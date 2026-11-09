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 An overall comprehensive side-by-side comparison of Exness vs FXTM. Exness is a forex and CFD broker with offices in South Africa and regulation through the FSCA. With over 300,000 clients, 24/7 customer support, and trading volumes of over $2 trillion, Exness is one of the best brokers for South Africans. But how does this broker level up against another popular South African broker with some of the lowest spreads and commissions, FXTM?  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:
  • Exness vs FXTM fees and spreads comparison in South Africa
  • Exness vs FXTM: Which broker is better for beginners
  • Exness vs FXTM minimum deposit and account types
  • Exness vs FXTM regulation and safety review in South Africa
  • Exness vs FXTM trading platforms and tools
  • Exness vs FXTM forex trading comparison in South Africa

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewExness is a globally regulated broker, holding multiple licenses from respected financial regulators around the world. $10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewFSC$10Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

Which Broker Is Better for South African Traders?

🔎 CategoryExness-logo.pngFXTM CTA logo
💰 FeesSpreads: Variable; Standard from ~0.2–0.3 pips; Raw/Zero from 0.0 pips (with commission).
Commission: Depends on the account (zero on Standard; low per‑lot on Raw/Zero).
Deposit/Withdrawal: Generally no broker fees; third‑party fees possible.		Spreads: Variable; Standard 1.5+ pips, Advantage accounts can go 0.0 pips. Commission: ECN/Advantage accounts may charge $3.50/lot or similar on some accounts. Deposit/Withdrawal: Many options; some withdrawal fees and inactivity fees reported.
🏛️ RegulationExness is a globally regulated broker, holding multiple licenses from respected financial regulators around the world. These licenses reinforce Exness's commitment to transparency, safety, and a secure trading environmentFCA, FSC, FSCA
🖥️ PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), Exness Trader App, WebTerminal (MT) on desktop/web/mobile.MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), FXTM Trader App, available on desktop and web.
📍 Typical Trader ProfileSuited for cost‑focused traders and scalpers. Strong for experienced and active traders due to low spreads and raw pricing. Flexible leverage appeals to varied strategies.Good for beginners and intermediate traders due to educational support and account flexibility. Structured account types help match experience level and risk profile.
💰 Minimum Deposit$10$200
🚀Open an Account👉Open Account👉Open Account
 

Exness vs FXTM Regulation Comparison

🔍 FeaturesExness-logo.pngFXTM CTA logo
⭐ Trust Score9793
📅 Year founded20082011
📊 Publicly TradedNoNo
🥇 Tier-1 Regulation11
🥈 Tier-2 Regulation22
🥉 Tier-3 Regulation41
 

Exness vs FXTM Assets Comparison

🔍 FeaturesExness-logo.pngFXTM CTA logo
📊 ForexYesYes
📊 Number of Forex pairs12062
📊 CFDsYesYes
📊 BondsNoNo
📊 CommoditiesYesYes
📊 ETFsNoNo
📊 TreasuriesNoNo
📊 IndicesYesYes
📊 OptionsNoNo
📊 FuturesNoNo
📊 Precious MetalsYesYes
📊 EnergiesYesYes
📊 Individual SharesYesYes
📊 US Stock TradingNoYes
📊 International Stock TradingYesYes
📊 Cryptocurrency CFDsYesNo
📊 Physical CryptoNoNo
📊 Total Tradable Instruments27810000
 

Exness vs FXTM Fees Comparison

🔍 FeaturesExness-logo.pngFXTM CTA logo
💰 Average Spread for EUR/USD0.0 pips0.0 pips
💰 Commissions ChargedYesYes
💰 ECN ExecutionYesYes
💰 Market Maker ExecutionNoNo
💰 Inactivity FeeNoYes
💰 Currency Conversion FeesNoYes
💰 Deposit FeeNoNo
💰 Withdrawal FeeNoYes
 

Exness vs FXTM Account Types Comparison

🔍 FeaturesExness-logo.pngFXTM CTA logo
📒 Standard AccountYesYes
📒 Cent AccountYesYes
📒 Commission-Free AccountYesYes
📒 ECN AccountYesYes
📒 Demo AccountYesYes
☪️ Islamic/Swap-Free AccountYesYes
📒 Managed AccountsNoYes, MAM
📒 Share Dealing AccountNoNo
 

Exness vs FXTM Trading Conditions Comparison

🔍 FeaturesExness-logo.pngFXTM CTA logo
📊 HedgingYesYes
📊 ScalpingYesYes
📊 Dynamic LeverageYesYes
📊 Beginner TradingYesYes
📊 Professional TradingYesYes
📊 Copy/Social TradingYesYes
 

Exness vs FXTM Deposit Options Comparison

🔍 FeaturesExness-logo.pngFXTM CTA logo
💳 Bank wireYesYes
💳 MasterCardYesYes
💳 PayPalYesNo
💳 SkrillYesYes
💳 NetellerYesYes
💳 Minimum Deposit$10$200
 

Exness vs FXTM Trading Platforms Comparison

🔍 FeaturesExness-logo.pngFXTM CTA logo
💻 Desktop PlatformYesYes
📱 Mobile AppYesYes
💻 MetaTrader 4YesYes
💻 cTraderNoNo
💻 DupliTradeNoNo
💻 ZuluTradeNoNo
💻 Proprietary PlatformYes, AppYes, App
 

Exness vs FXTM Analytical Tools Comparison

🔍 FeaturesExness-logo.pngFXTM CTA logo
📅 Economic CalendarYesYes
📈 Trading CentralYesNo
📈 AutoChartistNoNo
📈 Forex News SourcesYesYes
📈 Daily Market CommentaryYesYes
📈 Virtual Private Server (VPS)YesYes
📈 Trading ViewYesNo
📈 BlogYesYes
 

Exness vs FXTM Educational Resources Comparison

🔍 FeaturesExness-logo.pngFXTM CTA logo
🎓 Offers educationYesYes
ℹ️ Webinars NoYes
ℹ️ Beginner training videosYesYes
ℹ️ Advanced training videosYesYes
ℹ️ TutorialsYesYes
ℹ️ eBooksNoYes
ℹ️ GlossaryNoYes
 

Exness vs FXTM Forex Majors Offered Compared

🔍 FeaturesExness-logo.pngFXTM CTA logo
💱 GBP/USDYesYes
💱 USD/JPYYesYes
💱 EUR/USDYesYes
💱 USD/CHFYesYes
💱 USD/CADYesYes
💱 NZD/USDYesYes
💱 AUD/USDYesYes
 

Overview of Exness

Overview of Exness

 

Who Is Exness?

Exness is a global online forex and CFD (Contracts for Difference) broker founded in 2008 and headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, with additional offices worldwide.

It provides retail and institutional traders with access to a wide range of financial markets, including forex currency pairs, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, metals, energies, stocks, and ETFs via CFDs.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: Exness is a globally regulated broker, holding multiple licenses from respected financial regulators around the world.
Start Trading Read Review
  Regulation & Safety  

Regulation & Safety

  • Exness is a globally regulated broker, holding multiple licenses from respected financial regulators around the world. These licenses reinforce Exness's commitment to transparency, safety, and a secure trading environment
  • Segregated client funds are held at reputable banks.
  • Offers negative balance protection in many jurisdictions.
  • Long operational track record and transparent regulatory disclosures.

  Tradable Markets & Instruments  

Tradable Markets & Instruments

  • Forex: 120+ currency pairs.
  • CFDs: Indices, metals, commodities, energies.
  • Cryptocurrencies: Multiple crypto CFDs available.
  • Stocks & ETFs: CFD access on global shares.
  • No direct asset ownership (CFDs only).

  Platforms & Tools Exness vs FXTM  

Platforms & Tools

  • Exness Trade app for desktop, web, and mobile.
  • WebTerminal for MT platforms without download.
  • Advanced charting, Expert Advisors (EAs), and technical indicators.
  • Multi-account view and integrated risk analysis tools.

  Costs, Spreads & Fees  

Costs, Spreads & Fees

  • Spreads: Ultra-low and competitive; variable based on account type.
  • Commissions: Zero on standard accounts; ECN/Raw accounts have transparent commissions.
  • Deposit/Withdrawal fees: No direct fees from Exness; third-party bank/wallet fees may apply.
  • Currency conversion fees: Applied if trading outside the account currency.
  • Swap/overnight fees: Standard for positions held overnight.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Very low spreads and flexible pricing.Inactivity and administrative fees can be relatively high.
High leverage options in some regions.Fees can vary by payment method and currency.
Fast execution and multiple account types.Advanced features may be overwhelming for absolute beginners.
 

Overview of FXTM

Overview of FXTM

 

Who is FXTM?

FXTM, also known as ForexTime, is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2011. It provides trading in forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies via the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  Regulation & Safety  

Regulation & Safety

  • Regulated by multiple authorities, including CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), and others, depending on the region.
  • Client fund segregation and compliance with local jurisdiction rules.
  • Offers negative balance protection for certain account types.
  • Subject to regular audits and compliance reviews under each regulator’s framework.

  Tradable Markets & Instruments Exness vs FXTM  

Tradable Markets & Instruments

  • Forex: 50+ currency pairs.
  • CFDs: Indices, commodities, metals.
  • Cryptocurrencies: Available as CFDs in select regions.
  • Shares/Stocks: CFD trading available.
  • ETFs: Limited CFD access depending on entity.

  Platforms & Tools  

Platforms & Tools

  • MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) are supported on PC, web, and mobile.
  • FXTM Trader App for smartphone trading.
  • Tools include real-time quotes, advanced charting, and automated trading.
  • Educational and research widgets integrated into MT platforms.

  Costs, Spreads & Fees  

Costs, Spreads & Fees

  • Spreads: Competitive variable spreads depending on account type (Standard, ECN).
  • Commissions: ECN accounts may charge per-lot commission; standard accounts are usually commission-free.
  • Deposit fees: Typically free; payment provider charges are possible.
  • Withdrawal fees: Free or nominal depending on method and region.
  • Overnight/Swap fees: Applied as standard.

 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Strong educational resources and market analysis for traders.Inactivity and administrative fees can be relatively high.
Multiple account types for beginners to advanced.Spreads on standard accounts can be wider than ECN/Raw pricing.
Regulated in major jurisdictions including FSCA.Margin and leverage conditions vary by regulation and may be restrictive in some regions.
 

Conclusion

Exness and FXTM are both reputable forex and CFD brokers serving a global client base, but they differ in strengths and target traders.

  You might also like:  Exness vs IC Markets Exness vs Pepperstone Exness vs XM  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Which offers better pricing – Exness or FXTM

In terms of pricing, both Exness and FXTM charge zero-pip spreads on major pairs such as EUR/USD, depending on the account type that traders use. Both Exness and FXTM have a $10 / 160 ZAR minimum deposit when South Africans register a trading account. However, Exness charges higher commission fees in addition to withdrawal fees, while FXTM has lower commission charges on trades and there are no fees charged on deposits or withdrawals. Because of this, FXTM offers better pricing.  

Which broker offers more security when trading Forex and CFDs?

Both Exness and FXTM are regulated by at least one Tier-1 regulator, with more Tier-2 and Tier-3 regulations. However, Exness has a much higher trust score than FXTM (97 vs 93, respectively). This makes Exness safer to trade with than FXTM.  

Which broker offers the superior trading platform?

Both Exness and FXTM offer MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and proprietary mobile applications. However, in terms of usability, features, and overall offering, FXTM offers a superior trading platform than Exness.  

Do these brokers both offer MetaTrader?

Yes, both Exness and FXTM offer MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 mobile.  

How many Forex pairs can I expect from these brokers?

Exness offers over 120 forex pairs, while FXTM only offers 62 pairs. Overall, FXTM has the larger instrument portfolio with over 1,000 tradable instruments in contrast to Exness’ 278.  

Is it safe to trade with Exness?

Exness is a globally regulated broker, holding multiple licenses from respected financial regulators around the world. These licenses reinforce Exness's commitment to transparency, safety, and a secure trading environment

Is it safe to trade with FXTM?

Although FXTM is a trusted broker, South African traders should be aware that it does not provide negative balance protection as a standard. SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) is a technology used by FXTM's security system to provide a safe and private connection between the server and the client throughout all interactions.  

Who is Exness?

Exness is a global forex and CFD broker established in 2008, offering online trading services to retail and professional traders across numerous international markets. The broker provides access to forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and indices through MetaTrader 4 (MT4), Exness Terminal, and the Exness Trade mobile app.

Who is FXTM?

FXTM, which has been in business since 2011, is supervised by several different regulatory agencies at diverse levels (Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3). FXTM has become the industry standard for developing and frontier market trading. Many new South African traders might consider FXTM. It has a low-deposit Micro Account, a top-notch copy-trading platform, and a wealth of video and textual educational resources.  

Is Exness a good broker?

Yes, Exness is a good broker. Exness is advised for traders with some industry experience since this broker does not provide much "how-to" information. You can still join Exness if you are a beginner, but you will have to learn the fundamentals elsewhere because Exness offers limited education.  

Is FXTM a good broker?

Yes, FXTM is a good broker. FXTM is a significant CFD broker that, depending on the account, could provide either instant execution or market execution.  

Who is the Overall Winner?

Despite its limited tradable assets and limited educational material, Exness is the clear winner in terms of the overall offering, trading and non-trading fees, trading platform, and range of account types.  

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