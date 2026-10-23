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South African traders who compare the best Forex brokers with round-the-clock customer support should examine availability, contact options, local options, and the legal entity behind each account. A broker can advertise 24/7 help while one channel follows shorter hours; language coverage varies, or a complex case takes longer to resolve

Which Forex brokers offer 24/7 customer support for South African traders?

Exness, HFM, FP Markets, FXGT, JustMarkets, IC Markets Global, FBS, XM, TMGM, and Octa provide 24/7 customer support through channels such as live chat, phone, email, apps, or support tickets, although available contact options can vary.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Why is 24/7 Forex broker support important for South African traders?

Round-the-clock support gives South African traders access to assistance outside normal business hours, including weekends. This can be especially useful for account access, verification, payment queries, platform problems, or security concerns that may need attention before Forex markets reopen.

10 Brokers with Verified 24/7 Customer Support

Broker 24/7 Evidence Support Channels South Africa Position Key Limitation Exness Seven days in 7 languages Live chat, phone, email, tickets Exness ZA FSP 51024; Exness SC ODP Ticket reply target is 24 hours HFM 24/7 live support Live support, email, execution desk HF Markets SA FSP 46632 SA entity acts as intermediary FP Markets 24/7 multilingual support Phone, email, live chat FP Markets Pty FSP 50926 Service metrics are company reported FXGT 24/7 multilingual support Live chat, email, request form GT IO Markets FSP 48896 Client entity depends on location JustMarkets Seven days in 7 languages Phone, Support Hub, WhatsApp, Messenger Just Global Markets FSP 51114 Ticket reply target is 24 hours IC Markets Global 24/7 customer service Phone, email, app chat Seychelles FSA SD018; SA toll-free line No FSCA entity shown FBS 24/7 support App support, email, phone Belize FSC licence 4077102 No FSCA entity shown XM 24/7 support Online contact, live chat XM Global, Belize FSC 8557558 No FSCA entity shown TMGM 24/7 customer service Phone, email ASIC, VFSC, Seychelles FSA, Mauritius FSC No FSCA entity shown Octa 24/7 contact Chat, email Versustrategy Inc, Saint Lucia No FSCA entity shown

10 Best Forex Brokers with 24/7 Customer Support in South Africa

Exness – Best for South African regulatory relevance. HFM – Best for 24/7 live support with local context. FP Markets – Best for support performance data. FXGT – Best for live chat and request support. JustMarkets – Best for multilingual contact options. IC Markets Global – Best for a South African toll-free number. FBS – Best for in-app response speed. XM – Best for multilingual 24/7 support. TMGM – Best for 24/7 phone and regional support. Octa – Best for direct 24/7 chat contact.

1. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness provides 24/7 support in English, Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Arabic, Hindi, and Urdu, with live chat, phone, email, and tickets available.

Exness ZA is an FSCA-authorised FSP under number 51024, while Exness (SC) Ltd also has South African ODP authorisation. Support Hub tickets have a 24-hour reply target, separate from live assistance.

Features

Feature Details Support availability 24/7 Languages English, Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Arabic, Hindi, Urdu Support channels Live chat, phone, email, tickets South African position Exness ZA FSP 51024; Exness (SC) Ltd ODP authorisation Main limitation Support Hub ticket reply target is 24 hours Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 24/7 customer support Support Hub tickets have a 24-hour reply target Live chat, phone, email, and tickets Resolution times can differ by issue Seven supported languages Applicable account entity needs verification Strong South African regulatory relevance Live assistance does not guarantee instant resolution

Does Exness provide 24/7 support for South African traders?

Yes. Exness offers support around the clock through live chat, phone, email, and tickets. South African traders also have access to Exness ZA, while the exact legal entity linked to the account should always be confirmed before depositing funds securely.

How quickly does Exness answer support tickets?

Exness states that Support Hub tickets have a reply target of 24 hours. Traders dealing with urgent account, payment, login, or platform problems may prefer live chat or telephone, because those channels can provide a faster initial response when available.

2. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM provides 24/7 live support, email assistance, and a 24/7 execution desk for trade queries. HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd is an FSCA-authorised FSP under number 46632.

HF Markets SA acts as an intermediary between the client and product supplier, not as the market maker or product issuer.

Features

Feature Details Support availability 24/7 live support Support channels Live support, email, execution desk Execution desk Available 24/7 for trade queries South African position HF Markets SA FSP 46632 Main limitation South African entity acts as an intermediary Open an Account

Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 24/7 live customer support South African entity acts as an intermediary 24/7 execution desk Availability does not guarantee immediate resolution Email assistance available Some issues can require escalation HF Markets SA holds FSCA FSP 46632 Product supplier relationship should be understood

Does HFM offer 24/7 customer support?

Yes. HFM provides round-the-clock live support, email assistance, and a 24/7 execution desk for trade-related queries. South African traders can also refer to HF Markets SA, which is authorised by the FSCA under financial services provider number 46632 locally today.

Is HFM regulated in South Africa?

HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP number 46632. The South African entity acts as an intermediary between clients and the product supplier rather than operating as the market maker or product issuer directly itself.

3. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets provides 24/7 multilingual assistance through phone, email, and live chat. FP Markets (Pty) Ltd is an FSCA-authorised FSP under number 50926.

The South Africa page also identifies First Prudential Markets Limited in Seychelles as the website operator, so traders should confirm the account entity.

Company data for its 2024–2025 customer experience period records a 24-second average live chat reply time, 88% live chat client satisfaction, and a 30-minute median first email reply.

Features

Feature Details Support availability 24/7 multilingual support Support channels Phone, email, live chat South African position FP Markets (Pty) Ltd FSP 50926 Average live chat reply 24 seconds Live chat satisfaction 88% Median first email reply 30 minutes Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 24/7 multilingual assistance Service statistics are company reported Phone, email, and live chat Website operator and account entity can differ FP Markets Pty holds FSCA FSP 50926 Account entity should be confirmed Reported 24-second average live chat reply Performance data does not guarantee future response times

Does FP Markets provide 24/7 support?

Yes. FP Markets offers multilingual support around the clock through phone, email, and live chat. Its South African entity is FSCA-authorised, although traders should still confirm which legal entity operates their account before they deposit funds or begin trading live.

How fast is FP Markets customer support?

Company-reported data for 2024–2025 records a 24-second average live chat reply, 88% live chat satisfaction, and a 30-minute median first email response. These figures are useful indicators, but they come from FP Markets rather than independent testing or third-party analysis.

4. FXGT

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSA, VFSC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FXGT provides 24/7 multilingual assistance through live chat, email, and a web request route. GT IO Markets (Pty) Ltd is a South African company with FSCA FSP number 48896, while other FXGT entities hold overseas licences.

Traders should verify the legal entity attached to the account because country and account conditions affect the applicable company.

Features

Feature Details Support availability 24/7 multilingual assistance Support channels Live chat, email, web request South African position GT IO Markets FSP 48896 Other entities Other FXGT entities hold overseas licences Main limitation Client entity depends on location Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 24/7 multilingual assistance Client entity depends on location Live chat available Account conditions can vary by entity Email support available Applicable legal company should be verified GT IO Markets holds FSCA FSP 48896 Other group entities hold overseas licences

What support channels does FXGT provide?

FXGT offers 24/7 multilingual customer assistance through live chat, email, and an online request form. These channels provide several ways to reach support, although the legal entity attached to an account depends on location and should be checked during registration.

Is FXGT regulated in South Africa?

GT IO Markets (Pty) Ltd is a South African company with FSCA FSP number 48896. Other FXGT companies hold overseas licences, so traders should verify the legal entity linked to their specific account before opening it or transferring funds there.

5. JustMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

JustMarkets provides 24/7 support in English, Indonesian, Malaysian, Spanish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, and Arabic. Contact routes include phone, Support Hub tickets, WhatsApp, and Messenger, with a 24-hour target for Support Hub replies.

Just Global Markets (PTY) Ltd has FSCA FSP number 51114, while other group companies hold overseas licences.

Features

Feature Details Support availability Seven days a week Languages English, Indonesian, Malaysian, Spanish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Arabic Support channels Phone, Support Hub, WhatsApp, Messenger South African position Just Global Markets FSP 51114 Main limitation Support Hub reply target is 24 hours Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 24/7 support Support Hub target is 24 hours Seven supported languages Different channels can operate differently Phone, WhatsApp, and Messenger available Complex issues can require escalation Just Global Markets holds FSP 51114 Other group entities hold overseas licences

Does JustMarkets offer 24/7 customer support?

Yes. JustMarkets provides seven-day support in several languages through phone, Support Hub tickets, WhatsApp, and Messenger. South African traders also have access to a group entity authorised by the FSCA under FSP 51114, although account details require careful verification beforehand.

How long do JustMarkets support tickets take?

JustMarkets states that Support Hub tickets have a 24-hour reply target. Traders needing faster help may prefer phone, WhatsApp, or Messenger, depending on the issue and channel availability when assistance is needed, especially for time-sensitive account or platform problems today.

6. IC Markets Global

IC Markets Global provides 24/7 customer service through phone, email, and app chat. South African traders also have a toll-free contact number.

Raw Trading Ltd, the company behind IC Markets Global, has Seychelles FSA securities dealer licence SD018, so the local phone route does not indicate South African regulatory authorisation.

Features

Feature Details Support availability 24/7 customer service Support channels Phone, email, app chat South African support Toll-free contact number Regulatory position Seychelles FSA licence SD018 Main limitation No FSCA entity shown Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 24/7 customer service No FSCA entity shown Phone support Local number does not prove local regulation Email and app chat available Operates through an offshore entity South African toll-free number Legal protections should be checked

Does IC Markets Global provide 24/7 support?

Yes. IC Markets Global offers round-the-clock customer service through phone, email, and app chat. South African traders also have access to a toll-free number, although this does not indicate FSCA authorisation or mean the account is necessarily held locally either.

Is IC Markets Global regulated by the FSCA?

The source identifies Raw Trading Ltd under Seychelles FSA securities dealer licence SD018. It does not show an FSCA-regulated IC Markets Global entity, so traders should distinguish a South African contact number from local regulatory authorisation and account protection there.

7. FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FBS provides 24/7 support for South African traders, and its app advertises a reply in under one minute. FBS Markets Inc. is registered with the Financial Services Commission in Belize under licence number 4077102, while South Africa is not currently listed on the restricted region notice.

The response claim is company-supplied and is not an independent service test.

Features

Feature Details Support availability 24/7 Support channels App support, email, phone Advertised app response Under one minute Regulatory position Belize FSC licence 4077102 Main limitation No FSCA entity shown Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 24/7 support No FSCA entity shown App customer support Response claim is company supplied Phone and email available Independent response testing is unavailable Advertised reply under one minute Offshore regulation applies

Does FBS offer 24/7 customer support?

Yes. FBS provides round-the-clock assistance for South African traders through app support, email, and phone. Its app advertises replies in under one minute, although this response claim is company-supplied rather than independently tested or guaranteed for every support request today.

Is FBS regulated in South Africa?

The source lists FBS Markets Inc. under the Financial Services Commission in Belize with licence number 4077102. It does not identify an FSCA-regulated FBS entity, although South Africa is not listed among the restricted regions shown in the source material.

8. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM provides 24/7 customer assistance in extensive language options, with live chat available through its online account environment.

XM Global Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Belize under licence number 8557558. South Africa is absent from the specifically identified restricted regions, but traders should still confirm account eligibility and the applicable entity before registration.

Features

Feature Details Support availability 24/7 Support channels Online contact, live chat Language coverage Extensive language options Regulatory position Belize FSC licence 8557558 Main limitation No FSCA entity shown Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 24/7 customer assistance No FSCA entity shown Extensive language coverage Offshore regulation applies Live chat available Account eligibility should be checked Weekend customer contact Applicable entity requires verification

Does XM provide 24/7 support?

Yes. XM offers round-the-clock customer assistance with extensive language coverage and live chat through its online account environment. Weekend contact is available, although traders should confirm account eligibility and the legal entity before registering or depositing funds with that entity.

Is XM regulated by the FSCA?

The source identifies XM Global Limited as regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Belize under licence number 8557558. It does not show an FSCA-regulated XM entity, so South African traders should verify arrangements and protections before opening an account.

9. TMGM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading

TMGM provides 24/7 customer service through phone and email, with enquiries directed to a team assigned to the client’s region.

Regulatory entities include ASIC-regulated Trademax Australia Limited, a VFSC-regulated Vanuatu entity, a Seychelles FSA entity, and a Mauritius FSC entity. The website does not indicate an FSCA-regulated TMGM entity.

Features

Feature Details Support availability 24/7 Support channels Phone, email Regional support Enquiries directed to the client’s regional team Regulatory position ASIC, VFSC, Seychelles FSA, Mauritius FSC Main limitation No FSCA entity shown Open an Account

Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 24/7 customer service No FSCA entity shown Phone support Fewer contact channels than some competitors Email support Multiple overseas entities Regional support teams Account entity must be confirmed

Does TMGM provide support around the clock?

Yes. TMGM offers 24/7 customer service through phone and email, with enquiries directed to a team assigned to the client’s region. This provides continuous contact, although support routes are more limited than brokers offering live chat or additional messaging channels.

Is TMGM regulated in South Africa?

The source lists TMGM-related entities regulated by ASIC, VFSC, the Seychelles FSA, and Mauritius FSC. It does not identify an FSCA-regulated TMGM entity, so South African traders should verify which company serves their account before they commit any trading funds.

10. Octa

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Octa provides 24/7 customer contact through chat, with email available as another route. Versustrategy Inc., a Saint Lucia company, operates the current global website, and South Africa is absent from the specifically identified restricted regions.

An FSCA-regulated Octa entity is not shown in the global legal material, and traders should verify local eligibility before applying for an account.

Features

Feature Details Support availability 24/7 Support channels Chat, email Global website operator Versustrategy Inc., Saint Lucia South African position South Africa absent from specifically identified restricted regions Main limitation No FSCA entity shown Open an Account

Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 24/7 customer contact No FSCA entity shown Live chat available Global website operates through Saint Lucia Email support Fewer contact routes than some competitors Weekend support available Local eligibility should be confirmed

Does Octa offer 24/7 customer support?

Yes. Octa provides round-the-clock customer contact through chat, with email available as another support route. Weekend assistance is available, although traders should verify which company operates their account and whether they qualify locally before registering or transferring funds to trade.

Is Octa regulated by the FSCA?

The source material does not show an FSCA-regulated Octa entity in the global legal information. Versustrategy Inc., a Saint Lucia company, operates the global website, so South African traders should confirm eligibility before applying for an account or depositing funds.

How We Assess Support During Market Volatility

A 24/7 schedule proves availability, not service quality, during a payroll release, central bank decision, platform fault, or sudden price shock. Pressure can expose the difference between a general help desk and staff who can escalate an account, order, payment, or security issue without delay.

Four checks are more relevant during volatile periods:

Direct escalation for account or order support problems.

Technical help when a platform or app fails.

Security escalation after suspicious account or login activity.

Accurate communication when service conditions change without notice.

Consider a South African trader who cannot enter an account shortly before a major rand move. A chatbot can explain password resets, while a live agent with an escalation route can address identity, account, or technical barriers with less delay.

Advertised support hours cannot prove performance during a severe market event. Without a documented service test, the responsible conclusion is limited to availability, channels, response data, and escalation information.

What South African Traders Should Check Before a Broker Decision

A broker can serve South African clients, have a South African group company, or place an account under an FSCA-authorised entity. Those are separate legal circumstances. The account agreement identifies which company has a direct relationship with the client.

Check four points when evaluating a broker:

The exact legal entity shown in the account agreement.

The FSCA FSP or ODP status linked to that entity.

South African phone, office, or support options where available.

The complaint and escalation route for unresolved account disputes.

A local phone number or a rand account can improve convenience, but neither proves FSCA supervision or higher service quality. FSCA authorisation also does not guarantee rapid support.

Before funds move into an account, the FSCA provides an FSP search facility where traders can verify a financial services provider by FSP number or company name.

Conclusion

Exness, HFM, FP Markets, FXGT, and JustMarkets have the closest South African regulatory links in this group. IC Markets Global provides a South African toll-free contact route without an FSCA entity on its global site.

FBS, XM, TMGM, and Octa provide seven-day support through offshore entities, which increases the importance of entity checks before registration.

The best Forex broker with 24/7 customer support will depend on more than whether someone answers a chat at midnight. South African traders should compare contact routes, legal entities, regulation, escalation procedures, and written support terms before opening or funding an account.

Round-the-clock availability can be valuable when dealing with payments, account verification, suspicious login activity, platform problems, or preparation before the Forex market reopens. It should still be considered alongside costs, execution terms, withdrawals, regulation, and financial risk.

Leveraged Forex and CFD products involve significant risk and can lead to substantial losses. Customer support does not reduce market risk, prevent price gaps, or guarantee issue resolution.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is 24/7 support the same as 24/5 Forex support?

24/7 support means customer service is available seven days a week, while 24/5 usually refers to the Forex market week. Weekend support can still help with account access, payments, verification, security concerns, or technical issues when currency markets are closed.

Which support channel is best during a platform issue?

Live chat or telephone usually provides the most direct route when a platform problem is urgent. Email or tickets create a written record, but live agents may still need to escalate the case to technical, payments, compliance, or execution staff.

Does FSCA regulation guarantee better customer support?

No. FSCA authorisation confirms that a South African financial services provider has regulatory permission for authorised activities, but it does not guarantee fast replies, experienced staff, weekend coverage, or strong service outcomes. Support quality and regulation should be assessed separately.

Can South African traders get broker support on weekends?

Yes. Every broker in this comparison provides a current 24/7 support route, so weekend contact is available through at least one channel. However, available channels can differ by broker, language, department, location, and the specific problem a trader is experiencing.

What should South African traders check before choosing a broker?

South African traders should check the exact legal entity named in the account agreement, the FSCA status attached to that entity, available local contact options, and the complaint process. A South African phone number alone does not prove FSCA regulation.

Does a South African phone number mean a broker is FSCA regulated?

A South African toll-free number can make customer contact easier, but it does not prove that the broker or account is regulated locally. Traders should still verify the legal entity, regulator, licence details, and protections applying to their specific account.

What is the difference between response time and resolution time?

Support response time measures how quickly a broker acknowledges or answers a request. Resolution time measures how long the problem takes to fix. Complex issues involving payments, compliance, technical teams, or trade execution can take longer than the first reply.

What matters most when broker support is tested during market volatility?

During volatility, traders should look for clear escalation routes, technical assistance, security support, and accurate communication about service changes. A general help desk may answer quickly, but urgent account or order problems can require specialist staff with authority to act.

Does 24/7 customer support make Forex trading safer?

No. Round-the-clock support can make it easier to get help, but it does not reduce market risk, prevent price gaps, guarantee withdrawals, or eliminate losses. Traders must still assess leverage, costs, execution terms, regulation, and the legal account entity independently.

10. Should traders verify broker support hours before opening an account?

Support hours and legal entities can change, so traders should confirm current details before opening or funding an account. The safest approach is to review the broker’s latest support pages, legal documents, account agreement, and relevant regulator records before making decisions.