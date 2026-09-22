Alliance Investment Management Review

Alliance Investment Management (AIM) is a licensed Class 1 broker‑dealer based in Nassau, Bahamas, operating as a subsidiary of Benchmark (Bahamas) Ltd. It offers commission‑free trading in local securities listed on the Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) with no annual fees, free statements, and low minimum investments to help clients pursue their financial goals.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the AktG and SEC ?️ 1305 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

🔍 Feature 🏝️ Eligible Market Bahamas domestic securities (BISX-listed companies) 🗂️ Custody of Shares Free custody for local holdings 📄 Account Statements Free 💵 Dividend / Interest Deposits Free processing 💰 Minimum Investment USD 1,000 🌍 International Trades Not commission-free — likely standard brokerage fees apply 📈 Applicable Assets Stocks and securities listed on BISX 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

AIM Spider Chart

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Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Registered as a Class 1 broker with the Securities Commission of The Bahamas. Not regulated by major global authorities like FCA, ASIC, or FSCA. Provides access to some securities on the Bahamas International Securities Exchange. Limited transparency on spreads, fees, and platform details. Avoids risky sign-up bonuses. Minimum deposit not officially published; third-party sources suggest ~$1,000 USD. Commission-free trading on certain local securities. Low online trust scores from independent website risk tools. Available to international clients, including South Africa. Few reputable independent reviews; hard to verify reliability.

Overview

Regulatory Status: AIM is registered as a Class 1 broker-dealer with the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, meaning it is regulated under Bahamian securities law.

Services: It offers trading access to certain securities, including those on the Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX), with claims of commission-free trading on some products.

Featured Offered

Access to Securities Trading: AIM provides clients with the ability to trade securities, including those listed on the Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX).

Commission-Free Trading Claims: The broker advertises commission-free trading on certain local securities, with no specified annual fees for some account types.

International Client Access: AIM accepts clients from various countries (including South African residents), offering international investment opportunities beyond just the Bahamas market.

🧩 Feature 🏛️ Regulation AktG, SEC 🌍 Market Access Bahamas (BISX) + U.S. & international markets 📈 Asset Classes Stocks Bonds Mutual funds, Cmmodities Options Futures Forex 💼 Investment Management Discretionary portfolio management available 📊 Advisory Services Yes 🏦 Brokerage Services Yes 🏛️ Offshore Investing Yes 💳 Premium Account Facilities Debit cards ATM access Margin arrangements 🛡️ Asset Protection Services Trust structures & offshore planning assistance 🏢 Corporate Services Formation of offshore companies (coordination) 💵 Commission-Free Local Trading Yes 📄 Statements & Reporting Free account statements 💰 Dividend Handling Free deposit of interest & dividends 📉 Minimum Investment Described as low (exact amount not public) 🔐 Privacy & Confidentiality Emphasized as part of offshore service 👤 Personalized Service Yes 📞 Client Support Phone & email 📍 Physical Office Nassau, Bahamas 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Safety and Security

Allianz Investment Management (AIM) is a regulated internal asset manager under Allianz SE, operating within German and EU corporate governance frameworks with strong ESG commitments.

Alliance Investment Management Limited refers to a separate entity associated with a 2014 SEC enforcement matter in the United States.

🏢 Entity 📜 Regulatory Framework 🌍 Sustainability & Governance Commitments ⚖️ Enforcement / Legal History 🧭 Oversight & Compliance Approach Allianz Investment Management (AIM) 🇩🇪 Governed under German Stock Corporation Act (AktG); 🇪🇺 Subject to European SE (Societas Europaea) Regulations; German SE Implementation Act Member of the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance; Targets net-zero GHG emissions by 2050; Active ESG integration No enforcement action indicated in provided context Proprietary investment arm of Allianz SE; Uses three-pillar engagement strategy (bilateral corporate, multilateral corporate, asset manager engagement); Overseen by Sustainable Investing team Alliance Investment Management Limited 🇺🇸 Subject to U.S. securities regulations under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) jurisdiction (based on enforcement action) No sustainability commitments noted in enforcement summary 2014 SEC enforcement action referenced in search results Regulatory oversight under U.S. federal securities laws; subject to SEC compliance requirements

AIM at a Glance

🔍 Broker 📜 FSCA regulated AktG, SEC 🕖 Time to open an account Manual approval 🗺️ Service Description Broker-dealer & investment management (securities trading, BISX access) 🗺️ Country of regulation Bahamas 🇧🇸 🔥 Trust Score 2/5 (High Risk) 🔥 Live support Phone & email 📈 Tier-3 Licenses Bahamas SCB 💰 Trading fees class Commission-based securities trading 📙 Website Languages English 💵 Account currencies Likely USD / BSD 🥇 Instruments Offered Equities, securities, BISX-listed assets 🥇 Trading Instruments Stocks, bonds, funds (Bahamas market focus) ✔️ Safety of Funds Segregation required by SCB rules (not publicly detailed) 📍 Partnership Subsidiary of Benchmark (Bahamas) Ltd. 💰 Fees and Commissions Commission-based (details not public) 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

AIM Accounts Types

🏦 Account Type ⭐ Usage Level 📌 Description 📈 Self-Directed Brokerage Account ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Most common For clients who want to trade global securities themselves (stocks, bonds, funds, etc.) 💼 Discretionary Managed Account ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Very common AIM manages the portfolio on your behalf based on your goals and risk profile 📊 Advisory Account ⭐⭐⭐ Common You receive professional advice but execute trades yourself 🌍 International Trading Account ⭐⭐⭐ Common Access to U.S. and global markets (equities, options, commodities, etc.) 🏛️ Offshore Investment Account ⭐⭐⭐ Common Designed for non-Bahamas clients seeking offshore diversification 🏦 Margin Account ⭐⭐ Available Allows borrowing funds to increase trading capacity (subject to approval) 🏢 Corporate / Institutional Account ⭐⭐ Available For companies, trusts, funds, or high-net-worth entities

Self-Directed Brokerage Account

Let's clients buy and sell global securities on their own without portfolio management.

Suitable for experienced investors who prefer full control over decisions.

Discretionary Managed Account

AIM manages the portfolio entirely based on agreed goals and risk tolerance.

Designed for clients who want professional management with minimal involvement.

Advisory Account

Provides expert investment guidance while the client executes trades themselves.

Balances professional insight with personal control over the portfolio.

International Trading Account

Offers access to major global markets,s including U.S. and international securities.

Useful for investors seeking geographic diversification outside their home country.

Offshore Investment Account

Structured for non-Bahamas clients wanting offshore asset holding and diversification.

Often used for wealth preservation, privacy, and international financial planning.

Margin Account

Allows borrowing funds from the broker to increase purchasing power.

Amplifies both potential gains and losses, so it carries a higher risk.

Corporate / Institutional Account

Designed for businesses, funds, trusts, or professional entities.

Supports larger portfolios and more complex investment strategies.

Trust / Asset Protection Account

Held under a trust or legal structure to protect and manage wealth.

Common in estate planning and long-term asset preservation strategies.

What is the main difference between a self-directed account and a managed account at AIM Bahamas?

A self-directed account lets you make all investment decisions and execute trades yourself, while a managed (discretionary) account gives AIM full authority to manage your portfolio based on your goals, risk tolerance, and agreed investment strategy, requiring minimal involvement.

Can international investors open offshore accounts with AIM Bahamas, and what are they used for?

Yes, AIM offers offshore investment accounts for non-Bahamas clients seeking global diversification, asset protection, and access to international markets. These accounts are commonly used for long-term wealth management, estate planning, and holding assets outside the investor’s home jurisdiction.

How to Open an AIM Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1 — Contact the Firm

Reach out via website contact form, email, or phone

Request account opening information or an application pack

AIM explicitly invites clients to contact them to open an account.

Step 2 — Complete Account Application Forms

Fill out brokerage/investment account documents

Specify account type (self-directed, managed, corporate, etc.)

Provide financial background and investment objectives

Their accounts can be “quickly and easily set up” with flexible options.

Step 3 — Submit Identity & Compliance Documents (KYC)

Typical offshore requirements include:

Passport or national ID

Proof of address (utility bill/bank statement)

Source-of-funds declaration

Tax residency details

These are standard for regulated broker-dealers.

Step 4 — Due Diligence & Approval

AIM reviews documents for compliance

Additional verification may be requested

Approval time varies (often several days to weeks)

Step 5 — Fund the Account

After approval:

Transfer funds (usually bank wire)

Funds become available for investment

Some accounts may support margin or additional services

Accounts can include premium facilities such as debit cards, margin arrangements, and cash services.

Step 6 — Start Investing

Once funded, you can:

Trade securities (stocks, bonds, funds, etc.)

Use advisory or discretionary management services

Access global markets via the Bahamas

AIM provides access to U.S. and international markets.

AIM Commission-Based Securities Trading

Alliance Investment Management Ltd. (AIM) operates as a traditional broker-dealer, so trading costs are mainly charged as commissions per transaction, not spreads. How Their Trading Fees Work

Commission per trade — Fees are typically charged when buying or selling securities (stocks, bonds, funds, etc.).

Applies mainly to international markets — Exact commission rates are not publicly disclosed.

Negotiated or schedule-based — Fees may depend on account type, trade size, or service level.

AIM provides execution of U.S. and international securities, indicating standard brokerage commissions for such trades.

How does commission-based trading work at AIM Bahamas?

AIM charges a commission each time you buy or sell securities such as stocks, bonds, or funds. The fee typically depends on trade size, market, and service level, rather than spreads, since AIM operates as a traditional broker-dealer.

Are commissions the same for local and international trades at AIM Bahamas?

No. AIM advertises commission-free trading for domestic Bahamas securities (BISX), while international trades in U.S. or global markets usually incur commissions. Exact rates are not publicly disclosed and may vary based on account type or negotiated terms.

AIM Deposit and Withdrawal

Alliance Investment Management Ltd. (AIM), Bahamas, follows a traditional offshore brokerage funding process, not instant app payments. Public details are limited, but standard regulated procedures apply.

Deposits

A deposit is required to begin investing with AIM Bahamas

Most likely funded via international bank wire transfer

Typically held in major currencies (commonly USD; BSD possible)

Subject to compliance checks (KYC & source-of-funds verification)

Processing usually takes several business days after funds arrive

Credit cards and e-wallet funding are not publicly advertised

Designed for larger, long-term investments rather than small transfers

Withdrawals

Withdrawals are permitted upon the client's request

Typically paid out via bank wire to the client’s registered account

Investments may need to be sold before cash can be withdrawn

Formal authorisation and identity checks may be required

Processing time can range from days to weeks, depending on the assets

Local Bahamas securities reportedly have no redemption fee

💳 Category 💰 Deposit Required Yes — to fund investments 🏦 Primary Deposit Method Likely international bank wire 💳 Credit/Debit Cards No 👛 E-wallets No 💵 Accepted Currencies Likely USD / BSD ⏱️ Deposit Processing Time Typically 1–5 business days (wire transfer) 📄 Compliance Checks Source of funds & identity verification 💸 Withdrawals Allowed Yes 🏦 Withdrawal Method Likely bank wire transfer ⏱️ Withdrawal Processing Several business days to weeks (depends on assets) 💰 Withdrawal Fees No 🔐 Security Checks Formal authorization required

How do clients deposit money into an AIM Bahamas investment account?

Clients typically fund their AIM account via international bank wire transfer from a bank account in their name. Before funds are credited, AIM may conduct identity and source-of-funds checks, making the process slower than instant deposits on retail trading platforms.

How long do withdrawals take from AIM Bahamas, and how are they processed?

Withdrawals are usually processed through bank wire transfers after a formal request and any necessary asset sales. Processing times vary from several business days to weeks, depending on the investments held, compliance checks, and international banking procedures involved.

Conclusion Alliance Investment Management Ltd. (AIM) is a locally regulated offshore broker-dealer and investment management firm based in Nassau, operating under the Securities Commission of The Bahamas. The company focuses on traditional services such as securities trading, portfolio management, and offshore investment solutions rather than retail trading platforms or speculative products. AIM appears better suited to long-term investors, high-net-worth individuals, or clients seeking personalized advisory services, rather than beginners or active traders. It does not advertise popular features like MT4/MT5 platforms, bonuses, cashback, or instant funding methods, which further indicates its positioning as a private wealth firm rather than a consumer trading app.

Disclaimer

Alliance Investment Management Ltd. (AIM) is a broker-dealer and investment management firm regulated in the Bahamas by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas. The information provided about AIM is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, legal, or investment advice, nor a recommendation to invest. Investing in financial instruments involves risk, including the possible loss of capital, and offshore investments may carry additional regulatory, currency, and jurisdictional risks. Prospective clients should conduct independent due diligence, review official documentation, and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Availability of services, fees, protections, and investor rights may differ from those offered by firms regulated in other countries.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Alliance Investment Management (AIM) Bahamas a legitimate company?

AIM Bahamas is a licensed broker-dealer regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, which indicates legal operation. However, regulation is offshore and considered lower tier, so legitimacy does not automatically mean the same investor protections as top global regulators.

Is it safe for South African investors to use AIM Bahamas?

South African investors can typically open offshore accounts, but AIM is not regulated by the FSCA. This means local protections, dispute mechanisms, and compensation schemes may not apply, increasing risk compared to investing with a licensed South African provider.

What are the main risks of investing with an offshore firm like AIM?

Offshore investing can involve weaker regulatory oversight, legal complexity, currency exposure, and difficulty recovering funds in disputes. Transparency may also be lower, so investors should carefully evaluate the firm’s stability, governance, and custody arrangements before committing capital.

How does AIM compare to FSCA-regulated investment firms?

FSCA-regulated firms in South Africa must meet strict conduct, reporting, and client-protection rules. AIM operates under Bahamas regulation, which may have different standards, meaning investor safeguards, complaint channels, and compensation protections could be more limited for South Africans.

Are there red flags investors should watch for before investing offshore?

Warning signs include unclear fee structures, pressure to deposit quickly, lack of written documentation, limited withdrawal transparency, or communication only through informal channels. Investors should insist on official agreements, regulatory verification, and clear information before transferring funds internationally.

What questions should you ask AIM before depositing money?

Ask about regulatory status, custody of assets, detailed fee schedules, withdrawal procedures, minimum investment amounts, reporting frequency, and dispute resolution options. Confirm how funds are held and whether assets are segregated from the firm’s own operating accounts.

How transparent are AIM’sfeess?

AIM advertises commission-based trading but does not publish a full fee schedule publicly. Investors should request written details of trading commissions, management fees, custody costs, and transfer charges to understand the total cost of investing before opening an account.

What protections exist if something goes wrong with your investment?

Protection depends on the Bahamas' regulations and contractual terms. Unlike some jurisdictions, there may be no investor compensation scheme available to foreign clients. Legal recourse could require pursuing action in the Bahamas, which can be costly and complex.

How easy is it to withdraw funds from an offshore investment account?

Withdrawals are typically processed via bank wire after formal requests and may require asset liquidation. Processing times can vary from days to weeks, and international banking fees may apply. Clear written withdrawal policies should be obtained beforehand.

Who is AIM Bahamas best suited for as an investment provider?

AIM may suit experienced investors seeking offshore diversification, personalized advisory services, or international market access. It is generally less suitable for beginners or active traders who need strong local protections, transparent pricing, and easy digital platform access.