Zacks Trade can be summarised as a solid online broker focused on active traders who want powerful tools, global market access, and competitive pricing. Zacks Trade has an overall strong trust perception among traders and offers multiple trading platforms, including advanced desktop software and mobile access, making it suitable for users who want flexibility when trading.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FINRA and SIPC. ?️ 1018 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders.

Zacks Trade Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

Overview

Zacks Trade is an online brokerage that focuses on giving traders access to powerful trading tools, research, and global markets.

The platform was launched in 2013 and is built for self-directed investors who want more control over their trades and access to professional-level software.

It connects users to more than 90 international exchanges, offering access to stocks, ETFs, options, bonds, and other investment products.

Zacks Trade is known for its low per-share commission structure and strong research tools, helping traders analyse markets and make more informed decisions.

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Zacks Trade provides advanced trading platforms designed for both active traders and investors who want more detailed charting and market data.

The broker offers access to global shares, ETFs, options, bonds, and mutual funds, giving traders a wide range of investment choices across multiple markets.

Users can trade through desktop software, a web platform, or a mobile app, making it easy to manage trades from almost anywhere.

The platform also includes research tools, stock screeners, and market insights powered by Zacks Investment Research.

Zacks Trade Customer Reviews

Customer feedback for Zacks Trade is generally positive, especially among traders who value advanced tools and access to global markets.

Many users appreciate the professional-level trading software and competitive commission structure compared to traditional brokers.

Some traders mention that the platform may feel complex for beginners and that commissions still apply to stock and ETF trades.

Overall, Zacks Trade tends to appeal more to experienced traders rather than casual investors looking for very simple platforms.

Zacks Trade Safety and Security

Zacks Trade uses industry-standard security technology to protect user data and trading activity.

Client accounts are protected under SIPC coverage, which helps safeguard securities and cash if the brokerage becomes insolvent.

The platform uses encrypted connections and secure login systems to help protect personal and financial information.

As with most regulated brokers, funds are kept separate from company operating funds, helping add an extra layer of protection.

How does Zacks Trade protect client accounts?

Zacks Trade uses strong security measures, including 128‑bit SSL encryption, multi‑factor login authentication, automatic logout after inactivity, and login attempt limits to help prevent unauthorised access and safeguard client account information.

Are my funds insured with Zacks Trade?

Yes — Zacks Trade is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). SIPC protects customer securities and cash up to $500,000 (including $250,000 in cash) if the broker fails, but does not cover market losses.

Zacks Trade At a Glance

Zacks Trade Account Types

Zacks Trade offers different account types suitable for individual traders, joint accounts, and retirement accounts.

Individual brokerage accounts allow users to trade a wide range of financial instruments, including stocks, ETFs, and options.

Joint accounts allow multiple users to manage investments together, making them useful for families or business partners.

Retirement-style accounts are also available, depending on the region, allowing traders to invest with long-term goals in mind.

Individual Trading Account

The individual trading account is the most common option and gives users full access to global markets and financial instruments.

Traders can buy and sell shares, ETFs, options, and bonds depending on their strategy.

There is a minimum deposit requirement, which is relatively low compared to many professional trading platforms.

This account type is suited for traders who want flexibility and control over their investment decisions.

Joint Account

A joint account allows two or more people to manage investments together under one profile.

It can be useful for couples, families, or business partners who want shared access to trading capital.

Each account holder typically has equal access depending on permissions selected during setup.

This makes it easier to manage shared investment strategies or long-term savings goals.

Retirement Accounts

Zacks Trade also supports retirement-focused accounts in certain regions, allowing users to invest for long-term growth.

These accounts may offer tax advantages depending on local regulations.

Investors can choose from various assets to build diversified portfolios over time.

Retirement accounts are generally suited for investors planning long-term wealth accumulation.

How to Set Up a Zacks Trade Account – Step by Step

Step 1: Register Online

Visit the Zacks Trade website and begin the online application process.

You will need to provide personal details and create login credentials.

Step 2: Verify your identity

Upload identification documents and confirm your details as part of the verification process.

This step helps ensure account security and regulatory compliance.

Step 3: Fund your account

Deposit funds using available payment methods once your account is approved.

After funding, you can begin trading immediately on supported markets.

Zacks Trade Fees and Spreads

Zacks Trade uses a commission-based pricing structure with stock and ETF trades starting from around 1 cent per share.

Options trades typically include a small fee per contract, which is competitive compared to many traditional brokers.

There may also be margin interest charges depending on whether you trade using borrowed funds.

Overall, trading costs are considered relatively low for active traders who trade frequently or in larger volumes.

What fees does Zacks Trade charge on trades and accounts?

Zacks Trade uses a commission-based pricing model, charging $0.01 per share on stocks and ETFs with a $1 minimum per trade, while options cost $1 for the first contract and $0.75 thereafter. Additional costs include a $15 monthly inactivity fee for smaller accounts, though many services like platform access and one monthly withdrawal are free.

Does Zacks Trade use spreads or only commissions?

Zacks Trade primarily operates on a commission structure rather than spread-based pricing, as it focuses on exchange-traded assets like stocks, ETFs, and options. Since these assets trade on exchanges, pricing is transparent and market-driven, meaning traders typically pay commissions instead of broker-marked spreads common in forex or CFD brokers.

Zacks Trade Trading Platforms

Zacks Trade offers multiple platforms, including desktop software, web-based trading, and mobile trading apps.

The desktop platform is the most advanced and includes professional charting tools, market depth data, and customisable layouts.

The web platform offers a simpler interface for traders who prefer quick access without installing software.

The mobile app allows users to monitor trades, track portfolios, and execute positions on the go.

Desktop Platform

The desktop platform includes advanced charting tools and technical indicators.

It is designed for traders who want detailed market data and fast order execution.

Layouts can be customised to match different trading strategies.

This platform is best suited for experienced traders.

Mobile Trading App

The mobile app allows traders to access markets from their smartphones or tablets.

Users can monitor prices, manage trades, and receive alerts directly on their devices.

The app provides flexibility for traders who want access while away from their computer.

Security features help protect accounts and login details.

Zacks Trade Deposit and Withdrawal

Zacks Trade allows users to deposit funds using bank transfers and other supported methods.

Withdrawal requests are usually processed within a few business days, depending on the payment method.

Processing times can vary based on verification requirements and banking systems.

Traders should check potential currency conversion fees when using international bank transfers.

What deposit and withdrawal options does Zacks Trade offer?

Zacks Trade supports deposits and withdrawals mainly through bank-based methods like ACH transfers, wire transfers, and cheques. Deposits are generally free, though third-party or currency conversion fees may apply depending on your method and location. Withdrawals are processed back to your original funding source where possible, ensuring compliance with financial regulations and account security requirements.

Are there any fees or limits for withdrawing funds from Zacks Trade?

Zacks Trade allows one free withdrawal per month, after which small fees apply depending on the method, such as ACH, cheque, or wire transfer. Processing times vary from a few days to over a week, and currency conversion fees may apply if withdrawing in a different currency than your account base.

Leverage

Zacks Trade offers margin trading, which allows traders to borrow funds to increase position sizes.

Margin rates start from competitive levels depending on account balance and market conditions.

Using leverage can increase potential profits, but also increases risk.

Margin trading is generally recommended for experienced traders who understand the risks involved.

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Research

Zacks Trade includes research tools powered by Zacks Investment Research and other third-party providers.

Traders can access stock ratings, market news, analysis tools, and screening features.

Research tools help traders identify potential opportunities based on financial data and market trends.

These tools are particularly useful for active traders who rely on data-driven strategies.

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Conclusion Zacks Trade is a strong choice for active traders who want professional-level tools and access to global markets. The platform offers competitive pricing, powerful research tools, and flexible trading platforms across desktop, web, and mobile. While beginners may find the interface slightly complex, experienced traders will likely appreciate the depth of features available. Overall, Zacks Trade provides a solid trading environment for users who want more control over their investing strategy.

Disclaimer

provides online trading services across multiple financial markets. Trading involves risk, and it is possible to lose money when investing. Users should consider their financial situation and risk tolerance before trading. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Zacks Trade and how does it work?

Zacks Trade is an online brokerage platform that allows investors to buy and sell financial instruments such as stocks, ETFs, options, and bonds across global markets. The platform provides advanced trading tools, research resources, and market data to help traders make decisions. It is designed mainly for self-directed investors who want control over their strategies and portfolio management.

Is Zacks Trade regulated and safe to use?

Zacks Trade operates under regulatory oversight in the United States and follows strict financial industry standards designed to protect clients. Accounts are protected through investor protection schemes that may safeguard securities and cash if the broker becomes insolvent. The platform also uses encryption and secure login processes to help protect personal data, account information, and financial transactions.

What markets can I trade on Zacks Trade?

Zacks Trade provides access to a wide range of international markets, allowing traders to invest in assets listed on numerous global exchanges. Users can trade U.S. stocks, international equities, exchange-traded funds, options, bonds, and mutual funds. This global reach makes it easier for investors to diversify portfolios across industries, sectors, and geographic regions, depending on their investment strategy.

Does Zacks Trade charge commission fees?

Zacks Trade uses a commission-based pricing structure where traders pay fees when executing trades. Stock and ETF commissions typically start at a low per-share cost, making the platform attractive to active traders. Options trades also include small per-contract fees. Additional charges may apply for margin trading, market data subscriptions, or specific trading services depending on the user’s needs.

Is Zacks Trade suitable for beginner traders?

Zacks Trade can be used by beginners, but the platform is generally better suited to traders who have some experience with financial markets. The trading software includes advanced tools, charting features, and market analysis resources that may feel complex for new users. Beginners willing to learn and explore educational material may still benefit from the platform’s research capabilities and global market access.

What account types are available on Zacks Trade?

Zacks Trade offers several account types designed to suit different investing needs and financial goals. These include individual trading accounts, joint accounts, and certain retirement account options, depending on eligibility and location. Each account type allows access to a variety of tradable assets. Investors can choose the structure that best matches their long-term plans and trading preferences.

How do I deposit and withdraw money from Zacks Trade?

Depositing funds into a Zacks Trade account is usually done through bank transfer or other supported funding methods. Once the account is approved and verified, traders can transfer funds to begin investing. Withdrawals are typically processed back to the original funding method, although processing times may vary depending on the bank, currency conversion requirements, and verification procedures in place.

Does Zacks Trade offer margin trading or leverage?

Zacks Trade provides margin trading options that allow investors to borrow funds to increase the size of their positions. Margin rates vary depending on account balance and market conditions. While leverage can increase potential returns, it also increases risk and potential losses. Traders should fully understand margin requirements and risk exposure before using borrowed funds in their trading strategies.

What trading platforms does Zacks Trade provide?

Zacks Trade offers multiple trading platforms, including a desktop platform, a web-based trading interface, and a mobile application. The desktop platform includes advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and custom layouts suited to active traders. The web platform offers convenient access through a browser, while the mobile app allows traders to monitor positions, place trades, and manage portfolios remotely.

What research tools are available on Zacks Trade?

They provide access to research tools designed to help investors analyze markets and identify opportunities. These tools include stock ratings, market news, financial reports, screening features, and analysis resources powered by Zacks Investment Research. Traders can use these insights to evaluate company performance, compare investment options, and make more informed trading decisions based on data and trends.