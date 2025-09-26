Shareholders were advised that the Company's: -Headline earnings per share for the six month period ended 31 December 2025 is expected to be a loss of 10.8 cents per share, representing a decrease of more than 100% when compared to the headline earnings per share of 76.9 cents per share for the six month period ended 31 December 2024; and -Earnings per share for the six month period ended 31 December 2025 is expected to be a loss of 27.7 cents per share, representing a decrease of more than 100% when compared to the earnings per share of 77.6 cents for the six month period ended 31 December 2024. AOE's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2025 is expected to be released on or about 30 March 2026.

Revenue for the interim period was 4.4% higher at R478.1 million (2024: R458.2 million) and gross profit went up by 0.1% to R190.2 million (2024: R190.0 million). Operating profit dropped 60.9% to R17.5 million (2024: R44.8 million). Loss for the period came to R3.3 million (2024: profit of R9.2 million). In addition, headline loss per share was reported at 10.8 cents per share (2024: headline earnings of 76.9 cents per share). Dividends The directors have not proposed nor paid a dividend (2024: Rnil) in respect of the ordinary and 'N' ordinary shares.

Rex Trueform Group Ltd. has renewed a service level agreement with Geomer Managerial Services (Pty) Ltd. ('GMS') for advisory services, effective from 1 July 2026 until 30 June 2028 or until R14 million in fees is paid. GMS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geomer Investments Proprietary Limited, will provide transactional and non-transactional advisory services, including merger and acquisition advice, corporate finance, and strategic consulting. As GMS is a related party, the independent directors confirmed that the terms are fair and on arm’s length basis, supported by a fairness opinion from Valeo Capital Proprietary Limited. The transaction is classified as a small related party transaction under JSE rules.

A cash dividend ('preference share dividend') on the 6% cumulative preference shares ('preference shares') for the six months ending 30 June 2026 at the rate of 6% per annum (6.00 cents per preference share) has been declared and will be paid on Monday, 3 August 2026 to all holders of preference shares ('preference shareholders') recorded in the register of AOE at close of business on Friday, 31 July 2026.

African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares on the jse remain a low-turnover name where charts and the historical graph point to steady, measured growth rather than aggressive momentum, shaping a cautious price forecast and prediction around the price today in rands at R13.81. The current data suggests the buy or sell case depends more on liquidity, cost discipline, and the dividend profile than on fast price swings, while preference shares may appeal to income seekers assessing payout consistency. Investors checking how to buy should review the share code, compare the for sale market price with their own cost limits, and use online trading through a funded trading account to handle trading with clearer execution.

African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. (AON) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Sector Name / Industry Name Current Price 13.81 Market Capitalization 141.16m P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield 1.23 Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0

African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 13.81, flat versus the previous close Market Cap 141.16m, pointing to a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio –, limiting direct earnings valuation and leaving valuation more open-ended Dividend Yield 1.23, offering some income support for long-term holders Volatility Low to moderate, consistent with the unchanged recent price move

African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish cues look muted right now. With price unchanged at R13.81 and no fresh volume reading in the live data, the next move is likely to depend on liquidity and whether buyers are willing to trade the share above the recent range. A decisive break would need stronger participation.

FAQ on African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares?

Answer: African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares are ordinary equity units listed on the JSE under AON. The current price is 13.81, with a market capitalisation of 141.16m and an unchanged recent price move, which suggests a relatively quiet trading session today.

Q2: How can I buy African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy AON shares through a JSE-supported online trading account with a licensed broker. Based on today’s data, the price per share is 13.81, so your purchase size depends on the amount you want to trade and available account funding.

Q3: What affects the price of African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is mainly influenced by market demand, trading volume, investor sentiment, and company-specific updates. At 13.81 with a zero recent change, the current data points to subdued momentum rather than a sharp directional move in the short term.

Q4: Does African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 1.23. That indicates the share does support dividend income, although today’s figures do not provide the cash payout amount or payment schedule, only the yield implied by the current price of 13.81.

Q5: How can I track my African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track AON shares through your broker’s portfolio dashboard and monitor dividend updates against the listed yield of 1.23. With a current price of 13.81 and no live volume reading provided, portfolio tracking should stay focused on price movement and corporate announcements.

Q6: What factors are affecting the African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. share price?

Answer: The most visible factors in the live data are the current price of 13.81, the market cap of 141.16m, and the absence of a P/E ratio. The zero recent change and missing trading volume suggest limited immediate pressure either way.

Q7: Is African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: It may suit investors who value smaller market capitalisation names and a listed dividend yield of 1.23. However, with the share trading at 13.81 and no P/E ratio shown, suitability depends on your risk tolerance and income objectives.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data is neutral rather than compelling. The share is priced at 13.81, unchanged from the previous close, and no live volume is shown. That makes it harder to justify an aggressive buy decision without a clearer catalyst.

Q9: How much does one African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One AON share costs 13.81 today. That price per share is the key reference for any buy or sell decision, while the market cap of 141.16m and dividend yield of 1.23 provide extra context for valuation and income analysis.

Q10: How to sell African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can sell AON shares through your brokerage platform by placing a market or limit order. With the current price at 13.81 and no recent change recorded, traders may want to check liquidity and execution conditions before entering a sale.

How to Buy African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated broker.

Verify the account by email or phone number.

Set up two-factor authentication for security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and research AON.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place your trade at the desired price per share.

African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 13.81 and SELL if they slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.