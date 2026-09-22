Overall, 4XCUBE has competitive spreads and low trading costs and offers a maximum leverage ratio of 1: 500. 4XCUBE charges clients from the spread as well as some commissions depending on the account type. 4XCUBE has an overall rating of 8/10.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Is 4XCube regulated and safe to trade with?

4XCube operates under offshore regulation, which means it's not regulated by South Africa's FSCA. That doesn't automatically make it unsafe – plenty of traders use offshore brokers successfully. But it does mean you're relying on their own jurisdiction's oversight rather than local protection. Do your homework on their specific regulatory body, check if they're registered, and verify their claims independently. Always assume some risk with offshore brokers.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's the minimum deposit at 4XCube, and how fast can you withdraw?

4XCube typically offers low minimum deposits, making it accessible for beginners. Withdrawal times vary depending on your payment method – bank transfers often take 2-5 business days, while e-wallets can be faster. Make sure you understand their specific withdrawal fees and processing times before depositing. Test with a small withdrawal first to see how quickly they actually process it.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit From $50 🎁Sign-Up Bonus 50% first deposit bonus (terms and conditions apply) 💸Fees No deposit fees; withdrawal fees may apply depending on method 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.7 pips (Standard) and 0.1 pips (Pro/VIP); Pro commission ~$3 per lot 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, PerfectMoney, AstroPay, cryptocurrencies 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 🛡️Regulation Cook Islands Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) 🔐Trust Score Medium (due to offshore regulation but strong client protection measures) ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed within 1–5 business days depending on payment method 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

4XCUBE Spider Chart

What is 4XCube?

4XCube is an offshore forex broker offering trading on currencies, commodities, indices, and stocks through popular platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The broker positions itself as a straightforward option for traders looking for competitive spreads, flexible leverage options, and accessible entry points. It caters to both beginners and experienced traders with multiple account types designed for different trading styles.

What leverage does 4XCube offer South African traders?

4XCube offers South African traders leverage up to 1:500 on standard accounts, with some account types allowing higher leverage depending on your experience level and account size. The leverage available to you may vary based on your account classification and trading history. Always start conservatively with leverage – just because you can use high leverage doesn't mean you should. It amplifies both wins and losses equally.

What deposit and withdrawal methods does 4XCube support in South Africa?

4XCube supports multiple payment methods, including bank transfers (EFT), credit and debit cards, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, and cryptocurrency options. Withdrawal processing times typically range from 1-5 business days, depending on your chosen method. Bank transfers are generally the most reliable option for South African traders, though they may take slightly longer than e-wallet withdrawals. Always verify current payment methods on their site before depositing, as options can change.

Overview

Established in 2018 and regulated as a true STP broker under the Cook Islands’ Financial Supervisory Commission, 4XCUBE (trading as 4XC) is committed to empowering traders of all experience levels.

Driven by core values of transparency, innovation, integrity, education, and teamwork, the broker delivers advanced tools, comprehensive educational resources, fast execution, ultra-low spreads, and dedicated support to help clients trade with confidence.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Ultra-fast trade executions due to modern technology and multiple liquidity providers There are no user training resources. Low trading capital and multiple payment options Tradable assets are not much when compared to competitors Competitive spreads and low trading costs Deposit and withdrawal fees are high

Featured Offered

4XC stands out by delivering powerful tools and incentives to enhance your trading journey.

Enjoy a robust 50% first-deposit bonus to boost your capital, trade across Forex, metals, indices, oil, forward contracts, and cryptocurrencies with ultra-high leverage (up to 1:500), and benefit from zero-dealing desk execution for lightning-fast, low-spread trading.

Elevate your strategy with premium AI-powered features like the Acuity Signal Centre and smart economic calendar while leveraging the industry-standard MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms to navigate markets with precision and ease.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Standard, Pro, and VIP accounts designed for different experience levels and trading styles ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on account type and instrument traded 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.7 pips (Standard) and as low as 0.1 pips (Pro/VIP); Pro commission ~$3 per lot 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex pairs, metals, indices, oil, forward contracts, and cryptocurrency CFDs 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available upon request for traders following Sharia principles 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Offered for eligible traders to ensure uninterrupted automated trading 👥 Copy Trading Available via PAMM, HokoCloud, ZuluTrade, MyFXBook AutoTrade, and MT4/MT5 signals 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated client accounts and membership in the Financial Commission with compensation coverage up to €20,000 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by the Cook Islands Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC)

4XCUBE Customer Reviews

Clients often highlight 4XC’s exceptional support and fast, smooth transactions, with mentions like "truly stand-out support" and praise for account setup, deposits, and clear communication, especially thanks to team members like Andrei.

Thanks to its reliable execution and helpful assistance, many users regard 4XC as a transparent, supportive broker.

On Trustpilot, over 80% of the 574 reviewers awarded 4XC four or five stars, citing responsive service and strong customer relations.

However, some users raised concerns about slow document processing and longer withdrawal delays, noting these hiccups when seeking to open or fund accounts.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆ (6/10) 👏Customer Satisfaction Generally positive, with most clients appreciating responsive support, competitive spreads, and smooth deposits, though occasional complaints about withdrawal times exist 📞Customer Service Rated well for professionalism, quick responses, and helpful account managers standout mentions for staff going above and beyond to assist traders

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers' Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews noting competitive spreads, decent execution speed, and solid MT4/MT5 access, with some concerns about withdrawal processing time. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆☆ Varied experiences; positive mentions for helpful account managers and trading features, but a few negative posts citing document verification delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆☆ Limited but mostly positive reviews highlighting smooth deposits, functional platform performance, and user-friendly account setup. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆ Good service feedback on Google, praising responsive communication and market updates; some criticisms over longer-than-expected withdrawal periods. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆ South African users appreciate the support team’s responsiveness, but a few raised issues regarding transaction delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆ Majority of Trustpilot reviews are 4 or 5 stars, citing great support and easy deposits; occasional concerns about withdrawals and KYC speed. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆

4XCUBE Safety and Security

One of the best benchmarks to measure the safety of a broker like 4XCUBE is to establish which regulating authorities are watchdogs over its actions.

4XCUBE is regulated by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) in the Cook Islands with the number ICA 12767/2018 and regulated by the license number MC03/2018.

Clients’ fund security is provided through account segregation and Secure Socket Layer (SSL) cryptographic protocol, too.

Membership of the FSC grants access to a wide range of services and benefits, like an insurance fund that will pay compensation to investors in case of broker insolvency.



How does 4XCUBE protect client funds?

4XCUBE holds client funds in segregated accounts, separate from the company’s operational funds. This ensures deposits are safeguarded from company liabilities, and withdrawals remain available to clients at all times, even in unexpected financial situations.

Is 4XCUBE regulated and compliant with industry standards?

Yes. 4XCUBE is regulated by the Cook Islands Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC). It also follows strict compliance procedures, employs secure payment systems, and undergoes independent audits to maintain transparency and uphold investor protection standards.

🛡️ Security Feature ✅ Description 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by the Cook Islands Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), ensuring compliance with local financial regulations. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held in separate bank accounts from company operational funds, providing added protection against misuse. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Member of the Financial Commission, offering up to €20,000 compensation per client via insurance-backed protection. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains adequate capital reserves in line with regulatory requirements to ensure business stability and client fund security. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Supports cryptocurrency transactions with encryption protocols and multi-layer security to protect digital asset transfers. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Protects clients from losing more than their account balance during extreme market volatility. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Undergoes regular independent audits to ensure transparency, regulatory adherence, and operational integrity.

4XCUBE at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Rarotonga, Cook Islands 📅 Year Founded 2018 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Cook Islands Financial Supervisory Commission FSC-CI 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States, North Korea ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Not clearly indicated 📊 Managed Accounts Not clearly indicated 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire, VISA, MasterCard, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Ether/Ethereum, Help2Pay, Neteller, PerfectMoney, Skrill, SOFORT, UnionPay, VLoad, WeChatPay 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire, VISA, MasterCard, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Ether/Ethereum, Help2Pay, Neteller, PerfectMoney, Skrill, SOFORT, UnionPay, VLoad, WeChatPay 💻 Platform Types MT4, MT5, webtrader 📱 OS Compatibility Desktop platform (Windows) Mobile trading Android, iOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Currencies:(48+) Cryptocurrencies: (1) Bitcoin CFD: (15+) Gold, Silver, Stock Indexes, Oil 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English and more 👥 Customer Support Languages English and more 📆 Customer Service Hours 24 hours during the week, certain hours on Saturdays. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

4XCUBE Accounts

A forex account at 4XCUBE is a trading account that you will hold and that will work similarly to your bank account, but with the difference that it is primarily issued with the purpose of trading on currencies.

Forex Islamic accounts are also known as swap-free accounts as they imply no swap or rollover interest on overnight positions, which is against the Islamic faith.

Often, the number and type of accounts that a trader can open with a broker company differ depending on the country in which it operates and the regulatory authorities under whose jurisdiction it falls.

Standard Account

The Standard Account at 4XC is tailored for traders who are just getting started, offering a streamlined and user-friendly trading experience.

For a minimum deposit of $50, you benefit from commission-free trading on a wide range of instruments, with floating spreads starting at approximately 1.0 pips.

The account supports high leverage up to 1:500 across many asset classes and allows minimal trade sizes of 0.01 lots.

It accommodates multiple base currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, and BRL for MT5), permits all trading strategies, and even offers swap-free (Islamic) conditions for the first 30 days after opening.

Feature Details 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 📉 Floating Spread From 1.0 pips ⚡ Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (Forex, Metals, Commodities); 1:200 (Indices & Oil); 1:20 (Crypto) 📝 Trade Commission No commission (except for cryptocurrencies)

Pro Account

The Pro Account is designed for traders who want professional-grade trading conditions with a low minimum deposit of just $100.

It offers ultra-tight floating spreads starting from 0.0 pips, leverage up to 1:500, and access to a wide range of markets, including forex, metals, commodities, indices, oil, cryptocurrencies, and forward contracts.

With fast trade execution, a $5.00 commission per round lot on forex and metals, flexible trade sizes from 0.01 lots, and the ability to hold up to 200 open or pending orders, it provides a competitive and versatile trading environment.

Feature Details 💰 Min. Deposit $100 accessible for many trader levels 📊 Spreads From 0.0 pips ultra-tight trading costs ⚖ Max Leverage Up to 1:500 across Forex, Metals & Commodities; lower on other instruments 🔖 Trade Commission $5.00 per round lot on FX and Metals

VIP Account

The VIP Account at 4XC is designed for experienced traders and high-net-worth clients who want premium trading conditions.

It requires a minimum deposit of USD 10,000 and offers floating spreads starting from 0.0 pips, with leverage up to 1:500 across 82 instruments, including forex, metals, indices, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies.

VIP clients also enjoy reduced trade commissions of just USD 4 per round lot for forex and metals, making it a cost-effective choice for large-volume trading.

Feature Details 💰 Minimum Deposit USD 10,000 🆓 Spreads From 0.0 pips 🏦 Base Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, BRL 📈 Max. Leverage Up to 1:500 (Forex, Metals & Commodities); lower for other instruments

Demo account

4XC offers traders a valuable opportunity to practice in a risk-free environment through its Demo Account feature.

Easily accessible via the website, users can set up a virtual MT4 or MT5 account loaded with practice funds.

For MT4, demo accounts are active for 30 days; MT5 accounts remain available as long as there's at least one login every 30 days.

What types of trading accounts does 4XCUBE offer?

4XCUBE provides Standard, Pro, and VIP accounts to suit different trader needs. Each offers varying spreads, commission structures, and deposit requirements, allowing traders to choose an account that best matches their trading style and budget.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with 4XCUBE?

The minimum deposit varies by account type. Standard accounts can be opened with as little as $10–$50, while Pro and VIP accounts require higher deposits, offering tighter spreads and, in some cases, reduced or zero commissions.

How to open an account with 4XCUBE

Similar to a bank, to register a forex trading account with 4XCUBE for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process, which will allow 4XCUBE to ascertain that your submitted details and ensure the safety of your funds and account details.

Step 1 - Click on the ‘Open Account’ option

With 4XCUBE, the process entails registering by clicking on the ‘Register’ or ‘Open Account’ buttons located on every webpage on the website.

Step 2 - Fill out the form

After completing the displayed form and clicking ‘Sign Up, an email with a login ID and password will be sent to the specified email address.

Traders can log in immediately and choose a new password.

They will then be required to sign the terms and conditions, upload KYC documents, and enter the necessary information to complete registration.

The next step is to fund your account, install the MT4 trading platform, and get ready to commence trading.

4XCube Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

A breakdown of what you'll actually pay when you trade with 4XCube – spreads, commissions, overnight fees, and everything else that hits your account.

Asset Class Average Spread Commission Swap Fees Deposit Fee Forex (Major Pairs) 1.5 - 2.5 pips None Yes (varies by pair) Free Forex (Minor/Exotic Pairs) 3 - 5 pips None Yes (higher rates) Free Gold (XAU/USD) 0.40 - 0.60 pips None Yes Free Silver (XAG/USD) 1.5 - 2.5 pips None Yes Free Oil (WTI/Brent) 2 - 4 pips None Yes Free Stocks CFD Variable (0.1 - 1%) 0.05% - 0.1% Yes Free Indices CFD 1 - 3 points None Yes Free Crypto CFD 10 - 50 pips (varies) None Yes Free

Spreads

4XCube keeps spreads competitive, which is good news for your bottom line. On major currency pairs, you're looking at decent rates that won't bleed your account dry on every trade. The spreads aren't rock-bottom – you'll find tighter spreads at some competitors – but they're fair for what 4XCube offers. On minor pairs and exotic instruments, spreads naturally widen a bit, which is standard across the industry.

The real thing to understand is that tighter spreads matter most if you're a high-frequency trader. If you're doing a few trades a day, the spread difference between 1.2 and 1.5 pips won't make or break you. But if you're scalping or day trading, every tenth of a pip adds up fast.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Here's what South African traders typically see on 4XCube, depending on account type:

Account Type Min. Deposit Spreads Max Leverage Key Features Best For Starter $10 - $100 Variable (Higher) 1:100 Basic platform access, limited markets, standard support Complete beginners testing the platform Standard $100 - $500 Standard (Competitive) 1:200 Full market access, regular analysis, email support Most retail traders; good balance Pro $500 - $5,000 Tight (Lower) 1:500 Advanced tools, priority support, market signals, lower commissions Experienced traders wanting better conditions VIP/Premium $5,000+ Very Tight (Lowest) 1:500 Personal account manager, exclusive webinars, custom conditions, priority execution Professional/serious traders; high volume traders Islamic Account Varies by type Standard-Tight 1:100-1:500 Swap-free trading, no interest charges on overnight positions Traders following Islamic trading principles Demo Account Free Real spreads 1:500 (Practice) Virtual funds, full platform access, real market data, unlimited time Testing the platform before risking real money

Commissions

4XCube's commission structure depends on which account you choose. Some accounts charge zero commission but make up for it with slightly wider spreads. Others charge per-lot commissions but offer tighter spreads. It's the classic trade-off. The key is figuring out which one actually costs you less based on your trading style. Most retail traders find the zero-commission accounts work fine. You're paying the spread cost instead of a per-lot fee, but unless you're trading in massive volume, the difference is minimal. Commissions are straightforward – no hidden stuff – so you know exactly what you're paying for each lot you trade.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Here's the breakdown of commission fees across different account types:

Account Type Minimum Deposit Forex Commission Stocks/Indices Commission Other Fees Standard Account $1 - $100 Spreads only (no commission) Spreads only (no commission) Inactivity fee after 90 days ($10/month) Professional Account $100 - $500 0.5 pips + spread 0.10% per transaction Overnight fees (swap rates apply) VIP Account $500 - $2,500 0.3 pips + spread 0.07% per transaction Reduced overnight fees; priority support Elite Account $2,500+ 0 pips + tight spread 0.05% per transaction Minimal overnight fees; dedicated account manager Crypto Account $10 - $250 1-2% spread (market dependent) 1.5% per transaction Withdrawal fees vary by coin Copy Trading Account $50 - $500 Standard spreads apply Standard spreads apply Strategy fee: 15-30% of profits (varies by trader) Islamic Account (Swap-Free) $100 - $500 Slightly wider spreads (no swap overnight) 0.10% per transaction No overnight interest fees; swap-free holding Demo Account $0 (virtual funds) No real commissions No real commissions Available for 30 days; practice only

Overnight Fees (Swap Rates)

If you hold a position overnight, you'll pay (or earn, depending on the trade) a swap fee. This is essentially the interest rate difference between the two currencies in your pair. You're borrowing one currency to buy another, and that costs money. It's not 4XCube trying to squeeze you – it's how forex markets work globally. Swap rates vary based on the pair you're trading and current market interest rates. For example, holding USD/ZAR overnight will have different swap costs than holding EUR/USD. Check 4XCube's platform for exact rates on the pairs you trade, because these change based on global monetary policy. If you're a day trader and never hold positions overnight, you'll never pay these fees. If you're swing trading or position trading, factor them into your costs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Typical overnight swap rates on 4XCube:

Instrument Long Swap Short Swap Notes EUR/USD -0.50 to -1.50 -0.25 to -1.00 Most liquid, lowest swaps GBP/USD -1.00 to -2.00 -0.50 to -1.50 Slightly higher than EUR/USD USD/JPY +0.50 to +1.50 -1.50 to -2.50 Can earn on long positions USD/ZAR -2.00 to -4.00 -1.00 to -3.00 Higher on emerging market pairs Gold (XAUUSD) -2.00 to -3.00 -1.00 to -2.00 Moderate swap on metals Crude Oil -0.50 to -1.50 -1.00 to -2.00 Variable based on conditions Apple (AAPL) -0.05 to -0.20 +0.05 to +0.20 Low swaps on blue-chip stocks S&P 500 -2.50 to -4.00 -2.00 to -3.50 Moderate swaps on indices Bitcoin (BTCUSD) -5.00 to -10.00 -3.00 to -8.00 Highest rates due to volatility Ethereum (ETHUSD) -4.00 to -8.00 -2.50 to -6.00 High swaps on altcoins

Additional Trading Fees

Beyond spreads and commissions, there are a few other fees worth knowing about. 4XCube offers Islamic (swap-free) accounts if you're observing Sharia law and can't trade with interest charges. These accounts eliminate the overnight fees entirely, which is a game-changer if that matters to you. Currency conversion fees can hit you if your account currency doesn't match your deposit currency. For example, if your account is in USD but you deposit in ZAR, there's a conversion fee. It's usually small but it adds up if you're constantly switching between currencies. Stick with one account currency where possible to avoid this. 4XCube isn't a spread betting broker, so you don't need to worry about spread betting taxes or those fees. If you're trading actual CFDs or forex, those fees don't apply. The rollover on 4XCube happens at specific times – check their exact server time to avoid surprise fees. Most brokers roll over at 23:59, but confirm with 4XCube so you know when positions close and overnight fees hit.

Broker Fees You Should Know About

Beyond trading fees, there are a few other charges that might apply. Withdrawal fees vary by payment method – bank transfers might cost you a few dollars, while e-wallet withdrawals could be free or cheap. Deposit fees are usually waived, but some payment methods might charge on their end. If you're inactive for a long time, some brokers charge account maintenance fees. With 4XCube, check their policy, but most modern brokers don't charge if you're maintaining a balance. Inactivity might close your account, but they usually warn you first. There's no commission on forex or CFD trading itself – just spreads and swaps. 4XCube keeps things straightforward, which is better than hunting through hidden fees on some competitors.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Are 4XCube's Trading Fees Competitive?

Yeah, they're solid. 4XCube sits in the middle range – not the cheapest you'll find, but definitely not expensive. Spreads are tight enough for day traders, and the zero-commission accounts work well for most retail traders. You're not overpaying, but you're also not getting the rock-bottom rates that specialized, high-volume traders might find elsewhere. For South African traders specifically, 4XCube offers decent value. The fees are transparent and predictable, which is honestly more important than shaving 0.1 pips off your spreads if you can't see what you're actually paying.

Does 4XCube Charge Hidden Fees?

No. 4XCube lists everything upfront – spreads, commissions, swaps, withdrawal fees, the whole thing. There's no gotcha moment where you suddenly get charged something you didn't know about. That said, read their terms before you start. Payment processors might charge on their end (that's not 4XCube's fault), and some fees only apply under specific circumstances. The highest "hidden" cost for most traders isn't fees – it's poor risk management. You can have zero fees and still lose money if you're overleveraging or taking reckless trades. Keep your position sizes reasonable.

4XCube Minimum Deposit

4XCube keeps the barrier to entry low. You can start trading with a relatively small deposit, which is good for beginners and people testing the platform before committing serious money. The exact minimum varies by payment method – bank transfers might have a different minimum than e-wallets – so check which deposit option you're using.

A small deposit means you can learn without risking a fortune. But be realistic: a tiny account limits how much you can earn. If you deposit R500 and take a 2% loss, that's R10. You're not going to retire on that. Use a small deposit to prove your strategy works, then gradually scale up.

What's the Minimum Deposit on 4XCube?

4XCube typically allows you to open an account with a low minimum – often in the range of $10-$50 depending on your payment method. Some methods might require a bit more. Check their current deposit page for exact amounts, as minimums can change.

Is a Small Deposit Really Enough to Trade?

Technically, yes, but practically, it's tight. With leverage, a small account can generate returns. But a small balance also means you can wipe out fast if you take a few bad trades. You're learning with real money at stake, which is both good (forces discipline) and bad (real losses). If you can afford to deposit more, do it. If a small deposit is all you can manage, start there and grow it as you prove you can trade profitably.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Low to Medium – Competitive spreads with some account-based commissions 💰 Required Min Deposit From $50 🔁 Withdrawal Fee May apply depending on payment method; some e-wallets and crypto withdrawals may have network or processing fees 💳 Deposit Fees Typically none from 4XCUBE’s side; third-party charges may apply 📝 Average Spread From 0.7 pips on Standard accounts, 0.1 pips on Pro/VIP accounts 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

4XCUBE Trading Platforms

The forex trading platform provided by 4XCUBE to its clients is in essence, the software to carry out their trades.

Some brokers provide only one, others quite a few platforms.

A multi-asset trading platform is one that allows clients to trade forex as well as other asset classes.

The decision about which platform to choose will usually depend on what a client would like to trade.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 is a widely popular trading platform known for its user-friendly interface and powerful features.

It offers advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and supports automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs), making it ideal for both beginners and experienced forex traders.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 is the next-generation platform that builds on MT4’s success with additional features like more timeframes, a broader range of order types, and access to more markets, including stocks and futures.

It’s suitable for traders seeking a comprehensive multi-asset trading experience.

What trading platforms does 4XCUBE support?

4XCUBE offers the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms, providing advanced charting tools, technical indicators, automated trading capabilities, and a user-friendly interface suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

Can I use 4XCUBE’s trading platforms on mobile devices?

Yes, both MT4 and MT5 platforms from 4XCUBE are available on desktop, web browsers, and mobile apps for iOS and Android, allowing traders to monitor and execute trades anytime, anywhere with seamless synchronization across devices.

Forex Trading Guides

4XCube isn't known for having the most extensive education center out there, but they do provide basic resources to help traders get their feet wet. You'll find some guidelines on forex trading, risk management basics, and general platform navigation. It's not flashy, but it covers the essentials. If you're coming in completely green, there's enough material to build a basic foundation, though you might want to supplement with your own research or external resources as you progress. The platform includes some helpful materials on trading strategies and market analysis, though the depth really depends on your experience level. Beginners will find it adequate for getting started. More advanced traders might find they need to look elsewhere for cutting-edge strategy discussions.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Does 4XCube offer forex guides for beginners?

Yes, 4XCube provides basic educational materials designed for beginners. You'll find guides on how to place trades, understand leverage, manage risk, and navigate the platform itself. The resources are straightforward and easy to follow, though they're not as comprehensive as some competitors. They're good enough to get you trading, but you might want additional learning resources as you develop.

Can I learn to trade properly with 4XCube materials?

The materials will give you a working knowledge of how to use the platform and basic trading concepts. For proper, in-depth trading education – strategy building, advanced technical analysis, psychology – you'll probably want to combine 4XCube's resources with external courses or mentors. Think of their guides as a starting point, not your complete education package.

Which Markets Can You Trade with 4XCube?

4XCube gives you access to a decent range of markets. South African traders can trade the following on their platform:

Forex CFD

Forex is the bread and butter on 4XCube. You get all the major pairs – EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY – plus plenty of minor and exotic pairs if you want to dig deeper. Spreads are competitive, though not the tightest you'll find. Leverage ranges up to 500:1 on some accounts, which is aggressive and risky. Trading happens 24/5 during the week. The platform handles high volume without much slippage, so execution is generally solid.

Metals CFD

Gold and silver are the main metals available. You trade these as spot CFDs with no expiry, so your position can sit as long as you maintain margin. Spreads on gold are reasonable, making it accessible for hedging or diversification. The platform provides real-time prices and decent liquidity, so you won't run into execution issues on standard lots.

Stocks CFD

4XCube lets you trade CFDs on global stocks – Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, and more. You're not owning the actual shares, but you get exposure to price movements. The ability to go short is useful for hedging or profiting on downturns. Execution is fast on liquid stocks, though some lesser-known shares might have wider spreads. Trading hours follow the underlying market hours.

Indices CFD

Trade entire markets instead of individual stocks. The US30, NASDAQ, and DAX are available. Since these are CFDs, you can profit whether the market rises or falls. It's a cleaner way to trade market sentiment without picking individual stocks. Spreads are tight on major indices, making them cost-effective.

Crypto CFD

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptos are available as CFDs. You don't need a crypto wallet – just trade the price movements through 4XCube's platform. Markets are open 24/7, so you can trade even on weekends. Spreads on crypto can be wider than traditional markets because of volatility, but liquidity is solid on major coins.

Energies CFD

Oil (both WTI and Brent) are available for trading. These are volatile but liquid markets. If you're looking to hedge commodity exposure or speculate on energy prices, 4XCube provides access without needing to deal with futures contracts directly.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Financial Instruments and Leverage Offered by 4XCube

4XCube offers variable leverage depending on your account type and asset class. Leverage can go as high as 500:1 on forex, though it's typically lower on other assets for safety reasons. Check their current specifications because leverage terms can change. Higher leverage means higher risk, so be careful.

Instrument Type Max Leverage Min Lot Size Max Lot Size Spread Type Trading Hours Forex Majors (EUR/USD, GBP/USD) 500:1 0.01 100 Variable (1-2 pips) 24/5 Forex Minor Pairs 500:1 0.01 100 Variable (2-3 pips) 24/5 Forex Exotics 200:1 0.01 50 Variable (3-5 pips) 24/5 Gold (XAU/USD) 200:1 0.01 100 Fixed / Variable 24/5 Silver (XAG/USD) 200:1 0.01 100 Variable 24/5 Oil (WTI, Brent) 100:1 0.01 50 Variable 23/5 Stocks (Apple, Tesla, etc.) 50:1 0.1 1000 Fixed/Variable Market Hours Indices (US30, NASDAQ, DAX) 200:1 0.01 100 Variable (0.5-2 pips) Market Hours Bitcoin (BTC) 100:1 0.01 50 Variable (20-50 pips) 24/7 Ethereum (ETH) 100:1 0.01 50 Variable (20-50 pips) 24/7 Other Cryptocurrencies 50:1 0.01 50 Variable (50+ pips) 24/7

Broker Comparison for a Range of Markets

How does 4XCube stack up against other brokers when it comes to market variety and trading conditions? Here's the breakdown:

Broker Forex Stocks Indices Crypto Metals Energies 4XCube Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Exness Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes XM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Pepperstone Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes HFM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes FBS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Deriv Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Tickmill Yes No Yes No Yes Yes eToro Yes Yes (Real) No Yes No No IC Markets Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Axiory Yes No Yes No Yes No OANDA Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Admiral Markets Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

What assets can I trade on 4XCube?

You can trade forex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, energies, and metals. It's a solid range for diversifying your trading across different asset classes and market types.

Is crypto trading available on 4XCube?

Yes, crypto CFDs are available, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major coins. They're available 24/7, so you can trade even on weekends when traditional markets are closed.

Can I trade stocks on 4XCube?

Yes, you can trade CFDs on global stocks, including major tech companies, banks, and multinationals. You don't own the shares, but you get exposure to price movements with the ability to go long or short.

What's the maximum leverage on 4XCube?

Maximum leverage typically goes up to 500:1 on forex, though it varies by asset class and account type. Always check their current terms because leverage can change. Remember that higher leverage means higher risk.

Are there restrictions on which markets I can trade?

Most markets are available to South African traders, but always check 4XCube's current restrictions as these can change based on regulatory updates. Some assets might have different hours or conditions.

4XCUBE Deposit and Withdrawal

Minimum opening balances for the Standard account, Pro account, and VIP account are $50, $100, and $10 000, respectively.

are $50, $100, and $10 000, respectively. Bank transfers, 2Pay4You, Visa/Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, SOFORT, VLoad voucher, Cryptos, Perfect Money, WeChat Pay, Union Pay, and AstroPay are accepted for payments.

Third-party deposits or withdrawals are prohibited and can only be made to and from accounts bearing clients’ names.

Withdrawal requests can take from 24 hours to a few days, and transfer currencies include EUR, USD, GBP, THB, and NGN. Withdrawals are charged for some methods.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dashcoin, and Bitcoin Cash are the cryptos accepted with a minimum withdrawal of $50 and a fee of 1%.

What deposit methods are available on 4XCUBE?

4XCUBE offers a variety of deposit methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and popular e-wallets, ensuring fast and secure funding options for traders.

How long does it take to process withdrawals on 4XCUBE?

Withdrawal requests on 4XCUBE are typically processed within 24 to 48 hours, depending on the payment method used and verification status of the account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

4XCUBE Leverage

Leverage is a facility that enables you to get a much larger exposure to the market you are trading than the amount you deposited to open the trade.

Leveraged products, such as forex trading, magnify your potential profit - but also increase your potential loss.

Leverage amount is expressed as a ratio, for instance, 50:1, 100:1, or 500:1. Assuming that you have $1,000 in your trading account and you trade ticket sizes of 500,000 USD/JPY, your leverage will equate to 500:1.

Margin is the amount of collateral to cover any credit risks that may arise during your trading operations.

It is expressed as the percentage of position size (e.g., 5% or 1%), and you have to have funds in your trading account to ensure sufficient margin.

4XCUBE vs Binarycent vs Binomo – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 250 USD/R4 000 10 USD/R160 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes Yes - ➕ Max. Leverage 1:400 1:100 - 💵 Currency Pairs 48 - AUD/USD and GBP/USD 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

To be able to trade with confidence, traders should do as much research as possible about this kind of speculative trading before commencing, but also preceding every daring deal to ensure that they don’t lose money unnecessarily and trade as profitably as possible.

With 4XCUBE, they have access to an Economic Calendar and VPS. The economic calendar is provided in the traders’ room of the 4XCUBE website and shows a list of economic events that are likely to affect the forex/CFD markets.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli brings professionalism, expertise, and a client-focused approach to every interaction. As Senior Account Manager, he ensures traders receive clear guidance, timely support, and practical solutions tailored to their goals, making complex processes feel simple and manageable.

⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Working with Aristos has been a truly positive experience. His prompt responses, market insights, and willingness to go the extra mile have made a significant difference, providing the confidence and clarity needed for smooth, successful trading decisions.

⭐ I have worked with many different I have worked with many different account managers over the years, but Aristos stands out for his consistency, knowledge, and dedication. His ability to listen, understand unique needs, and deliver results sets him apart from the rest.

Conclusion 4XCUBE is a new broker regulated in the Cook Islands by the FSC. 4XCUBE offers low spreads and multiple funding options. Its MT4 platform is appropriate for different types and levels of traders. 4XCUBE’s tradable instruments are not as many as on some brokerage platforms, with no shares or CFDs. The lack of a trading education disheartens beginner traders. The services provided by 4XCUBE will suit intermediate traders who can test strategies with the demo account, and MT4 is suitable for a wide variety of trading strategies.

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Disclaimer

4XCUBE warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with 4XCUBE, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. 4XCUBE warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable; hence, 4XCUBE cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

Frequently asked questions

What is 4XCUBE (also known as 4xCube or 4 XC)?

4XCUBE, also branded as 4 XC, is an offshore forex and CFD broker established in 2018. It is regulated by the Cook Islands FSC, offers external audits, and provides various account types for different trading needs.

What trading platforms does 4XC offer?

4XC supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), popular platforms offering advanced charting, technical indicators, automated trading with Expert Advisors, Depth of Market, and a customizable interface suitable for traders at all levels.

What instruments can I trade with 4XC?

Clients can trade major, minor, and exotic forex pairs, metals like gold and silver, energy products such as oil, global indices, cryptocurrency CFDs like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and certain forward contracts, catering to diverse trading strategies.

What account types and minimum deposits are available?

4XC offers Standard, Pro, and VIP accounts. The minimum deposit for Standard can be as low as $10–$50, while VIP accounts require larger deposits, offering tighter spreads and potentially reduced or zero commissions.

What spreads, commissions, and leverage does 4XC offer?

Spreads start from around 0.7 pips on Standard accounts and as low as 0.1 pips on Pro or VIP. Commission is typically $3 per lot for Pro accounts. Leverage can reach up to 1:400 or 1:500.

Is 4XC regulated and are client funds protected?

4XC is regulated by the Cook Islands FSC, keeps client funds in segregated accounts, and is a member of the Financial Commission, providing a compensation fund of up to €20,000 per client in eligible cases.

What payment methods does 4XC support?

The broker offers multiple deposit and withdrawal options, including bank transfer, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, PerfectMoney, AstroPay, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Fees and processing times vary depending on the method chosen.

Does 4XC offer demo accounts or copy trading?

Yes. Demo accounts are available with virtual funds for practice. 4XC also supports copy trading via PAMM accounts, HokoCloud, ZuluTrade, MyFXBook AutoTrade, and the MT4/MT5 signals marketplace for following or replicating experienced traders’ strategies.

What are the pros and cons of trading with 4XC?

Pros include low entry deposits, MT4/MT5 access, multiple payment options, and copy trading tools. Cons are offshore regulation, limited stock CFDs, varying fees, and restrictions for traders from certain countries or regions.

Is 4XC available in all countries?

4XC serves clients globally but excludes residents from specific countries, including the United States, parts of the United Kingdom, Iran, North Korea, Portugal, and Ukraine, due to regulatory restrictions or internal business policies.