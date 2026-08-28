Verisk Analytics Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Verisk Analytics Inc showcases significant potential as historical growth charts and graph data bolster an optimistic price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars is $191.02 per share. Investors, whether buying or selling, should consider acquisition costs, any dividends, or preferred shares payout. For those uncertain about how to buy, utilizing the ticker symbol VRSK through an online trading account simplifies the trading process. Take note of current for sale listings to capture value opportunities.

Verisk Analytics Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $191.02 Previous Close $191.02 Day's Range $186.83 – $191.83 Opening Price $187.38 Volume 897933 shares Daily Change 3.15 (1.68%) 52-Week High $273.83 52-Week Low $155.94 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Verisk Analytics Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $191.02 — reflecting a daily change of 3.15 (1.68%) Day's Range $186.83 – $191.83 — indicating a wide intraday band 52-Week Range $155.94 – $273.83 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range Volume vs 90-Day Average 897933 against 2137926 — pointing to below average trading activity Momentum 1.68% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility

Verisk Analytics Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Given the current price level at $191.02, near a 1.68% daily increase, Verisk Analytics Inc may display bullish tendencies if it approaches the resistance zone. If it can sustain momentum and breach the 52-week high of $273.83, it suggests potential upward movement. However, a fall toward $155.94 could highlight support levels warranting caution for current holders.

FAQ on Verisk Analytics Inc Shares

Q1: What are Verisk Analytics Inc shares?

Answer: Verisk Analytics Inc shares represent partial ownership in Verisk Analytics Inc, a data analytics company trading under the ticker symbol VRSK on the NASDAQ.

Q2: How can I buy Verisk Analytics Inc shares?

Answer: Purchases of Verisk Analytics Inc shares can be executed through an online trading account with a registered brokerage by searching for the ticker symbol VRSK.

Q3: What affects the price of Verisk Analytics Inc shares?

Answer: Verisk Analytics Inc share price is influenced by factors like market trends, company performance, and broader economic conditions, alongside specific events impacting the data analytics industry.

Q4: Does Verisk Analytics Inc pay dividends?

Answer: For details on Verisk Analytics Inc dividends, consult company filings or your brokerage, as dividend specifics aren't detailed in the current data.

Q5: How can I track my Verisk Analytics Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Use a portfolio tracking tool or your brokerage account dashboard to monitor your VRSK shares and any announced dividends.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Verisk Analytics Inc share price?

Answer: Current factors affecting VRSK include its trade volume, market interest in the analytics sector, and broader economic trends impacting technology shares.

Q7: Is Verisk Analytics Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: With current positive momentum, Verisk Analytics Inc represents an interest for investors, yet it's vital to consider personal investment goals and market conditions.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Verisk Analytics Inc shares today?

Answer: Given today's price increase of 1.68%, assess if VRSK aligns with your strategy before making purchase decisions.

Q9: How much does one Verisk Analytics Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $191.02.

Q10: How to sell Verisk Analytics Inc shares?

Answer: To sell Verisk Analytics Inc shares, access your trading account, search the ticker VRSK, and follow the prompts to execute a sell order.

How to Buy Verisk Analytics Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker VRSK, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Verisk Analytics Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Verisk Analytics Inc's current performance, investors should consider buying the shares if prices move above the key technical levels near $155.94 and $273.83. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.