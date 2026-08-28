Yum! Brands Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Yum! Brands Inc. charts and historical graph patterns show a softer tone today, with the price today in dollars at $150.75 and the ticker symbol YUM reflecting cautious trading on nyse. The latest data points to measured growth rather than momentum, so the price forecast stays restrained and the prediction leans neutral. Investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost for sale in the market with the dividend profile, then review preferred shares, payout details, and how to buy online through a trading account before acting.

Yum! Brands Inc. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $150.75 Previous Close $150.75 Day's Range $150.06 – $152.84 Opening Price $152.65 Volume 1964397 shares Daily Change -3.66 (-2.37%) 52-Week High $170.14 52-Week Low $137.33 Data Timestamp Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Yum! Brands Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $150.75, reflecting a daily change of -3.66 (-2.37%). Day's Range $150.06 – $152.84, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $137.33 – $170.14, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 1964397 against 2527714, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -2.37%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Yum! Brands Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

The current setup is mildly cautious. With the shares down 2.37% today and sitting closer to the middle of the 52-week band than either extreme, the near-term read favors consolidation unless buying interest improves. A move back above the session high could stabilize sentiment, while a break toward $137.33 would signal renewed downside pressure.

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: Bulls would want to see the shares reclaim the upper end of today’s range and sustain volume above the recent pace. Bears have the advantage if price weakens further from $150.75 and trades closer to support near the yearly low zone. For now, the technical posture is neutral to slightly bearish.

FAQ on Yum! Brands Inc. Shares

Q1: What are Yum! Brands Inc. shares?

Answer: Yum! Brands Inc. shares represent ownership in the company and trade on the NYSE under YUM. Based on today’s data, the price per share is $150.75, and the stock is moving within a $150.06 to $152.84 range.

Q2: How can I buy Yum! Brands Inc. shares?

Answer: You can buy YUM through a brokerage trading account on the NYSE. Today’s price per share is $150.75, so investors can place a market or limit trade depending on their entry preference and the day’s range of $150.06 to $152.84.

Q3: What affects the price of Yum! Brands Inc. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by trading volume, intraday demand, and broader market sentiment. Today, YUM is down 2.37% with volume at 1964397 shares, below the 90-day average, which can weigh on short-term pricing.

Q4: Does Yum! Brands Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend details are not included in today’s live data, so investors should check company filings or their brokerage for the latest payout information. The current quote is $150.75 per share, but no dividend amount is provided here.

Q5: How can I track my Yum! Brands Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track YUM shares and any dividend updates through your brokerage account, portfolio dashboard, or company filings. Today’s live data shows a $150.75 share price, a -3.66 move, and volume of 1964397 shares.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Yum! Brands Inc. share price?

Answer: Today’s share price is shaped by the -2.37% decline, the opening price of $152.65, and trading below the 90-day average volume. The current $150.75 level also sits well within the year’s $137.33 to $170.14 range.

Q7: Is Yum! Brands Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, YUM looks more suitable for a cautious watchlist than an aggressive purchase. The shares are trading at $150.75, down 2.37%, with below-average volume, which suggests weak short-term momentum rather than decisive strength.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Yum! Brands Inc. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data does not show a strong breakout signal. With the price per share at $150.75 and the day’s range relatively tight, buyers may want to wait for stronger confirmation or better entry levels before making a trade.

Q9: How much does one Yum! Brands Inc. share cost?

Answer: One Yum! Brands Inc. share costs $150.75 today. That price sits between the day’s low of $150.06 and high of $152.84, with the stock currently showing a -3.66 change from the previous close.

Q10: How to sell Yum! Brands Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell YUM shares, log into your brokerage account, choose the ticker, and place a sell order for the number of shares you want to trade. Today’s quote is $150.75, so order type and execution timing matter.

How to Buy Yum! Brands Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account by email or phone, complete 2FA and KYC checks, then explore the dashboard. Deposit funds, search the ticker YUM, and place a market or limit order to buy shares at your preferred price per share.

Yum! Brands Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Yum! Brands Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $137.33 and $170.14. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.