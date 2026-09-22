Anzo Capital is basically a regulated forex and CFD broker that's been around since 2015 honestly. They focus on giving traders flexible leverage options and competitive spreads without all the marketing hype.

Is Anzo Capital actually worth your time?

Look, Anzo Capital offers up to 1000:1 leverage which is honestly pretty aggressive. They're regulated by IFSC so there's some oversight happening. The thing is — they've got a 30% bonus on first deposits if you trade enough, which sounds nice on paper but you gotta know what you're getting into. They've been around since 2015 and they know the business basically. Not flashy but straightforward if you understand leverage and risk management.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's the actual story with Anzo Capital's $100 minimum deposit?

Yeah, they let you start with just $100 which is honestly pretty low. Sounds awesome, right? Except with $100 and 1000:1 leverage you can blow it up in seconds basically. Real trading needs real capital. So technically low minimum but practically you need more if you don't want to get wrecked. They're being honest about what they offer, just know what you're doing with that much leverage or you'll lose it fast.

🔎Trading Feature 🔖Rating (1–10) 🛡️Regulation ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆ 💻Trading Platforms ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 💱Spreads & Fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆ 👨🏼‍💼Account Types ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆ 💳Deposit & Withdrawal ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ 📞Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆ 📚Education & Tools ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆ 👨🏼‍💼 Mobile Trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆

Anzo Capital Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple trading platforms Only two accounts Low spreads Not insured regulated Limited instruments

Overview

Anzo Capital is basically a Belizean forex and CFD broker founded back in 2015 honestly. They're based in Belize City with offices around the world. The whole thing is built around giving traders high leverage and competitive pricing. They're regulated by IFSC which is okay not amazing. Been around long enough to know the business. Focus is on execution and tools not hand-holding beginners. Multiple account types so traders can pick what matches their style. Straightforward about what they offer which you either like or you don't.

What can you actually trade with Anzo Capital?

So Anzo Capital — they've got forex, commodities, indices, CFDs basically. Pretty solid range without being overwhelming. Forex pairs are available, metals, energy stuff. You can diversify without jumping between brokers which is convenient. Everything mainstream traders actually want is there honestly.

How is Anzo Capital different from other brokers out there?

The thing with Anzo Capital — they're aggressive on leverage. 1000:1 is pretty wild which most brokers don't even touch. That's either amazing or terrifying depending on how you look at it basically. They offer bonus on first deposits which some traders like. IFSC regulated so it's there but not top-tier like FCA or ASIC. They've been around long enough that they know what they're doing. Nothing flashy about them. Just raw trading tools and leverage if you want it.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: IFSC Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

Anzo Capital gives you STP and ECN accounts so you can pick what matches your style.

High leverage up to 1000:1 if you're comfortable with that. MetaTrader 4 and 5 both available.

30% trade credit bonus on first deposit if you deposit $500+ which is a nice incentive. Fast execution which matters when you're trying to get in and out.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types STP Account (commission-free, wider spreads) and ECN Account (raw spreads + commission). Minimum deposits: $100 (STP), $500 (ECN). ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:1000 depending on account type, instrument, and jurisdiction. 📉 Spreads & Commissions STP: spreads from ~1.4 pips, no commission. ECN: spreads from 0.0–0.1 pips, commission $4–$7 per lot round turn. 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex (40+ pairs), Metals, Energy (oil), Indices, CFDs on Stocks. 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 (desktop, web, mobile), plus MT4 MultiTerminal. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Accounts Yes, available on request for clients who require Sharia-compliant trading. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Offered to high-volume traders or on request for eligible accounts. 👥 Copy Trading Supported via MT4/MT5 social trading tools and third-party integrations. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated client funds, negative balance protection (in selected jurisdictions), participation in Lloyd’s of London insurance scheme (limited). 📋 Regulatory Oversight Entities registered under FSC (Belize) and SVGFSA; previously licensed under ASIC (Australia, license canceled). Regulation considered weaker compared to Tier-1 brokers.

Anzo Capital Customer Reviews

Customer reviews of Anzo Capital are basically mixed honestly. Some traders praise the fast execution and responsive support team.

Others mention withdrawal delays which is annoying.

Platform's user-friendly which people like. But customer service frustrations pop up sometimes. Overall people appreciate the leverage options and competitive pricing.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 3.1 / 5 — Based on 171 reviews on Trustpilot, with about 65 % 5-star and 26 % 1-star ratings 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed feelings. Many traders compliment smooth transactions, low spreads, and responsive support: 📞Customer Service Overall responsiveness is good across support channels, though availability and quality vary:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: IFSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews with some praising fast deposits and withdrawals, while others report issues with withdrawals and account blocking. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ Reviews indicate fast deposits and withdrawals, but some users report issues with account blocking and withdrawal problems. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ Limited reviews; some users express satisfaction with trading conditions, while others report issues with withdrawals. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ Limited reviews; some users express satisfaction with trading conditions, while others report issues with withdrawals. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ Limited reviews; some users express satisfaction with trading conditions, while others report issues with withdrawals. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ Limited reviews; some users express satisfaction with trading conditions, while others report issues with withdrawals ⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆

Anzo Capital Safety and Security

Anzo Capital keeps client funds segregated from company operations which is important basically.

Separate bank accounts so your money's not mixed with their money. Industry standard stuff.

Security protocols in place with AML and KYC procedures. Encryption protecting your account. Nothing fancy but solid protections honestly.

How does Anzo Capital protect client funds?

Client funds stay segregated in separate bank accounts away from company operations. That's how it's supposed to work basically. Even if something goes wrong with the company, your money's protected separately. It's industry standard practice and Anzo follows it.

What security measures does Anzo Capital implement?

They've got AML and KYC procedures so they know who they're dealing with. Encryption protects your account from unauthorized access. Two-factor authentication available if you want extra security. Standard precautions all in place honestly. Not military-grade security but adequate for a trading platform.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Fully regulated and licensed broker, ensuring compliance with financial authorities. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept separate from the company’s operational funds for added protection. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Provides additional insurance coverage for client funds, enhancing security. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains strong capital reserves and high credit ratings to ensure financial stability. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Advanced security protocols for crypto accounts, including encryption and two-factor authentication. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Prevents clients from losing more than their account balance during volatile trading. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits and transparent reporting ensure adherence to regulatory standards.

Anzo Capital At a Glance

🔍 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Belize, Belize City 📅 Year Founded 2015 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities The IFSC (International Financial Services Commission) 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade The United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1000:1 💰 Minimum Deposit 100 USD/R1 600 💳 Deposit Options Wire transfer, MasterCard, Visa, JCB, Neteller, Skrill and WebMoney 💳 Withdrawal Options Wire transfer, MasterCard, Visa, JCB, Neteller, Skrill and WebMoney 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader4, MetaTrader4 Multiterminal and Multi Account Manager. 📱 OS Compatibility Yes, PC and Mobile 📈 Tradable assets offered Over 80 currency pairs, gold, silver, energies and equity indices 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English and Chinese 👥 Customer Support Languages English and Chinese 📆 Customer Service Hours Twenty-four hours a day, Monday to Friday. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Anzo Capital Account Types

Anzo Capital offers different account types so traders can pick what matches their style basically.

Each one has different spreads, commissions, and features.

Choose based on what you actually need not what sounds fancy.

STP (Straight Through Processing) Account

STP account is good for traders who want straightforward pricing without complications honestly.

Floating spreads and commission-free trading so you know what you're paying. Up to 1000:1 leverage if you want it. Minimum $100 to open so accessible to most people basically.

ECN (Electronic Communication Network) Account

ECN account targets professional traders who want raw spreads and direct market access.

Tight spreads starting from 0.1 pips which is good if you're serious. $7 commission per round-trip lot so costs add up if you trade a lot.

Minimum $500 to open. Dedicated account manager included which is nice.

Social Trading Accounts

Social trading lets you follow other traders' strategies or provide your own signals.

Available on MT4 and MT5. Good if you want collaborative trading or signal sharing.

Flexible approach to trading basically.

Demo Account

Demo account is free and lets you practice without risk honestly.

Real market conditions but virtual funds so you're not actually losing money.

Up to 1000:1 leverage to test strategies. Good for beginners to learn and experts to test before going live.

What account types does Anzo Capital offer?

STP, ECN, Social Trading, and Demo accounts basically. STP for straightforward traders, ECN for professionals, Social for collaborative stuff, Demo for practice. Pick based on what you actually do and what costs make sense for your trading size.

How do I choose the right account?

If you're casual, STP works fine. If you're serious and trade a lot, ECN might make sense despite the commission. Demo to practice first, that's obvious. Social if you want to follow or provide signals. Don't pick based on what sounds fancy. Pick based on your actual trading style and costs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: IFSC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an Anzo Capital Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1 – Visit the Anzo Capital Website

Head to Anzo Capital's website and look for the "Open Account" button. Click it and you're in basically.

Step 2 – Fill in Your Personal Details

Enter your full name, email, phone number, country of residence. Keep it accurate because they verify everything anyway. Create a strong password. Takes like five minutes.

Step 3 – Select Your Account Type

Pick STP or ECN depending on what you need. Choose your base currency. Decide on MT4 or MT5. One minute to decide basically.

Step 4 – Submit Verification Documents

Upload government ID like passport or driver's license. Proof of address like utility bill or bank statement. Standard KYC stuff nobody likes but required.

Step 5 – Complete Financial Details

Answer questions about trading experience and financial background. Regulatory requirement. Few minutes to fill out. Nothing complicated honestly.

Step 6 – Fund Your Account

Once approved, log into the portal and deposit. Wire transfer, card, e-wallet options available. Minimum $100 to start. Your money lands pretty quick.

Step 7 – Download and Trade

Download MT4 or MT5, log in with your credentials, you're trading immediately. Few minutes to get set up.

Anzo Capital Fees and Spreads

Anzo Capital charges $7 per lot round-trip on ECN accounts.

STP account has floating spreads from 2.2 pips on majors.

Inactivity fee is $15 if your account sits for 90 days. Fees change sometimes so check current rates.

What are the actual trading costs at Anzo Capital?

ECN charges $7 per lot which adds up if you trade a lot. STP is commission-free but spreads are wider. Depends what you do basically. If you scalp a ton, maybe ECN makes sense. If you're casual, STP is simpler.

Are there hidden fees I should worry about?

$15 inactivity fee if your account goes 90 days with nothing. That's the main one. Payment processors might charge which isn't on Anzo. If you withdraw under $100 there's a $20 fee. Withdraw without trading you get hit with 6%. Know these before you sign up.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class $100 💰 Required Min Deposit $0 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Floating 💳 Deposit Fees None 📝 Average Spread None 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: IFSC Start Trading Read Review

Anzo Capital Trading Platforms

Anzo Capital offers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 both on desktop, web, and mobile.

Industry standard platforms. Everyone knows them so no learning curve really.

Good execution and reliable basically.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MT4 is the classic. Everyone uses it. Massive library of indicators and tools.

Expert Advisors for automated trading.

Works fast and smooth.

You won't have surprises because everyone already knows MT4.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MT5 is newer with more features.

Extra timeframes, more order types available.

Access to stocks and futures not just forex.

More advanced if you want extra tools.

Some people like it better, some don't care.

What trading platforms does Anzo Capital offer?

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 basically. Both available desktop, web, mobile. Everyone knows them. Good execution and reliability. Fast charting and responsive to inputs. No complaints really if you know what you're doing.

Can I automate trading on these platforms?

Yes, both MT4 and MT5 support Expert Advisors for automated trading. Program your strategy, backtest it, deploy it. Good if you know how to code basically. Powerful feature but not for beginners who don't understand automation.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: IFSC Start Trading Read Review

Anzo Capital Deposit and Withdrawal

Anzo Capital accepts wire transfer, Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Neteller, Skrill, WebMoney.

Minimum deposit $100. Deposits usually land within 1-5 business days. Withdrawals same speed basically.

No internal fees from Anzo but payment providers might charge.

What deposit methods does Anzo Capital support?

Wire transfer, credit cards (Visa/Mastercard/JCB), e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill available. Deposits usually instant or within a few business days. Minimum $100 to open. Pretty standard options honestly.

How fast are withdrawals at Anzo Capital?

1-5 business days depending on method. Usually on the faster end if you use e-wallets. Wire transfers take longer. Withdrawal method has to match deposit method basically. Generally reasonable speeds for a broker.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: IFSC Start Trading Read Review

Anzo Capital Leverage

Anzo Capital offers 1000:1 leverage on accounts under $5000 which is honestly aggressive.

As balance grows, leverage drops — 500:1 above $5000, 300:1 up to $100k, 200:1 up to $250k, 100:1 above that.

Tiered system so risk increases with balance basically. High leverage is dangerous if you don't know what you're doing.

Use it responsibly or don't use it at all.

Anzo Capital vs AFX Capital vs FX Solutions – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $100/R1 600 $25/R400 Standard account – $2 000/R32 000 Micro account – $250/R4 000 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:1000 1:500 1:400 💵 Currency Pairs 80 – 20 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Anzo Capital gives you access to research tools like economic calendar and forex calculator.

Nothing groundbreaking honestly. Functional stuff for decision making.

You get what you need to trade but they're not gonna tell you exactly what to do.

Awards

Awards don't really mean much honestly. Every broker claims they won something.

Anzo Capital doesn't prominently display awards on their site. Focus on execution and fees not plaques on the wall.

That's what actually matters for your bottom line.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli is basically the go-to account manager for a lot of traders. People appreciate his professionalism and actual knowledge of markets. He gives personalized attention which is refreshing. Traders feel supported when dealing with him honestly.

⭐ Support from Aristos stands out. Responsive, clear communication, solves problems without drama. Creates reliable trading experience. People trust him which matters in this business. Not everyone's like that in the industry.

⭐ After working with many brokers, Anzo Capital's service here truly stands out. Personalized attention, market knowledge, dedication to success sets a higher standard. People feel genuinely supported not just tolerated. That's rare honestly.

Conclusion Anzo Capital is basically a straightforward broker for traders who want leverage and competitive pricing. Aggressive leverage up to 1000:1 if you're comfortable with that. Multiple account types so you can pick what matches your style. MetaTrader platforms work fine. Customer support solid. IFSC regulated so there's oversight. Not the most transparent on everything but they deliver what they promise. Good option if you know leverage risks and want aggressive trading environment.

Disclaimer

Anzo Capital warns that forex and CFD trading carries high risk and may not suit all investors. Consider your investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and experience before risking money you can't afford to lose. Margin trading involves profit potential but also risk of loss. Foreign exchange and commodity prices are unpredictable so Anzo can't guarantee maximum loss. You're responsible for understanding what you're doing before you start.

You might also like:

Anzo Capital Demo Account

Anzo Capital Account Types

Anzo Capital Fees and Spreads

Anzo Capital Regulation

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Anzo Capital?

Anzo Capital's basically this forex and CFD broker out of Belize founded way back in 2015 honestly. They're all about high leverage trading and competitive pricing which appeals to serious traders. Multiple account types available so you can pick what works for you. MetaTrader platforms on offer. IFSC regulated so there's oversight. Not fancy but straightforward basically.

Is Anzo Capital regulated?

Yeah they're regulated by IFSC which provides some oversight happening. Not top-tier like FCA or ASIC honestly but legitimate regulation exists. Client funds get segregated which matters for protection. Security measures in place so you're somewhat protected. You're not dealing with some complete mystery offshore outfit basically.

What trading platforms does Anzo Capital offer?

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 available on desktop, web, and mobile which is convenient. Industry standard so everyone knows them basically. Good execution when you need it. Advanced charting tools that actually work honestly. Automated trading support through Expert Advisors if you code. Works smooth and reliable basically.

What account types are available?

STP, ECN, Social Trading, and Demo accounts basically so options exist. STP commission-free with floating spreads which is straightforward. ECN tight spreads but charges commission which adds up. Social for trading signals if that matters to you. Demo practice risk-free so learn before going live honestly.

What instruments can I trade?

Forex pairs, commodities, indices, CFDs all available which is solid range. Nothing overwhelming about the selection honestly. Everything mainstream traders actually want is covered basically. Diversification possible from one account which is convenient. You won't feel boxed in or missing obvious stuff.

How much does it cost to trade?

STP is commission-free with spreads starting from 2.2 pips on majors basically. ECN charges $7 per lot round-trip with spreads from 0.1 pips. Inactivity fee $15 after 90 days if your account sits. Withdrawal fees apply in certain situations honestly. Know the costs before you actually start trading.

What's the minimum deposit?

$100 USD minimum which is technically low and sounds great right. But practically you need more capital for meaningful trading honestly. With 1000:1 leverage a hundred bucks disappears fast if you're not careful. That amount doesn't give you much cushion for mistakes basically. Be realistic about what you need.

Does Anzo Capital provide educational resources?

Economic calendar and forex calculator available which is functional. Not extensive like some other brokers offer honestly. You get what you need for basic trading decisions. But they're not holding your hand through everything basically. You gotta do research yourself before making moves.

How is customer support?

Support available via live chat, email, and phone which covers bases. Responsive and helpful when you actually reach out honestly. Aristos Panteli well-known for personalized service if you work with him. Generally solid support from what people report. Most traders say they had good experiences basically.

Is Anzo Capital safe?

Client funds segregated in separate accounts which is important protection basically. Security protocols in place so accounts are protected. Encryption protecting your information from unauthorized access. IFSC regulated so oversight exists. No perfect broker but they take security seriously. Standard precautions all in place honestly.