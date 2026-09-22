Varianse is an FCA-regulated company, which ensures customers of high standards with strict regulations regarding safe trading practices through the segregation of customer funds. Varianses spread is also very low with an overall rating of 8/10.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FCA. ?️ 0156 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / 1778 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus 10% crypto deposit bonus for new accounts 💸Fees Classic: no commission. ECN Pro: $3.50 per lot per side Prime: negotiable 📉Spreads & Commissions Classic: forex from 1 pip. ECN Pro & Prime: spreads from 0 pips 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Methods include wire, cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto. Deposits: fees vary (1%–3.9%), bank free. Withdrawals: same-day processing, 1–3 working days 🖥️Platforms Available on MT4 and cTrader (desktop, web, iOS, Android) 🛡️Regulation FCA (UK) 🔐Trust Score High trust: FCA & FSCS protection, segregated accounts, tier‑1 banking partners ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed same day (09:00–18:00 GMT), received in 1–3 business days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Varianse Spider Chart

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Fast-executing technology Deposit fees on credit/cards Highly regulated by the FCA Lack of educational material Powerful trading platforms Less suited for newbie traders

Overview

According to research in South Africa, Varianse Electronic Trading is a UK-based broker that largely operates on the basis of its extensive experience in institutional trading. The company functions as a leading global multi-asset broker, which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the FCA.

The company differentiates itself by offering industry-leading, best-in-class software for real-time market news and analytics.

As such, the company’s advanced technology connects liquidity providers and interbank quotes through maintained trading servers located in the London Equinix IBX Datacenter, which is cross-connected to multiple Tier 1 Institutional providers.

Varianse Customer Reviews

Varianse receives high praise on Trustpilot, scoring 4.4/5 from 26 reviewers.

Users appreciate the smooth account setup, fast trade execution, and a reliable mobile cTrader experience. One said trades “Trades go through quickly even when I am outside.”

Varianse also earns kudos for its educational resources, particularly quality webinars and training, which one satisfied user described as “a cut above” others.

Another review backed this up, noting the platform’s clean interface, comprehensive instruments, and robust security.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐ 4.2 out of 5 👏Customer Satisfaction Most traders appreciate fast execution, tight spreads, and secure platforms. A few report issues with withdrawals and price spikes during volatility. 📞Customer Service Generally responsive via email and live chat. Support is rated as helpful, though a few users noted generic replies in complex cases.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Users rate Varianse a perfect 5/5 across platform, customer service, pricing, and features. Reviews praise MT4 + cTrader, 5‑currency support, 1:500 leverage ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Mixed reviews (avg 3.9/5). Highlights include multi-platform (MT4, cTrader, FIX API) and diverse instruments. Some mention deposit/withdrawal issues and price spikes ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️☆

Varianse Safe or Scam

Being an FCA-regulated broker, Varianse provides traders with a safe and secure trading environment. Added to this, the company has maintained a steady position as a leading provider with positive reviews and multiple awards.

The FCA is regarded as a particularly strict regulatory body, so Varianse operates in accordance with the required level of security and operational standards.

As evidence of this, the company’s client money management system is conducted in accordance with FCA regulations, and all client funds are kept in segregated accounts with reputable and traceable institutions such as Barclays Bank in London.

Is Varianse a safe and regulated broker?

Yes, Varianse is regulated by the UK’s FCA, Mauritius FSC, and LFSA. Client funds are held in segregated accounts at Barclays Bank, providing strong fund protection and compliance with global financial standards.

How does Varianse ensure fund safety?

Client deposits are stored in ring-fenced, segregated trust accounts and are never used for operational purposes. Varianse complies with top-tier regulations, including the FCA, and partners with reputable institutions for added financial security.

Varianse at a Glance

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered London, the United Kingdom 📅 Year Founded 2015 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade The United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes – swap-free Islamic accounts available 👍 Demo Account Free demo accounts offered 📊 Institutional Accounts Prime account with higher deposits and API access, plus MAM/PAMM 📊 Managed Accounts PAMM/MAM accounts available and copy trading supported 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $100/R1800 ZAR 💳 Deposit Options ank wire, credit/debit cards, crypto (BTC, ETH, USDT, etc.), e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller) fees vary 1–3.9% 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank wire (min $100), cards, e-wallets, crypto processed same‑day, funds in 1–3 working days 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, cTrader, FIX API 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, iOS, Android 📈 Tradable assets offered 44 forex pairs, 23 cryptos, 2 metals, 2 energy, 10 indices, 118+ equities (total ~200+ CFDs) 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours Phone & email support Mon–Fri, 09:00–18:00 GMT 24/7 live chat/email 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Varianse Account Types

Varianse offers three types of accounts that meet a variety of traders’ needs.

These also include multiple base currency accounts offering USD, EUR, GBP, PLN, AUD, and JPY.

All of the company’s accounts come with personal trading support, dedicated account managers, and a free demo account to practice on MT4.

Classic Account

The Classic Account is perfect for everyday traders who prioritize simplicity and cost-efficiency.

is perfect for everyday traders who prioritize simplicity and cost-efficiency. It comes with no commission charges, though spreads start from around 1 pip.

Traders enjoy access to state-of-the-art platforms like MT4 and cTrader, with trade sizes as small as 0.01 lots.

With a minimum deposit of $100, maximum leverage up to 1:500 for professional clients (or 1:30 for retail), and full support for hedging, scalping, and algorithmic strategies, it's an ideal entry point for new to intermediate traders.

ECNpro Account

The ECNpro Account is designed for experienced, algorithmic, and high-frequency traders who demand raw market access.

is designed for experienced, algorithmic, and high-frequency traders who demand raw market access. It offers razor‑sharp spreads from 0 pips with a competitive commission of $3.50 per lot per side, plus full market depth and advanced trade execution via sponsored VPS.

With a $500 minimum deposit and leverage up to 1:500, this account maximizes efficiency and transparency for serious traders.

Prime Account

Tailored for high-net-worth individuals, institutional clients, and professional asset managers, the Prime Account offers custom trading terms.

Featuring 0‑pip spreads, negotiable commission rates (starting around $2 per lot), FIX‑API access, and bespoke liquidity, it supports large-volume trades with layered liquidity up to $20 million+. The minimum deposit is $25,000 , and leverage is customizable.

, and leverage is customizable. Additional perks include free VPS and personalized execution support

What account types does Varianse offer?

Varianse offers three accounts: Classic (spread-only), ECN Pro (zero spread + commission), and Prime (custom pricing). Each suits different trader profiles, from beginners to high-frequency and institutional traders.

Which Varianse account is best for professionals?

The ECN Pro and Prime accounts are ideal for pros. They offer raw spreads from 0.0 pips, ultra-fast execution, and deep liquidity, with low commissions and access to institutional-grade pricing.

Market Instruments

Varianse Electronic Trading makes use of Spot FX, Indices, Energy, and Metals. For Spot FX instruments, clients can trade FX directly on interbank pricing via the company’s low-latency networks. Spot FX also includes:

💹 Asset Class 📌 What You Can Trade 🔍 Key Features 💱 Spot FX Major, Minor & Exotic Currency Pairs Direct ECN access Low transaction costs No re-quotes STP execution 📊 Indices 12 Global Cash Indices (e.g., S&P 500, FTSE, DAX) Rolling spot contracts Dividends on long/charged on short Global exposure 🛢️ Energy Brent Crude & WTI (West Texas Intermediate) Oil Futures CFD CME-based contracts Monthly/quarterly expiries Low commission 🪙 Metals Gold, Silver, Platinum (USD-based) Rolling spot USD-denominated Access to global metal markets

What instruments can I trade with Varianse?

Varianse provides access to forex, indices, precious metals, energies, and crypto CFDs. Traders can diversify across major, minor, and exotic pairs with institutional execution quality.

Does Varianse support crypto and indices?

Yes, Varianse allows trading of major cryptocurrencies and global indices alongside forex. These instruments are accessible on MT4 and cTrader platforms with competitive conditions.

Varianse Fees

💵 Aspect 💬 Details 📉Spreads (Classic Account) Starting from 1.0 pip on major FX pairs, with floating spreads based on liquidity 📉Spreads (ECN Pro & Prime) From 0.0 pips, with aggregated pricing from 20+ liquidity providers ⚙️ Commissions (Classic) No commission ⚙️ Commissions (ECN Pro) $3.50 per lot per side ⚙️ Commissions (Prime) Negotiable commission, tailored to high-volume clients 📊 Real Spreads – NZD/USD Average 0.3 pips 📊 Real Spreads – XAU/USD Around 23 pips average (reflects market volatility) 🔄 True ECN Execution Spreads sourced from Tier‑1 banks, ECNs, HFT providers for tight quotes

What trading fees does Varianse charge?

Fees depend on the account type. Classic accounts have no commission with wider spreads. ECN Pro accounts offer tighter spreads with a $3.50/lot/side commission. Prime accounts offer custom fee structures.

Are there any hidden fees with Varianse?

No hidden fees are charged by Varianse. However, external costs may arise from your bank or payment processor during deposits or withdrawals, especially with card transactions.

Varianse Deposit and Withdrawal

In order to trade on a Varianse account, clients will have to deposit and fund the minimum required opening balance directly with the execution venue, which will hold their funds.

Once the account is first funded and active, the client may freely deposit any amount.

Varianse does not charge fees for depositing funds, although the client’s bank or payment processor may charge for processing the payment, for which the client will be responsible.

All clients’ funds are held in Barclays Bank in London in ring-fenced, segregated client trust accounts with the execution venue.

Deposits can be made via bank wire transfer or debit/credit card.

All withdrawals are usually processed via bank wire transfer, so clients are best advised to send the company an up-to-date bank statement dated within three months.

Deposit Options

💳 Method 💱 Currencies 💵 Daily Limit 💸 Fees 🏦 Bank Wire (SWIFT) GBP, EUR, USD, PLN, JPY, AUD Unlimited Zero deposit fees 💳 Visa/Mastercard GBP, EUR, USD Unlimited 9% deposit fee

💼 Category 🔍 Details 💰 Initial Deposit Minimum required deposit must be made directly to the execution venue 🔁 Subsequent Deposits After account activation, clients may deposit any amount freely 💸 Deposit Fees (Varianse) No fees charged by Varianse for deposits 🏦 Bank Fees Clients are responsible for any fees charged by banks/payment processors 🏛️ Funds Held At Barclays Bank, London segregated client trust accounts 💳 Deposit Methods Bank Wire Transfer, Visa, Mastercard 🔄 Withdrawal Method Primarily via bank wire transfer 📄 Required for Withdrawals Bank statement (within 3 months) may be requested 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What are Varianse’s deposit options?

Clients can deposit via bank wire, Visa, or Mastercard. Bank wire deposits are fee-free, while card deposits carry a 9% fee. Funds are held securely in segregated accounts.

How fast are Varianse withdrawals processed?

Withdrawals are usually processed on the same business day via bank wire. You may need to provide a bank statement dated within three months for verification purposes.

Leverage

Varianse minimum margin required to open a position depends on the chosen leverage, currency pair, prevailing market prices, and account type.

The company also provides a useful formula on the page for traders who want to work out the values for themselves.

Trading on Margin (or with Leverage) allows clients to execute trades far greater in size than their initial deposit, allowing them to magnify the price movement effect.

What leverage does Varianse offer?

Varianse offers flexible leverage up to 1:500, depending on the asset class and account type. Leverage settings are configurable and subject to risk policies and regulatory limits.

Can I change my leverage settings at Varianse?

Yes, leverage is customizable based on your trading needs. However, higher leverage comes with increased risk, so Varianse recommends using leverage responsibly and with proper risk management.

Varianse Trading Platforms

💻 Platform ⚙️ Type 💡 Key Features 🧩 FIX API Institutional API Access Ultra-low latency execution Direct market access Ideal for algorithmic trading 📉 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Retail/Desktop/Mobile Advanced charting tools Expert Advisors (EAs) Mobile trading support 🌀 cTrader ECN Platform (Web/Desktop) True ECN environment Level II pricing Advanced order types & fast execution

FIX API – Institutional API Access

Varianse’s FIX API is tailored for institutional traders and high-frequency strategies, offering ultra-low latency execution and direct market access.

This solution is ideal for professionals who need speed, stability, and precision, especially in algorithmic trading environments.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – Retail/Desktop/Mobile

MT4 at Varianse is perfect for retail traders, providing a robust platform with advanced charting tools, one-click trading, and full support for Expert Advisors (EAs).

With mobile compatibility it lets traders stay connected and execute trades on the go with ease.

cTrader – ECN Platform (Web/Desktop)

Varianse’s cTrader platform offers a true ECN trading experience with transparent pricing, ultra-fast execution, and Level II market depth.

It supports advanced order types and provides a clean, intuitive interface for traders who value speed and accuracy in volatile markets.

Which trading platforms does Varianse support?

Varianse offers MetaTrader 4 and cTrader platforms, both available on desktop, web, and mobile. The FIX API is also available for professional and institutional traders.

What makes cTrader at Varianse stand out?

cTrader offers a true ECN environment with Level II pricing, fast order execution, and advanced trading tools—ideal for algorithmic and manual traders who seek precision.

Education

Varianse Electronic Trading also offers limited education tools, some of which can be covered by the FAQs found under the customer support section of their website.

That said, the company does offer a useful and user-friendly demo account, which allows newbie traders to learn the tricks of the trade in a highly simulated market landscape.

Research

What the company lacks in educational tools, it makes up for in research tools, which is understandable as this broker is geared more towards seasoned traders.

To this end, Varianse Electronic Trading has partnered with MetaStock to provide clients with industry-leading, best-in-class software for real-time market news and analytics.

Powered by Thomson Reuters real-time market news, MetaStock XENTIH gives clients the information they need in an organized and intuitive way.

As such, Varianse Electronic Trading offers its clients the same tools used by professionals globally in Tier 1 Banks, Hedge Funds, and Brokerage houses from London, New York, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore.

Does Varianse provide educational resources?

Yes, Varianse offers training materials, platform tutorials, and market insights to support new and experienced traders. Their educational tools are designed to build confidence and strategy.

Are the educational tools beginner-friendly?

Absolutely. Educational content is accessible and well-structured, covering trading basics, platform usage, and market analysis, making it suitable for traders at all experience levels.

Awards

🏆 Award Title 🗓️ Year 📰 Awarding Body 👨‍💼 Best Broker for Professional Traders 2018 International Business Magazine 🤖 Best Broker for Algo Traders 2017 Global Brands Magazine 🌍 Best New Forex Broker 2015 Global Banking and Finance Review 💡 Most Innovative New Forex Brand 2015 Global Brands Magazine

Varianse VS ThinkMarkets VS FBS

📃 Regulation FCA FCA, the South Africa FSCA, UK FCA, ASIC IFCS 💰 Minimum Deposit $100/ R1800 ZAR $ 500 / R 8000 ZAR $5/ R 90 ZAR 💰 Welcome Bonus No No $140/R3 200 ZAR ☪️️ Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 📊 Leverage Retail – 1:30 Professional – 1:400 1:1000 1:3000 💰 Withdrawal fee No No No 💰 Spreads 1 pips 0.1 pips 3 pips 💳 Demo trading Yes Yes Yes 📒 Account Types Classic Account, ECNpro Account, PRIME Account Demo account, Standard account, ThinkZero account Cent, Micro, Standard, Zero, Spread, ECN, and Crypto Account 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Customer Support

Despite its comprehensive offering, Varianse is somewhat lacking in terms of its customer support.

Clients are redirected to their dedicated phone or email line, to which the support team responds fairly quickly.

Customers are also given a live chat option for more pressing questions, with a support team member waiting online.

The company does offer a comprehensive FAQ section to cover questions that clients might have in order to mitigate the need for unnecessary time spent with the support team.

Conclusion

All in all, Varianse is a company with a strong technology base that is geared best towards seasoned traders.

The company’s pure STP model provides a swathe of investment opportunities, with seamless technological integration using the latest and most popular platforms.

While the company does offer access to newbie traders through its demo account and comprehensive FAQ section, new traders might want to try their hand at more user-friendly platforms before taking hold of everything Varianse has to offer.

Disclaimer

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

58% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs.

Traders should consider whether they understand how CFDs work and whether they can afford to take the high risk of losing money, according to research in South Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between a demo and a live trading account?

A demo account is offered by broker companies and funded with virtual money that enables a prospective customer to experiment with the company’s trading platforms and its features, before setting up a real account funded with the customer’s actual money.

How do you make a deposit and withdrawal with VARIANSE?

Traders can make a deposit via bank wire transfer, debit cards, and credit cards. Withdrawals are done via bank wire transfer.

Is Varianse a regulated broker?

Yes, Varianse is regulated by top financial authorities, including the UK’s FCA, the Mauritius FSC, and the LFSA in Labuan. These licenses ensure client fund safety, operational transparency, and compliance with strict financial standards, making Varianse a secure and credible broker.

What account types does Varianse offer?

Varianse provides three main account types: Classic (spread-only, no commission), ECN Pro (raw spreads + commission), and Prime (custom pricing for institutions). Each account caters to different trading needs, from retail traders to professional and algorithmic traders.

What trading platforms are available at Varianse?

Varianse supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4), cTrader, and FIX API. MT4 suits most retail traders with expert advisors and charts. cTrader provides a true ECN experience. FIX API is designed for institutions and high-frequency trading with ultra-low latency.

What are Varianse’s trading fees?

Fees vary by account. Classic accounts charge no commission with spreads from 1 pip. ECN Pro accounts offer tighter spreads starting from 0.0 pips with a $3.50 per side commission. Prime accounts offer negotiable fees based on trading volume.

How can I deposit and withdraw funds at Varianse?

Deposits can be made via bank wire (no fee) or Visa/Mastercard (9% fee). Withdrawals are processed via bank wire, typically within 1–3 business days. All funds are held in segregated trust accounts at Barclays Bank for security.

What leverage does Varianse provide?

Varianse offers leverage up to 1:500 depending on the account type, trader profile, and regulatory jurisdiction. High leverage can amplify profits but also increase risk, so traders are advised to apply appropriate risk management techniques.

Does Varianse offer educational resources?

Yes, Varianse offers basic educational tools, including platform tutorials and trading insights. While not extensive, these resources are suitable for beginners looking to understand forex fundamentals, trading platforms, and risk management strategies.

Can professional or algorithmic traders use Varianse?

Absolutely. Varianse is built with professionals in mind. It offers FIX API access, ultra-low latency execution, direct market access (DMA), and aggregated liquidity from Tier-1 providers—ideal for algorithmic, institutional, or high-frequency traders.