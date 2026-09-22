Velocity Trade can be summarised as a credible broker that provides a comprehensive offering with trading conditions that suit the needs of various traders. Velocity Trade has an overall rating of 7/10.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FSCA, FCA, CIRO, AFM, ASIC, MAS. ?️ 1010 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

Category Keytrade Bank 💰 Minimum Deposit From about $1 to open a trading account 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus ccasionally offers welcome bonuses or referral promotions, depending on campaigns 💸 Fees Trading fees vary by market (e.g., around $14.95 for US stock trades); no custody fees for many assets 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads depend on the market; stock trading mainly uses fixed commissions per trade rather than spreads 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfers and card payments; deposits usually 1–3 business days, withdrawals 2–5 days 🖥️ Platforms Keytrade Pro platform, web trading interface, and mobile trading app 🛡️ Regulation Operates as a Belgian branch of Arkéa Direct Bank (France) and follows European financial regulations 🔐 Trust Score Considered a reputable European online bank with deposit protection up to €100,000 ⏱️ Payout Schedule Withdrawal requests typically processed within 2–5 business days 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Velocity Trade spider chart

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Pros and Cons

✔️ Pros 🔴 Cons Well-regulated by multiple regulatory entities High spreads Keeps client funds in segregated accounts No information on trading or non-trading fees Part of a Global Group No education Adequate portfolio of financial instruments No research Islamic Account option offered Limited payment methods No demo account

Overview

According to research in South Africa , Velocity Trade is a well-regulated broker with headquarters in the UK, Canada, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, with respective regulation and authorization through FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FSCA, and FMA.

, Velocity Trade is a well-regulated broker with headquarters in the UK, Canada, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, with respective regulation and authorization through FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FSCA, and FMA. Velocity Trade was established in 2007 and is a global brokerage firm that delivers a comprehensive trading environment and ample trading opportunities through a variety of global entities located in Australia, Canada, South Africa, Oceania, UK, and more.

Velocity facilitates the trade of numerous financial instruments across a variety of markets globally, aiding in retaining and expanding its global exposure continuously.

Featured Offered

Global multi-asset access – Trade across 40+ international markets, including forex, equities, commodities, and futures, from a single platform

Institutional-grade execution & technology – High-touch trading desks, DMA/DEA access, and bespoke platforms designed for professional and institutional clients

Customised end-to-end solutions – Integrated services from execution to custody with tailored strategies, research, and capital markets support

Velocity Trade Safety and Security

Regulated in multiple jurisdictions – Operates under authorities like FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and FSCA (South Africa), which enforce strict compliance standards

Client fund protection – Uses segregated accounts to keep client money separate from company funds, reducing risk in case of insolvency

Security features & verification – Includes KYC procedures, encryption, and optional two-factor authentication (2FA) for account protection

Investor protection mechanisms – In some regions, clients may benefit from compensation schemes and dispute resolution frameworks

Mixed reviews on regulation transparency – Some sources highlight inconsistencies or concerns about verifiable licensing, so due diligence is important

Is Velocity Trade regulated and safe to use?

Velocity Trade operates under multiple regulatory bodies in different regions, which generally enhances trust and compliance standards. However, regulatory coverage can vary by jurisdiction, so users should verify the entity they are dealing with.

How does Velocity Trade protect client funds?

Client funds are typically held in segregated accounts, meaning they are kept separate from the company’s own funds to reduce risk. However, some Velocity Trade keeps client funds in segregated accounts, as per the regulatory requirements, separate from the broker’s funds to ensure client fund security and ensure funds are only used for trading activities, and not any other purposes.

Velocity Trade at a Glance

Broker's Name Velocity Trade 📍 Headquartered UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa 📅 Year Founded 2007 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, FSCA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Not indicated ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit Not indicated 💳 Deposit Options · Bank Wire Transfer, and · Credit/Debit Cards 💳 Withdrawal Options · Bank Wire Transfer, and · Credit/Debit Cards 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 📱 OS Compatibility Web browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, equities, commodities, shares, options, metals 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, French 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours Not indicated

Velocity Trade Customer Review

Mixed but generally positive user experience – Many traders praise the platform’s usability, global market access, and helpful customer support, with ratings around 3.9/5 on review platforms.

Common complaints on costs and support delays – Some users report high commissions/spreads, slow customer service responses, and occasional withdrawal delays

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimums - beginner-friendly entry point CySEC regulation only - less strict than FCA Multi-asset trading (forex, stocks, crypto, commodities) Proprietary platform has limited third-party tools Crypto deposits available - instant funding Spreads wider than pure ECN brokers Regular webinars and education for traders Support available 24/5 only, not 24/7 Fast account opening with minimal documentation Less established than tier-one competitors

Customers Ratings

Feature FxGlory Minimum Deposit of $1 Yes Regulation Not regulated (Offshore) Account Types Standard, Premium, VIP, CIP, Demo Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 Spreads From 0.7 pips Deposit Speed Instant (PayPal, E-wallet, Crypto) Withdrawal Speed Fast - 24 hours to few days Education Resources Good - Videos, Articles, Tutorials Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone Sign up 👉 Open Account

Velocity Trade Account Types

Standard Account

The Standard Account with Velocity Trade is designed for regular traders, offering access to a wide range of financial instruments with competitive spreads and no overly complex features.

It typically requires a moderate minimum deposit and provides essential trading tools, making it suitable for both beginners and intermediate traders.

Managed Accounts

Advisory / Managed Accounts at Velocity Trade provide professional guidance or full portfolio management, where experienced advisors help make or execute investment decisions on behalf of the client.

These accounts are tailored to individual goals and risk profiles, often involving higher minimum investments and fees for active management and personalized strategies.

Category FSCA (South Africa) FCA (United Kingdom) ASIC (Australia) Regulator Tier Tier 2 Tier 1 Tier 1 Licence Required for Forex/CFDs FSP licence + ODP (Over-the-Counter Derivatives Provider) authorisation FCA authorisation under MiFID-derived rules Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) Maximum Retail Leverage (Forex Majors) No fixed cap — brokers commonly offer 1:500 up to 1:2000 1:30 1:30 Maximum Retail Leverage (Other Assets) No fixed cap, set at broker discretion 1:20 (minor pairs, gold, indices), 1:10 (commodities), 1:5 (shares), no retail crypto CFDs 1:20 (minor pairs, gold, indices), 1:10 (commodities), 1:5 (shares), 1:2 (crypto) Client Fund Segregation Required Required Required Statutory Compensation Scheme None — no government-backed fund for forex/CFD clients Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), up to £85,000 per person, per firm, for investment claims None — no government-backed fund for forex/CFD clients Dispute Resolution FAIS Ombud / FSCA complaints process Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) — free, but compensation awarded case-by-case with no guaranteed limit Minimum Capital Requirement Varies by FSP category Set under FCA prudential rules, varies by permissions held Net Tangible Assets of AUD $1,000,000 or 10% of average revenue, whichever is higher Bonus/Incentive Restrictions Not restricted — sign-up and deposit bonuses are common Banned for retail clients Banned or heavily restricted for retail clients

PAMM Accounts

PAMM (Percentage Allocation Management Module) Accounts allow investors to allocate funds to a skilled trader or money manager, who trades on their behalf while profits and losses are distributed proportionally.

They offer a hands-off investment approach with potential for returns based on the manager’s performance, but also carry risk since outcomes depend on the trader’s decisions.

Islamic account

Islamic Accounts (also known as swap-free accounts) are structured to comply with Sharia law, meaning no interest (riba) is charged or earned on overnight positions.

Instead of swaps, these accounts may include fixed administrative fees, allowing Muslim traders to participate in the market while adhering to religious principles.

What account types does Velocity Trade offer?

Velocity Trade offers several account types, including Standard Accounts for self-directed trading, Managed/Advisory Accounts for professional portfolio management, and specialized options like PAMM and Islamic (swap-free) accounts.

How do I choose the right Velocity Trade account type?

The best account depends on your experience level, investment goals, and risk tolerance—beginners often choose Standard Accounts, while investors seeking expert guidance may prefer Managed or Advisory Accounts.

How to open a Velocity Trade account

Step 1 – Register an account

Sign up on the official Velocity Trade website by providing your basic details such as name, email, and contact information.

Step 2 – Complete Questionnaire

Fill out the required questionnaire, including your financial background, trading experience, and risk tolerance, to comply with regulatory requirements.

Step 3 – Download MT4 Platform

Download and install the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, log in with your account credentials, and start trading.

Velocity Trade Fees

Spreads: Velocity Trade mainly charges through spreads, which vary by account. Standard accounts have slightly higher spreads (around 0.2–0.5 pips), while ECN accounts offer tighter spreads from about 0.1 pips.

Commissions: Standard accounts are usually commission-free (cost built into spreads), while ECN/RAW accounts may charge around $5 per lot traded.

Non-trading fees: There are generally no deposit, withdrawal, or inactivity fees, making it cost-effective for long-term use.

Other charges: Additional fees can apply depending on the asset (e.g., shares or CFDs), including percentage-based trade commissions or exchange-related costs.

What fees does Velocity Trade charge when trading markets?

Velocity Trade mainly charges spreads and commissions, depending on the asset and account type—forex and CFDs often include costs in the spread, while shares and other instruments may have percentage-based commissions (e.g., from around 0.30% per trade).

Are there additional or hidden market fees?

Yes, some trades may include extra costs like exchange fees, taxes, or overnight charges, and fee transparency can vary, so it’s important to review the full pricing details before trading.

Velocity Trade Market Instruments

Forex: Trade a wide range of currency pairs, including major, minor, and exotic pairs, offering high liquidity and 24-hour market access.

Stocks: Access global equities, allowing traders to invest in shares of major international companies.

Indices: Trade major stock indices, providing exposure to overall market performance rather than individual stocks.

Commodities: Includes assets like gold, oil, and other raw materials, often used for diversification and hedging.

CFDs: Contracts for Difference enable trading on price movements of various assets without owning the underlying instrument.

What market instruments can you trade with Velocity Trade?

Velocity Trade offers a wide range of instruments, including forex, equities (stocks), commodities, futures, fixed income products, and CFDs, giving traders access to global markets across more than 40 exchanges.

Does Velocity Trade provide access to international markets?

Yes, Velocity Trade provides access to global markets such as the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and South Africa, allowing traders to invest in thousands of instruments across multiple asset classes.

Velocity Trading Platforms

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) on Velocity Trade is a widely recognized platform known for its user-friendly interface, fast execution, and reliable performance, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

It offers advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and customizable trading features, allowing traders to analyze markets and make informed decisions.

The platform supports automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs), enabling users to implement algorithmic strategies and trade without constant manual input.

MT4 is accessible across desktop, web, and mobile devices, giving traders flexibility to monitor and execute trades anytime, anywhere.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) on Velocity Trade is an advanced multi-asset trading platform that allows users to trade forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and more from a single interface, making it suitable for diversified trading.

It provides enhanced charting tools with 21 timeframes, dozens of technical indicators, and advanced analytical features, helping traders perform deeper market analysis.

MT5 supports automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs) and includes a built-in strategy tester for backtesting and optimizing trading strategies.

Additional features like advanced order types, market depth (DOM), and an integrated economic calendar give traders more control, precision, and access to real-time market insights.

What trading platforms does Velocity Trade offer?

Velocity Trade provides access to trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), along with web and mobile trading options, giving traders flexibility to trade across devices.

What is the difference between MT4 and MT5 on Velocity Trade?

MT4 is ideal for beginners and forex-focused trading with a simple interface, while MT5 offers more advanced tools, additional timeframes, and access to multiple asset classes, making it better suited for experienced traders.

Velocity Trade Deposit and Withdrawal

Multiple deposit methods: Supports funding via bank transfer and credit/debit cards, with deposits processed instantly (cards) or within 1–3 business days (bank transfer).

Low or no deposit fees (generally): The platform typically does not charge internal deposit fees, though some sources mention possible card processing fees (~2.8%) depending on method.

Withdrawal methods: मुख्य options include bank transfer and cheque, with bank transfers being the most common and fastest option.

Processing time & fees: Withdrawals usually take 1–3 business days (bank transfer) or 5–10 days (cheque), and may include fees (e.g., ~$30+ for transfers) plus possible bank charges.

Approval & conditions: Withdrawal requests often require broker approval, and funds may be temporarily blocked while pending; identity verification may also be required before processing.

Feature MultiBank Group ⭐ Features Multi-regulated broker offering forex, CFDs, metals, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies across MT4 and MT5 platforms. 🏛️ Regulation Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)

Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)

💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $50 / ZAR 900 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.0 pips on ECN accounts

Standard account spreads are typically higher. 💹 Commissions From From $3 per lot per side on ECN accounts. 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees MultiBank Group generally does not charge internal deposit fees

Third-party banking or payment provider charges may apply. 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500, depending on jurisdiction and client classification. 🔥 Bonus Promotional offers may be available in certain regions, subject to regulatory restrictions and eligibility requirements. ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support via live chat, email, and telephone. 👥 Account Types Standard

Pro

ECN

Islamic (swap-free)

and Demo accounts. 📈 Leverage Flexible leverage options ranging from 1:1 to 1:500. 🔘 Products Offered Forex

Indices

Commodities

Precious metals

Shares

Cryptocurrencies

CFDs. 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, free demo accounts are available on MT4 and MT5. 💰 Spreads Variable spreads starting from 0.0 pips, depending on the account type selected. 🚀 Bonus Region-specific bonuses and promotions may be offered where permitted by regulation. 💵 Account Currencies USD

EUR

GBP

AUD

CAD

SGD

AED

and several other major currencies. 📙 Education Trading guides, webinars, market analysis, economic calendars, and platform tutorials. 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer

Visa

Mastercard

Skrill

Neteller

local payment solutions, and selected cryptocurrencies. 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts No dedicated ZAR-denominated trading accounts currently offered. Currency conversion fees may apply. ☎️ South African Telephone Number No dedicated South African support line is publicly listed.

Global support channels are available 24/7. 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

How do withdrawals work on Velocity Trade?

Withdrawals must be requested through your account and approved by the broker. While the request is pending, the funds are temporarily blocked and cannot be used for trading.

Are there any risks or delays with deposits and withdrawals?

Some reviews highlight that users may experience delays or complications when withdrawing funds, including additional checks or approval steps. It’s important to ensure the platform you’re using is legitimate and fully understood before depositing.

Velocity Trade vs Exness vs XM – a Comparison

Feature MetaTrader 4 (MT4) MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Launch Year 2005 2010 Developer MetaQuotes Software MetaQuotes Software Primary Focus Forex and CFDs Multi-asset trading Supported Markets* Forex, CFDs, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies Forex, CFDs, stocks, ETFs, commodities, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Programming Language MQL4 MQL5 Technical Indicators 30 built-in 38 built-in Graphical Objects 31 44 Timeframes 9 21 Pending Order Types 4 6 Execution Modes 3 4 Order Filling Policies Basic Advanced Hedging Yes Yes** Netting No Yes Depth of Market (DOM) Limited Available Economic Calendar No Built-in Strategy Tester Single-threaded Multi-threaded Multi-Currency Backtesting No Yes Custom Indicators Yes Yes Expert Advisors (EAs) Yes Yes Copy Trading Supported Supported One-Click Trading Yes Yes Email Alerts Yes Yes Push Notifications Yes Yes Web Trading Available Available Mobile Trading iOS and Android iOS and Android VPS Integration Supported Supported Community Marketplace MQL4 Market MQL5 Market Best For Forex traders and beginners Multi-asset and algorithmic traders

Education

Velocity Trade does not provide educational tools or resources such as glossaries, training centres and academies, guidelines, tutorials, or any other form of education that can assist beginner traders in their journey to becoming more advanced traders.

Very limited education offering – Velocity Trade does not provide structured courses, webinars, or tutorials, unlike most retail brokers.

Focus is on market insights, not teaching – education mainly comes in the form of market analysis, research, and commentary, especially in niche sectors like mining.

Designed for experienced traders, the platform targets institutional and professional clients, so beginners may find little guidance or learning support.

No comprehensive learning tools – lacks key resources like trading guides, videos, technical/fundamental analysis lessons, or structured learning paths.

External education is often required – traders typically rely on third-party academies, mentorships, or courses to learn how to trade when using Velocity Trade.

Conclusion Velocity Trade is claimed to provide a comprehensive offering with trading conditions that suit the needs of various traders, but this cannot be ascertained, as there is no substantial information available on the broker or the trading conditions offered. What can be derived from the information available is that Velocity Trade does not appear to cater to beginner traders, but to traders who have substantial experience, knowledge, and skill in trading. Velocity Trade is at a disadvantage due to the lack of transparency with regard to fees, along with not providing any education or research tools or resources. In addition to this, there is a limited number of payment methods provided, and again, there is no existing breakdown of possible fees traders can expect in using this broker to facilitate trades. Traders are warned to proceed with caution and advised to adequately evaluate this broker before merely selecting the option of opening an account, as it may lead to substantial losses that may and can exceed the initial deposit of the trader.

Customer Reviews

Velocity Trade holds an average rating of around 3.9 out of 5. Many traders report a solid experience overall, though reviews are mixed, reflecting both strong platform performance and recurring concerns around fees and service consistency. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5) – Platform & Market Access Users frequently praise the platform for its reliability and broad market access. Traders highlight smooth execution, professional-grade tools, and access to multiple asset classes, making it appealing for more experienced and institutional-level participants. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4/5) – Customer Support (Positive Cases) Some clients report responsive and helpful customer service, especially when dealing with account setup or technical issues. In these cases, support teams are described as knowledgeable and efficient in resolving queries quickly. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ (3/5) – Trading Costs & Fees A common drawback mentioned is the relatively high cost structure. Traders often point out wider spreads, commissions, and higher fees—particularly on stock CFDs—which can impact profitability, especially for frequent or high-volume trading strategies. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ (3/5) – Withdrawals & Support Consistency While some users have smooth experiences, others report delays in withdrawals and inconsistent customer service. Response times can vary, and a few traders note frustration with follow-ups and communication during critical account processes. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ (3/5) – Transparency & Trust Some reviews highlight concerns about unclear fee structures and limited transparency regarding certain company details. This can create uncertainty for new users, especially those comparing brokers or seeking fully transparent pricing models.

Disclaimer

Velocity Trade warns traders about the risks involved in trading leveraged and margined CFDs, Forex, and other financial instruments, as it may lead to substantial losses that may exceed the trader’s initial deposit. Traders are advised to adequately evaluate their risk exposure, their willingness to be exposed to risk, and to what degree they can compensate for losses that may threaten their entire initial deposit, if not more. Traders need to ensure that they understand the risks and that they are adequately able to mitigate and minimize such risks through effective risk management protocols.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Velocity Trade?

Velocity Trade is a global brokerage firm offering trading services across multiple asset classes, including forex, equities, CFDs, and commodities. It primarily caters to institutional and professional clients, providing advanced technology, liquidity access, and tailored trading solutions worldwide.

Is Velocity Trade regulated?

Yes, Velocity Trade operates under multiple regulatory jurisdictions depending on the region. It is authorized by reputable financial authorities, ensuring compliance with industry standards, client fund protection, and transparent trading practices across its global offices.

What markets can I trade with Velocity Trade?

Velocity Trade provides access to a wide range of markets, including foreign exchange (forex), global equities, commodities, indices, and derivatives. This broad offering allows traders to diversify portfolios and capitalize on opportunities across different financial instruments.

Does Velocity Trade offer forex trading?

Yes, forex trading is one of Velocity Trade’s core offerings. Clients can trade major, minor, and exotic currency pairs with competitive spreads, institutional-grade liquidity, and access to professional trading platforms designed for efficient execution.

What trading platforms does Velocity Trade support?

Velocity Trade offers a range of trading platforms, including proprietary systems and third-party solutions. These platforms are designed for speed, reliability, and advanced analytics, catering to professional traders who require robust tools and seamless market access.

Who can open an account with Velocity Trade?

Velocity Trade mainly targets institutional clients, hedge funds, and professional traders. Retail traders may have limited access depending on the region, as the broker focuses on high-volume and sophisticated trading clients rather than beginner-level investors.

What are the fees and spreads like at Velocity Trade?

Fees and spreads at Velocity Trade are generally competitive and tailored to the client’s trading volume and account type. Institutional clients often benefit from tighter spreads and customized pricing structures based on their specific trading needs and activity levels.

Does Velocity Trade offer educational resources?

Velocity Trade is not primarily focused on beginner education. While it may provide market insights and research tools, it caters more to experienced traders who already understand financial markets rather than offering extensive educational materials or beginner guides.

How are deposits and withdrawals handled?

Deposits and withdrawals at Velocity Trade are typically managed through secure banking channels. Processing times and methods may vary depending on the client’s location and account type, with a strong emphasis on security and compliance procedures.

Is Velocity Trade suitable for beginners?

Velocity Trade is generally not ideal for beginners due to its institutional focus and advanced trading environment. New traders may find the platforms and requirements complex, making it more suitable for experienced professionals with significant market knowledge.