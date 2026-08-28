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Valero Energy Corp.

 NYSE: VLO
$352.36 ▲ +5.77 (+1.66%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$348.03
Prev close
$346.59
Day range
345.12 – 352.86
Volume
1,831,095
52-wk range
$150.10 – $353.00
Industry
52-Week High
$353.00
52-Week Low
$150.10
Volume
1,831,095
Prev Close
$346.59
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$348.03
Prev close$346.59
Volume1,831,095
52-wk high$353.00
52-wk low$150.10
52-week range
$150.10 $353.00
$352.36
Price overview
ExchangeNYSE
Open$348.03
Previous close$346.59
Day range345.12 – 352.86
Volume1,831,095
Change ▲ +5.77 (+1.66%)
52-week high$353.00
52-week low$150.10

Valero Energy Corp. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Valero Energy Corp. price forecast signals a cautious stance as charts and historical graph data show the shares near the upper end of the range, with today’s price today in dollars at $346.59 and only a narrow cushion before resistance. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the live data suggest the trading cost is elevated relative to the recent base, while dividend coverage and any preferred shares payout details should be checked in official filings. If you’re considering how to buy the ticker symbol VLO online, compare for sale opportunities through a regulated trading account and use the latest data and graph readings before acting on prediction, growth, or payout expectations.

Valero Energy Corp. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerValero Energy Corp. (VLO)
ExchangeNYSE
CurrencyUSD ($)
Current Price$346.59
Previous Close$346.59
Day's Range$341.25 – $351.12
Opening Price$349
Volume1919407 shares
Daily Change-1.44 (-0.41%)
52-Week High$353
52-Week Low$149.52
Data as of8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Valero Energy Corp. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price$346.59 — reflecting a daily change of -1.44 (-0.41%).
Day's Range$341.25 – $351.12 — indicating a tight intraday band.
52-Week Range$149.52 – $353 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average1919407 against 2717553 — pointing to below average trading activity.
Momentum-0.41% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Valero Energy Corp. Limited Forecast Insights

Bearish pressure looks contained for now, but the shares are trading close to the 52-week high of $353, which makes that area the immediate technical hurdle. The mild -0.41% decline and volume below the 90-day average suggest limited urgency, though a clean break above resistance could invite momentum buyers. On the downside, the recent range floor near $341.25 is the first level traders are likely to watch if selling accelerates.

FAQ on Valero Energy Corp. Shares

Q1: What are Valero Energy Corp. shares?
Answer: Valero Energy Corp. shares are equity securities of Valero Energy Corp. listed on the NYSE under ticker VLO. Based on today’s data, each share is priced at $346.59, with trading volume at 1919407 shares and a session range of $341.25 to $351.12.

Q2: How can I buy Valero Energy Corp. shares?
Answer: To buy Valero Energy Corp. shares, open a trading account with a licensed brokerage, fund it, then search for ticker VLO on the NYSE. Today’s price per share is $346.59, so your order should reflect the current market or your chosen limit level.

Q3: What affects the price of Valero Energy Corp. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by trading volume, market sentiment, and how the current $346.59 price compares with the $341.25 to $351.12 intraday range and the $149.52 to $353 52-week span. Today’s -0.41% move shows modest weakness.

Q4: Does Valero Energy Corp. pay dividends?
Answer: The live feed provided here does not include a dividend amount or payout schedule. Investors should check Valero Energy Corp.’s filings or their brokerage platform for the latest dividend details before buying or selling shares at today’s $346.59 price.

Q5: How can I track my Valero Energy Corp. shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track VLO shares and any dividend updates through your brokerage account, the NYSE quote feed, or Valero Energy Corp.’s investor relations materials. Today’s data shows $346.59 per share, 1919407 volume, and a -0.41% daily change.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Valero Energy Corp. share price?
Answer: The main factors in today’s feed are the -1.44 point move, the placement of $346.59 near the top of the yearly range, and volume of 1919407 shares versus the 2717553 average. Those figures point to restrained but active trading.

Q7: Is Valero Energy Corp. a good share to buy?
Answer: Whether Valero Energy Corp. is a good share to buy depends on your risk tolerance and entry discipline. At $346.59, the stock is close to its 52-week high of $353, so buyers may prefer to wait for a better price per share.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Valero Energy Corp. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data does not strongly favor an aggressive buy, because the share is down 0.41% and sitting near the upper end of its yearly range. More patient investors may prefer to watch whether $341.25 holds before purchasing.

Q9: How much does one Valero Energy Corp. share cost?
Answer: One Valero Energy Corp. share costs $346.59 today on the NYSE. That price is unchanged from the previous close in the supplied data, with the session moving between $341.25 and $351.12 and opening at $349.

Q10: How to sell Valero Energy Corp. shares?
Answer: To sell Valero Energy Corp. shares, log into your brokerage trading account, select ticker VLO, and place a sell order for the number of shares you want to trade. The current share price in today’s data is $346.59.

How to Buy Valero Energy Corp. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for extra security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and order ticket.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker VLO, then place a market or limit order to buy the shares you want for your portfolio.

Valero Energy Corp. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Valero Energy Corp.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $149.52 and $353. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Valero Shares
  • Is It Too Late To Consider Valero Energy (VLO) After Its Strong Share Price Run?

    Is It Too Late To Consider Valero Energy (VLO) After Its Strong Share Price Run?

    Investors may be wondering if Valero Energy at around US$240 a share still offers value, or if most of the opportunity is already priced in. The stock has pulled back around 5.3% over the past week, but is roughly flat over the last month and remains up 45.4% year to date and 94.2% over the past year. This is likely to catch the attention of anyone weighing potential upside against risk. Recent coverage has focused on how refining and energy stocks like Valero Energy are being reassessed by...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Recommendation of

    Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

    Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recom

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Mizuho Raises Valero Energy (VLO) Price Target by $67. Here is Why

    Mizuho Raises Valero Energy (VLO) Price Target by $67. Here is Why

    Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is included among the 14 Best Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is the world’s premier independent petroleum refiner and a leading producer of low-carbon transportation fuels. On May 27, Mizuho significantly bumped up its price target on Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) from […]

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Mizuho Raises Valero Energy (VLO) Price Target by $67. Here is Why

    Mizuho Raises Valero Energy (VLO) Price Target by $67. Here is Why

    On May 27, Mizuho significantly bumped up its price target on Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) from $222 to $289, but kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • A Look At Valero Energy (VLO) Valuation After Mixed Short Term Trading And Strong Longer Term Returns

    A Look At Valero Energy (VLO) Valuation After Mixed Short Term Trading And Strong Longer Term Returns

    Valero Energy (VLO) is on investors’ radar after recent trading left the stock around $241.45, with returns mixed over the past week and month but stronger over the past 3 months and year. See our latest analysis for Valero Energy. Recent trading has cooled, with the share price down 8.06% over the past week but still showing strong momentum over the year. This is reflected in a 46.06% year to date share price return and an 89.45% 1 year total shareholder return. If this kind of move has you...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Allstate Corp Buys 12,982 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

    Allstate Corp Buys 12,982 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

    Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 118.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,926 shares of the oil and gas c

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Valero Energy Corp stock (US91913Y1001): shares edge higher after dividend update while valuation st

    Valero Energy Corp stock (US91913Y1001): shares edge higher after dividend update while valuation st

    Valero Energy Corp shares on the NYSE traded modestly higher after the latest quarterly dividend declaration, keeping the U.S. refiner in focus for income-oriented investors as its valuation metrics remain under scrutiny.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • 14 Best Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    14 Best Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    Energy was the dominant sector in the first quarter, driven primarily by the soaring oil prices amid the Middle East crisis. - Part 4

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 7,302 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

    Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 7,302 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

    Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,657 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchas

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Huntington National Bank Sells 31,791 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

    Huntington National Bank Sells 31,791 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

    Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,452 shares of the oil and gas company's stock a

    Updated on: 01/06/2026