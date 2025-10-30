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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV JSE: ANH
R1 273.76 ▲ 21.01 (1.68%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
1 270.86
Prev close
1 273.76
Day range
1 267.25 - 1 280.77
Volume
240 247
52-wk range
1 244.37 – 1 280.77
Market cap
2 289.21bn
P/E Ratio
15.66
EPS (ZARc)
8 135.16
Dividend Yield
1.76%
DPS (ZARc)
2 240 (EUR)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap2 289.21bn
EPS8 135.16
P/E ratio15.66
Div. yield1.76%
DPS2 240 (EUR)
Issued shares1.80bn
52-week range
R 1 244.37 R 1 280.77
R1 273.76
Price overview
Open1 270.86
Previous close1 273.76
Day range1 267.25 - 1 280.77
Volume240 247
52-week range1 244.37 – 1 280.77
Change▲ 21.01 (1.68%)
P/E ratio15.66
EPS8 135.16
Dividend2 240 (EUR)
Dividend yield1.76%
Important dates
  • Interim Div 0.15 EUR
    Decl 30 Oct 2025, LDT 14 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 0.15 EUR
    Decl 30 Oct 2025, Pay 20 Nov 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Prev Year End
  • Dec 2025 Final
    Released 12 Feb 2026
  • Final Div 1 EUR
    Decl 12 Feb 2026, LDT 5 May 2026
  • Final Div 1 EUR
    Decl 12 Feb 2026, Pay 11 May 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Half Year
  • Jun 2026 Interim
    Released 30 Jul 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.15 EUR
    Decl 30 Oct 2026, LDT 14 Nov 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.15 EUR
    Decl 30 Oct 2026, Pay 20 Nov 2026
  • Dec 2026
    Next Year End
  • Dec 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 12 Feb
  • 29 Apr 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Next Expected Final Div 1 EUR
    Decl 12 Feb 2027, LDT 5 May 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 1 EUR
    Decl 12 Feb 2027, Pay 11 May 2027
  • Jun 2027
    Half Year
  • Jun 2027 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 30 Jul
Financial results
USD million Jun 26 Jun 25
Turnover 31 927 28 632
Attributable Income 6 314 3 824
Market Cap (ZARm) 2 703 583 2 423 815.30
EPS (ZARc) 5 260.13 3 544.32
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 5 276.57 3 599.70
DPS (ZARc) 0 297.50
Latest SENS announcements
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV - Disclosure Made Accor
    2026-08-28 07:05:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV - AB InBev reports on t
    2026-08-25 07:05:00
    The company has released general information of its share buyback.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV - Disclosure Made Accor
    2026-08-24 07:05:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV - AB InBev reports on t
    2026-08-18 07:05:00
    The company has released general information of its share buyback.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV - Disclosure Made Accor
    2026-08-13 07:07:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
AB INBEV (ANH) R 1,273.76 +1.68%

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV price forecast stays anchored by live data, with charts and the graph showing a firm tone in price today in rands at R1273.29. The buy or sell debate remains balanced as preference shares, dividend payout, and growth expectations keep the name on watch; for sale interest, how to buy guidance, and data-driven cost checks matter for anyone trading online through a trading account. The share code ANH continues to attract attention, and the underlying prediction is that momentum can hold if trading depth and trading sentiment remain supportive.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-28 09:53:25
Share Name & TickerAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ANH)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryConsumer Staples / Beverages
Current PriceR1273.29
Market Capitalization2 251.45bn
P/E Ratio15.40
Dividend Yield1.79
Trading Volume (Live Data)4 576
Recent Price Change1.64

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR1273.29, reflecting a 1.64 rise from the previous close
Market Cap2 251.45bn, indicating a large market presence
P/E Ratio15.40, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield1.79, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the latest live trading profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias is modestly supported by the live move to R1273.29 and the relatively steady trading volume of 4 576 shares, which suggests orderly participation rather than panic flow. With a P/E of 15.40 and a dividend yield of 1.79, near-term direction will likely depend on whether buyers can sustain price above the latest close.

FAQ on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Shares

Q1: What are Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares?
Answer: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are JSE-listed equity in a consumer staples beverage company. Today’s price is R1273.29, with a market capitalisation of 2 251.45bn and a P/E ratio of 15.40, which places the share among large-cap listings.

Q2: How can I buy Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares?
Answer: To buy today, open a JSE trading account, search for ANH, and place a purchase order at the current price per share or a chosen limit. The live price is R1273.29, so execution depends on your broker’s pricing and order type.

Q3: What affects the price of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by sector demand, trading volume, earnings expectations, and valuation. Today’s move of 1.64, combined with a P/E of 15.40 and a current price of R1273.29, shows that market sentiment remains an important factor.

Q4: Does Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 1.79. That indicates the company does pay a dividend, which may appeal to income-focused investors tracking ANH at the current price of R1273.29 and the large 2 251.45bn market cap.

Q5: How can I track my Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track ANH through your brokerage platform, where the current price, dividend yield of 1.79, and trading volume of 4 576 are shown. Monitoring the price per share at R1273.29 helps you follow both share performance and dividend income.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV share price?
Answer: Key factors include the share’s consumer staples sector, live trading volume of 4 576, recent change of 1.64, and valuation at 15.40 times earnings. At R1273.29, investors are balancing earnings quality, income yield, and market size.

Q7: Is Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live figures, ANH looks suitable for investors seeking large-cap exposure and a dividend yield of 1.79. The current price of R1273.29 and P/E of 15.40 suggest a fair setup, though buy decisions should reflect risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows a price of R1273.29, a positive change of 1.64, and moderate trading volume of 4 576. That makes a cautious buy possible for investors who want a large-cap consumer staples position and steady dividend exposure.

Q9: How much does one Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV share cost?
Answer: The cost of one share today is R1273.29. That price per share comes with a market cap of 2 251.45bn, a P/E of 15.40, and a dividend yield of 1.79, so the valuation looks firmly established.

Q10: How to sell Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares?
Answer: To sell, place a market or limit order through your JSE broker using the ticker ANH. With the share trading at R1273.29 and volume at 4 576, sellers can use current liquidity to trade out at their preferred price.

How to Buy Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Shares Step by Step

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Actionable Financial Advice

Given Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Anheuser-Busch Shares
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