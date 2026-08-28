Valero Energy Corp. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Valero Energy Corp. price forecast signals a cautious stance as charts and historical graph data show the shares near the upper end of the range, with today’s price today in dollars at $346.59 and only a narrow cushion before resistance. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the live data suggest the trading cost is elevated relative to the recent base, while dividend coverage and any preferred shares payout details should be checked in official filings. If you’re considering how to buy the ticker symbol VLO online, compare for sale opportunities through a regulated trading account and use the latest data and graph readings before acting on prediction, growth, or payout expectations.

Valero Energy Corp. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $346.59 Previous Close $346.59 Day's Range $341.25 – $351.12 Opening Price $349 Volume 1919407 shares Daily Change -1.44 (-0.41%) 52-Week High $353 52-Week Low $149.52 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Valero Energy Corp. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $346.59 — reflecting a daily change of -1.44 (-0.41%). Day's Range $341.25 – $351.12 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $149.52 – $353 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 1919407 against 2717553 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.41% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Valero Energy Corp. Limited Forecast Insights

Bearish pressure looks contained for now, but the shares are trading close to the 52-week high of $353, which makes that area the immediate technical hurdle. The mild -0.41% decline and volume below the 90-day average suggest limited urgency, though a clean break above resistance could invite momentum buyers. On the downside, the recent range floor near $341.25 is the first level traders are likely to watch if selling accelerates.

FAQ on Valero Energy Corp. Shares

Q1: What are Valero Energy Corp. shares?

Answer: Valero Energy Corp. shares are equity securities of Valero Energy Corp. listed on the NYSE under ticker VLO. Based on today’s data, each share is priced at $346.59, with trading volume at 1919407 shares and a session range of $341.25 to $351.12.

Q2: How can I buy Valero Energy Corp. shares?

Answer: To buy Valero Energy Corp. shares, open a trading account with a licensed brokerage, fund it, then search for ticker VLO on the NYSE. Today’s price per share is $346.59, so your order should reflect the current market or your chosen limit level.

Q3: What affects the price of Valero Energy Corp. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by trading volume, market sentiment, and how the current $346.59 price compares with the $341.25 to $351.12 intraday range and the $149.52 to $353 52-week span. Today’s -0.41% move shows modest weakness.

Q4: Does Valero Energy Corp. pay dividends?

Answer: The live feed provided here does not include a dividend amount or payout schedule. Investors should check Valero Energy Corp.’s filings or their brokerage platform for the latest dividend details before buying or selling shares at today’s $346.59 price.

Q5: How can I track my Valero Energy Corp. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track VLO shares and any dividend updates through your brokerage account, the NYSE quote feed, or Valero Energy Corp.’s investor relations materials. Today’s data shows $346.59 per share, 1919407 volume, and a -0.41% daily change.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Valero Energy Corp. share price?

Answer: The main factors in today’s feed are the -1.44 point move, the placement of $346.59 near the top of the yearly range, and volume of 1919407 shares versus the 2717553 average. Those figures point to restrained but active trading.

Q7: Is Valero Energy Corp. a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether Valero Energy Corp. is a good share to buy depends on your risk tolerance and entry discipline. At $346.59, the stock is close to its 52-week high of $353, so buyers may prefer to wait for a better price per share.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Valero Energy Corp. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data does not strongly favor an aggressive buy, because the share is down 0.41% and sitting near the upper end of its yearly range. More patient investors may prefer to watch whether $341.25 holds before purchasing.

Q9: How much does one Valero Energy Corp. share cost?

Answer: One Valero Energy Corp. share costs $346.59 today on the NYSE. That price is unchanged from the previous close in the supplied data, with the session moving between $341.25 and $351.12 and opening at $349.

Q10: How to sell Valero Energy Corp. shares?

Answer: To sell Valero Energy Corp. shares, log into your brokerage trading account, select ticker VLO, and place a sell order for the number of shares you want to trade. The current share price in today’s data is $346.59.

How to Buy Valero Energy Corp. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for extra security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and order ticket.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker VLO, then place a market or limit order to buy the shares you want for your portfolio.

Valero Energy Corp. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Valero Energy Corp.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $149.52 and $353. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.