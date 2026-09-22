BDSwiss Cashback Forex Rebates - Main Banner

  Overall, BDSwiss offers cashback Forex rebates on the VIP, Raw, Cent, Classic, and Premium Accounts up to $4.20 per standard lot traded. Traders can easily use the cashback forex pip calculator to determine the rebates they can earn according to their forex lot size.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA.
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A Quick Overview of our BDSwiss Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

  1. ☑️BDSwiss Rebates System Overview
  2. ☑️BDSwiss Rebates Payments
  3. ☑️BDSwiss Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates
  4. ☑️How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with BDSwiss
  5. ☑️BDSwiss Markets At a Glance
  6. ☑️Customer Reviews
  7. ☑️Conclusion
  8. ☑️Frequently asked questions

 

BDSwiss Rebates System Overview

  • The BDSwiss Introducing Broker Program is designed for individuals and organizations with a local presence and an established client network.
  • As an Introducing Broker, partners such as SA Shares can introduce clients to one of the industry’s most reputable forex brokerage firms.
  • BDSwiss offers a range of tracking tools, marketing materials, and customized solutions to support partner referral efforts, such as offline and online events and seminar sponsorships.
  • For those who wish to provide rebates to their clients, BDSwiss makes it easy to do so through the uncomplicated process of setting a rebate percentage in the Introducing Broker portal.
  • Partners can easily navigate to the “Rebates” section of the IB portal to set their rebate percentage and specify the desired percentage before the IB commission is paid.

 

BDSwiss Rebates Payments

 

💰 FP Markets Cashback Forex Rebates📊 VIP Account📊 RAW Account📊 Cent Account📊 Classic Account📊 Premium Account
ℹ️ Forex$2.94 per lot$0.75 per lot$4.20 per lot$4.20 per lot$2.94 per lot
ℹ️ Cryptocurrency$0.00294 - $2.94 per lot$0.108 per lot$0.6 per lot$0.6 per lot$0.42 per lot
ℹ️ Precious MetalsXAU, XPT - $2.94 per lot XAG - $0.84 per lot$0.0075 - $0.75 per lot$0.042 - $4.20 per lot$0.042 - $4.20 per lot$0.00294 - $2.94 per lot
ℹ️ Energies$0.42 per lotXAU, XPT - $0.75 per lot XAG - $0.216 per lotXAU - $4.20 per lotXAU, XPT - $4.20 per lot XAG - $1.20 per lotXAU, XPT - $4.20 per lot XAG - $0.84 per lot
ℹ️ Indices$0.42 per lot$0.108 per lot$0.6 per lot$0.60 per lot$0.42 per lot
ℹ️ Shares$0.0042 per lot$0.0012 per lot$0.006 per lot$0.006 per lo$0.0042 per lot
ℹ️ Payment FrequencyBDSwiss offers monthly cashback Forex rebateBDSwiss offers monthly cashback Forex rebateBDSwiss offers monthly cashback Forex rebateBDSwiss offers monthly cashback Forex rebateBDSwiss offers monthly cashback Forex rebate
  Like most forex rebate brokers, BDSwiss pays rebates monthly by the 12th, and the funds are credited and automatically sent to the accounts of eligible traders. Rebates paid are typically accumulated between the first and last day of the previous month. Furthermore, BDSwiss uses flexible payment methods to pay rebates, including Debit/Credit Cards, Neteller, Skrill, and Bank Wire.  

BDSwiss Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

 

✅ Traders cannot obtain rebates on hedged positions.
✅ BDSwiss discounts Energies, Metals, Stocks, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.
✅ Traders can get rebates based on their account type, account level, and traded financial assets.
 

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with BDSwiss

  • You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with BDSwiss.

  How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with BDSwiss   1. Choose a Cashback (Rebate) Provider

  • You first need to register with a cashback/IB partner that offers BDSwiss rebates.
  • These partners return a portion of the spread/commission you pay when trading.

  Typical cashback: up to ~$7.2 per lot, depending on account type.   2. Register via the Partner’s Referral Link

  • Click the special referral link provided by the cashback site
  • This ensures your account is tracked under their IB system
  • Without this step, you won’t receive cashback

  This is the most critical step—missing it means no rebates   3. Open Your BDSwiss Trading Account

  • Complete the sign-up form (name, email, country, etc.)
  • Accept terms and submit registration

  Opening an account is straightforward and takes only a few minutes.   4. Verify Your Account (KYC) You’ll need to upload:

  • Proof of Identity (passport/ID)
  • Proof of Address (utility bill/bank statement)

  This is mandatory before full account access and withdrawals.   5. Choose Your Account Type Select from available options such as:

  • Classic
  • VIP
  • Zero-Spread
  • Cent

  Each has different spreads, commissions, and cashback rates.   6. Deposit Funds

  • Fund your account via card, bank transfer, or e-wallet
  • Minimum deposit usually starts from around $10, depending on the account type

  7. Start Trading to Earn Cashback   Once you trade:

  • You pay spreads/commissions as usual
  • The IB partner shares a percentage back with you
  • Cashback is often credited automatically daily or monthly

  8. (Optional) Link Existing Account If you already have a BDSwiss account:

  • Some rebate providers allow you to attach it to their IB group
  • Requires approval from both sides

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA.
Start Trading Read Review
 
AVA Top 10 Top

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BDSwiss Markets At a Glance

🔎CategoryBDS Markets CTA Logo
📅Year Founded2012
👨‍💼 Current CEOGadi Amit
🧑‍💼 Founder/sGadi Amit, Eliran Mor
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 300 employees
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 1.5 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
🛡️RegulationCySEC, FSC, FSA, NFA, MISA, SCA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus, Mauritius, Seychelles, USA, Germany
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔑 Two-step AuthenticationNo
🔋Investor Protection SchemesEUR, USD, GBP
➕AccountsYes
💳Institutional Accountsyes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesYes (EUR, USD, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD)
💰Minimum Deposit$10/ ZAR 150 For South Africans
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time24 hours to 5 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo fee for most methods, but may depend on method
📊Spreads from0.0 pips (varies by account type)
💸CommissionsYes, for Raw and VIP accounts
💱Number of base currencies supported4 ZAR, USD, EUR, GBP
🚀Swap FeesYes, applicable for non-Islamic accounts
📈LeverageUp to 1:500
📏Margin requirementsVaries by asset and account type
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeLess than 1 second
📆VPS HostingYes
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1000
🗠CFD Stock IndicesMajor global indices
⚖️CFD CommoditiesPrecious metals, energies, agricultural products
📜CFD SharesPopular global stocks
👁️ Watch listYes
📲 Trade AlertsYes
💹 Trading Stocks with GPYes
📉 Trading Indices with GPYes
📋 Swap on trading boardApplicable
💳Deposit OptionsBank wire, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
🎁 Welcome BonusAvailable
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, BDSwiss WebTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsEconomic calendar, Forex calculator, Trading alerts
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@bdswiss.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 2036705890/+357 22 00 99 11
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Arabic, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, German, Greek
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes, free for registered users
📚Educational ResourcesYes (blog, video tutorials, trading guides)
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 1000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?No
🪙Rebate programYes
💬 Community ForumYes
📱 Social media PlatformsYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Customer Reviews

  • Customer reviews for BDSwiss are generally mixed to positive, with many traders praising the platform’s user-friendly interface, fast trade execution, and diverse range of tradable assets.
  • Users often highlight the quality of educational resources and responsive customer support as strong points.
  • Positive feedback also mentions the reliability of deposit and withdrawal processes.
  • However, some negative reviews cite occasional delays in withdrawals or verification processes, and spreads that may widen during high volatility.
  • Overall, BDSwiss is considered a reputable broker by many, particularly suited for beginner and intermediate traders looking for a regulated and well-supported trading environment.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall Rating 4.2 out of 5 – Generally positive reviews across platforms like Trustpilot.
👏Customer SatisfactionMost users report satisfaction with platform performance, education, and withdrawals.
📞Customer ServiceResponsive and helpful 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, phone, and email.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA.
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Forex Peace Army logo
Predominantly negative reviews citing withdrawal issues and account closures.⭐ 1.6 / 5 (72 reviews)
google logo
Mixed reviews; some users report satisfactory experiences, others highlight concerns over withdrawals.⭐ 3.0 / 5 (approximate)
TrustPilot Logo
Mixed feedback; some users praise the platform's features, while others report issues with customer service.⭐ 1.9 / 5 (19 reviews)
 

Conclusion

BDSwiss Cashback Forex Rebates provide a practical and cost-efficient way for traders to reduce their overall trading expenses without altering their strategy or execution. By receiving a portion of the spread or commission back through a trusted IB partner, traders effectively improve their net profitability over time.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the BDSwiss Introducing Broker Program?

The BDSwiss Introducing Broker Program is designed for individuals and organizations with a local presence and an established client network. Furthermore, the program provides Introducing Brokers with the tools and resources to introduce their clients to BDSwiss, one of the industry’s most reputable forex brokerage firms.  

What resources does BDSwiss offer to support Introducing Brokers?

BDSwiss offers a range of tracking tools, marketing materials, and customized solutions to support Introducing Brokers in their referral efforts, such as offline and online events and seminar sponsorships.  

How does the rebates process work for Introducing Brokers at BDSwiss?

Introducing Brokers at BDSwiss can easily provide rebates to their clients by setting a rebate percentage in the Introducing Broker portal. Furthermore, navigate to the “Rebates” section of your IB portal to set your rebate percentage and specify the desired percentage before the IB commission is paid.  

Is there a minimum rebate percentage that must be set?

BDSwiss does not specify the minimum rebate percentage. However, the rebate percentage must be set before the IB commission is paid.  

How can I withdraw my rebates?

Once rebates have been paid, you can log into your dashboard and submit a withdrawal request from the account into which the rebates were paid. The withdrawal request must be submitted to BDSwiss for consideration and approval.  

Can I trade on BDSwiss using my rebates?

You can transfer your rebates to a trading account using the option for internal transfer and start trading using these funds.  

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