Neither the XTB Standard nor the Swap Free account requires a minimum deposit amount. However, the recommended minimum deposit amount is $0 USD / R0 ZAR in order for the first live trade to be made.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

What is XTB Minimum Deposit?

XTB does not require a fixed minimum deposit for most trading accounts, allowing traders to start with an amount that matches their trading strategy and risk tolerance. As a globally regulated broker, XTB supports flexible funding options, competitive trading conditions, and access to forex, indices, commodities, ETFs, and CFDs through its advanced trading platforms.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

XTB Minimum Deposit - Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

XTB is one of the largest, global stock exchange-listed FX & CFD brokers with more than 15 years of experience in the field.

is one of the largest, global stock exchange-listed FX & CFD brokers with more than 15 years of experience in the field. XTB has offices in over 13 countries across the globe and provides clients with a proprietary trading platform plus dedicated customer support.

XTB Minimum Deposit

XTB offers two live trading account options, Standard and Swap-Free, neither of which requires a minimum deposit amount.

offers two live trading account options, Standard and Swap-Free, neither of which requires a minimum deposit amount. However, the recommended minimum deposit amount is $100 USD / R1600 ZAR in order for the first live trade to be made.

🔎 Account 🥇 Standard 🥈 Swap-Free 💰 Required Min. Deposit None $ 1 USD 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

XTB Deposit and Withdrawal

Both the deposit and withdrawal procedures with XTB are user-friendly and straightforward.

XTB Deposit Methods and Procedure

Step 1: Log In

The user must be an Account holder in order to log in to the xStation or Client Office.

Step 2: Deposit

Go to Deposits in the xStation or Client Office.

Step 3: Choose your payment

Select the trading account and Payment method.

XTB Deposit Methods

XTB makes several ways available to deposit funds into a user's trading account.

makes several ways available to funds into a user's trading account. Traders must take note that some of these methods may incur additional charges, and XTB will not cover any exchange rates charged.

Deposit Methods include:

Bank Transfers

Bank Transfers are "Fee-Free" and are accepted in EUR, USD, GBP, and HUF.

However, the account holder's bank may charge a transfer fee.

Credit Cards

Credit Cards accepted include MasterCard, Maestro, and Visa.

Deposits made by Credit card are fee-free and can be made in EUR, USD, and GBP.

e-Wallets

Using an e-wallet to make an XTB deposit will be subject to the following fees: Paysafe (formerly known as Skrill) – 2% of the deposited amount.

– 2% of the deposited amount. Currencies accepted include EUR, USD, GBP, and HUF.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

What deposit methods are available at XTB?

XTB supports several deposit methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets like PayPal and Skrill (availability depends on your region). Most deposits are processed instantly or within a few hours.

How long do XTB withdrawals take to process?

from XTB are usually processed within 1 business day. The time it takes for funds to reach your account may vary depending on the withdrawal method and your bank’s processing time.

XTB Withdrawal Methods and Procedure

In order to withdraw profits from an XTB Live trading account, the account holder can simply select their preferred account and enter the amount that they wish to withdraw.

The withdrawal will then be returned to a nominated bank account, which the account holder added to their Client Office.

Most withdrawals will be processed on the same day if the request is made before 13:00 PM.

If the request was made after said time, the withdrawal will be processed the following day.

How to Make a Withdrawal with XTB - 3 Step Guide

Step 1: Login.

Traders who would like to withdraw funds from their XTB live trading account can simply log in to xStation or Client Office.

can simply log in to xStation or Client Office. Once logged in, the traders can now click on the ‘Withdraw’ tab, after which they will see a page similar to the one below.

Next, the trader can now select the trading account they would like to withdraw funds from, as well as information about recent withdrawals.

Step 2: Enter Amount

After the account ha s been selected, the trader should choose the amount they would like to withdraw and click on the ‘Withdraw’ button to process the withdrawal.

After doing so, a new window will open where the account holder can choose the account they wish to withdraw funds from.

Once the account number is selected and the withdrawal amount is checked to be correct, click on the green ‘OK’ button.

The withdrawal will now be processed by XTB systems, and the trader will receive a confirmation window as seen below.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

XTB at a Glance

🔍Broker 📜 FSCA regulated Yes 🕖 Time to open an account Within minutes (usually under 24 hours) 🗺️ Service Description Global multi-asset broker with access to forex, indices, stocks, and more 🚀Bonus Occasionally offered (region-specific) 🎁 Sign Up Bonus Not always available; check promotions page 🥇Publicly Traded (Listed Company) Yes – Listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: XTB) 🗺️ Country of regulation UK, Poland, Cyprus, UAE, Belize 🔥Trust Score 90+/100 – Very High Trust 🔥Live support Available via live chat, phone & email 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Not supported 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Not supported 📊Trading Islamic Account Yes – Swap-free account available 💳 Deposit with credit card Yes 💱 Number of base currencies supported 5+ (USD, EUR, GBP, HUF, and more) 💰 Spreads From 0.1 pips (floating) 💰Leverage Up to 1:500 (depending on region & account type) 💰Currency Pairs (Total Forex pairs) 50+ 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Free for bank transfers above the minimum threshold 💰 Trading fees class Low to moderate 💰 Minimum deposit $0 (varies slightly by region) 💰 Inactivity fee charged Yes – $10/month after 12 months inactivity 🔢 Number of clients 500,000+ worldwide 📙 Website Languages 15+ (including English, Spanish, Polish, Arabic, etc.) 💵 Account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, HUF, PLN 📙 PAMM Not supported ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes ✔️ Scalping Supported 🗺️ Hedging Yes ✔️Safety of Funds Client funds are held in segregated accounts 📙 Demo Account Description Free, unlimited use, preloaded with virtual funds 📍 Sponsership Active – includes sports (e.g., football club deals) 📍 Partnership Affiliate and IB (Introducing Broker) programs available 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

XTB Customer Reviews

XTB receives generally positive reviews from traders, with many praising its user-friendly xStation 5 platform, low trading costs, and strong educational resources.

While some users mention delays in verification or withdrawals, overall satisfaction remains high.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.0/5) – Generally positive across major platforms 👏Customer Satisfaction Most users highlight platform reliability and low fees 📞Customer Service Responsive and helpful support via live chat, phone, and email

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Positive on transparency and execution speed ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed reviews; some concerns on account verification ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ High marks for ease of use and education tools ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Generally positive on platform design and mobile trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Limited reviews; some regional service complaints ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Praised for support, tools, and pricing ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong regulation in multiple regions (e.g., FCA, CySEC) Not available in the US or Canada Tight spreads and low commission accounts for certain regions Fees on stock CFDs can be higher compared to some competitors xStation 5 and MetaTrader 4 (MT4) for various trader levels Fewer account options compared to some brokers Offers comprehensive training materials and market analysis Does not offer MT5 platform, which some traders may prefer Reliable and fast order execution with no dealing desk intervention Lacks promotional bonuses or incentives Accessible to beginners as no minimum deposit is required Charges an inactivity fee after 12 months of no trading activity

Conclusion Overall, neither the XTB Standard nor the Swap Free account requires a minimum deposit amount.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit for XTB?

The minimum deposit at XTB is generally low, making the broker accessible for beginner and experienced traders. In many regions, XTB does not enforce a strict minimum deposit requirement, allowing clients to start trading Forex, indices, commodities, and CFDs with flexible funding amounts.

Does XTB require a minimum deposit in South Africa?

South African traders using XTB can often open and fund accounts with a small initial amount. Although there is no fixed mandatory minimum deposit in many cases, traders should deposit enough capital to manage risk effectively and maintain trading positions comfortably.

Can I open an XTB account without depositing money?

Yes, XTB allows users to register and access a demo trading account without making a deposit. This enables traders to practice strategies, explore the xStation trading platform, and understand market conditions before committing real trading funds to live markets.

What payment methods can I use to fund XTB?

Traders can fund XTB accounts using several payment methods, including bank transfers, debit cards, and electronic payment systems, depending on the region. Deposit processing times and available methods may vary according to local banking regulations and account verification requirements.

Is there a recommended deposit amount for XTB beginners?

While XTB may not require a strict minimum deposit, beginners often start with an amount they can comfortably risk. Many traders prefer depositing enough funds to apply proper risk management and withstand normal market volatility during early trading experience.

Are there deposit fees when funding an XTB account?

XTB generally offers free deposits for most funding methods. However, traders should verify whether their bank or payment provider charges transaction or currency conversion fees, especially when depositing funds in a different base currency than their trading account.

How long do XTB deposits take to process?

Deposit processing times at XTB depend on the chosen payment method. Card payments and electronic wallets are usually processed quickly, while traditional bank transfers may require additional business days before funds become available in the live trading account.

Can I trade Forex on XTB with a small deposit?

Yes, traders can access Forex markets through XTB with relatively small deposits. The broker offers leveraged CFD trading, allowing users to control larger market positions, although proper risk management remains essential due to increased exposure and market volatility.

Does XTB offer different account types with different deposits?

XTB provides trading accounts designed for various trader needs and experience levels. Minimum deposit expectations may differ depending on region, payment method, and trading products, although the broker remains widely recognized for maintaining accessible account entry requirements globally.

Why is understanding the XTB minimum deposit important?

Understanding the deposit structure at XTB helps traders plan budgets, manage trading risk, and choose suitable strategies. Knowing funding requirements also assists beginners in comparing brokers, evaluating affordability, and determining whether the platform matches their financial trading objectives.