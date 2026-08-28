Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: U.S. Bancorp price forecast signals a cautious setup as charts and the latest graph data show only modest growth from the current price today in dollars, with the ticker symbol USB trading near short-term resistance. The dividend and payout profile remain important for buy or sell decisions, and the preferred shares angle may matter for yield-focused buyers. If you’re checking for sale opportunities, compare the cost with the live data before you purchase online through a trading account, since the prediction today leans on recent trading behavior rather than a strong upside breakout. For investors asking how to buy, the main trade question is whether to act now or wait for a cleaner entry in the trading range.

U.S. Bancorp Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker U.S. Bancorp (USB) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $62.4 Previous Close $62.4 Day's Range $61.81 – $62.56 Opening Price $62 Volume 5386224 shares Daily Change -0.4 (-0.64%) 52-Week High $66.08 52-Week Low $45.02

U.S. Bancorp Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $62.4 — reflecting a daily change of -0.4 (-0.64%). Day's Range $61.81 – $62.56 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $45.02 – $66.08 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 5386224 against 7928171 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.64% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

U.S. Bancorp Limited Forecast Insights

The live setup is restrained rather than decisive. With USB down 0.64% on the session and holding closer to the upper half of its 52-week band, the near-term bias looks neutral to slightly cautious. A push through $62.56 would improve the short-term tone, while failure to hold near the day’s lower end around $61.81 could invite a retest of nearby support. The move is not broad enough to call a trend reversal, but it does leave room for traders to watch for a breakout or a fade, depending on volume.

FAQ on U.S. Bancorp Shares

Q1: What are U.S. Bancorp shares?

Answer: U.S. Bancorp shares are common stock in U.S. Bancorp, traded on the NYSE under USB. At today’s price of $62.4, the market is valuing each share within a relatively tight intraday band, with recent trading still close to the previous close.

Q2: How can I buy U.S. Bancorp shares?

Answer: You can buy USB through a brokerage account that gives access to the NYSE. Use the ticker USB, review the current price per share of $62.4, and place an order. The live data shows a narrow range, so order type matters.

Q3: What affects the price of U.S. Bancorp shares?

Answer: USB’s share price is affected by trading volume, intraday range, and broader banking sentiment. Today’s volume of 5,386,224 shares is below the 90-day average, while the -0.64% change shows muted pressure rather than a sharp directional move.

Q4: Does U.S. Bancorp pay dividends?

Answer: U.S. Bancorp is commonly followed as a dividend-paying bank stock, but the exact dividend amount is not included in the live data here. Check the company’s filings or your brokerage for the current payout details before you buy or trade.

Q5: How can I track my U.S. Bancorp shares and dividends?

Answer: Track USB shares in your brokerage account by watching the current price, daily change, volume, and the 52-week range. For dividends, review the broker’s activity tab and company filings, since today’s data doesn’t list the payout amount.

Q6: What factors are affecting the U.S. Bancorp share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by a -0.64% daily decline, a current price of $62.4, and volume below the 90-day average. The stock is still well above the 52-week low, which helps frame the risk-reward balance today.

Q7: Is U.S. Bancorp a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether USB is a good share to buy depends on your time horizon and risk tolerance. The price today is near the upper part of its yearly range, but the negative daily change and below-average volume suggest waiting for stronger confirmation may be prudent.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy U.S. Bancorp shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows USB at $62.4, unchanged from the previous close but off the session high. That makes it more of a selective trade than an obvious purchase. Investors may want to wait for a clearer move above the day’s range.

Q9: How much does one U.S. Bancorp share cost?

Answer: One U.S. Bancorp share costs $62.4 based on the live price today. The session has ranged between $61.81 and $62.56, so the current price per share is sitting near the middle of that narrow band.

Q10: How to sell U.S. Bancorp shares?

Answer: To sell USB shares, log in to your brokerage account, enter the ticker symbol USB, and place a sell order. Use the current price, day’s range, and volume to decide whether to trade immediately or wait for a better execution level.

How to Buy U.S. Bancorp Shares Step by Step

Open a brokerage account with a US platform such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account by email or phone number, enable 2FA, and complete KYC checks. Then fund the account, search for USB, and place a market or limit order to purchase the shares you want.

U.S. Bancorp Actionable Financial Advice

Given U.S. Bancorp's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $45.02 and $66.08. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.