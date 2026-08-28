Zscaler Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Zscaler Inc performance charts and historical graph data illustrate robust long-term growth potential, backing a positive consensus prediction and price forecast. The current price today in dollars stands at $187.3 per share. When considering shares for sale, potential buyers or sellers can assess the acquisition cost alongside any ordinary dividend payments or payouts from preferred shares. For those wondering how to buy using the ticker symbol ZS, setting up an online trading account with a certified brokerage streamlines the entire trading process.

Zscaler Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Zscaler Inc (ZS) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $187.3 Previous Close $187.3 Day's Range $177.04 – $190 Opening Price $179.12 Volume 3980061 shares Daily Change 16.99 (9.98%) 52-Week High $336.99 52-Week Low $114.63 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Zscaler Inc Key Highlights

Metric Detail Current Price $187.3 — reflecting a daily change of 16.99 (9.98%). Day's Range $177.04 – $190 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $114.63 – $336.99 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 3980061 against 3180623 — pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum 9.98% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and high volatility.

Zscaler Inc Limited Forecast Insights

With Zscaler Inc showing a significant 9.98% increase today and currently priced at $187.3—substantially above the 52-week low of $114.63 but far from the high of $336.99—a bullish outlook is noted. Key momentum and high volume hint at a potential breakout beyond resistance levels, should positive sentiment persist. Traders should watch for further confirmation before committing to positions.

FAQ on Zscaler Inc Shares

Q1: What are Zscaler Inc shares?

Answer: Zscaler Inc shares represent ownership in a leading cloud security company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker ZS.

Q2: How can I buy Zscaler Inc shares?

Answer: You can buy Zscaler Inc shares by setting up a trading account with a brokerage offering NASDAQ-listed securities, then searching for the ticker ZS to make your purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Zscaler Inc shares?

Answer: Factors influencing Zscaler Inc shares' price include market trends, sector performance, company earnings, and macroeconomic conditions.

Q4: Does Zscaler Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Specific details on dividends are not provided in the current data. Please consult your brokerage or Zscaler's financial filings for the latest information.

Q5: How can I track my Zscaler Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Use your brokerage's online platform to monitor Zscaler Inc shares' performance and any associated dividend payouts.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Zscaler Inc share price?

Answer: Zscaler Inc's share price is affected by a 9.98% daily change, high volatility, and trading volume exceeding the 90-day average.

Q7: Is Zscaler Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: With high momentum and positive indicators, Zscaler Inc may be a promising addition to portfolios under favorable conditions.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Zscaler Inc shares today?

Answer: Considering today's 9.98% price surge and the share's position within its annual range, potential buyers should analyze market conditions and their risk tolerance.

Q9: How much does one Zscaler Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $187.3.

Q10: How to sell Zscaler Inc shares?

Answer: To sell Zscaler Inc shares, you must place a sell order through your brokerage using the ticker symbol ZS.

How to Buy Zscaler Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker ZS, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Zscaler Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Zscaler Inc's current performance, investors should consider holding the shares if prices move above the key technical levels near $114.63 and $336.99. Monitor macroeconomic developments—interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data—alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.