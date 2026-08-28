Workday Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Workday Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $193.57 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol WDAY, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Workday Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Workday Inc (WDAY) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $193.57 Previous Close $193.57 Day's Range $189.79 – $200 Opening Price $195.4 Volume 7234916 shares Daily Change 2.82 (1.48%) 52-Week High $249.85 52-Week Low $110.36

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Workday Inc Key Highlights

Insight Detail Current Price: $193.57 — reflecting a daily change of 2.82 (1.48%) Day's Range: $189.79 – $200 — indicating a wide intraday band 52-Week Range: $110.36 – $249.85 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range Volume vs 90-Day Average: 7234916 against 4796228 — pointing to above average trading activity Momentum: 1.48% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility

Workday Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Based on current readings, Workday Inc demonstrates a bullish outlook. The share price's percent increase, coupled with its proximity to the 52-week high, suggests potential momentum towards breaking resistance. Key market drivers continue to support this trend, inviting cautious optimism among forward-looking investors.

FAQ on Workday Inc Shares

Q1: What are Workday Inc shares?

Answer: Workday Inc shares represent ownership in Workday Inc, a company listed on the NASDAQ with the ticker symbol WDAY.

Q2: How can I buy Workday Inc shares?

Answer: To purchase Workday Inc shares, investors need to open a trading account with a brokerage. Then, search for the ticker symbol WDAY and place an order.

Q3: What affects the price of Workday Inc shares?

Answer: Several factors can impact Workday Inc shares, including market trends, earnings reports, investor sentiment, and broader economic indicators.

Q4: Does Workday Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Currently, dividend details aren't provided in the live data. Investors should consult brokerage or company filings for up-to-date dividend information.

Q5: How can I track my Workday Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Investors can track their shares and potential dividends through brokerage platforms, where account statements and share performance are regularly updated.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Workday Inc share price?

Answer: Recent share price movement reflects strong market activity and momentum at 1.48%, pushing the price towards higher trading bands within the 52-week range.

Q7: Is Workday Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: The decision depends on individual investment strategies, though current positive momentum suggests promise. Consider conducting thorough research or consulting a financial advisor.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Workday Inc shares today?

Answer: With current momentum and positioning within its 52-week range, Workday Inc offers a compelling option, but investors should evaluate their risk tolerance and objectives.

Q9: How much does one Workday Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $193.57.

Q10: How to sell Workday Inc shares?

Answer: Workday Inc shares can be sold through your brokerage account. Choose the ticker symbol WDAY and initiate a sell order for the desired amount.

How to Buy Workday Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker WDAY, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Workday Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Workday Inc's current performance, investors should consider buying the shares if prices move above the key technical levels near $110.36 and $249.85. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.