trading.com does not charge withdrawal fees, but external banking or conversion costs may apply.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

Trading.com, under the regulation and authorization of the FCA, is permitted to offer traders maximum leverage of 1:30 due to strict regulations in place to combat the risk of financial loss, and the risk thereof, when trading using leverage.

Leverage is an extremely useful tool that can be used to increase the chance of gains and profit by allowing traders to open positions much larger than their initial deposits.

Simultaneously, leverage also exposes traders to substantial losses that may exceed their initial deposit if risk management tools such as stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, and others are not applied. In addition, negative balance protection also offers extra safety.

Trading.com vs CMC Markets vs FOREX.com – A Comparison

🔍 Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 Higher – about $100+ Moderate – about $50–$100 💸 Trading Fees Spread-only, no commissions Mix of spread + commissions Spread + commission on some assets 📝 Average Spread (EUR/USD) 0.6–0.9 pips ~0.7 pips ~1.0 pips 🖥️ Platforms WebTrader, Mobile App, MT5 NextGen, Web, Mobile App MT4, MT5, Web, Mobile App 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, FCA, ASIC (region-based) FCA, ASIC, BaFin, IIROC CFTC, NFA, FCA, ASIC 📈 Instruments Offered Forex, CFDs, Crypto, Indices Forex, CFDs, Crypto, ETFs Forex, CFDs, Crypto, Futures 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Research

At Trading.com EU, the Research section is built to equip traders with reliable and timely market insights.

It features a Daily Update highlighting major market movements, a News feed covering global financial developments, and an Economic Calendar tracking important events and data releases.

Combined with expert commentary and analysis, these tools provide traders with the knowledge needed to understand market trends and make well-informed trading decisions across forex, stocks, commodities, and indices.

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Awards

Trading.com has received notable recognition in 2026 from Capital Finance International, earning awards for its Seamless User‑Friendly Mobile App, Highly Transparent Broker services, and Outstanding Low‑Cost Crypto Trading.

These awards highlight the company’s commitment to providing an intuitive trading experience, maintaining transparency with clients, and offering competitive pricing in the crypto market.

The accolades reflect Trading.com’s dedication to innovation and customer-focused service in the financial trading industry.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a dedicated Senior Account Manager at Trading.com, recognized for his professionalism and client-focused approach. He provides tailored guidance to traders of all levels, ensuring they receive the right support and strategies to enhance their trading journey.

⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Many clients praise Aristos Panteli for his consistent support and clear communication. His ability to explain complex trading concepts in a simple way makes him a valuable resource for both new and experienced traders at Trading.com.

⭐ I have worked with many different. I have worked with many different brokers and account managers over the years, but my experience with Trading.com stands out. The personalized assistance, reliable trading conditions, and strong guidance from professionals like Aristos Panteli truly make a difference.

Conclusion Trading.com offers favorable and competitive trading conditions that are suitable for both beginner and more experienced traders, regardless of their trading needs or objectives. Despite not offering education or adequate research tools, MetaTrader 5 features quite a significant amount of research tools that can be accessed when opening a Trading.com account and utilizing the trading platform. Trading.com has a transparent fee schedule that is not exuberant but provides traders with a cost-effective way through which to trade, providing them with ample opportunity to make great profits, although there are always risks involved in leveraged trading.

Disclaimer

Trading.com duly warns traders that CFDs are complex instruments that carry substantial amounts of risk, which can lead to the rapid and substantial loss of funds due to Forex and CFDs being leveraged financial instruments. Trading.com furthermore warns that around 77.16% of investors who use its services to facilitate trading activities lose their funds. Traders need to adequately evaluate their trading objectives in addition to their exposure to risk and their willingness to be exposed to such risk. Traders also need to evaluate their risk management protocols before making trading decisions that may lead to losses

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Trading.com a regulated broker?

Yes, Trading.com is a fully regulated broker, authorized by financial bodies like the FCA and CySEC. This ensures it follows strict regulatory standards that protect traders’ funds and promote fair, transparent, and secure trading conditions.

What trading platform does Trading.com offer?

Trading.com offers the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, known for its advanced charting tools, automated trading capabilities, multiple order types, and real-time market data. It’s suitable for both beginner and experienced traders seeking flexibility and control.

What can I trade on Trading.com?

Users can trade various financial instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, and commodities. The platform supports a diverse trading portfolio, allowing users to explore global markets and take advantage of different investment opportunities with one account.

Is Trading.com suitable for beginners?

Yes, Trading.com is beginner-friendly. It offers an intuitive interface, demo accounts for practice, and a range of educational resources that help new traders understand markets and develop trading strategies before investing real money.

Does Trading.com charge any commissions?

Trading.com generally does not charge commissions on trades. Instead, trading costs are included in the spread. However, traders may incur overnight swap fees or withdrawal fees depending on their chosen funding method and account activity.

How fast are deposits and withdrawals?

Deposits are typically instant, while withdrawals are processed within 24 to 48 hours. Processing time may vary depending on the payment method and whether all required verification documents are completed and approved by the platform.

Is Trading.com a safe platform?

Yes, Trading.com follows strict security protocols. Client funds are kept in segregated accounts, and the platform uses encryption and regulatory oversight to ensure financial safety and personal data protection at all times.

Does Trading.com offer good customer support?

Yes, Trading.com provides multilingual customer support via live chat, phone, and email. Users often report fast, helpful responses, especially for account issues, technical problems, or general trading-related questions during trading hours.

Is a demo account available?

Yes, Trading.com offers a free demo account. This allows users to practice trading with virtual funds, explore platform features, and build confidence without the risk of losing real money in live trading conditions.

What is the minimum deposit requirement?

The minimum deposit required to start trading on Trading.com is low, usually around $10. This makes it accessible for beginners or those who want to test the platform with a small investment.