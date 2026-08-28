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Walmart Inc

 NYSE: WMT
$103.09 ▲ +0.46 (+0.45%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$103.09
Prev close
$102.63
Day range
102.50 – 103.40
Volume
19,110,075
52-wk range
$96.51 – $135.16
Industry
52-Week High
$135.16
52-Week Low
$96.51
Volume
19,110,075
Prev Close
$102.63
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$103.09
Prev close$102.63
Volume19,110,075
52-wk high$135.16
52-wk low$96.51
52-week range
$96.51 $135.16
$103.09
Price overview
ExchangeNYSE
Open$103.09
Previous close$102.63
Day range102.50 – 103.40
Volume19,110,075
Change ▲ +0.46 (+0.45%)
52-week high$135.16
52-week low$96.51

Walmart Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Walmart Inc. shares are trading with a mildly weaker tone, and the latest charts and historical graph data still point to durable growth even after today’s pullback. With the price today in dollars at $102.63, the current price forecast remains tethered to near-term support and resistance rather than an aggressive prediction. For traders weighing buy or sell decisions, the cost on for sale setups may appeal if the price holds, while dividend-focused investors and holders of preferred shares should review payout details through filings. If you want to know how to buy the ticker symbol WMT online, open a trading account and use standard trading tools to review data, compare the graph, and assess whether this is a practical purchase today.

Walmart Inc. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM
Share Name & TickerWalmart Inc. (WMT)
ExchangeNYSE
CurrencyUSD ($)
Current Price$102.63
Previous Close$102.63
Day's Range$102.27 – $103.75
Opening Price$103.61
Volume29,297,928 shares
Daily Change-1.71 (-1.64%)
52-Week High$135.16
52-Week Low$95.7

Walmart Inc. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price$102.63, reflecting a daily change of -1.71 (-1.64%).
Day's Range$102.27 – $103.75, indicating a tight intraday band.
52-Week Range$95.7 – $135.16, showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average29,297,928 against 24,136,926, pointing to above average trading activity.
Momentum-1.64%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Walmart Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup is cautious rather than bearish outright. A decline of 1.64% with volume above the 90-day average suggests active participation, but not yet a decisive trend reversal. At $102.63, the shares remain well above the 52-week low of $95.70, leaving nearby support in view, while the 52-week high of $135.16 marks the more distant upside barrier. If buyers defend the current zone, the stock can stabilize; if not, a drift toward support looks more plausible than an immediate breakout.

FAQ on Walmart Inc. Shares

Q1: What are Walmart Inc. shares?
Answer: Walmart Inc. shares represent ownership in the company and trade on the NYSE under WMT. At the current price per share of $102.63, the stock reflects the market’s view of the company’s operating performance, investor demand, and broader retail conditions today.

Q2: How can I buy Walmart Inc. shares?
Answer: You can buy Walmart Inc. shares through a brokerage trading account that supports NYSE listings. Search the ticker WMT, review the price per share near $102.63, and place a buy order. Check fees, account rules, and execution tools before purchase using your broker’s platform.

Q3: What affects the price of Walmart Inc. shares?
Answer: The price of Walmart Inc. shares is influenced by retail sales trends, earnings, consumer spending, volume, and market sentiment. Today’s move to $102.63, after trading between $102.27 and $103.75, shows how intraday supply and demand can move the stock quickly on the NYSE.

Q4: Does Walmart Inc. pay dividends?
Answer: Dividend policies can matter for Walmart Inc. shareholders, but the live data here does not include a current dividend rate or payout schedule. If income is important, review the company’s filings or your brokerage research page before purchase, because dividend details can change over time.

Q5: How can I track my Walmart Inc. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track your Walmart Inc. shares through your brokerage dashboard, where you can monitor the ticker WMT, today’s price of $102.63, and position performance. Dividend tracking is usually shown in the account history or statements, though you should confirm exact payout details with the broker.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Walmart Inc. share price?
Answer: The current share price reflects a -1.64% daily change, heavy volume of 29,297,928 shares, and a range that stayed near $102.63. That combination suggests traders are reacting to short-term sentiment while still keeping the stock inside its broader 52-week band.

Q7: Is Walmart Inc. a good share to buy?
Answer: Whether Walmart Inc. is a good share to buy depends on your time frame and risk tolerance. At $102.63, the stock is closer to its 52-week low than its high, which may interest value-minded investors, but the recent decline argues for discipline.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Walmart Inc. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data does not point to a strong momentum breakout. With the price at $102.63 and the session down 1.64%, cautious investors may wait for confirmation around support. Traders who want exposure should use limit orders and stay alert to volatility.

Q9: How much does one Walmart Inc. share cost?
Answer: One Walmart Inc. share costs $102.63 today, based on the latest live data. That price comes after an opening price of $103.61 and a session range between $102.27 and $103.75, so execution may differ slightly depending on order type and market timing.

Q10: How to sell Walmart Inc. shares?
Answer: To sell Walmart Inc. shares, log in to your brokerage account, locate WMT, and place a sell order for the number of shares you want to trade. Use the live quote near $102.63, and consider limit orders if you want tighter control over execution.

How to Buy Walmart Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number, set up 2FA, complete KYC identity verification, and explore the trading dashboard. Deposit funds, search WMT, then place a market or limit order to trade and purchase the shares you want for your portfolio.

Walmart Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Walmart Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $95.7 and $135.16. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Walmart Shares