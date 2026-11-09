An overall comprehensive side-by-side comparison of Exness vs FXTM. Exness is a forex and CFD broker with offices in South Africa and regulation through the FSCA. With over 300,000 clients, 24/7 customer support, and trading volumes of over $2 trillion, Exness is one of the best brokers for South Africans. But how does this broker level up against another popular South African broker with some of the lowest spreads and commissions, FXTM?

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Exness vs FXTM fees and spreads comparison in South Africa

Exness vs FXTM: Which broker is better for beginners

Exness vs FXTM minimum deposit and account types

Exness vs FXTM regulation and safety review in South Africa

Exness vs FXTM trading platforms and tools

Exness vs FXTM forex trading comparison in South Africa

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Which Broker Is Better for South African Traders?

🔎 Category 💰 Fees Spreads: Variable; Standard from ~0.2–0.3 pips; Raw/Zero from 0.0 pips (with commission).

Commission: Depends on the account (zero on Standard; low per‑lot on Raw/Zero).

Deposit/Withdrawal: Generally no broker fees; third‑party fees possible. Spreads: Variable; Standard 1.5+ pips, Advantage accounts can go 0.0 pips. Commission: ECN/Advantage accounts may charge $3.50/lot or similar on some accounts. Deposit/Withdrawal: Many options; some withdrawal fees and inactivity fees reported. 🏛️ Regulation Exness is a globally regulated broker, holding multiple licenses from respected financial regulators around the world. These licenses reinforce Exness's commitment to transparency, safety, and a secure trading environment FCA, FSC, FSCA 🖥️ Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), Exness Trader App, WebTerminal (MT) on desktop/web/mobile. MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), FXTM Trader App, available on desktop and web. 📍 Typical Trader Profile Suited for cost‑focused traders and scalpers. Strong for experienced and active traders due to low spreads and raw pricing. Flexible leverage appeals to varied strategies. Good for beginners and intermediate traders due to educational support and account flexibility. Structured account types help match experience level and risk profile. 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 $200 🚀Open an Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Exness vs FXTM Regulation Comparison

🔍 Features ⭐ Trust Score 97 93 📅 Year founded 2008 2011 📊 Publicly Traded No No 🥇 Tier-1 Regulation 1 1 🥈 Tier-2 Regulation 2 2 🥉 Tier-3 Regulation 4 1

Exness vs FXTM Assets Comparison

🔍 Features 📊 Forex Yes Yes 📊 Number of Forex pairs 120 62 📊 CFDs Yes Yes 📊 Bonds No No 📊 Commodities Yes Yes 📊 ETFs No No 📊 Treasuries No No 📊 Indices Yes Yes 📊 Options No No 📊 Futures No No 📊 Precious Metals Yes Yes 📊 Energies Yes Yes 📊 Individual Shares Yes Yes 📊 US Stock Trading No Yes 📊 International Stock Trading Yes Yes 📊 Cryptocurrency CFDs Yes No 📊 Physical Crypto No No 📊 Total Tradable Instruments 278 10000

Exness vs FXTM Fees Comparison

🔍 Features 💰 Average Spread for EUR/USD 0.0 pips 0.0 pips 💰 Commissions Charged Yes Yes 💰 ECN Execution Yes Yes 💰 Market Maker Execution No No 💰 Inactivity Fee No Yes 💰 Currency Conversion Fees No Yes 💰 Deposit Fee No No 💰 Withdrawal Fee No Yes

Exness vs FXTM Account Types Comparison

🔍 Features 📒 Standard Account Yes Yes 📒 Cent Account Yes Yes 📒 Commission-Free Account Yes Yes 📒 ECN Account Yes Yes 📒 Demo Account Yes Yes ☪️ Islamic/Swap-Free Account Yes Yes 📒 Managed Accounts No Yes, MAM 📒 Share Dealing Account No No

Exness vs FXTM Trading Conditions Comparison

🔍 Features 📊 Hedging Yes Yes 📊 Scalping Yes Yes 📊 Dynamic Leverage Yes Yes 📊 Beginner Trading Yes Yes 📊 Professional Trading Yes Yes 📊 Copy/Social Trading Yes Yes

Exness vs FXTM Deposit Options Comparison

🔍 Features 💳 Bank wire Yes Yes 💳 MasterCard Yes Yes 💳 PayPal Yes No 💳 Skrill Yes Yes 💳 Neteller Yes Yes 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 $200

Exness vs FXTM Trading Platforms Comparison

🔍 Features 💻 Desktop Platform Yes Yes 📱 Mobile App Yes Yes 💻 MetaTrader 4 Yes Yes 💻 cTrader No No 💻 DupliTrade No No 💻 ZuluTrade No No 💻 Proprietary Platform Yes, App Yes, App

Exness vs FXTM Analytical Tools Comparison

🔍 Features 📅 Economic Calendar Yes Yes 📈 Trading Central Yes No 📈 AutoChartist No No 📈 Forex News Sources Yes Yes 📈 Daily Market Commentary Yes Yes 📈 Virtual Private Server (VPS) Yes Yes 📈 Trading View Yes No 📈 Blog Yes Yes

Exness vs FXTM Educational Resources Comparison

🔍 Features 🎓 Offers education Yes Yes ℹ️ Webinars No Yes ℹ️ Beginner training videos Yes Yes ℹ️ Advanced training videos Yes Yes ℹ️ Tutorials Yes Yes ℹ️ eBooks No Yes ℹ️ Glossary No Yes

Exness vs FXTM Forex Majors Offered Compared

🔍 Features 💱 GBP/USD Yes Yes 💱 USD/JPY Yes Yes 💱 EUR/USD Yes Yes 💱 USD/CHF Yes Yes 💱 USD/CAD Yes Yes 💱 NZD/USD Yes Yes 💱 AUD/USD Yes Yes

Overview of Exness

Who Is Exness ?

Exness is a global online forex and CFD (Contracts for Difference) broker founded in 2008 and headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, with additional offices worldwide.

It provides retail and institutional traders with access to a wide range of financial markets, including forex currency pairs, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, metals, energies, stocks, and ETFs via CFDs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: Exness is a globally regulated broker, holding multiple licenses from respected financial regulators around the world. Start Trading Read Review

Regulation & Safety

Exness is a globally regulated broker, holding multiple licenses from respected financial regulators around the world. These licenses reinforce Exness's commitment to transparency, safety, and a secure trading environment

Segregated client funds are held at reputable banks.

Offers negative balance protection in many jurisdictions.

Long operational track record and transparent regulatory disclosures.

Tradable Markets & Instruments

Forex: 120+ currency pairs.

CFDs: Indices, metals, commodities, energies.

Cryptocurrencies: Multiple crypto CFDs available.

Stocks & ETFs: CFD access on global shares.

No direct asset ownership (CFDs only).

Platforms & Tools

Exness Trade app for desktop, web, and mobile.

WebTerminal for MT platforms without download.

Advanced charting, Expert Advisors (EAs), and technical indicators.

Multi-account view and integrated risk analysis tools.

Costs, Spreads & Fees

Spreads: Ultra-low and competitive; variable based on account type.

Commissions: Zero on standard accounts; ECN/Raw accounts have transparent commissions.

Deposit/Withdrawal fees: No direct fees from Exness ; third-party bank/wallet fees may apply.

Currency conversion fees: Applied if trading outside the account currency.

Swap/overnight fees: Standard for positions held overnight.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very low spreads and flexible pricing. Inactivity and administrative fees can be relatively high. High leverage options in some regions. Fees can vary by payment method and currency. Fast execution and multiple account types. Advanced features may be overwhelming for absolute beginners.

Overview of FXTM

Who is FXTM ?

FXTM, also known as ForexTime, is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2011. It provides trading in forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies via the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Regulation & Safety

Regulated by multiple authorities, including CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), and others, depending on the region.

Client fund segregation and compliance with local jurisdiction rules.

Offers negative balance protection for certain account types.

Subject to regular audits and compliance reviews under each regulator’s framework.

Tradable Markets & Instruments

Forex: 50+ currency pairs.

CFDs: Indices, commodities, metals.

Cryptocurrencies: Available as CFDs in select regions.

Shares/Stocks: CFD trading available.

ETFs: Limited CFD access depending on entity.

Platforms & Tools

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) are supported on PC, web, and mobile.

FXTM Trader App for smartphone trading.

Tools include real-time quotes, advanced charting, and automated trading.

Educational and research widgets integrated into MT platforms.

Costs, Spreads & Fees

Spreads: Competitive variable spreads depending on account type (Standard, ECN).

Commissions: ECN accounts may charge per-lot commission; standard accounts are usually commission-free.

Deposit fees: Typically free; payment provider charges are possible.

Withdrawal fees: Free or nominal depending on method and region.

Overnight/Swap fees: Applied as standard.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong educational resources and market analysis for traders. Inactivity and administrative fees can be relatively high. Multiple account types for beginners to advanced. Spreads on standard accounts can be wider than ECN/Raw pricing. Regulated in major jurisdictions including FSCA. Margin and leverage conditions vary by regulation and may be restrictive in some regions.

Conclusion Exness and FXTM are both reputable forex and Exness and FXTM are both reputable forex and CFD brokers serving a global client base, but they differ in strengths and target traders.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which offers better pricing – Exness or FXTM

In terms of pricing, both Exness and FXTM charge zero-pip spreads on major pairs such as EUR/USD, depending on the account type that traders use. Both Exness and FXTM have a $10 / 160 ZAR minimum deposit when South Africans register a trading account. However, Exness charges higher commission fees in addition to withdrawal fees, while FXTM has lower commission charges on trades and there are no fees charged on deposits or withdrawals. Because of this, FXTM offers better pricing.

Which broker offers more security when trading Forex and CFDs?

Both Exness and FXTM are regulated by at least one Tier-1 regulator, with more Tier-2 and Tier-3 regulations. However, Exness has a much higher trust score than FXTM (97 vs 93, respectively). This makes Exness safer to trade with than FXTM.

Which broker offers the superior trading platform?

Both Exness and FXTM offer MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and proprietary mobile applications. However, in terms of usability, features, and overall offering, FXTM offers a superior trading platform than Exness.

Do these brokers both offer MetaTrader?

Yes, both Exness and FXTM offer MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 mobile.

How many Forex pairs can I expect from these brokers?

Exness offers over 120 forex pairs, while FXTM only offers 62 pairs. Overall, FXTM has the larger instrument portfolio with over 1,000 tradable instruments in contrast to Exness’ 278.

Is it safe to trade with Exness?

Exness is a globally regulated broker, holding multiple licenses from respected financial regulators around the world. These licenses reinforce Exness's commitment to transparency, safety, and a secure trading environment

Is it safe to trade with FXTM?

Although FXTM is a trusted broker, South African traders should be aware that it does not provide negative balance protection as a standard. SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) is a technology used by FXTM's security system to provide a safe and private connection between the server and the client throughout all interactions.

Who is Exness?

Exness is a global forex and CFD broker established in 2008, offering online trading services to retail and professional traders across numerous international markets. The broker provides access to forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and indices through MetaTrader 4 (MT4), Exness Terminal, and the Exness Trade mobile app.

Who is FXTM?

FXTM, which has been in business since 2011, is supervised by several different regulatory agencies at diverse levels (Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3). FXTM has become the industry standard for developing and frontier market trading. Many new South African traders might consider FXTM. It has a low-deposit Micro Account, a top-notch copy-trading platform, and a wealth of video and textual educational resources.

Is Exness a good broker?

Yes, Exness is a good broker. Exness is advised for traders with some industry experience since this broker does not provide much "how-to" information. You can still join Exness if you are a beginner, but you will have to learn the fundamentals elsewhere because Exness offers limited education.

Is FXTM a good broker?

Yes, FXTM is a good broker. FXTM is a significant CFD broker that, depending on the account, could provide either instant execution or market execution.

Who is the Overall Winner?

Despite its limited tradable assets and limited educational material, Exness is the clear winner in terms of the overall offering, trading and non-trading fees, trading platform, and range of account types.