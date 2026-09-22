Overall, BDSwiss offers cashback Forex rebates on the VIP, Raw, Cent, Classic, and Premium Accounts up to $4.20 per standard lot traded. Traders can easily use the cashback forex pip calculator to determine the rebates they can earn according to their forex lot size.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA. Start Trading Read Review

A Quick Overview of our BDSwiss Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

BDSwiss Rebates System Overview

The BDSwiss Introducing Broker Program is designed for individuals and organizations with a local presence and an established client network.

As an Introducing Broker, partners such as SA Shares can introduce clients to one of the industry’s most reputable forex brokerage firms.

BDSwiss offers a range of tracking tools, marketing materials, and customized solutions to support partner referral efforts, such as offline and online events and seminar sponsorships.

For those who wish to provide rebates to their clients, BDSwiss makes it easy to do so through the uncomplicated process of setting a rebate percentage in the Introducing Broker portal.

Partners can easily navigate to the “Rebates” section of the IB portal to set their rebate percentage and specify the desired percentage before the IB commission is paid.

BDSwiss Rebates Payments

💰 FP Markets Cashback Forex Rebates 📊 VIP Account 📊 RAW Account 📊 Cent Account 📊 Classic Account 📊 Premium Account ℹ️ Forex $2.94 per lot $0.75 per lot $4.20 per lot $4.20 per lot $2.94 per lot ℹ️ Cryptocurrency $0.00294 - $2.94 per lot $0.108 per lot $0.6 per lot $0.6 per lot $0.42 per lot ℹ️ Precious Metals XAU, XPT - $2.94 per lot XAG - $0.84 per lot $0.0075 - $0.75 per lot $0.042 - $4.20 per lot $0.042 - $4.20 per lot $0.00294 - $2.94 per lot ℹ️ Energies $0.42 per lot XAU, XPT - $0.75 per lot XAG - $0.216 per lot XAU - $4.20 per lot XAU, XPT - $4.20 per lot XAG - $1.20 per lot XAU, XPT - $4.20 per lot XAG - $0.84 per lot ℹ️ Indices $0.42 per lot $0.108 per lot $0.6 per lot $0.60 per lot $0.42 per lot ℹ️ Shares $0.0042 per lot $0.0012 per lot $0.006 per lot $0.006 per lo $0.0042 per lot ℹ️ Payment Frequency BDSwiss offers monthly cashback Forex rebate BDSwiss offers monthly cashback Forex rebate BDSwiss offers monthly cashback Forex rebate BDSwiss offers monthly cashback Forex rebate BDSwiss offers monthly cashback Forex rebate

BDSwiss Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

Like most forex rebate brokers, BDSwiss pays rebates monthly by the 12and the funds are credited and automatically sent to the accounts of eligible traders. Rebates paid are typically accumulated between the first and last day of the previous month. Furthermore, BDSwiss uses flexible payment methods to pay rebates, including Debit/Credit Cards, Neteller, Skrill, and Bank Wire.

✅ Traders cannot obtain rebates on hedged positions. ✅ BDSwiss discounts Energies, Metals, Stocks, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. ✅ Traders can get rebates based on their account type, account level, and traded financial assets.

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with BDSwiss

You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with BDSwiss.

1. Choose a Cashback (Rebate) Provider

You first need to register with a cashback/IB partner that offers BDSwiss rebates.

These partners return a portion of the spread/commission you pay when trading.

Typical cashback: up to ~$7.2 per lot, depending on account type. 2. Register via the Partner’s Referral Link

Click the special referral link provided by the cashback site

This ensures your account is tracked under their IB system

Without this step, you won’t receive cashback

This is the most critical step—missing it means no rebates 3. Open Your BDSwiss Trading Account

Complete the sign-up form (name, email, country, etc.)

Accept terms and submit registration

Opening an account is straightforward and takes only a few minutes. 4. Verify Your Account (KYC) You’ll need to upload:

Proof of Identity (passport/ID)

Proof of Address (utility bill/bank statement)

This is mandatory before full account access and withdrawals. 5. Choose Your Account Type Select from available options such as:

Classic

VIP

Zero-Spread

Cent

Each has different spreads, commissions, and cashback rates. 6. Deposit Funds

Fund your account via card, bank transfer, or e-wallet

Minimum deposit usually starts from around $10, depending on the account type

7. Start Trading to Earn Cashback Once you trade:

You pay spreads/commissions as usual

The IB partner shares a percentage back with you

Cashback is often credited automatically daily or monthly

8. (Optional) Link Existing Account If you already have a BDSwiss account:

Some rebate providers allow you to attach it to their IB group

Requires approval from both sides

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA. Start Trading Read Review

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

BDSwiss Markets At a Glance

🔎Category 📅Year Founded 2012 👨‍💼 Current CEO Gadi Amit 🧑‍💼 Founder/s Gadi Amit, Eliran Mor 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 300 employees 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 1.5 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🛡️Regulation CySEC, FSC, FSA, NFA, MISA, SCA 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus, Mauritius, Seychelles, USA, Germany 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔑 Two-step Authentication No 🔋Investor Protection Schemes EUR, USD, GBP ➕Accounts Yes 💳Institutional Accounts yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies Yes (EUR, USD, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD) 💰Minimum Deposit $10/ ZAR 150 For South Africans 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 24 hours to 5 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No fee for most methods, but may depend on method 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips (varies by account type) 💸Commissions Yes, for Raw and VIP accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 ZAR, USD, EUR, GBP 🚀Swap Fees Yes, applicable for non-Islamic accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📏Margin requirements Varies by asset and account type ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Less than 1 second 📆VPS Hosting Yes 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1000 🗠CFD Stock Indices Major global indices ⚖️CFD Commodities Precious metals, energies, agricultural products 📜CFD Shares Popular global stocks 👁️ Watch list Yes 📲 Trade Alerts Yes 💹 Trading Stocks with GP Yes 📉 Trading Indices with GP Yes 📋 Swap on trading board Applicable 💳Deposit Options Bank wire, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 🎁 Welcome Bonus Available 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, BDSwiss WebTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Economic calendar, Forex calculator, Trading alerts 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@bdswiss.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44 2036705890/+357 22 00 99 11 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Arabic, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, German, Greek 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes, free for registered users 📚Educational Resources Yes (blog, video tutorials, trading guides) 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 1000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? No 🪙Rebate program Yes 💬 Community Forum Yes 📱 Social media Platforms Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for BDSwiss are generally mixed to positive, with many traders praising the platform’s user-friendly interface, fast trade execution, and diverse range of tradable assets.

Users often highlight the quality of educational resources and responsive customer support as strong points.

Positive feedback also mentions the reliability of deposit and withdrawal processes.

However, some negative reviews cite occasional delays in withdrawals or verification processes, and spreads that may widen during high volatility.

Overall, BDSwiss is considered a reputable broker by many, particularly suited for beginner and intermediate traders looking for a regulated and well-supported trading environment.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.2 out of 5 – Generally positive reviews across platforms like Trustpilot. 👏Customer Satisfaction Most users report satisfaction with platform performance, education, and withdrawals. 📞Customer Service Responsive and helpful 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, phone, and email.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA. Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Predominantly negative reviews citing withdrawal issues and account closures. ⭐ 1.6 / 5 (72 reviews) Mixed reviews; some users report satisfactory experiences, others highlight concerns over withdrawals. ⭐ 3.0 / 5 (approximate) Mixed feedback; some users praise the platform's features, while others report issues with customer service. ⭐ 1.9 / 5 (19 reviews)

Conclusion BDSwiss Cashback Forex Rebates provide a practical and cost-efficient way for traders to reduce their overall trading expenses without altering their strategy or execution. By receiving a portion of the spread or commission back through a trusted IB partner, traders effectively improve their net profitability over time.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BDSwiss Introducing Broker Program?

The BDSwiss Introducing Broker Program is designed for individuals and organizations with a local presence and an established client network. Furthermore, the program provides Introducing Brokers with the tools and resources to introduce their clients to BDSwiss, one of the industry’s most reputable forex brokerage firms.

What resources does BDSwiss offer to support Introducing Brokers?

BDSwiss offers a range of tracking tools, marketing materials, and customized solutions to support Introducing Brokers in their referral efforts, such as offline and online events and seminar sponsorships.

How does the rebates process work for Introducing Brokers at BDSwiss?

Introducing Brokers at BDSwiss can easily provide rebates to their clients by setting a rebate percentage in the Introducing Broker portal. Furthermore, navigate to the “Rebates” section of your IB portal to set your rebate percentage and specify the desired percentage before the IB commission is paid.

Is there a minimum rebate percentage that must be set?

BDSwiss does not specify the minimum rebate percentage. However, the rebate percentage must be set before the IB commission is paid.

How can I withdraw my rebates?

Once rebates have been paid, you can log into your dashboard and submit a withdrawal request from the account into which the rebates were paid. The withdrawal request must be submitted to BDSwiss for consideration and approval.

Can I trade on BDSwiss using my rebates?

You can transfer your rebates to a trading account using the option for internal transfer and start trading using these funds.