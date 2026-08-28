Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Verizon Communications Inc. price forecast remains tightly linked to the latest charts and historical graph signals, where today’s data suggests measured growth rather than a strong breakout. The price today in dollars is $49.43, leaving traders to weigh buy or sell decisions around the ticker symbol VZ and the current cost for sale. From an online trading perspective, the dividend and payout profile, plus any preferred shares considerations, can matter as much as price movement, so investors checking how to buy should compare the share price today in dollars against their own trading account plan before making a purchase.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $49.43 Previous Close $49.43 Day's Range $49.12 – $49.9 Opening Price $49.56 Volume 16367795 shares Daily Change -0.76 (-1.51%) 52-Week High $51.68 52-Week Low $38.39

Verizon Communications Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $49.43, reflecting a daily change of -0.76 (-1.51%). Day's Range $49.12 – $49.9, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $38.39 – $51.68, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 16367795 against 26178066, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.51%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Verizon Communications Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

The setup looks neutral to slightly cautious. A -1.51% decline with volume below the 90-day average suggests conviction is not especially strong today, while $49.43 remains much closer to the 52-week high $51.68 than the low $38.39. A move above near-term resistance around the upper end of the day’s range could improve sentiment, but a slip back toward support would keep pressure on the share.

Bullish case: price stability above the current range may invite short-term traders to test follow-through. Bearish case: failure to hold current levels could send the share back toward lower support zones, especially if broader market risk appetite softens.

FAQ on Verizon Communications Inc. Shares

Q1: What are Verizon Communications Inc. shares?

Answer: Verizon Communications Inc. shares represent ownership in the company and are traded on the NYSE under ticker VZ. Based on today’s data, the share price is $49.43, with a tight range between $49.12 and $49.9 and volume of 16,367,795 shares.

Q2: How can I buy Verizon Communications Inc. shares?

Answer: You can buy Verizon Communications Inc. shares through a brokerage account by searching the ticker VZ on the NYSE. With the current price at $49.43, investors can place a market or limit order, using the day’s range and opening price to guide execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Verizon Communications Inc. shares?

Answer: Verizon Communications Inc. share price is influenced by trading volume, momentum, and how the current price compares with the 52-week range. Today’s move of -0.76, or -1.51%, shows weaker short-term pressure, while the price remains relatively close to the yearly high.

Q4: Does Verizon Communications Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend information isn’t included in the live feed provided here. Investors should check Verizon’s company filings or their brokerage platform for the latest dividend details, payout schedule, and any updates tied to the share price of $49.43 and ticker VZ.

Q5: How can I track my Verizon Communications Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Verizon Communications Inc. shares and dividends through your brokerage account, where you can monitor ticker VZ, current price, volume, and any dividend notices. Since today’s feed doesn’t list dividend figures, confirm payout details directly with the broker or company filings.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Verizon Communications Inc. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in today’s data are a -1.51% daily change, volume of 16,367,795 shares versus a 90-day average of 26,178,066, and a price of $49.43 near the top of the annual range. That mix suggests cautious trading.

Q7: Is Verizon Communications Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on today’s data alone, Verizon Communications Inc. may interest investors who prefer steadier large-cap shares near the upper end of a yearly range. Still, the negative daily change and below-average volume argue for patience and a disciplined entry rather than chasing strength.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Verizon Communications Inc. shares today?

Answer: The current price of $49.43 is well above the 52-week low and not far from the 52-week high, so today’s setup looks balanced rather than cheap. A new purchase may suit investors awaiting confirmation that downside pressure is fading.

Q9: How much does one Verizon Communications Inc. share cost?

Answer: One Verizon Communications Inc. share costs $49.43 today, based on the latest NYSE data for ticker VZ. The opening price was $49.56, and the day’s range has stayed relatively narrow between $49.12 and $49.9.

Q10: How to sell Verizon Communications Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell Verizon Communications Inc. shares, log in to your trading account, search ticker VZ, and place a sell order on the NYSE. You can use the live price of $49.43 and the day’s range to help decide timing and order type.

How to Buy Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker VZ, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Verizon Communications Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Verizon Communications Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $38.39 and $51.68. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.