XTB offers Islamic swap-free trading on a Standard trading account level. Furthermore, XTB offers Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

What is an XTB Islamic Account?

An XTB Islamic Account is a swap-free trading account designed for Muslim traders who follow Sharia law, allowing forex and CFD trading without overnight interest charges (riba). XTB offers access to global markets, competitive spreads, advanced trading platforms, and regulated trading conditions while maintaining compliance with Islamic finance principles.

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XTB Islamic Account - Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

XTB is one of the largest, global stock exchange-listed FX & CFD brokers with more than 15 years of experience in the field.

is one of the largest, global stock exchange-listed FX & CFD brokers with more than 15 years of experience in the field. XTB has offices in over 13 countries across the globe and provides clients with a proprietary trading platform plus dedicated customer support.

XTB Islamic Account

An XTB Islamic Account is a swap-free trading solution tailored for Muslim traders who require trading conditions that comply with Sharia law. The account removes overnight interest charges on eligible positions while still providing access to forex, indices, commodities, CFDs, and other global financial markets through the broker’s advanced trading platforms. Traders benefit from competitive spreads, fast execution speeds, educational resources, and regulated trading environments, making the XTB Islamic Account a suitable option for ethical and interest-free online trading.

🔎 Account 🥇 XTB Swap Free 🔁 Execution Type Market 💻 Instruments 2100+ ➕ Max Leverage 1:500 ➖ Min. Spread 0.7 ✅ Segregated Accounts Yes ☑️ Minimal Order 0.01 💻 Trading Platform xStation 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

How to Open an XTB Islamic Account - Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Start Process

In order to start the application process, the applicant can simply click on the green "Create Account" button located in the top-right corner of the XTB Webpage.

Step 2: Email

The applicant will need to supply a valid email address, which will be used for XTB communication and account activation.

A case-specific password will also need to be set.

Step 3: General Information

The Applicant will need to complete some general information, including date of birth and nationality.

Step 4: Address

The applicant will need to supply their current address in order to proceed.

Step 5: Finalize

The final step is currency selection and a terms agreement section.

Step 6: Request an Islamic Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

XTB at a Glance

🔍Broker 📜 FSCA regulated Yes 🕖 Time to open an account Within minutes (usually under 24 hours) 🗺️ Service Description Global multi-asset broker with access to forex, indices, stocks, and more 🚀Bonus Occasionally offered (region-specific) 🎁 Sign Up Bonus Not always available; check promotions page 🥇Publicly Traded (Listed Company) Yes – Listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: XTB) 🗺️ Country of regulation UK, Poland, Cyprus, UAE, Belize 🔥Trust Score 90+/100 – Very High Trust 🔥Live support Available via live chat, phone & email 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Not supported 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Not supported 📊Trading Islamic Account Yes – Swap-free account available 💳 Deposit with credit card Yes 💱 Number of base currencies supported 5+ (USD, EUR, GBP, HUF, and more) 💰 Spreads From 0.1 pips (floating) 💰Leverage Up to 1:500 (depending on region & account type) 💰Currency Pairs (Total Forex pairs) 50+ 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Free for bank transfers above the minimum threshold 💰 Trading fees class Low to moderate 💰 Minimum deposit $0 (varies slightly by region) 💰 Inactivity fee charged Yes – $10/month after 12 months inactivity 🔢 Number of clients 500,000+ worldwide 📙 Website Languages 15+ (including English, Spanish, Polish, Arabic, etc.) 💵 Account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, HUF, PLN 📙 PAMM Not supported ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes ✔️ Scalping Supported 🗺️ Hedging Yes ✔️Safety of Funds Client funds are held in segregated accounts 📙 Demo Account Description Free, unlimited use, preloaded with virtual funds 📍 Sponsership Active – includes sports (e.g., football club deals) 📍 Partnership Affiliate and IB (Introducing Broker) programs available 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

XTB Customer Reviews

XTB receives generally positive reviews from traders, with many praising its user-friendly xStation 5 platform, low trading costs, and strong educational resources.

While some users mention delays in verification or withdrawals, overall satisfaction remains high.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.0/5) – Generally positive across major platforms 👏Customer Satisfaction Most users highlight platform reliability and low fees 📞Customer Service Responsive and helpful support via live chat, phone, and email

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Positive on transparency and execution speed ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed reviews; some concerns on account verification ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ High marks for ease of use and education tools ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Generally positive on platform design and mobile trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Limited reviews; some regional service complaints ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Praised for support, tools, and pricing ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong regulation in multiple regions (e.g., FCA, CySEC) Not available in the US or Canada Tight spreads and low commission accounts for certain regions Fees on stock CFDs can be higher compared to some competitors xStation 5 and MetaTrader 4 (MT4) for various trader levels Fewer account options compared to some brokers Offers comprehensive training materials and market analysis Does not offer MT5 platform, which some traders may prefer Reliable and fast order execution with no dealing desk intervention Lacks promotional bonuses or incentives Accessible to beginners as no minimum deposit is required Charges an inactivity fee after 12 months of no trading activity

Conclusion Overall, XTB offers Islamic swap-free trading on a Standard trading account level.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does XTB offer an Islamic Account?

Yes, XTB offers an Islamic Account designed for Muslim traders who follow Sharia law. The account is swap-free, meaning no overnight interest charges apply on eligible trading positions. Traders can access forex, indices, commodities, and CFDs while maintaining compliance with Islamic finance principles.

Is the XTB Islamic Account swap-free?

The XTB Islamic Account is structured as a swap-free trading account, removing interest-based overnight rollover fees on selected instruments. Instead of swaps, alternative administrative charges may apply depending on the asset class, trade duration, and market conditions for Sharia-compliant trading activities.

How do I open an XTB Islamic Account?

To open an XTB Islamic Account, traders must first register for a live trading account with XTB. After verification, clients can request Islamic Account status through customer support. Additional documentation may be required to confirm eligibility under Sharia-compliant trading guidelines and policies.

Are there additional fees on the XTB Islamic Account?

Although the XTB Islamic Account removes overnight swap interest, traders may still encounter administrative fees or wider spreads on certain instruments. These charges are designed to replace traditional swap costs while keeping the account aligned with Islamic finance requirements and broker operational policies.

Which trading platforms support the XTB Islamic Account?

XTB Islamic Account holders can trade using the broker’s proprietary xStation platform. The platform offers advanced charting, fast execution, market analysis tools, risk management features, and mobile trading access. Traders can monitor markets efficiently while maintaining a swap-free Islamic trading environment.

Can South African traders open an XTB Islamic Account?

Yes, South African traders can apply for an XTB Islamic Account if the service is available in their region. Clients must complete the broker’s registration and verification process before requesting swap-free account status in accordance with Islamic financial principles and local regulatory requirements.

What instruments can I trade on the XTB Islamic Account?

The XTB Islamic Account provides access to multiple financial markets, including forex pairs, stock CFDs, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, where applicable. Availability may differ depending on regional regulations, account classification, and the broker’s policies regarding Sharia-compliant trading products and services.

Is the XTB Islamic Account suitable for beginners?

The XTB Islamic Account can suit beginner traders due to its user-friendly trading platform, educational materials, webinars, and market analysis tools. New traders seeking a Sharia-compliant trading experience may benefit from XTB’s simplified interface and access to professional educational trading resources and support.

Does XTB provide demo accounts for Islamic traders?

XTB offers demo trading accounts that allow users to practice strategies before opening a live Islamic Account. The demo environment includes virtual funds, real-time market pricing, and access to platform features, helping traders understand how swap-free trading conditions work before risking capital.

Is the XTB Islamic Account regulated and secure?

XTB operates under multiple financial regulators globally, helping provide a secure trading environment for Islamic Account holders. Client fund protection measures, transparent pricing, encrypted systems, and compliance standards contribute to trader confidence when accessing swap-free forex and CFD trading services.