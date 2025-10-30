The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV price forecast stays anchored by live data, with charts and the graph showing a firm tone in price today in rands at R1273.29. The buy or sell debate remains balanced as preference shares, dividend payout, and growth expectations keep the name on watch; for sale interest, how to buy guidance, and data-driven cost checks matter for anyone trading online through a trading account. The share code ANH continues to attract attention, and the underlying prediction is that momentum can hold if trading depth and trading sentiment remain supportive.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:53:25 Share Name & Ticker Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ANH) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Staples / Beverages Current Price R1273.29 Market Capitalization 2 251.45bn P/E Ratio 15.40 Dividend Yield 1.79 Trading Volume (Live Data) 4 576 Recent Price Change 1.64

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R1273.29, reflecting a 1.64 rise from the previous close Market Cap 2 251.45bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 15.40, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 1.79, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest live trading profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias is modestly supported by the live move to R1273.29 and the relatively steady trading volume of 4 576 shares, which suggests orderly participation rather than panic flow. With a P/E of 15.40 and a dividend yield of 1.79, near-term direction will likely depend on whether buyers can sustain price above the latest close.

FAQ on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Shares

Q1: What are Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares?

Answer: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are JSE-listed equity in a consumer staples beverage company. Today’s price is R1273.29, with a market capitalisation of 2 251.45bn and a P/E ratio of 15.40, which places the share among large-cap listings.

Q2: How can I buy Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares?

Answer: To buy today, open a JSE trading account, search for ANH, and place a purchase order at the current price per share or a chosen limit. The live price is R1273.29, so execution depends on your broker’s pricing and order type.

Q3: What affects the price of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by sector demand, trading volume, earnings expectations, and valuation. Today’s move of 1.64, combined with a P/E of 15.40 and a current price of R1273.29, shows that market sentiment remains an important factor.

Q4: Does Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 1.79. That indicates the company does pay a dividend, which may appeal to income-focused investors tracking ANH at the current price of R1273.29 and the large 2 251.45bn market cap.

Q5: How can I track my Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track ANH through your brokerage platform, where the current price, dividend yield of 1.79, and trading volume of 4 576 are shown. Monitoring the price per share at R1273.29 helps you follow both share performance and dividend income.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV share price?

Answer: Key factors include the share’s consumer staples sector, live trading volume of 4 576, recent change of 1.64, and valuation at 15.40 times earnings. At R1273.29, investors are balancing earnings quality, income yield, and market size.

Q7: Is Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live figures, ANH looks suitable for investors seeking large-cap exposure and a dividend yield of 1.79. The current price of R1273.29 and P/E of 15.40 suggest a fair setup, though buy decisions should reflect risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a price of R1273.29, a positive change of 1.64, and moderate trading volume of 4 576. That makes a cautious buy possible for investors who want a large-cap consumer staples position and steady dividend exposure.

Q9: How much does one Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV share cost?

Answer: The cost of one share today is R1273.29. That price per share comes with a market cap of 2 251.45bn, a P/E of 15.40, and a dividend yield of 1.79, so the valuation looks firmly established.

Q10: How to sell Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares?

Answer: To sell, place a market or limit order through your JSE broker using the ticker ANH. With the share trading at R1273.29 and volume at 4 576, sellers can use current liquidity to trade out at their preferred price.

How to Buy Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Shares Step by Step

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Actionable Financial Advice

Given Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.